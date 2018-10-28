Skip navigation
      Crystal Palace vs Arsenal

      Palace 2 Arsenal 2

      Palace2
      Milivojevic45'+1' 83'
      Arsenal2
      Xhaka51'
      Aubameyang56'
      Sun 28 Oct 13:30(KO listed in users′ timezone)

      Premier LeagueSelhurst Park

      Full-Time

      Premier League
      pos
      club
      pl
      w
      d
      l
      gf
      ga
      gd
      pts
      1
      MCIManchester City
      38
      32
      2
      4
      95
      23
      +72
      98
      2
      LIVLiverpool
      38
      30
      7
      1
      89
      22
      +67
      97
      3
      CHEChelsea
      38
      21
      9
      8
      63
      39
      +24
      72
      4
      TOTTottenham Hotspur
      38
      23
      2
      13
      67
      39
      +28
      71
      5
      ARSArsenal
      38
      21
      7
      10
      73
      51
      +22
      70
      6
      MUNManchester United
      38
      19
      9
      10
      65
      54
      +11
      66
      7
      WOLWolverhampton Wanderers
      38
      16
      9
      13
      47
      46
      +1
      57
      8
      EVEEverton
      38
      15
      9
      14
      54
      46
      +8
      54
      9
      LEILeicester City
      38
      15
      7
      16
      51
      48
      +3
      52
      10
      WHUWest Ham United
      38
      15
      7
      16
      52
      55
      -3
      52
      11
      WATWatford
      38
      14
      8
      16
      52
      59
      -7
      50
      12
      CRYCrystal Palace
      38
      14
      7
      17
      51
      53
      -2
      49
      13
      NEWNewcastle United
      38
      12
      9
      17
      42
      48
      -6
      45
      14
      BOUBournemouth
      38
      13
      6
      19
      56
      70
      -14
      45
      15
      BURBurnley
      38
      11
      7
      20
      45
      68
      -23
      40
      16
      SOUSouthampton
      38
      9
      12
      17
      45
      65
      -20
      39
      17
      BHABrighton and Hove Albion
      38
      9
      9
      20
      35
      60
      -25
      36
      18
      CARCardiff City
      38
      10
      4
      24
      34
      69
      -35
      34
      19
      FULFulham
      38
      7
      5
      26
      34
      81
      -47
      26
      20
      HUDHuddersfield Town
      38
      3
      7
      28
      22
      76
      -54
      16

      Match Blog

      Full-Time

      Match ends, Crystal Palace 2, Arsenal 2.
      90'+5'

      offside

      Offside, Crystal Palace. Luka Milivojevic tries a through ball, but James Tomkins is caught offside.
      90'+4'

      Yellow Card

      Guendouzi(29)
      Matteo Guendouzi (Arsenal) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
      90'+4'

      free kick won

      Max Meyer (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
      90'+4'

      free kick won

      Lucas Torreira (Arsenal) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
      90'+2'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Granit Xhaka (Arsenal) left footed shot from outside the box is too high from a direct free kick.
      90'+1'

      free kick won

      Lucas Torreira (Arsenal) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
      88'

      Substitution

      Crystal Palace
      Cheikhou
      Kouyaté(8)
      off
      Jason
      Puncheon(42)
      on
      87'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Patrick van Aanholt (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the right. Assisted by Luka Milivojevic.
      84'

      free kick won

      Luka Milivojevic (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      83'

      Crystal Palace Goal!

      Crystal Palace
      Goal!
      Crystal Palace
      Luka
      Milivojevic(4)
      Goal! Crystal Palace 2, Arsenal 2. Luka Milivojevic (Crystal Palace) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the bottom left corner.
      82'

      penalty won

      Penalty Crystal Palace. Wilfried Zaha draws a foul in the penalty area.
      81'

      free kick won

      Aaron Wan-Bissaka (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick on the right wing.
      80'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Patrick van Aanholt (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the right following a set piece situation.
      79'

      Yellow Card

      Lichtsteiner(12)
      Stephan Lichtsteiner (Arsenal) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
      79'

      free kick won

      Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick on the left wing.
      78'

      Substitution

      Arsenal
      Pierre-Emerick
      Aubameyang(14)
      off
      Aaron
      Ramsey(8)
      on
      76'

      free kick won

      Max Meyer (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      75'

      free kick won

      Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick on the right wing.
      75'

      corner

      Corner, Arsenal. Conceded by Mamadou Sakho.
      75'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. Alex Iwobi (Arsenal) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Stephan Lichtsteiner.
      70'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Luka Milivojevic (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by Cheikhou Kouyaté with a headed pass.
      68'

      Substitution

      Arsenal
      Mesut
      Özil(10)
      off
      Danny
      Welbeck(23)
      on
      67'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Max Meyer (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from the left side of the six yard box is just a bit too high. Assisted by Wilfried Zaha.
      67'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Andros Townsend.
      65'

      miss

      Attempt missed. James Tomkins (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left.
      64'

      post

      Max Meyer (Crystal Palace) hits the left post with a left footed shot from a difficult angle on the left. Assisted by Wilfried Zaha following a set piece situation.
      64'

      Substitution

      Crystal Palace
      Jordan
      Ayew(14)
      off
      Alexander
      Sørloth(9)
      on
      63'

      free kick won

      Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick on the left wing.
      61'

      Substitution

      Crystal Palace
      James
      McArthur(18)
      off
      Max
      Meyer(7)
      on
      61'

      free kick won

      Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      59'

      attempt saved

      Attempt saved. Andros Townsend (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Luka Milivojevic.
      56'

      Arsenal Goal

      Arsenal
      Goal!
      Arsenal
      Pierre-Emerick
      Aubameyang(14)
      Goal! Crystal Palace 1, Arsenal 2. Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (Arsenal) right footed shot from very close range to the bottom left corner following a corner.
      55'

      corner

      Corner, Arsenal. Conceded by Patrick van Aanholt.
      54'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from the left side of the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by James Tomkins following a corner.
      53'

      corner

      Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Granit Xhaka.
      51'

      Arsenal Goal

      Arsenal
      Goal!
      Arsenal
      Granit
      Xhaka(34)
      Goal! Crystal Palace 1, Arsenal 1. Granit Xhaka (Arsenal) from a free kick with a left footed shot to the top left corner.
      51'

      free kick won

      Lucas Torreira (Arsenal) wins a free kick on the right wing.
      45'

      Substitution

      Arsenal
      Héctor
      Bellerín(2)
      off
      Stephan
      Lichtsteiner(12)
      on

      First-Half Ends

      First Half ends, Crystal Palace 1, Arsenal 0.
      45'+1'

      Crystal Palace Goal!

      Crystal Palace
      Goal!
      Crystal Palace
      Luka
      Milivojevic(4)
      Goal! Crystal Palace 1, Arsenal 0. Luka Milivojevic (Crystal Palace) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the bottom left corner.
      45'

      penalty won

      Penalty Crystal Palace. Cheikhou Kouyaté draws a foul in the penalty area.
      44'

      corner

      Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Rob Holding.
      40'

      free kick won

      Alex Iwobi (Arsenal) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      35'

      free kick won

      Jordan Ayew (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      35'

      corner

      Corner, Arsenal. Conceded by Cheikhou Kouyaté.
      34'

      free kick won

      Matteo Guendouzi (Arsenal) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      33'

      free kick won

      Mesut Özil (Arsenal) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
      30'

      free kick won

      Jordan Ayew (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      28'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
      28'

      corner

      Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Shkodran Mustafi.
      27'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Aaron Wan-Bissaka (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from the right side of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Andros Townsend.
      26'

      corner

      Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Héctor Bellerín.
      24'

      corner

      Corner, Arsenal. Conceded by Aaron Wan-Bissaka.
      24'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. Héctor Bellerín (Arsenal) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Mesut Özil.
      22'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Alexandre Lacazette (Arsenal) left footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left.
      22'

      offside

      Offside, Crystal Palace. Luka Milivojevic tries a through ball, but Cheikhou Kouyaté is caught offside.
      20'

      free kick won

      Matteo Guendouzi (Arsenal) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      18'

      free kick won

      Lucas Torreira (Arsenal) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
      17'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Luka Milivojevic (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left. Assisted by Wilfried Zaha.
      16'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Andros Townsend (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Patrick van Aanholt.
      15'

      post

      Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) hits the left post with a right footed shot from the centre of the box. Assisted by Andros Townsend with a cross.
      14'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Alex Iwobi (Arsenal) right footed shot from the right side of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Alexandre Lacazette.
      11'

      free kick won

      Jordan Ayew (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      8'

      Yellow Card

      Ayew(14)
      Jordan Ayew (Crystal Palace) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
      8'

      free kick won

      Alexandre Lacazette (Arsenal) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
      7'

      corner

      Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Héctor Bellerín.
      6'

      corner

      Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Héctor Bellerín.
      4'

      free kick won

      Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
      2'

      free kick won

      Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

      Kick-Off

      lineup

      Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

      Starting lineup

      13
      Wayne Hennessey
      GK
      12
      Mamadou Sakho
      DF
      5
      James Tomkins
      DF
      3
      Patrick van Aanholt
      DF
      29
      Aaron Wan-Bissaka
      DF
      10
      Andros Townsend
      MF
      4
      Luka Milivojevic
      MF
      45'+1'
      83'
      18
      James McArthur
      MF
      substitution icon61'
      8
      Cheikhou Kouyaté
      MF
      substitution icon88'
      14
      Jordan Ayew
      S
      8'
      substitution icon64'
      11
      Wilfried Zaha
      S

      Substitutes

      7
      Max Meyer
      substitution icon61'
      9
      Alexander Sørloth
      substitution icon64'
      15
      Jeffrey Schlupp
      31
      Vicente Guaita
      34
      Martin Kelly
      42
      Jason Puncheon
      substitution icon88'
      44
      Jairo Riedewald

      Starting lineup

      19
      Bernd Leno
      GK
      16
      Rob Holding
      DF
      34
      Granit Xhaka
      DF
      51'
      2
      Héctor Bellerín
      DF
      substitution icon45'
      20
      Shkodran Mustafi
      DF
      11
      Lucas Torreira
      MF
      17
      Alex Iwobi
      MF
      14
      Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang
      MF
      56'
      substitution icon78'
      29
      Matteo Guendouzi
      MF
      90'+4'
      10
      Mesut Özil
      MF
      substitution icon68'
      9
      Alexandre Lacazette
      S

      Substitutes

      1
      Petr Cech
      5
      Sokratis
      7
      Henrikh Mkhitaryan
      8
      Aaron Ramsey
      substitution icon78'
      12
      Stephan Lichtsteiner
      substitution icon45'
      79'
      23
      Danny Welbeck
      substitution icon68'
      55
      Emile Smith-Rowe
      Crystal Palace

      Team stats

      Arsenal
      Possession
      42%
      58%
      Total shots
      16
      7
      Shots on target
      3
      2
      Corners
      6
      4
      Passes completed
      0
      0
      Free kicks
      15
      9
      Offsides
      0
      0
      BUR
      0-4
      CHE
      MUN
      2-1
      EVE

