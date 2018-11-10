Skip navigation
      Crystal Palace vs Tottenham Hotspur

      Palace 0 Spurs 1

      Palace0
      Spurs1
      Foyth66'
      Sat 10 Nov 17:30

      Premier League Selhurst Park

      Full-Time

      0112
      Premier League
      pos
      club
      pl
      w
      d
      l
      gf
      ga
      gd
      pts
      1
      MCIManchester City
      38
      32
      2
      4
      95
      23
      +72
      98
      2
      LIVLiverpool
      38
      30
      7
      1
      89
      22
      +67
      97
      3
      CHEChelsea
      38
      21
      9
      8
      63
      39
      +24
      72
      4
      TOTTottenham Hotspur
      38
      23
      2
      13
      67
      39
      +28
      71
      5
      ARSArsenal
      38
      21
      7
      10
      73
      51
      +22
      70
      6
      MUNManchester United
      38
      19
      9
      10
      65
      54
      +11
      66
      7
      WOLWolverhampton Wanderers
      38
      16
      9
      13
      47
      46
      +1
      57
      8
      EVEEverton
      38
      15
      9
      14
      54
      46
      +8
      54
      9
      LEILeicester City
      38
      15
      7
      16
      51
      48
      +3
      52
      10
      WHUWest Ham United
      38
      15
      7
      16
      52
      55
      -3
      52
      11
      WATWatford
      38
      14
      8
      16
      52
      59
      -7
      50
      12
      CRYCrystal Palace
      38
      14
      7
      17
      51
      53
      -2
      49
      13
      NEWNewcastle United
      38
      12
      9
      17
      42
      48
      -6
      45
      14
      BOUBournemouth
      38
      13
      6
      19
      56
      70
      -14
      45
      15
      BURBurnley
      38
      11
      7
      20
      45
      68
      -23
      40
      16
      SOUSouthampton
      38
      9
      12
      17
      45
      65
      -20
      39
      17
      BHABrighton and Hove Albion
      38
      9
      9
      20
      35
      60
      -25
      36
      18
      CARCardiff City
      38
      10
      4
      24
      34
      69
      -35
      34
      19
      FULFulham
      38
      7
      5
      26
      34
      81
      -47
      26
      20
      HUDHuddersfield Town
      38
      3
      7
      28
      22
      76
      -54
      16

      Match ends, Crystal Palace 0, Tottenham Hotspur 1.
      90'+3'

      free kick won

      Harry Kane (Tottenham Hotspur) wins a free kick on the right wing.
      90'+2'

      corner

      Corner, Tottenham Hotspur. Conceded by Martin Kelly.
      90'+2'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. Son Heung-Min (Tottenham Hotspur) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Moussa Sissoko.
      90'+1'

      corner

      Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Juan Foyth.
      90'+1'

      attempt saved

      Attempt saved. Alexander Sørloth (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
      90'+1'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. Luka Milivojevic (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Jeffrey Schlupp.
      90'

      free kick won

      Andros Townsend (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      89'

      offside

      Offside, Crystal Palace. Luka Milivojevic tries a through ball, but Jordan Ayew is caught offside.
      86'

      Yellow Card

      Winks(8)
      Harry Winks (Tottenham Hotspur) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
      85'

      free kick won

      Jordan Ayew (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick on the right wing.
      84'

      attempt saved

      Attempt saved. Andros Townsend (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom left corner.
      84'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Patrick van Aanholt (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from the left side of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Jordan Ayew.
      83'

      Substitution

      Tottenham Hotspur
      Erik
      Lamela(11)
      off
      Harry
      Winks(8)
      on
      83'

      end delay

      Delay over. They are ready to continue.
      81'

      start delay

      Delay in match Erik Lamela (Tottenham Hotspur) because of an injury.
      80'

      attempt saved

      Attempt saved. Jeffrey Schlupp (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner.
      79'

      free kick won

      Alexander Sørloth (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      79'

      free kick won

      Cheikhou Kouyaté (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
      72'

      free kick won

      Dele Alli (Tottenham Hotspur) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      71'

      Substitution

      Tottenham Hotspur
      Lucas Moura(27)
      off
      Son Heung-Min(7)
      on
      70'

      Substitution

      Crystal Palace
      James
      McArthur(18)
      off
      Alexander
      Sørloth(9)
      on
      70'

      offside

      Offside, Tottenham Hotspur. Moussa Sissoko tries a through ball, but Lucas Moura is caught offside.
      69'

      corner

      Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Ben Davies.
      69'

      corner

      Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Juan Foyth.
      67'

      Substitution

      Crystal Palace
      Max
      Meyer(7)
      off
      Jeffrey
      Schlupp(15)
      on
      66'

      Tottenham Hotspur Goal

      Tottenham Hotspur
      Goal!
      Tottenham Hotspur
      Juan
      Foyth(21)
      Goal! Crystal Palace 0, Tottenham Hotspur 1. Juan Foyth (Tottenham Hotspur) header from very close range to the top left corner following a corner.
      66'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. Harry Kane (Tottenham Hotspur) header from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Erik Lamela with a cross.
      65'

      corner

      Corner, Tottenham Hotspur. Conceded by Aaron Wan-Bissaka.
      61'

      end delay

      Delay over. They are ready to continue.
      61'

      start delay

      Delay in match Lucas Moura (Tottenham Hotspur) because of an injury.
      60'

      Substitution

      Crystal Palace
      James
      Tomkins(5)
      off
      Martin
      Kelly(34)
      on
      57'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Harry Kane (Tottenham Hotspur) header from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Ben Davies following a corner.
      57'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Ben Davies (Tottenham Hotspur) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the right following a corner.
      57'

      corner

      Corner, Tottenham Hotspur. Conceded by Luka Milivojevic.
      56'

      corner

      Corner, Tottenham Hotspur. Conceded by Wayne Hennessey.
      56'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Dele Alli (Tottenham Hotspur) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left. Assisted by Moussa Sissoko.
      55'

      free kick won

      Juan Foyth (Tottenham Hotspur) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      54'

      miss

      Attempt missed. James Tomkins (Crystal Palace) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Luka Milivojevic with a cross following a corner.
      53'

      corner

      Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Ben Davies.
      52'

      free kick won

      Jordan Ayew (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      50'

      attempt saved

      Attempt saved. James Tomkins (Crystal Palace) header from very close range is saved in the centre of the goal.
      50'

      corner

      Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Ben Davies.
      48'

      free kick won

      Erik Lamela (Tottenham Hotspur) wins a free kick on the left wing.
      46'

      offside

      Offside, Crystal Palace. Max Meyer tries a through ball, but Andros Townsend is caught offside.

      First Half ends, Crystal Palace 0, Tottenham Hotspur 0.
      45'

      free kick won

      Lucas Moura (Tottenham Hotspur) wins a free kick on the right wing.
      44'

      offside

      Offside, Crystal Palace. James McArthur tries a through ball, but Aaron Wan-Bissaka is caught offside.
      43'

      corner

      Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Dele Alli.
      42'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Lucas Moura (Tottenham Hotspur) header from very close range is too high. Assisted by Serge Aurier with a cross.
      40'

      Yellow Card

      Tomkins(5)
      James Tomkins (Crystal Palace) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
      40'

      free kick won

      Lucas Moura (Tottenham Hotspur) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      38'

      free kick won

      Max Meyer (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick on the left wing.
      33'

      free kick won

      Victor Wanyama (Tottenham Hotspur) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      30'

      corner

      Corner, Tottenham Hotspur. Conceded by Wayne Hennessey.
      30'

      attempt saved

      Attempt saved. Harry Kane (Tottenham Hotspur) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner.
      29'

      free kick won

      Erik Lamela (Tottenham Hotspur) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      28'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Dele Alli (Tottenham Hotspur) header from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Ben Davies with a cross.
      27'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Toby Alderweireld (Tottenham Hotspur) header from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Erik Lamela with a cross following a set piece situation.
      26'

      free kick won

      Ben Davies (Tottenham Hotspur) wins a free kick on the left wing.
      24'

      Substitution

      Tottenham Hotspur
      Kieran
      Trippier(2)
      off
      Serge
      Aurier(24)
      on
      24'

      end delay

      Delay over. They are ready to continue.
      23'

      start delay

      Delay in match Kieran Trippier (Tottenham Hotspur) because of an injury.
      22'

      corner

      Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Hugo Lloris.
      20'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. Moussa Sissoko (Tottenham Hotspur) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked.
      18'

      free kick won

      Ben Davies (Tottenham Hotspur) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      17'

      attempt saved

      Attempt saved. Jordan Ayew (Crystal Palace) header from the centre of the box is saved in the top left corner.
      17'

      corner

      Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Juan Foyth.
      16'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Andros Townsend (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from the left side of the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Mamadou Sakho.
      15'

      miss

      Attempt missed. James Tomkins (Crystal Palace) header from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Luka Milivojevic with a cross following a corner.
      15'

      corner

      Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Toby Alderweireld.
      14'

      free kick won

      Andros Townsend (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
      13'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Aaron Wan-Bissaka (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the right.
      12'

      free kick won

      Andros Townsend (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      10'

      corner

      Corner, Tottenham Hotspur. Conceded by Mamadou Sakho.
      7'

      corner

      Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Juan Foyth.
      5'

      offside

      Offside, Crystal Palace. Wayne Hennessey tries a through ball, but Andros Townsend is caught offside.
      3'

      free kick won

      Ben Davies (Tottenham Hotspur) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

      Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

      Starting lineup

      13
      Wayne Hennessey
      GK
      3
      Patrick van Aanholt
      DF
      12
      Mamadou Sakho
      DF
      29
      Aaron Wan-Bissaka
      DF
      5
      James Tomkins
      DF
      40'
      substitution icon60'
      18
      James McArthur
      MF
      substitution icon70'
      4
      Luka Milivojevic
      MF
      7
      Max Meyer
      MF
      substitution icon67'
      8
      Cheikhou Kouyaté
      MF
      10
      Andros Townsend
      S
      14
      Jordan Ayew
      S

      Substitutes

      2
      Joel Ward
      9
      Alexander Sørloth
      substitution icon70'
      15
      Jeffrey Schlupp
      substitution icon67'
      31
      Vicente Guaita
      34
      Martin Kelly
      substitution icon60'
      42
      Jason Puncheon
      44
      Jairo Riedewald

      Starting lineup

      1
      Hugo Lloris
      GK
      4
      Toby Alderweireld
      DF
      21
      Juan Foyth
      DF
      66'
      2
      Kieran Trippier
      DF
      substitution icon24'
      33
      Ben Davies
      DF
      17
      Moussa Sissoko
      MF
      20
      Dele Alli
      MF
      12
      Victor Wanyama
      MF
      27
      Lucas Moura
      MF
      substitution icon71'
      11
      Erik Lamela
      MF
      substitution icon83'
      10
      Harry Kane
      S

      Substitutes

      7
      Son Heung-Min
      substitution icon71'
      8
      Harry Winks
      substitution icon83'
      86'
      15
      Eric Dier
      18
      Fernando Llorente
      22
      Paulo Gazzaniga
      23
      Christian Eriksen
      24
      Serge Aurier
      Starting lineup

      13
      Wayne Hennessey
      GK
      3
      Patrick van Aanholt
      DF
      12
      Mamadou Sakho
      DF
      29
      Aaron Wan-Bissaka
      DF
      5
      James Tomkins
      DF
      40'
      substitution icon60'
      18
      James McArthur
      MF
      substitution icon70'
      4
      Luka Milivojevic
      MF
      7
      Max Meyer
      MF
      substitution icon67'
      8
      Cheikhou Kouyaté
      MF
      10
      Andros Townsend
      S
      14
      Jordan Ayew
      S

      Substitutes

      2
      Joel Ward
      9
      Alexander Sørloth
      substitution icon70'
      15
      Jeffrey Schlupp
      substitution icon67'
      31
      Vicente Guaita
      34
      Martin Kelly
      substitution icon60'
      42
      Jason Puncheon
      44
      Jairo Riedewald

      Starting lineup

      1
      Hugo Lloris
      GK
      4
      Toby Alderweireld
      DF
      21
      Juan Foyth
      DF
      66'
      2
      Kieran Trippier
      DF
      substitution icon24'
      33
      Ben Davies
      DF
      17
      Moussa Sissoko
      MF
      20
      Dele Alli
      MF
      12
      Victor Wanyama
      MF
      27
      Lucas Moura
      MF
      substitution icon71'
      11
      Erik Lamela
      MF
      substitution icon83'
      10
      Harry Kane
      S

      Substitutes

      7
      Son Heung-Min
      substitution icon71'
      8
      Harry Winks
      substitution icon83'
      86'
      15
      Eric Dier
      18
      Fernando Llorente
      22
      Paulo Gazzaniga
      23
      Christian Eriksen
      24
      Serge Aurier
      substitution icon24'
      Tottenham Hotspur
      Possession
      35%
      65%
      Total shots
      11
      11
      Shots on target
      5
      2
      Corners
      10
      6
      Passes completed
      0
      0
      Free kicks
      8
      11
      Offsides
      0
      0
      CAR
      2-1
      BHA
      SOU
      1-1
      WAT
      LEI
      0-0
      BUR
      HUD
      1-1
      WHU
      NEW
      2-1
      BOU
      Match ends, Crystal Palace 0, Tottenham Hotspur 1.
      90'+3'

      free kick won

      Harry Kane (Tottenham Hotspur) wins a free kick on the right wing.
      90'+2'

      corner

      Corner, Tottenham Hotspur. Conceded by Martin Kelly.
      90'+2'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. Son Heung-Min (Tottenham Hotspur) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Moussa Sissoko.
      90'+1'

      corner

      Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Juan Foyth.
      90'+1'

      attempt saved

      Attempt saved. Alexander Sørloth (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
      90'+1'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. Luka Milivojevic (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Jeffrey Schlupp.
      90'

      free kick won

      Andros Townsend (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      89'

      offside

      Offside, Crystal Palace. Luka Milivojevic tries a through ball, but Jordan Ayew is caught offside.
      86'

      Yellow Card

      Winks(8)
      Harry Winks (Tottenham Hotspur) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
      85'

      free kick won

      Jordan Ayew (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick on the right wing.
      84'

      attempt saved

      Attempt saved. Andros Townsend (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom left corner.
      84'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Patrick van Aanholt (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from the left side of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Jordan Ayew.
      83'

      Substitution

      Tottenham Hotspur
      Erik
      Lamela(11)
      off
      Harry
      Winks(8)
      on
      83'

      end delay

      Delay over. They are ready to continue.
      81'

      start delay

      Delay in match Erik Lamela (Tottenham Hotspur) because of an injury.
      80'

      attempt saved

      Attempt saved. Jeffrey Schlupp (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner.
      79'

      free kick won

      Alexander Sørloth (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      79'

      free kick won

      Cheikhou Kouyaté (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
      72'

      free kick won

      Dele Alli (Tottenham Hotspur) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      71'

      Substitution

      Tottenham Hotspur
      Lucas Moura(27)
      off
      Son Heung-Min(7)
      on
      70'

      Substitution

      Crystal Palace
      James
      McArthur(18)
      off
      Alexander
      Sørloth(9)
      on
      70'

      offside

      Offside, Tottenham Hotspur. Moussa Sissoko tries a through ball, but Lucas Moura is caught offside.
      69'

      corner

      Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Ben Davies.
      69'

      corner

      Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Juan Foyth.
      67'

      Substitution

      Crystal Palace
      Max
      Meyer(7)
      off
      Jeffrey
      Schlupp(15)
      on
      66'

      Tottenham Hotspur Goal

      Tottenham Hotspur
      Goal!
      Tottenham Hotspur
      Juan
      Foyth(21)
      Goal! Crystal Palace 0, Tottenham Hotspur 1. Juan Foyth (Tottenham Hotspur) header from very close range to the top left corner following a corner.
      66'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. Harry Kane (Tottenham Hotspur) header from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Erik Lamela with a cross.
      65'

      corner

      Corner, Tottenham Hotspur. Conceded by Aaron Wan-Bissaka.
      61'

      end delay

      Delay over. They are ready to continue.
      61'

      start delay

      Delay in match Lucas Moura (Tottenham Hotspur) because of an injury.
      60'

      Substitution

      Crystal Palace
      James
      Tomkins(5)
      off
      Martin
      Kelly(34)
      on
      57'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Harry Kane (Tottenham Hotspur) header from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Ben Davies following a corner.
      57'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Ben Davies (Tottenham Hotspur) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the right following a corner.
      57'

      corner

      Corner, Tottenham Hotspur. Conceded by Luka Milivojevic.
      56'

      corner

      Corner, Tottenham Hotspur. Conceded by Wayne Hennessey.
      56'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Dele Alli (Tottenham Hotspur) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left. Assisted by Moussa Sissoko.
      55'

      free kick won

      Juan Foyth (Tottenham Hotspur) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      54'

      miss

      Attempt missed. James Tomkins (Crystal Palace) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Luka Milivojevic with a cross following a corner.
      53'

      corner

      Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Ben Davies.
      52'

      free kick won

      Jordan Ayew (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      50'

      attempt saved

      Attempt saved. James Tomkins (Crystal Palace) header from very close range is saved in the centre of the goal.
      50'

      corner

      Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Ben Davies.
      48'

      free kick won

      Erik Lamela (Tottenham Hotspur) wins a free kick on the left wing.
      46'

      offside

      Offside, Crystal Palace. Max Meyer tries a through ball, but Andros Townsend is caught offside.

      First Half ends, Crystal Palace 0, Tottenham Hotspur 0.
      45'

      free kick won

      Lucas Moura (Tottenham Hotspur) wins a free kick on the right wing.
      44'

      offside

      Offside, Crystal Palace. James McArthur tries a through ball, but Aaron Wan-Bissaka is caught offside.
      43'

      corner

      Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Dele Alli.
      42'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Lucas Moura (Tottenham Hotspur) header from very close range is too high. Assisted by Serge Aurier with a cross.
      40'

      Yellow Card

      Tomkins(5)
      James Tomkins (Crystal Palace) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
      40'

      free kick won

      Lucas Moura (Tottenham Hotspur) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      38'

      free kick won

      Max Meyer (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick on the left wing.
      33'

      free kick won

      Victor Wanyama (Tottenham Hotspur) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      30'

      corner

      Corner, Tottenham Hotspur. Conceded by Wayne Hennessey.
      30'

      attempt saved

      Attempt saved. Harry Kane (Tottenham Hotspur) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner.
      29'

      free kick won

      Erik Lamela (Tottenham Hotspur) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      28'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Dele Alli (Tottenham Hotspur) header from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Ben Davies with a cross.
      27'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Toby Alderweireld (Tottenham Hotspur) header from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Erik Lamela with a cross following a set piece situation.
      26'

      free kick won

      Ben Davies (Tottenham Hotspur) wins a free kick on the left wing.
      24'

      Substitution

      Tottenham Hotspur
      Kieran
      Trippier(2)
      off
      Serge
      Aurier(24)
      on
      24'

      end delay

      Delay over. They are ready to continue.
      23'

      start delay

      Delay in match Kieran Trippier (Tottenham Hotspur) because of an injury.
      22'

      corner

      Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Hugo Lloris.
      20'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. Moussa Sissoko (Tottenham Hotspur) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked.
      18'

      free kick won

      Ben Davies (Tottenham Hotspur) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      17'

      attempt saved

      Attempt saved. Jordan Ayew (Crystal Palace) header from the centre of the box is saved in the top left corner.
      17'

      corner

      Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Juan Foyth.
      16'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Andros Townsend (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from the left side of the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Mamadou Sakho.
      15'

      miss

      Attempt missed. James Tomkins (Crystal Palace) header from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Luka Milivojevic with a cross following a corner.
      15'

      corner

      Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Toby Alderweireld.
      14'

      free kick won

      Andros Townsend (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
      13'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Aaron Wan-Bissaka (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the right.
      12'

      free kick won

      Andros Townsend (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      10'

      corner

      Corner, Tottenham Hotspur. Conceded by Mamadou Sakho.
      7'

      corner

      Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Juan Foyth.
      5'

      offside

      Offside, Crystal Palace. Wayne Hennessey tries a through ball, but Andros Townsend is caught offside.
      3'

      free kick won

      Ben Davies (Tottenham Hotspur) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

      Lineups are announced and players are warming up.