Get your hands on a Palace Black Lives Matter matchworn shirt
Bournemouth 0 Palace 2
Bournemouth0
Palace2
Milivojevic12'
Ayew23'
pos
club
pl
w
d
l
gf
ga
gd
pts
1
LIVLiverpool
38
32
3
3
85
33
+52
99
2
MCIManchester City
38
26
3
9
102
35
+67
81
3
MUNManchester United
38
18
12
8
66
36
+30
66
4
CHEChelsea
38
20
6
12
69
54
+15
66
5
LEILeicester City
38
18
8
12
67
41
+26
62
6
TOTTottenham Hotspur
38
16
11
11
61
47
+14
59
7
WOLWolverhampton Wanderers
38
15
14
9
51
40
+11
59
8
ARSArsenal
38
14
14
10
56
48
+8
56
9
SHUSheffield United
38
14
12
12
39
39
0
54
10
BURBurnley
38
15
9
14
43
50
-7
54
11
SOUSouthampton
38
15
7
16
51
60
-9
52
12
EVEEverton
38
13
10
15
44
56
-12
49
13
NEWNewcastle United
38
11
11
16
38
58
-20
44
14
CRYCrystal Palace
38
11
10
17
31
50
-19
43
15
BHABrighton and Hove Albion
38
9
14
15
39
54
-15
41
16
WHUWest Ham United
38
10
9
19
49
62
-13
39
17
AVLAston Villa
38
9
8
21
41
67
-26
35
18
BOUBournemouth
38
9
7
22
40
65
-25
34
19
WATWatford
38
8
10
20
36
64
-28
34
20
NORNorwich City
38
5
6
27
26
75
-49
21
Full-Time
Match ends, Bournemouth 0, Crystal Palace 2.
90'+7'
corner
Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Nathan Aké.
90'+7'
attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by James McCarthy.
90'+7'
attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. Jefferson Lerma (Bournemouth) header from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Junior Stanislas with a cross.
90'+6'
corner
Corner, Bournemouth. Conceded by Gary Cahill.
90'+3'
VAR
VAR Decision: No card change Lewis Cook (Bournemouth).
90'+1'
free kick won
Jordan Ayew (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick on the right wing.
89'
Substitution
James
McArthur(18)off
Jairo
Riedewald(44)on
88'
corner
Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Adam Smith.
86'
Yellow Card
Cook(3)
Steve Cook (Bournemouth) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
86'
free kick won
Jordan Ayew (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
85'
miss
Attempt missed. Nathan Aké (Bournemouth) header from the left side of the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Steve Cook.
84'
attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. Junior Stanislas (Bournemouth) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
82'
free kick won
Callum Wilson (Bournemouth) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
80'
miss
Attempt missed. Gary Cahill (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Jordan Ayew following a corner.
80'
corner
Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Adam Smith.
78'
miss
Attempt missed. Junior Stanislas (Bournemouth) left footed shot from the right side of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Jack Stacey.
76'
Substitution
Christian
Benteke(17)off
Andros
Townsend(10)on
74'
offside
Offside, Bournemouth. Jefferson Lerma tries a through ball, but Callum Wilson is caught offside.
74'
miss
Attempt missed. Gary Cahill (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Christian Benteke with a headed pass following a set piece situation.
73'
free kick won
Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
72'
free kick won
Jordan Ayew (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick on the left wing.
72'
corner
Corner, Bournemouth. Conceded by Joel Ward.
71'
Yellow Card
Ward(2)
Joel Ward (Crystal Palace) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
71'
free kick won
Adam Smith (Bournemouth) wins a free kick on the left wing.
69'
free kick won
Jefferson Lerma (Bournemouth) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
68'
miss
Attempt missed. Dominic Solanke (Bournemouth) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left. Assisted by Arnaut Danjuma Groeneveld.
68'
offside
Offside, Crystal Palace. Scott Dann tries a through ball, but Christian Benteke is caught offside.
67'
Yellow Card
Cook(16)
Lewis Cook (Bournemouth) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
67'
free kick won
Jordan Ayew (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
66'
offside
Offside, Crystal Palace. Joel Ward tries a through ball, but Cheikhou Kouyaté is caught offside.
65'
Substitution
Luka
Milivojevic(4)off
James
McCarthy(22)on
63'
attempt saved
Attempt saved. Nathan Aké (Bournemouth) header from the centre of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Junior Stanislas with a cross.
63'
corner
Corner, Bournemouth. Conceded by Luka Milivojevic.
61'
Substitution
David
Brooks(20)off
Junior
Stanislas(19)on
61'
offside
Offside, Crystal Palace. Vicente Guaita tries a through ball, but Christian Benteke is caught offside.
58'
corner
Corner, Bournemouth. Conceded by Patrick van Aanholt.
57'
corner
Corner, Bournemouth. Conceded by Joel Ward.
54'
offside
Offside, Bournemouth. Lewis Cook tries a through ball, but Jefferson Lerma is caught offside.
53'
free kick won
David Brooks (Bournemouth) wins a free kick on the right wing.
52'
miss
Attempt missed. Lewis Cook (Bournemouth) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left. Assisted by Arnaut Danjuma Groeneveld.
51'
attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. Jefferson Lerma (Bournemouth) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Adam Smith.
49'
Substitution
Joshua
King(7)off
Dominic
Solanke(9)on
48'
VAR
VAR Decision: No card change Gary Cahill (Crystal Palace).
46'
free kick won
Luka Milivojevic (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
45'
Substitution
Harry
Wilson(22)off
Arnaut
Danjuma Groeneveld(14)on
First-Half Ends
First Half ends, Bournemouth 0, Crystal Palace 2.
45'+2'
Yellow Card
Smith(15)
Adam Smith (Bournemouth) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
45'+1'
free kick won
Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick on the left wing.
45'+1'
corner
Corner, Bournemouth. Conceded by Patrick van Aanholt.
45'
free kick won
Adam Smith (Bournemouth) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
45'
Yellow Card
Ayew(9)
Jordan Ayew (Crystal Palace) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
45'
free kick won
Jefferson Lerma (Bournemouth) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
43'
free kick won
Harry Wilson (Bournemouth) wins a free kick on the right wing.
42'
corner
Corner, Bournemouth. Conceded by Christian Benteke.
41'
corner
Corner, Bournemouth. Conceded by Patrick van Aanholt.
41'
free kick won
Harry Wilson (Bournemouth) wins a free kick on the right wing.
40'
free kick won
Adam Smith (Bournemouth) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
38'
free kick won
Joshua King (Bournemouth) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
37'
corner
Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Steve Cook.
35'
corner
Corner, Bournemouth. Conceded by Scott Dann.
35'
corner
Corner, Bournemouth. Conceded by Luka Milivojevic.
32'
miss
Attempt missed. Jefferson Lerma (Bournemouth) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by David Brooks.
27'
free kick won
Harry Wilson (Bournemouth) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
27'
miss
Attempt missed. Joshua King (Bournemouth) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Lewis Cook.
23'
Crystal Palace Goal!
Goal!
Jordan
Ayew(9)
Goal! Bournemouth 0, Crystal Palace 2. Jordan Ayew (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Patrick van Aanholt.
22'
free kick won
Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick on the left wing.
20'
free kick won
Jordan Ayew (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
19'
miss
Attempt missed. Luka Milivojevic (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from outside the box is too high.
18'
free kick won
Harry Wilson (Bournemouth) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
17'
miss
Attempt missed. Callum Wilson (Bournemouth) header from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by David Brooks with a cross following a corner.
17'
attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. Steve Cook (Bournemouth) header from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by David Brooks with a cross.
16'
corner
Corner, Bournemouth. Conceded by Gary Cahill.
13'
free kick won
James McArthur (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick on the left wing.
12'
Crystal Palace Goal!
Goal!
Luka
Milivojevic(4)
Goal! Bournemouth 0, Crystal Palace 1. Luka Milivojevic (Crystal Palace) from a free kick with a right footed shot to the top left corner.
11'
free kick won
Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
11'
miss
Attempt missed. Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from the left side of the box is too high. Assisted by James McArthur.
9'
free kick won
Lewis Cook (Bournemouth) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
6'
free kick won
Jordan Ayew (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick on the right wing.
3'
free kick won
Jefferson Lerma (Bournemouth) wins a free kick on the left wing.
1'
free kick won
Lewis Cook (Bournemouth) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Kick-Off
lineup
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.
2
Joel Ward
DF
71'
4
Luka Milivojevic
MF
12'
65'
9
Jordan Ayew
S
23'
45'
Starting lineup
12
Aaron Ramsdale
GK
17
Jack Stacey
DF
3
Steve Cook
DF
86'
5
Nathan Aké
DF
15
Adam Smith
DF
45'+2'
7
Joshua King
MF
49'
16
Lewis Cook
MF
67'
22
Harry Wilson
MF
45'
20
David Brooks
MF
61'
8
Jefferson Lerma
MF
13
Callum Wilson
S
Substitutes
1
Artur Boruc
4
Dan Gosling
6
Andrew Surman
9
Dominic Solanke
49'
14
Arnaut Danjuma Groeneveld
45'
19
Junior Stanislas
61'
21
Diego Rico
26
Lloyd Kelly
33
Chris Mepham
Team stats
Possession
59%
41%
Total shots
12
7
Shots on target
1
2
Corners
11
4
Passes completed
412
268
Free kicks
15
12
Offsides
2
3
Top performing palace players
WAT
1-1
LEI
BHA
2-1
ARS
WHU
0-2
WOL
2
Joel Ward
DF
71'
4
Luka Milivojevic
MF
12'
65'
9
Jordan Ayew
S
23'
45'
Starting lineup
12
Aaron Ramsdale
GK
17
Jack Stacey
DF
3
Steve Cook
DF
86'
5
Nathan Aké
DF
15
Adam Smith
DF
45'+2'
7
Joshua King
MF
49'
16
Lewis Cook
MF
67'
22
Harry Wilson
MF
45'
20
David Brooks
MF
61'
8
Jefferson Lerma
MF
13
Callum Wilson
S
Substitutes
1
Artur Boruc
4
Dan Gosling
6
Andrew Surman
9
Dominic Solanke
49'
14
Arnaut Danjuma Groeneveld
45'
19
Junior Stanislas
61'
21
Diego Rico
26
Lloyd Kelly
33
Chris Mepham
Team stats
Possession
59%
41%
Total shots
12
7
Shots on target
1
2
Corners
11
4
Passes completed
412
268
Free kicks
15
12
Offsides
2
3
Top performing palace players
WAT
1-1
LEI
BHA
2-1
ARS
WHU
0-2
WOL
