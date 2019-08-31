Crystal Palace vs Aston Villa

Ayew wins consecutive eToro Man of the Match awards
Palace 1 Villa 0
Palace1
Ayew73'
Villa0
Programme
Programme
Cahill talks Milivojevic and Hodgson
Gary Cahill may only just be beginning his time at Palace but the impact of his professionalism is already clear. Here, he speaks with Crystal Palace's Programme Editor about fellow defenders, his influences breaking through at Aston Villa and Roy Hodgson as England manager.
pos
club
pl
w
d
l
gf
ga
gd
pts
1
LIVLiverpool
38
32
3
3
85
33
+52
99
2
MCIManchester City
38
26
3
9
102
35
+67
81
3
MUNManchester United
38
18
12
8
66
36
+30
66
4
CHEChelsea
38
20
6
12
69
54
+15
66
5
LEILeicester City
38
18
8
12
67
41
+26
62
6
TOTTottenham Hotspur
38
16
11
11
61
47
+14
59
7
WOLWolverhampton Wanderers
38
15
14
9
51
40
+11
59
8
ARSArsenal
38
14
14
10
56
48
+8
56
9
SHUSheffield United
38
14
12
12
39
39
0
54
10
BURBurnley
38
15
9
14
43
50
-7
54
11
SOUSouthampton
38
15
7
16
51
60
-9
52
12
EVEEverton
38
13
10
15
44
56
-12
49
13
NEWNewcastle United
38
11
11
16
38
58
-20
44
14
CRYCrystal Palace
38
11
10
17
31
50
-19
43
15
BHABrighton and Hove Albion
38
9
14
15
39
54
-15
41
16
WHUWest Ham United
38
10
9
19
49
62
-13
39
17
AVLAston Villa
38
9
8
21
41
67
-26
35
18
BOUBournemouth
38
9
7
22
40
65
-25
34
19
WATWatford
38
8
10
20
36
64
-28
34
20
NORNorwich City
38
5
6
27
26
75
-49
21
Match Blog
Full-Time
Match ends, Crystal Palace 1, Aston Villa 0.
90'+6'
Yellow Card
Grealish(10)
Jack Grealish (Aston Villa) is shown the yellow card.
90'+5'
miss
Attempt missed. Christian Benteke (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Andros Townsend.
90'+2'
offside
Offside, Crystal Palace. Andros Townsend tries a through ball, but Christian Benteke is caught offside.
88'
free kick won
Vicente Guaita (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
87'
miss
Attempt missed. Cheikhou Kouyaté (Crystal Palace) header from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Luka Milivojevic with a cross following a corner.
86'
corner
Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Tyrone Mings.
86'
attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. Gary Cahill (Crystal Palace) header from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Luka Milivojevic with a cross.
86'
Substitution
Jordan
Ayew(9)off
Christian
Benteke(17)on
86'
corner
Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Neil Taylor.
85'
Substitution
Wesley(9)off
Henri
Lansbury(8)on
84'
Substitution
Jeffrey
Schlupp(15)off
Andros
Townsend(10)on
84'
free kick won
Frederic Guilbert (Aston Villa) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
83'
corner
Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Conor Hourihane.
82'
miss
Attempt missed. Frederic Guilbert (Aston Villa) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by John McGinn following a corner.
81'
corner
Corner, Aston Villa. Conceded by Joel Ward.
79'
Substitution
Martin
Kelly(34)off
Mamadou
Sakho(12)on
77'
attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. Frederic Guilbert (Aston Villa) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Conor Hourihane.
77'
corner
Corner, Aston Villa. Conceded by Martin Kelly.
76'
free kick won
James McArthur (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick on the right wing.
74'
free kick won
Joel Ward (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
73'
Crystal Palace Goal!
Goal!
Jordan
Ayew(9)
Goal! Crystal Palace 1, Aston Villa 0. Jordan Ayew (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from the left side of the box to the bottom right corner following a fast break.
72'
free kick won
John McGinn (Aston Villa) wins a free kick on the left wing.
72'
attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. Jack Grealish (Aston Villa) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Conor Hourihane.
71'
Yellow Card
Kouyaté(8)
Cheikhou Kouyaté (Crystal Palace) is shown the yellow card.
71'
free kick won
Jack Grealish (Aston Villa) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
71'
Substitution
Douglas Luiz(6)off
Conor
Hourihane(14)on
70'
miss
Attempt missed. Jordan Ayew (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Patrick van Aanholt.
69'
attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by James McArthur.
68'
attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. Wesley (Aston Villa) header from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Frederic Guilbert with a cross.
67'
miss
Attempt missed. James McArthur (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Wilfried Zaha following a corner.
67'
attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Luka Milivojevic.
67'
corner
Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Tyrone Mings.
67'
attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. Jordan Ayew (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Jeffrey Schlupp.
65'
corner
Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Douglas Luiz.
65'
corner
Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Jack Grealish.
65'
attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. Patrick van Aanholt (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
64'
corner
Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Frederic Guilbert.
63'
attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. Jack Grealish (Aston Villa) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Keinan Davis.
61'
free kick won
Jeffrey Schlupp (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
60'
free kick won
John McGinn (Aston Villa) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
59'
Substitution
Jota(23)off
Keinan
Davis(39)on
58'
Yellow Card
Milivojevic(4)
Luka Milivojevic (Crystal Palace) is shown the yellow card.
58'
free kick won
Jack Grealish (Aston Villa) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
58'
attempt saved
Attempt saved. Luka Milivojevic (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top right corner. Assisted by Cheikhou Kouyaté.
57'
attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. Jeffrey Schlupp (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
56'
corner
Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Tyrone Mings.
54'
secondyellow card
Second yellow card to Trézéguet (Aston Villa) for a bad foul.
54'
free kick won
Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick on the right wing.
53'
free kick won
Trézéguet (Aston Villa) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
51'
miss
Attempt missed. Cheikhou Kouyaté (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from the right side of the box is close, but misses the top right corner. Assisted by Jordan Ayew.
48'
miss
Attempt missed. Cheikhou Kouyaté (Crystal Palace) header from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Joel Ward with a cross.
48'
attempt saved
Attempt saved. Trézéguet (Aston Villa) header from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by John McGinn.
47'
miss
Attempt missed. Trézéguet (Aston Villa) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses the top right corner from a direct free kick.
46'
free kick won
Jota (Aston Villa) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
First-Half Ends
First Half ends, Crystal Palace 0, Aston Villa 0.
44'
Yellow Card
Trézéguet(17)
Trézéguet (Aston Villa) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
43'
free kick won
Joel Ward (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick on the right wing.
42'
corner
Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Tom Heaton.
42'
attempt saved
Attempt saved. Cheikhou Kouyaté (Crystal Palace) header from the right side of the six yard box is saved in the top right corner. Assisted by Luka Milivojevic with a cross.
42'
corner
Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Jota.
41'
corner
Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Tom Heaton.
41'
attempt saved
Attempt saved. Luka Milivojevic (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner.
40'
Yellow Card
Guilbert(24)
Frederic Guilbert (Aston Villa) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
40'
free kick won
Jeffrey Schlupp (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
39'
miss
Attempt missed. Patrick van Aanholt (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from the left side of the box misses to the right following a corner.
39'
miss
Attempt missed. Cheikhou Kouyaté (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Luka Milivojevic with a cross following a corner.
39'
corner
Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Frederic Guilbert.
38'
attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. Trézéguet (Aston Villa) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
37'
corner
Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Jota.
35'
Yellow Card
Taylor(3)
Neil Taylor (Aston Villa) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
35'
free kick won
Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick on the right wing.
33'
free kick won
Jack Grealish (Aston Villa) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
33'
offside
Offside, Crystal Palace. Jeffrey Schlupp tries a through ball, but Luka Milivojevic is caught offside.
31'
free kick won
Jack Grealish (Aston Villa) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
28'
free kick won
Frederic Guilbert (Aston Villa) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
27'
attempt saved
Attempt saved. Jeffrey Schlupp (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top right corner.
27'
free kick won
Jeffrey Schlupp (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick on the left wing.
25'
miss
Attempt missed. Cheikhou Kouyaté (Crystal Palace) header from the centre of the box is just a bit too high. Assisted by Luka Milivojevic following a set piece situation.
25'
free kick won
Jeffrey Schlupp (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick on the left wing.
23'
free kick won
Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
22'
miss
Attempt missed. James McArthur (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from the centre of the box is just a bit too high. Assisted by Jeffrey Schlupp with a cross.
20'
free kick won
Neil Taylor (Aston Villa) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
18'
free kick won
Douglas Luiz (Aston Villa) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
17'
Yellow Card
Douglas Luiz(6)
Douglas Luiz (Aston Villa) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
17'
free kick won
Cheikhou Kouyaté (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
17'
free kick won
Jeffrey Schlupp (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
14'
free kick won
John McGinn (Aston Villa) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
12'
attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. Jeffrey Schlupp (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by James McArthur.
11'
free kick won
James McArthur (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
9'
free kick won
Jeffrey Schlupp (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick on the left wing.
9'
free kick won
John McGinn (Aston Villa) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
6'
miss
Attempt missed. Douglas Luiz (Aston Villa) right footed shot from outside the box is too high from a direct free kick.
5'
free kick won
Trézéguet (Aston Villa) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
1'
attempt saved
Attempt saved. Wesley (Aston Villa) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Jota.
Kick-Off
lineup
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.
