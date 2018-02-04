Skip navigation
      Crystal Palace vs Newcastle United

      Palace 1 Newcastle Utd 1

      Palace1
      Milivojevic55'
      Newcastle Utd1
      Diamé22'
      Sun 04 Feb 14:15(KO listed in users′ timezone)

      Premier LeagueSelhurst Park

      Full-Time

      Premier League
      pos
      club
      pl
      w
      d
      l
      gf
      ga
      gd
      pts
      1
      MCIManchester City
      38
      32
      4
      2
      106
      27
      +79
      100
      2
      MUNManchester United
      38
      25
      6
      7
      68
      28
      +40
      81
      3
      TOTTottenham Hotspur
      38
      23
      8
      7
      74
      36
      +38
      77
      4
      LIVLiverpool
      38
      21
      12
      5
      84
      38
      +46
      75
      5
      CHEChelsea
      38
      21
      7
      10
      62
      38
      +24
      70
      6
      ARSArsenal
      38
      19
      6
      13
      74
      51
      +23
      63
      7
      BURBurnley
      38
      14
      12
      12
      36
      39
      -3
      54
      8
      EVEEverton
      38
      13
      10
      15
      44
      58
      -14
      49
      9
      LEILeicester City
      38
      12
      11
      15
      56
      60
      -4
      47
      10
      NEWNewcastle United
      38
      12
      8
      18
      39
      47
      -8
      44
      11
      CRYCrystal Palace
      38
      11
      11
      16
      45
      55
      -10
      44
      12
      BOUBournemouth
      38
      11
      11
      16
      45
      61
      -16
      44
      13
      WHUWest Ham United
      38
      10
      12
      16
      48
      68
      -20
      42
      14
      WATWatford
      38
      11
      8
      19
      44
      64
      -20
      41
      15
      BHABrighton and Hove Albion
      38
      9
      13
      16
      34
      54
      -20
      40
      16
      HUDHuddersfield Town
      38
      9
      10
      19
      28
      58
      -30
      37
      17
      SOUSouthampton
      38
      7
      15
      16
      37
      56
      -19
      36
      18
      SWASwansea City
      38
      8
      9
      21
      28
      56
      -28
      33
      19
      STOStoke City
      38
      7
      12
      19
      35
      68
      -33
      33
      20
      WBAWest Bromwich Albion
      38
      6
      13
      19
      31
      56
      -25
      31

      Match Blog

      Full-Time

      Match ends, Crystal Palace 1, Newcastle United 1.
      90'+4'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Christian Atsu (Newcastle United) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the right. Assisted by Matt Ritchie.
      90'+2'

      free kick won

      Paul Dummett (Newcastle United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      90'

      end delay

      Delay over. They are ready to continue.
      89'

      start delay

      Delay in match Ciaran Clark (Newcastle United) because of an injury.
      88'

      corner

      Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Ciaran Clark.
      88'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. Yohan Cabaye (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from very close range is blocked. Assisted by James McArthur.
      88'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. Christian Benteke (Crystal Palace) header from the right side of the six yard box is blocked. Assisted by Wilfried Zaha with a cross.
      86'

      attempt saved

      Attempt saved. Isaac Hayden (Newcastle United) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Christian Atsu.
      85'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from the centre of the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by James McArthur.
      84'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. Christian Atsu (Newcastle United) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
      83'

      corner

      Corner, Newcastle United. Conceded by Andros Townsend.
      80'

      Substitution

      Newcastle United
      Ayoze Pérez(17)
      off
      Mikel
      Merino(23)
      on
      78'

      miss

      Attempt missed. James McArthur (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from the centre of the box is just a bit too high. Assisted by Yohan Cabaye.
      77'

      free kick won

      James McArthur (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      76'

      attempt saved

      Attempt saved. James McArthur (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom left corner.
      75'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Timothy Fosu-Mensah (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the left. Assisted by Wilfried Zaha.
      74'

      free kick won

      Ciaran Clark (Newcastle United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      73'

      attempt saved

      Attempt saved. Christian Atsu (Newcastle United) left footed shot from a difficult angle on the right is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Matt Ritchie.
      72'

      end delay

      Delay over. They are ready to continue.
      72'

      start delay

      Delay in match (Crystal Palace).
      71'

      offside

      Offside, Crystal Palace. Luka Milivojevic tries a through ball, but Christian Benteke is caught offside.
      69'

      corner

      Corner, Newcastle United. Conceded by Wilfried Zaha.
      68'

      corner

      Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by DeAndre Yedlin.
      66'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Yohan Cabaye (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Christian Benteke.
      65'

      Substitution

      Newcastle United
      Mohamed
      Diamé(10)
      off
      Isaac
      Hayden(14)
      on
      65'

      free kick won

      Christian Atsu (Newcastle United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      64'

      Yellow Card

      Fosu-Mensah(24)
      Timothy Fosu-Mensah (Crystal Palace) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
      64'

      free kick won

      Christian Atsu (Newcastle United) wins a free kick on the left wing.
      62'

      offside

      Offside, Crystal Palace. Wayne Hennessey tries a through ball, but Christian Benteke is caught offside.
      60'

      miss

      Attempt missed. James McArthur (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the right.
      59'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Christian Benteke (Crystal Palace) header from the centre of the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Yohan Cabaye with a cross following a corner.
      59'

      corner

      Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Ciaran Clark.
      57'

      Yellow Card

      Dummett(3)
      Paul Dummett (Newcastle United) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
      57'

      free kick won

      Andros Townsend (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick on the right wing.
      57'

      Substitution

      Newcastle United
      Kenedy(15)
      off
      Christian
      Atsu(30)
      on
      55'

      Crystal Palace Goal!

      Crystal Palace
      Goal!
      Crystal Palace
      Luka
      Milivojevic(4)
      Goal! Crystal Palace 1, Newcastle United 1. Luka Milivojevic (Crystal Palace) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the top right corner.
      54'

      penalty won

      Penalty Crystal Palace. Christian Benteke draws a foul in the penalty area.
      53'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Andros Townsend (Crystal Palace) header from the centre of the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Patrick van Aanholt with a cross.
      52'

      free kick won

      James McArthur (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      51'

      offside

      Offside, Crystal Palace. Mamadou Sakho tries a through ball, but Christian Benteke is caught offside.
      50'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Patrick van Aanholt (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by Yohan Cabaye following a set piece situation.
      49'

      free kick won

      Yohan Cabaye (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
      49'

      free kick won

      Christian Benteke (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
      47'

      offside

      Offside, Newcastle United. Kenedy tries a through ball, but Ayoze Pérez is caught offside.
      46'

      corner

      Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Paul Dummett.
      46'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Luka Milivojevic (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the right.

      First-Half Ends

      First Half ends, Crystal Palace 0, Newcastle United 1.
      45'+3'

      free kick won

      Dwight Gayle (Newcastle United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
      45'+2'

      end delay

      Delay over. They are ready to continue.
      45'+2'

      Substitution

      Crystal Palace
      Martin
      Kelly(34)
      off
      Mamadou
      Sakho(12)
      on
      45'

      start delay

      Delay in match Martin Kelly (Crystal Palace) because of an injury.
      45'

      attempt saved

      Attempt saved. Yohan Cabaye (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Christian Benteke.
      44'

      free kick won

      Martin Kelly (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      43'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Yohan Cabaye.
      38'

      corner

      Corner, Newcastle United. Conceded by Patrick van Aanholt.
      36'

      free kick won

      Luka Milivojevic (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
      35'

      offside

      Offside, Newcastle United. Jonjo Shelvey tries a through ball, but Dwight Gayle is caught offside.
      32'

      corner

      Corner, Newcastle United. Conceded by Wayne Hennessey.
      32'

      attempt saved

      Attempt saved. Ayoze Pérez (Newcastle United) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top right corner.
      32'

      attempt saved

      Attempt saved. Kenedy (Newcastle United) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Ayoze Pérez.
      31'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Timothy Fosu-Mensah with a cross.
      28'

      corner

      Corner, Newcastle United. Conceded by Yohan Cabaye.
      27'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Yohan Cabaye (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Luka Milivojevic.
      22'

      Newcastle United Goal

      Newcastle United
      Goal!
      Newcastle United
      Mohamed
      Diamé(10)
      Goal! Crystal Palace 0, Newcastle United 1. Mohamed Diamé (Newcastle United) right footed shot from the left side of the six yard box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Ayoze Pérez following a corner.
      22'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Ayoze Pérez (Newcastle United) right footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Kenedy with a cross following a corner.
      22'

      corner

      Corner, Newcastle United. Conceded by Wilfried Zaha.
      22'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. Kenedy (Newcastle United) left footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Jonjo Shelvey.
      20'

      end delay

      Delay over. They are ready to continue.
      19'

      start delay

      Delay in match Timothy Fosu-Mensah (Crystal Palace) because of an injury.
      19'

      offside

      Offside, Newcastle United. Jonjo Shelvey tries a through ball, but Dwight Gayle is caught offside.
      18'

      free kick won

      Kenedy (Newcastle United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      16'

      attempt saved

      Attempt saved. Ayoze Pérez (Newcastle United) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by DeAndre Yedlin with a cross.
      16'

      free kick won

      Ayoze Pérez (Newcastle United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      16'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. Timothy Fosu-Mensah (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Wilfried Zaha.
      13'

      attempt saved

      Attempt saved. Matt Ritchie (Newcastle United) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Kenedy.
      11'

      free kick won

      Kenedy (Newcastle United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      9'

      corner

      Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Paul Dummett.
      9'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. Patrick van Aanholt (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
      9'

      attempt saved

      Attempt saved. Christian Benteke (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Patrick van Aanholt with a through ball.
      8'

      free kick won

      DeAndre Yedlin (Newcastle United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      6'

      free kick won

      Mohamed Diamé (Newcastle United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      6'

      attempt saved

      Attempt saved. Dwight Gayle (Newcastle United) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Paul Dummett.
      5'

      free kick won

      Ciaran Clark (Newcastle United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
      2'

      offside

      Offside, Crystal Palace. James McArthur tries a through ball, but Wilfried Zaha is caught offside.

      Kick-Off

      lineup

      Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

      Starting lineup

      13
      Wayne Hennessey
      GK
      24
      Timothy Fosu-Mensah
      DF
      64'
      5
      James Tomkins
      DF
      34
      Martin Kelly
      DF
      substitution icon45'+2'
      3
      Patrick van Aanholt
      DF
      7
      Yohan Cabaye
      MF
      18
      James McArthur
      MF
      10
      Andros Townsend
      MF
      4
      Luka Milivojevic
      MF
      55'
      17
      Christian Benteke
      S
      11
      Wilfried Zaha
      S

      Substitutes

      2
      Joel Ward
      9
      Alexander Sørloth
      12
      Mamadou Sakho
      substitution icon45'+2'
      14
      Lee Chung-yong
      23
      Pape Souaré
      30
      Dion Henry
      44
      Jairo Riedewald

      Starting lineup

      26
      Karl Darlow
      GK
      6
      Jamaal Lascelles
      DF
      2
      Ciaran Clark
      DF
      22
      DeAndre Yedlin
      DF
      3
      Paul Dummett
      DF
      57'
      11
      Matt Ritchie
      MF
      15
      Kenedy
      MF
      substitution icon57'
      8
      Jonjo Shelvey
      MF
      10
      Mohamed Diamé
      MF
      22'
      substitution icon65'
      17
      Ayoze Pérez
      S
      substitution icon80'
      9
      Dwight Gayle
      S

      Substitutes

      7
      Jacob Murphy
      12
      Martin Dubravka
      14
      Isaac Hayden
      substitution icon65'
      19
      Javier Manquillo
      20
      Florian Lejeune
      23
      Mikel Merino
      substitution icon80'
      30
      Christian Atsu
      substitution icon57'
      Crystal Palace

      Team stats

      Newcastle United
      Possession
      54%
      46%
      Total shots
      20
      12
      Shots on target
      6
      8
      Corners
      5
      6
      Passes completed
      0
      0
      Free kicks
      8
      11
      Offsides
      0
      0
