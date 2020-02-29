Find out who scoops eToro MOTM for Brighton clash
Brighton 0 Palace 1
Brighton0
Palace1
Ayew70'
- Dann on a personal goal and feeling of returning for Palace
- Ayew discusses key man in his match-winning Brighton goal
- Hodgson explains Ayew's significance in Palace's wins
- Report: Brighton sunk as Eagles emphatically raid Amex
pos
club
pl
w
d
l
gf
ga
gd
pts
1
LIVLiverpool
38
32
3
3
85
33
+52
99
2
MCIManchester City
38
26
3
9
102
35
+67
81
3
MUNManchester United
38
18
12
8
66
36
+30
66
4
CHEChelsea
38
20
6
12
69
54
+15
66
5
LEILeicester City
38
18
8
12
67
41
+26
62
6
TOTTottenham Hotspur
38
16
11
11
61
47
+14
59
7
WOLWolverhampton Wanderers
38
15
14
9
51
40
+11
59
8
ARSArsenal
38
14
14
10
56
48
+8
56
9
SHUSheffield United
38
14
12
12
39
39
0
54
10
BURBurnley
38
15
9
14
43
50
-7
54
11
SOUSouthampton
38
15
7
16
51
60
-9
52
12
EVEEverton
38
13
10
15
44
56
-12
49
13
NEWNewcastle United
38
11
11
16
38
58
-20
44
14
CRYCrystal Palace
38
11
10
17
31
50
-19
43
15
BHABrighton and Hove Albion
38
9
14
15
39
54
-15
41
16
WHUWest Ham United
38
10
9
19
49
62
-13
39
17
AVLAston Villa
38
9
8
21
41
67
-26
35
18
BOUBournemouth
38
9
7
22
40
65
-25
34
19
WATWatford
38
8
10
20
36
64
-28
34
20
NORNorwich City
38
5
6
27
26
75
-49
21
Match Blog
Full-Time
Match ends, Brighton and Hove Albion 0, Crystal Palace 1.
90'+5'
miss
Attempt missed. Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from the left side of the box is just a bit too high following a fast break.
90'+3'
free kick won
Davy Pröpper (Brighton and Hove Albion) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
90'+3'
post
Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) hits the left post with a right footed shot from the left side of the six yard box. Assisted by Cenk Tosun following a fast break.
90'+3'
attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. Aaron Mooy (Brighton and Hove Albion) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Adam Webster.
90'+2'
corner
Corner, Brighton and Hove Albion. Conceded by James McArthur.
90'+1'
corner
Corner, Brighton and Hove Albion. Conceded by Joel Ward.
90'
offside
Offside, Crystal Palace. Patrick van Aanholt tries a through ball, but Wilfried Zaha is caught offside.
89'
free kick won
Neal Maupay (Brighton and Hove Albion) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
89'
miss
Attempt missed. Alireza Jahanbakhsh (Brighton and Hove Albion) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the right. Assisted by Davy Pröpper.
87'
Substitution
Christian
Benteke(17)off
Cenk
Tosun(20)on
87'
free kick won
Dan Burn (Brighton and Hove Albion) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
83'
corner
Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Adam Webster.
83'
corner
Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Aaron Mooy.
82'
free kick won
Jordan Ayew (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick on the left wing.
82'
Substitution
Yves
Bissouma(8)off
Steven
Alzate(46)on
80'
corner
Corner, Brighton and Hove Albion. Conceded by Patrick van Aanholt.
80'
miss
Attempt missed. Aaron Mooy (Brighton and Hove Albion) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right following a corner.
80'
attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. Alireza Jahanbakhsh (Brighton and Hove Albion) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked.
80'
corner
Corner, Brighton and Hove Albion. Conceded by Scott Dann.
78'
Substitution
Martín
Montoya(22)off
Alireza
Jahanbakhsh(16)on
76'
attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. Glenn Murray (Brighton and Hove Albion) header from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Martín Montoya with a cross.
75'
free kick won
Dan Burn (Brighton and Hove Albion) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
74'
free kick won
Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
73'
miss
Attempt missed. Jairo Riedewald (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the right. Assisted by Jordan Ayew.
72'
miss
Attempt missed. Yves Bissouma (Brighton and Hove Albion) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Dan Burn.
70'
Crystal Palace Goal!
Goal!
Jordan
Ayew(9)
Goal! Brighton and Hove Albion 0, Crystal Palace 1. Jordan Ayew (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Christian Benteke.
70'
attempt saved
Attempt saved. Aaron Mooy (Brighton and Hove Albion) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Martín Montoya.
69'
attempt saved
Attempt saved. Neal Maupay (Brighton and Hove Albion) right footed shot from a difficult angle on the left is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Aaron Mooy.
66'
Substitution
Solly March(20)off
Glenn
Murray(17)on
65'
miss
Attempt missed. Solly March (Brighton and Hove Albion) left footed shot from the right side of the box is too high.
63'
attempt saved
Attempt saved. Christian Benteke (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
62'
miss
Attempt missed. Aaron Mooy (Brighton and Hove Albion) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Davy Pröpper.
60'
attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. Solly March (Brighton and Hove Albion) left footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Martín Montoya.
59'
miss
Attempt missed. Christian Benteke (Crystal Palace) header from very close range is close, but misses the top right corner. Assisted by Patrick van Aanholt with a cross following a corner.
58'
corner
Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Dan Burn.
57'
Yellow Card
Montoya(22)
Martín Montoya (Brighton and Hove Albion) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
57'
free kick won
Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick on the left wing.
55'
attempt saved
Attempt saved. Neal Maupay (Brighton and Hove Albion) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
53'
miss
Attempt missed. Leandro Trossard (Brighton and Hove Albion) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Solly March.
49'
free kick won
Solly March (Brighton and Hove Albion) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
48'
offside
Offside, Brighton and Hove Albion. Lewis Dunk tries a through ball, but Neal Maupay is caught offside.
48'
attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. Lewis Dunk (Brighton and Hove Albion) header from very close range is blocked. Assisted by Aaron Mooy with a cross.
47'
corner
Corner, Brighton and Hove Albion. Conceded by Scott Dann.
46'
free kick won
Dan Burn (Brighton and Hove Albion) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
45'
Substitution
James
McCarthy(22)off
Jairo
Riedewald(44)on
First-Half Ends
First Half ends, Brighton and Hove Albion 0, Crystal Palace 0.
45'+2'
corner
Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Martín Montoya.
45'
attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. Gary Cahill (Crystal Palace) header from the right side of the six yard box is blocked. Assisted by James McCarthy with a cross.
45'
corner
Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Adam Webster.
45'
attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. Christian Benteke (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Patrick van Aanholt.
43'
attempt saved
Attempt saved. Solly March (Brighton and Hove Albion) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Davy Pröpper.
42'
free kick won
Neal Maupay (Brighton and Hove Albion) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
40'
free kick won
James McCarthy (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick on the left wing.
38'
miss
Attempt missed. Gary Cahill (Crystal Palace) header from very close range is just a bit too high. Assisted by James McCarthy with a cross following a corner.
36'
corner
Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Lewis Dunk.
36'
attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked.
35'
miss
Attempt missed. Solly March (Brighton and Hove Albion) left footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Leandro Trossard following a fast break.
34'
attempt saved
Attempt saved. Neal Maupay (Brighton and Hove Albion) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Martín Montoya.
33'
Yellow Card
Benteke(17)
Christian Benteke (Crystal Palace) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
33'
free kick won
Lewis Dunk (Brighton and Hove Albion) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
33'
attempt saved
Attempt saved. Solly March (Brighton and Hove Albion) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Lewis Dunk.
31'
free kick won
Neal Maupay (Brighton and Hove Albion) wins a free kick on the left wing.
27'
Yellow Card
Schelotto(21)
Ezequiel Schelotto (Brighton and Hove Albion) is shown the yellow card.
27'
offside
Offside, Crystal Palace. James McCarthy tries a through ball, but Wilfried Zaha is caught offside.
25'
offside
Offside, Crystal Palace. James McCarthy tries a through ball, but James McArthur is caught offside.
22'
miss
Attempt missed. Lewis Dunk (Brighton and Hove Albion) header from very close range is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Adam Webster following a corner.
22'
corner
Corner, Brighton and Hove Albion. Conceded by Scott Dann.
19'
attempt saved
Attempt saved. Solly March (Brighton and Hove Albion) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Davy Pröpper.
18'
attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. Lewis Dunk (Brighton and Hove Albion) with an attempt from very close range is blocked. Assisted by Aaron Mooy with a cross.
18'
corner
Corner, Brighton and Hove Albion. Conceded by James McArthur.
18'
attempt saved
Attempt saved. Neal Maupay (Brighton and Hove Albion) right footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Martín Montoya.
17'
corner
Corner, Brighton and Hove Albion. Conceded by Joel Ward.
15'
free kick won
Jordan Ayew (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
14'
free kick won
Cheikhou Kouyaté (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
13'
free kick won
Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
11'
corner
Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Lewis Dunk.
10'
attempt saved
Attempt saved. Cheikhou Kouyaté (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from the right side of the six yard box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Christian Benteke with a headed pass.
10'
free kick won
Joel Ward (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick on the right wing.
4'
miss
Attempt missed. Christian Benteke (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by James McArthur with a through ball.
3'
miss
Attempt missed. Neal Maupay (Brighton and Hove Albion) right footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the left.
Kick-Off
lineup
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.
Starting lineup
17
Christian Benteke
S
33'
87'
Starting lineup
1
Mat Ryan
GK
22
Martín Montoya
DF
57'
78'
5
Lewis Dunk
DF
33
Dan Burn
DF
15
Adam Webster
DF
20
Solly March
MF
66'
24
Davy Pröpper
MF
11
Leandro Trossard
MF
8
Yves Bissouma
MF
82'
18
Aaron Mooy
MF
7
Neal Maupay
S
Substitutes
6
Dale Stephens
13
Pascal Groß
16
Alireza Jahanbakhsh
78'
17
Glenn Murray
66'
21
Ezequiel Schelotto
27'
27
David Button
46
Steven Alzate
82'
Team stats
Possession
67%
34%
Total shots
23
12
Shots on target
8
3
Corners
8
7
Passes completed
0
0
Free kicks
9
8
Offsides
0
0
WHU
3-1
SOU
NEW
0-0
BUR
BOU
2-2
CHE
WAT
3-0
LIV
