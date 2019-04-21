Skip navigation
      Arsenal vs Crystal Palace

      Arsenal 2 Palace 3

      Arsenal2
      Özil47'
      Aubameyang77'
      Palace3
      Benteke17'
      Zaha61'
      McArthur69'
      Sun 21 Apr 15:00(KO listed in users′ timezone)

      Premier LeagueEmirates Stadium

      Full-Time

      Premier League
      pos
      club
      pl
      w
      d
      l
      gf
      ga
      gd
      pts
      1
      MCIManchester City
      38
      32
      2
      4
      95
      23
      +72
      98
      2
      LIVLiverpool
      38
      30
      7
      1
      89
      22
      +67
      97
      3
      CHEChelsea
      38
      21
      9
      8
      63
      39
      +24
      72
      4
      TOTTottenham Hotspur
      38
      23
      2
      13
      67
      39
      +28
      71
      5
      ARSArsenal
      38
      21
      7
      10
      73
      51
      +22
      70
      6
      MUNManchester United
      38
      19
      9
      10
      65
      54
      +11
      66
      7
      WOLWolverhampton Wanderers
      38
      16
      9
      13
      47
      46
      +1
      57
      8
      EVEEverton
      38
      15
      9
      14
      54
      46
      +8
      54
      9
      LEILeicester City
      38
      15
      7
      16
      51
      48
      +3
      52
      10
      WHUWest Ham United
      38
      15
      7
      16
      52
      55
      -3
      52
      11
      WATWatford
      38
      14
      8
      16
      52
      59
      -7
      50
      12
      CRYCrystal Palace
      38
      14
      7
      17
      51
      53
      -2
      49
      13
      NEWNewcastle United
      38
      12
      9
      17
      42
      48
      -6
      45
      14
      BOUBournemouth
      38
      13
      6
      19
      56
      70
      -14
      45
      15
      BURBurnley
      38
      11
      7
      20
      45
      68
      -23
      40
      16
      SOUSouthampton
      38
      9
      12
      17
      45
      65
      -20
      39
      17
      BHABrighton and Hove Albion
      38
      9
      9
      20
      35
      60
      -25
      36
      18
      CARCardiff City
      38
      10
      4
      24
      34
      69
      -35
      34
      19
      FULFulham
      38
      7
      5
      26
      34
      81
      -47
      26
      20
      HUDHuddersfield Town
      38
      3
      7
      28
      22
      76
      -54
      16

      Starting lineup

      31
      Vicente Guaita
      GK
      29
      Aaron Wan-Bissaka
      DF
      6
      Scott Dann
      DF
      34
      Martin Kelly
      DF
      2
      Joel Ward
      DF
      81'
      7
      Max Meyer
      MF
      substitution icon80'
      18
      James McArthur
      MF
      69'
      8
      Cheikhou Kouyaté
      MF
      4
      Luka Milivojevic
      MF
      11
      Wilfried Zaha
      S
      61'
      17
      Christian Benteke
      S
      17'
      substitution icon78'

      Substitutes

      3
      Patrick van Aanholt
      10
      Andros Townsend
      substitution icon80'
      13
      Wayne Hennessey
      14
      Jordan Ayew
      substitution icon78'
      23
      Michy Batshuayi
      26
      Bakary Sako
      44
      Jairo Riedewald

      Starting lineup

      19
      Bernd Leno
      GK
      6
      Laurent Koscielny
      DF
      27
      Konstantinos Mavropanos
      DF
      16'
      substitution icon45'
      20
      Shkodran Mustafi
      DF
      85'
      29
      Matteo Guendouzi
      MF
      68'
      4
      Mohamed El Neny
      MF
      substitution icon68'
      31
      Sead Kolasinac
      MF
      25
      Carl Jenkinson
      MF
      substitution icon45'
      14
      Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang
      S
      77'
      10
      Mesut Özil
      S
      47'
      63'
      9
      Alexandre Lacazette
      S

      Substitutes

      1
      Petr Cech
      7
      Henrikh Mkhitaryan
      11
      Lucas Torreira
      substitution icon68'
      15
      Ainsley Maitland-Niles
      substitution icon45'
      17
      Alex Iwobi
      substitution icon45'
      18
      Nacho Monreal
      49
      Eddie Nketiah
