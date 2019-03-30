Skip navigation
      Crystal Palace vs Huddersfield Town

      Palace 2 Huddersfield 0

      Palace2
      Milivojevic76'
      van Aanholt88'
      Huddersfield0
      Sat 30 Mar 15:00(KO listed in users′ timezone)

      Premier LeagueSelhurst Park

      Full-Time

      Latest videos

      View all videos
      0112
      View all videos

      Upcoming palace games

      View all fixtures
      View all fixtures
      Back to top
      Premier League
      pos
      club
      pl
      w
      d
      l
      gf
      ga
      gd
      pts
      1
      MCIManchester City
      38
      32
      2
      4
      95
      23
      +72
      98
      2
      LIVLiverpool
      38
      30
      7
      1
      89
      22
      +67
      97
      3
      CHEChelsea
      38
      21
      9
      8
      63
      39
      +24
      72
      4
      TOTTottenham Hotspur
      38
      23
      2
      13
      67
      39
      +28
      71
      5
      ARSArsenal
      38
      21
      7
      10
      73
      51
      +22
      70
      6
      MUNManchester United
      38
      19
      9
      10
      65
      54
      +11
      66
      7
      WOLWolverhampton Wanderers
      38
      16
      9
      13
      47
      46
      +1
      57
      8
      EVEEverton
      38
      15
      9
      14
      54
      46
      +8
      54
      9
      LEILeicester City
      38
      15
      7
      16
      51
      48
      +3
      52
      10
      WHUWest Ham United
      38
      15
      7
      16
      52
      55
      -3
      52
      11
      WATWatford
      38
      14
      8
      16
      52
      59
      -7
      50
      12
      CRYCrystal Palace
      38
      14
      7
      17
      51
      53
      -2
      49
      13
      NEWNewcastle United
      38
      12
      9
      17
      42
      48
      -6
      45
      14
      BOUBournemouth
      38
      13
      6
      19
      56
      70
      -14
      45
      15
      BURBurnley
      38
      11
      7
      20
      45
      68
      -23
      40
      16
      SOUSouthampton
      38
      9
      12
      17
      45
      65
      -20
      39
      17
      BHABrighton and Hove Albion
      38
      9
      9
      20
      35
      60
      -25
      36
      18
      CARCardiff City
      38
      10
      4
      24
      34
      69
      -35
      34
      19
      FULFulham
      38
      7
      5
      26
      34
      81
      -47
      26
      20
      HUDHuddersfield Town
      38
      3
      7
      28
      22
      76
      -54
      16

      Match Blog

      Full-Time

      Match ends, Crystal Palace 2, Huddersfield Town 0.
      90'+4'

      Substitution

      Huddersfield Town
      Alex
      Pritchard(21)
      off
      Jon Gorenc
      Stankovic(27)
      on
      90'+3'

      corner

      Corner, Huddersfield Town. Conceded by Luka Milivojevic.
      90'+3'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. Alex Pritchard (Huddersfield Town) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Danny Williams.
      90'

      attempt saved

      Attempt saved. Christopher Schindler (Huddersfield Town) header from the centre of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Alex Pritchard with a cross.
      89'

      free kick won

      Alex Pritchard (Huddersfield Town) wins a free kick on the right wing.
      88'

      Crystal Palace Goal!

      Crystal Palace
      Goal!
      Crystal Palace
      Patrick
      van Aanholt(3)
      Goal! Crystal Palace 2, Huddersfield Town 0. Patrick van Aanholt (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from the left side of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Wilfried Zaha.
      87'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Christian Benteke.
      87'

      free kick won

      Tommy Smith (Huddersfield Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      86'

      corner

      Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Christopher Schindler.
      85'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. Christian Benteke (Crystal Palace) header from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Luka Milivojevic with a cross.
      85'

      corner

      Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Ben Hamer.
      82'

      free kick won

      Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick on the right wing.
      82'

      attempt saved

      Attempt saved. Elias Kachunga (Huddersfield Town) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Alex Pritchard.
      80'

      Substitution

      Crystal Palace
      Andros
      Townsend(10)
      off
      Cheikhou
      Kouyaté(8)
      on
      80'

      Substitution

      Huddersfield Town
      Juninho
      Bacuna(7)
      off
      Danny
      Williams(19)
      on
      80'

      Substitution

      Huddersfield Town
      Chris
      Löwe(15)
      off
      Elias
      Kachunga(9)
      on
      78'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Alex Pritchard (Huddersfield Town) right footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the left.
      76'

      Crystal Palace Goal!

      Crystal Palace
      Goal!
      Crystal Palace
      Luka
      Milivojevic(4)
      Goal! Crystal Palace 1, Huddersfield Town 0. Luka Milivojevic (Crystal Palace) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the bottom left corner.
      75'

      penalty won

      Penalty Crystal Palace. Wilfried Zaha draws a foul in the penalty area.
      75'

      free kick won

      James McArthur (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
      74'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Andros Townsend (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Christian Benteke with a headed pass.
      73'

      free kick won

      James McArthur (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      73'

      Substitution

      Crystal Palace
      Michy
      Batshuayi(23)
      off
      Christian
      Benteke(17)
      on
      72'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Aaron Mooy (Huddersfield Town) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the left. Assisted by Tommy Smith with a cross.
      71'

      corner

      Corner, Huddersfield Town. Conceded by Vicente Guaita.
      71'

      attempt saved

      Attempt saved. Karlan Grant (Huddersfield Town) left footed shot from a difficult angle on the left is saved in the bottom left corner.
      69'

      free kick won

      Juninho Bacuna (Huddersfield Town) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
      67'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Andros Townsend (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from the left side of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Wilfried Zaha following a fast break.
      66'

      corner

      Corner, Huddersfield Town. Conceded by James McArthur.
      65'

      offside

      Offside, Crystal Palace. Jeffrey Schlupp tries a through ball, but Michy Batshuayi is caught offside.
      64'

      free kick won

      Michy Batshuayi (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      63'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. Alex Pritchard (Huddersfield Town) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Jonathan Hogg.
      62'

      offside

      Offside, Crystal Palace. Luka Milivojevic tries a through ball, but Michy Batshuayi is caught offside.
      62'

      end delay

      Delay over. They are ready to continue.
      60'

      start delay

      Delay in match Tommy Smith (Huddersfield Town) because of an injury.
      60'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. Michy Batshuayi (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
      60'

      corner

      Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Christopher Schindler.
      60'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from the left side of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Andros Townsend.
      58'

      offside

      Offside, Huddersfield Town. Alex Pritchard tries a through ball, but Karlan Grant is caught offside.
      58'

      attempt saved

      Attempt saved. James Tomkins (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner.
      57'

      corner

      Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Terence Kongolo.
      57'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. Michy Batshuayi (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked.
      54'

      free kick won

      Terence Kongolo (Huddersfield Town) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
      54'

      offside

      Offside, Crystal Palace. Scott Dann tries a through ball, but Michy Batshuayi is caught offside.
      53'

      attempt saved

      Attempt saved. Patrick van Aanholt (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Jeffrey Schlupp.
      52'

      free kick won

      Aaron Mooy (Huddersfield Town) wins a free kick on the left wing.
      50'

      free kick won

      Aaron Mooy (Huddersfield Town) wins a free kick on the right wing.
      47'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Karlan Grant (Huddersfield Town) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Juninho Bacuna.
      45'

      Substitution

      Crystal Palace
      Max
      Meyer(7)
      off
      James
      McArthur(18)
      on

      First-Half Ends

      First Half ends, Crystal Palace 0, Huddersfield Town 0.
      45'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. Max Meyer (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Andros Townsend.
      44'

      offside

      Offside, Crystal Palace. Vicente Guaita tries a through ball, but Michy Batshuayi is caught offside.
      43'

      free kick won

      Aaron Mooy (Huddersfield Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      42'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. Karlan Grant (Huddersfield Town) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
      41'

      free kick won

      Tommy Smith (Huddersfield Town) wins a free kick on the right wing.
      41'

      free kick won

      Alex Pritchard (Huddersfield Town) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
      39'

      free kick won

      Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick on the left wing.
      38'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Karlan Grant (Huddersfield Town) right footed shot from the right side of the box misses to the left.
      36'

      attempt saved

      Attempt saved. Andros Townsend (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Patrick van Aanholt.
      35'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Alex Pritchard (Huddersfield Town) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Juninho Bacuna.
      33'

      corner

      Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Aaron Mooy.
      33'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. Jeffrey Schlupp (Crystal Palace) header from the centre of the box is blocked.
      31'

      offside

      Offside, Crystal Palace. James Tomkins tries a through ball, but Michy Batshuayi is caught offside.
      29'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Chris Löwe (Huddersfield Town) left footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right following a corner.
      29'

      corner

      Corner, Huddersfield Town. Conceded by Vicente Guaita.
      29'

      attempt saved

      Attempt saved. Chris Löwe (Huddersfield Town) left footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Jonathan Hogg.
      27'

      free kick won

      Alex Pritchard (Huddersfield Town) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
      26'

      offside

      Offside, Huddersfield Town. Chris Löwe tries a through ball, but Karlan Grant is caught offside.
      26'

      attempt saved

      Attempt saved. Chris Löwe (Huddersfield Town) header from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Aaron Mooy with a cross.
      23'

      free kick won

      Luka Milivojevic (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      21'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) header from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Andros Townsend with a cross.
      18'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Jeffrey Schlupp (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from the left side of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Patrick van Aanholt with a through ball.
      17'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. Andros Townsend (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Aaron Wan-Bissaka.
      17'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. Andros Townsend (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
      17'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. Michy Batshuayi (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Patrick van Aanholt.
      13'

      corner

      Corner, Huddersfield Town. Conceded by Scott Dann.
      12'

      offside

      Offside, Crystal Palace. Patrick van Aanholt tries a through ball, but Jeffrey Schlupp is caught offside.
      7'

      offside

      Offside, Huddersfield Town. Tommy Smith tries a through ball, but Aaron Mooy is caught offside.
      3'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Aaron Mooy (Huddersfield Town) right footed shot from the right side of the box is too high. Assisted by Chris Löwe with a cross.

      Kick-Off

      lineup

      Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

      Starting lineup

      31
      Vicente Guaita
      GK
      5
      James Tomkins
      DF
      3
      Patrick van Aanholt
      DF
      88'
      6
      Scott Dann
      DF
      29
      Aaron Wan-Bissaka
      DF
      7
      Max Meyer
      MF
      substitution icon45'
      15
      Jeffrey Schlupp
      MF
      4
      Luka Milivojevic
      MF
      76'
      23
      Michy Batshuayi
      S
      substitution icon73'
      11
      Wilfried Zaha
      S
      10
      Andros Townsend
      S
      substitution icon80'

      Substitutes

      2
      Joel Ward
      8
      Cheikhou Kouyaté
      substitution icon80'
      13
      Wayne Hennessey
      14
      Jordan Ayew
      17
      Christian Benteke
      substitution icon73'
      18
      James McArthur
      substitution icon45'
      34
      Martin Kelly

      Starting lineup

      12
      Ben Hamer
      GK
      37
      Erik Durm
      DF
      5
      Terence Kongolo
      DF
      26
      Christopher Schindler
      DF
      2
      Tommy Smith
      DF
      21
      Alex Pritchard
      MF
      substitution icon90'+4'
      15
      Chris Löwe
      MF
      substitution icon80'
      10
      Aaron Mooy
      MF
      7
      Juninho Bacuna
      MF
      substitution icon80'
      6
      Jonathan Hogg
      MF
      16
      Karlan Grant
      S

      Substitutes

      9
      Elias Kachunga
      substitution icon80'
      13
      Joel Coleman
      19
      Danny Williams
      substitution icon80'
      27
      Jon Gorenc Stankovic
      substitution icon90'+4'
      33
      Florent Hadergjonaj
      41
      Matty Daly
      44
      Aaron Rowe
      Crystal Palace

      Team stats

      Huddersfield Town
      Possession
      49%
      52%
      Total shots
      19
      15
      Shots on target
      5
      5
      Corners
      5
      5
      Passes completed
      0
      0
      Free kicks
      7
      10
      Offsides
      0
      0
      FUL
      0-2
      MCI
      LEI
      2-0
      BOU
      BUR
      2-0
      WOL
      MUN
      2-1
      WAT
      BHA
      0-1
      SOU
      WHU
      0-2
      EVE

      Latest videos

      View all videos
      0112
      View all videos

      Upcoming palace games

      View all fixtures
      View all fixtures
      Back to top

      Starting lineup

      31
      Vicente Guaita
      GK
      5
      James Tomkins
      DF
      3
      Patrick van Aanholt
      DF
      88'
      6
      Scott Dann
      DF
      29
      Aaron Wan-Bissaka
      DF
      7
      Max Meyer
      MF
      substitution icon45'
      15
      Jeffrey Schlupp
      MF
      4
      Luka Milivojevic
      MF
      76'
      23
      Michy Batshuayi
      S
      substitution icon73'
      11
      Wilfried Zaha
      S
      10
      Andros Townsend
      S
      substitution icon80'

      Substitutes

      2
      Joel Ward
      8
      Cheikhou Kouyaté
      substitution icon80'
      13
      Wayne Hennessey
      14
      Jordan Ayew
      17
      Christian Benteke
      substitution icon73'
      18
      James McArthur
      substitution icon45'
      34
      Martin Kelly

      Starting lineup

      12
      Ben Hamer
      GK
      37
      Erik Durm
      DF
      5
      Terence Kongolo
      DF
      26
      Christopher Schindler
      DF
      2
      Tommy Smith
      DF
      21
      Alex Pritchard
      MF
      substitution icon90'+4'
      15
      Chris Löwe
      MF
      substitution icon80'
      10
      Aaron Mooy
      MF
      7
      Juninho Bacuna
      MF
      substitution icon80'
      6
      Jonathan Hogg
      MF
      16
      Karlan Grant
      S

      Substitutes

      9
      Elias Kachunga
      substitution icon80'
      13
      Joel Coleman
      19
      Danny Williams
      substitution icon80'
      27
      Jon Gorenc Stankovic
      substitution icon90'+4'
      33
      Florent Hadergjonaj
      41
      Matty Daly
      44
      Aaron Rowe
      Crystal Palace

      Team stats

      Huddersfield Town
      Possession
      49%
      52%
      Total shots
      19
      15
      Shots on target
      5
      5
      Corners
      5
      5
      Passes completed
      0
      0
      Free kicks
      7
      10
      Offsides
      0
      0
      FUL
      0-2
      MCI
      LEI
      2-0
      BOU
      BUR
      2-0
      WOL
      MUN
      2-1
      WAT
      BHA
      0-1
      SOU
      WHU
      0-2
      EVE
      Premier League
      pos
      club
      pl
      w
      d
      l
      gf
      ga
      gd
      pts
      1
      MCIManchester City
      38
      32
      2
      4
      95
      23
      +72
      98
      2
      LIVLiverpool
      38
      30
      7
      1
      89
      22
      +67
      97
      3
      CHEChelsea
      38
      21
      9
      8
      63
      39
      +24
      72
      4
      TOTTottenham Hotspur
      38
      23
      2
      13
      67
      39
      +28
      71
      5
      ARSArsenal
      38
      21
      7
      10
      73
      51
      +22
      70
      6
      MUNManchester United
      38
      19
      9
      10
      65
      54
      +11
      66
      7
      WOLWolverhampton Wanderers
      38
      16
      9
      13
      47
      46
      +1
      57
      8
      EVEEverton
      38
      15
      9
      14
      54
      46
      +8
      54
      9
      LEILeicester City
      38
      15
      7
      16
      51
      48
      +3
      52
      10
      WHUWest Ham United
      38
      15
      7
      16
      52
      55
      -3
      52
      11
      WATWatford
      38
      14
      8
      16
      52
      59
      -7
      50
      12
      CRYCrystal Palace
      38
      14
      7
      17
      51
      53
      -2
      49
      13
      NEWNewcastle United
      38
      12
      9
      17
      42
      48
      -6
      45
      14
      BOUBournemouth
      38
      13
      6
      19
      56
      70
      -14
      45
      15
      BURBurnley
      38
      11
      7
      20
      45
      68
      -23
      40
      16
      SOUSouthampton
      38
      9
      12
      17
      45
      65
      -20
      39
      17
      BHABrighton and Hove Albion
      38
      9
      9
      20
      35
      60
      -25
      36
      18
      CARCardiff City
      38
      10
      4
      24
      34
      69
      -35
      34
      19
      FULFulham
      38
      7
      5
      26
      34
      81
      -47
      26
      20
      HUDHuddersfield Town
      38
      3
      7
      28
      22
      76
      -54
      16

      Match Blog

      Full-Time

      Match ends, Crystal Palace 2, Huddersfield Town 0.
      90'+4'

      Substitution

      Huddersfield Town
      Alex
      Pritchard(21)
      off
      Jon Gorenc
      Stankovic(27)
      on
      90'+3'

      corner

      Corner, Huddersfield Town. Conceded by Luka Milivojevic.
      90'+3'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. Alex Pritchard (Huddersfield Town) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Danny Williams.
      90'

      attempt saved

      Attempt saved. Christopher Schindler (Huddersfield Town) header from the centre of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Alex Pritchard with a cross.
      89'

      free kick won

      Alex Pritchard (Huddersfield Town) wins a free kick on the right wing.
      88'

      Crystal Palace Goal!

      Crystal Palace
      Goal!
      Crystal Palace
      Patrick
      van Aanholt(3)
      Goal! Crystal Palace 2, Huddersfield Town 0. Patrick van Aanholt (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from the left side of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Wilfried Zaha.
      87'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Christian Benteke.
      87'

      free kick won

      Tommy Smith (Huddersfield Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      86'

      corner

      Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Christopher Schindler.
      85'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. Christian Benteke (Crystal Palace) header from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Luka Milivojevic with a cross.
      85'

      corner

      Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Ben Hamer.
      82'

      free kick won

      Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick on the right wing.
      82'

      attempt saved

      Attempt saved. Elias Kachunga (Huddersfield Town) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Alex Pritchard.
      80'

      Substitution

      Crystal Palace
      Andros
      Townsend(10)
      off
      Cheikhou
      Kouyaté(8)
      on
      80'

      Substitution

      Huddersfield Town
      Juninho
      Bacuna(7)
      off
      Danny
      Williams(19)
      on
      80'

      Substitution

      Huddersfield Town
      Chris
      Löwe(15)
      off
      Elias
      Kachunga(9)
      on
      78'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Alex Pritchard (Huddersfield Town) right footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the left.
      76'

      Crystal Palace Goal!

      Crystal Palace
      Goal!
      Crystal Palace
      Luka
      Milivojevic(4)
      Goal! Crystal Palace 1, Huddersfield Town 0. Luka Milivojevic (Crystal Palace) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the bottom left corner.
      75'

      penalty won

      Penalty Crystal Palace. Wilfried Zaha draws a foul in the penalty area.
      75'

      free kick won

      James McArthur (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
      74'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Andros Townsend (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Christian Benteke with a headed pass.
      73'

      free kick won

      James McArthur (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      73'

      Substitution

      Crystal Palace
      Michy
      Batshuayi(23)
      off
      Christian
      Benteke(17)
      on
      72'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Aaron Mooy (Huddersfield Town) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the left. Assisted by Tommy Smith with a cross.
      71'

      corner

      Corner, Huddersfield Town. Conceded by Vicente Guaita.
      71'

      attempt saved

      Attempt saved. Karlan Grant (Huddersfield Town) left footed shot from a difficult angle on the left is saved in the bottom left corner.
      69'

      free kick won

      Juninho Bacuna (Huddersfield Town) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
      67'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Andros Townsend (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from the left side of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Wilfried Zaha following a fast break.
      66'

      corner

      Corner, Huddersfield Town. Conceded by James McArthur.
      65'

      offside

      Offside, Crystal Palace. Jeffrey Schlupp tries a through ball, but Michy Batshuayi is caught offside.
      64'

      free kick won

      Michy Batshuayi (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      63'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. Alex Pritchard (Huddersfield Town) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Jonathan Hogg.
      62'

      offside

      Offside, Crystal Palace. Luka Milivojevic tries a through ball, but Michy Batshuayi is caught offside.
      62'

      end delay

      Delay over. They are ready to continue.
      60'

      start delay

      Delay in match Tommy Smith (Huddersfield Town) because of an injury.
      60'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. Michy Batshuayi (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
      60'

      corner

      Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Christopher Schindler.
      60'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from the left side of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Andros Townsend.
      58'

      offside

      Offside, Huddersfield Town. Alex Pritchard tries a through ball, but Karlan Grant is caught offside.
      58'

      attempt saved

      Attempt saved. James Tomkins (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner.
      57'

      corner

      Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Terence Kongolo.
      57'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. Michy Batshuayi (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked.
      54'

      free kick won

      Terence Kongolo (Huddersfield Town) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
      54'

      offside

      Offside, Crystal Palace. Scott Dann tries a through ball, but Michy Batshuayi is caught offside.
      53'

      attempt saved

      Attempt saved. Patrick van Aanholt (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Jeffrey Schlupp.
      52'

      free kick won

      Aaron Mooy (Huddersfield Town) wins a free kick on the left wing.
      50'

      free kick won

      Aaron Mooy (Huddersfield Town) wins a free kick on the right wing.
      47'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Karlan Grant (Huddersfield Town) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Juninho Bacuna.
      45'

      Substitution

      Crystal Palace
      Max
      Meyer(7)
      off
      James
      McArthur(18)
      on

      First-Half Ends

      First Half ends, Crystal Palace 0, Huddersfield Town 0.
      45'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. Max Meyer (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Andros Townsend.
      44'

      offside

      Offside, Crystal Palace. Vicente Guaita tries a through ball, but Michy Batshuayi is caught offside.
      43'

      free kick won

      Aaron Mooy (Huddersfield Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      42'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. Karlan Grant (Huddersfield Town) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
      41'

      free kick won

      Tommy Smith (Huddersfield Town) wins a free kick on the right wing.
      41'

      free kick won

      Alex Pritchard (Huddersfield Town) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
      39'

      free kick won

      Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick on the left wing.
      38'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Karlan Grant (Huddersfield Town) right footed shot from the right side of the box misses to the left.
      36'

      attempt saved

      Attempt saved. Andros Townsend (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Patrick van Aanholt.
      35'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Alex Pritchard (Huddersfield Town) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Juninho Bacuna.
      33'

      corner

      Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Aaron Mooy.
      33'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. Jeffrey Schlupp (Crystal Palace) header from the centre of the box is blocked.
      31'

      offside

      Offside, Crystal Palace. James Tomkins tries a through ball, but Michy Batshuayi is caught offside.
      29'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Chris Löwe (Huddersfield Town) left footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right following a corner.
      29'

      corner

      Corner, Huddersfield Town. Conceded by Vicente Guaita.
      29'

      attempt saved

      Attempt saved. Chris Löwe (Huddersfield Town) left footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Jonathan Hogg.
      27'

      free kick won

      Alex Pritchard (Huddersfield Town) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
      26'

      offside

      Offside, Huddersfield Town. Chris Löwe tries a through ball, but Karlan Grant is caught offside.
      26'

      attempt saved

      Attempt saved. Chris Löwe (Huddersfield Town) header from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Aaron Mooy with a cross.
      23'

      free kick won

      Luka Milivojevic (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      21'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) header from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Andros Townsend with a cross.
      18'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Jeffrey Schlupp (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from the left side of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Patrick van Aanholt with a through ball.
      17'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. Andros Townsend (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Aaron Wan-Bissaka.
      17'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. Andros Townsend (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
      17'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. Michy Batshuayi (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Patrick van Aanholt.
      13'

      corner

      Corner, Huddersfield Town. Conceded by Scott Dann.
      12'

      offside

      Offside, Crystal Palace. Patrick van Aanholt tries a through ball, but Jeffrey Schlupp is caught offside.
      7'

      offside

      Offside, Huddersfield Town. Tommy Smith tries a through ball, but Aaron Mooy is caught offside.
      3'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Aaron Mooy (Huddersfield Town) right footed shot from the right side of the box is too high. Assisted by Chris Löwe with a cross.

      Kick-Off

      lineup

      Lineups are announced and players are warming up.