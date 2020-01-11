Crystal Palace vs Arsenal

Riedewald collects eToro Man of the Match for Arsenal performance
Palace 1 Arsenal 1
Palace1
Ayew54'
Arsenal1
Aubameyang12'
- Watch free highlights of Palace's second comeback against Arsenal this season
- Riedewald discusses own performance plus praise from Hodgson
- Hodgson gives update on Meyer following Aubameyang tackle
- Vote for your eToro MOTM from London derby draw
- 15:36Extended Highlights: Crystal Palace 0-1 Arsenal | PalaceTV+15:36Extended Highlights: Crystal Palace 0-1 Arsenal | PalaceTV+Match Action
- 100:54The Full 90: Crystal Palace v Arsenal | PalaceTV+100:54The Full 90: Crystal Palace v Arsenal | PalaceTV+First-team
- 02:25
- 02:52
- 01:30
- 01:31Joel Ward reacts to a narrow defeat to Arsenal01:31Joel Ward reacts to a narrow defeat to ArsenalInterviews
- 15:37Extended Highlights: Arsenal 5-0 Crystal Palace15:37Extended Highlights: Arsenal 5-0 Crystal PalaceMatch Action
- 102:07The Full 90: Arsenal v Crystal Palace | PalaceTV+102:07The Full 90: Arsenal v Crystal Palace | PalaceTV+First-team
- 02:26
- 08:35Post Match Press Conference: Arsenal (A)08:35Post Match Press Conference: Arsenal (A)Press Conferences
- 04:28The manager on the tough defeat at the Emirates04:28The manager on the tough defeat at the EmiratesInterviews
- 02:10
pos
club
pl
w
d
l
gf
ga
gd
pts
1
LIVLiverpool
38
32
3
3
85
33
+52
99
2
MCIManchester City
38
26
3
9
102
35
+67
81
3
MUNManchester United
38
18
12
8
66
36
+30
66
4
CHEChelsea
38
20
6
12
69
54
+15
66
5
LEILeicester City
38
18
8
12
67
41
+26
62
6
TOTTottenham Hotspur
38
16
11
11
61
47
+14
59
7
WOLWolverhampton Wanderers
38
15
14
9
51
40
+11
59
8
ARSArsenal
38
14
14
10
56
48
+8
56
9
SHUSheffield United
38
14
12
12
39
39
0
54
10
BURBurnley
38
15
9
14
43
50
-7
54
11
SOUSouthampton
38
15
7
16
51
60
-9
52
12
EVEEverton
38
13
10
15
44
56
-12
49
13
NEWNewcastle United
38
11
11
16
38
58
-20
44
14
CRYCrystal Palace
38
11
10
17
31
50
-19
43
15
BHABrighton and Hove Albion
38
9
14
15
39
54
-15
41
16
WHUWest Ham United
38
10
9
19
49
62
-13
39
17
AVLAston Villa
38
9
8
21
41
67
-26
35
18
BOUBournemouth
38
9
7
22
40
65
-25
34
19
WATWatford
38
8
10
20
36
64
-28
34
20
NORNorwich City
38
5
6
27
26
75
-49
21
Match Blog
Full-Time
Match ends, Crystal Palace 1, Arsenal 1.
90'+6'
miss
Attempt missed. James Tomkins (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the left following a set piece situation.
90'+5'
free kick won
James McArthur (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick on the right wing.
90'+2'
Substitution
Alexandre
Lacazette(9)off
Reiss
Nelson(24)on
90'
Yellow Card
Lacazette(9)
Alexandre Lacazette (Arsenal) is shown the yellow card.
89'
free kick won
Gary Cahill (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
88'
free kick won
Jordan Ayew (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
86'
miss
Attempt missed. David Luiz (Arsenal) right footed shot from more than 35 yards is too high from a direct free kick.
85'
Yellow Card
Tomkins(5)
James Tomkins (Crystal Palace) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
85'
free kick won
Gabriel Martinelli (Arsenal) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
84'
free kick won
Cenk Tosun (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
83'
free kick won
Vicente Guaita (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
83'
attempt saved
Attempt saved. Alexandre Lacazette (Arsenal) right footed shot from very close range is saved in the bottom right corner.
83'
attempt saved
Attempt saved. Alexandre Lacazette (Arsenal) right footed shot from very close range is saved in the centre of the goal.
83'
attempt saved
Attempt saved. Nicolas Pépé (Arsenal) left footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Alexandre Lacazette.
80'
free kick won
Sead Kolasinac (Arsenal) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
78'
corner
Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Ainsley Maitland-Niles.
78'
attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. James Tomkins (Crystal Palace) header from very close range is blocked. Assisted by Wilfried Zaha with a cross.
78'
free kick won
James McArthur (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
77'
free kick won
Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
77'
attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. Granit Xhaka (Arsenal) left footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked.
76'
corner
Corner, Arsenal. Conceded by Gary Cahill.
71'
Yellow Card
McCarthy(22)
James McCarthy (Crystal Palace) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
71'
free kick won
Gabriel Martinelli (Arsenal) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
70'
Substitution
Mesut
Özil(10)off
Gabriel Martinelli(35)on
68'
Substitution
Max
Meyer(7)off
Cenk
Tosun(20)on
67'
Red Card
Aubameyang(14)
Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (Arsenal) is shown the red card.
65'
VAR
VAR Decision: Card upgraded Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (Arsenal).
65'
free kick won
Max Meyer (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
63'
offside
Offside, Crystal Palace. Vicente Guaita tries a through ball, but Max Meyer is caught offside.
62'
free kick won
James McArthur (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick on the left wing.
61'
miss
Attempt missed. David Luiz (Arsenal) header from the right side of the six yard box is just a bit too high. Assisted by Nicolas Pépé with a cross following a corner.
60'
corner
Corner, Arsenal. Conceded by Jordan Ayew.
60'
corner
Corner, Arsenal. Conceded by Gary Cahill.
58'
free kick won
James McCarthy (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
57'
miss
Attempt missed. Max Meyer (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from the left side of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Jordan Ayew with a headed pass.
55'
free kick won
Sokratis (Arsenal) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
54'
Crystal Palace Goal!
Goal!
Jordan
Ayew(9)
Goal! Crystal Palace 1, Arsenal 1. Jordan Ayew (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Cheikhou Kouyaté following a set piece situation.
53'
free kick won
Jordan Ayew (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick on the right wing.
53'
free kick won
Matteo Guendouzi (Arsenal) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
51'
Yellow Card
Maitland-Niles(15)
Ainsley Maitland-Niles (Arsenal) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
51'
free kick won
Cheikhou Kouyaté (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick on the left wing.
49'
free kick won
David Luiz (Arsenal) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
47'
offside
Offside, Crystal Palace. James Tomkins tries a through ball, but Jordan Ayew is caught offside.
47'
free kick won
Max Meyer (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick on the right wing.
45'
Substitution
Lucas
Torreira(11)off
Matteo
Guendouzi(29)on
First-Half Ends
First Half ends, Crystal Palace 0, Arsenal 1.
44'
Yellow Card
Pépé(19)
Nicolas Pépé (Arsenal) is shown the yellow card.
44'
free kick won
Granit Xhaka (Arsenal) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
43'
offside
Offside, Crystal Palace. Cheikhou Kouyaté tries a through ball, but Wilfried Zaha is caught offside.
42'
free kick won
Jordan Ayew (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
41'
attempt saved
Attempt saved. Cheikhou Kouyaté (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.
39'
free kick won
James McArthur (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
38'
free kick won
Cheikhou Kouyaté (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick on the right wing.
36'
free kick won
Sead Kolasinac (Arsenal) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
34'
attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. Jairo Riedewald (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
34'
free kick won
Cheikhou Kouyaté (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick on the right wing.
33'
free kick won
Jordan Ayew (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
27'
free kick won
Max Meyer (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
26'
free kick won
Lucas Torreira (Arsenal) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
24'
free kick won
Ainsley Maitland-Niles (Arsenal) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
22'
free kick won
Lucas Torreira (Arsenal) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
18'
offside
Offside, Arsenal. Granit Xhaka tries a through ball, but Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang is caught offside.
15'
free kick won
Granit Xhaka (Arsenal) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
12'
Arsenal Goal
Goal!
Pierre-Emerick
Aubameyang(14)
Goal! Crystal Palace 0, Arsenal 1. Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (Arsenal) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Alexandre Lacazette.
10'
free kick won
Jordan Ayew (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
8'
free kick won
Granit Xhaka (Arsenal) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
7'
free kick won
Lucas Torreira (Arsenal) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
5'
free kick won
Max Meyer (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
1'
free kick won
Gary Cahill (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
1'
corner
Corner, Arsenal. Conceded by James McArthur.
Kick-Off
lineup
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.
Starting lineup
7
Max Meyer
MF
68'
Starting lineup
1
Bernd Leno
GK
5
Sokratis
DF
15
Ainsley Maitland-Niles
DF
51'
23
David Luiz
DF
31
Sead Kolasinac
DF
10
Mesut Özil
MF
70'
34
Granit Xhaka
MF
14
Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang
MF
12'
67'
11
Lucas Torreira
MF
45'
19
Nicolas Pépé
MF
44'
9
Alexandre Lacazette
S
90'
90'+2'
Substitutes
16
Rob Holding
24
Reiss Nelson
90'+2'
26
Emiliano Martínez
28
Joe Willock
29
Matteo Guendouzi
45'
35
Gabriel Martinelli
70'
77
Bukayo Saka
Team stats
Possession
43%
57%
Total shots
6
7
Shots on target
3
4
Corners
1
4
Passes completed
258
381
Free kicks
22
14
Offsides
3
1
Top performing palace players
WOL
1-1
NEW
MUN
4-0
NOR
LEI
1-2
SOU
EVE
1-0
BHA
CHE
3-0
BUR
TOT
0-1
LIV
