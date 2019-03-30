Crystal Palace vs Huddersfield Town

Watch highlights of Palace's 2-0 win over Huddersfield
Palace 2 Huddersfield 0
Palace2
Milivojevic76'
van Aanholt88'
Huddersfield0
- Hodgson reflects on first half frustration, players' determination and shooting practice!
- Milivojevic reveals what was said at half-time of Huddersfield game
- Palace back to winning ways with 2-0 win over Huddersfield
- Vote for your Palace v Huddersfield Town Man of the Match
- 06:17
- 02:07
- 03:23Crystal Palace 2-0 Huddersfield | Just the Goals03:23Crystal Palace 2-0 Huddersfield | Just the GoalsMatch Action
- 04:45
- 01:41
- 20:34Crystal Palace 2-0 Huddersfield | 20 Minute Highlights20:34Crystal Palace 2-0 Huddersfield | 20 Minute HighlightsMatch Action
- 07:30
- 01:32
- 02:37
- 01:29
- 02:49
- 08:46Best of the PL: Huddersfield Town 0-1 Crystal Palace | 201808:46Best of the PL: Huddersfield Town 0-1 Crystal Palace | 2018Match Action
pos
club
pl
w
d
l
gf
ga
gd
pts
1
MCIManchester City
38
32
2
4
95
23
+72
98
2
LIVLiverpool
38
30
7
1
89
22
+67
97
3
CHEChelsea
38
21
9
8
63
39
+24
72
4
TOTTottenham Hotspur
38
23
2
13
67
39
+28
71
5
ARSArsenal
38
21
7
10
73
51
+22
70
6
MUNManchester United
38
19
9
10
65
54
+11
66
7
WOLWolverhampton Wanderers
38
16
9
13
47
46
+1
57
8
EVEEverton
38
15
9
14
54
46
+8
54
9
LEILeicester City
38
15
7
16
51
48
+3
52
10
WHUWest Ham United
38
15
7
16
52
55
-3
52
11
WATWatford
38
14
8
16
52
59
-7
50
12
CRYCrystal Palace
38
14
7
17
51
53
-2
49
13
NEWNewcastle United
38
12
9
17
42
48
-6
45
14
BOUBournemouth
38
13
6
19
56
70
-14
45
15
BURBurnley
38
11
7
20
45
68
-23
40
16
SOUSouthampton
38
9
12
17
45
65
-20
39
17
BHABrighton and Hove Albion
38
9
9
20
35
60
-25
36
18
CARCardiff City
38
10
4
24
34
69
-35
34
19
FULFulham
38
7
5
26
34
81
-47
26
20
HUDHuddersfield Town
38
3
7
28
22
76
-54
16
Match Blog
Full-Time
Match ends, Crystal Palace 2, Huddersfield Town 0.
90'+4'
Substitution
Alex
Pritchard(21)off
Jon Gorenc
Stankovic(27)on
90'+3'
corner
Corner, Huddersfield Town. Conceded by Luka Milivojevic.
90'+3'
attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. Alex Pritchard (Huddersfield Town) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Danny Williams.
90'
attempt saved
Attempt saved. Christopher Schindler (Huddersfield Town) header from the centre of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Alex Pritchard with a cross.
89'
free kick won
Alex Pritchard (Huddersfield Town) wins a free kick on the right wing.
88'
Crystal Palace Goal!
Goal!
Patrick
van Aanholt(3)
Goal! Crystal Palace 2, Huddersfield Town 0. Patrick van Aanholt (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from the left side of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Wilfried Zaha.
87'
miss
Attempt missed. Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Christian Benteke.
87'
free kick won
Tommy Smith (Huddersfield Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
86'
corner
Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Christopher Schindler.
85'
attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. Christian Benteke (Crystal Palace) header from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Luka Milivojevic with a cross.
85'
corner
Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Ben Hamer.
82'
free kick won
Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick on the right wing.
82'
attempt saved
Attempt saved. Elias Kachunga (Huddersfield Town) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Alex Pritchard.
80'
Substitution
Andros
Townsend(10)off
Cheikhou
Kouyaté(8)on
80'
Substitution
Juninho
Bacuna(7)off
Danny
Williams(19)on
80'
Substitution
Chris
Löwe(15)off
Elias
Kachunga(9)on
78'
miss
Attempt missed. Alex Pritchard (Huddersfield Town) right footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the left.
76'
Crystal Palace Goal!
Goal!
Luka
Milivojevic(4)
Goal! Crystal Palace 1, Huddersfield Town 0. Luka Milivojevic (Crystal Palace) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the bottom left corner.
75'
penalty won
Penalty Crystal Palace. Wilfried Zaha draws a foul in the penalty area.
75'
free kick won
James McArthur (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
74'
miss
Attempt missed. Andros Townsend (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Christian Benteke with a headed pass.
73'
free kick won
James McArthur (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
73'
Substitution
Michy
Batshuayi(23)off
Christian
Benteke(17)on
72'
miss
Attempt missed. Aaron Mooy (Huddersfield Town) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the left. Assisted by Tommy Smith with a cross.
71'
corner
Corner, Huddersfield Town. Conceded by Vicente Guaita.
71'
attempt saved
Attempt saved. Karlan Grant (Huddersfield Town) left footed shot from a difficult angle on the left is saved in the bottom left corner.
69'
free kick won
Juninho Bacuna (Huddersfield Town) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
67'
miss
Attempt missed. Andros Townsend (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from the left side of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Wilfried Zaha following a fast break.
66'
corner
Corner, Huddersfield Town. Conceded by James McArthur.
65'
offside
Offside, Crystal Palace. Jeffrey Schlupp tries a through ball, but Michy Batshuayi is caught offside.
64'
free kick won
Michy Batshuayi (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
63'
attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. Alex Pritchard (Huddersfield Town) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Jonathan Hogg.
62'
offside
Offside, Crystal Palace. Luka Milivojevic tries a through ball, but Michy Batshuayi is caught offside.
62'
end delay
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
60'
start delay
Delay in match Tommy Smith (Huddersfield Town) because of an injury.
60'
attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. Michy Batshuayi (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
60'
corner
Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Christopher Schindler.
60'
miss
Attempt missed. Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from the left side of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Andros Townsend.
58'
offside
Offside, Huddersfield Town. Alex Pritchard tries a through ball, but Karlan Grant is caught offside.
58'
attempt saved
Attempt saved. James Tomkins (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner.
57'
corner
Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Terence Kongolo.
57'
attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. Michy Batshuayi (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked.
54'
free kick won
Terence Kongolo (Huddersfield Town) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
54'
offside
Offside, Crystal Palace. Scott Dann tries a through ball, but Michy Batshuayi is caught offside.
53'
attempt saved
Attempt saved. Patrick van Aanholt (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Jeffrey Schlupp.
52'
free kick won
Aaron Mooy (Huddersfield Town) wins a free kick on the left wing.
50'
free kick won
Aaron Mooy (Huddersfield Town) wins a free kick on the right wing.
47'
miss
Attempt missed. Karlan Grant (Huddersfield Town) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Juninho Bacuna.
45'
Substitution
Max
Meyer(7)off
James
McArthur(18)on
First-Half Ends
First Half ends, Crystal Palace 0, Huddersfield Town 0.
45'
attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. Max Meyer (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Andros Townsend.
44'
offside
Offside, Crystal Palace. Vicente Guaita tries a through ball, but Michy Batshuayi is caught offside.
43'
free kick won
Aaron Mooy (Huddersfield Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
42'
attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. Karlan Grant (Huddersfield Town) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
41'
free kick won
Tommy Smith (Huddersfield Town) wins a free kick on the right wing.
41'
free kick won
Alex Pritchard (Huddersfield Town) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
39'
free kick won
Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick on the left wing.
38'
miss
Attempt missed. Karlan Grant (Huddersfield Town) right footed shot from the right side of the box misses to the left.
36'
attempt saved
Attempt saved. Andros Townsend (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Patrick van Aanholt.
35'
miss
Attempt missed. Alex Pritchard (Huddersfield Town) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Juninho Bacuna.
33'
corner
Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Aaron Mooy.
33'
attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. Jeffrey Schlupp (Crystal Palace) header from the centre of the box is blocked.
31'
offside
Offside, Crystal Palace. James Tomkins tries a through ball, but Michy Batshuayi is caught offside.
29'
miss
Attempt missed. Chris Löwe (Huddersfield Town) left footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right following a corner.
29'
corner
Corner, Huddersfield Town. Conceded by Vicente Guaita.
29'
attempt saved
Attempt saved. Chris Löwe (Huddersfield Town) left footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Jonathan Hogg.
27'
free kick won
Alex Pritchard (Huddersfield Town) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
26'
offside
Offside, Huddersfield Town. Chris Löwe tries a through ball, but Karlan Grant is caught offside.
26'
attempt saved
Attempt saved. Chris Löwe (Huddersfield Town) header from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Aaron Mooy with a cross.
23'
free kick won
Luka Milivojevic (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
21'
miss
Attempt missed. Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) header from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Andros Townsend with a cross.
18'
miss
Attempt missed. Jeffrey Schlupp (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from the left side of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Patrick van Aanholt with a through ball.
17'
attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. Andros Townsend (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Aaron Wan-Bissaka.
17'
attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. Andros Townsend (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
17'
attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. Michy Batshuayi (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Patrick van Aanholt.
13'
corner
Corner, Huddersfield Town. Conceded by Scott Dann.
12'
offside
Offside, Crystal Palace. Patrick van Aanholt tries a through ball, but Jeffrey Schlupp is caught offside.
7'
offside
Offside, Huddersfield Town. Tommy Smith tries a through ball, but Aaron Mooy is caught offside.
3'
miss
Attempt missed. Aaron Mooy (Huddersfield Town) right footed shot from the right side of the box is too high. Assisted by Chris Löwe with a cross.
Kick-Off
lineup
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.
Starting lineup
7
Max Meyer
MF
45'
Starting lineup
12
Ben Hamer
GK
37
Erik Durm
DF
5
Terence Kongolo
DF
26
Christopher Schindler
DF
2
Tommy Smith
DF
21
Alex Pritchard
MF
90'+4'
15
Chris Löwe
MF
80'
10
Aaron Mooy
MF
7
Juninho Bacuna
MF
80'
6
Jonathan Hogg
MF
16
Karlan Grant
S
Substitutes
9
Elias Kachunga
80'
13
Joel Coleman
19
Danny Williams
80'
27
Jon Gorenc Stankovic
90'+4'
33
Florent Hadergjonaj
41
Matty Daly
44
Aaron Rowe
Team stats
Possession
49%
52%
Total shots
19
15
Shots on target
5
5
Corners
5
5
Passes completed
0
0
Free kicks
7
10
Offsides
0
0
FUL
0-2
MCI
LEI
2-0
BOU
BUR
2-0
WOL
MUN
2-1
WAT
BHA
0-1
SOU
WHU
0-2
EVE
