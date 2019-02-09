Crystal Palace vs West Ham United

Hodgson Expresses Pride in his Squad Following West Ham Draw
Palace 1 West Ham 1
Palace1
Zaha76'
West Ham1
Noble27'
Match Blog
Full-Time
Match ends, Crystal Palace 1, West Ham United 1.
90'+4'
offside
Offside, West Ham United. Declan Rice tries a through ball, but Marko Arnautovic is caught offside.
90'+2'
offside
Offside, Crystal Palace. Max Meyer tries a through ball, but Michy Batshuayi is caught offside.
90'
attempt saved
Attempt saved. Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Max Meyer.
90'
attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. Michy Batshuayi (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
90'
attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked.
89'
corner
Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Mark Noble.
89'
attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. Andros Townsend (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
89'
attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. Luka Milivojevic (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
88'
free kick won
Max Meyer (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
86'
corner
Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Aaron Cresswell.
85'
attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. Michy Batshuayi (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Wilfried Zaha.
84'
Substitution
Ryan
Fredericks(24)off
Pablo
Zabaleta(5)on
83'
offside
Offside, Crystal Palace. Max Meyer tries a through ball, but Michy Batshuayi is caught offside.
82'
miss
Attempt missed. Patrick van Aanholt (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Luka Milivojevic following a corner.
82'
attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. Michy Batshuayi (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked.
81'
corner
Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Issa Diop.
81'
attempt saved
Attempt saved. Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Max Meyer.
79'
corner
Corner, West Ham United. Conceded by Martin Kelly.
79'
Substitution
James
McArthur(18)off
Max
Meyer(7)on
76'
Crystal Palace Goal!
Goal!
Wilfried
Zaha(11)
Goal! Crystal Palace 1, West Ham United 1. Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from a difficult angle on the left to the top left corner. Assisted by James McArthur.
74'
free kick won
Pedro Obiang (West Ham United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
74'
attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Patrick van Aanholt.
73'
Substitution
Michail
Antonio(30)off
Pedro
Obiang(14)on
72'
free kick won
Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
72'
corner
Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Ryan Fredericks.
70'
corner
Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Aaron Cresswell.
70'
miss
Attempt missed. James McArthur (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from the right side of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Jeffrey Schlupp following a corner.
69'
corner
Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Ryan Fredericks.
68'
Substitution
Chicharito(17)off
Marko
Arnautovic(7)on
68'
miss
Attempt missed. Michy Batshuayi (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Patrick van Aanholt with a through ball.
65'
free kick won
Michail Antonio (West Ham United) wins a free kick on the right wing.
62'
attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. Michy Batshuayi (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
60'
Substitution
Christian
Benteke(17)off
Michy
Batshuayi(23)on
58'
miss
Attempt missed. Patrick van Aanholt (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from outside the box is just a bit too high. Assisted by Christian Benteke.
57'
free kick won
Michail Antonio (West Ham United) wins a free kick on the right wing.
56'
free kick won
Mark Noble (West Ham United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
54'
miss
Attempt missed. Martin Kelly (Crystal Palace) header from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Patrick van Aanholt with a cross following a set piece situation.
54'
free kick won
Luka Milivojevic (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
53'
post
James McArthur (Crystal Palace) hits the left post with a right footed shot from the left side of the six yard box. Assisted by Patrick van Aanholt with a through ball.
52'
free kick won
Luka Milivojevic (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
51'
offside
Offside, Crystal Palace. James McArthur tries a through ball, but Christian Benteke is caught offside.
50'
end delay
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
49'
start delay
Delay in match Mamadou Sakho (Crystal Palace) because of an injury.
46'
free kick won
Mark Noble (West Ham United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
First-Half Ends
First Half ends, Crystal Palace 0, West Ham United 1.
45'+1'
Yellow Card
McArthur(18)
James McArthur (Crystal Palace) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
45'
miss
Attempt missed. James McArthur (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from the right side of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Wilfried Zaha.
43'
Yellow Card
Milivojevic(4)
Luka Milivojevic (Crystal Palace) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
43'
free kick won
Chicharito (West Ham United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
42'
miss
Attempt missed. Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from the right side of the box is too high. Assisted by Patrick van Aanholt.
42'
free kick won
Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
40'
corner
Corner, West Ham United. Conceded by Patrick van Aanholt.
39'
free kick won
Chicharito (West Ham United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
38'
attempt saved
Attempt saved. Chicharito (West Ham United) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Michail Antonio.
37'
corner
Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Aaron Cresswell.
36'
free kick won
Vicente Guaita (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
36'
attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. Robert Snodgrass (West Ham United) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Aaron Cresswell.
35'
Yellow Card
Wan-Bissaka(29)
Aaron Wan-Bissaka (Crystal Palace) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
35'
free kick won
Aaron Cresswell (West Ham United) wins a free kick on the left wing.
32'
miss
Attempt missed. Christian Benteke (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Luka Milivojevic with a cross following a corner.
32'
corner
Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Ryan Fredericks.
31'
attempt saved
Attempt saved. Christian Benteke (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Andros Townsend with a through ball.
29'
free kick won
James McArthur (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick on the right wing.
27'
West Ham United Goal
Goal!
Mark
Noble(16)
Goal! Crystal Palace 0, West Ham United 1. Mark Noble (West Ham United) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the bottom left corner.
27'
penalty won
Penalty West Ham United. Michail Antonio draws a foul in the penalty area.
25'
free kick won
Chicharito (West Ham United) wins a free kick on the right wing.
23'
offside
Offside, Crystal Palace. Andros Townsend tries a through ball, but Patrick van Aanholt is caught offside.
19'
corner
Corner, West Ham United. Conceded by Mamadou Sakho.
19'
attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. Chicharito (West Ham United) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Felipe Anderson.
18'
attempt saved
Attempt saved. James McArthur (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Wilfried Zaha with a through ball.
15'
attempt saved
Attempt saved. Robert Snodgrass (West Ham United) left footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Felipe Anderson with a through ball.
13'
attempt saved
Attempt saved. Ryan Fredericks (West Ham United) left footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Michail Antonio with a through ball.
11'
free kick won
James McArthur (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
10'
free kick won
Ryan Fredericks (West Ham United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
7'
free kick won
Robert Snodgrass (West Ham United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
7'
attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. Aaron Wan-Bissaka (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
6'
corner
Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Angelo Ogbonna.
6'
attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. Jeffrey Schlupp (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
6'
miss
Attempt missed. James McArthur (Crystal Palace) header from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Luka Milivojevic with a cross following a corner.
5'
corner
Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Ryan Fredericks.
5'
free kick won
Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick on the left wing.
2'
corner
Corner, West Ham United. Conceded by Aaron Wan-Bissaka.
Kick-Off
lineup
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.
Starting lineup
18
James McArthur
MF
45'+1'
79'
Starting lineup
1
Lukasz Fabianski
GK
23
Issa Diop
DF
21
Angelo Ogbonna
DF
24
Ryan Fredericks
DF
84'
3
Aaron Cresswell
DF
11
Robert Snodgrass
MF
8
Felipe Anderson
MF
30
Michail Antonio
MF
73'
16
Mark Noble
MF
27'
41
Declan Rice
MF
17
Chicharito
S
68'
Substitutes
5
Pablo Zabaleta
84'
7
Marko Arnautovic
68'
9
Andy Carroll
13
Adrián
14
Pedro Obiang
73'
26
Arthur Masuaku
45
Grady Diangana
Team stats
Possession
57%
43%
Total shots
25
6
Shots on target
5
4
Corners
10
4
Passes completed
0
0
Free kicks
9
12
Offsides
0
0
FUL
0-3
MUN
WAT
1-0
EVE
LIV
3-0
BOU
SOU
1-2
CAR
HUD
1-2
ARS
BHA
1-3
BUR
pos
club
pl
w
d
l
gf
ga
gd
pts
1
MCIManchester City
38
32
2
4
95
23
+72
98
2
LIVLiverpool
38
30
7
1
89
22
+67
97
3
CHEChelsea
38
21
9
8
63
39
+24
72
4
TOTTottenham Hotspur
38
23
2
13
67
39
+28
71
5
ARSArsenal
38
21
7
10
73
51
+22
70
6
MUNManchester United
38
19
9
10
65
54
+11
66
7
WOLWolverhampton Wanderers
38
16
9
13
47
46
+1
57
8
EVEEverton
38
15
9
14
54
46
+8
54
9
LEILeicester City
38
15
7
16
51
48
+3
52
10
WHUWest Ham United
38
15
7
16
52
55
-3
52
11
WATWatford
38
14
8
16
52
59
-7
50
12
CRYCrystal Palace
38
14
7
17
51
53
-2
49
13
NEWNewcastle United
38
12
9
17
42
48
-6
45
14
BOUBournemouth
38
13
6
19
56
70
-14
45
15
BURBurnley
38
11
7
20
45
68
-23
40
16
SOUSouthampton
38
9
12
17
45
65
-20
39
17
BHABrighton and Hove Albion
38
9
9
20
35
60
-25
36
18
CARCardiff City
38
10
4
24
34
69
-35
34
19
FULFulham
38
7
5
26
34
81
-47
26
20
HUDHuddersfield Town
38
3
7
28
22
76
-54
16
Match Blog
Full-Time
Match ends, Crystal Palace 1, West Ham United 1.
90'+4'
offside
Offside, West Ham United. Declan Rice tries a through ball, but Marko Arnautovic is caught offside.
90'+2'
offside
Offside, Crystal Palace. Max Meyer tries a through ball, but Michy Batshuayi is caught offside.
90'
attempt saved
Attempt saved. Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Max Meyer.
90'
attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. Michy Batshuayi (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
90'
attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked.
89'
corner
Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Mark Noble.
89'
attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. Andros Townsend (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
89'
attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. Luka Milivojevic (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
88'
free kick won
Max Meyer (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
86'
corner
Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Aaron Cresswell.
85'
attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. Michy Batshuayi (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Wilfried Zaha.
84'
Substitution
Ryan
Fredericks(24)off
Pablo
Zabaleta(5)on
83'
offside
Offside, Crystal Palace. Max Meyer tries a through ball, but Michy Batshuayi is caught offside.
82'
miss
Attempt missed. Patrick van Aanholt (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Luka Milivojevic following a corner.
82'
attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. Michy Batshuayi (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked.
81'
corner
Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Issa Diop.
81'
attempt saved
Attempt saved. Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Max Meyer.
79'
corner
Corner, West Ham United. Conceded by Martin Kelly.
79'
Substitution
James
McArthur(18)off
Max
Meyer(7)on
76'
Crystal Palace Goal!
Goal!
Wilfried
Zaha(11)
Goal! Crystal Palace 1, West Ham United 1. Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from a difficult angle on the left to the top left corner. Assisted by James McArthur.
74'
free kick won
Pedro Obiang (West Ham United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
74'
attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Patrick van Aanholt.
73'
Substitution
Michail
Antonio(30)off
Pedro
Obiang(14)on
72'
free kick won
Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
72'
corner
Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Ryan Fredericks.
70'
corner
Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Aaron Cresswell.
70'
miss
Attempt missed. James McArthur (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from the right side of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Jeffrey Schlupp following a corner.
69'
corner
Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Ryan Fredericks.
68'
Substitution
Chicharito(17)off
Marko
Arnautovic(7)on
68'
miss
Attempt missed. Michy Batshuayi (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Patrick van Aanholt with a through ball.
65'
free kick won
Michail Antonio (West Ham United) wins a free kick on the right wing.
62'
attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. Michy Batshuayi (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
60'
Substitution
Christian
Benteke(17)off
Michy
Batshuayi(23)on
58'
miss
Attempt missed. Patrick van Aanholt (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from outside the box is just a bit too high. Assisted by Christian Benteke.
57'
free kick won
Michail Antonio (West Ham United) wins a free kick on the right wing.
56'
free kick won
Mark Noble (West Ham United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
54'
miss
Attempt missed. Martin Kelly (Crystal Palace) header from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Patrick van Aanholt with a cross following a set piece situation.
54'
free kick won
Luka Milivojevic (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
53'
post
James McArthur (Crystal Palace) hits the left post with a right footed shot from the left side of the six yard box. Assisted by Patrick van Aanholt with a through ball.
52'
free kick won
Luka Milivojevic (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
51'
offside
Offside, Crystal Palace. James McArthur tries a through ball, but Christian Benteke is caught offside.
50'
end delay
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
49'
start delay
Delay in match Mamadou Sakho (Crystal Palace) because of an injury.
46'
free kick won
Mark Noble (West Ham United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
First-Half Ends
First Half ends, Crystal Palace 0, West Ham United 1.
45'+1'
Yellow Card
McArthur(18)
James McArthur (Crystal Palace) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
45'
miss
Attempt missed. James McArthur (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from the right side of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Wilfried Zaha.
43'
Yellow Card
Milivojevic(4)
Luka Milivojevic (Crystal Palace) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
43'
free kick won
Chicharito (West Ham United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
42'
miss
Attempt missed. Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from the right side of the box is too high. Assisted by Patrick van Aanholt.
42'
free kick won
Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
40'
corner
Corner, West Ham United. Conceded by Patrick van Aanholt.
39'
free kick won
Chicharito (West Ham United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
38'
attempt saved
Attempt saved. Chicharito (West Ham United) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Michail Antonio.
37'
corner
Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Aaron Cresswell.
36'
free kick won
Vicente Guaita (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
36'
attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. Robert Snodgrass (West Ham United) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Aaron Cresswell.
35'
Yellow Card
Wan-Bissaka(29)
Aaron Wan-Bissaka (Crystal Palace) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
35'
free kick won
Aaron Cresswell (West Ham United) wins a free kick on the left wing.
32'
miss
Attempt missed. Christian Benteke (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Luka Milivojevic with a cross following a corner.
32'
corner
Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Ryan Fredericks.
31'
attempt saved
Attempt saved. Christian Benteke (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Andros Townsend with a through ball.
29'
free kick won
James McArthur (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick on the right wing.
27'
West Ham United Goal
Goal!
Mark
Noble(16)
Goal! Crystal Palace 0, West Ham United 1. Mark Noble (West Ham United) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the bottom left corner.
27'
penalty won
Penalty West Ham United. Michail Antonio draws a foul in the penalty area.
25'
free kick won
Chicharito (West Ham United) wins a free kick on the right wing.
23'
offside
Offside, Crystal Palace. Andros Townsend tries a through ball, but Patrick van Aanholt is caught offside.
19'
corner
Corner, West Ham United. Conceded by Mamadou Sakho.
19'
attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. Chicharito (West Ham United) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Felipe Anderson.
18'
attempt saved
Attempt saved. James McArthur (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Wilfried Zaha with a through ball.
15'
attempt saved
Attempt saved. Robert Snodgrass (West Ham United) left footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Felipe Anderson with a through ball.
13'
attempt saved
Attempt saved. Ryan Fredericks (West Ham United) left footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Michail Antonio with a through ball.
11'
free kick won
James McArthur (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
10'
free kick won
Ryan Fredericks (West Ham United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
7'
free kick won
Robert Snodgrass (West Ham United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
7'
attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. Aaron Wan-Bissaka (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
6'
corner
Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Angelo Ogbonna.
6'
attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. Jeffrey Schlupp (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
6'
miss
Attempt missed. James McArthur (Crystal Palace) header from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Luka Milivojevic with a cross following a corner.
5'
corner
Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Ryan Fredericks.
5'
free kick won
Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick on the left wing.
2'
corner
Corner, West Ham United. Conceded by Aaron Wan-Bissaka.
Kick-Off
lineup
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.