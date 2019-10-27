Skip navigation
      Arsenal vs Crystal Palace

      Arsenal 2 Palace 2

      Arsenal2
      Sokratis7'
      David Luiz9'
      Palace2
      Milivojevic32'
      Ayew52'
      Sun 27 Oct 16:30(KO listed in users′ timezone)

      Premier LeagueEmirates Stadium

      Full-Time
      Premier League
      pos
      club
      pl
      w
      d
      l
      gf
      ga
      gd
      pts
      1
      LIVLiverpool
      38
      32
      3
      3
      85
      33
      +52
      99
      2
      MCIManchester City
      38
      26
      3
      9
      102
      35
      +67
      81
      3
      MUNManchester United
      38
      18
      12
      8
      66
      36
      +30
      66
      4
      CHEChelsea
      38
      20
      6
      12
      69
      54
      +15
      66
      5
      LEILeicester City
      38
      18
      8
      12
      67
      41
      +26
      62
      6
      TOTTottenham Hotspur
      38
      16
      11
      11
      61
      47
      +14
      59
      7
      WOLWolverhampton Wanderers
      38
      15
      14
      9
      51
      40
      +11
      59
      8
      ARSArsenal
      38
      14
      14
      10
      56
      48
      +8
      56
      9
      SHUSheffield United
      38
      14
      12
      12
      39
      39
      0
      54
      10
      BURBurnley
      38
      15
      9
      14
      43
      50
      -7
      54
      11
      SOUSouthampton
      38
      15
      7
      16
      51
      60
      -9
      52
      12
      EVEEverton
      38
      13
      10
      15
      44
      56
      -12
      49
      13
      NEWNewcastle United
      38
      11
      11
      16
      38
      58
      -20
      44
      14
      CRYCrystal Palace
      38
      11
      10
      17
      31
      50
      -19
      43
      15
      BHABrighton and Hove Albion
      38
      9
      14
      15
      39
      54
      -15
      41
      16
      WHUWest Ham United
      38
      10
      9
      19
      49
      62
      -13
      39
      17
      AVLAston Villa
      38
      9
      8
      21
      41
      67
      -26
      35
      18
      BOUBournemouth
      38
      9
      7
      22
      40
      65
      -25
      34
      19
      WATWatford
      38
      8
      10
      20
      36
      64
      -28
      34
      20
      NORNorwich City
      38
      5
      6
      27
      26
      75
      -49
      21

      Match Blog

      Full-Time

      Match ends, Arsenal 2, Crystal Palace 2.
      90'+7'

      Yellow Card

      Guendouzi(29)
      Matteo Guendouzi (Arsenal) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
      90'+6'

      free kick won

      Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      90'+5'

      corner

      Corner, Arsenal. Conceded by Joel Ward.
      90'+4'

      Substitution

      Crystal Palace
      Cheikhou
      Kouyaté(8)
      off
      James
      McCarthy(22)
      on
      90'+2'

      free kick won

      Christian Benteke (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick on the left wing.
      90'+1'

      free kick won

      Sead Kolasinac (Arsenal) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      90'+1'

      corner

      Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Sokratis.
      90'+1'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Christian Benteke with a headed pass.
      89'

      free kick won

      Joel Ward (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      89'

      corner

      Corner, Arsenal. Conceded by Wayne Hennessey.
      89'

      attempt saved

      Attempt saved. David Luiz (Arsenal) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Alexandre Lacazette.
      88'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (Arsenal) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Nicolas Pépé.
      87'

      corner

      Corner, Arsenal. Conceded by James Tomkins.
      86'

      free kick won

      Andros Townsend (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      84'

      VAR

      VAR Decision: No Goal Arsenal 2-2 Crystal Palace.
      83'

      VAR cancelled goal

      GOAL OVERTURNED BY VAR: Sokratis (Arsenal) scores but the goal is ruled out after a VAR review.
      83'

      free kick won

      Luka Milivojevic (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      83'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Alexandre Lacazette (Arsenal) header from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Nicolas Pépé with a cross following a corner.
      82'

      corner

      Corner, Arsenal. Conceded by Gary Cahill.
      81'

      Substitution

      Crystal Palace
      Jordan
      Ayew(9)
      off
      Christian
      Benteke(17)
      on
      80'

      corner

      Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Sokratis.
      79'

      free kick won

      Matteo Guendouzi (Arsenal) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      78'

      free kick won

      Bukayo Saka (Arsenal) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      76'

      free kick won

      Andros Townsend (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      75'

      Substitution

      Arsenal
      Kieran
      Tierney(3)
      off
      Sead
      Kolasinac(31)
      on
      74'

      free kick won

      Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
      73'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by Patrick van Aanholt.
      72'

      post

      Alexandre Lacazette (Arsenal) hits the right post with a right footed shot from a difficult angle on the right. Assisted by Matteo Guendouzi with a through ball.
      71'

      free kick won

      James McArthur (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
      70'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Nicolas Pépé (Arsenal) left footed shot from outside the box is too high from a direct free kick.
      69'

      free kick won

      Dani Ceballos (Arsenal) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
      67'

      attempt saved

      Attempt saved. Alexandre Lacazette (Arsenal) header from the left side of the six yard box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Nicolas Pépé with a cross.
      66'

      corner

      Corner, Arsenal. Conceded by James McArthur.
      65'

      free kick won

      Matteo Guendouzi (Arsenal) wins a free kick on the right wing.
      65'

      offside

      Offside, Crystal Palace. Wayne Hennessey tries a through ball, but Jordan Ayew is caught offside.
      64'

      attempt saved

      Attempt saved. Matteo Guendouzi (Arsenal) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Dani Ceballos.
      62'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Calum Chambers (Arsenal) left footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses the top left corner.
      61'

      Substitution

      Arsenal
      Granit
      Xhaka(34)
      off
      Bukayo
      Saka(77)
      on
      60'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Jordan Ayew.
      59'

      offside

      Offside, Arsenal. Sokratis tries a through ball, but Alexandre Lacazette is caught offside.
      56'

      free kick won

      Jordan Ayew (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      52'

      Crystal Palace Goal!

      Crystal Palace
      Goal!
      Crystal Palace
      Jordan
      Ayew(9)
      Goal! Arsenal 2, Crystal Palace 2. Jordan Ayew (Crystal Palace) header from the right side of the six yard box to the centre of the goal. Assisted by James McArthur with a cross.
      51'

      Yellow Card

      Chambers(21)
      Calum Chambers (Arsenal) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
      51'

      free kick won

      Andros Townsend (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick on the left wing.
      50'

      corner

      Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Sokratis.
      50'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. Gary Cahill (Crystal Palace) header from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Patrick van Aanholt with a cross.
      49'

      free kick won

      Jordan Ayew (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
      48'

      free kick won

      Andros Townsend (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick on the right wing.
      47'

      free kick won

      Jordan Ayew (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

      First-Half Ends

      First Half ends, Arsenal 2, Crystal Palace 1.
      45'+3'

      free kick won

      Alexandre Lacazette (Arsenal) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      45'+2'

      attempt saved

      Attempt saved. Patrick van Aanholt (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Cheikhou Kouyaté.
      44'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Nicolas Pépé (Arsenal) right footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.
      44'

      free kick won

      Alexandre Lacazette (Arsenal) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
      40'

      corner

      Corner, Arsenal. Conceded by Luka Milivojevic.
      38'

      corner

      Corner, Arsenal. Conceded by Cheikhou Kouyaté.
      38'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. Jordan Ayew (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
      34'

      free kick won

      Sokratis (Arsenal) wins a free kick on the right wing.
      33'

      corner

      Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Granit Xhaka.
      33'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Jordan Ayew (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from long range on the left misses to the right. Assisted by James McArthur.
      32'

      Crystal Palace Goal!

      Crystal Palace
      Goal!
      Crystal Palace
      Luka
      Milivojevic(4)
      Goal! Arsenal 2, Crystal Palace 1. Luka Milivojevic (Crystal Palace) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the bottom right corner.
      31'

      VAR

      VAR Decision: Penalty Crystal Palace.
      29'

      penalty won

      Penalty Crystal Palace. Wilfried Zaha draws a foul in the penalty area.
      27'

      free kick won

      Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      25'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Kieran Tierney (Arsenal) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left following a corner.
      24'

      corner

      Corner, Arsenal. Conceded by Joel Ward.
      23'

      corner

      Corner, Arsenal. Conceded by Patrick van Aanholt.
      21'

      free kick won

      Gary Cahill (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick on the left wing.
      19'

      free kick won

      Jordan Ayew (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
      15'

      free kick won

      Jordan Ayew (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
      14'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (Arsenal) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left. Assisted by Matteo Guendouzi following a fast break.
      13'

      corner

      Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Calum Chambers.
      12'

      attempt saved

      Attempt saved. Alexandre Lacazette (Arsenal) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Kieran Tierney with a cross.
      9'

      Arsenal Goal

      Arsenal
      Goal!
      Arsenal
      David Luiz(23)
      Goal! Arsenal 2, Crystal Palace 0. David Luiz (Arsenal) right footed shot from very close range to the top left corner following a corner.
      9'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Alexandre Lacazette (Arsenal) header from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Nicolas Pépé with a cross following a corner.
      8'

      corner

      Corner, Arsenal. Conceded by Gary Cahill.
      7'

      Arsenal Goal

      Arsenal
      Goal!
      Arsenal
      Sokratis(5)
      Goal! Arsenal 1, Crystal Palace 0. Sokratis (Arsenal) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Granit Xhaka with a headed pass following a corner.
      7'

      corner

      Corner, Arsenal. Conceded by Luka Milivojevic.
      6'

      corner

      Corner, Arsenal. Conceded by James McArthur.
      4'

      attempt saved

      Attempt saved. James McArthur (Crystal Palace) header from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Andros Townsend with a cross.

      Kick-Off

      lineup

      Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

      Match Blog

      Full-Time

      Match ends, Arsenal 2, Crystal Palace 2.
      90'+7'

      Yellow Card

      Guendouzi(29)
      Matteo Guendouzi (Arsenal) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
      90'+6'

      free kick won

      Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      90'+5'

      corner

      Corner, Arsenal. Conceded by Joel Ward.
      90'+4'

      Substitution

      Crystal Palace
      Cheikhou
      Kouyaté(8)
      off
      James
      McCarthy(22)
      on
      90'+2'

      free kick won

      Christian Benteke (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick on the left wing.
      90'+1'

      free kick won

      Sead Kolasinac (Arsenal) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      90'+1'

      corner

      Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Sokratis.
      90'+1'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Christian Benteke with a headed pass.
      89'

      free kick won

      Joel Ward (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      89'

      corner

      Corner, Arsenal. Conceded by Wayne Hennessey.
      89'

      attempt saved

      Attempt saved. David Luiz (Arsenal) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Alexandre Lacazette.
      88'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (Arsenal) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Nicolas Pépé.
      87'

      corner

      Corner, Arsenal. Conceded by James Tomkins.
      86'

      free kick won

      Andros Townsend (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      84'

      VAR

      VAR Decision: No Goal Arsenal 2-2 Crystal Palace.
      83'

      VAR cancelled goal

      GOAL OVERTURNED BY VAR: Sokratis (Arsenal) scores but the goal is ruled out after a VAR review.
      83'

      free kick won

      Luka Milivojevic (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      83'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Alexandre Lacazette (Arsenal) header from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Nicolas Pépé with a cross following a corner.
      82'

      corner

      Corner, Arsenal. Conceded by Gary Cahill.
      81'

      Substitution

      Crystal Palace
      Jordan
      Ayew(9)
      off
      Christian
      Benteke(17)
      on
      80'

      corner

      Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Sokratis.
      79'

      free kick won

      Matteo Guendouzi (Arsenal) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      78'

      free kick won

      Bukayo Saka (Arsenal) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      76'

      free kick won

      Andros Townsend (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      75'

      Substitution

      Arsenal
      Kieran
      Tierney(3)
      off
      Sead
      Kolasinac(31)
      on
      74'

      free kick won

      Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
      73'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by Patrick van Aanholt.
      72'

      post

      Alexandre Lacazette (Arsenal) hits the right post with a right footed shot from a difficult angle on the right. Assisted by Matteo Guendouzi with a through ball.
      71'

      free kick won

      James McArthur (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
      70'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Nicolas Pépé (Arsenal) left footed shot from outside the box is too high from a direct free kick.
      69'

      free kick won

      Dani Ceballos (Arsenal) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
      67'

      attempt saved

      Attempt saved. Alexandre Lacazette (Arsenal) header from the left side of the six yard box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Nicolas Pépé with a cross.
      66'

      corner

      Corner, Arsenal. Conceded by James McArthur.
      65'

      free kick won

      Matteo Guendouzi (Arsenal) wins a free kick on the right wing.
      65'

      offside

      Offside, Crystal Palace. Wayne Hennessey tries a through ball, but Jordan Ayew is caught offside.
      64'

      attempt saved

      Attempt saved. Matteo Guendouzi (Arsenal) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Dani Ceballos.
      62'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Calum Chambers (Arsenal) left footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses the top left corner.
      61'

      Substitution

      Arsenal
      Granit
      Xhaka(34)
      off
      Bukayo
      Saka(77)
      on
      60'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Jordan Ayew.
      59'

      offside

      Offside, Arsenal. Sokratis tries a through ball, but Alexandre Lacazette is caught offside.
      56'

      free kick won

      Jordan Ayew (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      52'

      Crystal Palace Goal!

      Crystal Palace
      Goal!
      Crystal Palace
      Jordan
      Ayew(9)
      Goal! Arsenal 2, Crystal Palace 2. Jordan Ayew (Crystal Palace) header from the right side of the six yard box to the centre of the goal. Assisted by James McArthur with a cross.
      51'

      Yellow Card

      Chambers(21)
      Calum Chambers (Arsenal) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
      51'

      free kick won

      Andros Townsend (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick on the left wing.
      50'

      corner

      Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Sokratis.
      50'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. Gary Cahill (Crystal Palace) header from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Patrick van Aanholt with a cross.
      49'

      free kick won

      Jordan Ayew (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
      48'

      free kick won

      Andros Townsend (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick on the right wing.
      47'

      free kick won

      Jordan Ayew (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

      First-Half Ends

      First Half ends, Arsenal 2, Crystal Palace 1.
      45'+3'

      free kick won

      Alexandre Lacazette (Arsenal) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      45'+2'

      attempt saved

      Attempt saved. Patrick van Aanholt (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Cheikhou Kouyaté.
      44'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Nicolas Pépé (Arsenal) right footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.
      44'

      free kick won

      Alexandre Lacazette (Arsenal) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
      40'

      corner

      Corner, Arsenal. Conceded by Luka Milivojevic.
      38'

      corner

      Corner, Arsenal. Conceded by Cheikhou Kouyaté.
      38'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. Jordan Ayew (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
      34'

      free kick won

      Sokratis (Arsenal) wins a free kick on the right wing.
      33'

      corner

      Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Granit Xhaka.
      33'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Jordan Ayew (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from long range on the left misses to the right. Assisted by James McArthur.
      32'

      Crystal Palace Goal!

      Crystal Palace
      Goal!
      Crystal Palace
      Luka
      Milivojevic(4)
      Goal! Arsenal 2, Crystal Palace 1. Luka Milivojevic (Crystal Palace) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the bottom right corner.
      31'

      VAR

      VAR Decision: Penalty Crystal Palace.
      29'

      penalty won

      Penalty Crystal Palace. Wilfried Zaha draws a foul in the penalty area.
      27'

      free kick won

      Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      25'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Kieran Tierney (Arsenal) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left following a corner.
      24'

      corner

      Corner, Arsenal. Conceded by Joel Ward.
      23'

      corner

      Corner, Arsenal. Conceded by Patrick van Aanholt.
      21'

      free kick won

      Gary Cahill (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick on the left wing.
      19'

      free kick won

      Jordan Ayew (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
      15'

      free kick won

      Jordan Ayew (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
      14'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (Arsenal) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left. Assisted by Matteo Guendouzi following a fast break.
      13'

      corner

      Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Calum Chambers.
      12'

      attempt saved

      Attempt saved. Alexandre Lacazette (Arsenal) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Kieran Tierney with a cross.
      9'

      Arsenal Goal

      Arsenal
      Goal!
      Arsenal
      David Luiz(23)
      Goal! Arsenal 2, Crystal Palace 0. David Luiz (Arsenal) right footed shot from very close range to the top left corner following a corner.
      9'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Alexandre Lacazette (Arsenal) header from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Nicolas Pépé with a cross following a corner.
      8'

      corner

      Corner, Arsenal. Conceded by Gary Cahill.
      7'

      Arsenal Goal

      Arsenal
      Goal!
      Arsenal
      Sokratis(5)
      Goal! Arsenal 1, Crystal Palace 0. Sokratis (Arsenal) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Granit Xhaka with a headed pass following a corner.
      7'

      corner

      Corner, Arsenal. Conceded by Luka Milivojevic.
      6'

      corner

      Corner, Arsenal. Conceded by James McArthur.
      4'

      attempt saved

      Attempt saved. James McArthur (Crystal Palace) header from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Andros Townsend with a cross.

      Kick-Off

      lineup

      Lineups are announced and players are warming up.