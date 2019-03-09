Crystal Palace vs Brighton and Hove Albion

Watch highlights of Brighton clash now for free
Palace 1 Brighton 2
Palace1
Milivojevic50'
Brighton2
Murray19'
Knockaert74'
- Report: Palace fall to visiting Brighton
- Team news: Palace name three changes for Brighton battle
- Steve Coppell: 'Palace is the first result I look for'
- 13:34Extended Highlights Crystal Palace 1-1 Brighton & Hove Albion | PalaceTV+
- 02:222 minute highlights: Crystal Palace 1-1 Brighton & Hove Albion02:222 minute highlights: Crystal Palace 1-1 Brighton & Hove AlbionMatch Action
- 98:51The Full 90: Crystal Palace v Brighton | Palace TV+98:51The Full 90: Crystal Palace v Brighton | Palace TV+First-team
- 00:00Post-match press conference: Brighton (h)00:00Post-match press conference: Brighton (h)Press Conferences
- 03:44Roy Hodgson's thoughts on a point against rivals03:44Roy Hodgson's thoughts on a point against rivalsInterviews
- 02:10Joachim Andersen speaks after draw with Brighton02:10Joachim Andersen speaks after draw with BrightonInterviews
- 10:05Extended Highlights: Brighton & Hove Albion 4-1 Crystal Palace | Palace TV+
- 101:56The Full 90: Brighton & Hove Albion v Crystal Palace | Palace TV+
- 02:33Match action: Brighton & Hove Albion 4-1 Crystal Palace02:33Match action: Brighton & Hove Albion 4-1 Crystal PalaceMatch Action
pos
club
pl
w
d
l
gf
ga
gd
pts
1
MCIManchester City
38
32
2
4
95
23
+72
98
2
LIVLiverpool
38
30
7
1
89
22
+67
97
3
CHEChelsea
38
21
9
8
63
39
+24
72
4
TOTTottenham Hotspur
38
23
2
13
67
39
+28
71
5
ARSArsenal
38
21
7
10
73
51
+22
70
6
MUNManchester United
38
19
9
10
65
54
+11
66
7
WOLWolverhampton Wanderers
38
16
9
13
47
46
+1
57
8
EVEEverton
38
15
9
14
54
46
+8
54
9
LEILeicester City
38
15
7
16
51
48
+3
52
10
WHUWest Ham United
38
15
7
16
52
55
-3
52
11
WATWatford
38
14
8
16
52
59
-7
50
12
CRYCrystal Palace
38
14
7
17
51
53
-2
49
13
NEWNewcastle United
38
12
9
17
42
48
-6
45
14
BOUBournemouth
38
13
6
19
56
70
-14
45
15
BURBurnley
38
11
7
20
45
68
-23
40
16
SOUSouthampton
38
9
12
17
45
65
-20
39
17
BHABrighton and Hove Albion
38
9
9
20
35
60
-25
36
18
CARCardiff City
38
10
4
24
34
69
-35
34
19
FULFulham
38
7
5
26
34
81
-47
26
20
HUDHuddersfield Town
38
3
7
28
22
76
-54
16
Match Blog
Full-Time
Match ends, Crystal Palace 1, Brighton and Hove Albion 2.
90'+5'
corner
Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Davy Pröpper.
90'+5'
Substitution
Alireza
Jahanbakhsh(16)off
Jürgen
Locadia(9)on
90'+3'
Yellow Card
Bernardo(30)
Bernardo (Brighton and Hove Albion) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
90'+3'
free kick won
James Tomkins (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
90'+2'
Yellow Card
Mat Ryan(1)
Mat Ryan (Brighton and Hove Albion) is shown the yellow card.
90'+1'
miss
Attempt missed. Jeffrey Schlupp (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from the centre of the box is too high.
90'
free kick won
James Tomkins (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
89'
Yellow Card
Dann(6)
Scott Dann (Crystal Palace) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
89'
free kick won
Solly March (Brighton and Hove Albion) wins a free kick on the right wing.
88'
end delay
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
87'
start delay
Delay in match Patrick van Aanholt (Crystal Palace) because of an injury.
84'
free kick won
Alireza Jahanbakhsh (Brighton and Hove Albion) wins a free kick on the left wing.
83'
free kick won
Dale Stephens (Brighton and Hove Albion) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
82'
corner
Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Lewis Dunk.
82'
miss
Attempt missed. Alireza Jahanbakhsh (Brighton and Hove Albion) right footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by Dale Stephens.
80'
free kick won
Max Meyer (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick on the right wing.
79'
free kick won
Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick on the right wing.
78'
free kick won
James Tomkins (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
77'
Substitution
James
McArthur(18)off
Christian
Benteke(17)on
77'
Substitution
Andros
Townsend(10)off
Max
Meyer(7)on
75'
Substitution
Anthony
Knockaert(11)off
Solly March(20)on
74'
Brighton and Hove Albion Goal
Goal!
Anthony
Knockaert(11)
Goal! Crystal Palace 1, Brighton and Hove Albion 2. Anthony Knockaert (Brighton and Hove Albion) left footed shot from outside the box to the top left corner. Assisted by Dale Stephens.
72'
miss
Attempt missed. Luka Milivojevic (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the right. Assisted by Wilfried Zaha.
71'
miss
Attempt missed. Andros Townsend (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from the left side of the box is high and wide to the right.
70'
Yellow Card
Murray(17)
Glenn Murray (Brighton and Hove Albion) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
70'
free kick won
Luka Milivojevic (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
69'
free kick won
Davy Pröpper (Brighton and Hove Albion) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
66'
offside
Offside, Brighton and Hove Albion. Alireza Jahanbakhsh tries a through ball, but Glenn Murray is caught offside.
65'
free kick won
Glenn Murray (Brighton and Hove Albion) wins a free kick on the left wing.
63'
free kick won
Luka Milivojevic (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
62'
offside
Offside, Crystal Palace. Vicente Guaita tries a through ball, but Michy Batshuayi is caught offside.
61'
free kick won
Davy Pröpper (Brighton and Hove Albion) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
61'
corner
Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Bernardo.
57'
attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. Jeffrey Schlupp (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Andros Townsend.
54'
attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. Andros Townsend (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Michy Batshuayi.
51'
free kick won
James McArthur (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
50'
Crystal Palace Goal!
Goal!
Luka
Milivojevic(4)
Goal! Crystal Palace 1, Brighton and Hove Albion 1. Luka Milivojevic (Crystal Palace) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the top right corner.
49'
penalty won
Penalty Crystal Palace. Andros Townsend draws a foul in the penalty area.
48'
attempt saved
Attempt saved. Alireza Jahanbakhsh (Brighton and Hove Albion) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Davy Pröpper.
46'
free kick won
James McArthur (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
First-Half Ends
First Half ends, Crystal Palace 0, Brighton and Hove Albion 1.
45'+2'
corner
Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Shane Duffy.
45'+2'
attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. James McArthur (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Wilfried Zaha.
45'
corner
Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Lewis Dunk.
45'
attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. Michy Batshuayi (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from the left side of the six yard box is blocked. Assisted by Jeffrey Schlupp.
42'
corner
Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Yves Bissouma.
37'
attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. Andros Townsend (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Luka Milivojevic.
35'
free kick won
Glenn Murray (Brighton and Hove Albion) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
34'
free kick won
Patrick van Aanholt (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
30'
free kick won
Aaron Wan-Bissaka (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
29'
miss
Attempt missed. Jeffrey Schlupp (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by James Tomkins with a headed pass following a corner.
29'
attempt saved
Attempt saved. James Tomkins (Crystal Palace) header from the centre of the box is saved in the top left corner. Assisted by Luka Milivojevic with a cross.
29'
corner
Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Lewis Dunk.
29'
attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
27'
free kick won
Jeffrey Schlupp (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
24'
Yellow Card
Montoya(22)
Martín Montoya (Brighton and Hove Albion) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
24'
free kick won
Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick on the left wing.
23'
free kick won
Davy Pröpper (Brighton and Hove Albion) wins a free kick on the left wing.
19'
Brighton and Hove Albion Goal
Goal!
Glenn
Murray(17)
Goal! Crystal Palace 0, Brighton and Hove Albion 1. Glenn Murray (Brighton and Hove Albion) right footed shot from the right side of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Lewis Dunk following a fast break.
18'
miss
Attempt missed. Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by Patrick van Aanholt.
17'
corner
Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Bernardo.
17'
attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. Andros Townsend (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Jeffrey Schlupp.
10'
free kick won
Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
7'
attempt saved
Attempt saved. Michy Batshuayi (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner.
7'
free kick won
Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
4'
free kick won
James Tomkins (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
1'
Yellow Card
Knockaert(11)
Anthony Knockaert (Brighton and Hove Albion) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
1'
free kick won
Luka Milivojevic (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Kick-Off
lineup
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.
Starting lineup
Starting lineup
1
Mat Ryan
GK
90'+2'
30
Bernardo
DF
90'+3'
5
Lewis Dunk
DF
22
Martín Montoya
DF
24'
4
Shane Duffy
DF
24
Davy Pröpper
MF
6
Dale Stephens
MF
11
Anthony Knockaert
MF
1'
74'
75'
16
Alireza Jahanbakhsh
MF
90'+5'
8
Yves Bissouma
MF
17
Glenn Murray
S
19'
70'
3
Gaëtan Bong
7
Beram Kayal
9
Jürgen Locadia
90'+5'
19
José Izquierdo
20
Solly March
75'
27
David Button
33
Dan Burn
Possession
63%
37%
Total shots
15
4
Shots on target
3
3
Corners
8
0
Passes completed
0
0
Free kicks
18
8
Offsides
0
0
Starting lineup
Starting lineup
1
Mat Ryan
GK
90'+2'
30
Bernardo
DF
90'+3'
5
Lewis Dunk
DF
22
Martín Montoya
DF
24'
4
Shane Duffy
DF
24
Davy Pröpper
MF
6
Dale Stephens
MF
11
Anthony Knockaert
MF
1'
74'
75'
16
Alireza Jahanbakhsh
MF
90'+5'
8
Yves Bissouma
MF
17
Glenn Murray
S
19'
70'
3
Gaëtan Bong
7
Beram Kayal
9
Jürgen Locadia
90'+5'
19
José Izquierdo
20
Solly March
75'
27
David Button
33
Dan Burn
Possession
63%
37%
Total shots
15
4
Shots on target
3
3
Corners
8
0
Passes completed
0
0
Free kicks
18
8
Offsides
0
0
