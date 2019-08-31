Skip navigation
      Crystal Palace vs Aston Villa

      Palace 1 Villa 0

      Palace1
      Ayew73'
      Villa0
      Sat 31 Aug 14:00(KO listed in users′ timezone)

      Premier LeagueSelhurst Park

      Full-Time

      0112
      Premier League
      pos
      club
      pl
      w
      d
      l
      gf
      ga
      gd
      pts
      1
      LIVLiverpool
      38
      32
      3
      3
      85
      33
      +52
      99
      2
      MCIManchester City
      38
      26
      3
      9
      102
      35
      +67
      81
      3
      MUNManchester United
      38
      18
      12
      8
      66
      36
      +30
      66
      4
      CHEChelsea
      38
      20
      6
      12
      69
      54
      +15
      66
      5
      LEILeicester City
      38
      18
      8
      12
      67
      41
      +26
      62
      6
      TOTTottenham Hotspur
      38
      16
      11
      11
      61
      47
      +14
      59
      7
      WOLWolverhampton Wanderers
      38
      15
      14
      9
      51
      40
      +11
      59
      8
      ARSArsenal
      38
      14
      14
      10
      56
      48
      +8
      56
      9
      SHUSheffield United
      38
      14
      12
      12
      39
      39
      0
      54
      10
      BURBurnley
      38
      15
      9
      14
      43
      50
      -7
      54
      11
      SOUSouthampton
      38
      15
      7
      16
      51
      60
      -9
      52
      12
      EVEEverton
      38
      13
      10
      15
      44
      56
      -12
      49
      13
      NEWNewcastle United
      38
      11
      11
      16
      38
      58
      -20
      44
      14
      CRYCrystal Palace
      38
      11
      10
      17
      31
      50
      -19
      43
      15
      BHABrighton and Hove Albion
      38
      9
      14
      15
      39
      54
      -15
      41
      16
      WHUWest Ham United
      38
      10
      9
      19
      49
      62
      -13
      39
      17
      AVLAston Villa
      38
      9
      8
      21
      41
      67
      -26
      35
      18
      BOUBournemouth
      38
      9
      7
      22
      40
      65
      -25
      34
      19
      WATWatford
      38
      8
      10
      20
      36
      64
      -28
      34
      20
      NORNorwich City
      38
      5
      6
      27
      26
      75
      -49
      21

      Match Blog

      Full-Time

      Match ends, Crystal Palace 1, Aston Villa 0.
      90'+6'

      Yellow Card

      Grealish(10)
      Jack Grealish (Aston Villa) is shown the yellow card.
      90'+5'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Christian Benteke (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Andros Townsend.
      90'+2'

      offside

      Offside, Crystal Palace. Andros Townsend tries a through ball, but Christian Benteke is caught offside.
      88'

      free kick won

      Vicente Guaita (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      87'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Cheikhou Kouyaté (Crystal Palace) header from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Luka Milivojevic with a cross following a corner.
      86'

      corner

      Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Tyrone Mings.
      86'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. Gary Cahill (Crystal Palace) header from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Luka Milivojevic with a cross.
      86'

      Substitution

      Crystal Palace
      Jordan Ayew
      Jordan
      Ayew(9)
      off
      Christian
      Benteke(17)
      on
      86'

      corner

      Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Neil Taylor.
      85'

      Substitution

      Aston Villa
      Wesley(9)
      off
      Henri
      Lansbury(8)
      on
      84'

      Substitution

      Crystal Palace
      Jeffrey
      Schlupp(15)
      off
      Andros
      Townsend(10)
      on
      84'

      free kick won

      Frederic Guilbert (Aston Villa) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      83'

      corner

      Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Conor Hourihane.
      82'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Frederic Guilbert (Aston Villa) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by John McGinn following a corner.
      81'

      corner

      Corner, Aston Villa. Conceded by Joel Ward.
      79'

      Substitution

      Crystal Palace
      Martin
      Kelly(34)
      off
      Mamadou
      Sakho(12)
      on
      77'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. Frederic Guilbert (Aston Villa) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Conor Hourihane.
      77'

      corner

      Corner, Aston Villa. Conceded by Martin Kelly.
      76'

      free kick won

      James McArthur (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick on the right wing.
      74'

      free kick won

      Joel Ward (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      73'

      Crystal Palace Goal!

      Crystal Palace
      Goal!
      Crystal Palace
      Jordan
      Ayew(9)
      Jordan Ayew
      Goal! Crystal Palace 1, Aston Villa 0. Jordan Ayew (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from the left side of the box to the bottom right corner following a fast break.
      72'

      free kick won

      John McGinn (Aston Villa) wins a free kick on the left wing.
      72'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. Jack Grealish (Aston Villa) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Conor Hourihane.
      71'

      Yellow Card

      Kouyaté(8)
      Cheikhou Kouyaté (Crystal Palace) is shown the yellow card.
      71'

      free kick won

      Jack Grealish (Aston Villa) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
      71'

      Substitution

      Aston Villa
      Douglas Luiz(6)
      off
      Conor
      Hourihane(14)
      on
      70'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Jordan Ayew (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Patrick van Aanholt.
      69'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by James McArthur.
      68'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. Wesley (Aston Villa) header from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Frederic Guilbert with a cross.
      67'

      miss

      Attempt missed. James McArthur (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Wilfried Zaha following a corner.
      67'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Luka Milivojevic.
      67'

      corner

      Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Tyrone Mings.
      67'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. Jordan Ayew (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Jeffrey Schlupp.
      65'

      corner

      Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Douglas Luiz.
      65'

      corner

      Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Jack Grealish.
      65'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. Patrick van Aanholt (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
      64'

      corner

      Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Frederic Guilbert.
      63'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. Jack Grealish (Aston Villa) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Keinan Davis.
      61'

      free kick won

      Jeffrey Schlupp (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      60'

      free kick won

      John McGinn (Aston Villa) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      59'

      Substitution

      Aston Villa
      Jota(23)
      off
      Keinan
      Davis(39)
      on
      58'

      Yellow Card

      Milivojevic(4)
      Luka Milivojevic (Crystal Palace) is shown the yellow card.
      58'

      free kick won

      Jack Grealish (Aston Villa) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      58'

      attempt saved

      Attempt saved. Luka Milivojevic (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top right corner. Assisted by Cheikhou Kouyaté.
      57'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. Jeffrey Schlupp (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
      56'

      corner

      Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Tyrone Mings.
      54'

      secondyellow card

      Second yellow card to Trézéguet (Aston Villa) for a bad foul.
      54'

      free kick won

      Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick on the right wing.
      53'

      free kick won

      Trézéguet (Aston Villa) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      51'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Cheikhou Kouyaté (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from the right side of the box is close, but misses the top right corner. Assisted by Jordan Ayew.
      48'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Cheikhou Kouyaté (Crystal Palace) header from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Joel Ward with a cross.
      48'

      attempt saved

      Attempt saved. Trézéguet (Aston Villa) header from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by John McGinn.
      47'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Trézéguet (Aston Villa) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses the top right corner from a direct free kick.
      46'

      free kick won

      Jota (Aston Villa) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

      First-Half Ends

      First Half ends, Crystal Palace 0, Aston Villa 0.
      44'

      Yellow Card

      Trézéguet(17)
      Trézéguet (Aston Villa) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
      43'

      free kick won

      Joel Ward (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick on the right wing.
      42'

      corner

      Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Tom Heaton.
      42'

      attempt saved

      Attempt saved. Cheikhou Kouyaté (Crystal Palace) header from the right side of the six yard box is saved in the top right corner. Assisted by Luka Milivojevic with a cross.
      42'

      corner

      Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Jota.
      41'

      corner

      Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Tom Heaton.
      41'

      attempt saved

      Attempt saved. Luka Milivojevic (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner.
      40'

      Yellow Card

      Guilbert(24)
      Frederic Guilbert (Aston Villa) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
      40'

      free kick won

      Jeffrey Schlupp (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      39'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Patrick van Aanholt (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from the left side of the box misses to the right following a corner.
      39'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Cheikhou Kouyaté (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Luka Milivojevic with a cross following a corner.
      39'

      corner

      Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Frederic Guilbert.
      38'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. Trézéguet (Aston Villa) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
      37'

      corner

      Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Jota.
      35'

      Yellow Card

      Taylor(3)
      Neil Taylor (Aston Villa) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
      35'

      free kick won

      Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick on the right wing.
      33'

      free kick won

      Jack Grealish (Aston Villa) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      33'

      offside

      Offside, Crystal Palace. Jeffrey Schlupp tries a through ball, but Luka Milivojevic is caught offside.
      31'

      free kick won

      Jack Grealish (Aston Villa) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
      28'

      free kick won

      Frederic Guilbert (Aston Villa) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      27'

      attempt saved

      Attempt saved. Jeffrey Schlupp (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top right corner.
      27'

      free kick won

      Jeffrey Schlupp (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick on the left wing.
      25'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Cheikhou Kouyaté (Crystal Palace) header from the centre of the box is just a bit too high. Assisted by Luka Milivojevic following a set piece situation.
      25'

      free kick won

      Jeffrey Schlupp (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick on the left wing.
      23'

      free kick won

      Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      22'

      miss

      Attempt missed. James McArthur (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from the centre of the box is just a bit too high. Assisted by Jeffrey Schlupp with a cross.
      20'

      free kick won

      Neil Taylor (Aston Villa) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      18'

      free kick won

      Douglas Luiz (Aston Villa) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      17'

      Yellow Card

      Douglas Luiz(6)
      Douglas Luiz (Aston Villa) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
      17'

      free kick won

      Cheikhou Kouyaté (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
      17'

      free kick won

      Jeffrey Schlupp (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      14'

      free kick won

      John McGinn (Aston Villa) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
      12'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. Jeffrey Schlupp (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by James McArthur.
      11'

      free kick won

      James McArthur (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
      9'

      free kick won

      Jeffrey Schlupp (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick on the left wing.
      9'

      free kick won

      John McGinn (Aston Villa) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      6'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Douglas Luiz (Aston Villa) right footed shot from outside the box is too high from a direct free kick.
      5'

      free kick won

      Trézéguet (Aston Villa) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
      1'

      attempt saved

      Attempt saved. Wesley (Aston Villa) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Jota.

      Kick-Off

      lineup

      Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

      Starting lineup

      31
      Vicente Guaita
      GK
      2
      Joel Ward
      DF
      3
      Patrick van Aanholt
      DF
      34
      Martin Kelly
      DF
      substitution icon79'
      24
      Gary Cahill
      DF
      18
      James McArthur
      MF
      8
      Cheikhou Kouyaté
      MF
      71'
      4
      Luka Milivojevic
      MF
      58'
      9
      Jordan Ayew
      S
      73'
      substitution icon86'
      11
      Wilfried Zaha
      S
      15
      Jeffrey Schlupp
      S
      substitution icon84'

      Substitutes

      7
      Max Meyer
      10
      Andros Townsend
      substitution icon84'
      12
      Mamadou Sakho
      substitution icon79'
      13
      Wayne Hennessey
      17
      Christian Benteke
      substitution icon86'
      22
      James McCarthy
      23
      Víctor Camarasa

      Starting lineup

      1
      Tom Heaton
      GK
      40
      Tyrone Mings
      DF
      24
      Frederic Guilbert
      DF
      40'
      22
      Björn Engels
      DF
      3
      Neil Taylor
      DF
      35'
      10
      Jack Grealish
      MF
      90'+6'
      7
      John McGinn
      MF
      6
      Douglas Luiz
      MF
      17'
      substitution icon71'
      9
      Wesley
      S
      substitution icon85'
      23
      Jota
      S
      substitution icon59'
      17
      Trézéguet
      S
      44'

      Substitutes

      8
      Henri Lansbury
      substitution icon85'
      12
      Jed Steer
      14
      Conor Hourihane
      substitution icon71'
      15
      Ezri Konsa Ngoyo
      21
      Anwar El Ghazi
      27
      Ahmed El Mohamady
      39
      Keinan Davis
      substitution icon59'
      Crystal Palace

      Team stats

      Aston Villa
      Possession
      53%
      47%
      Total shots
      22
      10
      Shots on target
      5
      2
      Corners
      13
      2
      Passes completed
      0
      0
      Free kicks
      15
      15
      Offsides
      0
      0
      SOU
      1-1
      MUN
      WHU
      2-0
      NOR
      NEW
      1-1
      WAT
      MCI
      4-0
      BHA
      LEI
      3-1
      BOU
      CHE
      2-2
      SHU
      BUR
      0-3
      LIV

