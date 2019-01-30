Skip navigation
      Southampton vs Crystal Palace

      Southampton 1 Palace 1

      Southampton1
      Ward-Prowse77'
      Palace1
      Zaha41'
      Wed 30 Jan 19:45(KO listed in users′ timezone)

      Premier LeagueSt. Mary's Stadium

      Full-Time

      Latest videos

      View all videos
      0112
      View all videos

      Upcoming palace games

      View all fixtures
      View all fixtures
      Back to top
      Premier League
      pos
      club
      pl
      w
      d
      l
      gf
      ga
      gd
      pts
      1
      MCIManchester City
      38
      32
      2
      4
      95
      23
      +72
      98
      2
      LIVLiverpool
      38
      30
      7
      1
      89
      22
      +67
      97
      3
      CHEChelsea
      38
      21
      9
      8
      63
      39
      +24
      72
      4
      TOTTottenham Hotspur
      38
      23
      2
      13
      67
      39
      +28
      71
      5
      ARSArsenal
      38
      21
      7
      10
      73
      51
      +22
      70
      6
      MUNManchester United
      38
      19
      9
      10
      65
      54
      +11
      66
      7
      WOLWolverhampton Wanderers
      38
      16
      9
      13
      47
      46
      +1
      57
      8
      EVEEverton
      38
      15
      9
      14
      54
      46
      +8
      54
      9
      LEILeicester City
      38
      15
      7
      16
      51
      48
      +3
      52
      10
      WHUWest Ham United
      38
      15
      7
      16
      52
      55
      -3
      52
      11
      WATWatford
      38
      14
      8
      16
      52
      59
      -7
      50
      12
      CRYCrystal Palace
      38
      14
      7
      17
      51
      53
      -2
      49
      13
      NEWNewcastle United
      38
      12
      9
      17
      42
      48
      -6
      45
      14
      BOUBournemouth
      38
      13
      6
      19
      56
      70
      -14
      45
      15
      BURBurnley
      38
      11
      7
      20
      45
      68
      -23
      40
      16
      SOUSouthampton
      38
      9
      12
      17
      45
      65
      -20
      39
      17
      BHABrighton and Hove Albion
      38
      9
      9
      20
      35
      60
      -25
      36
      18
      CARCardiff City
      38
      10
      4
      24
      34
      69
      -35
      34
      19
      FULFulham
      38
      7
      5
      26
      34
      81
      -47
      26
      20
      HUDHuddersfield Town
      38
      3
      7
      28
      22
      76
      -54
      16

      Match Blog

      Full-Time

      Match ends, Southampton 1, Crystal Palace 1.
      90'+3'

      free kick won

      Mamadou Sakho (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      90'+3'

      corner

      Corner, Southampton. Conceded by Aaron Wan-Bissaka.
      90'+3'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. Stuart Armstrong (Southampton) left footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked.
      90'+1'

      Substitution

      Crystal Palace
      James
      Tomkins(5)
      off
      Scott
      Dann(6)
      on
      90'

      free kick won

      James Tomkins (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      87'

      secondyellow card

      Second yellow card to Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace).
      87'

      Yellow Card

      Zaha(11)
      Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) is shown the yellow card.
      86'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Nathan Redmond (Southampton) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right.
      86'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. Stuart Armstrong (Southampton) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked.
      84'

      Substitution

      Southampton
      Pierre-Emile
      Højbjerg(23)
      off
      Callum
      Slattery(55)
      on
      83'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Mamadou Sakho (Crystal Palace) header from very close range is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Luka Milivojevic with a cross following a corner.
      83'

      corner

      Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Matt Targett.
      83'

      attempt saved

      Attempt saved. Luka Milivojevic (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner.
      82'

      corner

      Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Jack Stephens.
      82'

      attempt saved

      Attempt saved. Stuart Armstrong (Southampton) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Nathan Redmond.
      81'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. Danny Ings (Southampton) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Stuart Armstrong.
      80'

      corner

      Corner, Southampton. Conceded by Aaron Wan-Bissaka.
      77'

      Southampton Goal

      Southampton
      Goal!
      Southampton
      James
      Ward-Prowse(16)
      Goal! Southampton 1, Crystal Palace 1. James Ward-Prowse (Southampton) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Matt Targett.
      75'

      Substitution

      Southampton
      Jannik
      Vestergaard(4)
      off
      Mohamed
      Elyounoussi(11)
      on
      75'

      free kick won

      James Ward-Prowse (Southampton) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      74'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. Mamadou Sakho (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Jordan Ayew with a headed pass.
      74'

      corner

      Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Jan Bednarek.
      74'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. Jeffrey Schlupp (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Wilfried Zaha.
      73'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Andros Townsend (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by Wilfried Zaha.
      71'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Jordan Ayew (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from outside the box is too high following a set piece situation.
      71'

      Substitution

      Crystal Palace
      Cheikhou
      Kouyaté(8)
      off
      Jeffrey
      Schlupp(15)
      on
      70'

      free kick won

      Andros Townsend (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick on the right wing.
      69'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Stuart Armstrong (Southampton) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Pierre-Emile Højbjerg.
      67'

      miss

      Attempt missed. James Tomkins (Crystal Palace) header from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Luka Milivojevic with a cross following a corner.
      67'

      corner

      Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Oriol Romeu.
      65'

      free kick won

      James McArthur (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      65'

      free kick won

      Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      62'

      Substitution

      Southampton
      Yan
      Valery(43)
      off
      Stuart
      Armstrong(17)
      on
      61'

      offside

      Offside, Southampton. Matt Targett tries a through ball, but Nathan Redmond is caught offside.
      59'

      free kick won

      Jordan Ayew (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick on the right wing.
      59'

      Yellow Card

      Bednarek(35)
      Jan Bednarek (Southampton) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
      59'

      free kick won

      Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      52'

      free kick won

      Alex McCarthy (Southampton) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      51'

      corner

      Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Yan Valery.
      51'

      attempt saved

      Attempt saved. Danny Ings (Southampton) left footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Oriol Romeu.
      48'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Danny Ings (Southampton) header from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Matt Targett with a cross following a set piece situation.
      47'

      Yellow Card

      Wan-Bissaka(29)
      Aaron Wan-Bissaka (Crystal Palace) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
      47'

      free kick won

      Matt Targett (Southampton) wins a free kick on the left wing.

      First-Half Ends

      First Half ends, Southampton 0, Crystal Palace 1.
      45'+1'

      corner

      Corner, Southampton. Conceded by Wilfried Zaha.
      45'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Cheikhou Kouyaté (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Patrick van Aanholt.
      45'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Patrick van Aanholt.
      43'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Pierre-Emile Højbjerg (Southampton) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by James Ward-Prowse following a set piece situation.
      42'

      free kick won

      James Ward-Prowse (Southampton) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
      41'

      Crystal Palace Goal!

      Crystal Palace
      Goal!
      Crystal Palace
      Wilfried
      Zaha(11)
      Goal! Southampton 0, Crystal Palace 1. Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from the left side of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Andros Townsend.
      40'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Patrick van Aanholt (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the right.
      38'

      corner

      Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by James Ward-Prowse.
      37'

      Yellow Card

      Højbjerg(23)
      Pierre-Emile Højbjerg (Southampton) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
      37'

      free kick won

      Jordan Ayew (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      35'

      Yellow Card

      Milivojevic(4)
      Luka Milivojevic (Crystal Palace) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
      35'

      free kick won

      Oriol Romeu (Southampton) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
      32'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. Oriol Romeu (Southampton) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Danny Ings.
      29'

      free kick won

      Oriol Romeu (Southampton) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
      28'

      free kick won

      Jan Bednarek (Southampton) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      24'

      offside

      Offside, Southampton. Pierre-Emile Højbjerg tries a through ball, but Nathan Redmond is caught offside.
      24'

      attempt saved

      Attempt saved. Pierre-Emile Højbjerg (Southampton) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Danny Ings.
      23'

      free kick won

      Pierre-Emile Højbjerg (Southampton) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      23'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Pierre-Emile Højbjerg (Southampton) header from the centre of the box misses to the right.
      22'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. Jordan Ayew (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by James McArthur.
      19'

      miss

      Attempt missed. James McArthur (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Wilfried Zaha.
      17'

      free kick won

      Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      13'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Luka Milivojevic (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by Andros Townsend.
      12'

      free kick won

      Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      4'

      corner

      Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Jannik Vestergaard.
      4'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Jordan Ayew (Crystal Palace) header from very close range misses to the right following a corner.
      3'

      corner

      Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Yan Valery.
      2'

      free kick won

      Andros Townsend (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick on the right wing.

      Kick-Off

      lineup

      Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

      Starting lineup

      31
      Vicente Guaita
      GK
      5
      James Tomkins
      DF
      substitution icon90'+1'
      3
      Patrick van Aanholt
      DF
      29
      Aaron Wan-Bissaka
      DF
      47'
      12
      Mamadou Sakho
      DF
      18
      James McArthur
      MF
      8
      Cheikhou Kouyaté
      MF
      substitution icon71'
      4
      Luka Milivojevic
      MF
      35'
      10
      Andros Townsend
      S
      11
      Wilfried Zaha
      S
      41'
      87'
      14
      Jordan Ayew
      S

      Substitutes

      6
      Scott Dann
      substitution icon90'+1'
      7
      Max Meyer
      13
      Wayne Hennessey
      15
      Jeffrey Schlupp
      substitution icon71'
      17
      Christian Benteke
      21
      Connor Wickham
      34
      Martin Kelly

      Starting lineup

      1
      Alex McCarthy
      GK
      4
      Jannik Vestergaard
      DF
      substitution icon75'
      5
      Jack Stephens
      DF
      35
      Jan Bednarek
      DF
      59'
      16
      James Ward-Prowse
      MF
      77'
      14
      Oriol Romeu
      MF
      23
      Pierre-Emile Højbjerg
      MF
      37'
      substitution icon84'
      43
      Yan Valery
      MF
      substitution icon62'
      33
      Matt Targett
      MF
      22
      Nathan Redmond
      S
      9
      Danny Ings
      S

      Substitutes

      7
      Shane Long
      11
      Mohamed Elyounoussi
      substitution icon75'
      15
      Sam Gallagher
      17
      Stuart Armstrong
      substitution icon62'
      28
      Angus Gunn
      55
      Callum Slattery
      substitution icon84'
      66
      Kayne Ramsay
      Southampton

      Team stats

      Crystal Palace
      Possession
      59%
      41%
      Total shots
      13
      15
      Shots on target
      4
      3
      Corners
      3
      8
      Passes completed
      0
      0
      Free kicks
      8
      11
      Offsides
      0
      0
      BOU
      4-0
      CHE
      TOT
      2-1
      WAT
      LIV
      1-1
      LEI

      Latest videos

      View all videos
      0112
      View all videos

      Upcoming palace games

      View all fixtures
      View all fixtures
      Back to top

      Starting lineup

      31
      Vicente Guaita
      GK
      5
      James Tomkins
      DF
      substitution icon90'+1'
      3
      Patrick van Aanholt
      DF
      29
      Aaron Wan-Bissaka
      DF
      47'
      12
      Mamadou Sakho
      DF
      18
      James McArthur
      MF
      8
      Cheikhou Kouyaté
      MF
      substitution icon71'
      4
      Luka Milivojevic
      MF
      35'
      10
      Andros Townsend
      S
      11
      Wilfried Zaha
      S
      41'
      87'
      14
      Jordan Ayew
      S

      Substitutes

      6
      Scott Dann
      substitution icon90'+1'
      7
      Max Meyer
      13
      Wayne Hennessey
      15
      Jeffrey Schlupp
      substitution icon71'
      17
      Christian Benteke
      21
      Connor Wickham
      34
      Martin Kelly

      Starting lineup

      1
      Alex McCarthy
      GK
      4
      Jannik Vestergaard
      DF
      substitution icon75'
      5
      Jack Stephens
      DF
      35
      Jan Bednarek
      DF
      59'
      16
      James Ward-Prowse
      MF
      77'
      14
      Oriol Romeu
      MF
      23
      Pierre-Emile Højbjerg
      MF
      37'
      substitution icon84'
      43
      Yan Valery
      MF
      substitution icon62'
      33
      Matt Targett
      MF
      22
      Nathan Redmond
      S
      9
      Danny Ings
      S

      Substitutes

      7
      Shane Long
      11
      Mohamed Elyounoussi
      substitution icon75'
      15
      Sam Gallagher
      17
      Stuart Armstrong
      substitution icon62'
      28
      Angus Gunn
      55
      Callum Slattery
      substitution icon84'
      66
      Kayne Ramsay
      Southampton

      Team stats

      Crystal Palace
      Possession
      59%
      41%
      Total shots
      13
      15
      Shots on target
      4
      3
      Corners
      3
      8
      Passes completed
      0
      0
      Free kicks
      8
      11
      Offsides
      0
      0
      BOU
      4-0
      CHE
      TOT
      2-1
      WAT
      LIV
      1-1
      LEI
      Premier League
      pos
      club
      pl
      w
      d
      l
      gf
      ga
      gd
      pts
      1
      MCIManchester City
      38
      32
      2
      4
      95
      23
      +72
      98
      2
      LIVLiverpool
      38
      30
      7
      1
      89
      22
      +67
      97
      3
      CHEChelsea
      38
      21
      9
      8
      63
      39
      +24
      72
      4
      TOTTottenham Hotspur
      38
      23
      2
      13
      67
      39
      +28
      71
      5
      ARSArsenal
      38
      21
      7
      10
      73
      51
      +22
      70
      6
      MUNManchester United
      38
      19
      9
      10
      65
      54
      +11
      66
      7
      WOLWolverhampton Wanderers
      38
      16
      9
      13
      47
      46
      +1
      57
      8
      EVEEverton
      38
      15
      9
      14
      54
      46
      +8
      54
      9
      LEILeicester City
      38
      15
      7
      16
      51
      48
      +3
      52
      10
      WHUWest Ham United
      38
      15
      7
      16
      52
      55
      -3
      52
      11
      WATWatford
      38
      14
      8
      16
      52
      59
      -7
      50
      12
      CRYCrystal Palace
      38
      14
      7
      17
      51
      53
      -2
      49
      13
      NEWNewcastle United
      38
      12
      9
      17
      42
      48
      -6
      45
      14
      BOUBournemouth
      38
      13
      6
      19
      56
      70
      -14
      45
      15
      BURBurnley
      38
      11
      7
      20
      45
      68
      -23
      40
      16
      SOUSouthampton
      38
      9
      12
      17
      45
      65
      -20
      39
      17
      BHABrighton and Hove Albion
      38
      9
      9
      20
      35
      60
      -25
      36
      18
      CARCardiff City
      38
      10
      4
      24
      34
      69
      -35
      34
      19
      FULFulham
      38
      7
      5
      26
      34
      81
      -47
      26
      20
      HUDHuddersfield Town
      38
      3
      7
      28
      22
      76
      -54
      16

      Match Blog

      Full-Time

      Match ends, Southampton 1, Crystal Palace 1.
      90'+3'

      free kick won

      Mamadou Sakho (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      90'+3'

      corner

      Corner, Southampton. Conceded by Aaron Wan-Bissaka.
      90'+3'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. Stuart Armstrong (Southampton) left footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked.
      90'+1'

      Substitution

      Crystal Palace
      James
      Tomkins(5)
      off
      Scott
      Dann(6)
      on
      90'

      free kick won

      James Tomkins (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      87'

      secondyellow card

      Second yellow card to Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace).
      87'

      Yellow Card

      Zaha(11)
      Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) is shown the yellow card.
      86'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Nathan Redmond (Southampton) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right.
      86'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. Stuart Armstrong (Southampton) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked.
      84'

      Substitution

      Southampton
      Pierre-Emile
      Højbjerg(23)
      off
      Callum
      Slattery(55)
      on
      83'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Mamadou Sakho (Crystal Palace) header from very close range is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Luka Milivojevic with a cross following a corner.
      83'

      corner

      Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Matt Targett.
      83'

      attempt saved

      Attempt saved. Luka Milivojevic (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner.
      82'

      corner

      Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Jack Stephens.
      82'

      attempt saved

      Attempt saved. Stuart Armstrong (Southampton) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Nathan Redmond.
      81'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. Danny Ings (Southampton) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Stuart Armstrong.
      80'

      corner

      Corner, Southampton. Conceded by Aaron Wan-Bissaka.
      77'

      Southampton Goal

      Southampton
      Goal!
      Southampton
      James
      Ward-Prowse(16)
      Goal! Southampton 1, Crystal Palace 1. James Ward-Prowse (Southampton) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Matt Targett.
      75'

      Substitution

      Southampton
      Jannik
      Vestergaard(4)
      off
      Mohamed
      Elyounoussi(11)
      on
      75'

      free kick won

      James Ward-Prowse (Southampton) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      74'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. Mamadou Sakho (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Jordan Ayew with a headed pass.
      74'

      corner

      Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Jan Bednarek.
      74'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. Jeffrey Schlupp (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Wilfried Zaha.
      73'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Andros Townsend (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by Wilfried Zaha.
      71'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Jordan Ayew (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from outside the box is too high following a set piece situation.
      71'

      Substitution

      Crystal Palace
      Cheikhou
      Kouyaté(8)
      off
      Jeffrey
      Schlupp(15)
      on
      70'

      free kick won

      Andros Townsend (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick on the right wing.
      69'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Stuart Armstrong (Southampton) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Pierre-Emile Højbjerg.
      67'

      miss

      Attempt missed. James Tomkins (Crystal Palace) header from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Luka Milivojevic with a cross following a corner.
      67'

      corner

      Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Oriol Romeu.
      65'

      free kick won

      James McArthur (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      65'

      free kick won

      Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      62'

      Substitution

      Southampton
      Yan
      Valery(43)
      off
      Stuart
      Armstrong(17)
      on
      61'

      offside

      Offside, Southampton. Matt Targett tries a through ball, but Nathan Redmond is caught offside.
      59'

      free kick won

      Jordan Ayew (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick on the right wing.
      59'

      Yellow Card

      Bednarek(35)
      Jan Bednarek (Southampton) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
      59'

      free kick won

      Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      52'

      free kick won

      Alex McCarthy (Southampton) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      51'

      corner

      Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Yan Valery.
      51'

      attempt saved

      Attempt saved. Danny Ings (Southampton) left footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Oriol Romeu.
      48'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Danny Ings (Southampton) header from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Matt Targett with a cross following a set piece situation.
      47'

      Yellow Card

      Wan-Bissaka(29)
      Aaron Wan-Bissaka (Crystal Palace) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
      47'

      free kick won

      Matt Targett (Southampton) wins a free kick on the left wing.

      First-Half Ends

      First Half ends, Southampton 0, Crystal Palace 1.
      45'+1'

      corner

      Corner, Southampton. Conceded by Wilfried Zaha.
      45'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Cheikhou Kouyaté (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Patrick van Aanholt.
      45'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Patrick van Aanholt.
      43'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Pierre-Emile Højbjerg (Southampton) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by James Ward-Prowse following a set piece situation.
      42'

      free kick won

      James Ward-Prowse (Southampton) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
      41'

      Crystal Palace Goal!

      Crystal Palace
      Goal!
      Crystal Palace
      Wilfried
      Zaha(11)
      Goal! Southampton 0, Crystal Palace 1. Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from the left side of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Andros Townsend.
      40'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Patrick van Aanholt (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the right.
      38'

      corner

      Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by James Ward-Prowse.
      37'

      Yellow Card

      Højbjerg(23)
      Pierre-Emile Højbjerg (Southampton) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
      37'

      free kick won

      Jordan Ayew (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      35'

      Yellow Card

      Milivojevic(4)
      Luka Milivojevic (Crystal Palace) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
      35'

      free kick won

      Oriol Romeu (Southampton) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
      32'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. Oriol Romeu (Southampton) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Danny Ings.
      29'

      free kick won

      Oriol Romeu (Southampton) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
      28'

      free kick won

      Jan Bednarek (Southampton) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      24'

      offside

      Offside, Southampton. Pierre-Emile Højbjerg tries a through ball, but Nathan Redmond is caught offside.
      24'

      attempt saved

      Attempt saved. Pierre-Emile Højbjerg (Southampton) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Danny Ings.
      23'

      free kick won

      Pierre-Emile Højbjerg (Southampton) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      23'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Pierre-Emile Højbjerg (Southampton) header from the centre of the box misses to the right.
      22'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. Jordan Ayew (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by James McArthur.
      19'

      miss

      Attempt missed. James McArthur (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Wilfried Zaha.
      17'

      free kick won

      Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      13'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Luka Milivojevic (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by Andros Townsend.
      12'

      free kick won

      Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      4'

      corner

      Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Jannik Vestergaard.
      4'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Jordan Ayew (Crystal Palace) header from very close range misses to the right following a corner.
      3'

      corner

      Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Yan Valery.
      2'

      free kick won

      Andros Townsend (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick on the right wing.

      Kick-Off

      lineup

      Lineups are announced and players are warming up.