      West Ham United vs Crystal Palace

      West Ham 3 Palace 2

      West Ham3
      Snodgrass48'
      Chicharito62'
      Felipe Anderson65'
      Palace2
      McArthur6'
      Schlupp76'
      Sat 08 Dec 15:00(KO listed in users′ timezone)

      Premier LeagueLondon Stadium

      Full-Time

      Premier League
      pos
      club
      pl
      w
      d
      l
      gf
      ga
      gd
      pts
      1
      MCIManchester City
      38
      32
      2
      4
      95
      23
      +72
      98
      2
      LIVLiverpool
      38
      30
      7
      1
      89
      22
      +67
      97
      3
      CHEChelsea
      38
      21
      9
      8
      63
      39
      +24
      72
      4
      TOTTottenham Hotspur
      38
      23
      2
      13
      67
      39
      +28
      71
      5
      ARSArsenal
      38
      21
      7
      10
      73
      51
      +22
      70
      6
      MUNManchester United
      38
      19
      9
      10
      65
      54
      +11
      66
      7
      WOLWolverhampton Wanderers
      38
      16
      9
      13
      47
      46
      +1
      57
      8
      EVEEverton
      38
      15
      9
      14
      54
      46
      +8
      54
      9
      LEILeicester City
      38
      15
      7
      16
      51
      48
      +3
      52
      10
      WHUWest Ham United
      38
      15
      7
      16
      52
      55
      -3
      52
      11
      WATWatford
      38
      14
      8
      16
      52
      59
      -7
      50
      12
      CRYCrystal Palace
      38
      14
      7
      17
      51
      53
      -2
      49
      13
      NEWNewcastle United
      38
      12
      9
      17
      42
      48
      -6
      45
      14
      BOUBournemouth
      38
      13
      6
      19
      56
      70
      -14
      45
      15
      BURBurnley
      38
      11
      7
      20
      45
      68
      -23
      40
      16
      SOUSouthampton
      38
      9
      12
      17
      45
      65
      -20
      39
      17
      BHABrighton and Hove Albion
      38
      9
      9
      20
      35
      60
      -25
      36
      18
      CARCardiff City
      38
      10
      4
      24
      34
      69
      -35
      34
      19
      FULFulham
      38
      7
      5
      26
      34
      81
      -47
      26
      20
      HUDHuddersfield Town
      38
      3
      7
      28
      22
      76
      -54
      16

      Match Blog

      Full-Time

      Match ends, West Ham United 3, Crystal Palace 2.
      90'+5'

      Yellow Card

      Tomkins(5)
      James Tomkins (Crystal Palace) is shown the yellow card.
      90'+3'

      free kick won

      Pablo Zabaleta (West Ham United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      90'+1'

      Yellow Card

      Zaha(11)
      Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
      90'+1'

      free kick won

      Pablo Zabaleta (West Ham United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      87'

      free kick won

      Andy Carroll (West Ham United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      87'

      free kick won

      Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick on the left wing.
      85'

      corner

      Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Arthur Masuaku.
      84'

      Substitution

      West Ham United
      Felipe Anderson(8)
      off
      Pedro
      Obiang(14)
      on
      84'

      Substitution

      Crystal Palace
      Max
      Meyer(7)
      off
      Jason
      Puncheon(42)
      on
      84'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Declan Rice (West Ham United) header from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Robert Snodgrass with a cross following a corner.
      83'

      corner

      Corner, West Ham United. Conceded by Wayne Hennessey.
      83'

      attempt saved

      Attempt saved. Grady Diangana (West Ham United) left footed shot from the right side of the six yard box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Robert Snodgrass.
      82'

      miss

      Attempt missed. James Tomkins (Crystal Palace) header from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Luka Milivojevic following a set piece situation.
      82'

      free kick won

      Cheikhou Kouyaté (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick on the right wing.
      81'

      attempt saved

      Attempt saved. Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Max Meyer.
      77'

      free kick won

      Andy Carroll (West Ham United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
      76'

      Crystal Palace Goal!

      Crystal Palace
      Goal!
      Crystal Palace
      Jeffrey
      Schlupp(15)
      Goal! West Ham United 3, Crystal Palace 2. Jeffrey Schlupp (Crystal Palace) header from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Max Meyer with a cross following a corner.
      75'

      corner

      Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Pablo Zabaleta.
      75'

      Substitution

      West Ham United
      Chicharito(17)
      off
      Grady
      Diangana(45)
      on
      69'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Chicharito (West Ham United) left footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Arthur Masuaku with a cross.
      66'

      Substitution

      Crystal Palace
      James
      McArthur(18)
      off
      Jordan
      Ayew(14)
      on
      65'

      West Ham United Goal

      West Ham United
      Goal!
      West Ham United
      Felipe Anderson(8)
      Goal! West Ham United 3, Crystal Palace 1. Felipe Anderson (West Ham United) right footed shot from outside the box to the top right corner.
      62'

      West Ham United Goal

      West Ham United
      Goal!
      West Ham United
      Chicharito(17)
      Goal! West Ham United 2, Crystal Palace 1. Chicharito (West Ham United) left footed shot from the left side of the six yard box to the top left corner following a set piece situation.
      62'

      attempt saved

      Attempt saved. Felipe Anderson (West Ham United) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner.
      61'

      free kick won

      Andy Carroll (West Ham United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
      58'

      attempt saved

      Attempt saved. Max Meyer (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from very close range is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by James McArthur.
      58'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. Luka Milivojevic (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by James McArthur.
      55'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. Felipe Anderson (West Ham United) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Andy Carroll.
      55'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. Fabián Balbuena (West Ham United) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked.
      55'

      Substitution

      Crystal Palace
      Patrick
      van Aanholt(3)
      off
      Jeffrey
      Schlupp(15)
      on
      55'

      end delay

      Delay over. They are ready to continue.
      53'

      start delay

      Delay in match Patrick van Aanholt (Crystal Palace) because of an injury.
      53'

      corner

      Corner, West Ham United. Conceded by Mamadou Sakho.
      53'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Pablo Zabaleta (West Ham United) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left. Assisted by Declan Rice.
      51'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. Aaron Wan-Bissaka (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
      51'

      corner

      Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Issa Diop.
      48'

      West Ham United Goal

      West Ham United
      Goal!
      West Ham United
      Robert
      Snodgrass(11)
      Goal! West Ham United 1, Crystal Palace 1. Robert Snodgrass (West Ham United) left footed shot from outside the box to the top right corner.
      45'

      Substitution

      West Ham United
      Lucas
      Pérez(27)
      off
      Andy
      Carroll(9)
      on

      First-Half Ends

      First Half ends, West Ham United 0, Crystal Palace 1.
      45'+3'

      free kick won

      Andros Townsend (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick on the right wing.
      45'+2'

      post

      Luka Milivojevic (Crystal Palace) hits the bar with a right footed shot from outside the box from a direct free kick.
      45'+1'

      free kick won

      Andros Townsend (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
      44'

      end delay

      Delay over. They are ready to continue.
      42'

      start delay

      Delay in match Patrick van Aanholt (Crystal Palace) because of an injury.
      41'

      free kick won

      Pablo Zabaleta (West Ham United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      38'

      Yellow Card

      Diop(23)
      Issa Diop (West Ham United) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
      38'

      free kick won

      Andros Townsend (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick on the right wing.
      36'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Declan Rice (West Ham United) header from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Robert Snodgrass with a cross following a corner.
      36'

      corner

      Corner, West Ham United. Conceded by Aaron Wan-Bissaka.
      29'

      offside

      Offside, West Ham United. Robert Snodgrass tries a through ball, but Chicharito is caught offside.
      26'

      free kick won

      James McArthur (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      25'

      corner

      Corner, West Ham United. Conceded by Aaron Wan-Bissaka.
      23'

      free kick won

      Andros Townsend (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      23'

      corner

      Corner, West Ham United. Conceded by Mamadou Sakho.
      22'

      free kick won

      Chicharito (West Ham United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
      20'

      offside

      Offside, West Ham United. Lucas Pérez tries a through ball, but Chicharito is caught offside.
      19'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Lucas Pérez (West Ham United) left footed shot from the left side of the box misses to the right.
      15'

      free kick won

      Andros Townsend (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      13'

      free kick won

      Mamadou Sakho (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      6'

      Crystal Palace Goal!

      Crystal Palace
      Goal!
      Crystal Palace
      James
      McArthur(18)
      Goal! West Ham United 0, Crystal Palace 1. James McArthur (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the centre of the goal. Assisted by James Tomkins with a headed pass following a set piece situation.
      5'

      free kick won

      James McArthur (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick on the left wing.
      4'

      attempt saved

      Attempt saved. Chicharito (West Ham United) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Lucas Pérez.

      Kick-Off

