      Crystal Palace vs Burnley

      Palace 2 Burnley 0

      Palace2
      McArthur16'
      Townsend77'
      Burnley0
      Sat 01 Dec 15:00(KO listed in users′ timezone)

      Premier LeagueSelhurst Park

      Full-Time

      Premier League
      pos
      club
      pl
      w
      d
      l
      gf
      ga
      gd
      pts
      1
      MCIManchester City
      38
      32
      2
      4
      95
      23
      +72
      98
      2
      LIVLiverpool
      38
      30
      7
      1
      89
      22
      +67
      97
      3
      CHEChelsea
      38
      21
      9
      8
      63
      39
      +24
      72
      4
      TOTTottenham Hotspur
      38
      23
      2
      13
      67
      39
      +28
      71
      5
      ARSArsenal
      38
      21
      7
      10
      73
      51
      +22
      70
      6
      MUNManchester United
      38
      19
      9
      10
      65
      54
      +11
      66
      7
      WOLWolverhampton Wanderers
      38
      16
      9
      13
      47
      46
      +1
      57
      8
      EVEEverton
      38
      15
      9
      14
      54
      46
      +8
      54
      9
      LEILeicester City
      38
      15
      7
      16
      51
      48
      +3
      52
      10
      WHUWest Ham United
      38
      15
      7
      16
      52
      55
      -3
      52
      11
      WATWatford
      38
      14
      8
      16
      52
      59
      -7
      50
      12
      CRYCrystal Palace
      38
      14
      7
      17
      51
      53
      -2
      49
      13
      NEWNewcastle United
      38
      12
      9
      17
      42
      48
      -6
      45
      14
      BOUBournemouth
      38
      13
      6
      19
      56
      70
      -14
      45
      15
      BURBurnley
      38
      11
      7
      20
      45
      68
      -23
      40
      16
      SOUSouthampton
      38
      9
      12
      17
      45
      65
      -20
      39
      17
      BHABrighton and Hove Albion
      38
      9
      9
      20
      35
      60
      -25
      36
      18
      CARCardiff City
      38
      10
      4
      24
      34
      69
      -35
      34
      19
      FULFulham
      38
      7
      5
      26
      34
      81
      -47
      26
      20
      HUDHuddersfield Town
      38
      3
      7
      28
      22
      76
      -54
      16

      Match ends, Crystal Palace 2, Burnley 0.
      90'+5'

      free kick won

      Charlie Taylor (Burnley) wins a free kick on the left wing.
      90'+5'

      attempt saved

      Attempt saved. Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Jeffrey Schlupp.
      90'+2'

      Substitution

      Crystal Palace
      Max
      Meyer(7)
      off
      Jason
      Puncheon(42)
      on
      89'

      end delay

      Delay over. They are ready to continue.
      88'

      Substitution

      Crystal Palace
      Andros
      Townsend(10)
      off
      Alexander
      Sørloth(9)
      on
      87'

      start delay

      Delay in match Robbie Brady (Burnley) because of an injury.
      85'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Ashley Barnes (Burnley) right footed shot from very close range is too high. Assisted by Sam Vokes following a corner.
      85'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. Sam Vokes (Burnley) header from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Robbie Brady with a cross.
      84'

      corner

      Corner, Burnley. Conceded by Aaron Wan-Bissaka.
      84'

      Yellow Card

      Meyer(7)
      Max Meyer (Crystal Palace) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
      84'

      free kick won

      Charlie Taylor (Burnley) wins a free kick on the left wing.
      83'

      free kick won

      Robbie Brady (Burnley) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      82'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. Max Meyer (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Andros Townsend.
      82'

      end delay

      Delay over. They are ready to continue.
      81'

      start delay

      Delay in match James Tomkins (Crystal Palace) because of an injury.
      80'

      Substitution

      Burnley
      Chris
      Wood(11)
      off
      Ashley
      Barnes(10)
      on
      80'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Kevin Long (Burnley) header from the centre of the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Johann Gudmundsson with a cross following a corner.
      79'

      corner

      Corner, Burnley. Conceded by Mamadou Sakho.
      78'

      Substitution

      Crystal Palace
      James
      McArthur(18)
      off
      Jeffrey
      Schlupp(15)
      on
      77'

      Crystal Palace Goal!

      Crystal Palace
      Goal!
      Crystal Palace
      Andros
      Townsend(10)
      Goal! Crystal Palace 2, Burnley 0. Andros Townsend (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from outside the box to the top left corner. Assisted by Cheikhou Kouyaté.
      76'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. Max Meyer (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked.
      75'

      corner

      Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Matthew Lowton.
      75'

      corner

      Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Matthew Lowton.
      74'

      corner

      Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Joe Hart.
      73'

      free kick won

      Sam Vokes (Burnley) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      73'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. Luka Milivojevic (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Andros Townsend.
      71'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Andros Townsend (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Max Meyer.
      67'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Patrick van Aanholt (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from the left side of the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by James McArthur with a through ball.
      67'

      attempt saved

      Attempt saved. James McArthur (Crystal Palace) header from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
      67'

      post

      Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) hits the bar with a right footed shot from the centre of the box. Assisted by Patrick van Aanholt following a fast break.
      66'

      free kick won

      Charlie Taylor (Burnley) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      65'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. Johann Gudmundsson (Burnley) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Jeff Hendrick.
      64'

      miss

      Attempt missed. James McArthur (Crystal Palace) header from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Max Meyer with a cross following a corner.
      63'

      corner

      Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Charlie Taylor.
      63'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. James McArthur (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Patrick van Aanholt.
      61'

      miss

      Attempt missed. James McArthur (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from the left side of the six yard box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Patrick van Aanholt.
      61'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Patrick van Aanholt (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the left.
      61'

      attempt saved

      Attempt saved. Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by James McArthur.
      60'

      Substitution

      Burnley
      Steven
      Defour(16)
      off
      Sam
      Vokes(9)
      on
      60'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. Aaron Wan-Bissaka (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Max Meyer with a cross.
      57'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Luka Milivojevic (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Patrick van Aanholt following a corner.
      56'

      corner

      Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Charlie Taylor.
      56'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. Andros Townsend (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by James McArthur.
      53'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from outside the box is just a bit too high. Assisted by Andros Townsend following a fast break.
      50'

      free kick won

      Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick on the right wing.
      49'

      attempt saved

      Attempt saved. Cheikhou Kouyaté (Crystal Palace) header from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Andros Townsend with a cross.
      48'

      corner

      Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Joe Hart.
      48'

      attempt saved

      Attempt saved. Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from a difficult angle on the left is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Max Meyer.
      45'

      Substitution

      Burnley
      Aaron
      Lennon(25)
      off
      Robbie
      Brady(12)
      on

      First-Half Ends

      First Half ends, Crystal Palace 1, Burnley 0.
      45'+2'

      free kick won

      James McArthur (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      45'+1'

      offside

      Offside, Crystal Palace. Mamadou Sakho tries a through ball, but Max Meyer is caught offside.
      45'

      corner

      Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Kevin Long.
      45'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. Luka Milivojevic (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
      44'

      free kick won

      Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      42'

      Yellow Card

      Mee(6)
      Ben Mee (Burnley) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
      42'

      free kick won

      Andros Townsend (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick on the right wing.
      41'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Patrick van Aanholt (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the right following a corner.
      41'

      corner

      Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Joe Hart.
      39'

      offside

      Offside, Burnley. Steven Defour tries a through ball, but Chris Wood is caught offside.
      38'

      free kick won

      Steven Defour (Burnley) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
      36'

      free kick won

      Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      35'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Max Meyer (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from the right side of the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Luka Milivojevic.
      30'

      free kick won

      Chris Wood (Burnley) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      24'

      offside

      Offside, Burnley. Joe Hart tries a through ball, but Chris Wood is caught offside.
      24'

      free kick won

      Charlie Taylor (Burnley) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      23'

      corner

      Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Charlie Taylor.
      22'

      free kick won

      Cheikhou Kouyaté (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      21'

      free kick won

      Jack Cork (Burnley) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      20'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Patrick van Aanholt (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from a difficult angle on the left is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Wilfried Zaha.
      16'

      Crystal Palace Goal!

      Crystal Palace
      Goal!
      Crystal Palace
      James
      McArthur(18)
      Goal! Crystal Palace 1, Burnley 0. James McArthur (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from a difficult angle and long range on the right to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Andros Townsend.
      14'

      free kick won

      Cheikhou Kouyaté (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick on the left wing.
      12'

      attempt saved

      Attempt saved. Patrick van Aanholt (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Andros Townsend with a headed pass.
      12'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. Luka Milivojevic (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
      12'

      free kick won

      Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
      9'

      corner

      Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Joe Hart.
      9'

      attempt saved

      Attempt saved. Max Meyer (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Cheikhou Kouyaté.
      8'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Max Meyer.

      Kick-Off

      lineup

      Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

      13
      Wayne Hennessey
      GK
      3
      Patrick van Aanholt
      DF
      5
      James Tomkins
      DF
      12
      Mamadou Sakho
      DF
      29
      Aaron Wan-Bissaka
      DF
      18
      James McArthur
      MF
      16'
      substitution icon78'
      8
      Cheikhou Kouyaté
      MF
      7
      Max Meyer
      MF
      84'
      substitution icon90'+2'
      4
      Luka Milivojevic
      MF
      11
      Wilfried Zaha
      S
      10
      Andros Townsend
      S
      77'
      substitution icon88'

      2
      Joel Ward
      9
      Alexander Sørloth
      substitution icon88'
      14
      Jordan Ayew
      15
      Jeffrey Schlupp
      substitution icon78'
      31
      Vicente Guaita
      34
      Martin Kelly
      42
      Jason Puncheon
      substitution icon90'+2'

      20
      Joe Hart
      GK
      28
      Kevin Long
      DF
      2
      Matthew Lowton
      DF
      3
      Charlie Taylor
      DF
      6
      Ben Mee
      DF
      42'
      7
      Johann Berg Gudmundsson
      MF
      16
      Steven Defour
      MF
      substitution icon60'
      25
      Aaron Lennon
      MF
      substitution icon45'
      4
      Jack Cork
      MF
      11
      Chris Wood
      S
      substitution icon80'
      13
      Jeff Hendrick
      S

      1
      Tom Heaton
      5
      James Tarkowski
      9
      Sam Vokes
      substitution icon60'
      10
      Ashley Barnes
      substitution icon80'
      12
      Robbie Brady
      substitution icon45'
      18
      Ashley Westwood
      26
      Phil Bardsley
      Burnley
      Possession
      59%
      41%
      Total shots
      29
      4
      Shots on target
      9
      0
      Corners
      10
      2
      Passes completed
      0
      0
      Free kicks
      8
      9
      Offsides
      0
      0
      LEI
      2-0
      WAT
      HUD
      1-2
      BHA
      NEW
      0-3
      WHU
      MCI
      3-1
      BOU
      SOU
      2-2
      MUN

      Burnley
      Possession
      59%
      41%
      Total shots
      29
      4
      Shots on target
      9
      0
      Corners
      10
      2
      Passes completed
      0
      0
      Free kicks
      8
      9
      Offsides
      0
      0
      LEI
      2-0
      WAT
      HUD
      1-2
      BHA
      NEW
      0-3
      WHU
      MCI
      3-1
      BOU
      SOU
      2-2
      MUN
      Match ends, Crystal Palace 2, Burnley 0.
      90'+5'

      free kick won

      Charlie Taylor (Burnley) wins a free kick on the left wing.
      90'+5'

      attempt saved

      Attempt saved. Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Jeffrey Schlupp.
      90'+2'

      Substitution

      Crystal Palace
      Max
      Meyer(7)
      off
      Jason
      Puncheon(42)
      on
      89'

      end delay

      Delay over. They are ready to continue.
      88'

      Substitution

      Crystal Palace
      Andros
      Townsend(10)
      off
      Alexander
      Sørloth(9)
      on
      87'

      start delay

      Delay in match Robbie Brady (Burnley) because of an injury.
      85'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Ashley Barnes (Burnley) right footed shot from very close range is too high. Assisted by Sam Vokes following a corner.
      85'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. Sam Vokes (Burnley) header from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Robbie Brady with a cross.
      84'

      corner

      Corner, Burnley. Conceded by Aaron Wan-Bissaka.
      84'

      Yellow Card

      Meyer(7)
      Max Meyer (Crystal Palace) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
      84'

      free kick won

      Charlie Taylor (Burnley) wins a free kick on the left wing.
      83'

      free kick won

      Robbie Brady (Burnley) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      82'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. Max Meyer (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Andros Townsend.
      82'

      end delay

      Delay over. They are ready to continue.
      81'

      start delay

      Delay in match James Tomkins (Crystal Palace) because of an injury.
      80'

      Substitution

      Burnley
      Chris
      Wood(11)
      off
      Ashley
      Barnes(10)
      on
      80'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Kevin Long (Burnley) header from the centre of the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Johann Gudmundsson with a cross following a corner.
      79'

      corner

      Corner, Burnley. Conceded by Mamadou Sakho.
      78'

      Substitution

      Crystal Palace
      James
      McArthur(18)
      off
      Jeffrey
      Schlupp(15)
      on
      77'

      Crystal Palace Goal!

      Crystal Palace
      Goal!
      Crystal Palace
      Andros
      Townsend(10)
      Goal! Crystal Palace 2, Burnley 0. Andros Townsend (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from outside the box to the top left corner. Assisted by Cheikhou Kouyaté.
      76'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. Max Meyer (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked.
      75'

      corner

      Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Matthew Lowton.
      75'

      corner

      Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Matthew Lowton.
      74'

      corner

      Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Joe Hart.
      73'

      free kick won

      Sam Vokes (Burnley) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      73'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. Luka Milivojevic (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Andros Townsend.
      71'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Andros Townsend (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Max Meyer.
      67'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Patrick van Aanholt (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from the left side of the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by James McArthur with a through ball.
      67'

      attempt saved

      Attempt saved. James McArthur (Crystal Palace) header from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
      67'

      post

      Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) hits the bar with a right footed shot from the centre of the box. Assisted by Patrick van Aanholt following a fast break.
      66'

      free kick won

      Charlie Taylor (Burnley) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      65'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. Johann Gudmundsson (Burnley) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Jeff Hendrick.
      64'

      miss

      Attempt missed. James McArthur (Crystal Palace) header from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Max Meyer with a cross following a corner.
      63'

      corner

      Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Charlie Taylor.
      63'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. James McArthur (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Patrick van Aanholt.
      61'

      miss

      Attempt missed. James McArthur (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from the left side of the six yard box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Patrick van Aanholt.
      61'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Patrick van Aanholt (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the left.
      61'

      attempt saved

      Attempt saved. Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by James McArthur.
      60'

      Substitution

      Burnley
      Steven
      Defour(16)
      off
      Sam
      Vokes(9)
      on
      60'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. Aaron Wan-Bissaka (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Max Meyer with a cross.
      57'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Luka Milivojevic (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Patrick van Aanholt following a corner.
      56'

      corner

      Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Charlie Taylor.
      56'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. Andros Townsend (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by James McArthur.
      53'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from outside the box is just a bit too high. Assisted by Andros Townsend following a fast break.
      50'

      free kick won

      Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick on the right wing.
      49'

      attempt saved

      Attempt saved. Cheikhou Kouyaté (Crystal Palace) header from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Andros Townsend with a cross.
      48'

      corner

      Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Joe Hart.
      48'

      attempt saved

      Attempt saved. Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from a difficult angle on the left is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Max Meyer.
      45'

      Substitution

      Burnley
      Aaron
      Lennon(25)
      off
      Robbie
      Brady(12)
      on

      First-Half Ends

      First Half ends, Crystal Palace 1, Burnley 0.
      45'+2'

      free kick won

      James McArthur (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      45'+1'

      offside

      Offside, Crystal Palace. Mamadou Sakho tries a through ball, but Max Meyer is caught offside.
      45'

      corner

      Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Kevin Long.
      45'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. Luka Milivojevic (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
      44'

      free kick won

      Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      42'

      Yellow Card

      Mee(6)
      Ben Mee (Burnley) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
      42'

      free kick won

      Andros Townsend (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick on the right wing.
      41'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Patrick van Aanholt (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the right following a corner.
      41'

      corner

      Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Joe Hart.
      39'

      offside

      Offside, Burnley. Steven Defour tries a through ball, but Chris Wood is caught offside.
      38'

      free kick won

      Steven Defour (Burnley) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
      36'

      free kick won

      Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      35'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Max Meyer (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from the right side of the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Luka Milivojevic.
      30'

      free kick won

      Chris Wood (Burnley) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      24'

      offside

      Offside, Burnley. Joe Hart tries a through ball, but Chris Wood is caught offside.
      24'

      free kick won

      Charlie Taylor (Burnley) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      23'

      corner

      Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Charlie Taylor.
      22'

      free kick won

      Cheikhou Kouyaté (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      21'

      free kick won

      Jack Cork (Burnley) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      20'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Patrick van Aanholt (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from a difficult angle on the left is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Wilfried Zaha.
      16'

      Crystal Palace Goal!

      Crystal Palace
      Goal!
      Crystal Palace
      James
      McArthur(18)
      Goal! Crystal Palace 1, Burnley 0. James McArthur (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from a difficult angle and long range on the right to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Andros Townsend.
      14'

      free kick won

      Cheikhou Kouyaté (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick on the left wing.
      12'

      attempt saved

      Attempt saved. Patrick van Aanholt (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Andros Townsend with a headed pass.
      12'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. Luka Milivojevic (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
      12'

      free kick won

      Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
      9'

      corner

      Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Joe Hart.
      9'

      attempt saved

      Attempt saved. Max Meyer (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Cheikhou Kouyaté.
      8'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Max Meyer.

      Lineups are announced and players are warming up.