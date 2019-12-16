Crystal Palace vs Brighton and Hove Albion

Hodgson explains extent of Riedewald, Cahill and Townsend injuries
Palace 1 Brighton 1
Palace1
Zaha76'
Brighton1
Maupay54'
Match Blog
Full-Time
Match ends, Crystal Palace 1, Brighton and Hove Albion 1.
90'+3'
attempt saved
Attempt saved. Christian Benteke (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Martin Kelly.
90'+2'
free kick won
James Tomkins (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
90'+2'
Substitution
Pascal
Groß(13)off
Bernardo(30)on
90'+1'
miss
Attempt missed. James Tomkins (Crystal Palace) header from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Luka Milivojevic with a cross following a corner.
90'
corner
Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Adam Webster.
87'
miss
Attempt missed. Martin Kelly (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from the right side of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Wilfried Zaha.
87'
free kick won
James Tomkins (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
86'
Yellow Card
Pröpper(24)
Davy Pröpper (Brighton and Hove Albion) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
86'
free kick won
Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
85'
attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. Davy Pröpper (Brighton and Hove Albion) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
85'
Substitution
Yves
Bissouma(8)off
Shane
Duffy(4)on
84'
Substitution
Leandro
Trossard(11)off
Steven
Alzate(46)on
83'
miss
Attempt missed. Lewis Dunk (Brighton and Hove Albion) header from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Pascal Groß with a cross following a set piece situation.
82'
free kick won
Martín Montoya (Brighton and Hove Albion) wins a free kick on the right wing.
81'
miss
Attempt missed. Jordan Ayew (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by Christian Benteke.
80'
miss
Attempt missed. James McArthur (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the right.
78'
free kick won
Jordan Ayew (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
76'
Crystal Palace Goal!
Goal!
Wilfried
Zaha(11)
Goal! Crystal Palace 1, Brighton and Hove Albion 1. Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from the left side of the box to the top left corner. Assisted by James Tomkins with a headed pass.
75'
free kick won
James McCarthy (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
75'
attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. Christian Benteke (Crystal Palace) header from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Martin Kelly with a cross.
75'
free kick won
James McCarthy (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick on the right wing.
74'
miss
Attempt missed. James McCarthy (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from the left side of the six yard box is close, but misses to the left.
73'
corner
Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Mat Ryan.
73'
attempt saved
Attempt saved. Christian Benteke (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Jordan Ayew.
70'
attempt saved
Attempt saved. Christian Benteke (Crystal Palace) header from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Martin Kelly with a cross.
70'
attempt saved
Attempt saved. Martín Montoya (Brighton and Hove Albion) right footed shot from very close range is saved in the centre of the goal.
70'
attempt saved
Attempt saved. Leandro Trossard (Brighton and Hove Albion) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Aaron Mooy.
68'
miss
Attempt missed. Max Meyer (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the left.
68'
corner
Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Martín Montoya.
67'
Substitution
Cheikhou
Kouyaté(8)off
Max
Meyer(7)on
64'
free kick won
Cheikhou Kouyaté (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick on the right wing.
64'
attempt saved
Attempt saved. Yves Bissouma (Brighton and Hove Albion) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Dan Burn.
62'
free kick won
Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
62'
attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. Yves Bissouma (Brighton and Hove Albion) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
61'
corner
Corner, Brighton and Hove Albion. Conceded by Martin Kelly.
60'
corner
Corner, Brighton and Hove Albion. Conceded by James Tomkins.
59'
free kick won
Pascal Groß (Brighton and Hove Albion) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
58'
attempt saved
Attempt saved. Neal Maupay (Brighton and Hove Albion) right footed shot from very close range is saved in the centre of the goal.
58'
attempt saved
Attempt saved. Davy Pröpper (Brighton and Hove Albion) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Pascal Groß.
58'
corner
Corner, Brighton and Hove Albion. Conceded by Luka Milivojevic.
54'
Brighton and Hove Albion Goal
Goal!
Neal
Maupay(7)
Goal! Crystal Palace 0, Brighton and Hove Albion 1. Neal Maupay (Brighton and Hove Albion) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the top right corner. Assisted by Pascal Groß.
53'
corner
Corner, Brighton and Hove Albion. Conceded by James McCarthy.
49'
free kick won
Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
47'
free kick won
Yves Bissouma (Brighton and Hove Albion) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
45'
Substitution
Jairo
Riedewald(44)off
James
McCarthy(22)on
First-Half Ends
First Half ends, Crystal Palace 0, Brighton and Hove Albion 0.
45'
corner
Corner, Brighton and Hove Albion. Conceded by Martin Kelly.
42'
free kick won
Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
40'
free kick won
Jordan Ayew (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
35'
Yellow Card
Benteke(17)
Christian Benteke (Crystal Palace) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
35'
free kick won
Lewis Dunk (Brighton and Hove Albion) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
34'
attempt saved
Attempt saved. Pascal Groß (Brighton and Hove Albion) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
32'
offside
Offside, Brighton and Hove Albion. Davy Pröpper tries a through ball, but Martín Montoya is caught offside.
29'
attempt saved
Attempt saved. Yves Bissouma (Brighton and Hove Albion) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Martín Montoya.
25'
free kick won
Yves Bissouma (Brighton and Hove Albion) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
24'
miss
Attempt missed. Davy Pröpper (Brighton and Hove Albion) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right.
22'
attempt saved
Attempt saved. Lewis Dunk (Brighton and Hove Albion) header from the centre of the box is saved in the top right corner. Assisted by Pascal Groß with a cross.
21'
VAR
VAR Decision: No Penalty Brighton and Hove Albion.
20'
corner
Corner, Brighton and Hove Albion. Conceded by Vicente Guaita.
20'
attempt saved
Attempt saved. Martín Montoya (Brighton and Hove Albion) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Davy Pröpper.
15'
free kick won
Adam Webster (Brighton and Hove Albion) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
12'
free kick won
Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
6'
miss
Attempt missed. Aaron Mooy (Brighton and Hove Albion) left footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Lewis Dunk.
4'
corner
Corner, Brighton and Hove Albion. Conceded by Martin Kelly.
Kick-Off
lineup
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.
