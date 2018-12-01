Crystal Palace vs Burnley

Max Meyer Named Man of the Match for Burnley Performance
Palace 2 Burnley 0
Palace2
McArthur16'
Townsend77'
Burnley0
- Vote for Your Man of the Match From Burnley Win
pos
club
pl
w
d
l
gf
ga
gd
pts
1
MCIManchester City
38
32
2
4
95
23
+72
98
2
LIVLiverpool
38
30
7
1
89
22
+67
97
3
CHEChelsea
38
21
9
8
63
39
+24
72
4
TOTTottenham Hotspur
38
23
2
13
67
39
+28
71
5
ARSArsenal
38
21
7
10
73
51
+22
70
6
MUNManchester United
38
19
9
10
65
54
+11
66
7
WOLWolverhampton Wanderers
38
16
9
13
47
46
+1
57
8
EVEEverton
38
15
9
14
54
46
+8
54
9
LEILeicester City
38
15
7
16
51
48
+3
52
10
WHUWest Ham United
38
15
7
16
52
55
-3
52
11
WATWatford
38
14
8
16
52
59
-7
50
12
CRYCrystal Palace
38
14
7
17
51
53
-2
49
13
NEWNewcastle United
38
12
9
17
42
48
-6
45
14
BOUBournemouth
38
13
6
19
56
70
-14
45
15
BURBurnley
38
11
7
20
45
68
-23
40
16
SOUSouthampton
38
9
12
17
45
65
-20
39
17
BHABrighton and Hove Albion
38
9
9
20
35
60
-25
36
18
CARCardiff City
38
10
4
24
34
69
-35
34
19
FULFulham
38
7
5
26
34
81
-47
26
20
HUDHuddersfield Town
38
3
7
28
22
76
-54
16
Match Blog
Full-Time
Match ends, Crystal Palace 2, Burnley 0.
90'+5'
free kick won
Charlie Taylor (Burnley) wins a free kick on the left wing.
90'+5'
attempt saved
Attempt saved. Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Jeffrey Schlupp.
90'+2'
Substitution
Max
Meyer(7)off
Jason
Puncheon(42)on
89'
end delay
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
88'
Substitution
Andros
Townsend(10)off
Alexander
Sørloth(9)on
87'
start delay
Delay in match Robbie Brady (Burnley) because of an injury.
85'
miss
Attempt missed. Ashley Barnes (Burnley) right footed shot from very close range is too high. Assisted by Sam Vokes following a corner.
85'
attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. Sam Vokes (Burnley) header from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Robbie Brady with a cross.
84'
corner
Corner, Burnley. Conceded by Aaron Wan-Bissaka.
84'
Yellow Card
Meyer(7)
Max Meyer (Crystal Palace) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
84'
free kick won
Charlie Taylor (Burnley) wins a free kick on the left wing.
83'
free kick won
Robbie Brady (Burnley) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
82'
attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. Max Meyer (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Andros Townsend.
82'
end delay
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
81'
start delay
Delay in match James Tomkins (Crystal Palace) because of an injury.
80'
Substitution
Chris
Wood(11)off
Ashley
Barnes(10)on
80'
miss
Attempt missed. Kevin Long (Burnley) header from the centre of the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Johann Gudmundsson with a cross following a corner.
79'
corner
Corner, Burnley. Conceded by Mamadou Sakho.
78'
Substitution
James
McArthur(18)off
Jeffrey
Schlupp(15)on
77'
Crystal Palace Goal!
Goal!
Andros
Townsend(10)
Goal! Crystal Palace 2, Burnley 0. Andros Townsend (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from outside the box to the top left corner. Assisted by Cheikhou Kouyaté.
76'
attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. Max Meyer (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked.
75'
corner
Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Matthew Lowton.
75'
corner
Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Matthew Lowton.
74'
corner
Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Joe Hart.
73'
free kick won
Sam Vokes (Burnley) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
73'
attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. Luka Milivojevic (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Andros Townsend.
71'
miss
Attempt missed. Andros Townsend (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Max Meyer.
67'
miss
Attempt missed. Patrick van Aanholt (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from the left side of the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by James McArthur with a through ball.
67'
attempt saved
Attempt saved. James McArthur (Crystal Palace) header from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
67'
post
Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) hits the bar with a right footed shot from the centre of the box. Assisted by Patrick van Aanholt following a fast break.
66'
free kick won
Charlie Taylor (Burnley) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
65'
attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. Johann Gudmundsson (Burnley) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Jeff Hendrick.
64'
miss
Attempt missed. James McArthur (Crystal Palace) header from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Max Meyer with a cross following a corner.
63'
corner
Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Charlie Taylor.
63'
attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. James McArthur (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Patrick van Aanholt.
61'
miss
Attempt missed. James McArthur (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from the left side of the six yard box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Patrick van Aanholt.
61'
miss
Attempt missed. Patrick van Aanholt (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the left.
61'
attempt saved
Attempt saved. Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by James McArthur.
60'
Substitution
Steven
Defour(16)off
Sam
Vokes(9)on
60'
attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. Aaron Wan-Bissaka (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Max Meyer with a cross.
57'
miss
Attempt missed. Luka Milivojevic (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Patrick van Aanholt following a corner.
56'
corner
Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Charlie Taylor.
56'
attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. Andros Townsend (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by James McArthur.
53'
miss
Attempt missed. Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from outside the box is just a bit too high. Assisted by Andros Townsend following a fast break.
50'
free kick won
Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick on the right wing.
49'
attempt saved
Attempt saved. Cheikhou Kouyaté (Crystal Palace) header from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Andros Townsend with a cross.
48'
corner
Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Joe Hart.
48'
attempt saved
Attempt saved. Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from a difficult angle on the left is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Max Meyer.
45'
Substitution
Aaron
Lennon(25)off
Robbie
Brady(12)on
First-Half Ends
First Half ends, Crystal Palace 1, Burnley 0.
45'+2'
free kick won
James McArthur (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
45'+1'
offside
Offside, Crystal Palace. Mamadou Sakho tries a through ball, but Max Meyer is caught offside.
45'
corner
Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Kevin Long.
45'
attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. Luka Milivojevic (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
44'
free kick won
Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
42'
Yellow Card
Mee(6)
Ben Mee (Burnley) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
42'
free kick won
Andros Townsend (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick on the right wing.
41'
miss
Attempt missed. Patrick van Aanholt (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the right following a corner.
41'
corner
Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Joe Hart.
39'
offside
Offside, Burnley. Steven Defour tries a through ball, but Chris Wood is caught offside.
38'
free kick won
Steven Defour (Burnley) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
36'
free kick won
Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
35'
miss
Attempt missed. Max Meyer (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from the right side of the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Luka Milivojevic.
30'
free kick won
Chris Wood (Burnley) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
24'
offside
Offside, Burnley. Joe Hart tries a through ball, but Chris Wood is caught offside.
24'
free kick won
Charlie Taylor (Burnley) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
23'
corner
Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Charlie Taylor.
22'
free kick won
Cheikhou Kouyaté (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
21'
free kick won
Jack Cork (Burnley) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
20'
miss
Attempt missed. Patrick van Aanholt (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from a difficult angle on the left is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Wilfried Zaha.
16'
Crystal Palace Goal!
Goal!
James
McArthur(18)
Goal! Crystal Palace 1, Burnley 0. James McArthur (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from a difficult angle and long range on the right to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Andros Townsend.
14'
free kick won
Cheikhou Kouyaté (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick on the left wing.
12'
attempt saved
Attempt saved. Patrick van Aanholt (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Andros Townsend with a headed pass.
12'
attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. Luka Milivojevic (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
12'
free kick won
Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
9'
corner
Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Joe Hart.
9'
attempt saved
Attempt saved. Max Meyer (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Cheikhou Kouyaté.
8'
attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Max Meyer.
Kick-Off
lineup
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.
Starting lineup
18
James McArthur
MF
16'
78'
7
Max Meyer
MF
84'
90'+2'
10
Andros Townsend
S
77'
88'
Starting lineup
20
Joe Hart
GK
28
Kevin Long
DF
2
Matthew Lowton
DF
3
Charlie Taylor
DF
6
Ben Mee
DF
42'
7
Johann Berg Gudmundsson
MF
16
Steven Defour
MF
60'
25
Aaron Lennon
MF
45'
4
Jack Cork
MF
11
Chris Wood
S
80'
13
Jeff Hendrick
S
Substitutes
1
Tom Heaton
5
James Tarkowski
9
Sam Vokes
60'
10
Ashley Barnes
80'
12
Robbie Brady
45'
18
Ashley Westwood
26
Phil Bardsley
Team stats
Possession
59%
41%
Total shots
29
4
Shots on target
9
0
Corners
10
2
Passes completed
0
0
Free kicks
8
9
Offsides
0
0
LEI
2-0
WAT
HUD
1-2
BHA
NEW
0-3
WHU
MCI
3-1
BOU
SOU
2-2
MUN
