      Newcastle United vs Crystal Palace

      Newcastle Utd 0 Palace 1

      Newcastle Utd0
      Palace1
      Milivojevic81'
      Sat 06 Apr 14:00(KO listed in users′ timezone)

      Premier LeagueSt. James' Park

      Full-Time

      Premier League
      pos
      club
      pl
      w
      d
      l
      gf
      ga
      gd
      pts
      1
      MCIManchester City
      38
      32
      2
      4
      95
      23
      +72
      98
      2
      LIVLiverpool
      38
      30
      7
      1
      89
      22
      +67
      97
      3
      CHEChelsea
      38
      21
      9
      8
      63
      39
      +24
      72
      4
      TOTTottenham Hotspur
      38
      23
      2
      13
      67
      39
      +28
      71
      5
      ARSArsenal
      38
      21
      7
      10
      73
      51
      +22
      70
      6
      MUNManchester United
      38
      19
      9
      10
      65
      54
      +11
      66
      7
      WOLWolverhampton Wanderers
      38
      16
      9
      13
      47
      46
      +1
      57
      8
      EVEEverton
      38
      15
      9
      14
      54
      46
      +8
      54
      9
      LEILeicester City
      38
      15
      7
      16
      51
      48
      +3
      52
      10
      WHUWest Ham United
      38
      15
      7
      16
      52
      55
      -3
      52
      11
      WATWatford
      38
      14
      8
      16
      52
      59
      -7
      50
      12
      CRYCrystal Palace
      38
      14
      7
      17
      51
      53
      -2
      49
      13
      NEWNewcastle United
      38
      12
      9
      17
      42
      48
      -6
      45
      14
      BOUBournemouth
      38
      13
      6
      19
      56
      70
      -14
      45
      15
      BURBurnley
      38
      11
      7
      20
      45
      68
      -23
      40
      16
      SOUSouthampton
      38
      9
      12
      17
      45
      65
      -20
      39
      17
      BHABrighton and Hove Albion
      38
      9
      9
      20
      35
      60
      -25
      36
      18
      CARCardiff City
      38
      10
      4
      24
      34
      69
      -35
      34
      19
      FULFulham
      38
      7
      5
      26
      34
      81
      -47
      26
      20
      HUDHuddersfield Town
      38
      3
      7
      28
      22
      76
      -54
      16

      Match Blog

      Full-Time

      Match ends, Newcastle United 0, Crystal Palace 1.
      90'+7'

      free kick won

      Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick on the left wing.
      90'+6'

      corner

      Corner, Newcastle United. Conceded by Aaron Wan-Bissaka.
      90'+4'

      Yellow Card

      Benteke(17)
      Christian Benteke (Crystal Palace) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
      90'+4'

      free kick won

      Fabian Schär (Newcastle United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      90'+3'

      corner

      Corner, Newcastle United. Conceded by Martin Kelly.
      90'+2'

      offside

      Offside, Newcastle United. Fabian Schär tries a through ball, but DeAndre Yedlin is caught offside.
      90'

      free kick won

      Jeffrey Schlupp (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      90'

      Substitution

      Newcastle United
      Matt
      Ritchie(11)
      off
      Christian
      Atsu(30)
      on
      86'

      free kick won

      Vicente Guaita (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      85'

      Substitution

      Crystal Palace
      Andros
      Townsend(10)
      off
      Cheikhou
      Kouyaté(8)
      on
      84'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Ayoze Pérez (Newcastle United) header from the centre of the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Jonjo Shelvey with a cross.
      84'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. Miguel Almirón (Newcastle United) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Ayoze Pérez.
      81'

      Crystal Palace Goal!

      Crystal Palace
      Goal!
      Crystal Palace
      Luka
      Milivojevic(4)
      Goal! Newcastle United 0, Crystal Palace 1. Luka Milivojevic (Crystal Palace) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the bottom left corner.
      80'

      penalty won

      Penalty Crystal Palace. Wilfried Zaha draws a foul in the penalty area.
      79'

      Yellow Card

      Hayden(14)
      Isaac Hayden (Newcastle United) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
      79'

      free kick won

      Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
      76'

      Substitution

      Newcastle United
      Ki Sung-yueng(4)
      off
      Jonjo
      Shelvey(8)
      on
      74'

      corner

      Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by DeAndre Yedlin.
      73'

      Substitution

      Crystal Palace
      James
      Tomkins(5)
      off
      Scott
      Dann(6)
      on
      73'

      end delay

      Delay over. They are ready to continue.
      72'

      start delay

      Delay in match James Tomkins (Crystal Palace) because of an injury.
      70'

      free kick won

      Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      69'

      free kick won

      Salomón Rondón (Newcastle United) wins a free kick on the right wing.
      68'

      free kick won

      Fabian Schär (Newcastle United) wins a free kick on the right wing.
      67'

      free kick won

      DeAndre Yedlin (Newcastle United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      65'

      corner

      Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Fabian Schär.
      65'

      Substitution

      Newcastle United
      Florian
      Lejeune(20)
      off
      Paul
      Dummett(3)
      on
      65'

      end delay

      Delay over. They are ready to continue.
      65'

      Substitution

      Crystal Palace
      Michy
      Batshuayi(23)
      off
      Christian
      Benteke(17)
      on
      60'

      start delay

      Delay in match Florian Lejeune (Newcastle United) because of an injury.
      58'

      miss

      Attempt missed. DeAndre Yedlin (Newcastle United) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses the top left corner. Assisted by Miguel Almirón.
      56'

      free kick won

      Miguel Almirón (Newcastle United) wins a free kick on the left wing.
      56'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Salomón Rondón (Newcastle United) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the left from a direct free kick.
      55'

      free kick won

      Miguel Almirón (Newcastle United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
      53'

      attempt saved

      Attempt saved. Florian Lejeune (Newcastle United) header from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Matt Ritchie with a cross.
      52'

      corner

      Corner, Newcastle United. Conceded by James Tomkins.
      52'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. Ayoze Pérez (Newcastle United) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Matt Ritchie with a cross.
      51'

      free kick won

      Salomón Rondón (Newcastle United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      49'

      free kick won

      Luka Milivojevic (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      48'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Jeffrey Schlupp (Crystal Palace) header from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Wilfried Zaha.
      47'

      corner

      Corner, Newcastle United. Conceded by Andros Townsend.
      46'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Ki Sung-yueng (Newcastle United) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left. Assisted by Ayoze Pérez.

      First-Half Ends

      First Half ends, Newcastle United 0, Crystal Palace 0.
      45'+2'

      Yellow Card

      Kelly(34)
      Martin Kelly (Crystal Palace) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
      45'+2'

      free kick won

      Miguel Almirón (Newcastle United) wins a free kick on the left wing.
      45'+2'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Salomón Rondón (Newcastle United) right footed shot from long range on the left is close, but misses the top right corner from a direct free kick.
      45'+1'

      free kick won

      Matt Ritchie (Newcastle United) wins a free kick on the left wing.
      45'

      offside

      Offside, Crystal Palace. Vicente Guaita tries a through ball, but Wilfried Zaha is caught offside.
      45'

      free kick won

      James McArthur (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      43'

      corner

      Corner, Newcastle United. Conceded by Martin Kelly.
      42'

      offside

      Offside, Crystal Palace. James Tomkins tries a through ball, but James McArthur is caught offside.
      42'

      corner

      Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Matt Ritchie.
      39'

      corner

      Corner, Newcastle United. Conceded by Andros Townsend.
      39'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. Miguel Almirón (Newcastle United) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Salomón Rondón.
      38'

      free kick won

      Ayoze Pérez (Newcastle United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
      38'

      end delay

      Delay over. They are ready to continue.
      36'

      start delay

      Delay in match Michy Batshuayi (Crystal Palace) because of an injury.
      34'

      attempt saved

      Attempt saved. Salomón Rondón (Newcastle United) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
      29'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Salomón Rondón (Newcastle United) header from the left side of the six yard box is just a bit too high. Assisted by DeAndre Yedlin with a cross.
      28'

      attempt saved

      Attempt saved. Ki Sung-yueng (Newcastle United) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Salomón Rondón.
      24'

      corner

      Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Jamaal Lascelles.
      23'

      free kick won

      Andros Townsend (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      23'

      offside

      Offside, Crystal Palace. Andros Townsend tries a through ball, but Michy Batshuayi is caught offside.
      21'

      free kick won

      Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      18'

      free kick won

      Ki Sung-yueng (Newcastle United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      16'

      corner

      Corner, Newcastle United. Conceded by Vicente Guaita.
      16'

      attempt saved

      Attempt saved. Matt Ritchie (Newcastle United) left footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Salomón Rondón.
      15'

      free kick won

      Luka Milivojevic (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      14'

      offside

      Offside, Newcastle United. Matt Ritchie tries a through ball, but Salomón Rondón is caught offside.
      13'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Fabian Schär (Newcastle United) right footed shot from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Florian Lejeune with a headed pass following a corner.
      12'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. Matt Ritchie (Newcastle United) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
      12'

      corner

      Corner, Newcastle United. Conceded by Martin Kelly.
      12'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Matt Ritchie (Newcastle United) left footed shot from the left side of the box misses to the right.
      11'

      attempt saved

      Attempt saved. Isaac Hayden (Newcastle United) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Salomón Rondón.
      10'

      free kick won

      Ayoze Pérez (Newcastle United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
      7'

      offside

      Offside, Crystal Palace. Jeffrey Schlupp tries a through ball, but Patrick van Aanholt is caught offside.
      6'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Salomón Rondón (Newcastle United) header from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Matt Ritchie with a cross following a corner.
      6'

      corner

      Corner, Newcastle United. Conceded by Aaron Wan-Bissaka.
      3'

      free kick won

      Andros Townsend (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
      2'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Jeffrey Schlupp (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Wilfried Zaha.

      Kick-Off

      lineup

      Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

      Starting lineup

      31
      Vicente Guaita
      GK
      5
      James Tomkins
      DF
      substitution icon73'
      3
      Patrick van Aanholt
      DF
      34
      Martin Kelly
      DF
      45'+2'
      29
      Aaron Wan-Bissaka
      DF
      4
      Luka Milivojevic
      MF
      81'
      18
      James McArthur
      MF
      10
      Andros Townsend
      MF
      substitution icon85'
      15
      Jeffrey Schlupp
      MF
      11
      Wilfried Zaha
      S
      23
      Michy Batshuayi
      S
      substitution icon65'

      Substitutes

      2
      Joel Ward
      6
      Scott Dann
      substitution icon73'
      8
      Cheikhou Kouyaté
      substitution icon85'
      13
      Wayne Hennessey
      14
      Jordan Ayew
      17
      Christian Benteke
      substitution icon65'
      90'+4'
      35
      Sam Woods

      Starting lineup

      12
      Martin Dubravka
      GK
      20
      Florian Lejeune
      DF
      substitution icon65'
      22
      DeAndre Yedlin
      DF
      11
      Matt Ritchie
      DF
      substitution icon90'
      5
      Fabian Schär
      DF
      6
      Jamaal Lascelles
      DF
      24
      Miguel Almirón
      MF
      17
      Ayoze Pérez
      MF
      4
      Ki Sung-yueng
      MF
      substitution icon76'
      14
      Isaac Hayden
      MF
      79'
      9
      Salomón Rondón
      S

      Substitutes

      3
      Paul Dummett
      substitution icon65'
      8
      Jonjo Shelvey
      substitution icon76'
      13
      Yoshinori Muto
      18
      Federico Fernández
      19
      Javier Manquillo
      26
      Karl Darlow
      30
      Christian Atsu
      substitution icon90'
      Newcastle United

      Team stats

      Crystal Palace
      Possession
      54%
      46%
      Total shots
      18
      3
      Shots on target
      5
      1
      Corners
      9
      4
      Passes completed
      0
      0
      Free kicks
      12
      12
      Offsides
      0
      0
