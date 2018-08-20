Skip navigation
      Crystal Palace vs Liverpool

      Palace 0 Liverpool 2

      Palace0
      Liverpool2
      Milner45'
      Mané90'+3'
      Mon 20 Aug 19:00(KO listed in users′ timezone)

      Premier LeagueSelhurst Park

      Full-Time

      Premier League
      pos
      club
      pl
      w
      d
      l
      gf
      ga
      gd
      pts
      1
      MCIManchester City
      38
      32
      2
      4
      95
      23
      +72
      98
      2
      LIVLiverpool
      38
      30
      7
      1
      89
      22
      +67
      97
      3
      CHEChelsea
      38
      21
      9
      8
      63
      39
      +24
      72
      4
      TOTTottenham Hotspur
      38
      23
      2
      13
      67
      39
      +28
      71
      5
      ARSArsenal
      38
      21
      7
      10
      73
      51
      +22
      70
      6
      MUNManchester United
      38
      19
      9
      10
      65
      54
      +11
      66
      7
      WOLWolverhampton Wanderers
      38
      16
      9
      13
      47
      46
      +1
      57
      8
      EVEEverton
      38
      15
      9
      14
      54
      46
      +8
      54
      9
      LEILeicester City
      38
      15
      7
      16
      51
      48
      +3
      52
      10
      WHUWest Ham United
      38
      15
      7
      16
      52
      55
      -3
      52
      11
      WATWatford
      38
      14
      8
      16
      52
      59
      -7
      50
      12
      CRYCrystal Palace
      38
      14
      7
      17
      51
      53
      -2
      49
      13
      NEWNewcastle United
      38
      12
      9
      17
      42
      48
      -6
      45
      14
      BOUBournemouth
      38
      13
      6
      19
      56
      70
      -14
      45
      15
      BURBurnley
      38
      11
      7
      20
      45
      68
      -23
      40
      16
      SOUSouthampton
      38
      9
      12
      17
      45
      65
      -20
      39
      17
      BHABrighton and Hove Albion
      38
      9
      9
      20
      35
      60
      -25
      36
      18
      CARCardiff City
      38
      10
      4
      24
      34
      69
      -35
      34
      19
      FULFulham
      38
      7
      5
      26
      34
      81
      -47
      26
      20
      HUDHuddersfield Town
      38
      3
      7
      28
      22
      76
      -54
      16

      Match Blog

      Full-Time

      Match ends, Crystal Palace 0, Liverpool 2.
      90'+4'

      corner

      Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Joseph Gomez.
      90'+4'

      Substitution

      Liverpool
      Roberto Firmino(9)
      off
      Daniel
      Sturridge(15)
      on
      90'+3'

      Liverpool Goal

      Liverpool
      Goal!
      Liverpool
      Sadio
      Mané(10)
      Goal! Crystal Palace 0, Liverpool 2. Sadio Mané (Liverpool) right footed shot from the right side of the box to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Mohamed Salah following a fast break.
      90'+2'

      corner

      Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Virgil van Dijk.
      90'+2'

      free kick won

      Joel Ward (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick on the right wing.
      87'

      Substitution

      Liverpool
      Naby
      Keita(8)
      off
      Adam
      Lallana(20)
      on
      87'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Roberto Firmino (Liverpool) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Mohamed Salah.
      85'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Max Meyer (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Wilfried Zaha with a cross.
      84'

      corner

      Corner, Liverpool. Conceded by Wayne Hennessey.
      84'

      attempt saved

      Attempt saved. Mohamed Salah (Liverpool) header from the centre of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Sadio Mané.
      83'

      Substitution

      Crystal Palace
      Jeffrey
      Schlupp(15)
      off
      Max
      Meyer(7)
      on
      81'

      attempt saved

      Attempt saved. Sadio Mané (Liverpool) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Mohamed Salah.
      79'

      Substitution

      Crystal Palace
      Andros
      Townsend(10)
      off
      Joel
      Ward(2)
      on
      78'

      attempt saved

      Attempt saved. Naby Keita (Liverpool) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Andrew Robertson.
      77'

      corner

      Corner, Liverpool. Conceded by James Tomkins.
      77'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. Mohamed Salah (Liverpool) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
      75'

      Red Card

      Wan-Bissaka(29)
      Aaron Wan-Bissaka (Crystal Palace) is shown the red card.
      75'

      free kick won

      Mohamed Salah (Liverpool) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
      74'

      corner

      Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Andrew Robertson.
      73'

      attempt saved

      Attempt saved. Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Aaron Wan-Bissaka with a cross.
      70'

      Substitution

      Crystal Palace
      Christian
      Benteke(17)
      off
      Alexander
      Sørloth(9)
      on
      70'

      offside

      Offside, Liverpool. Trent Alexander-Arnold tries a through ball, but Mohamed Salah is caught offside.
      68'

      corner

      Corner, Liverpool. Conceded by Jeffrey Schlupp.
      67'

      Substitution

      Liverpool
      James
      Milner(7)
      off
      Jordan
      Henderson(14)
      on
      66'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Christian Benteke (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right.
      64'

      free kick won

      Andros Townsend (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      62'

      free kick won

      Luka Milivojevic (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      61'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. Trent Alexander-Arnold (Liverpool) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Andrew Robertson.
      60'

      corner

      Corner, Liverpool. Conceded by Jeffrey Schlupp.
      60'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. Mohamed Salah (Liverpool) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Joseph Gomez with a headed pass.
      60'

      corner

      Corner, Liverpool. Conceded by Mamadou Sakho.
      56'

      end delay

      Delay over. They are ready to continue.
      56'

      start delay

      Delay in match Naby Keita (Liverpool) because of an injury.
      55'

      offside

      Offside, Crystal Palace. Christian Benteke tries a through ball, but Wilfried Zaha is caught offside.
      55'

      corner

      Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Trent Alexander-Arnold.
      54'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Patrick van Aanholt (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from the left side of the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Jeffrey Schlupp.
      53'

      corner

      Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Alisson.
      53'

      attempt saved

      Attempt saved. Luka Milivojevic (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top right corner.
      52'

      Yellow Card

      Alexander-Arnold(66)
      Trent Alexander-Arnold (Liverpool) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
      52'

      free kick won

      Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
      52'

      corner

      Corner, Liverpool. Conceded by Aaron Wan-Bissaka.
      51'

      free kick won

      Aaron Wan-Bissaka (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      50'

      free kick won

      Aaron Wan-Bissaka (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
      49'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Naby Keita (Liverpool) right footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Mohamed Salah.

      First-Half Ends

      First Half ends, Crystal Palace 0, Liverpool 1.
      45'

      Liverpool Goal

      Liverpool
      Goal!
      Liverpool
      James
      Milner(7)
      Goal! Crystal Palace 0, Liverpool 1. James Milner (Liverpool) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the bottom right corner.
      44'

      penalty won

      Penalty Liverpool. Mohamed Salah draws a foul in the penalty area.
      44'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. James Milner (Liverpool) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Georginio Wijnaldum.
      42'

      Yellow Card

      van Aanholt(3)
      Patrick van Aanholt (Crystal Palace) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
      42'

      free kick won

      James Milner (Liverpool) wins a free kick on the right wing.
      41'

      offside

      Offside, Crystal Palace. Luka Milivojevic tries a through ball, but Christian Benteke is caught offside.
      41'

      free kick won

      Andros Townsend (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick on the right wing.
      40'

      free kick won

      Christian Benteke (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
      35'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Andrew Robertson (Liverpool) left footed shot from the centre of the box is too high.
      30'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Jeffrey Schlupp (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Andros Townsend.
      29'

      free kick won

      Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
      28'

      free kick won

      Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      27'

      corner

      Corner, Liverpool. Conceded by Wayne Hennessey.
      27'

      attempt saved

      Attempt saved. Naby Keita (Liverpool) left footed shot from a difficult angle on the left is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Sadio Mané.
      27'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. Mohamed Salah (Liverpool) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Roberto Firmino.
      25'

      corner

      Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Trent Alexander-Arnold.
      25'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
      25'

      post

      Andros Townsend (Crystal Palace) hits the bar with a left footed shot from outside the box. Assisted by Christian Benteke.
      23'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Mohamed Salah (Liverpool) left footed shot from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Naby Keita with a through ball.
      21'

      free kick won

      Wayne Hennessey (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      14'

      free kick won

      Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      12'

      free kick won

      Joseph Gomez (Liverpool) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      11'

      offside

      Offside, Liverpool. James Milner tries a through ball, but Mohamed Salah is caught offside.
      6'

      free kick won

      James Milner (Liverpool) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      3'

      free kick won

      Jeffrey Schlupp (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      3'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. Mohamed Salah (Liverpool) left footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Sadio Mané.

      Kick-Off

      lineup

      Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

      Starting lineup

      13
      Wayne Hennessey
      GK
      5
      James Tomkins
      DF
      29
      Aaron Wan-Bissaka
      DF
      75'
      12
      Mamadou Sakho
      DF
      3
      Patrick van Aanholt
      DF
      42'
      15
      Jeffrey Schlupp
      MF
      substitution icon83'
      4
      Luka Milivojevic
      MF
      10
      Andros Townsend
      MF
      substitution icon79'
      18
      James McArthur
      MF
      11
      Wilfried Zaha
      S
      17
      Christian Benteke
      S
      substitution icon70'

      Substitutes

      2
      Joel Ward
      substitution icon79'
      7
      Max Meyer
      substitution icon83'
      8
      Cheikhou Kouyaté
      9
      Alexander Sørloth
      substitution icon70'
      14
      Jordan Ayew
      31
      Vicente Guaita
      34
      Martin Kelly

      Starting lineup

      13
      Alisson
      GK
      4
      Virgil van Dijk
      DF
      66
      Trent Alexander-Arnold
      DF
      52'
      26
      Andrew Robertson
      DF
      12
      Joseph Gomez
      DF
      7
      James Milner
      MF
      45'
      substitution icon67'
      8
      Naby Keita
      MF
      substitution icon87'
      5
      Georginio Wijnaldum
      MF
      11
      Mohamed Salah
      S
      9
      Roberto Firmino
      S
      substitution icon90'+4'
      10
      Sadio Mané
      S
      90'+3'

      Substitutes

      14
      Jordan Henderson
      substitution icon67'
      15
      Daniel Sturridge
      substitution icon90'+4'
      18
      Alberto Moreno
      20
      Adam Lallana
      substitution icon87'
      22
      Simon Mignolet
      23
      Xherdan Shaqiri
      32
      Joel Matip
      Crystal Palace

      Team stats

      Liverpool
      Possession
      37%
      63%
      Total shots
      8
      16
      Shots on target
      2
      6
      Corners
      6
      7
      Passes completed
      0
      0
      Free kicks
      13
      5
      Offsides
      0
      0

