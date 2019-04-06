Watch free highlights of Palace's Newcastle win now
Newcastle Utd 0 Palace 1
Newcastle Utd0
Palace1
Milivojevic81'
- Milivojevic suggests which Palace player changed Newcastle game
- Vote now for your Palace Man of the Match from Newcastle triumph!
- Report: Milivojevic buries in crucial Palace win
- 14:48Extended Highlights: Newcastle 4-0 Crystal Palace | Palace TV+14:48Extended Highlights: Newcastle 4-0 Crystal Palace | Palace TV+Match Action
- 101:01The Full 90: Newcastle v Crystal Palace | PalaceTV+101:01The Full 90: Newcastle v Crystal Palace | PalaceTV+First-team
- 02:32Match Action: Newcastle 4-0 Crystal Palace02:32Match Action: Newcastle 4-0 Crystal PalaceMatch Action
- 06:14
- 02:02
- 04:48
- 11:44Post-match press conference: Newcastle (H)11:44Post-match press conference: Newcastle (H)Press Conferences
- 99:57The Full 90: Crystal Palace v Newcastle Utd | Palace TV+99:57The Full 90: Crystal Palace v Newcastle Utd | Palace TV+First-team
- 12:09Extended Highlights: Crystal Palace 2-0 Newcastle Utd | Palace TV+
- 01:43
- 02:412 minute highlights: Crystal Palace 2-0 Newcastle Utd02:412 minute highlights: Crystal Palace 2-0 Newcastle UtdFirst-team
- 03:53
pos
club
pl
w
d
l
gf
ga
gd
pts
1
MCIManchester City
38
32
2
4
95
23
+72
98
2
LIVLiverpool
38
30
7
1
89
22
+67
97
3
CHEChelsea
38
21
9
8
63
39
+24
72
4
TOTTottenham Hotspur
38
23
2
13
67
39
+28
71
5
ARSArsenal
38
21
7
10
73
51
+22
70
6
MUNManchester United
38
19
9
10
65
54
+11
66
7
WOLWolverhampton Wanderers
38
16
9
13
47
46
+1
57
8
EVEEverton
38
15
9
14
54
46
+8
54
9
LEILeicester City
38
15
7
16
51
48
+3
52
10
WHUWest Ham United
38
15
7
16
52
55
-3
52
11
WATWatford
38
14
8
16
52
59
-7
50
12
CRYCrystal Palace
38
14
7
17
51
53
-2
49
13
NEWNewcastle United
38
12
9
17
42
48
-6
45
14
BOUBournemouth
38
13
6
19
56
70
-14
45
15
BURBurnley
38
11
7
20
45
68
-23
40
16
SOUSouthampton
38
9
12
17
45
65
-20
39
17
BHABrighton and Hove Albion
38
9
9
20
35
60
-25
36
18
CARCardiff City
38
10
4
24
34
69
-35
34
19
FULFulham
38
7
5
26
34
81
-47
26
20
HUDHuddersfield Town
38
3
7
28
22
76
-54
16
Match Blog
Full-Time
Match ends, Newcastle United 0, Crystal Palace 1.
90'+7'
free kick won
Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick on the left wing.
90'+6'
corner
Corner, Newcastle United. Conceded by Aaron Wan-Bissaka.
90'+4'
Yellow Card
Benteke(17)
Christian Benteke (Crystal Palace) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
90'+4'
free kick won
Fabian Schär (Newcastle United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
90'+3'
corner
Corner, Newcastle United. Conceded by Martin Kelly.
90'+2'
offside
Offside, Newcastle United. Fabian Schär tries a through ball, but DeAndre Yedlin is caught offside.
90'
free kick won
Jeffrey Schlupp (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
90'
Substitution
Matt
Ritchie(11)off
Christian
Atsu(30)on
86'
free kick won
Vicente Guaita (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
85'
Substitution
Andros
Townsend(10)off
Cheikhou
Kouyaté(8)on
84'
miss
Attempt missed. Ayoze Pérez (Newcastle United) header from the centre of the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Jonjo Shelvey with a cross.
84'
attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. Miguel Almirón (Newcastle United) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Ayoze Pérez.
81'
Crystal Palace Goal!
Goal!
Luka
Milivojevic(4)
Goal! Newcastle United 0, Crystal Palace 1. Luka Milivojevic (Crystal Palace) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the bottom left corner.
80'
penalty won
Penalty Crystal Palace. Wilfried Zaha draws a foul in the penalty area.
79'
Yellow Card
Hayden(14)
Isaac Hayden (Newcastle United) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
79'
free kick won
Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
76'
Substitution
Ki Sung-yueng(4)off
Jonjo
Shelvey(8)on
74'
corner
Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by DeAndre Yedlin.
73'
Substitution
James
Tomkins(5)off
Scott
Dann(6)on
73'
end delay
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
72'
start delay
Delay in match James Tomkins (Crystal Palace) because of an injury.
70'
free kick won
Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
69'
free kick won
Salomón Rondón (Newcastle United) wins a free kick on the right wing.
68'
free kick won
Fabian Schär (Newcastle United) wins a free kick on the right wing.
67'
free kick won
DeAndre Yedlin (Newcastle United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
65'
corner
Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Fabian Schär.
65'
Substitution
Florian
Lejeune(20)off
Paul
Dummett(3)on
65'
end delay
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
65'
Substitution
Michy
Batshuayi(23)off
Christian
Benteke(17)on
60'
start delay
Delay in match Florian Lejeune (Newcastle United) because of an injury.
58'
miss
Attempt missed. DeAndre Yedlin (Newcastle United) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses the top left corner. Assisted by Miguel Almirón.
56'
free kick won
Miguel Almirón (Newcastle United) wins a free kick on the left wing.
56'
miss
Attempt missed. Salomón Rondón (Newcastle United) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the left from a direct free kick.
55'
free kick won
Miguel Almirón (Newcastle United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
53'
attempt saved
Attempt saved. Florian Lejeune (Newcastle United) header from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Matt Ritchie with a cross.
52'
corner
Corner, Newcastle United. Conceded by James Tomkins.
52'
attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. Ayoze Pérez (Newcastle United) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Matt Ritchie with a cross.
51'
free kick won
Salomón Rondón (Newcastle United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
49'
free kick won
Luka Milivojevic (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
48'
miss
Attempt missed. Jeffrey Schlupp (Crystal Palace) header from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Wilfried Zaha.
47'
corner
Corner, Newcastle United. Conceded by Andros Townsend.
46'
miss
Attempt missed. Ki Sung-yueng (Newcastle United) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left. Assisted by Ayoze Pérez.
First-Half Ends
First Half ends, Newcastle United 0, Crystal Palace 0.
45'+2'
Yellow Card
Kelly(34)
Martin Kelly (Crystal Palace) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
45'+2'
free kick won
Miguel Almirón (Newcastle United) wins a free kick on the left wing.
45'+2'
miss
Attempt missed. Salomón Rondón (Newcastle United) right footed shot from long range on the left is close, but misses the top right corner from a direct free kick.
45'+1'
free kick won
Matt Ritchie (Newcastle United) wins a free kick on the left wing.
45'
offside
Offside, Crystal Palace. Vicente Guaita tries a through ball, but Wilfried Zaha is caught offside.
45'
free kick won
James McArthur (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
43'
corner
Corner, Newcastle United. Conceded by Martin Kelly.
42'
offside
Offside, Crystal Palace. James Tomkins tries a through ball, but James McArthur is caught offside.
42'
corner
Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Matt Ritchie.
39'
corner
Corner, Newcastle United. Conceded by Andros Townsend.
39'
attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. Miguel Almirón (Newcastle United) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Salomón Rondón.
38'
free kick won
Ayoze Pérez (Newcastle United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
38'
end delay
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
36'
start delay
Delay in match Michy Batshuayi (Crystal Palace) because of an injury.
34'
attempt saved
Attempt saved. Salomón Rondón (Newcastle United) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
29'
miss
Attempt missed. Salomón Rondón (Newcastle United) header from the left side of the six yard box is just a bit too high. Assisted by DeAndre Yedlin with a cross.
28'
attempt saved
Attempt saved. Ki Sung-yueng (Newcastle United) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Salomón Rondón.
24'
corner
Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Jamaal Lascelles.
23'
free kick won
Andros Townsend (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
23'
offside
Offside, Crystal Palace. Andros Townsend tries a through ball, but Michy Batshuayi is caught offside.
21'
free kick won
Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
18'
free kick won
Ki Sung-yueng (Newcastle United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
16'
corner
Corner, Newcastle United. Conceded by Vicente Guaita.
16'
attempt saved
Attempt saved. Matt Ritchie (Newcastle United) left footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Salomón Rondón.
15'
free kick won
Luka Milivojevic (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
14'
offside
Offside, Newcastle United. Matt Ritchie tries a through ball, but Salomón Rondón is caught offside.
13'
miss
Attempt missed. Fabian Schär (Newcastle United) right footed shot from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Florian Lejeune with a headed pass following a corner.
12'
attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. Matt Ritchie (Newcastle United) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
12'
corner
Corner, Newcastle United. Conceded by Martin Kelly.
12'
miss
Attempt missed. Matt Ritchie (Newcastle United) left footed shot from the left side of the box misses to the right.
11'
attempt saved
Attempt saved. Isaac Hayden (Newcastle United) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Salomón Rondón.
10'
free kick won
Ayoze Pérez (Newcastle United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
7'
offside
Offside, Crystal Palace. Jeffrey Schlupp tries a through ball, but Patrick van Aanholt is caught offside.
6'
miss
Attempt missed. Salomón Rondón (Newcastle United) header from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Matt Ritchie with a cross following a corner.
6'
corner
Corner, Newcastle United. Conceded by Aaron Wan-Bissaka.
3'
free kick won
Andros Townsend (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
2'
miss
Attempt missed. Jeffrey Schlupp (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Wilfried Zaha.
Kick-Off
lineup
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.
Starting lineup
34
Martin Kelly
DF
45'+2'
Substitutes
6
Scott Dann
73'
17
Christian Benteke
65'
90'+4'
Starting lineup
12
Martin Dubravka
GK
20
Florian Lejeune
DF
65'
22
DeAndre Yedlin
DF
11
Matt Ritchie
DF
90'
5
Fabian Schär
DF
6
Jamaal Lascelles
DF
24
Miguel Almirón
MF
17
Ayoze Pérez
MF
4
Ki Sung-yueng
MF
76'
14
Isaac Hayden
MF
79'
9
Salomón Rondón
S
Substitutes
3
Paul Dummett
65'
8
Jonjo Shelvey
76'
13
Yoshinori Muto
18
Federico Fernández
19
Javier Manquillo
26
Karl Darlow
30
Christian Atsu
90'
Team stats
Possession
54%
46%
Total shots
18
3
Shots on target
5
1
Corners
9
4
Passes completed
0
0
Free kicks
12
12
Offsides
0
0
BOU
1-3
BUR
HUD
1-4
LEI
