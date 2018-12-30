Skip navigation
      Crystal Palace vs Chelsea

      Palace 0 Chelsea 1

      Palace0
      Chelsea1
      Kanté51'
      Sun 30 Dec 12:00(KO listed in users′ timezone)

      Premier LeagueSelhurst Park

      Full-Time

      Premier League
      pos
      club
      pl
      w
      d
      l
      gf
      ga
      gd
      pts
      1
      MCIManchester City
      38
      32
      2
      4
      95
      23
      +72
      98
      2
      LIVLiverpool
      38
      30
      7
      1
      89
      22
      +67
      97
      3
      CHEChelsea
      38
      21
      9
      8
      63
      39
      +24
      72
      4
      TOTTottenham Hotspur
      38
      23
      2
      13
      67
      39
      +28
      71
      5
      ARSArsenal
      38
      21
      7
      10
      73
      51
      +22
      70
      6
      MUNManchester United
      38
      19
      9
      10
      65
      54
      +11
      66
      7
      WOLWolverhampton Wanderers
      38
      16
      9
      13
      47
      46
      +1
      57
      8
      EVEEverton
      38
      15
      9
      14
      54
      46
      +8
      54
      9
      LEILeicester City
      38
      15
      7
      16
      51
      48
      +3
      52
      10
      WHUWest Ham United
      38
      15
      7
      16
      52
      55
      -3
      52
      11
      WATWatford
      38
      14
      8
      16
      52
      59
      -7
      50
      12
      CRYCrystal Palace
      38
      14
      7
      17
      51
      53
      -2
      49
      13
      NEWNewcastle United
      38
      12
      9
      17
      42
      48
      -6
      45
      14
      BOUBournemouth
      38
      13
      6
      19
      56
      70
      -14
      45
      15
      BURBurnley
      38
      11
      7
      20
      45
      68
      -23
      40
      16
      SOUSouthampton
      38
      9
      12
      17
      45
      65
      -20
      39
      17
      BHABrighton and Hove Albion
      38
      9
      9
      20
      35
      60
      -25
      36
      18
      CARCardiff City
      38
      10
      4
      24
      34
      69
      -35
      34
      19
      FULFulham
      38
      7
      5
      26
      34
      81
      -47
      26
      20
      HUDHuddersfield Town
      38
      3
      7
      28
      22
      76
      -54
      16

      Match Blog

      Full-Time

      Match ends, Crystal Palace 0, Chelsea 1.
      90'+4'

      free kick won

      César Azpilicueta (Chelsea) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
      90'+1'

      free kick won

      Max Meyer (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick on the left wing.
      89'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Connor Wickham (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by James Tomkins with a headed pass following a set piece situation.
      88'

      free kick won

      Luka Milivojevic (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick on the right wing.
      88'

      Substitution

      Chelsea
      Ross
      Barkley(8)
      off
      Mateo
      Kovacic(17)
      on
      87'

      free kick won

      Emerson (Chelsea) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      86'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from the left side of the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by James McArthur.
      85'

      corner

      Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Jorginho.
      85'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. Patrick van Aanholt (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Wilfried Zaha.
      83'

      offside

      Offside, Crystal Palace. Max Meyer tries a through ball, but Wilfried Zaha is caught offside.
      82'

      Substitution

      Chelsea
      Willian(22)
      off
      Emerson(33)
      on
      78'

      Substitution

      Crystal Palace
      Cheikhou
      Kouyaté(8)
      off
      Max
      Meyer(7)
      on
      77'

      free kick won

      Marcos Alonso (Chelsea) wins a free kick on the left wing.
      76'

      Substitution

      Chelsea
      Olivier
      Giroud(18)
      off
      Álvaro
      Morata(29)
      on
      76'

      end delay

      Delay over. They are ready to continue.
      74'

      start delay

      Delay in match Olivier Giroud (Chelsea) because of an injury.
      73'

      offside

      Offside, Chelsea. Willian tries a through ball, but Olivier Giroud is caught offside.
      72'

      free kick won

      Marcos Alonso (Chelsea) wins a free kick on the left wing.
      71'

      free kick won

      Ross Barkley (Chelsea) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
      70'

      free kick won

      Eden Hazard (Chelsea) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      69'

      free kick won

      Mamadou Sakho (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      69'

      Substitution

      Crystal Palace
      Jeffrey
      Schlupp(15)
      off
      Connor
      Wickham(21)
      on
      68'

      corner

      Corner, Chelsea. Conceded by Luka Milivojevic.
      68'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. Ross Barkley (Chelsea) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by N'Golo Kanté.
      68'

      attempt saved

      Attempt saved. Willian (Chelsea) right footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Eden Hazard.
      54'

      offside

      Offside, Crystal Palace. James McArthur tries a through ball, but Wilfried Zaha is caught offside.
      53'

      free kick won

      Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      51'

      Chelsea Goal

      Chelsea
      Goal!
      Chelsea
      N'Golo
      Kanté(7)
      Goal! Crystal Palace 0, Chelsea 1. N'Golo Kanté (Chelsea) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the centre of the goal. Assisted by David Luiz with a through ball.

      First-Half Ends

      First Half ends, Crystal Palace 0, Chelsea 0.
      45'+1'

      attempt saved

      Attempt saved. Ross Barkley (Chelsea) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
      40'

      free kick won

      Patrick van Aanholt (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick on the left wing.
      38'

      free kick won

      Luka Milivojevic (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick on the left wing.
      37'

      post

      Ross Barkley (Chelsea) hits the left post with a right footed shot from the centre of the box. Assisted by Eden Hazard with a cross following a corner.
      36'

      corner

      Corner, Chelsea. Conceded by Vicente Guaita.
      36'

      attempt saved

      Attempt saved. Willian (Chelsea) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner.
      35'

      corner

      Corner, Chelsea. Conceded by James McArthur.
      35'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. Willian (Chelsea) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
      34'

      free kick won

      Eden Hazard (Chelsea) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
      33'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Jorginho (Chelsea) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Eden Hazard.
      30'

      free kick won

      Cheikhou Kouyaté (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      30'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. Eden Hazard (Chelsea) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Willian.
      28'

      offside

      Offside, Chelsea. Jorginho tries a through ball, but Olivier Giroud is caught offside.
      25'

      corner

      Corner, Chelsea. Conceded by Patrick van Aanholt.
      25'

      free kick won

      Eden Hazard (Chelsea) wins a free kick on the left wing.
      24'

      free kick won

      Antonio Rüdiger (Chelsea) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      23'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. Jeffrey Schlupp (Crystal Palace) header from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Andros Townsend with a cross.
      20'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. N'Golo Kanté (Chelsea) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Olivier Giroud.
      18'

      miss

      Attempt missed. N'Golo Kanté (Chelsea) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left. Assisted by Olivier Giroud.
      15'

      corner

      Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Antonio Rüdiger.
      14'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Antonio Rüdiger (Chelsea) header from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Willian following a set piece situation.
      13'

      free kick won

      Eden Hazard (Chelsea) wins a free kick on the left wing.
      10'

      corner

      Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by César Azpilicueta.
      10'

      Yellow Card

      Alonso(3)
      Marcos Alonso (Chelsea) is shown the yellow card.
      6'

      offside

      Offside, Crystal Palace. Vicente Guaita tries a through ball, but Cheikhou Kouyaté is caught offside.
      6'

      offside

      Offside, Chelsea. N'Golo Kanté tries a through ball, but Olivier Giroud is caught offside.
      2'

      free kick won

      Jeffrey Schlupp (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

      Kick-Off

      lineup

      Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

      Starting lineup

      31
      Vicente Guaita
      GK
      29
      Aaron Wan-Bissaka
      DF
      12
      Mamadou Sakho
      DF
      3
      Patrick van Aanholt
      DF
      5
      James Tomkins
      DF
      18
      James McArthur
      MF
      4
      Luka Milivojevic
      MF
      8
      Cheikhou Kouyaté
      MF
      substitution icon78'
      10
      Andros Townsend
      MF
      15
      Jeffrey Schlupp
      MF
      substitution icon69'
      11
      Wilfried Zaha
      S

      Substitutes

      2
      Joel Ward
      6
      Scott Dann
      7
      Max Meyer
      substitution icon78'
      13
      Wayne Hennessey
      14
      Jordan Ayew
      21
      Connor Wickham
      substitution icon69'
      42
      Jason Puncheon

      Starting lineup

      1
      Kepa Arrizabalaga
      GK
      28
      César Azpilicueta
      DF
      30
      David Luiz
      DF
      3
      Marcos Alonso
      DF
      10'
      2
      Antonio Rüdiger
      DF
      7
      N'Golo Kanté
      MF
      51'
      5
      Jorginho
      MF
      8
      Ross Barkley
      MF
      substitution icon88'
      10
      Eden Hazard
      S
      22
      Willian
      S
      substitution icon82'
      18
      Olivier Giroud
      S
      substitution icon76'

      Substitutes

      13
      Willy Caballero
      17
      Mateo Kovacic
      substitution icon88'
      21
      Davide Zappacosta
      27
      Andreas Christensen
      29
      Álvaro Morata
      substitution icon76'
      33
      Emerson
      substitution icon82'
      44
      Ethan Ampadu
      Crystal Palace

      Team stats

      Chelsea
      Possession
      34%
      66%
      Total shots
      4
      12
      Shots on target
      0
      4
      Corners
      3
      4
      Passes completed
      0
      0
      Free kicks
      8
      10
      Offsides
      0
      0
      BUR
      2-0
      WHU
      SOU
      1-3
      MCI
      MUN
      4-1
      BOU

