Crystal Palace vs Liverpool

Watch Free Highlights From Liverpool Game
Palace 0 Liverpool 2
Palace0
Liverpool2
Milner45'
Mané90'+3'
Sørloth On Those Two Big Decisions
Alexander Sørloth was a second half substitute during the defeat against Liverpool as Palace were left counting the cost of two decisions in either half which saw them concede a penalty just before the break and then with 15 minutes the side were reduced to ten men.
pos
club
pl
w
d
l
gf
ga
gd
pts
1
MCIManchester City
38
32
2
4
95
23
+72
98
2
LIVLiverpool
38
30
7
1
89
22
+67
97
3
CHEChelsea
38
21
9
8
63
39
+24
72
4
TOTTottenham Hotspur
38
23
2
13
67
39
+28
71
5
ARSArsenal
38
21
7
10
73
51
+22
70
6
MUNManchester United
38
19
9
10
65
54
+11
66
7
WOLWolverhampton Wanderers
38
16
9
13
47
46
+1
57
8
EVEEverton
38
15
9
14
54
46
+8
54
9
LEILeicester City
38
15
7
16
51
48
+3
52
10
WHUWest Ham United
38
15
7
16
52
55
-3
52
11
WATWatford
38
14
8
16
52
59
-7
50
12
CRYCrystal Palace
38
14
7
17
51
53
-2
49
13
NEWNewcastle United
38
12
9
17
42
48
-6
45
14
BOUBournemouth
38
13
6
19
56
70
-14
45
15
BURBurnley
38
11
7
20
45
68
-23
40
16
SOUSouthampton
38
9
12
17
45
65
-20
39
17
BHABrighton and Hove Albion
38
9
9
20
35
60
-25
36
18
CARCardiff City
38
10
4
24
34
69
-35
34
19
FULFulham
38
7
5
26
34
81
-47
26
20
HUDHuddersfield Town
38
3
7
28
22
76
-54
16
Full-Time
Match ends, Crystal Palace 0, Liverpool 2.
90'+4'
corner
Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Joseph Gomez.
90'+4'
Substitution
Roberto Firmino(9)off
Daniel
Sturridge(15)on
90'+3'
Liverpool Goal
Goal!
Sadio
Mané(10)
Goal! Crystal Palace 0, Liverpool 2. Sadio Mané (Liverpool) right footed shot from the right side of the box to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Mohamed Salah following a fast break.
90'+2'
corner
Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Virgil van Dijk.
90'+2'
free kick won
Joel Ward (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick on the right wing.
87'
Substitution
Naby
Keita(8)off
Adam
Lallana(20)on
87'
miss
Attempt missed. Roberto Firmino (Liverpool) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Mohamed Salah.
85'
miss
Attempt missed. Max Meyer (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Wilfried Zaha with a cross.
84'
corner
Corner, Liverpool. Conceded by Wayne Hennessey.
84'
attempt saved
Attempt saved. Mohamed Salah (Liverpool) header from the centre of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Sadio Mané.
83'
Substitution
Jeffrey
Schlupp(15)off
Max
Meyer(7)on
81'
attempt saved
Attempt saved. Sadio Mané (Liverpool) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Mohamed Salah.
79'
Substitution
Andros
Townsend(10)off
Joel
Ward(2)on
78'
attempt saved
Attempt saved. Naby Keita (Liverpool) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Andrew Robertson.
77'
corner
Corner, Liverpool. Conceded by James Tomkins.
77'
attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. Mohamed Salah (Liverpool) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
75'
Red Card
Wan-Bissaka(29)
Aaron Wan-Bissaka (Crystal Palace) is shown the red card.
75'
free kick won
Mohamed Salah (Liverpool) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
74'
corner
Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Andrew Robertson.
73'
attempt saved
Attempt saved. Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Aaron Wan-Bissaka with a cross.
70'
Substitution
Christian
Benteke(17)off
Alexander
Sørloth(9)on
70'
offside
Offside, Liverpool. Trent Alexander-Arnold tries a through ball, but Mohamed Salah is caught offside.
68'
corner
Corner, Liverpool. Conceded by Jeffrey Schlupp.
67'
Substitution
James
Milner(7)off
Jordan
Henderson(14)on
66'
miss
Attempt missed. Christian Benteke (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right.
64'
free kick won
Andros Townsend (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
62'
free kick won
Luka Milivojevic (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
61'
attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. Trent Alexander-Arnold (Liverpool) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Andrew Robertson.
60'
corner
Corner, Liverpool. Conceded by Jeffrey Schlupp.
60'
attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. Mohamed Salah (Liverpool) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Joseph Gomez with a headed pass.
60'
corner
Corner, Liverpool. Conceded by Mamadou Sakho.
56'
end delay
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
56'
start delay
Delay in match Naby Keita (Liverpool) because of an injury.
55'
offside
Offside, Crystal Palace. Christian Benteke tries a through ball, but Wilfried Zaha is caught offside.
55'
corner
Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Trent Alexander-Arnold.
54'
miss
Attempt missed. Patrick van Aanholt (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from the left side of the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Jeffrey Schlupp.
53'
corner
Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Alisson.
53'
attempt saved
Attempt saved. Luka Milivojevic (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top right corner.
52'
Yellow Card
Alexander-Arnold(66)
Trent Alexander-Arnold (Liverpool) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
52'
free kick won
Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
52'
corner
Corner, Liverpool. Conceded by Aaron Wan-Bissaka.
51'
free kick won
Aaron Wan-Bissaka (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
50'
free kick won
Aaron Wan-Bissaka (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
49'
miss
Attempt missed. Naby Keita (Liverpool) right footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Mohamed Salah.
First-Half Ends
First Half ends, Crystal Palace 0, Liverpool 1.
45'
Liverpool Goal
Goal!
James
Milner(7)
Goal! Crystal Palace 0, Liverpool 1. James Milner (Liverpool) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the bottom right corner.
44'
penalty won
Penalty Liverpool. Mohamed Salah draws a foul in the penalty area.
44'
attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. James Milner (Liverpool) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Georginio Wijnaldum.
42'
Yellow Card
van Aanholt(3)
Patrick van Aanholt (Crystal Palace) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
42'
free kick won
James Milner (Liverpool) wins a free kick on the right wing.
41'
offside
Offside, Crystal Palace. Luka Milivojevic tries a through ball, but Christian Benteke is caught offside.
41'
free kick won
Andros Townsend (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick on the right wing.
40'
free kick won
Christian Benteke (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
35'
miss
Attempt missed. Andrew Robertson (Liverpool) left footed shot from the centre of the box is too high.
30'
miss
Attempt missed. Jeffrey Schlupp (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Andros Townsend.
29'
free kick won
Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
28'
free kick won
Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
27'
corner
Corner, Liverpool. Conceded by Wayne Hennessey.
27'
attempt saved
Attempt saved. Naby Keita (Liverpool) left footed shot from a difficult angle on the left is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Sadio Mané.
27'
attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. Mohamed Salah (Liverpool) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Roberto Firmino.
25'
corner
Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Trent Alexander-Arnold.
25'
attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
25'
post
Andros Townsend (Crystal Palace) hits the bar with a left footed shot from outside the box. Assisted by Christian Benteke.
23'
miss
Attempt missed. Mohamed Salah (Liverpool) left footed shot from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Naby Keita with a through ball.
21'
free kick won
Wayne Hennessey (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
14'
free kick won
Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
12'
free kick won
Joseph Gomez (Liverpool) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
11'
offside
Offside, Liverpool. James Milner tries a through ball, but Mohamed Salah is caught offside.
6'
free kick won
James Milner (Liverpool) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
3'
free kick won
Jeffrey Schlupp (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
3'
attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. Mohamed Salah (Liverpool) left footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Sadio Mané.
Kick-Off
lineup
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.
Starting lineup
Starting lineup
13
Alisson
GK
4
Virgil van Dijk
DF
66
Trent Alexander-Arnold
DF
52'
26
Andrew Robertson
DF
12
Joseph Gomez
DF
7
James Milner
MF
45'
67'
8
Naby Keita
MF
87'
5
Georginio Wijnaldum
MF
11
Mohamed Salah
S
9
Roberto Firmino
S
90'+4'
10
Sadio Mané
S
90'+3'
Substitutes
14
Jordan Henderson
67'
15
Daniel Sturridge
90'+4'
18
Alberto Moreno
20
Adam Lallana
87'
22
Simon Mignolet
23
Xherdan Shaqiri
32
Joel Matip
Team stats
Possession
37%
63%
Total shots
8
16
Shots on target
2
6
Corners
6
7
Passes completed
0
0
Free kicks
13
5
Offsides
0
0
No scores found
There have been no matches played today
Alexander Sørloth was a second half substitute during the defeat against Liverpool as Palace were left counting the cost of two decisions in either half which saw them concede a penalty just before the break and then with 15 minutes the side were reduced to ten men.
