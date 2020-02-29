Skip navigation
      Brighton and Hove Albion vs Crystal Palace

      Brighton 0 Palace 1

      Brighton0
      Palace1
      Ayew70'
      Sat 29 Feb 12:30(KO listed in users′ timezone)

      Premier LeagueAmex Stadium

      Full-Time

      Premier League
      pos
      club
      pl
      w
      d
      l
      gf
      ga
      gd
      pts
      1
      LIVLiverpool
      38
      32
      3
      3
      85
      33
      +52
      99
      2
      MCIManchester City
      38
      26
      3
      9
      102
      35
      +67
      81
      3
      MUNManchester United
      38
      18
      12
      8
      66
      36
      +30
      66
      4
      CHEChelsea
      38
      20
      6
      12
      69
      54
      +15
      66
      5
      LEILeicester City
      38
      18
      8
      12
      67
      41
      +26
      62
      6
      TOTTottenham Hotspur
      38
      16
      11
      11
      61
      47
      +14
      59
      7
      WOLWolverhampton Wanderers
      38
      15
      14
      9
      51
      40
      +11
      59
      8
      ARSArsenal
      38
      14
      14
      10
      56
      48
      +8
      56
      9
      SHUSheffield United
      38
      14
      12
      12
      39
      39
      0
      54
      10
      BURBurnley
      38
      15
      9
      14
      43
      50
      -7
      54
      11
      SOUSouthampton
      38
      15
      7
      16
      51
      60
      -9
      52
      12
      EVEEverton
      38
      13
      10
      15
      44
      56
      -12
      49
      13
      NEWNewcastle United
      38
      11
      11
      16
      38
      58
      -20
      44
      14
      CRYCrystal Palace
      38
      11
      10
      17
      31
      50
      -19
      43
      15
      BHABrighton and Hove Albion
      38
      9
      14
      15
      39
      54
      -15
      41
      16
      WHUWest Ham United
      38
      10
      9
      19
      49
      62
      -13
      39
      17
      AVLAston Villa
      38
      9
      8
      21
      41
      67
      -26
      35
      18
      BOUBournemouth
      38
      9
      7
      22
      40
      65
      -25
      34
      19
      WATWatford
      38
      8
      10
      20
      36
      64
      -28
      34
      20
      NORNorwich City
      38
      5
      6
      27
      26
      75
      -49
      21

      Match Blog

      Full-Time

      Match ends, Brighton and Hove Albion 0, Crystal Palace 1.
      90'+5'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from the left side of the box is just a bit too high following a fast break.
      90'+3'

      free kick won

      Davy Pröpper (Brighton and Hove Albion) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      90'+3'

      post

      Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) hits the left post with a right footed shot from the left side of the six yard box. Assisted by Cenk Tosun following a fast break.
      90'+3'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. Aaron Mooy (Brighton and Hove Albion) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Adam Webster.
      90'+2'

      corner

      Corner, Brighton and Hove Albion. Conceded by James McArthur.
      90'+1'

      corner

      Corner, Brighton and Hove Albion. Conceded by Joel Ward.
      90'

      offside

      Offside, Crystal Palace. Patrick van Aanholt tries a through ball, but Wilfried Zaha is caught offside.
      89'

      free kick won

      Neal Maupay (Brighton and Hove Albion) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
      89'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Alireza Jahanbakhsh (Brighton and Hove Albion) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the right. Assisted by Davy Pröpper.
      87'

      Substitution

      Crystal Palace
      Christian
      Benteke(17)
      off
      Cenk
      Tosun(20)
      on
      87'

      free kick won

      Dan Burn (Brighton and Hove Albion) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      83'

      corner

      Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Adam Webster.
      83'

      corner

      Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Aaron Mooy.
      82'

      free kick won

      Jordan Ayew (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick on the left wing.
      82'

      Substitution

      Brighton and Hove Albion
      Yves
      Bissouma(8)
      off
      Steven
      Alzate(46)
      on
      80'

      corner

      Corner, Brighton and Hove Albion. Conceded by Patrick van Aanholt.
      80'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Aaron Mooy (Brighton and Hove Albion) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right following a corner.
      80'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. Alireza Jahanbakhsh (Brighton and Hove Albion) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked.
      80'

      corner

      Corner, Brighton and Hove Albion. Conceded by Scott Dann.
      78'

      Substitution

      Brighton and Hove Albion
      Martín
      Montoya(22)
      off
      Alireza
      Jahanbakhsh(16)
      on
      76'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. Glenn Murray (Brighton and Hove Albion) header from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Martín Montoya with a cross.
      75'

      free kick won

      Dan Burn (Brighton and Hove Albion) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      74'

      free kick won

      Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      73'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Jairo Riedewald (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the right. Assisted by Jordan Ayew.
      72'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Yves Bissouma (Brighton and Hove Albion) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Dan Burn.
      70'

      Crystal Palace Goal!

      Crystal Palace
      Goal!
      Crystal Palace
      Jordan
      Ayew(9)
      Jordan Ayew
      Goal! Brighton and Hove Albion 0, Crystal Palace 1. Jordan Ayew (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Christian Benteke.
      70'

      attempt saved

      Attempt saved. Aaron Mooy (Brighton and Hove Albion) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Martín Montoya.
      69'

      attempt saved

      Attempt saved. Neal Maupay (Brighton and Hove Albion) right footed shot from a difficult angle on the left is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Aaron Mooy.
      66'

      Substitution

      Brighton and Hove Albion
      Solly March(20)
      off
      Glenn
      Murray(17)
      on
      65'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Solly March (Brighton and Hove Albion) left footed shot from the right side of the box is too high.
      63'

      attempt saved

      Attempt saved. Christian Benteke (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
      62'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Aaron Mooy (Brighton and Hove Albion) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Davy Pröpper.
      60'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. Solly March (Brighton and Hove Albion) left footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Martín Montoya.
      59'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Christian Benteke (Crystal Palace) header from very close range is close, but misses the top right corner. Assisted by Patrick van Aanholt with a cross following a corner.
      58'

      corner

      Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Dan Burn.
      57'

      Yellow Card

      Montoya(22)
      Martín Montoya (Brighton and Hove Albion) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
      57'

      free kick won

      Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick on the left wing.
      55'

      attempt saved

      Attempt saved. Neal Maupay (Brighton and Hove Albion) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
      53'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Leandro Trossard (Brighton and Hove Albion) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Solly March.
      49'

      free kick won

      Solly March (Brighton and Hove Albion) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      48'

      offside

      Offside, Brighton and Hove Albion. Lewis Dunk tries a through ball, but Neal Maupay is caught offside.
      48'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. Lewis Dunk (Brighton and Hove Albion) header from very close range is blocked. Assisted by Aaron Mooy with a cross.
      47'

      corner

      Corner, Brighton and Hove Albion. Conceded by Scott Dann.
      46'

      free kick won

      Dan Burn (Brighton and Hove Albion) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      45'

      Substitution

      Crystal Palace
      James
      McCarthy(22)
      off
      Jairo
      Riedewald(44)
      on

      First-Half Ends

      First Half ends, Brighton and Hove Albion 0, Crystal Palace 0.
      45'+2'

      corner

      Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Martín Montoya.
      45'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. Gary Cahill (Crystal Palace) header from the right side of the six yard box is blocked. Assisted by James McCarthy with a cross.
      45'

      corner

      Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Adam Webster.
      45'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. Christian Benteke (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Patrick van Aanholt.
      43'

      attempt saved

      Attempt saved. Solly March (Brighton and Hove Albion) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Davy Pröpper.
      42'

      free kick won

      Neal Maupay (Brighton and Hove Albion) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      40'

      free kick won

      James McCarthy (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick on the left wing.
      38'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Gary Cahill (Crystal Palace) header from very close range is just a bit too high. Assisted by James McCarthy with a cross following a corner.
      36'

      corner

      Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Lewis Dunk.
      36'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked.
      35'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Solly March (Brighton and Hove Albion) left footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Leandro Trossard following a fast break.
      34'

      attempt saved

      Attempt saved. Neal Maupay (Brighton and Hove Albion) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Martín Montoya.
      33'

      Yellow Card

      Benteke(17)
      Christian Benteke (Crystal Palace) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
      33'

      free kick won

      Lewis Dunk (Brighton and Hove Albion) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      33'

      attempt saved

      Attempt saved. Solly March (Brighton and Hove Albion) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Lewis Dunk.
      31'

      free kick won

      Neal Maupay (Brighton and Hove Albion) wins a free kick on the left wing.
      27'

      Yellow Card

      Schelotto(21)
      Ezequiel Schelotto (Brighton and Hove Albion) is shown the yellow card.
      27'

      offside

      Offside, Crystal Palace. James McCarthy tries a through ball, but Wilfried Zaha is caught offside.
      25'

      offside

      Offside, Crystal Palace. James McCarthy tries a through ball, but James McArthur is caught offside.
      22'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Lewis Dunk (Brighton and Hove Albion) header from very close range is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Adam Webster following a corner.
      22'

      corner

      Corner, Brighton and Hove Albion. Conceded by Scott Dann.
      19'

      attempt saved

      Attempt saved. Solly March (Brighton and Hove Albion) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Davy Pröpper.
      18'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. Lewis Dunk (Brighton and Hove Albion) with an attempt from very close range is blocked. Assisted by Aaron Mooy with a cross.
      18'

      corner

      Corner, Brighton and Hove Albion. Conceded by James McArthur.
      18'

      attempt saved

      Attempt saved. Neal Maupay (Brighton and Hove Albion) right footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Martín Montoya.
      17'

      corner

      Corner, Brighton and Hove Albion. Conceded by Joel Ward.
      15'

      free kick won

      Jordan Ayew (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      14'

      free kick won

      Cheikhou Kouyaté (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      13'

      free kick won

      Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      11'

      corner

      Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Lewis Dunk.
      10'

      attempt saved

      Attempt saved. Cheikhou Kouyaté (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from the right side of the six yard box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Christian Benteke with a headed pass.
      10'

      free kick won

      Joel Ward (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick on the right wing.
      4'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Christian Benteke (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by James McArthur with a through ball.
      3'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Neal Maupay (Brighton and Hove Albion) right footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the left.

      Kick-Off

      lineup

      Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

