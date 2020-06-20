Skip navigation
      Bournemouth vs Crystal Palace

      Bournemouth 0 Palace 2

      Bournemouth0
      Palace2
      Milivojevic12'
      Ayew23'
      Sat 20 Jun 18:45(KO listed in users′ timezone)

      Premier LeagueVitality Stadium

      Full-Time

      Premier League
      pos
      club
      pl
      w
      d
      l
      gf
      ga
      gd
      pts
      1
      LIVLiverpool
      38
      32
      3
      3
      85
      33
      +52
      99
      2
      MCIManchester City
      38
      26
      3
      9
      102
      35
      +67
      81
      3
      MUNManchester United
      38
      18
      12
      8
      66
      36
      +30
      66
      4
      CHEChelsea
      38
      20
      6
      12
      69
      54
      +15
      66
      5
      LEILeicester City
      38
      18
      8
      12
      67
      41
      +26
      62
      6
      TOTTottenham Hotspur
      38
      16
      11
      11
      61
      47
      +14
      59
      7
      WOLWolverhampton Wanderers
      38
      15
      14
      9
      51
      40
      +11
      59
      8
      ARSArsenal
      38
      14
      14
      10
      56
      48
      +8
      56
      9
      SHUSheffield United
      38
      14
      12
      12
      39
      39
      0
      54
      10
      BURBurnley
      38
      15
      9
      14
      43
      50
      -7
      54
      11
      SOUSouthampton
      38
      15
      7
      16
      51
      60
      -9
      52
      12
      EVEEverton
      38
      13
      10
      15
      44
      56
      -12
      49
      13
      NEWNewcastle United
      38
      11
      11
      16
      38
      58
      -20
      44
      14
      CRYCrystal Palace
      38
      11
      10
      17
      31
      50
      -19
      43
      15
      BHABrighton and Hove Albion
      38
      9
      14
      15
      39
      54
      -15
      41
      16
      WHUWest Ham United
      38
      10
      9
      19
      49
      62
      -13
      39
      17
      AVLAston Villa
      38
      9
      8
      21
      41
      67
      -26
      35
      18
      BOUBournemouth
      38
      9
      7
      22
      40
      65
      -25
      34
      19
      WATWatford
      38
      8
      10
      20
      36
      64
      -28
      34
      20
      NORNorwich City
      38
      5
      6
      27
      26
      75
      -49
      21

      Match Blog

      Full-Time

      Match ends, Bournemouth 0, Crystal Palace 2.
      90'+7'

      corner

      Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Nathan Aké.
      90'+7'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by James McCarthy.
      90'+7'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. Jefferson Lerma (Bournemouth) header from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Junior Stanislas with a cross.
      90'+6'

      corner

      Corner, Bournemouth. Conceded by Gary Cahill.
      90'+3'

      VAR

      VAR Decision: No card change Lewis Cook (Bournemouth).
      90'+1'

      free kick won

      Jordan Ayew (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick on the right wing.
      89'

      Substitution

      Crystal Palace
      James
      McArthur(18)
      off
      Jairo
      Riedewald(44)
      on
      88'

      corner

      Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Adam Smith.
      86'

      Yellow Card

      Cook(3)
      Steve Cook (Bournemouth) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
      86'

      free kick won

      Jordan Ayew (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
      85'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Nathan Aké (Bournemouth) header from the left side of the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Steve Cook.
      84'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. Junior Stanislas (Bournemouth) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
      82'

      free kick won

      Callum Wilson (Bournemouth) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
      80'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Gary Cahill (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Jordan Ayew following a corner.
      80'

      corner

      Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Adam Smith.
      78'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Junior Stanislas (Bournemouth) left footed shot from the right side of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Jack Stacey.
      76'

      Substitution

      Crystal Palace
      Christian
      Benteke(17)
      off
      Andros
      Townsend(10)
      on
      74'

      offside

      Offside, Bournemouth. Jefferson Lerma tries a through ball, but Callum Wilson is caught offside.
      74'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Gary Cahill (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Christian Benteke with a headed pass following a set piece situation.
      73'

      free kick won

      Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
      72'

      free kick won

      Jordan Ayew (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick on the left wing.
      72'

      corner

      Corner, Bournemouth. Conceded by Joel Ward.
      71'

      Yellow Card

      Ward(2)
      Joel Ward (Crystal Palace) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
      71'

      free kick won

      Adam Smith (Bournemouth) wins a free kick on the left wing.
      69'

      free kick won

      Jefferson Lerma (Bournemouth) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      68'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Dominic Solanke (Bournemouth) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left. Assisted by Arnaut Danjuma Groeneveld.
      68'

      offside

      Offside, Crystal Palace. Scott Dann tries a through ball, but Christian Benteke is caught offside.
      67'

      Yellow Card

      Cook(16)
      Lewis Cook (Bournemouth) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
      67'

      free kick won

      Jordan Ayew (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      66'

      offside

      Offside, Crystal Palace. Joel Ward tries a through ball, but Cheikhou Kouyaté is caught offside.
      65'

      Substitution

      Crystal Palace
      Luka
      Milivojevic(4)
      off
      James
      McCarthy(22)
      on
      63'

      attempt saved

      Attempt saved. Nathan Aké (Bournemouth) header from the centre of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Junior Stanislas with a cross.
      63'

      corner

      Corner, Bournemouth. Conceded by Luka Milivojevic.
      61'

      Substitution

      Bournemouth
      David
      Brooks(20)
      off
      Junior
      Stanislas(19)
      on
      61'

      offside

      Offside, Crystal Palace. Vicente Guaita tries a through ball, but Christian Benteke is caught offside.
      58'

      corner

      Corner, Bournemouth. Conceded by Patrick van Aanholt.
      57'

      corner

      Corner, Bournemouth. Conceded by Joel Ward.
      54'

      offside

      Offside, Bournemouth. Lewis Cook tries a through ball, but Jefferson Lerma is caught offside.
      53'

      free kick won

      David Brooks (Bournemouth) wins a free kick on the right wing.
      52'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Lewis Cook (Bournemouth) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left. Assisted by Arnaut Danjuma Groeneveld.
      51'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. Jefferson Lerma (Bournemouth) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Adam Smith.
      49'

      Substitution

      Bournemouth
      Joshua
      King(7)
      off
      Dominic
      Solanke(9)
      on
      48'

      VAR

      VAR Decision: No card change Gary Cahill (Crystal Palace).
      46'

      free kick won

      Luka Milivojevic (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      45'

      Substitution

      Bournemouth
      Harry
      Wilson(22)
      off
      Arnaut
      Danjuma Groeneveld(14)
      on

      First-Half Ends

      First Half ends, Bournemouth 0, Crystal Palace 2.
      45'+2'

      Yellow Card

      Smith(15)
      Adam Smith (Bournemouth) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
      45'+1'

      free kick won

      Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick on the left wing.
      45'+1'

      corner

      Corner, Bournemouth. Conceded by Patrick van Aanholt.
      45'

      free kick won

      Adam Smith (Bournemouth) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
      45'

      Yellow Card

      Ayew(9)
      Jordan Ayew (Crystal Palace) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
      45'

      free kick won

      Jefferson Lerma (Bournemouth) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
      43'

      free kick won

      Harry Wilson (Bournemouth) wins a free kick on the right wing.
      42'

      corner

      Corner, Bournemouth. Conceded by Christian Benteke.
      41'

      corner

      Corner, Bournemouth. Conceded by Patrick van Aanholt.
      41'

      free kick won

      Harry Wilson (Bournemouth) wins a free kick on the right wing.
      40'

      free kick won

      Adam Smith (Bournemouth) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      38'

      free kick won

      Joshua King (Bournemouth) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      37'

      corner

      Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Steve Cook.
      35'

      corner

      Corner, Bournemouth. Conceded by Scott Dann.
      35'

      corner

      Corner, Bournemouth. Conceded by Luka Milivojevic.
      32'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Jefferson Lerma (Bournemouth) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by David Brooks.
      27'

      free kick won

      Harry Wilson (Bournemouth) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      27'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Joshua King (Bournemouth) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Lewis Cook.
      23'

      Crystal Palace Goal!

      Crystal Palace
      Goal!
      Crystal Palace
      Jordan
      Ayew(9)
      Jordan Ayew
      Goal! Bournemouth 0, Crystal Palace 2. Jordan Ayew (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Patrick van Aanholt.
      22'

      free kick won

      Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick on the left wing.
      20'

      free kick won

      Jordan Ayew (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      19'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Luka Milivojevic (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from outside the box is too high.
      18'

      free kick won

      Harry Wilson (Bournemouth) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      17'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Callum Wilson (Bournemouth) header from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by David Brooks with a cross following a corner.
      17'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. Steve Cook (Bournemouth) header from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by David Brooks with a cross.
      16'

      corner

      Corner, Bournemouth. Conceded by Gary Cahill.
      13'

      free kick won

      James McArthur (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick on the left wing.
      12'

      Crystal Palace Goal!

      Crystal Palace
      Goal!
      Crystal Palace
      Luka
      Milivojevic(4)
      Goal! Bournemouth 0, Crystal Palace 1. Luka Milivojevic (Crystal Palace) from a free kick with a right footed shot to the top left corner.
      11'

      free kick won

      Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
      11'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from the left side of the box is too high. Assisted by James McArthur.
      9'

      free kick won

      Lewis Cook (Bournemouth) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      6'

      free kick won

      Jordan Ayew (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick on the right wing.
      3'

      free kick won

      Jefferson Lerma (Bournemouth) wins a free kick on the left wing.
      1'

      free kick won

      Lewis Cook (Bournemouth) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

      Kick-Off

      lineup

      Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

      Starting lineup

      31
      Vicente Guaita
      GK
      24
      Gary Cahill
      DF
      3
      Patrick van Aanholt
      DF
      6
      Scott Dann
      DF
      2
      Joel Ward
      DF
      71'
      18
      James McArthur
      MF
      substitution icon89'
      4
      Luka Milivojevic
      MF
      12'
      substitution icon65'
      8
      Cheikhou Kouyaté
      MF
      17
      Christian Benteke
      S
      substitution icon76'
      11
      Wilfried Zaha
      S
      9
      Jordan Ayew
      S
      23'
      45'

      Substitutes

      7
      Max Meyer
      10
      Andros Townsend
      substitution icon76'
      12
      Mamadou Sakho
      13
      Wayne Hennessey
      22
      James McCarthy
      substitution icon65'
      36
      Nikola Tavares
      39
      Tyrick Mitchell
      40
      Brandon Pierrick Keutcha
      44
      Jairo Riedewald
      substitution icon89'

      Starting lineup

      12
      Aaron Ramsdale
      GK
      17
      Jack Stacey
      DF
      3
      Steve Cook
      DF
      86'
      5
      Nathan Aké
      DF
      15
      Adam Smith
      DF
      45'+2'
      7
      Joshua King
      MF
      substitution icon49'
      16
      Lewis Cook
      MF
      67'
      22
      Harry Wilson
      MF
      substitution icon45'
      20
      David Brooks
      MF
      substitution icon61'
      8
      Jefferson Lerma
      MF
      13
      Callum Wilson
      S

      Substitutes

      1
      Artur Boruc
      4
      Dan Gosling
      6
      Andrew Surman
      9
      Dominic Solanke
      substitution icon49'
      14
      Arnaut Danjuma Groeneveld
      substitution icon45'
      19
      Junior Stanislas
      substitution icon61'
      21
      Diego Rico
      26
      Lloyd Kelly
      33
      Chris Mepham
      Bournemouth

      Team stats

      Crystal Palace
      Possession
      59%
      41%
      Total shots
      12
      7
      Shots on target
      1
      2
      Corners
      11
      4
      Passes completed
      412
      268
      Free kicks
      15
      12
      Offsides
      2
      3

      Top performing palace players

      Successful passes
      3743
      James McArthur
      James McArthur
      Duels won
      13
      Christian Benteke
      Christian Benteke
      Crosses
      3
      Patrick van Aanholt
      Patrick van Aanholt
      Touches
      60
      Patrick van Aanholt
      Patrick van Aanholt
      Tackles
      7
      Cheikhou Kouyaté
      Cheikhou Kouyaté
