Crystal Palace vs Chelsea

Watch Free Highlights of Palace v Chelsea
Palace 0 Chelsea 1
Palace0
Chelsea1
Kanté51'
Tomkins - We Could Have Got Something on our Day
- 06:55Post-match press conference: Chelsea (H)06:55Post-match press conference: Chelsea (H)Press Conferences
- 14:32Extended Highlights: Crystal Palace 1-3 Chelsea | PalaceTV+14:32Extended Highlights: Crystal Palace 1-3 Chelsea | PalaceTV+Match Action
- 02:25
- 100:55The Full 90: Crystal Palace v Chelsea | Palace TV+100:55The Full 90: Crystal Palace v Chelsea | Palace TV+First-team
- 05:431000th top-flight goal: Lerma v Chelsea | All the Angles05:431000th top-flight goal: Lerma v Chelsea | All the AnglesFirst-team
- 02:25Wharton reflects on a first Premier League start02:25Wharton reflects on a first Premier League startInterviews
- 102:39The Full 90 Chelsea v Crystal Palace | PalaceTV+102:39The Full 90 Chelsea v Crystal Palace | PalaceTV+Full Match Replays
- 02:30Match Action: Highlights Chelsea 2-1 Crystal Palace02:30Match Action: Highlights Chelsea 2-1 Crystal PalaceMatch Action
- 01:34Chris Richards reflects on the Chelsea away fixture01:34Chris Richards reflects on the Chelsea away fixtureInterviews
- 18:18Extended Highlights: Chelsea 2-1 Crystal Palace | PalaceTV+18:18Extended Highlights: Chelsea 2-1 Crystal Palace | PalaceTV+Match Action
- 04:53
- 05:10Post-Match Press Conference: Chelsea (A)05:10Post-Match Press Conference: Chelsea (A)Press Conferences
pos
club
pl
w
d
l
gf
ga
gd
pts
1
MCIManchester City
38
32
2
4
95
23
+72
98
2
LIVLiverpool
38
30
7
1
89
22
+67
97
3
CHEChelsea
38
21
9
8
63
39
+24
72
4
TOTTottenham Hotspur
38
23
2
13
67
39
+28
71
5
ARSArsenal
38
21
7
10
73
51
+22
70
6
MUNManchester United
38
19
9
10
65
54
+11
66
7
WOLWolverhampton Wanderers
38
16
9
13
47
46
+1
57
8
EVEEverton
38
15
9
14
54
46
+8
54
9
LEILeicester City
38
15
7
16
51
48
+3
52
10
WHUWest Ham United
38
15
7
16
52
55
-3
52
11
WATWatford
38
14
8
16
52
59
-7
50
12
CRYCrystal Palace
38
14
7
17
51
53
-2
49
13
NEWNewcastle United
38
12
9
17
42
48
-6
45
14
BOUBournemouth
38
13
6
19
56
70
-14
45
15
BURBurnley
38
11
7
20
45
68
-23
40
16
SOUSouthampton
38
9
12
17
45
65
-20
39
17
BHABrighton and Hove Albion
38
9
9
20
35
60
-25
36
18
CARCardiff City
38
10
4
24
34
69
-35
34
19
FULFulham
38
7
5
26
34
81
-47
26
20
HUDHuddersfield Town
38
3
7
28
22
76
-54
16
Match Blog
Full-Time
Match ends, Crystal Palace 0, Chelsea 1.
90'+4'
free kick won
César Azpilicueta (Chelsea) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
90'+1'
free kick won
Max Meyer (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick on the left wing.
89'
miss
Attempt missed. Connor Wickham (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by James Tomkins with a headed pass following a set piece situation.
88'
free kick won
Luka Milivojevic (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick on the right wing.
88'
Substitution
Ross
Barkley(8)off
Mateo
Kovacic(17)on
87'
free kick won
Emerson (Chelsea) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
86'
miss
Attempt missed. Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from the left side of the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by James McArthur.
85'
corner
Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Jorginho.
85'
attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. Patrick van Aanholt (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Wilfried Zaha.
83'
offside
Offside, Crystal Palace. Max Meyer tries a through ball, but Wilfried Zaha is caught offside.
82'
Substitution
Willian(22)off
Emerson(33)on
78'
Substitution
Cheikhou
Kouyaté(8)off
Max
Meyer(7)on
77'
free kick won
Marcos Alonso (Chelsea) wins a free kick on the left wing.
76'
Substitution
Olivier
Giroud(18)off
Álvaro
Morata(29)on
76'
end delay
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
74'
start delay
Delay in match Olivier Giroud (Chelsea) because of an injury.
73'
offside
Offside, Chelsea. Willian tries a through ball, but Olivier Giroud is caught offside.
72'
free kick won
Marcos Alonso (Chelsea) wins a free kick on the left wing.
71'
free kick won
Ross Barkley (Chelsea) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
70'
free kick won
Eden Hazard (Chelsea) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
69'
free kick won
Mamadou Sakho (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
69'
Substitution
Jeffrey
Schlupp(15)off
Connor
Wickham(21)on
68'
corner
Corner, Chelsea. Conceded by Luka Milivojevic.
68'
attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. Ross Barkley (Chelsea) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by N'Golo Kanté.
68'
attempt saved
Attempt saved. Willian (Chelsea) right footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Eden Hazard.
54'
offside
Offside, Crystal Palace. James McArthur tries a through ball, but Wilfried Zaha is caught offside.
53'
free kick won
Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
51'
Chelsea Goal
Goal!
N'Golo
Kanté(7)
Goal! Crystal Palace 0, Chelsea 1. N'Golo Kanté (Chelsea) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the centre of the goal. Assisted by David Luiz with a through ball.
First-Half Ends
First Half ends, Crystal Palace 0, Chelsea 0.
45'+1'
attempt saved
Attempt saved. Ross Barkley (Chelsea) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
40'
free kick won
Patrick van Aanholt (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick on the left wing.
38'
free kick won
Luka Milivojevic (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick on the left wing.
37'
post
Ross Barkley (Chelsea) hits the left post with a right footed shot from the centre of the box. Assisted by Eden Hazard with a cross following a corner.
36'
corner
Corner, Chelsea. Conceded by Vicente Guaita.
36'
attempt saved
Attempt saved. Willian (Chelsea) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner.
35'
corner
Corner, Chelsea. Conceded by James McArthur.
35'
attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. Willian (Chelsea) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
34'
free kick won
Eden Hazard (Chelsea) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
33'
miss
Attempt missed. Jorginho (Chelsea) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Eden Hazard.
30'
free kick won
Cheikhou Kouyaté (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
30'
attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. Eden Hazard (Chelsea) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Willian.
28'
offside
Offside, Chelsea. Jorginho tries a through ball, but Olivier Giroud is caught offside.
25'
corner
Corner, Chelsea. Conceded by Patrick van Aanholt.
25'
free kick won
Eden Hazard (Chelsea) wins a free kick on the left wing.
24'
free kick won
Antonio Rüdiger (Chelsea) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
23'
attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. Jeffrey Schlupp (Crystal Palace) header from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Andros Townsend with a cross.
20'
attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. N'Golo Kanté (Chelsea) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Olivier Giroud.
18'
miss
Attempt missed. N'Golo Kanté (Chelsea) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left. Assisted by Olivier Giroud.
15'
corner
Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Antonio Rüdiger.
14'
miss
Attempt missed. Antonio Rüdiger (Chelsea) header from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Willian following a set piece situation.
13'
free kick won
Eden Hazard (Chelsea) wins a free kick on the left wing.
10'
corner
Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by César Azpilicueta.
10'
Yellow Card
Alonso(3)
Marcos Alonso (Chelsea) is shown the yellow card.
6'
offside
Offside, Crystal Palace. Vicente Guaita tries a through ball, but Cheikhou Kouyaté is caught offside.
6'
offside
Offside, Chelsea. N'Golo Kanté tries a through ball, but Olivier Giroud is caught offside.
2'
free kick won
Jeffrey Schlupp (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Kick-Off
lineup
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.
Starting lineup
Starting lineup
1
Kepa Arrizabalaga
GK
28
César Azpilicueta
DF
30
David Luiz
DF
3
Marcos Alonso
DF
10'
2
Antonio Rüdiger
DF
7
N'Golo Kanté
MF
51'
5
Jorginho
MF
8
Ross Barkley
MF
88'
10
Eden Hazard
S
22
Willian
S
82'
18
Olivier Giroud
S
76'
Substitutes
13
Willy Caballero
17
Mateo Kovacic
88'
21
Davide Zappacosta
27
Andreas Christensen
29
Álvaro Morata
76'
33
Emerson
82'
44
Ethan Ampadu
Team stats
Possession
34%
66%
Total shots
4
12
Shots on target
0
4
Corners
3
4
Passes completed
0
0
Free kicks
8
10
Offsides
0
0
BUR
2-0
WHU
SOU
1-3
MCI
MUN
4-1
BOU
Latest videos
