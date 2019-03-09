Skip navigation
      Crystal Palace vs Brighton and Hove Albion

      Palace 1 Brighton 2

      Palace1
      Milivojevic50'
      Brighton2
      Murray19'
      Knockaert74'
      Sat 09 Mar 12:30(KO listed in users′ timezone)

      Premier LeagueSelhurst Park

      Full-Time

      Premier League
      pos
      club
      pl
      w
      d
      l
      gf
      ga
      gd
      pts
      1
      MCIManchester City
      38
      32
      2
      4
      95
      23
      +72
      98
      2
      LIVLiverpool
      38
      30
      7
      1
      89
      22
      +67
      97
      3
      CHEChelsea
      38
      21
      9
      8
      63
      39
      +24
      72
      4
      TOTTottenham Hotspur
      38
      23
      2
      13
      67
      39
      +28
      71
      5
      ARSArsenal
      38
      21
      7
      10
      73
      51
      +22
      70
      6
      MUNManchester United
      38
      19
      9
      10
      65
      54
      +11
      66
      7
      WOLWolverhampton Wanderers
      38
      16
      9
      13
      47
      46
      +1
      57
      8
      EVEEverton
      38
      15
      9
      14
      54
      46
      +8
      54
      9
      LEILeicester City
      38
      15
      7
      16
      51
      48
      +3
      52
      10
      WHUWest Ham United
      38
      15
      7
      16
      52
      55
      -3
      52
      11
      WATWatford
      38
      14
      8
      16
      52
      59
      -7
      50
      12
      CRYCrystal Palace
      38
      14
      7
      17
      51
      53
      -2
      49
      13
      NEWNewcastle United
      38
      12
      9
      17
      42
      48
      -6
      45
      14
      BOUBournemouth
      38
      13
      6
      19
      56
      70
      -14
      45
      15
      BURBurnley
      38
      11
      7
      20
      45
      68
      -23
      40
      16
      SOUSouthampton
      38
      9
      12
      17
      45
      65
      -20
      39
      17
      BHABrighton and Hove Albion
      38
      9
      9
      20
      35
      60
      -25
      36
      18
      CARCardiff City
      38
      10
      4
      24
      34
      69
      -35
      34
      19
      FULFulham
      38
      7
      5
      26
      34
      81
      -47
      26
      20
      HUDHuddersfield Town
      38
      3
      7
      28
      22
      76
      -54
      16

      Match Blog

      Full-Time

      Match ends, Crystal Palace 1, Brighton and Hove Albion 2.
      90'+5'

      corner

      Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Davy Pröpper.
      90'+5'

      Substitution

      Brighton and Hove Albion
      Alireza
      Jahanbakhsh(16)
      off
      Jürgen
      Locadia(9)
      on
      90'+3'

      Yellow Card

      Bernardo(30)
      Bernardo (Brighton and Hove Albion) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
      90'+3'

      free kick won

      James Tomkins (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
      90'+2'

      Yellow Card

      Mat Ryan(1)
      Mat Ryan (Brighton and Hove Albion) is shown the yellow card.
      90'+1'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Jeffrey Schlupp (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from the centre of the box is too high.
      90'

      free kick won

      James Tomkins (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      89'

      Yellow Card

      Dann(6)
      Scott Dann (Crystal Palace) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
      89'

      free kick won

      Solly March (Brighton and Hove Albion) wins a free kick on the right wing.
      88'

      end delay

      Delay over. They are ready to continue.
      87'

      start delay

      Delay in match Patrick van Aanholt (Crystal Palace) because of an injury.
      84'

      free kick won

      Alireza Jahanbakhsh (Brighton and Hove Albion) wins a free kick on the left wing.
      83'

      free kick won

      Dale Stephens (Brighton and Hove Albion) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      82'

      corner

      Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Lewis Dunk.
      82'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Alireza Jahanbakhsh (Brighton and Hove Albion) right footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by Dale Stephens.
      80'

      free kick won

      Max Meyer (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick on the right wing.
      79'

      free kick won

      Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick on the right wing.
      78'

      free kick won

      James Tomkins (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      77'

      Substitution

      Crystal Palace
      James
      McArthur(18)
      off
      Christian
      Benteke(17)
      on
      77'

      Substitution

      Crystal Palace
      Andros
      Townsend(10)
      off
      Max
      Meyer(7)
      on
      75'

      Substitution

      Brighton and Hove Albion
      Anthony
      Knockaert(11)
      off
      Solly March(20)
      on
      74'

      Brighton and Hove Albion Goal

      Brighton and Hove Albion
      Goal!
      Brighton and Hove Albion
      Anthony
      Knockaert(11)
      Goal! Crystal Palace 1, Brighton and Hove Albion 2. Anthony Knockaert (Brighton and Hove Albion) left footed shot from outside the box to the top left corner. Assisted by Dale Stephens.
      72'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Luka Milivojevic (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the right. Assisted by Wilfried Zaha.
      71'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Andros Townsend (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from the left side of the box is high and wide to the right.
      70'

      Yellow Card

      Murray(17)
      Glenn Murray (Brighton and Hove Albion) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
      70'

      free kick won

      Luka Milivojevic (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      69'

      free kick won

      Davy Pröpper (Brighton and Hove Albion) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      66'

      offside

      Offside, Brighton and Hove Albion. Alireza Jahanbakhsh tries a through ball, but Glenn Murray is caught offside.
      65'

      free kick won

      Glenn Murray (Brighton and Hove Albion) wins a free kick on the left wing.
      63'

      free kick won

      Luka Milivojevic (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      62'

      offside

      Offside, Crystal Palace. Vicente Guaita tries a through ball, but Michy Batshuayi is caught offside.
      61'

      free kick won

      Davy Pröpper (Brighton and Hove Albion) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      61'

      corner

      Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Bernardo.
      57'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. Jeffrey Schlupp (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Andros Townsend.
      54'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. Andros Townsend (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Michy Batshuayi.
      51'

      free kick won

      James McArthur (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      50'

      Crystal Palace Goal!

      Crystal Palace
      Goal!
      Crystal Palace
      Luka
      Milivojevic(4)
      Goal! Crystal Palace 1, Brighton and Hove Albion 1. Luka Milivojevic (Crystal Palace) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the top right corner.
      49'

      penalty won

      Penalty Crystal Palace. Andros Townsend draws a foul in the penalty area.
      48'

      attempt saved

      Attempt saved. Alireza Jahanbakhsh (Brighton and Hove Albion) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Davy Pröpper.
      46'

      free kick won

      James McArthur (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

      First-Half Ends

      First Half ends, Crystal Palace 0, Brighton and Hove Albion 1.
      45'+2'

      corner

      Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Shane Duffy.
      45'+2'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. James McArthur (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Wilfried Zaha.
      45'

      corner

      Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Lewis Dunk.
      45'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. Michy Batshuayi (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from the left side of the six yard box is blocked. Assisted by Jeffrey Schlupp.
      42'

      corner

      Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Yves Bissouma.
      37'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. Andros Townsend (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Luka Milivojevic.
      35'

      free kick won

      Glenn Murray (Brighton and Hove Albion) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      34'

      free kick won

      Patrick van Aanholt (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      30'

      free kick won

      Aaron Wan-Bissaka (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      29'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Jeffrey Schlupp (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by James Tomkins with a headed pass following a corner.
      29'

      attempt saved

      Attempt saved. James Tomkins (Crystal Palace) header from the centre of the box is saved in the top left corner. Assisted by Luka Milivojevic with a cross.
      29'

      corner

      Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Lewis Dunk.
      29'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
      27'

      free kick won

      Jeffrey Schlupp (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      24'

      Yellow Card

      Montoya(22)
      Martín Montoya (Brighton and Hove Albion) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
      24'

      free kick won

      Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick on the left wing.
      23'

      free kick won

      Davy Pröpper (Brighton and Hove Albion) wins a free kick on the left wing.
      19'

      Brighton and Hove Albion Goal

      Brighton and Hove Albion
      Goal!
      Brighton and Hove Albion
      Glenn
      Murray(17)
      Goal! Crystal Palace 0, Brighton and Hove Albion 1. Glenn Murray (Brighton and Hove Albion) right footed shot from the right side of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Lewis Dunk following a fast break.
      18'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by Patrick van Aanholt.
      17'

      corner

      Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Bernardo.
      17'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. Andros Townsend (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Jeffrey Schlupp.
      10'

      free kick won

      Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      7'

      attempt saved

      Attempt saved. Michy Batshuayi (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner.
      7'

      free kick won

      Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
      4'

      free kick won

      James Tomkins (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      1'

      Yellow Card

      Knockaert(11)
      Anthony Knockaert (Brighton and Hove Albion) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
      1'

      free kick won

      Luka Milivojevic (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

      Kick-Off

      lineup

      Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

      Starting lineup

      31
      Vicente Guaita
      GK
      6
      Scott Dann
      DF
      89'
      5
      James Tomkins
      DF
      29
      Aaron Wan-Bissaka
      DF
      3
      Patrick van Aanholt
      DF
      4
      Luka Milivojevic
      MF
      50'
      15
      Jeffrey Schlupp
      MF
      18
      James McArthur
      MF
      substitution icon77'
      10
      Andros Townsend
      S
      substitution icon77'
      11
      Wilfried Zaha
      S
      23
      Michy Batshuayi
      S

      Substitutes

      1
      Julian Speroni
      2
      Joel Ward
      7
      Max Meyer
      substitution icon77'
      8
      Cheikhou Kouyaté
      14
      Jordan Ayew
      17
      Christian Benteke
      substitution icon77'
      34
      Martin Kelly

      Starting lineup

      1
      Mat Ryan
      GK
      90'+2'
      30
      Bernardo
      DF
      90'+3'
      5
      Lewis Dunk
      DF
      22
      Martín Montoya
      DF
      24'
      4
      Shane Duffy
      DF
      24
      Davy Pröpper
      MF
      6
      Dale Stephens
      MF
      11
      Anthony Knockaert
      MF
      1'
      74'
      substitution icon75'
      16
      Alireza Jahanbakhsh
      MF
      substitution icon90'+5'
      8
      Yves Bissouma
      MF
      17
      Glenn Murray
      S
      19'
      70'

      Substitutes

      3
      Gaëtan Bong
      7
      Beram Kayal
      9
      Jürgen Locadia
      substitution icon90'+5'
      19
      José Izquierdo
      20
      Solly March
      substitution icon75'
      27
      David Button
      33
      Dan Burn
      Crystal Palace

      Team stats

      Brighton and Hove Albion
      Possession
      63%
      37%
      Total shots
      15
      4
      Shots on target
      3
      3
      Corners
      8
      0
      Passes completed
      0
      0
      Free kicks
      18
      8
      Offsides
      0
      0
      SOU
      2-1
      TOT
      CAR
      2-0
      WHU
      HUD
      0-2
      BOU
      NEW
      3-2
      EVE
      LEI
      3-1
      FUL
      MCI
      3-1
      WAT

