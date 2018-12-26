Crystal Palace vs Cardiff City

Watch FREE Highlights of Crystal Palace v Cardiff City Now
Palace 0 Cardiff 0
Palace0
Cardiff0
- Wickham - Hopefully This is the Start of the Road Ahead
- Hodgson - We Asked as Many Questions as Possible
- Vote for Your Man of the Match from the Cardiff Game Now
- Report: Crystal Palace 0-0 Cardiff City
- 01:36
- 06:07
- 02:10
- 03:31
- 11:10
- 03:35
- 04:06
- 18:43Cardiff City 2-3 Crystal Palace | 18 Minute Highlights18:43Cardiff City 2-3 Crystal Palace | 18 Minute HighlightsMatch Action
- 04:43Andros Townsend v Cardiff City | All Angles04:43Andros Townsend v Cardiff City | All AnglesMatch Action
- 06:03Cardiff City 2-3 Crystal Palace | Just the Goals06:03Cardiff City 2-3 Crystal Palace | Just the GoalsMatch Action
- 01:37
pos
club
pl
w
d
l
gf
ga
gd
pts
1
MCIManchester City
38
32
2
4
95
23
+72
98
2
LIVLiverpool
38
30
7
1
89
22
+67
97
3
CHEChelsea
38
21
9
8
63
39
+24
72
4
TOTTottenham Hotspur
38
23
2
13
67
39
+28
71
5
ARSArsenal
38
21
7
10
73
51
+22
70
6
MUNManchester United
38
19
9
10
65
54
+11
66
7
WOLWolverhampton Wanderers
38
16
9
13
47
46
+1
57
8
EVEEverton
38
15
9
14
54
46
+8
54
9
LEILeicester City
38
15
7
16
51
48
+3
52
10
WHUWest Ham United
38
15
7
16
52
55
-3
52
11
WATWatford
38
14
8
16
52
59
-7
50
12
CRYCrystal Palace
38
14
7
17
51
53
-2
49
13
NEWNewcastle United
38
12
9
17
42
48
-6
45
14
BOUBournemouth
38
13
6
19
56
70
-14
45
15
BURBurnley
38
11
7
20
45
68
-23
40
16
SOUSouthampton
38
9
12
17
45
65
-20
39
17
BHABrighton and Hove Albion
38
9
9
20
35
60
-25
36
18
CARCardiff City
38
10
4
24
34
69
-35
34
19
FULFulham
38
7
5
26
34
81
-47
26
20
HUDHuddersfield Town
38
3
7
28
22
76
-54
16
Match Blog
Full-Time
Match ends, Crystal Palace 0, Cardiff City 0.
90'+5'
miss
Attempt missed. Bruno Ecuele Manga (Cardiff City) right footed shot from the centre of the box is just a bit too high. Assisted by Aron Gunnarsson following a corner.
90'+4'
corner
Corner, Cardiff City. Conceded by Connor Wickham.
90'+4'
free kick won
Lee Peltier (Cardiff City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
90'+3'
free kick won
Joe Ralls (Cardiff City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
90'+3'
corner
Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Kadeem Harris.
90'+2'
Substitution
Junior
Hoilett(33)off
Harry
Arter(7)on
90'+1'
Substitution
Víctor
Camarasa(21)off
Aron
Gunnarsson(17)on
90'
attempt saved
Attempt saved. Connor Wickham (Crystal Palace) header from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Andros Townsend with a cross.
89'
attempt saved
Attempt saved. Patrick van Aanholt (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the bottom left corner.
87'
offside
Offside, Cardiff City. David Junior Hoilett tries a through ball, but Bobby Reid is caught offside.
87'
corner
Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Sean Morrison.
86'
miss
Attempt missed. James Tomkins (Crystal Palace) header from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Andros Townsend with a cross following a corner.
85'
corner
Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Bruno Ecuele Manga.
85'
attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Connor Wickham.
84'
attempt saved
Attempt saved. Patrick van Aanholt (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Cheikhou Kouyaté.
84'
attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. Luka Milivojevic (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Patrick van Aanholt.
84'
corner
Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Sol Bamba.
82'
corner
Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Neil Etheridge.
82'
attempt saved
Attempt saved. Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by James McArthur.
81'
end delay
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
80'
start delay
Delay in match Lee Peltier (Cardiff City) because of an injury.
80'
attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. Aaron Wan-Bissaka (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
80'
attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. Patrick van Aanholt (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Connor Wickham.
79'
attempt saved
Attempt saved. Kadeem Harris (Cardiff City) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
78'
free kick won
Lee Peltier (Cardiff City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
77'
post
Luka Milivojevic (Crystal Palace) hits the left post with a right footed shot from outside the box from a direct free kick.
77'
Yellow Card
Camarasa(21)
Víctor Camarasa (Cardiff City) is shown the yellow card.
76'
free kick won
Andros Townsend (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
75'
attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. Connor Wickham (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Andros Townsend.
75'
offside
Offside, Cardiff City. Bruno Ecuele Manga tries a through ball, but Sean Morrison is caught offside.
74'
free kick won
David Junior Hoilett (Cardiff City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
71'
free kick won
Bobby Reid (Cardiff City) wins a free kick on the right wing.
70'
attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. Andros Townsend (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Luka Milivojevic.
69'
free kick won
Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
68'
free kick won
Kadeem Harris (Cardiff City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
67'
miss
Attempt missed. Connor Wickham (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by James McArthur.
66'
attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. Patrick van Aanholt (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
66'
corner
Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Joe Ralls.
66'
attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. James McArthur (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Patrick van Aanholt.
64'
miss
Attempt missed. Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from the left side of the box is just a bit too high. Assisted by Connor Wickham.
63'
miss
Attempt missed. Connor Wickham (Crystal Palace) header from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Andros Townsend with a cross.
63'
Substitution
Max
Meyer(7)off
Connor
Wickham(21)on
60'
miss
Attempt missed. Víctor Camarasa (Cardiff City) left footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by Bobby Reid.
60'
free kick won
James McArthur (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick on the right wing.
58'
miss
Attempt missed. Max Meyer (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from the left side of the box is too high. Assisted by Wilfried Zaha.
56'
free kick won
James McArthur (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
55'
attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. James Tomkins (Crystal Palace) header from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Andros Townsend with a cross.
54'
corner
Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Joe Ralls.
52'
miss
Attempt missed. Cheikhou Kouyaté (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from the centre of the box is too high following a corner.
52'
attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. Max Meyer (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Cheikhou Kouyaté.
51'
corner
Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by David Junior Hoilett.
48'
miss
Attempt missed. Max Meyer (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Wilfried Zaha following a corner.
48'
corner
Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Sol Bamba.
48'
attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. Cheikhou Kouyaté (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Wilfried Zaha.
47'
corner
Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Bruno Ecuele Manga.
47'
attempt saved
Attempt saved. David Junior Hoilett (Cardiff City) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Víctor Camarasa with a through ball.
First-Half Ends
First Half ends, Crystal Palace 0, Cardiff City 0.
45'+1'
Yellow Card
Hoilett(33)
David Junior Hoilett (Cardiff City) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
45'+1'
free kick won
Patrick van Aanholt (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
44'
miss
Attempt missed. Kadeem Harris (Cardiff City) left footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by Joe Bennett.
40'
attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. Bobby Reid (Cardiff City) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked.
38'
attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. Max Meyer (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Aaron Wan-Bissaka.
38'
attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. Max Meyer (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Wilfried Zaha.
38'
offside
Offside, Cardiff City. Neil Etheridge tries a through ball, but Kadeem Harris is caught offside.
36'
attempt saved
Attempt saved. Joe Ralls (Cardiff City) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Víctor Camarasa.
35'
miss
Attempt missed. Bobby Reid (Cardiff City) header from the centre of the box is just a bit too high. Assisted by Kadeem Harris with a cross.
31'
Yellow Card
Sol Bamba(22)
Sol Bamba (Cardiff City) is shown the yellow card.
29'
free kick won
Víctor Camarasa (Cardiff City) wins a free kick on the right wing.
29'
free kick won
Andros Townsend (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
28'
free kick won
Víctor Camarasa (Cardiff City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
25'
attempt saved
Attempt saved. David Junior Hoilett (Cardiff City) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Bobby Reid.
24'
end delay
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
23'
start delay
Delay in match Sol Bamba (Cardiff City) because of an injury.
23'
miss
Attempt missed. Andros Townsend (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Patrick van Aanholt.
21'
free kick won
Bobby Reid (Cardiff City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
18'
miss
Attempt missed. Aaron Wan-Bissaka (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from the right side of the box is too high. Assisted by Andros Townsend.
18'
free kick won
Andros Townsend (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick on the right wing.
17'
attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. James McArthur (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Luka Milivojevic.
16'
attempt saved
Attempt saved. Luka Milivojevic (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top right corner. Assisted by Andros Townsend.
13'
corner
Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Kadeem Harris.
13'
corner
Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Joe Bennett.
9'
free kick won
Luka Milivojevic (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
6'
miss
Attempt missed. Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the left. Assisted by Aaron Wan-Bissaka.
5'
free kick won
Andros Townsend (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick on the right wing.
4'
free kick won
Max Meyer (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
3'
free kick won
Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
2'
post
Andros Townsend (Crystal Palace) hits the bar with a left footed shot from the centre of the box. Assisted by Wilfried Zaha with a through ball.
Kick-Off
lineup
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.
Starting lineup
7
Max Meyer
MF
63'
Starting lineup
1
Neil Etheridge
GK
4
Sean Morrison
DF
5
Bruno Ecuele Manga
DF
3
Joe Bennett
DF
22
Sol Bamba
DF
31'
2
Lee Peltier
DF
33
Junior Hoilett
MF
45'+1'
90'+2'
21
Víctor Camarasa
MF
77'
90'+1'
23
Kadeem Harris
MF
8
Joe Ralls
MF
14
Bobby Reid
S
Substitutes
7
Harry Arter
90'+2'
11
Josh Murphy
12
Alex Smithies
17
Aron Gunnarsson
90'+1'
18
Greg Cunningham
19
Nathaniel Mendez-Laing
24
Gary Madine
Team stats
Possession
62%
38%
Total shots
31
9
Shots on target
5
4
Corners
12
1
Passes completed
0
0
Free kicks
11
9
Offsides
0
0
FUL
1-1
WOL
LEI
2-1
MCI
MUN
3-1
HUD
TOT
5-0
BOU
BUR
1-5
EVE
LIV
4-0
NEW
BHA
1-1
ARS
WAT
1-2
CHE
