      Southampton vs Crystal Palace

      Southampton 1 Palace 2

      Southampton1
      Long17'
      Palace2
      McArthur69'
      Milivojevic80'
      Tue 02 Jan 19:45(KO listed in users′ timezone)

      Premier LeagueSt. Mary's Stadium

      Full-Time

      Premier League
      pos
      club
      pl
      w
      d
      l
      gf
      ga
      gd
      pts
      1
      MCIManchester City
      38
      32
      4
      2
      106
      27
      +79
      100
      2
      MUNManchester United
      38
      25
      6
      7
      68
      28
      +40
      81
      3
      TOTTottenham Hotspur
      38
      23
      8
      7
      74
      36
      +38
      77
      4
      LIVLiverpool
      38
      21
      12
      5
      84
      38
      +46
      75
      5
      CHEChelsea
      38
      21
      7
      10
      62
      38
      +24
      70
      6
      ARSArsenal
      38
      19
      6
      13
      74
      51
      +23
      63
      7
      BURBurnley
      38
      14
      12
      12
      36
      39
      -3
      54
      8
      EVEEverton
      38
      13
      10
      15
      44
      58
      -14
      49
      9
      LEILeicester City
      38
      12
      11
      15
      56
      60
      -4
      47
      10
      NEWNewcastle United
      38
      12
      8
      18
      39
      47
      -8
      44
      11
      CRYCrystal Palace
      38
      11
      11
      16
      45
      55
      -10
      44
      12
      BOUBournemouth
      38
      11
      11
      16
      45
      61
      -16
      44
      13
      WHUWest Ham United
      38
      10
      12
      16
      48
      68
      -20
      42
      14
      WATWatford
      38
      11
      8
      19
      44
      64
      -20
      41
      15
      BHABrighton and Hove Albion
      38
      9
      13
      16
      34
      54
      -20
      40
      16
      HUDHuddersfield Town
      38
      9
      10
      19
      28
      58
      -30
      37
      17
      SOUSouthampton
      38
      7
      15
      16
      37
      56
      -19
      36
      18
      SWASwansea City
      38
      8
      9
      21
      28
      56
      -28
      33
      19
      STOStoke City
      38
      7
      12
      19
      35
      68
      -33
      33
      20
      WBAWest Bromwich Albion
      38
      6
      13
      19
      31
      56
      -25
      31

      Match Blog

      Full-Time

      Match ends, Southampton 1, Crystal Palace 2.
      90'+3'

      attempt saved

      Attempt saved. Sofiane Boufal (Southampton) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
      90'+1'

      free kick won

      Oriol Romeu (Southampton) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      90'

      corner

      Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Oriol Romeu.
      90'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. Christian Benteke (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Wilfried Zaha.
      88'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Wayne Hennessey.
      86'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Oriol Romeu (Southampton) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Ryan Bertrand with a cross following a corner.
      86'

      corner

      Corner, Southampton. Conceded by Andros Townsend.
      85'

      corner

      Corner, Southampton. Conceded by James McArthur.
      84'

      free kick won

      Ryan Bertrand (Southampton) wins a free kick on the left wing.
      82'

      free kick won

      Jérémy Pied (Southampton) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      80'

      Crystal Palace Goal!

      Crystal Palace
      Goal!
      Crystal Palace
      Luka
      Milivojevic(4)
      Goal! Southampton 1, Crystal Palace 2. Luka Milivojevic (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from outside the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Andros Townsend.
      79'

      Substitution

      Southampton
      Dusan
      Tadic(11)
      off
      Nathan
      Redmond(22)
      on
      79'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Luka Milivojevic (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Martin Kelly following a corner.
      79'

      corner

      Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Shane Long.
      78'

      free kick won

      James McArthur (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick on the right wing.
      77'

      corner

      Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Jack Stephens.
      75'

      offside

      Offside, Southampton. Ryan Bertrand tries a through ball, but Sofiane Boufal is caught offside.
      75'

      Substitution

      Southampton
      Pierre-Emile
      Højbjerg(23)
      off
      Manolo
      Gabbiadini(20)
      on
      72'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Shane Long (Southampton) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Dusan Tadic.
      70'

      Substitution

      Southampton
      James
      Ward-Prowse(16)
      off
      Steven
      Davis(8)
      on
      69'

      Crystal Palace Goal!

      Crystal Palace
      Goal!
      Crystal Palace
      James
      McArthur(18)
      Goal! Southampton 1, Crystal Palace 1. James McArthur (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from very close range to the high centre of the goal. Assisted by Christian Benteke with a headed pass following a set piece situation.
      68'

      free kick won

      Bakary Sako (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick on the left wing.
      68'

      miss

      Attempt missed. James Tomkins (Crystal Palace) header from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Andros Townsend with a cross following a corner.
      68'

      corner

      Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Jérémy Pied.
      68'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. Bakary Sako (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Andros Townsend.
      65'

      attempt saved

      Attempt saved. Christian Benteke (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom right corner.
      64'

      Substitution

      Crystal Palace
      Jeffrey
      Schlupp(15)
      off
      Bakary
      Sako(26)
      on
      63'

      free kick won

      Dusan Tadic (Southampton) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      60'

      free kick won

      Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick on the right wing.
      58'

      free kick won

      Oriol Romeu (Southampton) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      57'

      Yellow Card

      Fosu-Mensah(24)
      Timothy Fosu-Mensah (Crystal Palace) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
      56'

      free kick won

      Sofiane Boufal (Southampton) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
      52'

      free kick won

      Luka Milivojevic (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      45'

      Substitution

      Crystal Palace
      Yohan
      Cabaye(7)
      off
      Patrick
      van Aanholt(3)
      on

      First-Half Ends

      First Half ends, Southampton 1, Crystal Palace 0.
      44'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Dusan Tadic (Southampton) left footed shot from long range on the right misses to the right.
      42'

      free kick won

      Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick on the right wing.
      41'

      corner

      Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Jack Stephens.
      41'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Christian Benteke with a headed pass.
      38'

      free kick won

      James McArthur (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick on the left wing.
      35'

      free kick won

      Ryan Bertrand (Southampton) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      35'

      free kick won

      Christian Benteke (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      33'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Sofiane Boufal (Southampton) left footed shot from a difficult angle on the left is close, but misses to the left.
      32'

      free kick won

      Jérémy Pied (Southampton) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      31'

      corner

      Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Maya Yoshida.
      30'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Andros Townsend (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Christian Benteke.
      27'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Oriol Romeu (Southampton) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the right. Assisted by Sofiane Boufal.
      24'

      end delay

      Delay over. They are ready to continue.
      23'

      start delay

      Delay in match Jérémy Pied (Southampton) because of an injury.
      22'

      corner

      Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Ryan Bertrand.
      17'

      Southampton Goal

      Southampton
      Goal!
      Southampton
      Shane
      Long(7)
      Goal! Southampton 1, Crystal Palace 0. Shane Long (Southampton) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Jérémy Pied.
      16'

      corner

      Corner, Southampton. Conceded by Wayne Hennessey.
      16'

      attempt saved

      Attempt saved. Pierre-Emile Højbjerg (Southampton) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Oriol Romeu.
      14'

      corner

      Corner, Southampton. Conceded by Andros Townsend.
      11'

      free kick won

      Shane Long (Southampton) wins a free kick on the right wing.
      7'

      free kick won

      Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      6'

      attempt saved

      Attempt saved. Andros Townsend (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Yohan Cabaye.
      5'

      free kick won

      Shane Long (Southampton) wins a free kick on the right wing.
      2'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Dusan Tadic (Southampton) left footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by Sofiane Boufal.
      1'

      free kick won

      Dusan Tadic (Southampton) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      1'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Shane Long (Southampton) right footed shot from the centre of the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Dusan Tadic.

      Kick-Off

      lineup

      Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

      Starting lineup

      13
      Wayne Hennessey
      GK
      15
      Jeffrey Schlupp
      DF
      substitution icon64'
      34
      Martin Kelly
      DF
      24
      Timothy Fosu-Mensah
      DF
      57'
      5
      James Tomkins
      DF
      11
      Wilfried Zaha
      MF
      4
      Luka Milivojevic
      MF
      80'
      18
      James McArthur
      MF
      69'
      7
      Yohan Cabaye
      MF
      substitution icon45'
      10
      Andros Townsend
      MF
      17
      Christian Benteke
      S

      Substitutes

      1
      Julian Speroni
      3
      Patrick van Aanholt
      substitution icon45'
      14
      Lee Chung-yong
      23
      Pape Souaré
      26
      Bakary Sako
      substitution icon64'
      27
      Damien Delaney
      44
      Jairo Riedewald

      Starting lineup

      13
      Alex McCarthy
      GK
      5
      Jack Stephens
      DF
      21
      Ryan Bertrand
      DF
      3
      Maya Yoshida
      DF
      26
      Jérémy Pied
      DF
      14
      Oriol Romeu
      MF
      23
      Pierre-Emile Højbjerg
      MF
      substitution icon75'
      11
      Dusan Tadic
      MF
      substitution icon79'
      16
      James Ward-Prowse
      MF
      substitution icon70'
      19
      Sofiane Boufal
      MF
      7
      Shane Long
      S
      17'

      Substitutes

      8
      Steven Davis
      substitution icon70'
      18
      Mario Lemina
      20
      Manolo Gabbiadini
      substitution icon75'
      22
      Nathan Redmond
      substitution icon79'
      33
      Matt Targett
      35
      Jan Bednarek
      44
      Fraser Forster
      Southampton

      Team stats

      Crystal Palace
      Possession
      61%
      39%
      Total shots
      10
      11
      Shots on target
      3
      4
      Corners
      4
      7
      Passes completed
      0
      0
      Free kicks
      11
      8
      Offsides
      0
      0
      WHU
      2-1
      WBA
      SWA
      0-2
      TOT
      MCI
      3-1
      WAT

