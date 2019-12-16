Skip navigation
      Crystal Palace vs Brighton and Hove Albion

      Palace 1 Brighton 1

      Palace1
      Zaha76'
      Brighton1
      Maupay54'
      Mon 16 Dec 19:45(KO listed in users′ timezone)

      Premier LeagueSelhurst Park

      Full-Time

      Premier League
      pos
      club
      pl
      w
      d
      l
      gf
      ga
      gd
      pts
      1
      LIVLiverpool
      38
      32
      3
      3
      85
      33
      +52
      99
      2
      MCIManchester City
      38
      26
      3
      9
      102
      35
      +67
      81
      3
      MUNManchester United
      38
      18
      12
      8
      66
      36
      +30
      66
      4
      CHEChelsea
      38
      20
      6
      12
      69
      54
      +15
      66
      5
      LEILeicester City
      38
      18
      8
      12
      67
      41
      +26
      62
      6
      TOTTottenham Hotspur
      38
      16
      11
      11
      61
      47
      +14
      59
      7
      WOLWolverhampton Wanderers
      38
      15
      14
      9
      51
      40
      +11
      59
      8
      ARSArsenal
      38
      14
      14
      10
      56
      48
      +8
      56
      9
      SHUSheffield United
      38
      14
      12
      12
      39
      39
      0
      54
      10
      BURBurnley
      38
      15
      9
      14
      43
      50
      -7
      54
      11
      SOUSouthampton
      38
      15
      7
      16
      51
      60
      -9
      52
      12
      EVEEverton
      38
      13
      10
      15
      44
      56
      -12
      49
      13
      NEWNewcastle United
      38
      11
      11
      16
      38
      58
      -20
      44
      14
      CRYCrystal Palace
      38
      11
      10
      17
      31
      50
      -19
      43
      15
      BHABrighton and Hove Albion
      38
      9
      14
      15
      39
      54
      -15
      41
      16
      WHUWest Ham United
      38
      10
      9
      19
      49
      62
      -13
      39
      17
      AVLAston Villa
      38
      9
      8
      21
      41
      67
      -26
      35
      18
      BOUBournemouth
      38
      9
      7
      22
      40
      65
      -25
      34
      19
      WATWatford
      38
      8
      10
      20
      36
      64
      -28
      34
      20
      NORNorwich City
      38
      5
      6
      27
      26
      75
      -49
      21

      Match Blog

      Full-Time

      Match ends, Crystal Palace 1, Brighton and Hove Albion 1.
      90'+3'

      attempt saved

      Attempt saved. Christian Benteke (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Martin Kelly.
      90'+2'

      free kick won

      James Tomkins (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      90'+2'

      Substitution

      Brighton and Hove Albion
      Pascal
      Groß(13)
      off
      Bernardo(30)
      on
      90'+1'

      miss

      Attempt missed. James Tomkins (Crystal Palace) header from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Luka Milivojevic with a cross following a corner.
      90'

      corner

      Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Adam Webster.
      87'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Martin Kelly (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from the right side of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Wilfried Zaha.
      87'

      free kick won

      James Tomkins (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
      86'

      Yellow Card

      Pröpper(24)
      Davy Pröpper (Brighton and Hove Albion) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
      86'

      free kick won

      Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      85'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. Davy Pröpper (Brighton and Hove Albion) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
      85'

      Substitution

      Brighton and Hove Albion
      Yves
      Bissouma(8)
      off
      Shane
      Duffy(4)
      on
      84'

      Substitution

      Brighton and Hove Albion
      Leandro
      Trossard(11)
      off
      Steven
      Alzate(46)
      on
      83'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Lewis Dunk (Brighton and Hove Albion) header from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Pascal Groß with a cross following a set piece situation.
      82'

      free kick won

      Martín Montoya (Brighton and Hove Albion) wins a free kick on the right wing.
      81'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Jordan Ayew (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by Christian Benteke.
      80'

      miss

      Attempt missed. James McArthur (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the right.
      78'

      free kick won

      Jordan Ayew (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      76'

      Crystal Palace Goal!

      Crystal Palace
      Goal!
      Crystal Palace
      Wilfried
      Zaha(11)
      Goal! Crystal Palace 1, Brighton and Hove Albion 1. Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from the left side of the box to the top left corner. Assisted by James Tomkins with a headed pass.
      75'

      free kick won

      James McCarthy (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
      75'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. Christian Benteke (Crystal Palace) header from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Martin Kelly with a cross.
      75'

      free kick won

      James McCarthy (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick on the right wing.
      74'

      miss

      Attempt missed. James McCarthy (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from the left side of the six yard box is close, but misses to the left.
      73'

      corner

      Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Mat Ryan.
      73'

      attempt saved

      Attempt saved. Christian Benteke (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Jordan Ayew.
      70'

      attempt saved

      Attempt saved. Christian Benteke (Crystal Palace) header from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Martin Kelly with a cross.
      70'

      attempt saved

      Attempt saved. Martín Montoya (Brighton and Hove Albion) right footed shot from very close range is saved in the centre of the goal.
      70'

      attempt saved

      Attempt saved. Leandro Trossard (Brighton and Hove Albion) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Aaron Mooy.
      68'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Max Meyer (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the left.
      68'

      corner

      Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Martín Montoya.
      67'

      Substitution

      Crystal Palace
      Cheikhou
      Kouyaté(8)
      off
      Max
      Meyer(7)
      on
      64'

      free kick won

      Cheikhou Kouyaté (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick on the right wing.
      64'

      attempt saved

      Attempt saved. Yves Bissouma (Brighton and Hove Albion) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Dan Burn.
      62'

      free kick won

      Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      62'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. Yves Bissouma (Brighton and Hove Albion) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
      61'

      corner

      Corner, Brighton and Hove Albion. Conceded by Martin Kelly.
      60'

      corner

      Corner, Brighton and Hove Albion. Conceded by James Tomkins.
      59'

      free kick won

      Pascal Groß (Brighton and Hove Albion) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
      58'

      attempt saved

      Attempt saved. Neal Maupay (Brighton and Hove Albion) right footed shot from very close range is saved in the centre of the goal.
      58'

      attempt saved

      Attempt saved. Davy Pröpper (Brighton and Hove Albion) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Pascal Groß.
      58'

      corner

      Corner, Brighton and Hove Albion. Conceded by Luka Milivojevic.
      54'

      Brighton and Hove Albion Goal

      Brighton and Hove Albion
      Goal!
      Brighton and Hove Albion
      Neal
      Maupay(7)
      Goal! Crystal Palace 0, Brighton and Hove Albion 1. Neal Maupay (Brighton and Hove Albion) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the top right corner. Assisted by Pascal Groß.
      53'

      corner

      Corner, Brighton and Hove Albion. Conceded by James McCarthy.
      49'

      free kick won

      Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      47'

      free kick won

      Yves Bissouma (Brighton and Hove Albion) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      45'

      Substitution

      Crystal Palace
      Jairo
      Riedewald(44)
      off
      James
      McCarthy(22)
      on

      First-Half Ends

      First Half ends, Crystal Palace 0, Brighton and Hove Albion 0.
      45'

      corner

      Corner, Brighton and Hove Albion. Conceded by Martin Kelly.
      42'

      free kick won

      Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      40'

      free kick won

      Jordan Ayew (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      35'

      Yellow Card

      Benteke(17)
      Christian Benteke (Crystal Palace) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
      35'

      free kick won

      Lewis Dunk (Brighton and Hove Albion) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
      34'

      attempt saved

      Attempt saved. Pascal Groß (Brighton and Hove Albion) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
      32'

      offside

      Offside, Brighton and Hove Albion. Davy Pröpper tries a through ball, but Martín Montoya is caught offside.
      29'

      attempt saved

      Attempt saved. Yves Bissouma (Brighton and Hove Albion) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Martín Montoya.
      25'

      free kick won

      Yves Bissouma (Brighton and Hove Albion) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      24'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Davy Pröpper (Brighton and Hove Albion) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right.
      22'

      attempt saved

      Attempt saved. Lewis Dunk (Brighton and Hove Albion) header from the centre of the box is saved in the top right corner. Assisted by Pascal Groß with a cross.
      21'

      VAR

      VAR Decision: No Penalty Brighton and Hove Albion.
      20'

      corner

      Corner, Brighton and Hove Albion. Conceded by Vicente Guaita.
      20'

      attempt saved

      Attempt saved. Martín Montoya (Brighton and Hove Albion) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Davy Pröpper.
      15'

      free kick won

      Adam Webster (Brighton and Hove Albion) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      12'

      free kick won

      Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      6'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Aaron Mooy (Brighton and Hove Albion) left footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Lewis Dunk.
      4'

      corner

      Corner, Brighton and Hove Albion. Conceded by Martin Kelly.

      Kick-Off

      lineup

      Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

      Starting lineup

      31
      Vicente Guaita
      GK
      6
      Scott Dann
      DF
      5
      James Tomkins
      DF
      34
      Martin Kelly
      DF
      44
      Jairo Riedewald
      DF
      substitution icon45'
      8
      Cheikhou Kouyaté
      MF
      substitution icon67'
      4
      Luka Milivojevic
      MF
      18
      James McArthur
      MF
      11
      Wilfried Zaha
      S
      76'
      9
      Jordan Ayew
      S
      17
      Christian Benteke
      S
      35'

      Substitutes

      7
      Max Meyer
      substitution icon67'
      13
      Wayne Hennessey
      21
      Connor Wickham
      22
      James McCarthy
      substitution icon45'
      23
      Víctor Camarasa
      35
      Sam Woods
      39
      Tyrick Mitchell

      Starting lineup

      1
      Mat Ryan
      GK
      15
      Adam Webster
      DF
      5
      Lewis Dunk
      DF
      33
      Dan Burn
      DF
      22
      Martín Montoya
      DF
      13
      Pascal Groß
      MF
      substitution icon90'+2'
      18
      Aaron Mooy
      MF
      24
      Davy Pröpper
      MF
      86'
      11
      Leandro Trossard
      MF
      substitution icon84'
      8
      Yves Bissouma
      MF
      substitution icon85'
      7
      Neal Maupay
      S
      54'

      Substitutes

      4
      Shane Duffy
      substitution icon85'
      16
      Alireza Jahanbakhsh
      17
      Glenn Murray
      21
      Ezequiel Schelotto
      27
      David Button
      30
      Bernardo
      substitution icon90'+2'
      46
      Steven Alzate
      substitution icon84'
      Crystal Palace

      Team stats

      Brighton and Hove Albion
      Possession
      35%
      65%
      Total shots
      11
      15
      Shots on target
      4
      10
      Corners
      3
      7
      Passes completed
      0
      0
      Free kicks
      12
      6
      Offsides
      0
      0

