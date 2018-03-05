Crystal Palace vs Manchester United

Match ends, Crystal Palace 2, Manchester United 3.
90'+3'
free kick won
Nemanja Matic (Manchester United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
90'+2'
Yellow Card
Matic(31)
Nemanja Matic (Manchester United) is shown the yellow card for excessive celebration.
90'+1'
Manchester United Goal
Goal!
Nemanja
Matic(31)
Goal! Crystal Palace 2, Manchester United 3. Nemanja Matic (Manchester United) left footed shot from outside the box to the bottom left corner.
90'+1'
attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. Paul Pogba (Manchester United) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Juan Mata.
89'
attempt saved
Attempt saved. Juan Mata (Manchester United) left footed shot from the left side of the six yard box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Marcus Rashford with a through ball.
89'
attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. Andros Townsend (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Alexander Sørloth.
86'
free kick won
Christian Benteke (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick on the right wing.
82'
free kick won
Juan Mata (Manchester United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
80'
Substitution
Jeffrey
Schlupp(15)
off
Jairo
Riedewald(44)
on
79'
miss
Attempt missed. Alexander Sørloth (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the right. Assisted by Martin Kelly.
77'
attempt saved
Attempt saved. Christian Benteke (Crystal Palace) header from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Andros Townsend with a cross.
76'
Manchester United Goal
Goal!
Romelu
Lukaku(9)
Goal! Crystal Palace 2, Manchester United 2. Romelu Lukaku (Manchester United) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner.
76'
attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. Alexis Sánchez (Manchester United) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Juan Mata.
75'
Yellow Card
Townsend(10)
Andros Townsend (Crystal Palace) is shown the yellow card.
74'
corner
Corner, Manchester United. Conceded by Andros Townsend.
74'
attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. Nemanja Matic (Manchester United) left footed shot from the left side of the six yard box is blocked.
73'
corner
Corner, Manchester United. Conceded by Christian Benteke.
73'
corner
Corner, Manchester United. Conceded by James Tomkins.
71'
miss
Attempt missed. Jesse Lingard (Manchester United) header from very close range misses to the left. Assisted by Romelu Lukaku with a cross.
70'
miss
Attempt missed. Christian Benteke (Crystal Palace) header from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Aaron Wan-Bissaka with a cross.
69'
miss
Attempt missed. Marcus Rashford (Manchester United) right footed shot from long range on the left is close, but misses to the left from a direct free kick.
69'
free kick won
Paul Pogba (Manchester United) wins a free kick on the left wing.
68'
free kick won
Chris Smalling (Manchester United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
67'
Substitution
Antonio Valencia(25)
off
Luke
Shaw(23)
on
67'
Substitution
Ashley
Young(18)
off
Juan
Mata(8)
on
67'
corner
Corner, Manchester United. Conceded by Wayne Hennessey.
67'
attempt saved
Attempt saved. Paul Pogba (Manchester United) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Antonio Valencia.
65'
miss
Attempt missed. Christian Benteke (Crystal Palace) header from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Patrick van Aanholt.
64'
free kick won
Christian Benteke (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
61'
offside
Offside, Crystal Palace. Patrick van Aanholt tries a through ball, but Alexander Sørloth is caught offside.
60'
free kick won
James Tomkins (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
59'
free kick won
Luka Milivojevic (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
57'
Yellow Card
Young(18)
Ashley Young (Manchester United) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
57'
free kick won
James McArthur (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
57'
corner
Corner, Manchester United. Conceded by Aaron Wan-Bissaka.
57'
attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. Nemanja Matic (Manchester United) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Antonio Valencia.
57'
attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. Antonio Valencia (Manchester United) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
56'
corner
Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by David de Gea.
55'
Manchester United Goal
Goal!
Chris
Smalling(12)
Goal! Crystal Palace 2, Manchester United 1. Chris Smalling (Manchester United) header from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Antonio Valencia following a corner.
54'
corner
Corner, Manchester United. Conceded by Martin Kelly.
54'
attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. Paul Pogba (Manchester United) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Antonio Valencia.
52'
corner
Corner, Manchester United. Conceded by Aaron Wan-Bissaka.
50'
attempt saved
Attempt saved. Paul Pogba (Manchester United) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.
48'
Crystal Palace Goal!
Goal!
Patrick
van Aanholt(3)
Goal! Crystal Palace 2, Manchester United 0. Patrick van Aanholt (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from the left side of the box to the top left corner. Assisted by Jeffrey Schlupp following a set piece situation.
48'
free kick won
Christian Benteke (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick on the left wing.
47'
attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. Marcus Rashford (Manchester United) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Alexis Sánchez.
45'
Substitution
Scott
McTominay(39)
off
Marcus
Rashford(19)
on
First-Half Ends
First Half ends, Crystal Palace 1, Manchester United 0.
45'+2'
end delay
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
45'+1'
start delay
Delay in match Ashley Young (Manchester United) because of an injury.
45'+1'
start delay
Delay in match Luka Milivojevic (Crystal Palace) because of an injury.
45'
free kick won
Nemanja Matic (Manchester United) wins a free kick on the left wing.
43'
free kick won
Paul Pogba (Manchester United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
42'
Yellow Card
McTominay(39)
Scott McTominay (Manchester United) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
41'
free kick won
Patrick van Aanholt (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick on the left wing.
40'
miss
Attempt missed. Jesse Lingard (Manchester United) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left. Assisted by Nemanja Matic.
38'
free kick won
Paul Pogba (Manchester United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
37'
free kick won
Paul Pogba (Manchester United) wins a free kick on the left wing.
29'
offside
Offside, Crystal Palace. Wayne Hennessey tries a through ball, but Alexander Sørloth is caught offside.
27'
miss
Attempt missed. Andros Townsend (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from outside the box is too high.
19'
free kick won
Jesse Lingard (Manchester United) wins a free kick on the right wing.
18'
attempt saved
Attempt saved. Alexander Sørloth (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the bottom right corner.
16'
corner
Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Paul Pogba.
15'
offside
Offside, Manchester United. Antonio Valencia tries a through ball, but Romelu Lukaku is caught offside.
13'
offside
Offside, Manchester United. Alexis Sánchez tries a through ball, but Jesse Lingard is caught offside.
13'
free kick won
Paul Pogba (Manchester United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
11'
Crystal Palace Goal!
Goal!
Andros
Townsend(10)
Goal! Crystal Palace 1, Manchester United 0. Andros Townsend (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from outside the box to the top right corner. Assisted by Christian Benteke.
9'
free kick won
Jeffrey Schlupp (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
6'
attempt saved
Attempt saved. Alexis Sánchez (Manchester United) header from the centre of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Jesse Lingard.
5'
miss
Attempt missed. James Tomkins (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Alexander Sørloth following a corner.
5'
corner
Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Victor Lindelöf.
2'
end delay
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
2'
start delay
Delay in match Patrick van Aanholt (Crystal Palace) because of an injury.
