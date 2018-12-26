Skip navigation
      Crystal Palace vs Cardiff City

      Palace 0 Cardiff 0

      Palace0
      Cardiff0
      Wed 26 Dec 15:00(KO listed in users′ timezone)

      Premier LeagueSelhurst Park

      Full-Time

      Premier League
      pos
      club
      pl
      w
      d
      l
      gf
      ga
      gd
      pts
      1
      MCIManchester City
      38
      32
      2
      4
      95
      23
      +72
      98
      2
      LIVLiverpool
      38
      30
      7
      1
      89
      22
      +67
      97
      3
      CHEChelsea
      38
      21
      9
      8
      63
      39
      +24
      72
      4
      TOTTottenham Hotspur
      38
      23
      2
      13
      67
      39
      +28
      71
      5
      ARSArsenal
      38
      21
      7
      10
      73
      51
      +22
      70
      6
      MUNManchester United
      38
      19
      9
      10
      65
      54
      +11
      66
      7
      WOLWolverhampton Wanderers
      38
      16
      9
      13
      47
      46
      +1
      57
      8
      EVEEverton
      38
      15
      9
      14
      54
      46
      +8
      54
      9
      LEILeicester City
      38
      15
      7
      16
      51
      48
      +3
      52
      10
      WHUWest Ham United
      38
      15
      7
      16
      52
      55
      -3
      52
      11
      WATWatford
      38
      14
      8
      16
      52
      59
      -7
      50
      12
      CRYCrystal Palace
      38
      14
      7
      17
      51
      53
      -2
      49
      13
      NEWNewcastle United
      38
      12
      9
      17
      42
      48
      -6
      45
      14
      BOUBournemouth
      38
      13
      6
      19
      56
      70
      -14
      45
      15
      BURBurnley
      38
      11
      7
      20
      45
      68
      -23
      40
      16
      SOUSouthampton
      38
      9
      12
      17
      45
      65
      -20
      39
      17
      BHABrighton and Hove Albion
      38
      9
      9
      20
      35
      60
      -25
      36
      18
      CARCardiff City
      38
      10
      4
      24
      34
      69
      -35
      34
      19
      FULFulham
      38
      7
      5
      26
      34
      81
      -47
      26
      20
      HUDHuddersfield Town
      38
      3
      7
      28
      22
      76
      -54
      16

      Match Blog

      Full-Time

      Match ends, Crystal Palace 0, Cardiff City 0.
      90'+5'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Bruno Ecuele Manga (Cardiff City) right footed shot from the centre of the box is just a bit too high. Assisted by Aron Gunnarsson following a corner.
      90'+4'

      corner

      Corner, Cardiff City. Conceded by Connor Wickham.
      90'+4'

      free kick won

      Lee Peltier (Cardiff City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
      90'+3'

      free kick won

      Joe Ralls (Cardiff City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      90'+3'

      corner

      Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Kadeem Harris.
      90'+2'

      Substitution

      Cardiff City
      Junior
      Hoilett(33)
      off
      Harry
      Arter(7)
      on
      90'+1'

      Substitution

      Cardiff City
      Víctor
      Camarasa(21)
      off
      Aron
      Gunnarsson(17)
      on
      90'

      attempt saved

      Attempt saved. Connor Wickham (Crystal Palace) header from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Andros Townsend with a cross.
      89'

      attempt saved

      Attempt saved. Patrick van Aanholt (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the bottom left corner.
      87'

      offside

      Offside, Cardiff City. David Junior Hoilett tries a through ball, but Bobby Reid is caught offside.
      87'

      corner

      Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Sean Morrison.
      86'

      miss

      Attempt missed. James Tomkins (Crystal Palace) header from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Andros Townsend with a cross following a corner.
      85'

      corner

      Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Bruno Ecuele Manga.
      85'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Connor Wickham.
      84'

      attempt saved

      Attempt saved. Patrick van Aanholt (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Cheikhou Kouyaté.
      84'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. Luka Milivojevic (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Patrick van Aanholt.
      84'

      corner

      Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Sol Bamba.
      82'

      corner

      Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Neil Etheridge.
      82'

      attempt saved

      Attempt saved. Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by James McArthur.
      81'

      end delay

      Delay over. They are ready to continue.
      80'

      start delay

      Delay in match Lee Peltier (Cardiff City) because of an injury.
      80'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. Aaron Wan-Bissaka (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
      80'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. Patrick van Aanholt (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Connor Wickham.
      79'

      attempt saved

      Attempt saved. Kadeem Harris (Cardiff City) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
      78'

      free kick won

      Lee Peltier (Cardiff City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      77'

      post

      Luka Milivojevic (Crystal Palace) hits the left post with a right footed shot from outside the box from a direct free kick.
      77'

      Yellow Card

      Camarasa(21)
      Víctor Camarasa (Cardiff City) is shown the yellow card.
      76'

      free kick won

      Andros Townsend (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
      75'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. Connor Wickham (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Andros Townsend.
      75'

      offside

      Offside, Cardiff City. Bruno Ecuele Manga tries a through ball, but Sean Morrison is caught offside.
      74'

      free kick won

      David Junior Hoilett (Cardiff City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      71'

      free kick won

      Bobby Reid (Cardiff City) wins a free kick on the right wing.
      70'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. Andros Townsend (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Luka Milivojevic.
      69'

      free kick won

      Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      68'

      free kick won

      Kadeem Harris (Cardiff City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      67'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Connor Wickham (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by James McArthur.
      66'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. Patrick van Aanholt (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
      66'

      corner

      Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Joe Ralls.
      66'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. James McArthur (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Patrick van Aanholt.
      64'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from the left side of the box is just a bit too high. Assisted by Connor Wickham.
      63'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Connor Wickham (Crystal Palace) header from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Andros Townsend with a cross.
      63'

      Substitution

      Crystal Palace
      Max
      Meyer(7)
      off
      Connor
      Wickham(21)
      on
      60'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Víctor Camarasa (Cardiff City) left footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by Bobby Reid.
      60'

      free kick won

      James McArthur (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick on the right wing.
      58'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Max Meyer (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from the left side of the box is too high. Assisted by Wilfried Zaha.
      56'

      free kick won

      James McArthur (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
      55'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. James Tomkins (Crystal Palace) header from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Andros Townsend with a cross.
      54'

      corner

      Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Joe Ralls.
      52'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Cheikhou Kouyaté (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from the centre of the box is too high following a corner.
      52'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. Max Meyer (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Cheikhou Kouyaté.
      51'

      corner

      Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by David Junior Hoilett.
      48'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Max Meyer (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Wilfried Zaha following a corner.
      48'

      corner

      Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Sol Bamba.
      48'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. Cheikhou Kouyaté (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Wilfried Zaha.
      47'

      corner

      Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Bruno Ecuele Manga.
      47'

      attempt saved

      Attempt saved. David Junior Hoilett (Cardiff City) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Víctor Camarasa with a through ball.

      First-Half Ends

      First Half ends, Crystal Palace 0, Cardiff City 0.
      45'+1'

      Yellow Card

      Hoilett(33)
      David Junior Hoilett (Cardiff City) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
      45'+1'

      free kick won

      Patrick van Aanholt (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
      44'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Kadeem Harris (Cardiff City) left footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by Joe Bennett.
      40'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. Bobby Reid (Cardiff City) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked.
      38'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. Max Meyer (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Aaron Wan-Bissaka.
      38'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. Max Meyer (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Wilfried Zaha.
      38'

      offside

      Offside, Cardiff City. Neil Etheridge tries a through ball, but Kadeem Harris is caught offside.
      36'

      attempt saved

      Attempt saved. Joe Ralls (Cardiff City) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Víctor Camarasa.
      35'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Bobby Reid (Cardiff City) header from the centre of the box is just a bit too high. Assisted by Kadeem Harris with a cross.
      31'

      Yellow Card

      Sol Bamba(22)
      Sol Bamba (Cardiff City) is shown the yellow card.
      29'

      free kick won

      Víctor Camarasa (Cardiff City) wins a free kick on the right wing.
      29'

      free kick won

      Andros Townsend (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      28'

      free kick won

      Víctor Camarasa (Cardiff City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
      25'

      attempt saved

      Attempt saved. David Junior Hoilett (Cardiff City) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Bobby Reid.
      24'

      end delay

      Delay over. They are ready to continue.
      23'

      start delay

      Delay in match Sol Bamba (Cardiff City) because of an injury.
      23'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Andros Townsend (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Patrick van Aanholt.
      21'

      free kick won

      Bobby Reid (Cardiff City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      18'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Aaron Wan-Bissaka (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from the right side of the box is too high. Assisted by Andros Townsend.
      18'

      free kick won

      Andros Townsend (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick on the right wing.
      17'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. James McArthur (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Luka Milivojevic.
      16'

      attempt saved

      Attempt saved. Luka Milivojevic (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top right corner. Assisted by Andros Townsend.
      13'

      corner

      Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Kadeem Harris.
      13'

      corner

      Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Joe Bennett.
      9'

      free kick won

      Luka Milivojevic (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      6'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the left. Assisted by Aaron Wan-Bissaka.
      5'

      free kick won

      Andros Townsend (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick on the right wing.
      4'

      free kick won

      Max Meyer (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      3'

      free kick won

      Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      2'

      post

      Andros Townsend (Crystal Palace) hits the bar with a left footed shot from the centre of the box. Assisted by Wilfried Zaha with a through ball.

      Kick-Off

      lineup

      Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

      Starting lineup

      31
      Vicente Guaita
      GK
      29
      Aaron Wan-Bissaka
      DF
      3
      Patrick van Aanholt
      DF
      12
      Mamadou Sakho
      DF
      5
      James Tomkins
      DF
      4
      Luka Milivojevic
      MF
      8
      Cheikhou Kouyaté
      MF
      18
      James McArthur
      MF
      7
      Max Meyer
      MF
      substitution icon63'
      11
      Wilfried Zaha
      S
      10
      Andros Townsend
      S

      Substitutes

      1
      Julian Speroni
      2
      Joel Ward
      6
      Scott Dann
      14
      Jordan Ayew
      15
      Jeffrey Schlupp
      21
      Connor Wickham
      substitution icon63'
      42
      Jason Puncheon

      Starting lineup

      1
      Neil Etheridge
      GK
      4
      Sean Morrison
      DF
      5
      Bruno Ecuele Manga
      DF
      3
      Joe Bennett
      DF
      22
      Sol Bamba
      DF
      31'
      2
      Lee Peltier
      DF
      33
      Junior Hoilett
      MF
      45'+1'
      substitution icon90'+2'
      21
      Víctor Camarasa
      MF
      77'
      substitution icon90'+1'
      23
      Kadeem Harris
      MF
      8
      Joe Ralls
      MF
      14
      Bobby Reid
      S

      Substitutes

      7
      Harry Arter
      substitution icon90'+2'
      11
      Josh Murphy
      12
      Alex Smithies
      17
      Aron Gunnarsson
      substitution icon90'+1'
      18
      Greg Cunningham
      19
      Nathaniel Mendez-Laing
      24
      Gary Madine
      Crystal Palace

      Team stats

      Cardiff City
      Possession
      62%
      38%
      Total shots
      31
      9
      Shots on target
      5
      4
      Corners
      12
      1
      Passes completed
      0
      0
      Free kicks
      11
      9
      Offsides
      0
      0
      FUL
      1-1
      WOL
      LEI
      2-1
      MCI
      MUN
      3-1
      HUD
      TOT
      5-0
      BOU
      BUR
      1-5
      EVE
      LIV
      4-0
      NEW
      BHA
      1-1
      ARS
      WAT
      1-2
      CHE

      Starting lineup

      31
      Vicente Guaita
      GK
      29
      Aaron Wan-Bissaka
      DF
      3
      Patrick van Aanholt
      DF
      12
      Mamadou Sakho
      DF
      5
      James Tomkins
      DF
      4
      Luka Milivojevic
      MF
      8
      Cheikhou Kouyaté
      MF
      18
      James McArthur
      MF
      7
      Max Meyer
      MF
      substitution icon63'
      11
      Wilfried Zaha
      S
      10
      Andros Townsend
      S

      Substitutes

      1
      Julian Speroni
      2
      Joel Ward
      6
      Scott Dann
      14
      Jordan Ayew
      15
      Jeffrey Schlupp
      21
      Connor Wickham
      substitution icon63'
      42
      Jason Puncheon

      Starting lineup

      1
      Neil Etheridge
      GK
      4
      Sean Morrison
      DF
      5
      Bruno Ecuele Manga
      DF
      3
      Joe Bennett
      DF
      22
      Sol Bamba
      DF
      31'
      2
      Lee Peltier
      DF
      33
      Junior Hoilett
      MF
      45'+1'
      substitution icon90'+2'
      21
      Víctor Camarasa
      MF
      77'
      substitution icon90'+1'
      23
      Kadeem Harris
      MF
      8
      Joe Ralls
      MF
      14
      Bobby Reid
      S

      Substitutes

      7
      Harry Arter
      substitution icon90'+2'
      11
      Josh Murphy
      12
      Alex Smithies
      17
      Aron Gunnarsson
      substitution icon90'+1'
      18
      Greg Cunningham
      19
      Nathaniel Mendez-Laing
      24
      Gary Madine
      Crystal Palace

      Team stats

      Cardiff City
      Possession
      62%
      38%
      Total shots
      31
      9
      Shots on target
      5
      4
      Corners
      12
      1
      Passes completed
      0
      0
      Free kicks
      11
      9
      Offsides
      0
      0
      FUL
      1-1
      WOL
      LEI
      2-1
      MCI
      MUN
      3-1
      HUD
      TOT
      5-0
      BOU
      BUR
      1-5
      EVE
      LIV
      4-0
      NEW
      BHA
      1-1
      ARS
      WAT
      1-2
      CHE
      Premier League
      pos
      club
      pl
      w
      d
      l
      gf
      ga
      gd
      pts
      1
      MCIManchester City
      38
      32
      2
      4
      95
      23
      +72
      98
      2
      LIVLiverpool
      38
      30
      7
      1
      89
      22
      +67
      97
      3
      CHEChelsea
      38
      21
      9
      8
      63
      39
      +24
      72
      4
      TOTTottenham Hotspur
      38
      23
      2
      13
      67
      39
      +28
      71
      5
      ARSArsenal
      38
      21
      7
      10
      73
      51
      +22
      70
      6
      MUNManchester United
      38
      19
      9
      10
      65
      54
      +11
      66
      7
      WOLWolverhampton Wanderers
      38
      16
      9
      13
      47
      46
      +1
      57
      8
      EVEEverton
      38
      15
      9
      14
      54
      46
      +8
      54
      9
      LEILeicester City
      38
      15
      7
      16
      51
      48
      +3
      52
      10
      WHUWest Ham United
      38
      15
      7
      16
      52
      55
      -3
      52
      11
      WATWatford
      38
      14
      8
      16
      52
      59
      -7
      50
      12
      CRYCrystal Palace
      38
      14
      7
      17
      51
      53
      -2
      49
      13
      NEWNewcastle United
      38
      12
      9
      17
      42
      48
      -6
      45
      14
      BOUBournemouth
      38
      13
      6
      19
      56
      70
      -14
      45
      15
      BURBurnley
      38
      11
      7
      20
      45
      68
      -23
      40
      16
      SOUSouthampton
      38
      9
      12
      17
      45
      65
      -20
      39
      17
      BHABrighton and Hove Albion
      38
      9
      9
      20
      35
      60
      -25
      36
      18
      CARCardiff City
      38
      10
      4
      24
      34
      69
      -35
      34
      19
      FULFulham
      38
      7
      5
      26
      34
      81
      -47
      26
      20
      HUDHuddersfield Town
      38
      3
      7
      28
      22
      76
      -54
      16

