Skip navigation
      Crystal Palace vs Arsenal

      Palace 1 Arsenal 1

      Palace1
      Ayew54'
      Arsenal1
      Aubameyang12'
      Sat 11 Jan 12:30(KO listed in users′ timezone)

      Premier LeagueSelhurst Park

      Full-Time

      Latest videos

      View all videos
      0112
      View all videos

      Upcoming palace games

      View all fixtures
      View all fixtures
      Back to top
      Premier League
      pos
      club
      pl
      w
      d
      l
      gf
      ga
      gd
      pts
      1
      LIVLiverpool
      38
      32
      3
      3
      85
      33
      +52
      99
      2
      MCIManchester City
      38
      26
      3
      9
      102
      35
      +67
      81
      3
      MUNManchester United
      38
      18
      12
      8
      66
      36
      +30
      66
      4
      CHEChelsea
      38
      20
      6
      12
      69
      54
      +15
      66
      5
      LEILeicester City
      38
      18
      8
      12
      67
      41
      +26
      62
      6
      TOTTottenham Hotspur
      38
      16
      11
      11
      61
      47
      +14
      59
      7
      WOLWolverhampton Wanderers
      38
      15
      14
      9
      51
      40
      +11
      59
      8
      ARSArsenal
      38
      14
      14
      10
      56
      48
      +8
      56
      9
      SHUSheffield United
      38
      14
      12
      12
      39
      39
      0
      54
      10
      BURBurnley
      38
      15
      9
      14
      43
      50
      -7
      54
      11
      SOUSouthampton
      38
      15
      7
      16
      51
      60
      -9
      52
      12
      EVEEverton
      38
      13
      10
      15
      44
      56
      -12
      49
      13
      NEWNewcastle United
      38
      11
      11
      16
      38
      58
      -20
      44
      14
      CRYCrystal Palace
      38
      11
      10
      17
      31
      50
      -19
      43
      15
      BHABrighton and Hove Albion
      38
      9
      14
      15
      39
      54
      -15
      41
      16
      WHUWest Ham United
      38
      10
      9
      19
      49
      62
      -13
      39
      17
      AVLAston Villa
      38
      9
      8
      21
      41
      67
      -26
      35
      18
      BOUBournemouth
      38
      9
      7
      22
      40
      65
      -25
      34
      19
      WATWatford
      38
      8
      10
      20
      36
      64
      -28
      34
      20
      NORNorwich City
      38
      5
      6
      27
      26
      75
      -49
      21

      Match Blog

      Full-Time

      Match ends, Crystal Palace 1, Arsenal 1.
      90'+6'

      miss

      Attempt missed. James Tomkins (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the left following a set piece situation.
      90'+5'

      free kick won

      James McArthur (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick on the right wing.
      90'+2'

      Substitution

      Arsenal
      Alexandre
      Lacazette(9)
      off
      Reiss
      Nelson(24)
      on
      90'

      Yellow Card

      Lacazette(9)
      Alexandre Lacazette (Arsenal) is shown the yellow card.
      89'

      free kick won

      Gary Cahill (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      88'

      free kick won

      Jordan Ayew (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      86'

      miss

      Attempt missed. David Luiz (Arsenal) right footed shot from more than 35 yards is too high from a direct free kick.
      85'

      Yellow Card

      Tomkins(5)
      James Tomkins (Crystal Palace) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
      85'

      free kick won

      Gabriel Martinelli (Arsenal) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
      84'

      free kick won

      Cenk Tosun (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      83'

      free kick won

      Vicente Guaita (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      83'

      attempt saved

      Attempt saved. Alexandre Lacazette (Arsenal) right footed shot from very close range is saved in the bottom right corner.
      83'

      attempt saved

      Attempt saved. Alexandre Lacazette (Arsenal) right footed shot from very close range is saved in the centre of the goal.
      83'

      attempt saved

      Attempt saved. Nicolas Pépé (Arsenal) left footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Alexandre Lacazette.
      80'

      free kick won

      Sead Kolasinac (Arsenal) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
      78'

      corner

      Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Ainsley Maitland-Niles.
      78'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. James Tomkins (Crystal Palace) header from very close range is blocked. Assisted by Wilfried Zaha with a cross.
      78'

      free kick won

      James McArthur (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      77'

      free kick won

      Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      77'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. Granit Xhaka (Arsenal) left footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked.
      76'

      corner

      Corner, Arsenal. Conceded by Gary Cahill.
      71'

      Yellow Card

      McCarthy(22)
      James McCarthy (Crystal Palace) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
      71'

      free kick won

      Gabriel Martinelli (Arsenal) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      70'

      Substitution

      Arsenal
      Mesut
      Özil(10)
      off
      Gabriel Martinelli(35)
      on
      68'

      Substitution

      Crystal Palace
      Max
      Meyer(7)
      off
      Cenk
      Tosun(20)
      on
      67'

      Red Card

      Aubameyang(14)
      Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (Arsenal) is shown the red card.
      65'

      VAR

      VAR Decision: Card upgraded Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (Arsenal).
      65'

      free kick won

      Max Meyer (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      63'

      offside

      Offside, Crystal Palace. Vicente Guaita tries a through ball, but Max Meyer is caught offside.
      62'

      free kick won

      James McArthur (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick on the left wing.
      61'

      miss

      Attempt missed. David Luiz (Arsenal) header from the right side of the six yard box is just a bit too high. Assisted by Nicolas Pépé with a cross following a corner.
      60'

      corner

      Corner, Arsenal. Conceded by Jordan Ayew.
      60'

      corner

      Corner, Arsenal. Conceded by Gary Cahill.
      58'

      free kick won

      James McCarthy (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
      57'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Max Meyer (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from the left side of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Jordan Ayew with a headed pass.
      55'

      free kick won

      Sokratis (Arsenal) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      54'

      Crystal Palace Goal!

      Crystal Palace
      Goal!
      Crystal Palace
      Jordan
      Ayew(9)
      Jordan Ayew
      Goal! Crystal Palace 1, Arsenal 1. Jordan Ayew (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Cheikhou Kouyaté following a set piece situation.
      53'

      free kick won

      Jordan Ayew (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick on the right wing.
      53'

      free kick won

      Matteo Guendouzi (Arsenal) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      51'

      Yellow Card

      Maitland-Niles(15)
      Ainsley Maitland-Niles (Arsenal) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
      51'

      free kick won

      Cheikhou Kouyaté (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick on the left wing.
      49'

      free kick won

      David Luiz (Arsenal) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      47'

      offside

      Offside, Crystal Palace. James Tomkins tries a through ball, but Jordan Ayew is caught offside.
      47'

      free kick won

      Max Meyer (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick on the right wing.
      45'

      Substitution

      Arsenal
      Lucas
      Torreira(11)
      off
      Matteo
      Guendouzi(29)
      on

      First-Half Ends

      First Half ends, Crystal Palace 0, Arsenal 1.
      44'

      Yellow Card

      Pépé(19)
      Nicolas Pépé (Arsenal) is shown the yellow card.
      44'

      free kick won

      Granit Xhaka (Arsenal) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      43'

      offside

      Offside, Crystal Palace. Cheikhou Kouyaté tries a through ball, but Wilfried Zaha is caught offside.
      42'

      free kick won

      Jordan Ayew (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
      41'

      attempt saved

      Attempt saved. Cheikhou Kouyaté (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.
      39'

      free kick won

      James McArthur (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
      38'

      free kick won

      Cheikhou Kouyaté (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick on the right wing.
      36'

      free kick won

      Sead Kolasinac (Arsenal) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
      34'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. Jairo Riedewald (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
      34'

      free kick won

      Cheikhou Kouyaté (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick on the right wing.
      33'

      free kick won

      Jordan Ayew (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      27'

      free kick won

      Max Meyer (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
      26'

      free kick won

      Lucas Torreira (Arsenal) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      24'

      free kick won

      Ainsley Maitland-Niles (Arsenal) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      22'

      free kick won

      Lucas Torreira (Arsenal) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      18'

      offside

      Offside, Arsenal. Granit Xhaka tries a through ball, but Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang is caught offside.
      15'

      free kick won

      Granit Xhaka (Arsenal) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
      12'

      Arsenal Goal

      Arsenal
      Goal!
      Arsenal
      Pierre-Emerick
      Aubameyang(14)
      Goal! Crystal Palace 0, Arsenal 1. Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (Arsenal) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Alexandre Lacazette.
      10'

      free kick won

      Jordan Ayew (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      8'

      free kick won

      Granit Xhaka (Arsenal) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      7'

      free kick won

      Lucas Torreira (Arsenal) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
      5'

      free kick won

      Max Meyer (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      1'

      free kick won

      Gary Cahill (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      1'

      corner

      Corner, Arsenal. Conceded by James McArthur.

      Kick-Off

      lineup

      Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

      Starting lineup

      31
      Vicente Guaita
      GK
      34
      Martin Kelly
      DF
      5
      James Tomkins
      DF
      85'
      44
      Jairo Riedewald
      DF
      24
      Gary Cahill
      DF
      22
      James McCarthy
      MF
      71'
      7
      Max Meyer
      MF
      substitution icon68'
      8
      Cheikhou Kouyaté
      MF
      11
      Wilfried Zaha
      MF
      18
      James McArthur
      MF
      9
      Jordan Ayew
      S
      54'

      Substitutes

      6
      Scott Dann
      13
      Wayne Hennessey
      20
      Cenk Tosun
      substitution icon68'
      21
      Connor Wickham
      35
      Sam Woods
      37
      Nya Kirby
      40
      Brandon Pierrick Keutcha

      Starting lineup

      1
      Bernd Leno
      GK
      5
      Sokratis
      DF
      15
      Ainsley Maitland-Niles
      DF
      51'
      23
      David Luiz
      DF
      31
      Sead Kolasinac
      DF
      10
      Mesut Özil
      MF
      substitution icon70'
      34
      Granit Xhaka
      MF
      14
      Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang
      MF
      12'
      67'
      11
      Lucas Torreira
      MF
      substitution icon45'
      19
      Nicolas Pépé
      MF
      44'
      9
      Alexandre Lacazette
      S
      90'
      substitution icon90'+2'

      Substitutes

      16
      Rob Holding
      24
      Reiss Nelson
      substitution icon90'+2'
      26
      Emiliano Martínez
      28
      Joe Willock
      29
      Matteo Guendouzi
      substitution icon45'
      35
      Gabriel Martinelli
      substitution icon70'
      77
      Bukayo Saka
      Crystal Palace

      Team stats

      Arsenal
      Possession
      43%
      57%
      Total shots
      6
      7
      Shots on target
      3
      4
      Corners
      1
      4
      Passes completed
      258
      381
      Free kicks
      22
      14
      Offsides
      3
      1

      Top performing palace players

      Successful passes
      4353
      Gary Cahill
      Gary Cahill
      Duels won
      12
      James McCarthy
      James McCarthy
      Crosses
      5
      Wilfried Zaha
      Wilfried Zaha
      Touches
      71
      James McArthur
      James McArthur
      Tackles
      9
      James McCarthy
      James McCarthy
      WOL
      1-1
      NEW
      MUN
      4-0
      NOR
      LEI
      1-2
      SOU
      EVE
      1-0
      BHA
      CHE
      3-0
      BUR
      TOT
      0-1
      LIV

      Latest videos

      View all videos
      0112
      View all videos

      Upcoming palace games

      View all fixtures
      View all fixtures
      Back to top

      Starting lineup

      31
      Vicente Guaita
      GK
      34
      Martin Kelly
      DF
      5
      James Tomkins
      DF
      85'
      44
      Jairo Riedewald
      DF
      24
      Gary Cahill
      DF
      22
      James McCarthy
      MF
      71'
      7
      Max Meyer
      MF
      substitution icon68'
      8
      Cheikhou Kouyaté
      MF
      11
      Wilfried Zaha
      MF
      18
      James McArthur
      MF
      9
      Jordan Ayew
      S
      54'

      Substitutes

      6
      Scott Dann
      13
      Wayne Hennessey
      20
      Cenk Tosun
      substitution icon68'
      21
      Connor Wickham
      35
      Sam Woods
      37
      Nya Kirby
      40
      Brandon Pierrick Keutcha

      Starting lineup

      1
      Bernd Leno
      GK
      5
      Sokratis
      DF
      15
      Ainsley Maitland-Niles
      DF
      51'
      23
      David Luiz
      DF
      31
      Sead Kolasinac
      DF
      10
      Mesut Özil
      MF
      substitution icon70'
      34
      Granit Xhaka
      MF
      14
      Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang
      MF
      12'
      67'
      11
      Lucas Torreira
      MF
      substitution icon45'
      19
      Nicolas Pépé
      MF
      44'
      9
      Alexandre Lacazette
      S
      90'
      substitution icon90'+2'

      Substitutes

      16
      Rob Holding
      24
      Reiss Nelson
      substitution icon90'+2'
      26
      Emiliano Martínez
      28
      Joe Willock
      29
      Matteo Guendouzi
      substitution icon45'
      35
      Gabriel Martinelli
      substitution icon70'
      77
      Bukayo Saka
      Crystal Palace

      Team stats

      Arsenal
      Possession
      43%
      57%
      Total shots
      6
      7
      Shots on target
      3
      4
      Corners
      1
      4
      Passes completed
      258
      381
      Free kicks
      22
      14
      Offsides
      3
      1

      Top performing palace players

      Successful passes
      4353
      Gary Cahill
      Gary Cahill
      Duels won
      12
      James McCarthy
      James McCarthy
      Crosses
      5
      Wilfried Zaha
      Wilfried Zaha
      Touches
      71
      James McArthur
      James McArthur
      Tackles
      9
      James McCarthy
      James McCarthy
      WOL
      1-1
      NEW
      MUN
      4-0
      NOR
      LEI
      1-2
      SOU
      EVE
      1-0
      BHA
      CHE
      3-0
      BUR
      TOT
      0-1
      LIV
      Premier League
      pos
      club
      pl
      w
      d
      l
      gf
      ga
      gd
      pts
      1
      LIVLiverpool
      38
      32
      3
      3
      85
      33
      +52
      99
      2
      MCIManchester City
      38
      26
      3
      9
      102
      35
      +67
      81
      3
      MUNManchester United
      38
      18
      12
      8
      66
      36
      +30
      66
      4
      CHEChelsea
      38
      20
      6
      12
      69
      54
      +15
      66
      5
      LEILeicester City
      38
      18
      8
      12
      67
      41
      +26
      62
      6
      TOTTottenham Hotspur
      38
      16
      11
      11
      61
      47
      +14
      59
      7
      WOLWolverhampton Wanderers
      38
      15
      14
      9
      51
      40
      +11
      59
      8
      ARSArsenal
      38
      14
      14
      10
      56
      48
      +8
      56
      9
      SHUSheffield United
      38
      14
      12
      12
      39
      39
      0
      54
      10
      BURBurnley
      38
      15
      9
      14
      43
      50
      -7
      54
      11
      SOUSouthampton
      38
      15
      7
      16
      51
      60
      -9
      52
      12
      EVEEverton
      38
      13
      10
      15
      44
      56
      -12
      49
      13
      NEWNewcastle United
      38
      11
      11
      16
      38
      58
      -20
      44
      14
      CRYCrystal Palace
      38
      11
      10
      17
      31
      50
      -19
      43
      15
      BHABrighton and Hove Albion
      38
      9
      14
      15
      39
      54
      -15
      41
      16
      WHUWest Ham United
      38
      10
      9
      19
      49
      62
      -13
      39
      17
      AVLAston Villa
      38
      9
      8
      21
      41
      67
      -26
      35
      18
      BOUBournemouth
      38
      9
      7
      22
      40
      65
      -25
      34
      19
      WATWatford
      38
      8
      10
      20
      36
      64
      -28
      34
      20
      NORNorwich City
      38
      5
      6
      27
      26
      75
      -49
      21

      Match Blog

      Full-Time

      Match ends, Crystal Palace 1, Arsenal 1.
      90'+6'

      miss

      Attempt missed. James Tomkins (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the left following a set piece situation.
      90'+5'

      free kick won

      James McArthur (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick on the right wing.
      90'+2'

      Substitution

      Arsenal
      Alexandre
      Lacazette(9)
      off
      Reiss
      Nelson(24)
      on
      90'

      Yellow Card

      Lacazette(9)
      Alexandre Lacazette (Arsenal) is shown the yellow card.
      89'

      free kick won

      Gary Cahill (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      88'

      free kick won

      Jordan Ayew (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      86'

      miss

      Attempt missed. David Luiz (Arsenal) right footed shot from more than 35 yards is too high from a direct free kick.
      85'

      Yellow Card

      Tomkins(5)
      James Tomkins (Crystal Palace) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
      85'

      free kick won

      Gabriel Martinelli (Arsenal) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
      84'

      free kick won

      Cenk Tosun (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      83'

      free kick won

      Vicente Guaita (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      83'

      attempt saved

      Attempt saved. Alexandre Lacazette (Arsenal) right footed shot from very close range is saved in the bottom right corner.
      83'

      attempt saved

      Attempt saved. Alexandre Lacazette (Arsenal) right footed shot from very close range is saved in the centre of the goal.
      83'

      attempt saved

      Attempt saved. Nicolas Pépé (Arsenal) left footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Alexandre Lacazette.
      80'

      free kick won

      Sead Kolasinac (Arsenal) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
      78'

      corner

      Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Ainsley Maitland-Niles.
      78'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. James Tomkins (Crystal Palace) header from very close range is blocked. Assisted by Wilfried Zaha with a cross.
      78'

      free kick won

      James McArthur (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      77'

      free kick won

      Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      77'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. Granit Xhaka (Arsenal) left footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked.
      76'

      corner

      Corner, Arsenal. Conceded by Gary Cahill.
      71'

      Yellow Card

      McCarthy(22)
      James McCarthy (Crystal Palace) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
      71'

      free kick won

      Gabriel Martinelli (Arsenal) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      70'

      Substitution

      Arsenal
      Mesut
      Özil(10)
      off
      Gabriel Martinelli(35)
      on
      68'

      Substitution

      Crystal Palace
      Max
      Meyer(7)
      off
      Cenk
      Tosun(20)
      on
      67'

      Red Card

      Aubameyang(14)
      Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (Arsenal) is shown the red card.
      65'

      VAR

      VAR Decision: Card upgraded Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (Arsenal).
      65'

      free kick won

      Max Meyer (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      63'

      offside

      Offside, Crystal Palace. Vicente Guaita tries a through ball, but Max Meyer is caught offside.
      62'

      free kick won

      James McArthur (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick on the left wing.
      61'

      miss

      Attempt missed. David Luiz (Arsenal) header from the right side of the six yard box is just a bit too high. Assisted by Nicolas Pépé with a cross following a corner.
      60'

      corner

      Corner, Arsenal. Conceded by Jordan Ayew.
      60'

      corner

      Corner, Arsenal. Conceded by Gary Cahill.
      58'

      free kick won

      James McCarthy (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
      57'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Max Meyer (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from the left side of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Jordan Ayew with a headed pass.
      55'

      free kick won

      Sokratis (Arsenal) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      54'

      Crystal Palace Goal!

      Crystal Palace
      Goal!
      Crystal Palace
      Jordan
      Ayew(9)
      Jordan Ayew
      Goal! Crystal Palace 1, Arsenal 1. Jordan Ayew (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Cheikhou Kouyaté following a set piece situation.
      53'

      free kick won

      Jordan Ayew (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick on the right wing.
      53'

      free kick won

      Matteo Guendouzi (Arsenal) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      51'

      Yellow Card

      Maitland-Niles(15)
      Ainsley Maitland-Niles (Arsenal) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
      51'

      free kick won

      Cheikhou Kouyaté (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick on the left wing.
      49'

      free kick won

      David Luiz (Arsenal) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      47'

      offside

      Offside, Crystal Palace. James Tomkins tries a through ball, but Jordan Ayew is caught offside.
      47'

      free kick won

      Max Meyer (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick on the right wing.
      45'

      Substitution

      Arsenal
      Lucas
      Torreira(11)
      off
      Matteo
      Guendouzi(29)
      on

      First-Half Ends

      First Half ends, Crystal Palace 0, Arsenal 1.
      44'

      Yellow Card

      Pépé(19)
      Nicolas Pépé (Arsenal) is shown the yellow card.
      44'

      free kick won

      Granit Xhaka (Arsenal) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      43'

      offside

      Offside, Crystal Palace. Cheikhou Kouyaté tries a through ball, but Wilfried Zaha is caught offside.
      42'

      free kick won

      Jordan Ayew (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
      41'

      attempt saved

      Attempt saved. Cheikhou Kouyaté (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.
      39'

      free kick won

      James McArthur (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
      38'

      free kick won

      Cheikhou Kouyaté (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick on the right wing.
      36'

      free kick won

      Sead Kolasinac (Arsenal) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
      34'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. Jairo Riedewald (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
      34'

      free kick won

      Cheikhou Kouyaté (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick on the right wing.
      33'

      free kick won

      Jordan Ayew (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      27'

      free kick won

      Max Meyer (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
      26'

      free kick won

      Lucas Torreira (Arsenal) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      24'

      free kick won

      Ainsley Maitland-Niles (Arsenal) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      22'

      free kick won

      Lucas Torreira (Arsenal) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      18'

      offside

      Offside, Arsenal. Granit Xhaka tries a through ball, but Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang is caught offside.
      15'

      free kick won

      Granit Xhaka (Arsenal) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
      12'

      Arsenal Goal

      Arsenal
      Goal!
      Arsenal
      Pierre-Emerick
      Aubameyang(14)
      Goal! Crystal Palace 0, Arsenal 1. Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (Arsenal) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Alexandre Lacazette.
      10'

      free kick won

      Jordan Ayew (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      8'

      free kick won

      Granit Xhaka (Arsenal) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      7'

      free kick won

      Lucas Torreira (Arsenal) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
      5'

      free kick won

      Max Meyer (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      1'

      free kick won

      Gary Cahill (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      1'

      corner

      Corner, Arsenal. Conceded by James McArthur.

      Kick-Off

      lineup

      Lineups are announced and players are warming up.