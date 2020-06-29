Crystal Palace vs Burnley

Milivojević: "We missed the crowd a lot tonight”
Palace 0 Burnley 1
Palace0
Burnley1
Mee62'
- "No excuses," van Aanholt analyses Burnley result
- Return to Selhurst ends in narrow defeat for Palace
- Milivojević returns in one of three changes
- Club urges supporters to follow from home this evening
- Chairman Parish shares a message for supporters
- 10:49
- 16:48Extended Highlights: Crystal Palace 3-0 Burnley | Palace TV+16:48Extended Highlights: Crystal Palace 3-0 Burnley | Palace TV+First-team
- 108:04The Full 90 | Crystal Palace v Burnley | PalaceTV+108:04The Full 90 | Crystal Palace v Burnley | PalaceTV+Full Match Replays
- 02:17Chris Richards relives his first Palace goal02:17Chris Richards relives his first Palace goalInterviews
- 02:18Matheus França watches back his key moments02:18Matheus França watches back his key momentsInterviews
- 03:25The Manager’s thoughts on a perfect Selhurst start
- 13:27Extended Highlights: Burnley 0-2 Crystal Palace | PalaceTV+13:27Extended Highlights: Burnley 0-2 Crystal Palace | PalaceTV+Match Action
- 100:17The Full 90: Burnley v Crystal Palace | PalaceTV+100:17The Full 90: Burnley v Crystal Palace | PalaceTV+First-team
- 03:42
- 02:25
- 01:48
- 06:29Roy talks to the press after Burnley win06:29Roy talks to the press after Burnley winPress Conferences
pos
club
pl
w
d
l
gf
ga
gd
pts
1
LIVLiverpool
38
32
3
3
85
33
+52
99
2
MCIManchester City
38
26
3
9
102
35
+67
81
3
MUNManchester United
38
18
12
8
66
36
+30
66
4
CHEChelsea
38
20
6
12
69
54
+15
66
5
LEILeicester City
38
18
8
12
67
41
+26
62
6
TOTTottenham Hotspur
38
16
11
11
61
47
+14
59
7
WOLWolverhampton Wanderers
38
15
14
9
51
40
+11
59
8
ARSArsenal
38
14
14
10
56
48
+8
56
9
SHUSheffield United
38
14
12
12
39
39
0
54
10
BURBurnley
38
15
9
14
43
50
-7
54
11
SOUSouthampton
38
15
7
16
51
60
-9
52
12
EVEEverton
38
13
10
15
44
56
-12
49
13
NEWNewcastle United
38
11
11
16
38
58
-20
44
14
CRYCrystal Palace
38
11
10
17
31
50
-19
43
15
BHABrighton and Hove Albion
38
9
14
15
39
54
-15
41
16
WHUWest Ham United
38
10
9
19
49
62
-13
39
17
AVLAston Villa
38
9
8
21
41
67
-26
35
18
BOUBournemouth
38
9
7
22
40
65
-25
34
19
WATWatford
38
8
10
20
36
64
-28
34
20
NORNorwich City
38
5
6
27
26
75
-49
21
Match Blog
Full-Time
Match ends, Crystal Palace 0, Burnley 1.
90'+2'
attempt saved
Attempt saved. Gary Cahill (Crystal Palace) header from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Max Meyer with a cross.
90'+1'
corner
Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Kevin Long.
90'+1'
attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. Scott Dann (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
90'+1'
attempt saved
Attempt saved. Patrick van Aanholt (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
90'
corner
Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Ben Mee.
89'
free kick won
Joel Ward (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
88'
miss
Attempt missed. Jordan Ayew (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from the left side of the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Max Meyer.
85'
miss
Attempt missed. Josh Brownhill (Burnley) right footed shot from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by James Tarkowski with a headed pass following a set piece situation.
85'
free kick won
Erik Pieters (Burnley) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
82'
corner
Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Charlie Taylor.
82'
attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from a difficult angle on the right is blocked. Assisted by James McArthur.
79'
miss
Attempt missed. Jordan Ayew (Crystal Palace) header from the centre of the box is just a bit too high following a corner.
79'
corner
Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Ben Mee.
77'
Substitution
Andros
Townsend(10)off
Max
Meyer(7)on
77'
miss
Attempt missed. Andros Townsend (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from outside the box is just a bit too high.
76'
free kick won
Luka Milivojevic (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
75'
attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. Jordan Ayew (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Patrick van Aanholt with a cross.
75'
corner
Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by James Tarkowski.
71'
free kick won
Kevin Long (Burnley) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
71'
attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. Luka Milivojevic (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
71'
corner
Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Erik Pieters.
70'
Substitution
Jack
Cork(4)off
Kevin
Long(28)on
70'
corner
Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Josh Brownhill.
63'
corner
Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Ben Mee.
62'
Burnley Goal
Goal!
Ben
Mee(6)
Goal! Crystal Palace 0, Burnley 1. Ben Mee (Burnley) header from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Ashley Westwood following a set piece situation.
61'
Yellow Card
McCarthy(22)
James McCarthy (Crystal Palace) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
60'
free kick won
Dwight McNeil (Burnley) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
60'
attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. Luka Milivojevic (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
58'
Yellow Card
Tarkowski(5)
James Tarkowski (Burnley) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
58'
free kick won
Jordan Ayew (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
57'
free kick won
Matej Vydra (Burnley) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
55'
free kick won
Jordan Ayew (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
55'
attempt saved
Attempt saved. Dwight McNeil (Burnley) left footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Ashley Westwood.
55'
attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
55'
attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. Andros Townsend (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked.
54'
attempt saved
Attempt saved. Gary Cahill (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Jordan Ayew.
53'
free kick won
Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick on the left wing.
51'
free kick won
Ashley Westwood (Burnley) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
50'
VAR
VAR Decision: No card change Jordan Ayew (Crystal Palace).
49'
free kick won
Jordan Ayew (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
45'
Substitution
Cheikhou
Kouyaté(8)off
James
McCarthy(22)on
First-Half Ends
First Half ends, Crystal Palace 0, Burnley 0.
43'
free kick won
Luka Milivojevic (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick on the left wing.
42'
attempt saved
Attempt saved. Erik Pieters (Burnley) left footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the bottom right corner.
41'
free kick won
Josh Brownhill (Burnley) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
36'
miss
Attempt missed. James McArthur (Crystal Palace) header from the left side of the six yard box is high and wide to the left.
34'
free kick won
Luka Milivojevic (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
33'
free kick won
Dwight McNeil (Burnley) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
32'
attempt saved
Attempt saved. Jordan Ayew (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner.
30'
free kick won
Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick on the left wing.
27'
attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. Dwight McNeil (Burnley) left footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Josh Brownhill.
27'
free kick won
Phil Bardsley (Burnley) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
26'
free kick won
Jordan Ayew (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick on the left wing.
23'
miss
Attempt missed. Gary Cahill (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from the right side of the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Wilfried Zaha with a cross following a corner.
22'
corner
Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by James Tarkowski.
20'
attempt saved
Attempt saved. Dwight McNeil (Burnley) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
19'
miss
Attempt missed. Dwight McNeil (Burnley) left footed shot from the left side of the box is just a bit too high following a corner.
18'
corner
Corner, Burnley. Conceded by Luka Milivojevic.
18'
free kick won
Jack Cork (Burnley) wins a free kick on the left wing.
15'
free kick won
Dwight McNeil (Burnley) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
13'
miss
Attempt missed. Luka Milivojevic (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from outside the box is too high from a direct free kick.
12'
free kick won
James McArthur (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
11'
free kick won
Charlie Taylor (Burnley) wins a free kick on the left wing.
5'
free kick won
Luka Milivojevic (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
5'
free kick won
Erik Pieters (Burnley) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
4'
free kick won
Andros Townsend (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
1'
miss
Attempt missed. Matej Vydra (Burnley) header from the centre of the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Erik Pieters with a cross.
Kick-Off
lineup
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.
Starting lineup
Starting lineup
1
Nick Pope
GK
6
Ben Mee
DF
62'
26
Phil Bardsley
DF
3
Charlie Taylor
DF
5
James Tarkowski
DF
58'
23
Erik Pieters
MF
4
Jack Cork
MF
70'
18
Ashley Westwood
MF
8
Josh Brownhill
MF
11
Dwight McNeil
S
27
Matej Vydra
S
Substitutes
15
Bailey Peacock-Farrell
28
Kevin Long
70'
33
Max Thompson
34
Jimmy Dunne
37
Bobby Thomas
40
Lukas Jensen
44
Mace Goodridge
Team stats
Possession
58%
42%
Total shots
17
8
Shots on target
4
4
Corners
9
1
Passes completed
389
272
Free kicks
13
12
Offsides
0
0
Top performing palace players
No scores found
There have been no matches played today
