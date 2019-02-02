Crystal Palace vs Fulham

Watch Free Highlights of Fulham Victory
Palace 2 Fulham 0
Palace2
Milivojevic25'
Schlupp87'
Fulham0
Batshuayi States Motivated Intentions After Fulham Win
pos
club
pl
w
d
l
gf
ga
gd
pts
1
MCIManchester City
38
32
2
4
95
23
+72
98
2
LIVLiverpool
38
30
7
1
89
22
+67
97
3
CHEChelsea
38
21
9
8
63
39
+24
72
4
TOTTottenham Hotspur
38
23
2
13
67
39
+28
71
5
ARSArsenal
38
21
7
10
73
51
+22
70
6
MUNManchester United
38
19
9
10
65
54
+11
66
7
WOLWolverhampton Wanderers
38
16
9
13
47
46
+1
57
8
EVEEverton
38
15
9
14
54
46
+8
54
9
LEILeicester City
38
15
7
16
51
48
+3
52
10
WHUWest Ham United
38
15
7
16
52
55
-3
52
11
WATWatford
38
14
8
16
52
59
-7
50
12
CRYCrystal Palace
38
14
7
17
51
53
-2
49
13
NEWNewcastle United
38
12
9
17
42
48
-6
45
14
BOUBournemouth
38
13
6
19
56
70
-14
45
15
BURBurnley
38
11
7
20
45
68
-23
40
16
SOUSouthampton
38
9
12
17
45
65
-20
39
17
BHABrighton and Hove Albion
38
9
9
20
35
60
-25
36
18
CARCardiff City
38
10
4
24
34
69
-35
34
19
FULFulham
38
7
5
26
34
81
-47
26
20
HUDHuddersfield Town
38
3
7
28
22
76
-54
16
Match Blog
Full-Time
Match ends, Crystal Palace 2, Fulham 0.
90'+6'
miss
Attempt missed. Calum Chambers (Fulham) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Tom Cairney.
90'+4'
attempt saved
Attempt saved. Michy Batshuayi (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner.
90'+3'
corner
Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Maxime Le Marchand.
90'+1'
Substitution
Jeffrey
Schlupp(15)off
Bakary
Sako(26)on
90'
miss
Attempt missed. Calum Chambers (Fulham) header from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Jean Michael Seri with a cross following a corner.
90'
corner
Corner, Fulham. Conceded by James Tomkins.
89'
free kick won
Calum Chambers (Fulham) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
88'
miss
Attempt missed. Luciano Vietto (Fulham) right footed shot from the right side of the box is close, but misses the top right corner. Assisted by Aleksandar Mitrovic with a headed pass.
88'
Substitution
Ryan
Babel(12)off
Floyd
Ayité(11)on
87'
Crystal Palace Goal!
Goal!
Jeffrey
Schlupp(15)
Goal! Crystal Palace 2, Fulham 0. Jeffrey Schlupp (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from very close range to the centre of the goal.
87'
attempt saved
Attempt saved. Michy Batshuayi (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Andros Townsend.
82'
Substitution
Jordan
Ayew(14)off
Michy
Batshuayi(23)on
81'
attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. Jordan Ayew (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Andros Townsend.
80'
attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. Patrick van Aanholt (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
79'
corner
Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Timothy Fosu-Mensah.
79'
free kick won
Andros Townsend (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
78'
free kick won
Jean Michael Seri (Fulham) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
76'
Yellow Card
Wan-Bissaka(29)
Aaron Wan-Bissaka (Crystal Palace) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
76'
miss
Attempt missed. Aleksandar Mitrovic (Fulham) right footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by Jean Michael Seri.
75'
free kick won
Ryan Babel (Fulham) wins a free kick on the left wing.
73'
free kick won
Aaron Wan-Bissaka (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick on the right wing.
72'
Substitution
Christian
Benteke(17)off
Max
Meyer(7)on
72'
miss
Attempt missed. Mamadou Sakho (Crystal Palace) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Patrick van Aanholt with a cross following a corner.
71'
miss
Attempt missed. Christian Benteke (Crystal Palace) header from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Luka Milivojevic with a cross following a corner.
71'
corner
Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Calum Chambers.
70'
corner
Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Aleksandar Mitrovic.
70'
attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. Christian Benteke (Crystal Palace) header from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Luka Milivojevic with a cross.
69'
end delay
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
66'
start delay
Delay in match James Tomkins (Crystal Palace) because of an injury.
65'
corner
Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Maxime Le Marchand.
65'
attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. Jeffrey Schlupp (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked.
65'
corner
Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Sergio Rico.
65'
attempt saved
Attempt saved. Jeffrey Schlupp (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Patrick van Aanholt.
64'
attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. Jeffrey Schlupp (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked.
63'
miss
Attempt missed. James Tomkins (Crystal Palace) header from the centre of the box is just a bit too high. Assisted by Luka Milivojevic with a cross following a corner.
62'
corner
Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Joe Bryan.
62'
end delay
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
62'
Substitution
Cyrus
Christie(22)off
Timothy
Fosu-Mensah(21)on
61'
start delay
Delay in match Cyrus Christie (Fulham) because of an injury.
59'
Yellow Card
Babel(12)
Ryan Babel (Fulham) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
58'
free kick won
Aaron Wan-Bissaka (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick on the right wing.
57'
miss
Attempt missed. Tom Cairney (Fulham) left footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the left.
57'
attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. Joe Bryan (Fulham) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Calum Chambers.
55'
free kick won
Jordan Ayew (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
54'
corner
Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Sergio Rico.
54'
attempt saved
Attempt saved. Jordan Ayew (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the top left corner. Assisted by Jeffrey Schlupp.
49'
attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. Luka Milivojevic (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
48'
free kick won
Jordan Ayew (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
45'
Substitution
Tim
Ream(13)off
Luciano
Vietto(19)on
First-Half Ends
First Half ends, Crystal Palace 1, Fulham 0.
45'
Yellow Card
Odoi(4)
Denis Odoi (Fulham) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
45'
free kick won
Jordan Ayew (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
44'
miss
Attempt missed. Aleksandar Mitrovic (Fulham) header from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Jean Michael Seri with a cross.
37'
offside
Offside, Crystal Palace. James Tomkins tries a through ball, but Christian Benteke is caught offside.
37'
free kick won
Christian Benteke (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
36'
post
Christian Benteke (Crystal Palace) hits the bar with a right footed shot from the centre of the box. Assisted by Andros Townsend with a cross.
35'
offside
Offside, Fulham. Calum Chambers tries a through ball, but Aleksandar Mitrovic is caught offside.
29'
free kick won
Denis Odoi (Fulham) wins a free kick on the right wing.
29'
free kick won
Tom Cairney (Fulham) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
27'
Yellow Card
Le Marchand(20)
Maxime Le Marchand (Fulham) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
27'
free kick won
Jordan Ayew (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
25'
Crystal Palace Goal!
Goal!
Luka
Milivojevic(4)
Goal! Crystal Palace 1, Fulham 0. Luka Milivojevic (Crystal Palace) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the bottom right corner.
23'
corner
Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Denis Odoi.
22'
free kick won
Luka Milivojevic (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
21'
miss
Attempt missed. Jordan Ayew (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by James Tomkins.
11'
miss
Attempt missed. Aleksandar Mitrovic (Fulham) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Joe Bryan with a cross.
9'
free kick won
Denis Odoi (Fulham) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
8'
corner
Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Sergio Rico.
8'
corner
Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Cyrus Christie.
6'
Yellow Card
Ayew(14)
Jordan Ayew (Crystal Palace) is shown the yellow card.
6'
free kick won
Aleksandar Mitrovic (Fulham) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
4'
free kick won
Joe Bryan (Fulham) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
3'
free kick won
Christian Benteke (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Kick-Off
lineup
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.
Starting lineup
15
Jeffrey Schlupp
MF
87'
90'+1'
14
Jordan Ayew
S
6'
82'
Starting lineup
25
Sergio Rico
GK
4
Denis Odoi
DF
45'
20
Maxime Le Marchand
DF
27'
13
Tim Ream
DF
45'
22
Cyrus Christie
MF
62'
24
Jean Michael Seri
MF
5
Calum Chambers
MF
23
Joe Bryan
MF
9
Aleksandar Mitrovic
S
10
Tom Cairney
S
12
Ryan Babel
S
59'
88'
Substitutes
3
Ryan Sessegnon
7
Neeskens Kebano
11
Floyd Ayité
88'
19
Luciano Vietto
45'
21
Timothy Fosu-Mensah
62'
31
Fabri
44
Ibrahima Cissé
Team stats
Possession
37%
63%
Total shots
17
8
Shots on target
6
0
Corners
11
1
Passes completed
0
0
Free kicks
10
8
Offsides
0
0
TOT
1-0
NEW
EVE
1-3
WOL
CHE
5-0
HUD
BHA
0-0
WAT
BUR
1-1
SOU
CAR
2-0
BOU
Watch Free Highlights of Fulham Victory
Batshuayi States Motivated Intentions After Fulham Win
TOT
1-0
NEW
EVE
1-3
WOL
CHE
5-0
HUD
BHA
0-0
WAT
BUR
1-1
SOU
CAR
2-0
BOU
