Skip navigation
      Crystal Palace vs Fulham

      Palace 2 Fulham 0

      Palace2
      Milivojevic25'
      Schlupp87'
      Fulham0
      Sat 02 Feb 15:00(KO listed in users′ timezone)

      Premier LeagueSelhurst Park

      Full-Time

      Latest videos

      View all videos
      0112
      View all videos

      Upcoming palace games

      View all fixtures
      View all fixtures
      Back to top
      Premier League
      pos
      club
      pl
      w
      d
      l
      gf
      ga
      gd
      pts
      1
      MCIManchester City
      38
      32
      2
      4
      95
      23
      +72
      98
      2
      LIVLiverpool
      38
      30
      7
      1
      89
      22
      +67
      97
      3
      CHEChelsea
      38
      21
      9
      8
      63
      39
      +24
      72
      4
      TOTTottenham Hotspur
      38
      23
      2
      13
      67
      39
      +28
      71
      5
      ARSArsenal
      38
      21
      7
      10
      73
      51
      +22
      70
      6
      MUNManchester United
      38
      19
      9
      10
      65
      54
      +11
      66
      7
      WOLWolverhampton Wanderers
      38
      16
      9
      13
      47
      46
      +1
      57
      8
      EVEEverton
      38
      15
      9
      14
      54
      46
      +8
      54
      9
      LEILeicester City
      38
      15
      7
      16
      51
      48
      +3
      52
      10
      WHUWest Ham United
      38
      15
      7
      16
      52
      55
      -3
      52
      11
      WATWatford
      38
      14
      8
      16
      52
      59
      -7
      50
      12
      CRYCrystal Palace
      38
      14
      7
      17
      51
      53
      -2
      49
      13
      NEWNewcastle United
      38
      12
      9
      17
      42
      48
      -6
      45
      14
      BOUBournemouth
      38
      13
      6
      19
      56
      70
      -14
      45
      15
      BURBurnley
      38
      11
      7
      20
      45
      68
      -23
      40
      16
      SOUSouthampton
      38
      9
      12
      17
      45
      65
      -20
      39
      17
      BHABrighton and Hove Albion
      38
      9
      9
      20
      35
      60
      -25
      36
      18
      CARCardiff City
      38
      10
      4
      24
      34
      69
      -35
      34
      19
      FULFulham
      38
      7
      5
      26
      34
      81
      -47
      26
      20
      HUDHuddersfield Town
      38
      3
      7
      28
      22
      76
      -54
      16

      Match Blog

      Full-Time

      Match ends, Crystal Palace 2, Fulham 0.
      90'+6'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Calum Chambers (Fulham) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Tom Cairney.
      90'+4'

      attempt saved

      Attempt saved. Michy Batshuayi (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner.
      90'+3'

      corner

      Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Maxime Le Marchand.
      90'+1'

      Substitution

      Crystal Palace
      Jeffrey
      Schlupp(15)
      off
      Bakary
      Sako(26)
      on
      90'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Calum Chambers (Fulham) header from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Jean Michael Seri with a cross following a corner.
      90'

      corner

      Corner, Fulham. Conceded by James Tomkins.
      89'

      free kick won

      Calum Chambers (Fulham) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      88'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Luciano Vietto (Fulham) right footed shot from the right side of the box is close, but misses the top right corner. Assisted by Aleksandar Mitrovic with a headed pass.
      88'

      Substitution

      Fulham
      Ryan
      Babel(12)
      off
      Floyd
      Ayité(11)
      on
      87'

      Crystal Palace Goal!

      Crystal Palace
      Goal!
      Crystal Palace
      Jeffrey
      Schlupp(15)
      Goal! Crystal Palace 2, Fulham 0. Jeffrey Schlupp (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from very close range to the centre of the goal.
      87'

      attempt saved

      Attempt saved. Michy Batshuayi (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Andros Townsend.
      82'

      Substitution

      Crystal Palace
      Jordan
      Ayew(14)
      off
      Michy
      Batshuayi(23)
      on
      81'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. Jordan Ayew (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Andros Townsend.
      80'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. Patrick van Aanholt (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
      79'

      corner

      Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Timothy Fosu-Mensah.
      79'

      free kick won

      Andros Townsend (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
      78'

      free kick won

      Jean Michael Seri (Fulham) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
      76'

      Yellow Card

      Wan-Bissaka(29)
      Aaron Wan-Bissaka (Crystal Palace) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
      76'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Aleksandar Mitrovic (Fulham) right footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by Jean Michael Seri.
      75'

      free kick won

      Ryan Babel (Fulham) wins a free kick on the left wing.
      73'

      free kick won

      Aaron Wan-Bissaka (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick on the right wing.
      72'

      Substitution

      Crystal Palace
      Christian
      Benteke(17)
      off
      Max
      Meyer(7)
      on
      72'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Mamadou Sakho (Crystal Palace) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Patrick van Aanholt with a cross following a corner.
      71'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Christian Benteke (Crystal Palace) header from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Luka Milivojevic with a cross following a corner.
      71'

      corner

      Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Calum Chambers.
      70'

      corner

      Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Aleksandar Mitrovic.
      70'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. Christian Benteke (Crystal Palace) header from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Luka Milivojevic with a cross.
      69'

      end delay

      Delay over. They are ready to continue.
      66'

      start delay

      Delay in match James Tomkins (Crystal Palace) because of an injury.
      65'

      corner

      Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Maxime Le Marchand.
      65'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. Jeffrey Schlupp (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked.
      65'

      corner

      Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Sergio Rico.
      65'

      attempt saved

      Attempt saved. Jeffrey Schlupp (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Patrick van Aanholt.
      64'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. Jeffrey Schlupp (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked.
      63'

      miss

      Attempt missed. James Tomkins (Crystal Palace) header from the centre of the box is just a bit too high. Assisted by Luka Milivojevic with a cross following a corner.
      62'

      corner

      Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Joe Bryan.
      62'

      end delay

      Delay over. They are ready to continue.
      62'

      Substitution

      Fulham
      Cyrus
      Christie(22)
      off
      Timothy
      Fosu-Mensah(21)
      on
      61'

      start delay

      Delay in match Cyrus Christie (Fulham) because of an injury.
      59'

      Yellow Card

      Babel(12)
      Ryan Babel (Fulham) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
      58'

      free kick won

      Aaron Wan-Bissaka (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick on the right wing.
      57'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Tom Cairney (Fulham) left footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the left.
      57'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. Joe Bryan (Fulham) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Calum Chambers.
      55'

      free kick won

      Jordan Ayew (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      54'

      corner

      Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Sergio Rico.
      54'

      attempt saved

      Attempt saved. Jordan Ayew (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the top left corner. Assisted by Jeffrey Schlupp.
      49'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. Luka Milivojevic (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
      48'

      free kick won

      Jordan Ayew (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
      45'

      Substitution

      Fulham
      Tim
      Ream(13)
      off
      Luciano
      Vietto(19)
      on

      First-Half Ends

      First Half ends, Crystal Palace 1, Fulham 0.
      45'

      Yellow Card

      Odoi(4)
      Denis Odoi (Fulham) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
      45'

      free kick won

      Jordan Ayew (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      44'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Aleksandar Mitrovic (Fulham) header from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Jean Michael Seri with a cross.
      37'

      offside

      Offside, Crystal Palace. James Tomkins tries a through ball, but Christian Benteke is caught offside.
      37'

      free kick won

      Christian Benteke (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      36'

      post

      Christian Benteke (Crystal Palace) hits the bar with a right footed shot from the centre of the box. Assisted by Andros Townsend with a cross.
      35'

      offside

      Offside, Fulham. Calum Chambers tries a through ball, but Aleksandar Mitrovic is caught offside.
      29'

      free kick won

      Denis Odoi (Fulham) wins a free kick on the right wing.
      29'

      free kick won

      Tom Cairney (Fulham) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      27'

      Yellow Card

      Le Marchand(20)
      Maxime Le Marchand (Fulham) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
      27'

      free kick won

      Jordan Ayew (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
      25'

      Crystal Palace Goal!

      Crystal Palace
      Goal!
      Crystal Palace
      Luka
      Milivojevic(4)
      Goal! Crystal Palace 1, Fulham 0. Luka Milivojevic (Crystal Palace) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the bottom right corner.
      23'

      corner

      Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Denis Odoi.
      22'

      free kick won

      Luka Milivojevic (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      21'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Jordan Ayew (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by James Tomkins.
      11'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Aleksandar Mitrovic (Fulham) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Joe Bryan with a cross.
      9'

      free kick won

      Denis Odoi (Fulham) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      8'

      corner

      Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Sergio Rico.
      8'

      corner

      Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Cyrus Christie.
      6'

      Yellow Card

      Ayew(14)
      Jordan Ayew (Crystal Palace) is shown the yellow card.
      6'

      free kick won

      Aleksandar Mitrovic (Fulham) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      4'

      free kick won

      Joe Bryan (Fulham) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      3'

      free kick won

      Christian Benteke (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

      Kick-Off

      lineup

      Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

      Starting lineup

      31
      Vicente Guaita
      GK
      29
      Aaron Wan-Bissaka
      DF
      76'
      3
      Patrick van Aanholt
      DF
      5
      James Tomkins
      DF
      12
      Mamadou Sakho
      DF
      10
      Andros Townsend
      MF
      4
      Luka Milivojevic
      MF
      25'
      15
      Jeffrey Schlupp
      MF
      87'
      substitution icon90'+1'
      18
      James McArthur
      MF
      14
      Jordan Ayew
      S
      6'
      substitution icon82'
      17
      Christian Benteke
      S
      substitution icon72'

      Substitutes

      6
      Scott Dann
      7
      Max Meyer
      substitution icon72'
      13
      Wayne Hennessey
      23
      Michy Batshuayi
      substitution icon82'
      26
      Bakary Sako
      substitution icon90'+1'
      34
      Martin Kelly
      44
      Jairo Riedewald

      Starting lineup

      25
      Sergio Rico
      GK
      4
      Denis Odoi
      DF
      45'
      20
      Maxime Le Marchand
      DF
      27'
      13
      Tim Ream
      DF
      substitution icon45'
      22
      Cyrus Christie
      MF
      substitution icon62'
      24
      Jean Michael Seri
      MF
      5
      Calum Chambers
      MF
      23
      Joe Bryan
      MF
      9
      Aleksandar Mitrovic
      S
      10
      Tom Cairney
      S
      12
      Ryan Babel
      S
      59'
      substitution icon88'

      Substitutes

      3
      Ryan Sessegnon
      7
      Neeskens Kebano
      11
      Floyd Ayité
      substitution icon88'
      19
      Luciano Vietto
      substitution icon45'
      21
      Timothy Fosu-Mensah
      substitution icon62'
      31
      Fabri
      44
      Ibrahima Cissé
      Crystal Palace

      Team stats

      Fulham
      Possession
      37%
      63%
      Total shots
      17
      8
      Shots on target
      6
      0
      Corners
      11
      1
      Passes completed
      0
      0
      Free kicks
      10
      8
      Offsides
      0
      0
      TOT
      1-0
      NEW
      EVE
      1-3
      WOL
      CHE
      5-0
      HUD
      BHA
      0-0
      WAT
      BUR
      1-1
      SOU
      CAR
      2-0
      BOU

      Latest videos

      View all videos
      0112
      View all videos

      Upcoming palace games

      View all fixtures
      View all fixtures
      Back to top

      Starting lineup

      31
      Vicente Guaita
      GK
      29
      Aaron Wan-Bissaka
      DF
      76'
      3
      Patrick van Aanholt
      DF
      5
      James Tomkins
      DF
      12
      Mamadou Sakho
      DF
      10
      Andros Townsend
      MF
      4
      Luka Milivojevic
      MF
      25'
      15
      Jeffrey Schlupp
      MF
      87'
      substitution icon90'+1'
      18
      James McArthur
      MF
      14
      Jordan Ayew
      S
      6'
      substitution icon82'
      17
      Christian Benteke
      S
      substitution icon72'

      Substitutes

      6
      Scott Dann
      7
      Max Meyer
      substitution icon72'
      13
      Wayne Hennessey
      23
      Michy Batshuayi
      substitution icon82'
      26
      Bakary Sako
      substitution icon90'+1'
      34
      Martin Kelly
      44
      Jairo Riedewald

      Starting lineup

      25
      Sergio Rico
      GK
      4
      Denis Odoi
      DF
      45'
      20
      Maxime Le Marchand
      DF
      27'
      13
      Tim Ream
      DF
      substitution icon45'
      22
      Cyrus Christie
      MF
      substitution icon62'
      24
      Jean Michael Seri
      MF
      5
      Calum Chambers
      MF
      23
      Joe Bryan
      MF
      9
      Aleksandar Mitrovic
      S
      10
      Tom Cairney
      S
      12
      Ryan Babel
      S
      59'
      substitution icon88'

      Substitutes

      3
      Ryan Sessegnon
      7
      Neeskens Kebano
      11
      Floyd Ayité
      substitution icon88'
      19
      Luciano Vietto
      substitution icon45'
      21
      Timothy Fosu-Mensah
      substitution icon62'
      31
      Fabri
      44
      Ibrahima Cissé
      Crystal Palace

      Team stats

      Fulham
      Possession
      37%
      63%
      Total shots
      17
      8
      Shots on target
      6
      0
      Corners
      11
      1
      Passes completed
      0
      0
      Free kicks
      10
      8
      Offsides
      0
      0
      TOT
      1-0
      NEW
      EVE
      1-3
      WOL
      CHE
      5-0
      HUD
      BHA
      0-0
      WAT
      BUR
      1-1
      SOU
      CAR
      2-0
      BOU
      Premier League
      pos
      club
      pl
      w
      d
      l
      gf
      ga
      gd
      pts
      1
      MCIManchester City
      38
      32
      2
      4
      95
      23
      +72
      98
      2
      LIVLiverpool
      38
      30
      7
      1
      89
      22
      +67
      97
      3
      CHEChelsea
      38
      21
      9
      8
      63
      39
      +24
      72
      4
      TOTTottenham Hotspur
      38
      23
      2
      13
      67
      39
      +28
      71
      5
      ARSArsenal
      38
      21
      7
      10
      73
      51
      +22
      70
      6
      MUNManchester United
      38
      19
      9
      10
      65
      54
      +11
      66
      7
      WOLWolverhampton Wanderers
      38
      16
      9
      13
      47
      46
      +1
      57
      8
      EVEEverton
      38
      15
      9
      14
      54
      46
      +8
      54
      9
      LEILeicester City
      38
      15
      7
      16
      51
      48
      +3
      52
      10
      WHUWest Ham United
      38
      15
      7
      16
      52
      55
      -3
      52
      11
      WATWatford
      38
      14
      8
      16
      52
      59
      -7
      50
      12
      CRYCrystal Palace
      38
      14
      7
      17
      51
      53
      -2
      49
      13
      NEWNewcastle United
      38
      12
      9
      17
      42
      48
      -6
      45
      14
      BOUBournemouth
      38
      13
      6
      19
      56
      70
      -14
      45
      15
      BURBurnley
      38
      11
      7
      20
      45
      68
      -23
      40
      16
      SOUSouthampton
      38
      9
      12
      17
      45
      65
      -20
      39
      17
      BHABrighton and Hove Albion
      38
      9
      9
      20
      35
      60
      -25
      36
      18
      CARCardiff City
      38
      10
      4
      24
      34
      69
      -35
      34
      19
      FULFulham
      38
      7
      5
      26
      34
      81
      -47
      26
      20
      HUDHuddersfield Town
      38
      3
      7
      28
      22
      76
      -54
      16

      Match Blog

      Full-Time

      Match ends, Crystal Palace 2, Fulham 0.
      90'+6'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Calum Chambers (Fulham) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Tom Cairney.
      90'+4'

      attempt saved

      Attempt saved. Michy Batshuayi (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner.
      90'+3'

      corner

      Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Maxime Le Marchand.
      90'+1'

      Substitution

      Crystal Palace
      Jeffrey
      Schlupp(15)
      off
      Bakary
      Sako(26)
      on
      90'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Calum Chambers (Fulham) header from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Jean Michael Seri with a cross following a corner.
      90'

      corner

      Corner, Fulham. Conceded by James Tomkins.
      89'

      free kick won

      Calum Chambers (Fulham) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      88'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Luciano Vietto (Fulham) right footed shot from the right side of the box is close, but misses the top right corner. Assisted by Aleksandar Mitrovic with a headed pass.
      88'

      Substitution

      Fulham
      Ryan
      Babel(12)
      off
      Floyd
      Ayité(11)
      on
      87'

      Crystal Palace Goal!

      Crystal Palace
      Goal!
      Crystal Palace
      Jeffrey
      Schlupp(15)
      Goal! Crystal Palace 2, Fulham 0. Jeffrey Schlupp (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from very close range to the centre of the goal.
      87'

      attempt saved

      Attempt saved. Michy Batshuayi (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Andros Townsend.
      82'

      Substitution

      Crystal Palace
      Jordan
      Ayew(14)
      off
      Michy
      Batshuayi(23)
      on
      81'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. Jordan Ayew (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Andros Townsend.
      80'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. Patrick van Aanholt (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
      79'

      corner

      Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Timothy Fosu-Mensah.
      79'

      free kick won

      Andros Townsend (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
      78'

      free kick won

      Jean Michael Seri (Fulham) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
      76'

      Yellow Card

      Wan-Bissaka(29)
      Aaron Wan-Bissaka (Crystal Palace) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
      76'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Aleksandar Mitrovic (Fulham) right footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by Jean Michael Seri.
      75'

      free kick won

      Ryan Babel (Fulham) wins a free kick on the left wing.
      73'

      free kick won

      Aaron Wan-Bissaka (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick on the right wing.
      72'

      Substitution

      Crystal Palace
      Christian
      Benteke(17)
      off
      Max
      Meyer(7)
      on
      72'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Mamadou Sakho (Crystal Palace) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Patrick van Aanholt with a cross following a corner.
      71'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Christian Benteke (Crystal Palace) header from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Luka Milivojevic with a cross following a corner.
      71'

      corner

      Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Calum Chambers.
      70'

      corner

      Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Aleksandar Mitrovic.
      70'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. Christian Benteke (Crystal Palace) header from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Luka Milivojevic with a cross.
      69'

      end delay

      Delay over. They are ready to continue.
      66'

      start delay

      Delay in match James Tomkins (Crystal Palace) because of an injury.
      65'

      corner

      Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Maxime Le Marchand.
      65'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. Jeffrey Schlupp (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked.
      65'

      corner

      Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Sergio Rico.
      65'

      attempt saved

      Attempt saved. Jeffrey Schlupp (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Patrick van Aanholt.
      64'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. Jeffrey Schlupp (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked.
      63'

      miss

      Attempt missed. James Tomkins (Crystal Palace) header from the centre of the box is just a bit too high. Assisted by Luka Milivojevic with a cross following a corner.
      62'

      corner

      Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Joe Bryan.
      62'

      end delay

      Delay over. They are ready to continue.
      62'

      Substitution

      Fulham
      Cyrus
      Christie(22)
      off
      Timothy
      Fosu-Mensah(21)
      on
      61'

      start delay

      Delay in match Cyrus Christie (Fulham) because of an injury.
      59'

      Yellow Card

      Babel(12)
      Ryan Babel (Fulham) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
      58'

      free kick won

      Aaron Wan-Bissaka (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick on the right wing.
      57'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Tom Cairney (Fulham) left footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the left.
      57'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. Joe Bryan (Fulham) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Calum Chambers.
      55'

      free kick won

      Jordan Ayew (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      54'

      corner

      Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Sergio Rico.
      54'

      attempt saved

      Attempt saved. Jordan Ayew (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the top left corner. Assisted by Jeffrey Schlupp.
      49'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. Luka Milivojevic (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
      48'

      free kick won

      Jordan Ayew (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
      45'

      Substitution

      Fulham
      Tim
      Ream(13)
      off
      Luciano
      Vietto(19)
      on

      First-Half Ends

      First Half ends, Crystal Palace 1, Fulham 0.
      45'

      Yellow Card

      Odoi(4)
      Denis Odoi (Fulham) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
      45'

      free kick won

      Jordan Ayew (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      44'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Aleksandar Mitrovic (Fulham) header from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Jean Michael Seri with a cross.
      37'

      offside

      Offside, Crystal Palace. James Tomkins tries a through ball, but Christian Benteke is caught offside.
      37'

      free kick won

      Christian Benteke (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      36'

      post

      Christian Benteke (Crystal Palace) hits the bar with a right footed shot from the centre of the box. Assisted by Andros Townsend with a cross.
      35'

      offside

      Offside, Fulham. Calum Chambers tries a through ball, but Aleksandar Mitrovic is caught offside.
      29'

      free kick won

      Denis Odoi (Fulham) wins a free kick on the right wing.
      29'

      free kick won

      Tom Cairney (Fulham) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      27'

      Yellow Card

      Le Marchand(20)
      Maxime Le Marchand (Fulham) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
      27'

      free kick won

      Jordan Ayew (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
      25'

      Crystal Palace Goal!

      Crystal Palace
      Goal!
      Crystal Palace
      Luka
      Milivojevic(4)
      Goal! Crystal Palace 1, Fulham 0. Luka Milivojevic (Crystal Palace) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the bottom right corner.
      23'

      corner

      Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Denis Odoi.
      22'

      free kick won

      Luka Milivojevic (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      21'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Jordan Ayew (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by James Tomkins.
      11'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Aleksandar Mitrovic (Fulham) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Joe Bryan with a cross.
      9'

      free kick won

      Denis Odoi (Fulham) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      8'

      corner

      Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Sergio Rico.
      8'

      corner

      Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Cyrus Christie.
      6'

      Yellow Card

      Ayew(14)
      Jordan Ayew (Crystal Palace) is shown the yellow card.
      6'

      free kick won

      Aleksandar Mitrovic (Fulham) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      4'

      free kick won

      Joe Bryan (Fulham) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      3'

      free kick won

      Christian Benteke (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

      Kick-Off

      lineup

      Lineups are announced and players are warming up.