Go behind the scenes of Palace's Arsenal draw
Arsenal 2 Palace 2
Arsenal2
Sokratis7'
David Luiz9'
Palace2
Milivojevic32'
Ayew52'
- Ayew named eToro Man of the Match for Arsenal goal
- Watch free highlights of Palace's entertaining two-goal turnaround against the Gunners
- Milivojevic reflects on crazy 90 minutes at Emirates
- Ayew managing expectations despite Emirates point leaving Palace in sixth
pos
club
pl
w
d
l
gf
ga
gd
pts
1
LIVLiverpool
38
32
3
3
85
33
+52
99
2
MCIManchester City
38
26
3
9
102
35
+67
81
3
MUNManchester United
38
18
12
8
66
36
+30
66
4
CHEChelsea
38
20
6
12
69
54
+15
66
5
LEILeicester City
38
18
8
12
67
41
+26
62
6
TOTTottenham Hotspur
38
16
11
11
61
47
+14
59
7
WOLWolverhampton Wanderers
38
15
14
9
51
40
+11
59
8
ARSArsenal
38
14
14
10
56
48
+8
56
9
SHUSheffield United
38
14
12
12
39
39
0
54
10
BURBurnley
38
15
9
14
43
50
-7
54
11
SOUSouthampton
38
15
7
16
51
60
-9
52
12
EVEEverton
38
13
10
15
44
56
-12
49
13
NEWNewcastle United
38
11
11
16
38
58
-20
44
14
CRYCrystal Palace
38
11
10
17
31
50
-19
43
15
BHABrighton and Hove Albion
38
9
14
15
39
54
-15
41
16
WHUWest Ham United
38
10
9
19
49
62
-13
39
17
AVLAston Villa
38
9
8
21
41
67
-26
35
18
BOUBournemouth
38
9
7
22
40
65
-25
34
19
WATWatford
38
8
10
20
36
64
-28
34
20
NORNorwich City
38
5
6
27
26
75
-49
21
Match Blog
Full-Time
Match ends, Arsenal 2, Crystal Palace 2.
90'+7'
Yellow Card
Guendouzi(29)
Matteo Guendouzi (Arsenal) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
90'+6'
free kick won
Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
90'+5'
corner
Corner, Arsenal. Conceded by Joel Ward.
90'+4'
Substitution
Cheikhou
Kouyaté(8)off
James
McCarthy(22)on
90'+2'
free kick won
Christian Benteke (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick on the left wing.
90'+1'
free kick won
Sead Kolasinac (Arsenal) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
90'+1'
corner
Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Sokratis.
90'+1'
attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Christian Benteke with a headed pass.
89'
free kick won
Joel Ward (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
89'
corner
Corner, Arsenal. Conceded by Wayne Hennessey.
89'
attempt saved
Attempt saved. David Luiz (Arsenal) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Alexandre Lacazette.
88'
attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (Arsenal) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Nicolas Pépé.
87'
corner
Corner, Arsenal. Conceded by James Tomkins.
86'
free kick won
Andros Townsend (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
84'
VAR
VAR Decision: No Goal Arsenal 2-2 Crystal Palace.
83'
VAR cancelled goal
GOAL OVERTURNED BY VAR: Sokratis (Arsenal) scores but the goal is ruled out after a VAR review.
83'
free kick won
Luka Milivojevic (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
83'
miss
Attempt missed. Alexandre Lacazette (Arsenal) header from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Nicolas Pépé with a cross following a corner.
82'
corner
Corner, Arsenal. Conceded by Gary Cahill.
81'
Substitution
Jordan
Ayew(9)off
Christian
Benteke(17)on
80'
corner
Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Sokratis.
79'
free kick won
Matteo Guendouzi (Arsenal) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
78'
free kick won
Bukayo Saka (Arsenal) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
76'
free kick won
Andros Townsend (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
75'
Substitution
Kieran
Tierney(3)off
Sead
Kolasinac(31)on
74'
free kick won
Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
73'
miss
Attempt missed. Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by Patrick van Aanholt.
72'
post
Alexandre Lacazette (Arsenal) hits the right post with a right footed shot from a difficult angle on the right. Assisted by Matteo Guendouzi with a through ball.
71'
free kick won
James McArthur (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
70'
miss
Attempt missed. Nicolas Pépé (Arsenal) left footed shot from outside the box is too high from a direct free kick.
69'
free kick won
Dani Ceballos (Arsenal) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
67'
attempt saved
Attempt saved. Alexandre Lacazette (Arsenal) header from the left side of the six yard box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Nicolas Pépé with a cross.
66'
corner
Corner, Arsenal. Conceded by James McArthur.
65'
free kick won
Matteo Guendouzi (Arsenal) wins a free kick on the right wing.
65'
offside
Offside, Crystal Palace. Wayne Hennessey tries a through ball, but Jordan Ayew is caught offside.
64'
attempt saved
Attempt saved. Matteo Guendouzi (Arsenal) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Dani Ceballos.
62'
miss
Attempt missed. Calum Chambers (Arsenal) left footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses the top left corner.
61'
Substitution
Granit
Xhaka(34)off
Bukayo
Saka(77)on
60'
attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Jordan Ayew.
59'
offside
Offside, Arsenal. Sokratis tries a through ball, but Alexandre Lacazette is caught offside.
56'
free kick won
Jordan Ayew (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
52'
Crystal Palace Goal!
Goal!
Jordan
Ayew(9)
Goal! Arsenal 2, Crystal Palace 2. Jordan Ayew (Crystal Palace) header from the right side of the six yard box to the centre of the goal. Assisted by James McArthur with a cross.
51'
Yellow Card
Chambers(21)
Calum Chambers (Arsenal) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
51'
free kick won
Andros Townsend (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick on the left wing.
50'
corner
Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Sokratis.
50'
attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. Gary Cahill (Crystal Palace) header from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Patrick van Aanholt with a cross.
49'
free kick won
Jordan Ayew (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
48'
free kick won
Andros Townsend (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick on the right wing.
47'
free kick won
Jordan Ayew (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
First-Half Ends
First Half ends, Arsenal 2, Crystal Palace 1.
45'+3'
free kick won
Alexandre Lacazette (Arsenal) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
45'+2'
attempt saved
Attempt saved. Patrick van Aanholt (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Cheikhou Kouyaté.
44'
miss
Attempt missed. Nicolas Pépé (Arsenal) right footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.
44'
free kick won
Alexandre Lacazette (Arsenal) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
40'
corner
Corner, Arsenal. Conceded by Luka Milivojevic.
38'
corner
Corner, Arsenal. Conceded by Cheikhou Kouyaté.
38'
attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. Jordan Ayew (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
34'
free kick won
Sokratis (Arsenal) wins a free kick on the right wing.
33'
corner
Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Granit Xhaka.
33'
miss
Attempt missed. Jordan Ayew (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from long range on the left misses to the right. Assisted by James McArthur.
32'
Crystal Palace Goal!
Goal!
Luka
Milivojevic(4)
Goal! Arsenal 2, Crystal Palace 1. Luka Milivojevic (Crystal Palace) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the bottom right corner.
31'
VAR
VAR Decision: Penalty Crystal Palace.
29'
penalty won
Penalty Crystal Palace. Wilfried Zaha draws a foul in the penalty area.
27'
free kick won
Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
25'
miss
Attempt missed. Kieran Tierney (Arsenal) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left following a corner.
24'
corner
Corner, Arsenal. Conceded by Joel Ward.
23'
corner
Corner, Arsenal. Conceded by Patrick van Aanholt.
21'
free kick won
Gary Cahill (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick on the left wing.
19'
free kick won
Jordan Ayew (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
15'
free kick won
Jordan Ayew (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
14'
miss
Attempt missed. Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (Arsenal) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left. Assisted by Matteo Guendouzi following a fast break.
13'
corner
Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Calum Chambers.
12'
attempt saved
Attempt saved. Alexandre Lacazette (Arsenal) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Kieran Tierney with a cross.
9'
Arsenal Goal
Goal!
David Luiz(23)
Goal! Arsenal 2, Crystal Palace 0. David Luiz (Arsenal) right footed shot from very close range to the top left corner following a corner.
9'
miss
Attempt missed. Alexandre Lacazette (Arsenal) header from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Nicolas Pépé with a cross following a corner.
8'
corner
Corner, Arsenal. Conceded by Gary Cahill.
7'
Arsenal Goal
Goal!
Sokratis(5)
Goal! Arsenal 1, Crystal Palace 0. Sokratis (Arsenal) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Granit Xhaka with a headed pass following a corner.
7'
corner
Corner, Arsenal. Conceded by Luka Milivojevic.
6'
corner
Corner, Arsenal. Conceded by James McArthur.
4'
attempt saved
Attempt saved. James McArthur (Crystal Palace) header from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Andros Townsend with a cross.
Kick-Off
lineup
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.
Starting lineup
8
Cheikhou Kouyaté
MF
90'+4'
9
Jordan Ayew
S
52'
81'
Starting lineup
1
Bernd Leno
GK
5
Sokratis
DF
7'
21
Calum Chambers
DF
51'
3
Kieran Tierney
DF
75'
23
David Luiz
DF
9'
29
Matteo Guendouzi
MF
90'+7'
34
Granit Xhaka
MF
61'
19
Nicolas Pépé
MF
8
Dani Ceballos
MF
14
Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang
S
9
Alexandre Lacazette
S
Substitutes
2
Héctor Bellerín
11
Lucas Torreira
16
Rob Holding
26
Emiliano Martínez
31
Sead Kolasinac
75'
35
Gabriel Martinelli
77
Bukayo Saka
61'
Team stats
Possession
56%
44%
Total shots
15
10
Shots on target
6
4
Corners
12
5
Passes completed
0
0
Free kicks
8
18
Offsides
0
0
NEW
1-1
WOL
NOR
1-3
MUN
LIV
2-1
TOT
