Townsend's City screamer on edge of new Premier League accolade
Man City 2 Palace 3
Man City2
Gündogan27'
De Bruyne85'
Palace3
Schlupp33'
Townsend35'
Milivojevic51'
- Roy Hodgson dissects Palace's tactical Manchester City triumph
- Andros Townsend's Manchester City screamer wins Palace's Goal of the 18/19 Season
- Townsend Wins Man of the Match Vote for Man City Heroics
- How the World Reacted to Palace's Man City Stunner
- Watch Free Highlights of Incredible Win Over Man City
- 106:50The Full 90 | Manchester City v Crystal Palace | PalaceTV+106:50The Full 90 | Manchester City v Crystal Palace | PalaceTV+First-team
- 18:15Extended Highlights: Manchester City 2-2 Crystal Palace18:15Extended Highlights: Manchester City 2-2 Crystal PalaceHighlights
- 02:28Match action: Manchester City 2-2 Crystal Palace02:28Match action: Manchester City 2-2 Crystal PalaceMatch Action
- 02:23
- 01:41
- 05:06
- 01:44NBC's Rebecca Lowe speaks to Palace TV in Nashville01:44NBC's Rebecca Lowe speaks to Palace TV in NashvilleFeatures
- 102:13The Full 90: Crystal Palace v Manchester City | PalaceTV+102:13The Full 90: Crystal Palace v Manchester City | PalaceTV+First-team
- 14:53Extended Highlights: Crystal Palace 2-4 Manchester City | Palace TV+
- 12:06Post-match press conference: Manchester City (H)12:06Post-match press conference: Manchester City (H)Press Conferences
- 02:252 minute highlights: Crystal Palace 2-4 Manchester City02:252 minute highlights: Crystal Palace 2-4 Manchester CityMatch Action
- 01:48
pos
club
pl
w
d
l
gf
ga
gd
pts
1
MCIManchester City
38
32
2
4
95
23
+72
98
2
LIVLiverpool
38
30
7
1
89
22
+67
97
3
CHEChelsea
38
21
9
8
63
39
+24
72
4
TOTTottenham Hotspur
38
23
2
13
67
39
+28
71
5
ARSArsenal
38
21
7
10
73
51
+22
70
6
MUNManchester United
38
19
9
10
65
54
+11
66
7
WOLWolverhampton Wanderers
38
16
9
13
47
46
+1
57
8
EVEEverton
38
15
9
14
54
46
+8
54
9
LEILeicester City
38
15
7
16
51
48
+3
52
10
WHUWest Ham United
38
15
7
16
52
55
-3
52
11
WATWatford
38
14
8
16
52
59
-7
50
12
CRYCrystal Palace
38
14
7
17
51
53
-2
49
13
NEWNewcastle United
38
12
9
17
42
48
-6
45
14
BOUBournemouth
38
13
6
19
56
70
-14
45
15
BURBurnley
38
11
7
20
45
68
-23
40
16
SOUSouthampton
38
9
12
17
45
65
-20
39
17
BHABrighton and Hove Albion
38
9
9
20
35
60
-25
36
18
CARCardiff City
38
10
4
24
34
69
-35
34
19
FULFulham
38
7
5
26
34
81
-47
26
20
HUDHuddersfield Town
38
3
7
28
22
76
-54
16
Match Blog
Full-Time
Match ends, Manchester City 2, Crystal Palace 3.
90'+5'
attempt saved
Attempt saved. Leroy Sané (Manchester City) left footed shot from a difficult angle on the left is saved in the bottom left corner.
90'+5'
Substitution
Max
Meyer(7)off
Jason
Puncheon(42)on
90'+3'
Yellow Card
Guaita(31)
Vicente Guaita (Crystal Palace) is shown the yellow card.
90'+2'
miss
Attempt missed. Gabriel Jesus (Manchester City) header from the centre of the box is just a bit too high. Assisted by Kevin De Bruyne with a cross.
88'
Substitution
Wilfried
Zaha(11)off
Jordan
Ayew(14)on
87'
offside
Offside, Manchester City. Kevin De Bruyne tries a through ball, but Gabriel Jesus is caught offside.
87'
attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. Bernardo Silva (Manchester City) header from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Aymeric Laporte.
86'
corner
Corner, Manchester City. Conceded by James McArthur.
86'
attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. Leroy Sané (Manchester City) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Aymeric Laporte.
85'
Manchester City Goal
Goal!
Kevin
De Bruyne(17)
Goal! Manchester City 2, Crystal Palace 3. Kevin De Bruyne (Manchester City) right footed shot from long range on the right to the top left corner. Assisted by Bernardo Silva.
81'
corner
Corner, Manchester City. Conceded by Andros Townsend.
80'
Yellow Card
McArthur(18)
James McArthur (Crystal Palace) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
80'
free kick won
Gabriel Jesus (Manchester City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
77'
offside
Offside, Crystal Palace. Luka Milivojevic tries a through ball, but Wilfried Zaha is caught offside.
76'
post
Leroy Sané (Manchester City) hits the right post with a left footed shot from outside the box from a direct free kick.
75'
Yellow Card
van Aanholt(3)
Patrick van Aanholt (Crystal Palace) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
75'
free kick won
Kevin De Bruyne (Manchester City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
73'
free kick won
James McArthur (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick on the right wing.
71'
corner
Corner, Manchester City. Conceded by Andros Townsend.
69'
Substitution
Raheem
Sterling(7)off
Riyad
Mahrez(26)on
69'
miss
Attempt missed. Ilkay Gündogan (Manchester City) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left.
63'
free kick won
Andros Townsend (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
62'
Substitution
Fabian
Delph(18)off
Kevin
De Bruyne(17)on
60'
miss
Attempt missed. Max Meyer (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from the left side of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Wilfried Zaha.
60'
miss
Attempt missed. Aymeric Laporte (Manchester City) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the right. Assisted by John Stones.
58'
free kick won
Gabriel Jesus (Manchester City) wins a free kick on the left wing.
58'
attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. Gabriel Jesus (Manchester City) left footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Bernardo Silva.
51'
Crystal Palace Goal!
Goal!
Luka
Milivojevic(4)
Goal! Manchester City 1, Crystal Palace 3. Luka Milivojevic (Crystal Palace) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the bottom right corner.
51'
penalty won
Penalty Crystal Palace. Max Meyer draws a foul in the penalty area.
51'
post
Andros Townsend (Crystal Palace) hits the right post with a header from the centre of the box. Assisted by Aaron Wan-Bissaka with a cross.
50'
miss
Attempt missed. Aymeric Laporte (Manchester City) header from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Leroy Sané with a cross following a corner.
50'
Substitution
Nicolás
Otamendi(30)off
Sergio
Agüero(10)on
49'
corner
Corner, Manchester City. Conceded by Andros Townsend.
First-Half Ends
First Half ends, Manchester City 1, Crystal Palace 2.
45'+1'
corner
Corner, Manchester City. Conceded by Max Meyer.
45'
Yellow Card
Zaha(11)
Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
44'
free kick won
Ilkay Gündogan (Manchester City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
44'
free kick won
Kyle Walker (Manchester City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
43'
free kick won
Luka Milivojevic (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
41'
corner
Corner, Manchester City. Conceded by Mamadou Sakho.
41'
corner
Corner, Manchester City. Conceded by Aaron Wan-Bissaka.
38'
miss
Attempt missed. Aymeric Laporte (Manchester City) header from very close range misses to the right. Assisted by Ilkay Gündogan with a cross following a set piece situation.
37'
free kick won
Leroy Sané (Manchester City) wins a free kick on the left wing.
35'
Crystal Palace Goal!
Goal!
Andros
Townsend(10)
Goal! Manchester City 1, Crystal Palace 2. Andros Townsend (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from outside the box to the top right corner following a set piece situation.
35'
free kick won
Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
34'
attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. Kyle Walker (Manchester City) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by John Stones.
33'
Crystal Palace Goal!
Goal!
Jeffrey
Schlupp(15)
Goal! Manchester City 1, Crystal Palace 1. Jeffrey Schlupp (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from the left side of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by James McArthur.
31'
free kick won
Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick on the left wing.
30'
corner
Corner, Manchester City. Conceded by Aaron Wan-Bissaka.
27'
Manchester City Goal
Goal!
Ilkay
Gündogan(8)
Goal! Manchester City 1, Crystal Palace 0. Ilkay Gündogan (Manchester City) header from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Fabian Delph with a cross.
26'
attempt saved
Attempt saved. Leroy Sané (Manchester City) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
24'
corner
Corner, Manchester City. Conceded by Andros Townsend.
16'
attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. Bernardo Silva (Manchester City) right footed shot from the left side of the six yard box is blocked. Assisted by Raheem Sterling.
16'
miss
Attempt missed. Raheem Sterling (Manchester City) right footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Bernardo Silva with a cross.
14'
free kick won
Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
10'
miss
Attempt missed. Leroy Sané (Manchester City) left footed shot from a difficult angle on the left is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Bernardo Silva.
9'
corner
Corner, Manchester City. Conceded by James McArthur.
9'
miss
Attempt missed. Nicolás Otamendi (Manchester City) header from the right side of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Leroy Sané with a cross following a corner.
8'
corner
Corner, Manchester City. Conceded by Aaron Wan-Bissaka.
6'
corner
Corner, Manchester City. Conceded by Mamadou Sakho.
5'
offside
Offside, Manchester City. Nicolás Otamendi tries a through ball, but Leroy Sané is caught offside.
2'
corner
Corner, Manchester City. Conceded by Vicente Guaita.
2'
attempt saved
Attempt saved. Fabian Delph (Manchester City) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Raheem Sterling.
Kick-Off
lineup
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.
Starting lineup
31
Vicente Guaita
GK
90'+3'
7
Max Meyer
MF
90'+5'
11
Wilfried Zaha
S
45'
88'
Starting lineup
31
Ederson
GK
14
Aymeric Laporte
DF
30
Nicolás Otamendi
DF
50'
18
Fabian Delph
DF
62'
2
Kyle Walker
DF
8
Ilkay Gündogan
MF
27'
5
John Stones
MF
20
Bernardo Silva
MF
7
Raheem Sterling
S
69'
33
Gabriel Jesus
S
19
Leroy Sané
S
Substitutes
3
Danilo
10
Sergio Agüero
50'
17
Kevin De Bruyne
62'
85'
26
Riyad Mahrez
69'
35
Oleksandr Zinchenko
47
Phil Foden
49
Arijanet Muric
Team stats
Possession
78%
22%
Total shots
19
5
Shots on target
5
3
Corners
13
0
Passes completed
0
0
Free kicks
6
7
Offsides
0
0
ARS
3-1
BUR
HUD
1-3
SOU
BOU
2-0
BHA
WHU
0-2
WAT
NEW
0-0
FUL
CHE
0-1
LEI
CAR
1-5
MUN
Latest videosView all videos
