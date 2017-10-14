Crystal Palace vs Chelsea

How The World Reacted: Crystal Palace 2-1 Chelsea
Palace 2 Chelsea 1
Palace2
11' (OG)
Zaha45'
Chelsea1
Bakayoko18'
pos
club
pl
w
d
l
gf
ga
gd
pts
1
MCIManchester City
38
32
4
2
106
27
+79
100
2
MUNManchester United
38
25
6
7
68
28
+40
81
3
TOTTottenham Hotspur
38
23
8
7
74
36
+38
77
4
LIVLiverpool
38
21
12
5
84
38
+46
75
5
CHEChelsea
38
21
7
10
62
38
+24
70
6
ARSArsenal
38
19
6
13
74
51
+23
63
7
BURBurnley
38
14
12
12
36
39
-3
54
8
EVEEverton
38
13
10
15
44
58
-14
49
9
LEILeicester City
38
12
11
15
56
60
-4
47
10
NEWNewcastle United
38
12
8
18
39
47
-8
44
11
CRYCrystal Palace
38
11
11
16
45
55
-10
44
12
BOUBournemouth
38
11
11
16
45
61
-16
44
13
WHUWest Ham United
38
10
12
16
48
68
-20
42
14
WATWatford
38
11
8
19
44
64
-20
41
15
BHABrighton and Hove Albion
38
9
13
16
34
54
-20
40
16
HUDHuddersfield Town
38
9
10
19
28
58
-30
37
17
SOUSouthampton
38
7
15
16
37
56
-19
36
18
SWASwansea City
38
8
9
21
28
56
-28
33
19
STOStoke City
38
7
12
19
35
68
-33
33
20
WBAWest Bromwich Albion
38
6
13
19
31
56
-25
31
Match Blog
Full-Time
Match ends, Crystal Palace 2, Chelsea 1.
90'+3'
corner
Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by César Azpilicueta.
90'+2'
free kick won
Andros Townsend (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick on the right wing.
90'+2'
free kick won
Luka Milivojevic (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick on the right wing.
90'+2'
attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. Timothy Fosu-Mensah (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Wilfried Zaha.
90'+1'
miss
Attempt missed. Cesc Fàbregas (Chelsea) right footed shot from the right side of the six yard box misses to the left.
90'
offside
Offside, Crystal Palace. Andros Townsend tries a through ball, but Wilfried Zaha is caught offside.
89'
miss
Attempt missed. Andros Townsend (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from the right side of the box misses to the left.
88'
miss
Attempt missed. Patrick van Aanholt (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the left.
88'
attempt saved
Attempt saved. Luka Milivojevic (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top right corner.
87'
Yellow Card
Bakayoko(14)
Tiemoué Bakayoko (Chelsea) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
87'
free kick won
Andros Townsend (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
86'
miss
Attempt missed. Patrick van Aanholt (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the left.
86'
attempt saved
Attempt saved. Andros Townsend (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Patrick van Aanholt.
86'
Substitution
Yohan
Cabaye(7)off
Jairo
Riedewald(44)on
85'
Substitution
James
McArthur(18)off
Timothy
Fosu-Mensah(24)on
85'
free kick won
Joel Ward (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
83'
Yellow Card
Dann(6)
Scott Dann (Crystal Palace) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
83'
free kick won
Pedro (Chelsea) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
82'
attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. Jason Puncheon (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Wilfried Zaha.
81'
free kick won
Andros Townsend (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
76'
attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. Charly Musonda (Chelsea) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Tiemoué Bakayoko.
75'
Substitution
Jeffrey
Schlupp(15)off
Jason
Puncheon(42)on
75'
free kick won
Tiemoué Bakayoko (Chelsea) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
73'
attempt saved
Attempt saved. Marcos Alonso (Chelsea) header from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Cesc Fàbregas with a cross.
73'
corner
Corner, Chelsea. Conceded by Yohan Cabaye.
73'
attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. Tiemoué Bakayoko (Chelsea) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by César Azpilicueta.
72'
miss
Attempt missed. Charly Musonda (Chelsea) right footed shot from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Cesc Fàbregas with a through ball.
71'
Yellow Card
Milivojevic(4)
Luka Milivojevic (Crystal Palace) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
71'
free kick won
Eden Hazard (Chelsea) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
68'
attempt saved
Attempt saved. Davide Zappacosta (Chelsea) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Cesc Fàbregas.
68'
corner
Corner, Chelsea. Conceded by Mamadou Sakho.
66'
attempt saved
Attempt saved. Pedro (Chelsea) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Eden Hazard.
65'
Substitution
Willian
Borges Da Silva(22)off
Charly
Musonda(17)on
65'
offside
Offside, Chelsea. César Azpilicueta tries a through ball, but Marcos Alonso is caught offside.
64'
offside
Offside, Chelsea. Cesc Fàbregas tries a through ball, but Pedro is caught offside.
63'
offside
Offside, Chelsea. Cesc Fàbregas tries a through ball, but Davide Zappacosta is caught offside.
61'
miss
Attempt missed. Marcos Alonso (Chelsea) header from the left side of the six yard box is too high. Assisted by Willian with a cross following a corner.
61'
corner
Corner, Chelsea. Conceded by Luka Milivojevic.
61'
corner
Corner, Chelsea. Conceded by Mamadou Sakho.
59'
attempt saved
Attempt saved. Pedro (Chelsea) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Marcos Alonso.
58'
corner
Corner, Chelsea. Conceded by Patrick van Aanholt.
58'
attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. Davide Zappacosta (Chelsea) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Eden Hazard.
57'
Substitution
Michy
Batshuayi(23)off
Pedro
Rodríguez Ledesma(11)on
52'
miss
Attempt missed. Cesc Fàbregas (Chelsea) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right.
50'
post
Cesc Fàbregas (Chelsea) hits the bar with a right footed shot from outside the box. Assisted by Marcos Alonso.
46'
attempt saved
Attempt saved. Yohan Cabaye (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Luka Milivojevic.
First-Half Ends
First Half ends, Crystal Palace 2, Chelsea 1.
45'+2'
free kick won
Eden Hazard (Chelsea) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
45'+1'
corner
Corner, Chelsea. Conceded by Patrick van Aanholt.
45'
Crystal Palace Goal!
Goal!
Wilfried
Zaha(11)
Goal! Crystal Palace 2, Chelsea 1. Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from the left side of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Mamadou Sakho.
43'
offside
Offside, Chelsea. Gary Cahill tries a through ball, but Marcos Alonso is caught offside.
41'
miss
Attempt missed. Cesc Fàbregas (Chelsea) right footed shot from outside the box is just a bit too high from a direct free kick.
40'
free kick won
Eden Hazard (Chelsea) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
39'
Substitution
Victor
Moses(15)off
Davide
Zappacosta(21)on
39'
miss
Attempt missed. Andros Townsend (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Luka Milivojevic.
38'
end delay
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
37'
start delay
Delay in match Victor Moses (Chelsea) because of an injury.
34'
free kick won
Joel Ward (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
34'
corner
Corner, Chelsea. Conceded by Joel Ward.
34'
attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. Marcos Alonso (Chelsea) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
31'
corner
Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by David Luiz.
30'
free kick won
Willian (Chelsea) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
29'
offside
Offside, Chelsea. Eden Hazard tries a through ball, but Michy Batshuayi is caught offside.
24'
free kick won
Cesc Fàbregas (Chelsea) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
22'
corner
Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Gary Cahill.
22'
attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by James McArthur.
20'
miss
Attempt missed. Scott Dann (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from the right side of the six yard box misses to the right. Assisted by Yohan Cabaye with a cross following a corner.
19'
corner
Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Tiemoué Bakayoko.
18'
Chelsea Goal
Goal!
Tiemoué
Bakayoko(14)
Goal! Crystal Palace 1, Chelsea 1. Tiemoué Bakayoko (Chelsea) header from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Cesc Fàbregas with a cross following a corner.
18'
corner
Corner, Chelsea. Conceded by Patrick van Aanholt.
13'
offside
Offside, Chelsea. Cesc Fàbregas tries a through ball, but Michy Batshuayi is caught offside.
11'
Chelsea Own Goal
Goal!
(28)
Own Goal by César Azpilicueta, Chelsea. Crystal Palace 1, Chelsea 0.
7'
miss
Attempt missed. Andros Townsend (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by Patrick van Aanholt.
4'
corner
Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Gary Cahill.
3'
attempt saved
Attempt saved. Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from the right side of the six yard box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Andros Townsend with a cross.
Kick-Off
lineup
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.
Starting lineup
Starting lineup
13
Thibaut Courtois
GK
28
César Azpilicueta
DF
11'
30
David Luiz
DF
24
Gary Cahill
DF
4
Cesc Fàbregas
MF
3
Marcos Alonso
MF
14
Tiemoué Bakayoko
MF
18'
87'
15
Victor Moses
MF
39'
22
Willian
S
65'
23
Michy Batshuayi
S
57'
10
Eden Hazard
S
Substitutes
1
Willy Caballero
2
Antonio Rüdiger
11
Pedro
57'
17
Charly Musonda
65'
21
Davide Zappacosta
39'
27
Andreas Christensen
36
Kyle Scott
Team stats
Possession
43%
57%
Total shots
14
15
Shots on target
5
5
Corners
5
8
Passes completed
0
0
Free kicks
6
7
Offsides
0
0
LIV
0-0
MUN
SWA
2-0
HUD
MCI
7-2
STO
TOT
1-0
BOU
BUR
1-1
WHU
WAT
2-1
ARS
How The World Reacted: Crystal Palace 2-1 Chelsea
Starting lineup
Starting lineup
13
Thibaut Courtois
GK
28
César Azpilicueta
DF
11'
30
David Luiz
DF
24
Gary Cahill
DF
4
Cesc Fàbregas
MF
3
Marcos Alonso
MF
14
Tiemoué Bakayoko
MF
18'
87'
15
Victor Moses
MF
39'
22
Willian
S
65'
23
Michy Batshuayi
S
57'
10
Eden Hazard
S
Substitutes
1
Willy Caballero
2
Antonio Rüdiger
11
Pedro
57'
17
Charly Musonda
65'
21
Davide Zappacosta
39'
27
Andreas Christensen
36
Kyle Scott
