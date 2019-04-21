Christian Benteke wins Man of the Match for Arsenal display
Arsenal 2 Palace 3
Arsenal2
Özil47'
Aubameyang77'
Palace3
Benteke17'
Zaha61'
McArthur69'
pos
club
pl
w
d
l
gf
ga
gd
pts
1
MCIManchester City
38
32
2
4
95
23
+72
98
2
LIVLiverpool
38
30
7
1
89
22
+67
97
3
CHEChelsea
38
21
9
8
63
39
+24
72
4
TOTTottenham Hotspur
38
23
2
13
67
39
+28
71
5
ARSArsenal
38
21
7
10
73
51
+22
70
6
MUNManchester United
38
19
9
10
65
54
+11
66
7
WOLWolverhampton Wanderers
38
16
9
13
47
46
+1
57
8
EVEEverton
38
15
9
14
54
46
+8
54
9
LEILeicester City
38
15
7
16
51
48
+3
52
10
WHUWest Ham United
38
15
7
16
52
55
-3
52
11
WATWatford
38
14
8
16
52
59
-7
50
12
CRYCrystal Palace
38
14
7
17
51
53
-2
49
13
NEWNewcastle United
38
12
9
17
42
48
-6
45
14
BOUBournemouth
38
13
6
19
56
70
-14
45
15
BURBurnley
38
11
7
20
45
68
-23
40
16
SOUSouthampton
38
9
12
17
45
65
-20
39
17
BHABrighton and Hove Albion
38
9
9
20
35
60
-25
36
18
CARCardiff City
38
10
4
24
34
69
-35
34
19
FULFulham
38
7
5
26
34
81
-47
26
20
HUDHuddersfield Town
38
3
7
28
22
76
-54
16
Match Blog
Full-Time
Match ends, Arsenal 2, Crystal Palace 3.
90'+7'
free kick won
Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick on the right wing.
90'+5'
free kick won
Aaron Wan-Bissaka (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
90'+4'
end delay
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
90'+2'
start delay
Delay in match Luka Milivojevic (Crystal Palace) because of an injury.
90'+1'
free kick won
Matteo Guendouzi (Arsenal) wins a free kick on the right wing.
89'
attempt saved
Attempt saved. Alex Iwobi (Arsenal) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Matteo Guendouzi.
87'
corner
Corner, Arsenal. Conceded by Vicente Guaita.
85'
offside
Offside, Crystal Palace. Luka Milivojevic tries a through ball, but Jordan Ayew is caught offside.
85'
Yellow Card
Mustafi(20)
Shkodran Mustafi (Arsenal) is shown the yellow card.
84'
attempt saved
Attempt saved. Cheikhou Kouyaté (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Aaron Wan-Bissaka.
84'
miss
Attempt missed. James McArthur (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from the right side of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Jordan Ayew.
84'
attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. Jordan Ayew (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Wilfried Zaha.
83'
free kick won
Jordan Ayew (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick on the right wing.
82'
free kick won
Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick on the right wing.
81'
Yellow Card
Ward(2)
Joel Ward (Crystal Palace) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
81'
free kick won
Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (Arsenal) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
80'
Substitution
Max
Meyer(7)off
Andros
Townsend(10)on
80'
free kick won
Jordan Ayew (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
78'
Substitution
Christian
Benteke(17)off
Jordan
Ayew(14)on
77'
Arsenal Goal
Goal!
Pierre-Emerick
Aubameyang(14)
Goal! Arsenal 2, Crystal Palace 3. Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (Arsenal) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner.
76'
corner
Corner, Arsenal. Conceded by Scott Dann.
74'
free kick won
Lucas Torreira (Arsenal) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
70'
free kick won
Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (Arsenal) wins a free kick on the right wing.
69'
Crystal Palace Goal!
Goal!
James
McArthur(18)
Goal! Arsenal 1, Crystal Palace 3. James McArthur (Crystal Palace) header from very close range to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Scott Dann following a corner.
69'
miss
Attempt missed. Scott Dann (Crystal Palace) header from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Luka Milivojevic with a cross following a corner.
68'
corner
Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Shkodran Mustafi.
68'
Yellow Card
Guendouzi(29)
Matteo Guendouzi (Arsenal) is shown the yellow card.
68'
Substitution
Mohamed El Neny(4)off
Lucas
Torreira(11)on
67'
free kick won
Luka Milivojevic (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
65'
attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. James McArthur (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Wilfried Zaha.
64'
corner
Corner, Arsenal. Conceded by Scott Dann.
64'
attempt saved
Attempt saved. Scott Dann (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Luka Milivojevic.
63'
Yellow Card
Özil(10)
Mesut Özil (Arsenal) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
63'
free kick won
Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick on the left wing.
61'
Crystal Palace Goal!
Goal!
Wilfried
Zaha(11)
Goal! Arsenal 1, Crystal Palace 2. Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Christian Benteke with a headed pass following a set piece situation.
61'
free kick won
Luka Milivojevic (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
59'
attempt saved
Attempt saved. Sead Kolasinac (Arsenal) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner.
57'
free kick won
Matteo Guendouzi (Arsenal) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
56'
free kick won
Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick on the right wing.
55'
free kick won
Alex Iwobi (Arsenal) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
50'
corner
Corner, Arsenal. Conceded by Scott Dann.
49'
free kick won
Shkodran Mustafi (Arsenal) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
48'
free kick won
Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick on the left wing.
47'
Arsenal Goal
Goal!
Mesut
Özil(10)
Goal! Arsenal 1, Crystal Palace 1. Mesut Özil (Arsenal) left footed shot from a difficult angle on the left to the high centre of the goal. Assisted by Alexandre Lacazette with a through ball.
46'
free kick won
Matteo Guendouzi (Arsenal) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
45'
Substitution
Carl
Jenkinson(25)off
Ainsley
Maitland-Niles(15)on
45'
Substitution
Konstantinos
Mavropanos(27)off
Alex
Iwobi(17)on
First-Half Ends
First Half ends, Arsenal 0, Crystal Palace 1.
45'+1'
miss
Attempt missed. Christian Benteke (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Wilfried Zaha following a fast break.
44'
free kick won
Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (Arsenal) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
44'
attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. Christian Benteke (Crystal Palace) header from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Luka Milivojevic with a cross.
43'
corner
Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Bernd Leno.
43'
attempt saved
Attempt saved. Cheikhou Kouyaté (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from a difficult angle on the right is saved in the bottom right corner.
43'
attempt saved
Attempt saved. Cheikhou Kouyaté (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Luka Milivojevic.
42'
free kick won
Laurent Koscielny (Arsenal) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
42'
miss
Attempt missed. Alexandre Lacazette (Arsenal) right footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by Mesut Özil.
41'
corner
Corner, Arsenal. Conceded by Martin Kelly.
39'
offside
Offside, Crystal Palace. Wilfried Zaha tries a through ball, but Christian Benteke is caught offside.
38'
corner
Corner, Arsenal. Conceded by Aaron Wan-Bissaka.
36'
free kick won
Cheikhou Kouyaté (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
34'
attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. Alexandre Lacazette (Arsenal) left footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Matteo Guendouzi.
33'
offside
Offside, Arsenal. Mohamed Elneny tries a through ball, but Sead Kolasinac is caught offside.
31'
miss
Attempt missed. Konstantinos Mavropanos (Arsenal) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left. Assisted by Sead Kolasinac.
29'
free kick won
Matteo Guendouzi (Arsenal) wins a free kick on the left wing.
27'
miss
Attempt missed. Shkodran Mustafi (Arsenal) header from very close range is too high. Assisted by Konstantinos Mavropanos following a corner.
27'
miss
Attempt missed. Konstantinos Mavropanos (Arsenal) header from the right side of the six yard box misses to the left. Assisted by Mesut Özil with a cross following a corner.
27'
corner
Corner, Arsenal. Conceded by Joel Ward.
24'
corner
Corner, Arsenal. Conceded by Aaron Wan-Bissaka.
22'
attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. Alexandre Lacazette (Arsenal) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.
17'
Crystal Palace Goal!
Goal!
Christian
Benteke(17)
Goal! Arsenal 0, Crystal Palace 1. Christian Benteke (Crystal Palace) header from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Luka Milivojevic with a cross following a set piece situation.
16'
Yellow Card
Mavropanos(27)
Konstantinos Mavropanos (Arsenal) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
16'
free kick won
Christian Benteke (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick on the right wing.
15'
free kick won
Matteo Guendouzi (Arsenal) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
12'
miss
Attempt missed. Martin Kelly (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from very close range is too high. Assisted by Scott Dann following a corner.
12'
miss
Attempt missed. Scott Dann (Crystal Palace) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Luka Milivojevic with a cross following a corner.
12'
corner
Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Carl Jenkinson.
11'
miss
Attempt missed. Mohamed Elneny (Arsenal) right footed shot from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Alexandre Lacazette.
7'
free kick won
James McArthur (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
5'
attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. Max Meyer (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by James McArthur.
4'
free kick won
James McArthur (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick on the left wing.
1'
attempt saved
Attempt saved. Mesut Özil (Arsenal) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner.
Kick-Off
lineup
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.
Starting lineup
2
Joel Ward
DF
81'
7
Max Meyer
MF
80'
17
Christian Benteke
S
17'
78'
Starting lineup
19
Bernd Leno
GK
6
Laurent Koscielny
DF
27
Konstantinos Mavropanos
DF
16'
45'
20
Shkodran Mustafi
DF
85'
29
Matteo Guendouzi
MF
68'
4
Mohamed El Neny
MF
68'
31
Sead Kolasinac
MF
25
Carl Jenkinson
MF
45'
14
Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang
S
77'
10
Mesut Özil
S
47'
63'
9
Alexandre Lacazette
S
Substitutes
1
Petr Cech
7
Henrikh Mkhitaryan
11
Lucas Torreira
68'
15
Ainsley Maitland-Niles
45'
17
Alex Iwobi
45'
18
Nacho Monreal
49
Eddie Nketiah
Team stats
Possession
73%
27%
Total shots
12
16
Shots on target
5
7
Corners
8
3
Passes completed
0
0
Free kicks
12
14
Offsides
0
0
EVE
4-0
MUN
CAR
0-2
LIV
