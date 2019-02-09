Skip navigation
      Crystal Palace vs West Ham United

      Palace 1 West Ham 1

      Palace1
      Zaha76'
      West Ham1
      Noble27'
      Sat 09 Feb 15:00(KO listed in users′ timezone)

      Premier LeagueSelhurst Park

      Full-Time

      Latest videos

      View all videos
      0112
      View all videos

      Upcoming palace games

      View all fixtures
      View all fixtures
      Back to top
      Premier League
      pos
      club
      pl
      w
      d
      l
      gf
      ga
      gd
      pts
      1
      MCIManchester City
      38
      32
      2
      4
      95
      23
      +72
      98
      2
      LIVLiverpool
      38
      30
      7
      1
      89
      22
      +67
      97
      3
      CHEChelsea
      38
      21
      9
      8
      63
      39
      +24
      72
      4
      TOTTottenham Hotspur
      38
      23
      2
      13
      67
      39
      +28
      71
      5
      ARSArsenal
      38
      21
      7
      10
      73
      51
      +22
      70
      6
      MUNManchester United
      38
      19
      9
      10
      65
      54
      +11
      66
      7
      WOLWolverhampton Wanderers
      38
      16
      9
      13
      47
      46
      +1
      57
      8
      EVEEverton
      38
      15
      9
      14
      54
      46
      +8
      54
      9
      LEILeicester City
      38
      15
      7
      16
      51
      48
      +3
      52
      10
      WHUWest Ham United
      38
      15
      7
      16
      52
      55
      -3
      52
      11
      WATWatford
      38
      14
      8
      16
      52
      59
      -7
      50
      12
      CRYCrystal Palace
      38
      14
      7
      17
      51
      53
      -2
      49
      13
      NEWNewcastle United
      38
      12
      9
      17
      42
      48
      -6
      45
      14
      BOUBournemouth
      38
      13
      6
      19
      56
      70
      -14
      45
      15
      BURBurnley
      38
      11
      7
      20
      45
      68
      -23
      40
      16
      SOUSouthampton
      38
      9
      12
      17
      45
      65
      -20
      39
      17
      BHABrighton and Hove Albion
      38
      9
      9
      20
      35
      60
      -25
      36
      18
      CARCardiff City
      38
      10
      4
      24
      34
      69
      -35
      34
      19
      FULFulham
      38
      7
      5
      26
      34
      81
      -47
      26
      20
      HUDHuddersfield Town
      38
      3
      7
      28
      22
      76
      -54
      16

      Match Blog

      Full-Time

      Match ends, Crystal Palace 1, West Ham United 1.
      90'+4'

      offside

      Offside, West Ham United. Declan Rice tries a through ball, but Marko Arnautovic is caught offside.
      90'+2'

      offside

      Offside, Crystal Palace. Max Meyer tries a through ball, but Michy Batshuayi is caught offside.
      90'

      attempt saved

      Attempt saved. Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Max Meyer.
      90'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. Michy Batshuayi (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
      90'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked.
      89'

      corner

      Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Mark Noble.
      89'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. Andros Townsend (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
      89'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. Luka Milivojevic (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
      88'

      free kick won

      Max Meyer (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
      86'

      corner

      Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Aaron Cresswell.
      85'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. Michy Batshuayi (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Wilfried Zaha.
      84'

      Substitution

      West Ham United
      Ryan
      Fredericks(24)
      off
      Pablo
      Zabaleta(5)
      on
      83'

      offside

      Offside, Crystal Palace. Max Meyer tries a through ball, but Michy Batshuayi is caught offside.
      82'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Patrick van Aanholt (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Luka Milivojevic following a corner.
      82'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. Michy Batshuayi (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked.
      81'

      corner

      Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Issa Diop.
      81'

      attempt saved

      Attempt saved. Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Max Meyer.
      79'

      corner

      Corner, West Ham United. Conceded by Martin Kelly.
      79'

      Substitution

      Crystal Palace
      James
      McArthur(18)
      off
      Max
      Meyer(7)
      on
      76'

      Crystal Palace Goal!

      Crystal Palace
      Goal!
      Crystal Palace
      Wilfried
      Zaha(11)
      Goal! Crystal Palace 1, West Ham United 1. Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from a difficult angle on the left to the top left corner. Assisted by James McArthur.
      74'

      free kick won

      Pedro Obiang (West Ham United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      74'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Patrick van Aanholt.
      73'

      Substitution

      West Ham United
      Michail
      Antonio(30)
      off
      Pedro
      Obiang(14)
      on
      72'

      free kick won

      Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      72'

      corner

      Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Ryan Fredericks.
      70'

      corner

      Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Aaron Cresswell.
      70'

      miss

      Attempt missed. James McArthur (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from the right side of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Jeffrey Schlupp following a corner.
      69'

      corner

      Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Ryan Fredericks.
      68'

      Substitution

      West Ham United
      Chicharito(17)
      off
      Marko
      Arnautovic(7)
      on
      68'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Michy Batshuayi (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Patrick van Aanholt with a through ball.
      65'

      free kick won

      Michail Antonio (West Ham United) wins a free kick on the right wing.
      62'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. Michy Batshuayi (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
      60'

      Substitution

      Crystal Palace
      Christian
      Benteke(17)
      off
      Michy
      Batshuayi(23)
      on
      58'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Patrick van Aanholt (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from outside the box is just a bit too high. Assisted by Christian Benteke.
      57'

      free kick won

      Michail Antonio (West Ham United) wins a free kick on the right wing.
      56'

      free kick won

      Mark Noble (West Ham United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
      54'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Martin Kelly (Crystal Palace) header from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Patrick van Aanholt with a cross following a set piece situation.
      54'

      free kick won

      Luka Milivojevic (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
      53'

      post

      James McArthur (Crystal Palace) hits the left post with a right footed shot from the left side of the six yard box. Assisted by Patrick van Aanholt with a through ball.
      52'

      free kick won

      Luka Milivojevic (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      51'

      offside

      Offside, Crystal Palace. James McArthur tries a through ball, but Christian Benteke is caught offside.
      50'

      end delay

      Delay over. They are ready to continue.
      49'

      start delay

      Delay in match Mamadou Sakho (Crystal Palace) because of an injury.
      46'

      free kick won

      Mark Noble (West Ham United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

      First-Half Ends

      First Half ends, Crystal Palace 0, West Ham United 1.
      45'+1'

      Yellow Card

      McArthur(18)
      James McArthur (Crystal Palace) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
      45'

      miss

      Attempt missed. James McArthur (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from the right side of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Wilfried Zaha.
      43'

      Yellow Card

      Milivojevic(4)
      Luka Milivojevic (Crystal Palace) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
      43'

      free kick won

      Chicharito (West Ham United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      42'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from the right side of the box is too high. Assisted by Patrick van Aanholt.
      42'

      free kick won

      Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      40'

      corner

      Corner, West Ham United. Conceded by Patrick van Aanholt.
      39'

      free kick won

      Chicharito (West Ham United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
      38'

      attempt saved

      Attempt saved. Chicharito (West Ham United) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Michail Antonio.
      37'

      corner

      Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Aaron Cresswell.
      36'

      free kick won

      Vicente Guaita (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      36'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. Robert Snodgrass (West Ham United) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Aaron Cresswell.
      35'

      Yellow Card

      Wan-Bissaka(29)
      Aaron Wan-Bissaka (Crystal Palace) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
      35'

      free kick won

      Aaron Cresswell (West Ham United) wins a free kick on the left wing.
      32'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Christian Benteke (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Luka Milivojevic with a cross following a corner.
      32'

      corner

      Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Ryan Fredericks.
      31'

      attempt saved

      Attempt saved. Christian Benteke (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Andros Townsend with a through ball.
      29'

      free kick won

      James McArthur (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick on the right wing.
      27'

      West Ham United Goal

      West Ham United
      Goal!
      West Ham United
      Mark
      Noble(16)
      Goal! Crystal Palace 0, West Ham United 1. Mark Noble (West Ham United) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the bottom left corner.
      27'

      penalty won

      Penalty West Ham United. Michail Antonio draws a foul in the penalty area.
      25'

      free kick won

      Chicharito (West Ham United) wins a free kick on the right wing.
      23'

      offside

      Offside, Crystal Palace. Andros Townsend tries a through ball, but Patrick van Aanholt is caught offside.
      19'

      corner

      Corner, West Ham United. Conceded by Mamadou Sakho.
      19'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. Chicharito (West Ham United) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Felipe Anderson.
      18'

      attempt saved

      Attempt saved. James McArthur (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Wilfried Zaha with a through ball.
      15'

      attempt saved

      Attempt saved. Robert Snodgrass (West Ham United) left footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Felipe Anderson with a through ball.
      13'

      attempt saved

      Attempt saved. Ryan Fredericks (West Ham United) left footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Michail Antonio with a through ball.
      11'

      free kick won

      James McArthur (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
      10'

      free kick won

      Ryan Fredericks (West Ham United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      7'

      free kick won

      Robert Snodgrass (West Ham United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      7'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. Aaron Wan-Bissaka (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
      6'

      corner

      Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Angelo Ogbonna.
      6'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. Jeffrey Schlupp (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
      6'

      miss

      Attempt missed. James McArthur (Crystal Palace) header from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Luka Milivojevic with a cross following a corner.
      5'

      corner

      Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Ryan Fredericks.
      5'

      free kick won

      Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick on the left wing.
      2'

      corner

      Corner, West Ham United. Conceded by Aaron Wan-Bissaka.

      Kick-Off

      lineup

      Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

      Starting lineup

      31
      Vicente Guaita
      GK
      3
      Patrick van Aanholt
      DF
      29
      Aaron Wan-Bissaka
      DF
      35'
      12
      Mamadou Sakho
      DF
      34
      Martin Kelly
      DF
      4
      Luka Milivojevic
      MF
      43'
      18
      James McArthur
      MF
      45'+1'
      substitution icon79'
      15
      Jeffrey Schlupp
      MF
      10
      Andros Townsend
      S
      17
      Christian Benteke
      S
      substitution icon60'
      11
      Wilfried Zaha
      S
      76'

      Substitutes

      2
      Joel Ward
      6
      Scott Dann
      7
      Max Meyer
      substitution icon79'
      13
      Wayne Hennessey
      14
      Jordan Ayew
      23
      Michy Batshuayi
      substitution icon60'
      26
      Bakary Sako

      Starting lineup

      1
      Lukasz Fabianski
      GK
      23
      Issa Diop
      DF
      21
      Angelo Ogbonna
      DF
      24
      Ryan Fredericks
      DF
      substitution icon84'
      3
      Aaron Cresswell
      DF
      11
      Robert Snodgrass
      MF
      8
      Felipe Anderson
      MF
      30
      Michail Antonio
      MF
      substitution icon73'
      16
      Mark Noble
      MF
      27'
      41
      Declan Rice
      MF
      17
      Chicharito
      S
      substitution icon68'

      Substitutes

      5
      Pablo Zabaleta
      substitution icon84'
      7
      Marko Arnautovic
      substitution icon68'
      9
      Andy Carroll
      13
      Adrián
      14
      Pedro Obiang
      substitution icon73'
      26
      Arthur Masuaku
      45
      Grady Diangana
      Crystal Palace

      Team stats

      West Ham United
      Possession
      57%
      43%
      Total shots
      25
      6
      Shots on target
      5
      4
      Corners
      10
      4
      Passes completed
      0
      0
      Free kicks
      9
      12
      Offsides
      0
      0
      FUL
      0-3
      MUN
      WAT
      1-0
      EVE
      LIV
      3-0
      BOU
      SOU
      1-2
      CAR
      HUD
      1-2
      ARS
      BHA
      1-3
      BUR

      Latest videos

      View all videos
      0112
      View all videos

      Upcoming palace games

      View all fixtures
      View all fixtures
      Back to top

      Starting lineup

      31
      Vicente Guaita
      GK
      3
      Patrick van Aanholt
      DF
      29
      Aaron Wan-Bissaka
      DF
      35'
      12
      Mamadou Sakho
      DF
      34
      Martin Kelly
      DF
      4
      Luka Milivojevic
      MF
      43'
      18
      James McArthur
      MF
      45'+1'
      substitution icon79'
      15
      Jeffrey Schlupp
      MF
      10
      Andros Townsend
      S
      17
      Christian Benteke
      S
      substitution icon60'
      11
      Wilfried Zaha
      S
      76'

      Substitutes

      2
      Joel Ward
      6
      Scott Dann
      7
      Max Meyer
      substitution icon79'
      13
      Wayne Hennessey
      14
      Jordan Ayew
      23
      Michy Batshuayi
      substitution icon60'
      26
      Bakary Sako

      Starting lineup

      1
      Lukasz Fabianski
      GK
      23
      Issa Diop
      DF
      21
      Angelo Ogbonna
      DF
      24
      Ryan Fredericks
      DF
      substitution icon84'
      3
      Aaron Cresswell
      DF
      11
      Robert Snodgrass
      MF
      8
      Felipe Anderson
      MF
      30
      Michail Antonio
      MF
      substitution icon73'
      16
      Mark Noble
      MF
      27'
      41
      Declan Rice
      MF
      17
      Chicharito
      S
      substitution icon68'

      Substitutes

      5
      Pablo Zabaleta
      substitution icon84'
      7
      Marko Arnautovic
      substitution icon68'
      9
      Andy Carroll
      13
      Adrián
      14
      Pedro Obiang
      substitution icon73'
      26
      Arthur Masuaku
      45
      Grady Diangana
      Crystal Palace

      Team stats

      West Ham United
      Possession
      57%
      43%
      Total shots
      25
      6
      Shots on target
      5
      4
      Corners
      10
      4
      Passes completed
      0
      0
      Free kicks
      9
      12
      Offsides
      0
      0
      FUL
      0-3
      MUN
      WAT
      1-0
      EVE
      LIV
      3-0
      BOU
      SOU
      1-2
      CAR
      HUD
      1-2
      ARS
      BHA
      1-3
      BUR
      Premier League
      pos
      club
      pl
      w
      d
      l
      gf
      ga
      gd
      pts
      1
      MCIManchester City
      38
      32
      2
      4
      95
      23
      +72
      98
      2
      LIVLiverpool
      38
      30
      7
      1
      89
      22
      +67
      97
      3
      CHEChelsea
      38
      21
      9
      8
      63
      39
      +24
      72
      4
      TOTTottenham Hotspur
      38
      23
      2
      13
      67
      39
      +28
      71
      5
      ARSArsenal
      38
      21
      7
      10
      73
      51
      +22
      70
      6
      MUNManchester United
      38
      19
      9
      10
      65
      54
      +11
      66
      7
      WOLWolverhampton Wanderers
      38
      16
      9
      13
      47
      46
      +1
      57
      8
      EVEEverton
      38
      15
      9
      14
      54
      46
      +8
      54
      9
      LEILeicester City
      38
      15
      7
      16
      51
      48
      +3
      52
      10
      WHUWest Ham United
      38
      15
      7
      16
      52
      55
      -3
      52
      11
      WATWatford
      38
      14
      8
      16
      52
      59
      -7
      50
      12
      CRYCrystal Palace
      38
      14
      7
      17
      51
      53
      -2
      49
      13
      NEWNewcastle United
      38
      12
      9
      17
      42
      48
      -6
      45
      14
      BOUBournemouth
      38
      13
      6
      19
      56
      70
      -14
      45
      15
      BURBurnley
      38
      11
      7
      20
      45
      68
      -23
      40
      16
      SOUSouthampton
      38
      9
      12
      17
      45
      65
      -20
      39
      17
      BHABrighton and Hove Albion
      38
      9
      9
      20
      35
      60
      -25
      36
      18
      CARCardiff City
      38
      10
      4
      24
      34
      69
      -35
      34
      19
      FULFulham
      38
      7
      5
      26
      34
      81
      -47
      26
      20
      HUDHuddersfield Town
      38
      3
      7
      28
      22
      76
      -54
      16

      Match Blog

      Full-Time

      Match ends, Crystal Palace 1, West Ham United 1.
      90'+4'

      offside

      Offside, West Ham United. Declan Rice tries a through ball, but Marko Arnautovic is caught offside.
      90'+2'

      offside

      Offside, Crystal Palace. Max Meyer tries a through ball, but Michy Batshuayi is caught offside.
      90'

      attempt saved

      Attempt saved. Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Max Meyer.
      90'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. Michy Batshuayi (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
      90'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked.
      89'

      corner

      Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Mark Noble.
      89'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. Andros Townsend (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
      89'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. Luka Milivojevic (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
      88'

      free kick won

      Max Meyer (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
      86'

      corner

      Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Aaron Cresswell.
      85'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. Michy Batshuayi (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Wilfried Zaha.
      84'

      Substitution

      West Ham United
      Ryan
      Fredericks(24)
      off
      Pablo
      Zabaleta(5)
      on
      83'

      offside

      Offside, Crystal Palace. Max Meyer tries a through ball, but Michy Batshuayi is caught offside.
      82'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Patrick van Aanholt (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Luka Milivojevic following a corner.
      82'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. Michy Batshuayi (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked.
      81'

      corner

      Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Issa Diop.
      81'

      attempt saved

      Attempt saved. Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Max Meyer.
      79'

      corner

      Corner, West Ham United. Conceded by Martin Kelly.
      79'

      Substitution

      Crystal Palace
      James
      McArthur(18)
      off
      Max
      Meyer(7)
      on
      76'

      Crystal Palace Goal!

      Crystal Palace
      Goal!
      Crystal Palace
      Wilfried
      Zaha(11)
      Goal! Crystal Palace 1, West Ham United 1. Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from a difficult angle on the left to the top left corner. Assisted by James McArthur.
      74'

      free kick won

      Pedro Obiang (West Ham United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      74'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Patrick van Aanholt.
      73'

      Substitution

      West Ham United
      Michail
      Antonio(30)
      off
      Pedro
      Obiang(14)
      on
      72'

      free kick won

      Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      72'

      corner

      Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Ryan Fredericks.
      70'

      corner

      Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Aaron Cresswell.
      70'

      miss

      Attempt missed. James McArthur (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from the right side of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Jeffrey Schlupp following a corner.
      69'

      corner

      Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Ryan Fredericks.
      68'

      Substitution

      West Ham United
      Chicharito(17)
      off
      Marko
      Arnautovic(7)
      on
      68'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Michy Batshuayi (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Patrick van Aanholt with a through ball.
      65'

      free kick won

      Michail Antonio (West Ham United) wins a free kick on the right wing.
      62'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. Michy Batshuayi (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
      60'

      Substitution

      Crystal Palace
      Christian
      Benteke(17)
      off
      Michy
      Batshuayi(23)
      on
      58'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Patrick van Aanholt (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from outside the box is just a bit too high. Assisted by Christian Benteke.
      57'

      free kick won

      Michail Antonio (West Ham United) wins a free kick on the right wing.
      56'

      free kick won

      Mark Noble (West Ham United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
      54'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Martin Kelly (Crystal Palace) header from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Patrick van Aanholt with a cross following a set piece situation.
      54'

      free kick won

      Luka Milivojevic (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
      53'

      post

      James McArthur (Crystal Palace) hits the left post with a right footed shot from the left side of the six yard box. Assisted by Patrick van Aanholt with a through ball.
      52'

      free kick won

      Luka Milivojevic (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      51'

      offside

      Offside, Crystal Palace. James McArthur tries a through ball, but Christian Benteke is caught offside.
      50'

      end delay

      Delay over. They are ready to continue.
      49'

      start delay

      Delay in match Mamadou Sakho (Crystal Palace) because of an injury.
      46'

      free kick won

      Mark Noble (West Ham United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

      First-Half Ends

      First Half ends, Crystal Palace 0, West Ham United 1.
      45'+1'

      Yellow Card

      McArthur(18)
      James McArthur (Crystal Palace) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
      45'

      miss

      Attempt missed. James McArthur (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from the right side of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Wilfried Zaha.
      43'

      Yellow Card

      Milivojevic(4)
      Luka Milivojevic (Crystal Palace) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
      43'

      free kick won

      Chicharito (West Ham United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      42'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from the right side of the box is too high. Assisted by Patrick van Aanholt.
      42'

      free kick won

      Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      40'

      corner

      Corner, West Ham United. Conceded by Patrick van Aanholt.
      39'

      free kick won

      Chicharito (West Ham United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
      38'

      attempt saved

      Attempt saved. Chicharito (West Ham United) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Michail Antonio.
      37'

      corner

      Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Aaron Cresswell.
      36'

      free kick won

      Vicente Guaita (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      36'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. Robert Snodgrass (West Ham United) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Aaron Cresswell.
      35'

      Yellow Card

      Wan-Bissaka(29)
      Aaron Wan-Bissaka (Crystal Palace) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
      35'

      free kick won

      Aaron Cresswell (West Ham United) wins a free kick on the left wing.
      32'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Christian Benteke (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Luka Milivojevic with a cross following a corner.
      32'

      corner

      Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Ryan Fredericks.
      31'

      attempt saved

      Attempt saved. Christian Benteke (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Andros Townsend with a through ball.
      29'

      free kick won

      James McArthur (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick on the right wing.
      27'

      West Ham United Goal

      West Ham United
      Goal!
      West Ham United
      Mark
      Noble(16)
      Goal! Crystal Palace 0, West Ham United 1. Mark Noble (West Ham United) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the bottom left corner.
      27'

      penalty won

      Penalty West Ham United. Michail Antonio draws a foul in the penalty area.
      25'

      free kick won

      Chicharito (West Ham United) wins a free kick on the right wing.
      23'

      offside

      Offside, Crystal Palace. Andros Townsend tries a through ball, but Patrick van Aanholt is caught offside.
      19'

      corner

      Corner, West Ham United. Conceded by Mamadou Sakho.
      19'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. Chicharito (West Ham United) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Felipe Anderson.
      18'

      attempt saved

      Attempt saved. James McArthur (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Wilfried Zaha with a through ball.
      15'

      attempt saved

      Attempt saved. Robert Snodgrass (West Ham United) left footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Felipe Anderson with a through ball.
      13'

      attempt saved

      Attempt saved. Ryan Fredericks (West Ham United) left footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Michail Antonio with a through ball.
      11'

      free kick won

      James McArthur (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
      10'

      free kick won

      Ryan Fredericks (West Ham United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      7'

      free kick won

      Robert Snodgrass (West Ham United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      7'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. Aaron Wan-Bissaka (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
      6'

      corner

      Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Angelo Ogbonna.
      6'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. Jeffrey Schlupp (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
      6'

      miss

      Attempt missed. James McArthur (Crystal Palace) header from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Luka Milivojevic with a cross following a corner.
      5'

      corner

      Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Ryan Fredericks.
      5'

      free kick won

      Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick on the left wing.
      2'

      corner

      Corner, West Ham United. Conceded by Aaron Wan-Bissaka.

      Kick-Off

      lineup

      Lineups are announced and players are warming up.