Crystal Palace vs Tottenham Hotspur

Watch Free Highlights of Palace v Tottenham
Palace 0 Spurs 1
Palace0
Spurs1
Foyth66'
- Report: Crystal Palace 0-1 Tottenham Hotspur
- 110:00The Full 90: Crystal Palace v Tottenham Hotspur | Palace TV+110:00The Full 90: Crystal Palace v Tottenham Hotspur | Palace TV+Full Match Replays
- 13:35Extended Highlights: Crystal Palace 1-2 Tottenham Hotspur | Palace TV+
- 00:00Match Action: Crystal Palace 1-2 Tottenham Hotspur00:00Match Action: Crystal Palace 1-2 Tottenham HotspurMatch Action
- 07:26
- 02:04
- 01:40Nathaniel Clyne speaks after hitting 200 games for Palace01:40Nathaniel Clyne speaks after hitting 200 games for PalaceInterviews
- 101:36The Full 90 | Tottenham Hotspur vs Crystal Palace | PalaceTV+101:36The Full 90 | Tottenham Hotspur vs Crystal Palace | PalaceTV+First-team
- 14:10Extended Highlights: Tottenham Hotspur 3-1 Crystal Palace | Palace TV+
- 01:52
- 02:302 minute highlights: Tottenham Hotspur 3-1 Crystal Palace02:302 minute highlights: Tottenham Hotspur 3-1 Crystal PalaceMatch Action
- 05:03
- 05:55Post match press conference Tottenham Hotspur (A)05:55Post match press conference Tottenham Hotspur (A)Press Conferences
pos
club
pl
w
d
l
gf
ga
gd
pts
1
MCIManchester City
38
32
2
4
95
23
+72
98
2
LIVLiverpool
38
30
7
1
89
22
+67
97
3
CHEChelsea
38
21
9
8
63
39
+24
72
4
TOTTottenham Hotspur
38
23
2
13
67
39
+28
71
5
ARSArsenal
38
21
7
10
73
51
+22
70
6
MUNManchester United
38
19
9
10
65
54
+11
66
7
WOLWolverhampton Wanderers
38
16
9
13
47
46
+1
57
8
EVEEverton
38
15
9
14
54
46
+8
54
9
LEILeicester City
38
15
7
16
51
48
+3
52
10
WHUWest Ham United
38
15
7
16
52
55
-3
52
11
WATWatford
38
14
8
16
52
59
-7
50
12
CRYCrystal Palace
38
14
7
17
51
53
-2
49
13
NEWNewcastle United
38
12
9
17
42
48
-6
45
14
BOUBournemouth
38
13
6
19
56
70
-14
45
15
BURBurnley
38
11
7
20
45
68
-23
40
16
SOUSouthampton
38
9
12
17
45
65
-20
39
17
BHABrighton and Hove Albion
38
9
9
20
35
60
-25
36
18
CARCardiff City
38
10
4
24
34
69
-35
34
19
FULFulham
38
7
5
26
34
81
-47
26
20
HUDHuddersfield Town
38
3
7
28
22
76
-54
16
Match Blog
Full-Time
Match ends, Crystal Palace 0, Tottenham Hotspur 1.
90'+3'
free kick won
Harry Kane (Tottenham Hotspur) wins a free kick on the right wing.
90'+2'
corner
Corner, Tottenham Hotspur. Conceded by Martin Kelly.
90'+2'
attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. Son Heung-Min (Tottenham Hotspur) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Moussa Sissoko.
90'+1'
corner
Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Juan Foyth.
90'+1'
attempt saved
Attempt saved. Alexander Sørloth (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
90'+1'
attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. Luka Milivojevic (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Jeffrey Schlupp.
90'
free kick won
Andros Townsend (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
89'
offside
Offside, Crystal Palace. Luka Milivojevic tries a through ball, but Jordan Ayew is caught offside.
86'
Yellow Card
Winks(8)
Harry Winks (Tottenham Hotspur) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
85'
free kick won
Jordan Ayew (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick on the right wing.
84'
attempt saved
Attempt saved. Andros Townsend (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom left corner.
84'
miss
Attempt missed. Patrick van Aanholt (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from the left side of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Jordan Ayew.
83'
Substitution
Erik
Lamela(11)off
Harry
Winks(8)on
83'
end delay
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
81'
start delay
Delay in match Erik Lamela (Tottenham Hotspur) because of an injury.
80'
attempt saved
Attempt saved. Jeffrey Schlupp (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner.
79'
free kick won
Alexander Sørloth (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
79'
free kick won
Cheikhou Kouyaté (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
72'
free kick won
Dele Alli (Tottenham Hotspur) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
71'
Substitution
Lucas Moura(27)off
Son Heung-Min(7)on
70'
Substitution
James
McArthur(18)off
Alexander
Sørloth(9)on
70'
offside
Offside, Tottenham Hotspur. Moussa Sissoko tries a through ball, but Lucas Moura is caught offside.
69'
corner
Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Ben Davies.
69'
corner
Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Juan Foyth.
67'
Substitution
Max
Meyer(7)off
Jeffrey
Schlupp(15)on
66'
Tottenham Hotspur Goal
Goal!
Juan
Foyth(21)
Goal! Crystal Palace 0, Tottenham Hotspur 1. Juan Foyth (Tottenham Hotspur) header from very close range to the top left corner following a corner.
66'
attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. Harry Kane (Tottenham Hotspur) header from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Erik Lamela with a cross.
65'
corner
Corner, Tottenham Hotspur. Conceded by Aaron Wan-Bissaka.
61'
end delay
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
61'
start delay
Delay in match Lucas Moura (Tottenham Hotspur) because of an injury.
60'
Substitution
James
Tomkins(5)off
Martin
Kelly(34)on
57'
miss
Attempt missed. Harry Kane (Tottenham Hotspur) header from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Ben Davies following a corner.
57'
miss
Attempt missed. Ben Davies (Tottenham Hotspur) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the right following a corner.
57'
corner
Corner, Tottenham Hotspur. Conceded by Luka Milivojevic.
56'
corner
Corner, Tottenham Hotspur. Conceded by Wayne Hennessey.
56'
miss
Attempt missed. Dele Alli (Tottenham Hotspur) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left. Assisted by Moussa Sissoko.
55'
free kick won
Juan Foyth (Tottenham Hotspur) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
54'
miss
Attempt missed. James Tomkins (Crystal Palace) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Luka Milivojevic with a cross following a corner.
53'
corner
Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Ben Davies.
52'
free kick won
Jordan Ayew (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
50'
attempt saved
Attempt saved. James Tomkins (Crystal Palace) header from very close range is saved in the centre of the goal.
50'
corner
Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Ben Davies.
48'
free kick won
Erik Lamela (Tottenham Hotspur) wins a free kick on the left wing.
46'
offside
Offside, Crystal Palace. Max Meyer tries a through ball, but Andros Townsend is caught offside.
First-Half Ends
First Half ends, Crystal Palace 0, Tottenham Hotspur 0.
45'
free kick won
Lucas Moura (Tottenham Hotspur) wins a free kick on the right wing.
44'
offside
Offside, Crystal Palace. James McArthur tries a through ball, but Aaron Wan-Bissaka is caught offside.
43'
corner
Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Dele Alli.
42'
miss
Attempt missed. Lucas Moura (Tottenham Hotspur) header from very close range is too high. Assisted by Serge Aurier with a cross.
40'
Yellow Card
Tomkins(5)
James Tomkins (Crystal Palace) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
40'
free kick won
Lucas Moura (Tottenham Hotspur) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
38'
free kick won
Max Meyer (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick on the left wing.
33'
free kick won
Victor Wanyama (Tottenham Hotspur) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
30'
corner
Corner, Tottenham Hotspur. Conceded by Wayne Hennessey.
30'
attempt saved
Attempt saved. Harry Kane (Tottenham Hotspur) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner.
29'
free kick won
Erik Lamela (Tottenham Hotspur) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
28'
miss
Attempt missed. Dele Alli (Tottenham Hotspur) header from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Ben Davies with a cross.
27'
miss
Attempt missed. Toby Alderweireld (Tottenham Hotspur) header from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Erik Lamela with a cross following a set piece situation.
26'
free kick won
Ben Davies (Tottenham Hotspur) wins a free kick on the left wing.
24'
Substitution
Kieran
Trippier(2)off
Serge
Aurier(24)on
24'
end delay
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
23'
start delay
Delay in match Kieran Trippier (Tottenham Hotspur) because of an injury.
22'
corner
Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Hugo Lloris.
20'
attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. Moussa Sissoko (Tottenham Hotspur) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked.
18'
free kick won
Ben Davies (Tottenham Hotspur) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
17'
attempt saved
Attempt saved. Jordan Ayew (Crystal Palace) header from the centre of the box is saved in the top left corner.
17'
corner
Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Juan Foyth.
16'
miss
Attempt missed. Andros Townsend (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from the left side of the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Mamadou Sakho.
15'
miss
Attempt missed. James Tomkins (Crystal Palace) header from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Luka Milivojevic with a cross following a corner.
15'
corner
Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Toby Alderweireld.
14'
free kick won
Andros Townsend (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
13'
miss
Attempt missed. Aaron Wan-Bissaka (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the right.
12'
free kick won
Andros Townsend (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
10'
corner
Corner, Tottenham Hotspur. Conceded by Mamadou Sakho.
7'
corner
Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Juan Foyth.
5'
offside
Offside, Crystal Palace. Wayne Hennessey tries a through ball, but Andros Townsend is caught offside.
3'
free kick won
Ben Davies (Tottenham Hotspur) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Kick-Off
lineup
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.
Starting lineup
5
James Tomkins
DF
40'
60'
7
Max Meyer
MF
67'
Starting lineup
1
Hugo Lloris
GK
4
Toby Alderweireld
DF
21
Juan Foyth
DF
66'
2
Kieran Trippier
DF
24'
33
Ben Davies
DF
17
Moussa Sissoko
MF
20
Dele Alli
MF
12
Victor Wanyama
MF
27
Lucas Moura
MF
71'
11
Erik Lamela
MF
83'
10
Harry Kane
S
Substitutes
7
Son Heung-Min
71'
8
Harry Winks
83'
86'
15
Eric Dier
18
Fernando Llorente
22
Paulo Gazzaniga
23
Christian Eriksen
24
Serge Aurier
24'
Team stats
Possession
35%
65%
Total shots
11
11
Shots on target
5
2
Corners
10
6
Passes completed
0
0
Free kicks
8
11
Offsides
0
0
CAR
2-1
BHA
SOU
1-1
WAT
LEI
0-0
BUR
HUD
1-1
WHU
NEW
2-1
BOU
Match Blog
Full-Time
Match ends, Crystal Palace 0, Tottenham Hotspur 1.
90'+3'
free kick won
Harry Kane (Tottenham Hotspur) wins a free kick on the right wing.
90'+2'
corner
Corner, Tottenham Hotspur. Conceded by Martin Kelly.
90'+2'
attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. Son Heung-Min (Tottenham Hotspur) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Moussa Sissoko.
90'+1'
corner
Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Juan Foyth.
90'+1'
attempt saved
Attempt saved. Alexander Sørloth (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
90'+1'
attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. Luka Milivojevic (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Jeffrey Schlupp.
90'
free kick won
Andros Townsend (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
89'
offside
Offside, Crystal Palace. Luka Milivojevic tries a through ball, but Jordan Ayew is caught offside.
86'
Yellow Card
Winks(8)
Harry Winks (Tottenham Hotspur) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
85'
free kick won
Jordan Ayew (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick on the right wing.
84'
attempt saved
Attempt saved. Andros Townsend (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom left corner.
84'
miss
Attempt missed. Patrick van Aanholt (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from the left side of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Jordan Ayew.
83'
Substitution
Erik
Lamela(11)off
Harry
Winks(8)on
83'
end delay
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
81'
start delay
Delay in match Erik Lamela (Tottenham Hotspur) because of an injury.
80'
attempt saved
Attempt saved. Jeffrey Schlupp (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner.
79'
free kick won
Alexander Sørloth (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
79'
free kick won
Cheikhou Kouyaté (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
72'
free kick won
Dele Alli (Tottenham Hotspur) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
71'
Substitution
Lucas Moura(27)off
Son Heung-Min(7)on
70'
Substitution
James
McArthur(18)off
Alexander
Sørloth(9)on
70'
offside
Offside, Tottenham Hotspur. Moussa Sissoko tries a through ball, but Lucas Moura is caught offside.
69'
corner
Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Ben Davies.
69'
corner
Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Juan Foyth.
67'
Substitution
Max
Meyer(7)off
Jeffrey
Schlupp(15)on
66'
Tottenham Hotspur Goal
Goal!
Juan
Foyth(21)
Goal! Crystal Palace 0, Tottenham Hotspur 1. Juan Foyth (Tottenham Hotspur) header from very close range to the top left corner following a corner.
66'
attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. Harry Kane (Tottenham Hotspur) header from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Erik Lamela with a cross.
65'
corner
Corner, Tottenham Hotspur. Conceded by Aaron Wan-Bissaka.
61'
end delay
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
61'
start delay
Delay in match Lucas Moura (Tottenham Hotspur) because of an injury.
60'
Substitution
James
Tomkins(5)off
Martin
Kelly(34)on
57'
miss
Attempt missed. Harry Kane (Tottenham Hotspur) header from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Ben Davies following a corner.
57'
miss
Attempt missed. Ben Davies (Tottenham Hotspur) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the right following a corner.
57'
corner
Corner, Tottenham Hotspur. Conceded by Luka Milivojevic.
56'
corner
Corner, Tottenham Hotspur. Conceded by Wayne Hennessey.
56'
miss
Attempt missed. Dele Alli (Tottenham Hotspur) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left. Assisted by Moussa Sissoko.
55'
free kick won
Juan Foyth (Tottenham Hotspur) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
54'
miss
Attempt missed. James Tomkins (Crystal Palace) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Luka Milivojevic with a cross following a corner.
53'
corner
Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Ben Davies.
52'
free kick won
Jordan Ayew (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
50'
attempt saved
Attempt saved. James Tomkins (Crystal Palace) header from very close range is saved in the centre of the goal.
50'
corner
Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Ben Davies.
48'
free kick won
Erik Lamela (Tottenham Hotspur) wins a free kick on the left wing.
46'
offside
Offside, Crystal Palace. Max Meyer tries a through ball, but Andros Townsend is caught offside.
First-Half Ends
First Half ends, Crystal Palace 0, Tottenham Hotspur 0.
45'
free kick won
Lucas Moura (Tottenham Hotspur) wins a free kick on the right wing.
44'
offside
Offside, Crystal Palace. James McArthur tries a through ball, but Aaron Wan-Bissaka is caught offside.
43'
corner
Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Dele Alli.
42'
miss
Attempt missed. Lucas Moura (Tottenham Hotspur) header from very close range is too high. Assisted by Serge Aurier with a cross.
40'
Yellow Card
Tomkins(5)
James Tomkins (Crystal Palace) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
40'
free kick won
Lucas Moura (Tottenham Hotspur) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
38'
free kick won
Max Meyer (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick on the left wing.
33'
free kick won
Victor Wanyama (Tottenham Hotspur) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
30'
corner
Corner, Tottenham Hotspur. Conceded by Wayne Hennessey.
30'
attempt saved
Attempt saved. Harry Kane (Tottenham Hotspur) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner.
29'
free kick won
Erik Lamela (Tottenham Hotspur) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
28'
miss
Attempt missed. Dele Alli (Tottenham Hotspur) header from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Ben Davies with a cross.
27'
miss
Attempt missed. Toby Alderweireld (Tottenham Hotspur) header from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Erik Lamela with a cross following a set piece situation.
26'
free kick won
Ben Davies (Tottenham Hotspur) wins a free kick on the left wing.
24'
Substitution
Kieran
Trippier(2)off
Serge
Aurier(24)on
24'
end delay
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
23'
start delay
Delay in match Kieran Trippier (Tottenham Hotspur) because of an injury.
22'
corner
Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Hugo Lloris.
20'
attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. Moussa Sissoko (Tottenham Hotspur) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked.
18'
free kick won
Ben Davies (Tottenham Hotspur) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
17'
attempt saved
Attempt saved. Jordan Ayew (Crystal Palace) header from the centre of the box is saved in the top left corner.
17'
corner
Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Juan Foyth.
16'
miss
Attempt missed. Andros Townsend (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from the left side of the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Mamadou Sakho.
15'
miss
Attempt missed. James Tomkins (Crystal Palace) header from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Luka Milivojevic with a cross following a corner.
15'
corner
Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Toby Alderweireld.
14'
free kick won
Andros Townsend (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
13'
miss
Attempt missed. Aaron Wan-Bissaka (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the right.
12'
free kick won
Andros Townsend (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
10'
corner
Corner, Tottenham Hotspur. Conceded by Mamadou Sakho.
7'
corner
Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Juan Foyth.
5'
offside
Offside, Crystal Palace. Wayne Hennessey tries a through ball, but Andros Townsend is caught offside.
3'
free kick won
Ben Davies (Tottenham Hotspur) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Kick-Off
lineup
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.