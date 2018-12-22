Skip navigation
      Manchester City vs Crystal Palace

      Man City 2 Palace 3

      Man City2
      Gündogan27'
      De Bruyne85'
      Palace3
      Schlupp33'
      Townsend35'
      Milivojevic51'
      Sat 22 Dec 15:00(KO listed in users′ timezone)

      Premier LeagueEtihad Stadium

      Full-Time

      Premier League
      pos
      club
      pl
      w
      d
      l
      gf
      ga
      gd
      pts
      1
      MCIManchester City
      38
      32
      2
      4
      95
      23
      +72
      98
      2
      LIVLiverpool
      38
      30
      7
      1
      89
      22
      +67
      97
      3
      CHEChelsea
      38
      21
      9
      8
      63
      39
      +24
      72
      4
      TOTTottenham Hotspur
      38
      23
      2
      13
      67
      39
      +28
      71
      5
      ARSArsenal
      38
      21
      7
      10
      73
      51
      +22
      70
      6
      MUNManchester United
      38
      19
      9
      10
      65
      54
      +11
      66
      7
      WOLWolverhampton Wanderers
      38
      16
      9
      13
      47
      46
      +1
      57
      8
      EVEEverton
      38
      15
      9
      14
      54
      46
      +8
      54
      9
      LEILeicester City
      38
      15
      7
      16
      51
      48
      +3
      52
      10
      WHUWest Ham United
      38
      15
      7
      16
      52
      55
      -3
      52
      11
      WATWatford
      38
      14
      8
      16
      52
      59
      -7
      50
      12
      CRYCrystal Palace
      38
      14
      7
      17
      51
      53
      -2
      49
      13
      NEWNewcastle United
      38
      12
      9
      17
      42
      48
      -6
      45
      14
      BOUBournemouth
      38
      13
      6
      19
      56
      70
      -14
      45
      15
      BURBurnley
      38
      11
      7
      20
      45
      68
      -23
      40
      16
      SOUSouthampton
      38
      9
      12
      17
      45
      65
      -20
      39
      17
      BHABrighton and Hove Albion
      38
      9
      9
      20
      35
      60
      -25
      36
      18
      CARCardiff City
      38
      10
      4
      24
      34
      69
      -35
      34
      19
      FULFulham
      38
      7
      5
      26
      34
      81
      -47
      26
      20
      HUDHuddersfield Town
      38
      3
      7
      28
      22
      76
      -54
      16

      Starting lineup

      31
      Vicente Guaita
      GK
      90'+3'
      5
      James Tomkins
      DF
      3
      Patrick van Aanholt
      DF
      75'
      12
      Mamadou Sakho
      DF
      29
      Aaron Wan-Bissaka
      DF
      18
      James McArthur
      MF
      80'
      10
      Andros Townsend
      MF
      35'
      7
      Max Meyer
      MF
      substitution icon90'+5'
      15
      Jeffrey Schlupp
      MF
      33'
      4
      Luka Milivojevic
      MF
      51'
      11
      Wilfried Zaha
      S
      45'
      substitution icon88'

