Match ends, Manchester United 4, Crystal Palace 0.
90'+1'
free kick won
Anthony Martial (Manchester United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
89'
free kick won
Anthony Martial (Manchester United) wins a free kick on the left wing.
86'
Manchester United Goal
Goal!
Romelu
Lukaku(9)
Goal! Manchester United 4, Crystal Palace 0. Romelu Lukaku (Manchester United) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Anthony Martial.
85'
free kick won
Andros Townsend (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
84'
free kick won
Marouane Fellaini (Manchester United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
81'
corner
Corner, Manchester United. Conceded by Wayne Hennessey.
81'
attempt saved
Attempt saved. Anthony Martial (Manchester United) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Ander Herrera.
80'
offside
Offside, Manchester United. Nemanja Matic tries a through ball, but Romelu Lukaku is caught offside.
77'
free kick won
Joel Ward (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
77'
Substitution
Juan
Mata(8)
off
Ander
Herrera(21)
on
74'
Substitution
Bakary
Sako(26)
off
Olayinka Fredrick Oladotun
Ladapo(19)
on
74'
miss
Attempt missed. Jesse Lingard (Manchester United) right footed shot from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Romelu Lukaku.
72'
Substitution
Marcus
Rashford(19)
off
Anthony
Martial(11)
on
71'
miss
Attempt missed. Romelu Lukaku (Manchester United) left footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left.
70'
miss
Attempt missed. Bakary Sako (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Joel Ward with a cross.
69'
Substitution
Jason
Puncheon(42)
off
Jairo
Riedewald(44)
on
68'
Substitution
Jeffrey
Schlupp(15)
off
James
McArthur(18)
on
68'
miss
Attempt missed. Yohan Cabaye (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Luka Milivojevic.
66'
Substitution
Henrikh
Mkhitaryan(22)
off
Jesse
Lingard(14)
on
65'
end delay
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
64'
start delay
Delay in match Marcus Rashford (Manchester United) because of an injury.
64'
corner
Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Antonio Valencia.
64'
attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. Jeffrey Schlupp (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Bakary Sako.
61'
free kick won
Mamadou Sakho (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
60'
free kick won
Marouane Fellaini (Manchester United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
58'
attempt saved
Attempt saved. Ashley Young (Manchester United) right footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Henrikh Mkhitaryan.
58'
corner
Corner, Manchester United. Conceded by Luka Milivojevic.
56'
miss
Attempt missed. Jeffrey Schlupp (Crystal Palace) header from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Bakary Sako with a cross.
54'
free kick won
Bakary Sako (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
53'
free kick won
Antonio Valencia (Manchester United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
49'
Manchester United Goal
Goal!
Marouane
Fellaini(27)
Goal! Manchester United 3, Crystal Palace 0. Marouane Fellaini (Manchester United) header from very close range to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Marcus Rashford with a cross following a set piece situation.
48'
free kick won
Ashley Young (Manchester United) wins a free kick on the left wing.
47'
attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. Marcus Rashford (Manchester United) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
46'
corner
Corner, Manchester United. Conceded by Damien Delaney.
46'
attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. Romelu Lukaku (Manchester United) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Marcus Rashford with a cross.
First-Half Ends
First Half ends, Manchester United 2, Crystal Palace 0.
44'
miss
Attempt missed. Henrikh Mkhitaryan (Manchester United) right footed shot from the left side of the box is too high. Assisted by Juan Mata with a cross following a corner.
43'
corner
Corner, Manchester United. Conceded by Wayne Hennessey.
43'
attempt saved
Attempt saved. Marcus Rashford (Manchester United) right footed shot from a difficult angle on the left is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Romelu Lukaku.
43'
miss
Attempt missed. Romelu Lukaku (Manchester United) header from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Juan Mata with a cross.
41'
miss
Attempt missed. Chris Smalling (Manchester United) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Henrikh Mkhitaryan with a cross following a corner.
41'
corner
Corner, Manchester United. Conceded by Andros Townsend.
38'
offside
Offside, Manchester United. Antonio Valencia tries a through ball, but Romelu Lukaku is caught offside.
35'
Manchester United Goal
Goal!
Marouane
Fellaini(27)
Goal! Manchester United 2, Crystal Palace 0. Marouane Fellaini (Manchester United) right footed shot from the right side of the six yard box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Ashley Young with a cross.
32'
attempt saved
Attempt saved. Bakary Sako (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the top left corner. Assisted by Yohan Cabaye.
31'
corner
Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Antonio Valencia.
30'
offside
Offside, Crystal Palace. Jason Puncheon tries a through ball, but Bakary Sako is caught offside.
29'
corner
Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Chris Smalling.
26'
corner
Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Chris Smalling.
25'
corner
Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Chris Smalling.
23'
attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. Chris Smalling (Manchester United) header from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Juan Mata with a cross.
22'
corner
Corner, Manchester United. Conceded by Andros Townsend.
17'
free kick won
Luka Milivojevic (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
14'
free kick won
Marcus Rashford (Manchester United) wins a free kick on the left wing.
14'
attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. Antonio Valencia (Manchester United) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Nemanja Matic.
13'
attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. Antonio Valencia (Manchester United) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Marouane Fellaini.
12'
free kick won
Nemanja Matic (Manchester United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
11'
miss
Attempt missed. Nemanja Matic (Manchester United) left footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by Marcus Rashford.
8'
miss
Attempt missed. Mamadou Sakho (Crystal Palace) header from the centre of the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Yohan Cabaye with a cross following a set piece situation.
7'
free kick won
Joel Ward (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick on the right wing.
3'
Manchester United Goal
Goal!
Juan
Mata(8)
Goal! Manchester United 1, Crystal Palace 0. Juan Mata (Manchester United) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Marcus Rashford.
