      Manchester United vs Crystal Palace

      Man Utd 4 Palace 0

      Man Utd4
      Mata3'
      Fellaini35' 49'
      Lukaku86'
      Palace0
      Sat 30 Sep 14:00(KO listed in users′ timezone)

      Premier LeagueOld Trafford

      Full-Time

      Upcoming palace games

      Premier League
      pos
      club
      pl
      w
      d
      l
      gf
      ga
      gd
      pts
      1
      MCIManchester City
      38
      32
      4
      2
      106
      27
      +79
      100
      2
      MUNManchester United
      38
      25
      6
      7
      68
      28
      +40
      81
      3
      TOTTottenham Hotspur
      38
      23
      8
      7
      74
      36
      +38
      77
      4
      LIVLiverpool
      38
      21
      12
      5
      84
      38
      +46
      75
      5
      CHEChelsea
      38
      21
      7
      10
      62
      38
      +24
      70
      6
      ARSArsenal
      38
      19
      6
      13
      74
      51
      +23
      63
      7
      BURBurnley
      38
      14
      12
      12
      36
      39
      -3
      54
      8
      EVEEverton
      38
      13
      10
      15
      44
      58
      -14
      49
      9
      LEILeicester City
      38
      12
      11
      15
      56
      60
      -4
      47
      10
      NEWNewcastle United
      38
      12
      8
      18
      39
      47
      -8
      44
      11
      CRYCrystal Palace
      38
      11
      11
      16
      45
      55
      -10
      44
      12
      BOUBournemouth
      38
      11
      11
      16
      45
      61
      -16
      44
      13
      WHUWest Ham United
      38
      10
      12
      16
      48
      68
      -20
      42
      14
      WATWatford
      38
      11
      8
      19
      44
      64
      -20
      41
      15
      BHABrighton and Hove Albion
      38
      9
      13
      16
      34
      54
      -20
      40
      16
      HUDHuddersfield Town
      38
      9
      10
      19
      28
      58
      -30
      37
      17
      SOUSouthampton
      38
      7
      15
      16
      37
      56
      -19
      36
      18
      SWASwansea City
      38
      8
      9
      21
      28
      56
      -28
      33
      19
      STOStoke City
      38
      7
      12
      19
      35
      68
      -33
      33
      20
      WBAWest Bromwich Albion
      38
      6
      13
      19
      31
      56
      -25
      31

      Match Blog

      Full-Time

      Match ends, Manchester United 4, Crystal Palace 0.
      90'+1'

      free kick won

      Anthony Martial (Manchester United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      89'

      free kick won

      Anthony Martial (Manchester United) wins a free kick on the left wing.
      86'

      Manchester United Goal

      Manchester United
      Goal!
      Manchester United
      Romelu
      Lukaku(9)
      Goal! Manchester United 4, Crystal Palace 0. Romelu Lukaku (Manchester United) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Anthony Martial.
      85'

      free kick won

      Andros Townsend (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      84'

      free kick won

      Marouane Fellaini (Manchester United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      81'

      corner

      Corner, Manchester United. Conceded by Wayne Hennessey.
      81'

      attempt saved

      Attempt saved. Anthony Martial (Manchester United) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Ander Herrera.
      80'

      offside

      Offside, Manchester United. Nemanja Matic tries a through ball, but Romelu Lukaku is caught offside.
      77'

      free kick won

      Joel Ward (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
      77'

      Substitution

      Manchester United
      Juan
      Mata(8)
      off
      Ander
      Herrera(21)
      on
      74'

      Substitution

      Crystal Palace
      Bakary
      Sako(26)
      off
      Olayinka Fredrick Oladotun
      Ladapo(19)
      on
      74'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Jesse Lingard (Manchester United) right footed shot from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Romelu Lukaku.
      72'

      Substitution

      Manchester United
      Marcus
      Rashford(19)
      off
      Anthony
      Martial(11)
      on
      71'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Romelu Lukaku (Manchester United) left footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left.
      70'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Bakary Sako (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Joel Ward with a cross.
      69'

      Substitution

      Crystal Palace
      Jason
      Puncheon(42)
      off
      Jairo
      Riedewald(44)
      on
      68'

      Substitution

      Crystal Palace
      Jeffrey
      Schlupp(15)
      off
      James
      McArthur(18)
      on
      68'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Yohan Cabaye (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Luka Milivojevic.
      66'

      Substitution

      Manchester United
      Henrikh
      Mkhitaryan(22)
      off
      Jesse
      Lingard(14)
      on
      65'

      end delay

      Delay over. They are ready to continue.
      64'

      start delay

      Delay in match Marcus Rashford (Manchester United) because of an injury.
      64'

      corner

      Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Antonio Valencia.
      64'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. Jeffrey Schlupp (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Bakary Sako.
      61'

      free kick won

      Mamadou Sakho (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      60'

      free kick won

      Marouane Fellaini (Manchester United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      58'

      attempt saved

      Attempt saved. Ashley Young (Manchester United) right footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Henrikh Mkhitaryan.
      58'

      corner

      Corner, Manchester United. Conceded by Luka Milivojevic.
      56'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Jeffrey Schlupp (Crystal Palace) header from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Bakary Sako with a cross.
      54'

      free kick won

      Bakary Sako (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      53'

      free kick won

      Antonio Valencia (Manchester United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      49'

      Manchester United Goal

      Manchester United
      Goal!
      Manchester United
      Marouane
      Fellaini(27)
      Goal! Manchester United 3, Crystal Palace 0. Marouane Fellaini (Manchester United) header from very close range to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Marcus Rashford with a cross following a set piece situation.
      48'

      free kick won

      Ashley Young (Manchester United) wins a free kick on the left wing.
      47'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. Marcus Rashford (Manchester United) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
      46'

      corner

      Corner, Manchester United. Conceded by Damien Delaney.
      46'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. Romelu Lukaku (Manchester United) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Marcus Rashford with a cross.

      First-Half Ends

      First Half ends, Manchester United 2, Crystal Palace 0.
      44'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Henrikh Mkhitaryan (Manchester United) right footed shot from the left side of the box is too high. Assisted by Juan Mata with a cross following a corner.
      43'

      corner

      Corner, Manchester United. Conceded by Wayne Hennessey.
      43'

      attempt saved

      Attempt saved. Marcus Rashford (Manchester United) right footed shot from a difficult angle on the left is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Romelu Lukaku.
      43'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Romelu Lukaku (Manchester United) header from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Juan Mata with a cross.
      41'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Chris Smalling (Manchester United) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Henrikh Mkhitaryan with a cross following a corner.
      41'

      corner

      Corner, Manchester United. Conceded by Andros Townsend.
      38'

      offside

      Offside, Manchester United. Antonio Valencia tries a through ball, but Romelu Lukaku is caught offside.
      35'

      Manchester United Goal

      Manchester United
      Goal!
      Manchester United
      Marouane
      Fellaini(27)
      Goal! Manchester United 2, Crystal Palace 0. Marouane Fellaini (Manchester United) right footed shot from the right side of the six yard box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Ashley Young with a cross.
      32'

      attempt saved

      Attempt saved. Bakary Sako (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the top left corner. Assisted by Yohan Cabaye.
      31'

      corner

      Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Antonio Valencia.
      30'

      offside

      Offside, Crystal Palace. Jason Puncheon tries a through ball, but Bakary Sako is caught offside.
      29'

      corner

      Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Chris Smalling.
      26'

      corner

      Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Chris Smalling.
      25'

      corner

      Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Chris Smalling.
      23'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. Chris Smalling (Manchester United) header from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Juan Mata with a cross.
      22'

      corner

      Corner, Manchester United. Conceded by Andros Townsend.
      17'

      free kick won

      Luka Milivojevic (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      14'

      free kick won

      Marcus Rashford (Manchester United) wins a free kick on the left wing.
      14'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. Antonio Valencia (Manchester United) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Nemanja Matic.
      13'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. Antonio Valencia (Manchester United) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Marouane Fellaini.
      12'

      free kick won

      Nemanja Matic (Manchester United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      11'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Nemanja Matic (Manchester United) left footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by Marcus Rashford.
      8'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Mamadou Sakho (Crystal Palace) header from the centre of the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Yohan Cabaye with a cross following a set piece situation.
      7'

      free kick won

      Joel Ward (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick on the right wing.
      3'

      Manchester United Goal

      Manchester United
      Goal!
      Manchester United
      Juan
      Mata(8)
      Goal! Manchester United 1, Crystal Palace 0. Juan Mata (Manchester United) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Marcus Rashford.

      Kick-Off

      lineup

      Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

      Manchester United

      Team stats

      Crystal Palace
      Possession
      59%
      41%
      Total shots
      18
      6
      Shots on target
      7
      1
      Corners
      6
      5
      Passes completed
      0
      0
      Free kicks
      8
      6
      Offsides
      0
      0
      HUD
      0-4
      TOT
      WHU
      1-0
      SWA
      STO
      2-1
      SOU
      WBA
      2-2
      WAT
      BOU
      0-0
      LEI
      CHE
      0-1
      MCI

      Upcoming palace games

