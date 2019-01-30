Watch Free Highlights of Southampton Draw
Southampton 1 Palace 1
Southampton1
Ward-Prowse77'
Palace1
Zaha41'
- Report: Southampton 1-1 Crystal Palace
- Team News: Guaita Starts in Goal at Southampton
- Listen to Palace v Southampton Tonight Live for Just £1.49!
02:56
13:09Pitchside Camera | Southampton 0-2 Crystal Palace | Access All Over
98:43Full 90: Southampton 0-2 Crystal Palace | Palace TV+
11:10Extended Highlights: Southampton 0-2 Crystal Palace
02:40Match Action: Southampton 0-2 Crystal Palace
02:13
08:33Match Highlights | Emirates FA Cup: Crystal Palace 1-2 Southampton
07:22The manager's post-match press conference
03:20Vieira message to fans after cup defeat to Saints
00:53
07:57
99:43The Full 90: Crystal Palace 1-0 Southampton | Palace TV+
pos
club
pl
w
d
l
gf
ga
gd
pts
1
MCIManchester City
38
32
2
4
95
23
+72
98
2
LIVLiverpool
38
30
7
1
89
22
+67
97
3
CHEChelsea
38
21
9
8
63
39
+24
72
4
TOTTottenham Hotspur
38
23
2
13
67
39
+28
71
5
ARSArsenal
38
21
7
10
73
51
+22
70
6
MUNManchester United
38
19
9
10
65
54
+11
66
7
WOLWolverhampton Wanderers
38
16
9
13
47
46
+1
57
8
EVEEverton
38
15
9
14
54
46
+8
54
9
LEILeicester City
38
15
7
16
51
48
+3
52
10
WHUWest Ham United
38
15
7
16
52
55
-3
52
11
WATWatford
38
14
8
16
52
59
-7
50
12
CRYCrystal Palace
38
14
7
17
51
53
-2
49
13
NEWNewcastle United
38
12
9
17
42
48
-6
45
14
BOUBournemouth
38
13
6
19
56
70
-14
45
15
BURBurnley
38
11
7
20
45
68
-23
40
16
SOUSouthampton
38
9
12
17
45
65
-20
39
17
BHABrighton and Hove Albion
38
9
9
20
35
60
-25
36
18
CARCardiff City
38
10
4
24
34
69
-35
34
19
FULFulham
38
7
5
26
34
81
-47
26
20
HUDHuddersfield Town
38
3
7
28
22
76
-54
16
Match Blog
Full-Time
Match ends, Southampton 1, Crystal Palace 1.
90'+3'
free kick won
Mamadou Sakho (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
90'+3'
corner
Corner, Southampton. Conceded by Aaron Wan-Bissaka.
90'+3'
attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. Stuart Armstrong (Southampton) left footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked.
90'+1'
Substitution
James
Tomkins(5)off
Scott
Dann(6)on
90'
free kick won
James Tomkins (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
87'
secondyellow card
Second yellow card to Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace).
87'
Yellow Card
Zaha(11)
Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) is shown the yellow card.
86'
miss
Attempt missed. Nathan Redmond (Southampton) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right.
86'
attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. Stuart Armstrong (Southampton) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked.
84'
Substitution
Pierre-Emile
Højbjerg(23)off
Callum
Slattery(55)on
83'
miss
Attempt missed. Mamadou Sakho (Crystal Palace) header from very close range is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Luka Milivojevic with a cross following a corner.
83'
corner
Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Matt Targett.
83'
attempt saved
Attempt saved. Luka Milivojevic (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner.
82'
corner
Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Jack Stephens.
82'
attempt saved
Attempt saved. Stuart Armstrong (Southampton) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Nathan Redmond.
81'
attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. Danny Ings (Southampton) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Stuart Armstrong.
80'
corner
Corner, Southampton. Conceded by Aaron Wan-Bissaka.
77'
Southampton Goal
Goal!
James
Ward-Prowse(16)
Goal! Southampton 1, Crystal Palace 1. James Ward-Prowse (Southampton) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Matt Targett.
75'
Substitution
Jannik
Vestergaard(4)off
Mohamed
Elyounoussi(11)on
75'
free kick won
James Ward-Prowse (Southampton) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
74'
attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. Mamadou Sakho (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Jordan Ayew with a headed pass.
74'
corner
Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Jan Bednarek.
74'
attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. Jeffrey Schlupp (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Wilfried Zaha.
73'
miss
Attempt missed. Andros Townsend (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by Wilfried Zaha.
71'
miss
Attempt missed. Jordan Ayew (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from outside the box is too high following a set piece situation.
71'
Substitution
Cheikhou
Kouyaté(8)off
Jeffrey
Schlupp(15)on
70'
free kick won
Andros Townsend (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick on the right wing.
69'
miss
Attempt missed. Stuart Armstrong (Southampton) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Pierre-Emile Højbjerg.
67'
miss
Attempt missed. James Tomkins (Crystal Palace) header from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Luka Milivojevic with a cross following a corner.
67'
corner
Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Oriol Romeu.
65'
free kick won
James McArthur (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
65'
free kick won
Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
62'
Substitution
Yan
Valery(43)off
Stuart
Armstrong(17)on
61'
offside
Offside, Southampton. Matt Targett tries a through ball, but Nathan Redmond is caught offside.
59'
free kick won
Jordan Ayew (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick on the right wing.
59'
Yellow Card
Bednarek(35)
Jan Bednarek (Southampton) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
59'
free kick won
Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
52'
free kick won
Alex McCarthy (Southampton) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
51'
corner
Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Yan Valery.
51'
attempt saved
Attempt saved. Danny Ings (Southampton) left footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Oriol Romeu.
48'
miss
Attempt missed. Danny Ings (Southampton) header from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Matt Targett with a cross following a set piece situation.
47'
Yellow Card
Wan-Bissaka(29)
Aaron Wan-Bissaka (Crystal Palace) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
47'
free kick won
Matt Targett (Southampton) wins a free kick on the left wing.
First-Half Ends
First Half ends, Southampton 0, Crystal Palace 1.
45'+1'
corner
Corner, Southampton. Conceded by Wilfried Zaha.
45'
miss
Attempt missed. Cheikhou Kouyaté (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Patrick van Aanholt.
45'
attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Patrick van Aanholt.
43'
miss
Attempt missed. Pierre-Emile Højbjerg (Southampton) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by James Ward-Prowse following a set piece situation.
42'
free kick won
James Ward-Prowse (Southampton) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
41'
Crystal Palace Goal!
Goal!
Wilfried
Zaha(11)
Goal! Southampton 0, Crystal Palace 1. Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from the left side of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Andros Townsend.
40'
miss
Attempt missed. Patrick van Aanholt (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the right.
38'
corner
Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by James Ward-Prowse.
37'
Yellow Card
Højbjerg(23)
Pierre-Emile Højbjerg (Southampton) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
37'
free kick won
Jordan Ayew (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
35'
Yellow Card
Milivojevic(4)
Luka Milivojevic (Crystal Palace) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
35'
free kick won
Oriol Romeu (Southampton) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
32'
attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. Oriol Romeu (Southampton) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Danny Ings.
29'
free kick won
Oriol Romeu (Southampton) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
28'
free kick won
Jan Bednarek (Southampton) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
24'
offside
Offside, Southampton. Pierre-Emile Højbjerg tries a through ball, but Nathan Redmond is caught offside.
24'
attempt saved
Attempt saved. Pierre-Emile Højbjerg (Southampton) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Danny Ings.
23'
free kick won
Pierre-Emile Højbjerg (Southampton) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
23'
miss
Attempt missed. Pierre-Emile Højbjerg (Southampton) header from the centre of the box misses to the right.
22'
attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. Jordan Ayew (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by James McArthur.
19'
miss
Attempt missed. James McArthur (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Wilfried Zaha.
17'
free kick won
Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
13'
miss
Attempt missed. Luka Milivojevic (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by Andros Townsend.
12'
free kick won
Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
4'
corner
Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Jannik Vestergaard.
4'
miss
Attempt missed. Jordan Ayew (Crystal Palace) header from very close range misses to the right following a corner.
3'
corner
Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Yan Valery.
2'
free kick won
Andros Townsend (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Kick-Off
lineup
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.
Starting lineup
5
James Tomkins
DF
90'+1'
11
Wilfried Zaha
S
41'
87'
Starting lineup
1
Alex McCarthy
GK
4
Jannik Vestergaard
DF
75'
5
Jack Stephens
DF
35
Jan Bednarek
DF
59'
16
James Ward-Prowse
MF
77'
14
Oriol Romeu
MF
23
Pierre-Emile Højbjerg
MF
37'
84'
43
Yan Valery
MF
62'
33
Matt Targett
MF
22
Nathan Redmond
S
9
Danny Ings
S
Substitutes
7
Shane Long
11
Mohamed Elyounoussi
75'
15
Sam Gallagher
17
Stuart Armstrong
62'
28
Angus Gunn
55
Callum Slattery
84'
66
Kayne Ramsay
Team stats
Possession
59%
41%
Total shots
13
15
Shots on target
4
3
Corners
3
8
Passes completed
0
0
Free kicks
8
11
Offsides
0
0
BOU
4-0
CHE
TOT
2-1
WAT
LIV
1-1
LEI
