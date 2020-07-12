Skip navigation
      Aston Villa vs Crystal Palace

      Villa 2 Palace 0

      Villa2
      Trézéguet45'+4' 59'
      Palace0
      Sun 12 Jul 13:15(KO listed in users′ timezone)

      Premier LeagueVilla Park

      Full-Time

      Latest videos

      View all videos
      0112
      View all videos

      Upcoming palace games

      View all fixtures
      View all fixtures
      Back to top
      Premier League
      pos
      club
      pl
      w
      d
      l
      gf
      ga
      gd
      pts
      1
      LIVLiverpool
      38
      32
      3
      3
      85
      33
      +52
      99
      2
      MCIManchester City
      38
      26
      3
      9
      102
      35
      +67
      81
      3
      MUNManchester United
      38
      18
      12
      8
      66
      36
      +30
      66
      4
      CHEChelsea
      38
      20
      6
      12
      69
      54
      +15
      66
      5
      LEILeicester City
      38
      18
      8
      12
      67
      41
      +26
      62
      6
      TOTTottenham Hotspur
      38
      16
      11
      11
      61
      47
      +14
      59
      7
      WOLWolverhampton Wanderers
      38
      15
      14
      9
      51
      40
      +11
      59
      8
      ARSArsenal
      38
      14
      14
      10
      56
      48
      +8
      56
      9
      SHUSheffield United
      38
      14
      12
      12
      39
      39
      0
      54
      10
      BURBurnley
      38
      15
      9
      14
      43
      50
      -7
      54
      11
      SOUSouthampton
      38
      15
      7
      16
      51
      60
      -9
      52
      12
      EVEEverton
      38
      13
      10
      15
      44
      56
      -12
      49
      13
      NEWNewcastle United
      38
      11
      11
      16
      38
      58
      -20
      44
      14
      CRYCrystal Palace
      38
      11
      10
      17
      31
      50
      -19
      43
      15
      BHABrighton and Hove Albion
      38
      9
      14
      15
      39
      54
      -15
      41
      16
      WHUWest Ham United
      38
      10
      9
      19
      49
      62
      -13
      39
      17
      AVLAston Villa
      38
      9
      8
      21
      41
      67
      -26
      35
      18
      BOUBournemouth
      38
      9
      7
      22
      40
      65
      -25
      34
      19
      WATWatford
      38
      8
      10
      20
      36
      64
      -28
      34
      20
      NORNorwich City
      38
      5
      6
      27
      26
      75
      -49
      21

      Match Blog

      Full-Time

      Match ends, Aston Villa 2, Crystal Palace 0.
      90'+6'

      Red Card

      Benteke(17)
      Christian Benteke (Crystal Palace) is shown the red card for violent conduct.
      90'+5'

      free kick won

      James McCarthy (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick on the left wing.
      90'+4'

      free kick won

      Christian Benteke (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
      90'+2'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Christian Benteke (Crystal Palace) header from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Patrick van Aanholt with a cross following a set piece situation.
      90'+1'

      Yellow Card

      Douglas Luiz(6)
      Douglas Luiz (Aston Villa) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
      90'+1'

      free kick won

      Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
      90'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Christian Benteke (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from the centre of the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by James McCarthy.
      88'

      Substitution

      Aston Villa
      Trézéguet(17)
      off
      Anwar
      El Ghazi(21)
      on
      86'

      free kick won

      John McGinn (Aston Villa) wins a free kick on the right wing.
      83'

      free kick won

      Max Meyer (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick on the left wing.
      81'

      corner

      Corner, Aston Villa. Conceded by Patrick van Aanholt.
      80'

      Substitution

      Aston Villa
      Mbwana
      Samatta(20)
      off
      Keinan Davis
      Keinan
      Davis(39)
      on
      80'

      Substitution

      Aston Villa
      Conor Hourihane
      Conor
      Hourihane(14)
      off
      Marvelous
      Nakamba(11)
      on
      78'

      free kick won

      Andros Townsend (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick on the right wing.
      78'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Christian Benteke (Crystal Palace) header from very close range is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Andros Townsend with a cross following a set piece situation.
      77'

      free kick won

      Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick on the left wing.
      76'

      free kick won

      Tyrone Mings (Aston Villa) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      76'

      attempt saved

      Attempt saved. John McGinn (Aston Villa) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Jack Grealish.
      75'

      attempt saved

      Attempt saved. Patrick van Aanholt (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Wilfried Zaha.
      75'

      Substitution

      Crystal Palace
      Luka Milivojevic
      Luka
      Milivojevic(4)
      off
      Max
      Meyer(7)
      on
      68'

      free kick won

      John McGinn (Aston Villa) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      67'

      Yellow Card

      Milivojevic(4)
      Luka Milivojevic (Crystal Palace) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
      66'

      free kick won

      Jack Grealish (Aston Villa) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
      66'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. Douglas Luiz (Aston Villa) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Jack Grealish.
      65'

      Substitution

      Crystal Palace
      Cheikhou
      Kouyaté(8)
      off
      Jairo Riedewald
      Jairo
      Riedewald(44)
      on
      65'

      Substitution

      Crystal Palace
      Jordan Ayew
      Jordan
      Ayew(9)
      off
      Andros
      Townsend(10)
      on
      63'

      attempt saved

      Attempt saved. Jack Grealish (Aston Villa) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by John McGinn.
      63'

      corner

      Corner, Aston Villa. Conceded by Vicente Guaita.
      63'

      attempt saved

      Attempt saved. Conor Hourihane (Aston Villa) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Douglas Luiz.
      62'

      free kick won

      John McGinn (Aston Villa) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      61'

      attempt saved

      Attempt saved. Trézéguet (Aston Villa) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Mbwana Samatta.
      59'

      Aston Villa Goal

      Aston Villa
      Goal!
      Aston Villa
      Trézéguet(17)
      Goal! Aston Villa 2, Crystal Palace 0. Trézéguet (Aston Villa) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Conor Hourihane with a headed pass.
      58'

      attempt saved

      Attempt saved. Ezri Konsa Ngoyo (Aston Villa) right footed shot from very close range is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Ahmed El Mohamady with a headed pass.
      58'

      corner

      Corner, Aston Villa. Conceded by Vicente Guaita.
      58'

      attempt saved

      Attempt saved. Conor Hourihane (Aston Villa) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner.
      57'

      free kick won

      Mbwana Samatta (Aston Villa) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
      56'

      free kick won

      Conor Hourihane (Aston Villa) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      55'

      corner

      Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Tyrone Mings.
      54'

      Yellow Card

      Kouyaté(8)
      Cheikhou Kouyaté (Crystal Palace) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
      54'

      free kick won

      Douglas Luiz (Aston Villa) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
      53'

      free kick won

      Cheikhou Kouyaté (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      50'

      free kick won

      Conor Hourihane (Aston Villa) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      49'

      free kick won

      Christian Benteke (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
      47'

      VAR

      VAR Decision: No Penalty Aston Villa.
      46'

      free kick won

      Jordan Ayew (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      45'

      Substitution

      Crystal Palace
      James McArthur
      James
      McArthur(18)
      off
      James
      McCarthy(22)
      on

      First-Half Ends

      First Half ends, Aston Villa 1, Crystal Palace 0.
      45'+5'

      attempt saved

      Attempt saved. Christian Benteke (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Wilfried Zaha.
      45'+4'

      Aston Villa Goal

      Aston Villa
      Goal!
      Aston Villa
      Trézéguet(17)
      Goal! Aston Villa 1, Crystal Palace 0. Trézéguet (Aston Villa) right footed shot from the right side of the six yard box to the bottom left corner following a set piece situation.
      45'+3'

      free kick won

      Jack Grealish (Aston Villa) wins a free kick on the left wing.
      45'

      free kick won

      James McArthur (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick on the left wing.
      43'

      attempt saved

      Attempt saved. Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Jordan Ayew.
      42'

      free kick won

      Jordan Ayew (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      42'

      free kick won

      Jack Grealish (Aston Villa) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      42'

      attempt saved

      Attempt saved. Christian Benteke (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
      41'

      attempt saved

      Attempt saved. Christian Benteke (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom right corner.
      41'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. Christian Benteke (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Wilfried Zaha.
      40'

      free kick won

      Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
      38'

      corner

      Corner, Aston Villa. Conceded by Vicente Guaita.
      38'

      attempt saved

      Attempt saved. Jack Grealish (Aston Villa) right footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Ahmed El Mohamady.
      37'

      Substitution

      Aston Villa
      Neil
      Taylor(3)
      off
      Matt
      Targett(18)
      on
      37'

      free kick won

      Christian Benteke (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick on the left wing.
      36'

      free kick won

      Ezri Konsa Ngoyo (Aston Villa) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      35'

      free kick won

      Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      33'

      free kick won

      Ezri Konsa Ngoyo (Aston Villa) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      31'

      offside

      Offside, Aston Villa. Neil Taylor tries a through ball, but Mbwana Samatta is caught offside.
      31'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Mbwana Samatta (Aston Villa) header from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Ahmed El Mohamady with a cross.
      29'

      free kick won

      John McGinn (Aston Villa) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      28'

      free kick won

      Christian Benteke (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick on the left wing.
      27'

      Yellow Card

      Sakho(12)
      Mamadou Sakho (Crystal Palace) is shown the yellow card.
      27'

      Yellow Card

      Mings(40)
      Tyrone Mings (Aston Villa) is shown the yellow card.
      27'

      Yellow Card

      Zaha(11)
      Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) is shown the yellow card.
      22'

      free kick won

      Trézéguet (Aston Villa) wins a free kick on the right wing.
      21'

      free kick won

      Cheikhou Kouyaté (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
      18'

      free kick won

      John McGinn (Aston Villa) wins a free kick on the right wing.
      15'

      free kick won

      Douglas Luiz (Aston Villa) wins a free kick on the left wing.
      13'

      free kick won

      Jordan Ayew (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
      10'

      free kick won

      James McArthur (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      9'

      free kick won

      Jack Grealish (Aston Villa) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      8'

      VAR

      VAR Decision: No Goal Aston Villa 0-0 Crystal Palace.
      7'

      VAR cancelled goal

      GOAL OVERTURNED BY VAR: Mamadou Sakho (Crystal Palace) scores but the goal is ruled out after a VAR review.
      7'

      free kick won

      Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick on the right wing.
      4'

      free kick won

      Trézéguet (Aston Villa) wins a free kick on the right wing.
      3'

      corner

      Corner, Aston Villa. Conceded by Joel Ward.
      3'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. Conor Hourihane (Aston Villa) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Jack Grealish.
      1'

      free kick won

      John McGinn (Aston Villa) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

      Kick-Off

      lineup

      Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

      Starting lineup

      31
      Vicente Guaita
      GK
      3
      Patrick van Aanholt
      DF
      2
      Joel Ward
      DF
      12
      Mamadou Sakho
      DF
      27'
      6
      Scott Dann
      DF
      18
      James McArthur
      MF
      substitution icon45'
      9
      Jordan Ayew
      MF
      substitution icon65'
      11
      Wilfried Zaha
      MF
      27'
      8
      Cheikhou Kouyaté
      MF
      54'
      substitution icon65'
      4
      Luka Milivojevic
      MF
      67'
      substitution icon75'
      17
      Christian Benteke
      S
      90'+6'

      Substitutes

      7
      Max Meyer
      substitution icon75'
      10
      Andros Townsend
      substitution icon65'
      13
      Wayne Hennessey
      22
      James McCarthy
      substitution icon45'
      34
      Martin Kelly
      35
      Sam Woods
      39
      Tyrick Mitchell
      40
      Brandon Pierrick
      44
      Jairo Riedewald
      substitution icon65'

      Starting lineup

      29
      Pepe Reina
      GK
      3
      Neil Taylor
      DF
      substitution icon37'
      15
      Ezri Konsa Ngoyo
      DF
      27
      Ahmed El Mohamady
      DF
      40
      Tyrone Mings
      DF
      27'
      6
      Douglas Luiz
      MF
      90'+1'
      14
      Conor Hourihane
      MF
      substitution icon80'
      7
      John McGinn
      MF
      20
      Mbwana Samatta
      S
      substitution icon80'
      17
      Trézéguet
      S
      45'+4'
      59'
      substitution icon88'
      10
      Jack Grealish
      S

      Substitutes

      8
      Henri Lansbury
      11
      Marvelous Nakamba
      substitution icon80'
      12
      Jed Steer
      18
      Matt Targett
      substitution icon37'
      21
      Anwar El Ghazi
      substitution icon88'
      23
      Jota
      24
      Frederic Guilbert
      25
      Ørjan Nyland
      39
      Keinan Davis
      substitution icon80'
      Aston Villa

      Team stats

      Crystal Palace
      Possession
      45%
      55%
      Total shots
      12
      9
      Shots on target
      9
      5
      Corners
      5
      1
      Passes completed
      231
      306
      Free kicks
      20
      19
      Offsides
      1
      0

      Top performing palace players

      Successful passes
      4652
      Mamadou Sakho
      Mamadou Sakho
      Duels won
      16
      Christian Benteke
      Christian Benteke
      Crosses
      5
      Patrick van Aanholt
      Patrick van Aanholt
      Touches
      71
      Patrick van Aanholt
      Patrick van Aanholt
      Tackles
      5
      Joel Ward
      Joel Ward
      WOL
      3-0
      EVE
      TOT
      2-1
      ARS
      BOU
      4-1
      LEI

      Latest videos

      View all videos
      0112
      View all videos

      Upcoming palace games

      View all fixtures
      View all fixtures
      Back to top

      Starting lineup

      31
      Vicente Guaita
      GK
      3
      Patrick van Aanholt
      DF
      2
      Joel Ward
      DF
      12
      Mamadou Sakho
      DF
      27'
      6
      Scott Dann
      DF
      18
      James McArthur
      MF
      substitution icon45'
      9
      Jordan Ayew
      MF
      substitution icon65'
      11
      Wilfried Zaha
      MF
      27'
      8
      Cheikhou Kouyaté
      MF
      54'
      substitution icon65'
      4
      Luka Milivojevic
      MF
      67'
      substitution icon75'
      17
      Christian Benteke
      S
      90'+6'

      Substitutes

      7
      Max Meyer
      substitution icon75'
      10
      Andros Townsend
      substitution icon65'
      13
      Wayne Hennessey
      22
      James McCarthy
      substitution icon45'
      34
      Martin Kelly
      35
      Sam Woods
      39
      Tyrick Mitchell
      40
      Brandon Pierrick
      44
      Jairo Riedewald
      substitution icon65'

      Starting lineup

      29
      Pepe Reina
      GK
      3
      Neil Taylor
      DF
      substitution icon37'
      15
      Ezri Konsa Ngoyo
      DF
      27
      Ahmed El Mohamady
      DF
      40
      Tyrone Mings
      DF
      27'
      6
      Douglas Luiz
      MF
      90'+1'
      14
      Conor Hourihane
      MF
      substitution icon80'
      7
      John McGinn
      MF
      20
      Mbwana Samatta
      S
      substitution icon80'
      17
      Trézéguet
      S
      45'+4'
      59'
      substitution icon88'
      10
      Jack Grealish
      S

      Substitutes

      8
      Henri Lansbury
      11
      Marvelous Nakamba
      substitution icon80'
      12
      Jed Steer
      18
      Matt Targett
      substitution icon37'
      21
      Anwar El Ghazi
      substitution icon88'
      23
      Jota
      24
      Frederic Guilbert
      25
      Ørjan Nyland
      39
      Keinan Davis
      substitution icon80'
      Aston Villa

      Team stats

      Crystal Palace
      Possession
      45%
      55%
      Total shots
      12
      9
      Shots on target
      9
      5
      Corners
      5
      1
      Passes completed
      231
      306
      Free kicks
      20
      19
      Offsides
      1
      0

      Top performing palace players

      Successful passes
      4652
      Mamadou Sakho
      Mamadou Sakho
      Duels won
      16
      Christian Benteke
      Christian Benteke
      Crosses
      5
      Patrick van Aanholt
      Patrick van Aanholt
      Touches
      71
      Patrick van Aanholt
      Patrick van Aanholt
      Tackles
      5
      Joel Ward
      Joel Ward
      WOL
      3-0
      EVE
      TOT
      2-1
      ARS
      BOU
      4-1
      LEI
      Premier League
      pos
      club
      pl
      w
      d
      l
      gf
      ga
      gd
      pts
      1
      LIVLiverpool
      38
      32
      3
      3
      85
      33
      +52
      99
      2
      MCIManchester City
      38
      26
      3
      9
      102
      35
      +67
      81
      3
      MUNManchester United
      38
      18
      12
      8
      66
      36
      +30
      66
      4
      CHEChelsea
      38
      20
      6
      12
      69
      54
      +15
      66
      5
      LEILeicester City
      38
      18
      8
      12
      67
      41
      +26
      62
      6
      TOTTottenham Hotspur
      38
      16
      11
      11
      61
      47
      +14
      59
      7
      WOLWolverhampton Wanderers
      38
      15
      14
      9
      51
      40
      +11
      59
      8
      ARSArsenal
      38
      14
      14
      10
      56
      48
      +8
      56
      9
      SHUSheffield United
      38
      14
      12
      12
      39
      39
      0
      54
      10
      BURBurnley
      38
      15
      9
      14
      43
      50
      -7
      54
      11
      SOUSouthampton
      38
      15
      7
      16
      51
      60
      -9
      52
      12
      EVEEverton
      38
      13
      10
      15
      44
      56
      -12
      49
      13
      NEWNewcastle United
      38
      11
      11
      16
      38
      58
      -20
      44
      14
      CRYCrystal Palace
      38
      11
      10
      17
      31
      50
      -19
      43
      15
      BHABrighton and Hove Albion
      38
      9
      14
      15
      39
      54
      -15
      41
      16
      WHUWest Ham United
      38
      10
      9
      19
      49
      62
      -13
      39
      17
      AVLAston Villa
      38
      9
      8
      21
      41
      67
      -26
      35
      18
      BOUBournemouth
      38
      9
      7
      22
      40
      65
      -25
      34
      19
      WATWatford
      38
      8
      10
      20
      36
      64
      -28
      34
      20
      NORNorwich City
      38
      5
      6
      27
      26
      75
      -49
      21

      Match Blog

      Full-Time

      Match ends, Aston Villa 2, Crystal Palace 0.
      90'+6'

      Red Card

      Benteke(17)
      Christian Benteke (Crystal Palace) is shown the red card for violent conduct.
      90'+5'

      free kick won

      James McCarthy (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick on the left wing.
      90'+4'

      free kick won

      Christian Benteke (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
      90'+2'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Christian Benteke (Crystal Palace) header from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Patrick van Aanholt with a cross following a set piece situation.
      90'+1'

      Yellow Card

      Douglas Luiz(6)
      Douglas Luiz (Aston Villa) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
      90'+1'

      free kick won

      Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
      90'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Christian Benteke (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from the centre of the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by James McCarthy.
      88'

      Substitution

      Aston Villa
      Trézéguet(17)
      off
      Anwar
      El Ghazi(21)
      on
      86'

      free kick won

      John McGinn (Aston Villa) wins a free kick on the right wing.
      83'

      free kick won

      Max Meyer (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick on the left wing.
      81'

      corner

      Corner, Aston Villa. Conceded by Patrick van Aanholt.
      80'

      Substitution

      Aston Villa
      Mbwana
      Samatta(20)
      off
      Keinan Davis
      Keinan
      Davis(39)
      on
      80'

      Substitution

      Aston Villa
      Conor Hourihane
      Conor
      Hourihane(14)
      off
      Marvelous
      Nakamba(11)
      on
      78'

      free kick won

      Andros Townsend (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick on the right wing.
      78'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Christian Benteke (Crystal Palace) header from very close range is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Andros Townsend with a cross following a set piece situation.
      77'

      free kick won

      Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick on the left wing.
      76'

      free kick won

      Tyrone Mings (Aston Villa) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      76'

      attempt saved

      Attempt saved. John McGinn (Aston Villa) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Jack Grealish.
      75'

      attempt saved

      Attempt saved. Patrick van Aanholt (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Wilfried Zaha.
      75'

      Substitution

      Crystal Palace
      Luka Milivojevic
      Luka
      Milivojevic(4)
      off
      Max
      Meyer(7)
      on
      68'

      free kick won

      John McGinn (Aston Villa) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      67'

      Yellow Card

      Milivojevic(4)
      Luka Milivojevic (Crystal Palace) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
      66'

      free kick won

      Jack Grealish (Aston Villa) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
      66'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. Douglas Luiz (Aston Villa) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Jack Grealish.
      65'

      Substitution

      Crystal Palace
      Cheikhou
      Kouyaté(8)
      off
      Jairo Riedewald
      Jairo
      Riedewald(44)
      on
      65'

      Substitution

      Crystal Palace
      Jordan Ayew
      Jordan
      Ayew(9)
      off
      Andros
      Townsend(10)
      on
      63'

      attempt saved

      Attempt saved. Jack Grealish (Aston Villa) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by John McGinn.
      63'

      corner

      Corner, Aston Villa. Conceded by Vicente Guaita.
      63'

      attempt saved

      Attempt saved. Conor Hourihane (Aston Villa) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Douglas Luiz.
      62'

      free kick won

      John McGinn (Aston Villa) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      61'

      attempt saved

      Attempt saved. Trézéguet (Aston Villa) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Mbwana Samatta.
      59'

      Aston Villa Goal

      Aston Villa
      Goal!
      Aston Villa
      Trézéguet(17)
      Goal! Aston Villa 2, Crystal Palace 0. Trézéguet (Aston Villa) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Conor Hourihane with a headed pass.
      58'

      attempt saved

      Attempt saved. Ezri Konsa Ngoyo (Aston Villa) right footed shot from very close range is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Ahmed El Mohamady with a headed pass.
      58'

      corner

      Corner, Aston Villa. Conceded by Vicente Guaita.
      58'

      attempt saved

      Attempt saved. Conor Hourihane (Aston Villa) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner.
      57'

      free kick won

      Mbwana Samatta (Aston Villa) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
      56'

      free kick won

      Conor Hourihane (Aston Villa) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      55'

      corner

      Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Tyrone Mings.
      54'

      Yellow Card

      Kouyaté(8)
      Cheikhou Kouyaté (Crystal Palace) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
      54'

      free kick won

      Douglas Luiz (Aston Villa) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
      53'

      free kick won

      Cheikhou Kouyaté (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      50'

      free kick won

      Conor Hourihane (Aston Villa) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      49'

      free kick won

      Christian Benteke (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
      47'

      VAR

      VAR Decision: No Penalty Aston Villa.
      46'

      free kick won

      Jordan Ayew (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      45'

      Substitution

      Crystal Palace
      James McArthur
      James
      McArthur(18)
      off
      James
      McCarthy(22)
      on

      First-Half Ends

      First Half ends, Aston Villa 1, Crystal Palace 0.
      45'+5'

      attempt saved

      Attempt saved. Christian Benteke (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Wilfried Zaha.
      45'+4'

      Aston Villa Goal

      Aston Villa
      Goal!
      Aston Villa
      Trézéguet(17)
      Goal! Aston Villa 1, Crystal Palace 0. Trézéguet (Aston Villa) right footed shot from the right side of the six yard box to the bottom left corner following a set piece situation.
      45'+3'

      free kick won

      Jack Grealish (Aston Villa) wins a free kick on the left wing.
      45'

      free kick won

      James McArthur (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick on the left wing.
      43'

      attempt saved

      Attempt saved. Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Jordan Ayew.
      42'

      free kick won

      Jordan Ayew (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      42'

      free kick won

      Jack Grealish (Aston Villa) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      42'

      attempt saved

      Attempt saved. Christian Benteke (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
      41'

      attempt saved

      Attempt saved. Christian Benteke (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom right corner.
      41'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. Christian Benteke (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Wilfried Zaha.
      40'

      free kick won

      Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
      38'

      corner

      Corner, Aston Villa. Conceded by Vicente Guaita.
      38'

      attempt saved

      Attempt saved. Jack Grealish (Aston Villa) right footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Ahmed El Mohamady.
      37'

      Substitution

      Aston Villa
      Neil
      Taylor(3)
      off
      Matt
      Targett(18)
      on
      37'

      free kick won

      Christian Benteke (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick on the left wing.
      36'

      free kick won

      Ezri Konsa Ngoyo (Aston Villa) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      35'

      free kick won

      Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      33'

      free kick won

      Ezri Konsa Ngoyo (Aston Villa) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      31'

      offside

      Offside, Aston Villa. Neil Taylor tries a through ball, but Mbwana Samatta is caught offside.
      31'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Mbwana Samatta (Aston Villa) header from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Ahmed El Mohamady with a cross.
      29'

      free kick won

      John McGinn (Aston Villa) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      28'

      free kick won

      Christian Benteke (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick on the left wing.
      27'

      Yellow Card

      Sakho(12)
      Mamadou Sakho (Crystal Palace) is shown the yellow card.
      27'

      Yellow Card

      Mings(40)
      Tyrone Mings (Aston Villa) is shown the yellow card.
      27'

      Yellow Card

      Zaha(11)
      Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) is shown the yellow card.
      22'

      free kick won

      Trézéguet (Aston Villa) wins a free kick on the right wing.
      21'

      free kick won

      Cheikhou Kouyaté (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
      18'

      free kick won

      John McGinn (Aston Villa) wins a free kick on the right wing.
      15'

      free kick won

      Douglas Luiz (Aston Villa) wins a free kick on the left wing.
      13'

      free kick won

      Jordan Ayew (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
      10'

      free kick won

      James McArthur (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      9'

      free kick won

      Jack Grealish (Aston Villa) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      8'

      VAR

      VAR Decision: No Goal Aston Villa 0-0 Crystal Palace.
      7'

      VAR cancelled goal

      GOAL OVERTURNED BY VAR: Mamadou Sakho (Crystal Palace) scores but the goal is ruled out after a VAR review.
      7'

      free kick won

      Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick on the right wing.
      4'

      free kick won

      Trézéguet (Aston Villa) wins a free kick on the right wing.
      3'

      corner

      Corner, Aston Villa. Conceded by Joel Ward.
      3'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. Conor Hourihane (Aston Villa) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Jack Grealish.
      1'

      free kick won

      John McGinn (Aston Villa) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

      Kick-Off

      lineup

      Lineups are announced and players are warming up.