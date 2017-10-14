Skip navigation
      Crystal Palace vs Chelsea

      Palace 2 Chelsea 1

      Palace2
      11' (OG)
      Zaha45'
      Chelsea1
      Bakayoko18'
      Sat 14 Oct 14:00(KO listed in users′ timezone)

      Premier LeagueSelhurst Park

      Full-Time
      Match Blog

      Full-Time

      Match ends, Crystal Palace 2, Chelsea 1.
      90'+3'

      corner

      Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by César Azpilicueta.
      90'+2'

      free kick won

      Andros Townsend (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick on the right wing.
      90'+2'

      free kick won

      Luka Milivojevic (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick on the right wing.
      90'+2'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. Timothy Fosu-Mensah (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Wilfried Zaha.
      90'+1'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Cesc Fàbregas (Chelsea) right footed shot from the right side of the six yard box misses to the left.
      90'

      offside

      Offside, Crystal Palace. Andros Townsend tries a through ball, but Wilfried Zaha is caught offside.
      89'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Andros Townsend (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from the right side of the box misses to the left.
      88'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Patrick van Aanholt (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the left.
      88'

      attempt saved

      Attempt saved. Luka Milivojevic (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top right corner.
      87'

      Yellow Card

      Bakayoko(14)
      Tiemoué Bakayoko (Chelsea) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
      87'

      free kick won

      Andros Townsend (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
      86'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Patrick van Aanholt (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the left.
      86'

      attempt saved

      Attempt saved. Andros Townsend (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Patrick van Aanholt.
      86'

      Substitution

      Crystal Palace
      Yohan
      Cabaye(7)
      off
      Jairo
      Riedewald(44)
      on
      85'

      Substitution

      Crystal Palace
      James
      McArthur(18)
      off
      Timothy
      Fosu-Mensah(24)
      on
      85'

      free kick won

      Joel Ward (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      83'

      Yellow Card

      Dann(6)
      Scott Dann (Crystal Palace) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
      83'

      free kick won

      Pedro (Chelsea) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
      82'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. Jason Puncheon (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Wilfried Zaha.
      81'

      free kick won

      Andros Townsend (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      76'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. Charly Musonda (Chelsea) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Tiemoué Bakayoko.
      75'

      Substitution

      Crystal Palace
      Jeffrey
      Schlupp(15)
      off
      Jason
      Puncheon(42)
      on
      75'

      free kick won

      Tiemoué Bakayoko (Chelsea) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      73'

      attempt saved

      Attempt saved. Marcos Alonso (Chelsea) header from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Cesc Fàbregas with a cross.
      73'

      corner

      Corner, Chelsea. Conceded by Yohan Cabaye.
      73'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. Tiemoué Bakayoko (Chelsea) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by César Azpilicueta.
      72'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Charly Musonda (Chelsea) right footed shot from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Cesc Fàbregas with a through ball.
      71'

      Yellow Card

      Milivojevic(4)
      Luka Milivojevic (Crystal Palace) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
      71'

      free kick won

      Eden Hazard (Chelsea) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
      68'

      attempt saved

      Attempt saved. Davide Zappacosta (Chelsea) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Cesc Fàbregas.
      68'

      corner

      Corner, Chelsea. Conceded by Mamadou Sakho.
      66'

      attempt saved

      Attempt saved. Pedro (Chelsea) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Eden Hazard.
      65'

      Substitution

      Chelsea
      Willian
      Borges Da Silva(22)
      off
      Charly
      Musonda(17)
      on
      65'

      offside

      Offside, Chelsea. César Azpilicueta tries a through ball, but Marcos Alonso is caught offside.
      64'

      offside

      Offside, Chelsea. Cesc Fàbregas tries a through ball, but Pedro is caught offside.
      63'

      offside

      Offside, Chelsea. Cesc Fàbregas tries a through ball, but Davide Zappacosta is caught offside.
      61'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Marcos Alonso (Chelsea) header from the left side of the six yard box is too high. Assisted by Willian with a cross following a corner.
      61'

      corner

      Corner, Chelsea. Conceded by Luka Milivojevic.
      61'

      corner

      Corner, Chelsea. Conceded by Mamadou Sakho.
      59'

      attempt saved

      Attempt saved. Pedro (Chelsea) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Marcos Alonso.
      58'

      corner

      Corner, Chelsea. Conceded by Patrick van Aanholt.
      58'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. Davide Zappacosta (Chelsea) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Eden Hazard.
      57'

      Substitution

      Chelsea
      Michy
      Batshuayi(23)
      off
      Pedro
      Rodríguez Ledesma(11)
      on
      52'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Cesc Fàbregas (Chelsea) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right.
      50'

      post

      Cesc Fàbregas (Chelsea) hits the bar with a right footed shot from outside the box. Assisted by Marcos Alonso.
      46'

      attempt saved

      Attempt saved. Yohan Cabaye (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Luka Milivojevic.

      First-Half Ends

      First Half ends, Crystal Palace 2, Chelsea 1.
      45'+2'

      free kick won

      Eden Hazard (Chelsea) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
      45'+1'

      corner

      Corner, Chelsea. Conceded by Patrick van Aanholt.
      45'

      Crystal Palace Goal!

      Crystal Palace
      Goal!
      Crystal Palace
      Wilfried
      Zaha(11)
      Goal! Crystal Palace 2, Chelsea 1. Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from the left side of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Mamadou Sakho.
      43'

      offside

      Offside, Chelsea. Gary Cahill tries a through ball, but Marcos Alonso is caught offside.
      41'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Cesc Fàbregas (Chelsea) right footed shot from outside the box is just a bit too high from a direct free kick.
      40'

      free kick won

      Eden Hazard (Chelsea) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
      39'

      Substitution

      Chelsea
      Victor
      Moses(15)
      off
      Davide
      Zappacosta(21)
      on
      39'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Andros Townsend (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Luka Milivojevic.
      38'

      end delay

      Delay over. They are ready to continue.
      37'

      start delay

      Delay in match Victor Moses (Chelsea) because of an injury.
      34'

      free kick won

      Joel Ward (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      34'

      corner

      Corner, Chelsea. Conceded by Joel Ward.
      34'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. Marcos Alonso (Chelsea) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
      31'

      corner

      Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by David Luiz.
      30'

      free kick won

      Willian (Chelsea) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
      29'

      offside

      Offside, Chelsea. Eden Hazard tries a through ball, but Michy Batshuayi is caught offside.
      24'

      free kick won

      Cesc Fàbregas (Chelsea) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      22'

      corner

      Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Gary Cahill.
      22'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by James McArthur.
      20'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Scott Dann (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from the right side of the six yard box misses to the right. Assisted by Yohan Cabaye with a cross following a corner.
      19'

      corner

      Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Tiemoué Bakayoko.
      18'

      Chelsea Goal

      Chelsea
      Goal!
      Chelsea
      Tiemoué
      Bakayoko(14)
      Goal! Crystal Palace 1, Chelsea 1. Tiemoué Bakayoko (Chelsea) header from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Cesc Fàbregas with a cross following a corner.
      18'

      corner

      Corner, Chelsea. Conceded by Patrick van Aanholt.
      13'

      offside

      Offside, Chelsea. Cesc Fàbregas tries a through ball, but Michy Batshuayi is caught offside.
      11'

      Chelsea Own Goal

      Chelsea
      Goal!
      Chelsea
      (28)
      Own Goal by César Azpilicueta, Chelsea. Crystal Palace 1, Chelsea 0.
      7'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Andros Townsend (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by Patrick van Aanholt.
      4'

      corner

      Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Gary Cahill.
      3'

      attempt saved

      Attempt saved. Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from the right side of the six yard box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Andros Townsend with a cross.

      Kick-Off

      lineup

      Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

      Starting lineup

      1
      Julian Speroni
      GK
      3
      Patrick van Aanholt
      DF
      12
      Mamadou Sakho
      DF
      6
      Scott Dann
      DF
      83'
      2
      Joel Ward
      DF
      15
      Jeffrey Schlupp
      MF
      substitution icon75'
      18
      James McArthur
      MF
      substitution icon85'
      4
      Luka Milivojevic
      MF
      71'
      7
      Yohan Cabaye
      MF
      substitution icon86'
      10
      Andros Townsend
      S
      11
      Wilfried Zaha
      S
      45'

      Substitutes

      5
      James Tomkins
      24
      Timothy Fosu-Mensah
      substitution icon85'
      25
      Sullay Kaikai
      26
      Bakary Sako
      30
      Dion Henry
      42
      Jason Puncheon
      substitution icon75'
      44
      Jairo Riedewald
      substitution icon86'

      Starting lineup

      13
      Thibaut Courtois
      GK
      28
      César Azpilicueta
      DF
      11'
      30
      David Luiz
      DF
      24
      Gary Cahill
      DF
      4
      Cesc Fàbregas
      MF
      3
      Marcos Alonso
      MF
      14
      Tiemoué Bakayoko
      MF
      18'
      87'
      15
      Victor Moses
      MF
      substitution icon39'
      22
      Willian
      S
      substitution icon65'
      23
      Michy Batshuayi
      S
      substitution icon57'
      10
      Eden Hazard
      S

      Substitutes

      1
      Willy Caballero
      2
      Antonio Rüdiger
      11
      Pedro
      substitution icon57'
      17
      Charly Musonda
      substitution icon65'
      21
      Davide Zappacosta
      substitution icon39'
      27
      Andreas Christensen
      36
      Kyle Scott
      Crystal Palace

      Team stats

      Chelsea
      Possession
      43%
      57%
      Total shots
      14
      15
      Shots on target
      5
      5
      Corners
      5
      8
      Passes completed
      0
      0
      Free kicks
      6
      7
      Offsides
      0
      0
      LIV
      0-0
      MUN
      SWA
      2-0
      HUD
      MCI
      7-2
      STO
      TOT
      1-0
      BOU
      BUR
      1-1
      WHU
      WAT
      2-1
      ARS

