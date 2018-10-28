Crystal Palace vs Arsenal

Milivojevic Wins Man of the Match Vote for Performance Against Arsenal
Palace 2 Arsenal 2
Palace2
Milivojevic45'+1' 83'
Arsenal2
Xhaka51'
Aubameyang56'
- Hodgson Praises Milivojevic's Mental Strength
pos
club
pl
w
d
l
gf
ga
gd
pts
1
MCIManchester City
38
32
2
4
95
23
+72
98
2
LIVLiverpool
38
30
7
1
89
22
+67
97
3
CHEChelsea
38
21
9
8
63
39
+24
72
4
TOTTottenham Hotspur
38
23
2
13
67
39
+28
71
5
ARSArsenal
38
21
7
10
73
51
+22
70
6
MUNManchester United
38
19
9
10
65
54
+11
66
7
WOLWolverhampton Wanderers
38
16
9
13
47
46
+1
57
8
EVEEverton
38
15
9
14
54
46
+8
54
9
LEILeicester City
38
15
7
16
51
48
+3
52
10
WHUWest Ham United
38
15
7
16
52
55
-3
52
11
WATWatford
38
14
8
16
52
59
-7
50
12
CRYCrystal Palace
38
14
7
17
51
53
-2
49
13
NEWNewcastle United
38
12
9
17
42
48
-6
45
14
BOUBournemouth
38
13
6
19
56
70
-14
45
15
BURBurnley
38
11
7
20
45
68
-23
40
16
SOUSouthampton
38
9
12
17
45
65
-20
39
17
BHABrighton and Hove Albion
38
9
9
20
35
60
-25
36
18
CARCardiff City
38
10
4
24
34
69
-35
34
19
FULFulham
38
7
5
26
34
81
-47
26
20
HUDHuddersfield Town
38
3
7
28
22
76
-54
16
Match Blog
Full-Time
Match ends, Crystal Palace 2, Arsenal 2.
90'+5'
offside
Offside, Crystal Palace. Luka Milivojevic tries a through ball, but James Tomkins is caught offside.
90'+4'
Yellow Card
Guendouzi(29)
Matteo Guendouzi (Arsenal) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
90'+4'
free kick won
Max Meyer (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
90'+4'
free kick won
Lucas Torreira (Arsenal) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
90'+2'
miss
Attempt missed. Granit Xhaka (Arsenal) left footed shot from outside the box is too high from a direct free kick.
90'+1'
free kick won
Lucas Torreira (Arsenal) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
88'
Substitution
Cheikhou
Kouyaté(8)off
Jason
Puncheon(42)on
87'
miss
Attempt missed. Patrick van Aanholt (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the right. Assisted by Luka Milivojevic.
84'
free kick won
Luka Milivojevic (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
83'
Crystal Palace Goal!
Goal!
Luka
Milivojevic(4)
Goal! Crystal Palace 2, Arsenal 2. Luka Milivojevic (Crystal Palace) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the bottom left corner.
82'
penalty won
Penalty Crystal Palace. Wilfried Zaha draws a foul in the penalty area.
81'
free kick won
Aaron Wan-Bissaka (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick on the right wing.
80'
miss
Attempt missed. Patrick van Aanholt (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the right following a set piece situation.
79'
Yellow Card
Lichtsteiner(12)
Stephan Lichtsteiner (Arsenal) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
79'
free kick won
Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick on the left wing.
78'
Substitution
Pierre-Emerick
Aubameyang(14)off
Aaron
Ramsey(8)on
76'
free kick won
Max Meyer (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
75'
free kick won
Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick on the right wing.
75'
corner
Corner, Arsenal. Conceded by Mamadou Sakho.
75'
attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. Alex Iwobi (Arsenal) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Stephan Lichtsteiner.
70'
miss
Attempt missed. Luka Milivojevic (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by Cheikhou Kouyaté with a headed pass.
68'
Substitution
Mesut
Özil(10)off
Danny
Welbeck(23)on
67'
miss
Attempt missed. Max Meyer (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from the left side of the six yard box is just a bit too high. Assisted by Wilfried Zaha.
67'
attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Andros Townsend.
65'
miss
Attempt missed. James Tomkins (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left.
64'
post
Max Meyer (Crystal Palace) hits the left post with a left footed shot from a difficult angle on the left. Assisted by Wilfried Zaha following a set piece situation.
64'
Substitution
Jordan
Ayew(14)off
Alexander
Sørloth(9)on
63'
free kick won
Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick on the left wing.
61'
Substitution
James
McArthur(18)off
Max
Meyer(7)on
61'
free kick won
Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
59'
attempt saved
Attempt saved. Andros Townsend (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Luka Milivojevic.
56'
Arsenal Goal
Goal!
Pierre-Emerick
Aubameyang(14)
Goal! Crystal Palace 1, Arsenal 2. Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (Arsenal) right footed shot from very close range to the bottom left corner following a corner.
55'
corner
Corner, Arsenal. Conceded by Patrick van Aanholt.
54'
miss
Attempt missed. Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from the left side of the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by James Tomkins following a corner.
53'
corner
Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Granit Xhaka.
51'
Arsenal Goal
Goal!
Granit
Xhaka(34)
Goal! Crystal Palace 1, Arsenal 1. Granit Xhaka (Arsenal) from a free kick with a left footed shot to the top left corner.
51'
free kick won
Lucas Torreira (Arsenal) wins a free kick on the right wing.
45'
Substitution
Héctor
Bellerín(2)off
Stephan
Lichtsteiner(12)on
First-Half Ends
First Half ends, Crystal Palace 1, Arsenal 0.
45'+1'
Crystal Palace Goal!
Goal!
Luka
Milivojevic(4)
Goal! Crystal Palace 1, Arsenal 0. Luka Milivojevic (Crystal Palace) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the bottom left corner.
45'
penalty won
Penalty Crystal Palace. Cheikhou Kouyaté draws a foul in the penalty area.
44'
corner
Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Rob Holding.
40'
free kick won
Alex Iwobi (Arsenal) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
35'
free kick won
Jordan Ayew (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
35'
corner
Corner, Arsenal. Conceded by Cheikhou Kouyaté.
34'
free kick won
Matteo Guendouzi (Arsenal) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
33'
free kick won
Mesut Özil (Arsenal) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
30'
free kick won
Jordan Ayew (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
28'
attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
28'
corner
Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Shkodran Mustafi.
27'
miss
Attempt missed. Aaron Wan-Bissaka (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from the right side of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Andros Townsend.
26'
corner
Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Héctor Bellerín.
24'
corner
Corner, Arsenal. Conceded by Aaron Wan-Bissaka.
24'
attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. Héctor Bellerín (Arsenal) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Mesut Özil.
22'
miss
Attempt missed. Alexandre Lacazette (Arsenal) left footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left.
22'
offside
Offside, Crystal Palace. Luka Milivojevic tries a through ball, but Cheikhou Kouyaté is caught offside.
20'
free kick won
Matteo Guendouzi (Arsenal) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
18'
free kick won
Lucas Torreira (Arsenal) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
17'
miss
Attempt missed. Luka Milivojevic (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left. Assisted by Wilfried Zaha.
16'
miss
Attempt missed. Andros Townsend (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Patrick van Aanholt.
15'
post
Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) hits the left post with a right footed shot from the centre of the box. Assisted by Andros Townsend with a cross.
14'
miss
Attempt missed. Alex Iwobi (Arsenal) right footed shot from the right side of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Alexandre Lacazette.
11'
free kick won
Jordan Ayew (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
8'
Yellow Card
Ayew(14)
Jordan Ayew (Crystal Palace) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
8'
free kick won
Alexandre Lacazette (Arsenal) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
7'
corner
Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Héctor Bellerín.
6'
corner
Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Héctor Bellerín.
4'
free kick won
Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
2'
free kick won
Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Kick-Off
lineup
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.
Starting lineup
4
Luka Milivojevic
MF
45'+1'
83'
14
Jordan Ayew
S
8'
64'
Starting lineup
19
Bernd Leno
GK
16
Rob Holding
DF
34
Granit Xhaka
DF
51'
2
Héctor Bellerín
DF
45'
20
Shkodran Mustafi
DF
11
Lucas Torreira
MF
17
Alex Iwobi
MF
14
Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang
MF
56'
78'
29
Matteo Guendouzi
MF
90'+4'
10
Mesut Özil
MF
68'
9
Alexandre Lacazette
S
Substitutes
1
Petr Cech
5
Sokratis
7
Henrikh Mkhitaryan
8
Aaron Ramsey
78'
12
Stephan Lichtsteiner
45'
79'
23
Danny Welbeck
68'
55
Emile Smith-Rowe
Team stats
Possession
42%
58%
Total shots
16
7
Shots on target
3
2
Corners
6
4
Passes completed
0
0
Free kicks
15
9
Offsides
0
0
BUR
0-4
CHE
MUN
2-1
EVE
