      Crystal Palace vs Manchester United

      Palace 2 Man Utd 3

      Palace2
      Townsend11'
      van Aanholt48'
      Man Utd3
      Smalling55'
      Lukaku76'
      Matic90'+1'
      Mon 05 Mar 20:00(KO listed in users′ timezone)

      Premier LeagueSelhurst Park

      Full-Time
      Premier League
      pos
      club
      pl
      w
      d
      l
      gf
      ga
      gd
      pts
      1
      MCIManchester City
      38
      32
      4
      2
      106
      27
      +79
      100
      2
      MUNManchester United
      38
      25
      6
      7
      68
      28
      +40
      81
      3
      TOTTottenham Hotspur
      38
      23
      8
      7
      74
      36
      +38
      77
      4
      LIVLiverpool
      38
      21
      12
      5
      84
      38
      +46
      75
      5
      CHEChelsea
      38
      21
      7
      10
      62
      38
      +24
      70
      6
      ARSArsenal
      38
      19
      6
      13
      74
      51
      +23
      63
      7
      BURBurnley
      38
      14
      12
      12
      36
      39
      -3
      54
      8
      EVEEverton
      38
      13
      10
      15
      44
      58
      -14
      49
      9
      LEILeicester City
      38
      12
      11
      15
      56
      60
      -4
      47
      10
      NEWNewcastle United
      38
      12
      8
      18
      39
      47
      -8
      44
      11
      CRYCrystal Palace
      38
      11
      11
      16
      45
      55
      -10
      44
      12
      BOUBournemouth
      38
      11
      11
      16
      45
      61
      -16
      44
      13
      WHUWest Ham United
      38
      10
      12
      16
      48
      68
      -20
      42
      14
      WATWatford
      38
      11
      8
      19
      44
      64
      -20
      41
      15
      BHABrighton and Hove Albion
      38
      9
      13
      16
      34
      54
      -20
      40
      16
      HUDHuddersfield Town
      38
      9
      10
      19
      28
      58
      -30
      37
      17
      SOUSouthampton
      38
      7
      15
      16
      37
      56
      -19
      36
      18
      SWASwansea City
      38
      8
      9
      21
      28
      56
      -28
      33
      19
      STOStoke City
      38
      7
      12
      19
      35
      68
      -33
      33
      20
      WBAWest Bromwich Albion
      38
      6
      13
      19
      31
      56
      -25
      31

      Match Blog

      Full-Time

      Match ends, Crystal Palace 2, Manchester United 3.
      90'+3'

      free kick won

      Nemanja Matic (Manchester United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      90'+2'

      Yellow Card

      Matic(31)
      Nemanja Matic (Manchester United) is shown the yellow card for excessive celebration.
      90'+1'

      Manchester United Goal

      Manchester United
      Goal!
      Manchester United
      Nemanja
      Matic(31)
      Goal! Crystal Palace 2, Manchester United 3. Nemanja Matic (Manchester United) left footed shot from outside the box to the bottom left corner.
      90'+1'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. Paul Pogba (Manchester United) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Juan Mata.
      89'

      attempt saved

      Attempt saved. Juan Mata (Manchester United) left footed shot from the left side of the six yard box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Marcus Rashford with a through ball.
      89'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. Andros Townsend (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Alexander Sørloth.
      86'

      free kick won

      Christian Benteke (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick on the right wing.
      82'

      free kick won

      Juan Mata (Manchester United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
      80'

      Substitution

      Crystal Palace
      Jeffrey
      Schlupp(15)
      off
      Jairo
      Riedewald(44)
      on
      79'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Alexander Sørloth (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the right. Assisted by Martin Kelly.
      77'

      attempt saved

      Attempt saved. Christian Benteke (Crystal Palace) header from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Andros Townsend with a cross.
      76'

      Manchester United Goal

      Manchester United
      Goal!
      Manchester United
      Romelu
      Lukaku(9)
      Goal! Crystal Palace 2, Manchester United 2. Romelu Lukaku (Manchester United) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner.
      76'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. Alexis Sánchez (Manchester United) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Juan Mata.
      75'

      Yellow Card

      Townsend(10)
      Andros Townsend (Crystal Palace) is shown the yellow card.
      74'

      corner

      Corner, Manchester United. Conceded by Andros Townsend.
      74'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. Nemanja Matic (Manchester United) left footed shot from the left side of the six yard box is blocked.
      73'

      corner

      Corner, Manchester United. Conceded by Christian Benteke.
      73'

      corner

      Corner, Manchester United. Conceded by James Tomkins.
      71'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Jesse Lingard (Manchester United) header from very close range misses to the left. Assisted by Romelu Lukaku with a cross.
      70'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Christian Benteke (Crystal Palace) header from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Aaron Wan-Bissaka with a cross.
      69'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Marcus Rashford (Manchester United) right footed shot from long range on the left is close, but misses to the left from a direct free kick.
      69'

      free kick won

      Paul Pogba (Manchester United) wins a free kick on the left wing.
      68'

      free kick won

      Chris Smalling (Manchester United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
      67'

      Substitution

      Manchester United
      Antonio Valencia(25)
      off
      Luke
      Shaw(23)
      on
      67'

      Substitution

      Manchester United
      Ashley
      Young(18)
      off
      Juan
      Mata(8)
      on
      67'

      corner

      Corner, Manchester United. Conceded by Wayne Hennessey.
      67'

      attempt saved

      Attempt saved. Paul Pogba (Manchester United) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Antonio Valencia.
      65'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Christian Benteke (Crystal Palace) header from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Patrick van Aanholt.
      64'

      free kick won

      Christian Benteke (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
      61'

      offside

      Offside, Crystal Palace. Patrick van Aanholt tries a through ball, but Alexander Sørloth is caught offside.
      60'

      free kick won

      James Tomkins (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      59'

      free kick won

      Luka Milivojevic (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
      57'

      Yellow Card

      Young(18)
      Ashley Young (Manchester United) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
      57'

      free kick won

      James McArthur (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      57'

      corner

      Corner, Manchester United. Conceded by Aaron Wan-Bissaka.
      57'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. Nemanja Matic (Manchester United) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Antonio Valencia.
      57'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. Antonio Valencia (Manchester United) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
      56'

      corner

      Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by David de Gea.
      55'

      Manchester United Goal

      Manchester United
      Goal!
      Manchester United
      Chris
      Smalling(12)
      Goal! Crystal Palace 2, Manchester United 1. Chris Smalling (Manchester United) header from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Antonio Valencia following a corner.
      54'

      corner

      Corner, Manchester United. Conceded by Martin Kelly.
      54'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. Paul Pogba (Manchester United) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Antonio Valencia.
      52'

      corner

      Corner, Manchester United. Conceded by Aaron Wan-Bissaka.
      50'

      attempt saved

      Attempt saved. Paul Pogba (Manchester United) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.
      48'

      Crystal Palace Goal!

      Crystal Palace
      Goal!
      Crystal Palace
      Patrick
      van Aanholt(3)
      Goal! Crystal Palace 2, Manchester United 0. Patrick van Aanholt (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from the left side of the box to the top left corner. Assisted by Jeffrey Schlupp following a set piece situation.
      48'

      free kick won

      Christian Benteke (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick on the left wing.
      47'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. Marcus Rashford (Manchester United) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Alexis Sánchez.
      45'

      Substitution

      Manchester United
      Scott
      McTominay(39)
      off
      Marcus
      Rashford(19)
      on

      First-Half Ends

      First Half ends, Crystal Palace 1, Manchester United 0.
      45'+2'

      end delay

      Delay over. They are ready to continue.
      45'+1'

      start delay

      Delay in match Ashley Young (Manchester United) because of an injury.
      45'+1'

      start delay

      Delay in match Luka Milivojevic (Crystal Palace) because of an injury.
      45'

      free kick won

      Nemanja Matic (Manchester United) wins a free kick on the left wing.
      43'

      free kick won

      Paul Pogba (Manchester United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      42'

      Yellow Card

      McTominay(39)
      Scott McTominay (Manchester United) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
      41'

      free kick won

      Patrick van Aanholt (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick on the left wing.
      40'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Jesse Lingard (Manchester United) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left. Assisted by Nemanja Matic.
      38'

      free kick won

      Paul Pogba (Manchester United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      37'

      free kick won

      Paul Pogba (Manchester United) wins a free kick on the left wing.
      29'

      offside

      Offside, Crystal Palace. Wayne Hennessey tries a through ball, but Alexander Sørloth is caught offside.
      27'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Andros Townsend (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from outside the box is too high.
      19'

      free kick won

      Jesse Lingard (Manchester United) wins a free kick on the right wing.
      18'

      attempt saved

      Attempt saved. Alexander Sørloth (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the bottom right corner.
      16'

      corner

      Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Paul Pogba.
      15'

      offside

      Offside, Manchester United. Antonio Valencia tries a through ball, but Romelu Lukaku is caught offside.
      13'

      offside

      Offside, Manchester United. Alexis Sánchez tries a through ball, but Jesse Lingard is caught offside.
      13'

      free kick won

      Paul Pogba (Manchester United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
      11'

      Crystal Palace Goal!

      Crystal Palace
      Goal!
      Crystal Palace
      Andros
      Townsend(10)
      Goal! Crystal Palace 1, Manchester United 0. Andros Townsend (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from outside the box to the top right corner. Assisted by Christian Benteke.
      9'

      free kick won

      Jeffrey Schlupp (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      6'

      attempt saved

      Attempt saved. Alexis Sánchez (Manchester United) header from the centre of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Jesse Lingard.
      5'

      miss

      Attempt missed. James Tomkins (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Alexander Sørloth following a corner.
      5'

      corner

      Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Victor Lindelöf.
      2'

      end delay

      Delay over. They are ready to continue.
      2'

      start delay

      Delay in match Patrick van Aanholt (Crystal Palace) because of an injury.

      Kick-Off

      lineup

      Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

      Starting lineup

      13
      Wayne Hennessey
      GK
      34
      Martin Kelly
      DF
      5
      James Tomkins
      DF
      3
      Patrick van Aanholt
      DF
      48'
      29
      Aaron Wan-Bissaka
      DF
      18
      James McArthur
      MF
      4
      Luka Milivojevic
      MF
      15
      Jeffrey Schlupp
      MF
      substitution icon80'
      10
      Andros Townsend
      MF
      11'
      75'
      17
      Christian Benteke
      S
      9
      Alexander Sørloth
      S

      Substitutes

      14
      Lee Chung-yong
      16
      Diego Cavalieri
      23
      Pape Souaré
      27
      Damien Delaney
      31
      Erdal Rakip
      33
      Jaroslaw Jach
      44
      Jairo Riedewald
      substitution icon80'

      Starting lineup

      1
      David de Gea
      GK
      2
      Victor Lindelöf
      DF
      25
      Antonio Valencia
      DF
      substitution icon67'
      12
      Chris Smalling
      DF
      55'
      18
      Ashley Young
      DF
      57'
      substitution icon67'
      31
      Nemanja Matic
      MF
      90'+1'
      90'+2'
      39
      Scott McTominay
      MF
      42'
      substitution icon45'
      6
      Paul Pogba
      MF
      7
      Alexis Sánchez
      S
      14
      Jesse Lingard
      S
      9
      Romelu Lukaku
      S
      76'

      Substitutes

      3
      Eric Bailly
      8
      Juan Mata
      substitution icon67'
      16
      Michael Carrick
      19
      Marcus Rashford
      substitution icon45'
      23
      Luke Shaw
      substitution icon67'
      36
      Matteo Darmian
      40
      Joel Pereira
      Crystal Palace

      Team stats

      Manchester United
      Possession
      31%
      70%
      Total shots
      10
      17
      Shots on target
      4
      8
      Corners
      3
      7
      Passes completed
      0
      0
      Free kicks
      8
      10
      Offsides
      0
      0

