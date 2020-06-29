Skip navigation
      Crystal Palace vs Burnley

      Palace 0 Burnley 1

      Palace0
      Burnley1
      Mee62'
      Mon 29 Jun 19:00(KO listed in users′ timezone)

      Premier LeagueSelhurst Park

      Full-Time

      Premier League
      pos
      club
      pl
      w
      d
      l
      gf
      ga
      gd
      pts
      1
      LIVLiverpool
      38
      32
      3
      3
      85
      33
      +52
      99
      2
      MCIManchester City
      38
      26
      3
      9
      102
      35
      +67
      81
      3
      MUNManchester United
      38
      18
      12
      8
      66
      36
      +30
      66
      4
      CHEChelsea
      38
      20
      6
      12
      69
      54
      +15
      66
      5
      LEILeicester City
      38
      18
      8
      12
      67
      41
      +26
      62
      6
      TOTTottenham Hotspur
      38
      16
      11
      11
      61
      47
      +14
      59
      7
      WOLWolverhampton Wanderers
      38
      15
      14
      9
      51
      40
      +11
      59
      8
      ARSArsenal
      38
      14
      14
      10
      56
      48
      +8
      56
      9
      SHUSheffield United
      38
      14
      12
      12
      39
      39
      0
      54
      10
      BURBurnley
      38
      15
      9
      14
      43
      50
      -7
      54
      11
      SOUSouthampton
      38
      15
      7
      16
      51
      60
      -9
      52
      12
      EVEEverton
      38
      13
      10
      15
      44
      56
      -12
      49
      13
      NEWNewcastle United
      38
      11
      11
      16
      38
      58
      -20
      44
      14
      CRYCrystal Palace
      38
      11
      10
      17
      31
      50
      -19
      43
      15
      BHABrighton and Hove Albion
      38
      9
      14
      15
      39
      54
      -15
      41
      16
      WHUWest Ham United
      38
      10
      9
      19
      49
      62
      -13
      39
      17
      AVLAston Villa
      38
      9
      8
      21
      41
      67
      -26
      35
      18
      BOUBournemouth
      38
      9
      7
      22
      40
      65
      -25
      34
      19
      WATWatford
      38
      8
      10
      20
      36
      64
      -28
      34
      20
      NORNorwich City
      38
      5
      6
      27
      26
      75
      -49
      21

      31
      Vicente Guaita
      GK
      24
      Gary Cahill
      DF
      3
      Patrick van Aanholt
      DF
      6
      Scott Dann
      DF
      2
      Joel Ward
      DF
      4
      Luka Milivojevic
      MF
      18
      James McArthur
      MF
      8
      Cheikhou Kouyaté
      MF
      substitution icon45'
      11
      Wilfried Zaha
      MF
      10
      Andros Townsend
      MF
      substitution icon77'
      9
      Jordan Ayew
      S

      7
      Max Meyer
      substitution icon77'
      12
      Mamadou Sakho
      13
      Wayne Hennessey
      22
      James McCarthy
      substitution icon45'
      61'
      35
      Sam Woods
      36
      Nikola Tavares
      39
      Tyrick Mitchell
      40
      Brandon Pierrick
      44
      Jairo Riedewald

      1
      Nick Pope
      GK
      6
      Ben Mee
      DF
      62'
      26
      Phil Bardsley
      DF
      3
      Charlie Taylor
      DF
      5
      James Tarkowski
      DF
      58'
      23
      Erik Pieters
      MF
      4
      Jack Cork
      MF
      substitution icon70'
      18
      Ashley Westwood
      MF
      8
      Josh Brownhill
      MF
      11
      Dwight McNeil
      S
      27
      Matej Vydra
      S

      15
      Bailey Peacock-Farrell
      28
      Kevin Long
      substitution icon70'
      33
      Max Thompson
      34
      Jimmy Dunne
      37
      Bobby Thomas
      40
      Lukas Jensen
      44
      Mace Goodridge
