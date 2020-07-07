Skip navigation
      Crystal Palace vs Chelsea

      Palace 2 Chelsea 3

      Palace2
      Zaha34'
      Benteke72'
      Chelsea3
      Giroud6'
      Pulisic27'
      Abraham71'
      Tue 07 Jul 17:00(KO listed in users′ timezone)

      Premier LeagueSelhurst Park

      Full-Time
      Roy Hodgson | Pre Chelsea

      Press Conferences

      Palace TV

      Press Conferences

      Roy Hodgson | Pre Chelsea

      12:56

      Premier League
      pos
      club
      pl
      w
      d
      l
      gf
      ga
      gd
      pts
      1
      LIVLiverpool
      38
      32
      3
      3
      85
      33
      +52
      99
      2
      MCIManchester City
      38
      26
      3
      9
      102
      35
      +67
      81
      3
      MUNManchester United
      38
      18
      12
      8
      66
      36
      +30
      66
      4
      CHEChelsea
      38
      20
      6
      12
      69
      54
      +15
      66
      5
      LEILeicester City
      38
      18
      8
      12
      67
      41
      +26
      62
      6
      TOTTottenham Hotspur
      38
      16
      11
      11
      61
      47
      +14
      59
      7
      WOLWolverhampton Wanderers
      38
      15
      14
      9
      51
      40
      +11
      59
      8
      ARSArsenal
      38
      14
      14
      10
      56
      48
      +8
      56
      9
      SHUSheffield United
      38
      14
      12
      12
      39
      39
      0
      54
      10
      BURBurnley
      38
      15
      9
      14
      43
      50
      -7
      54
      11
      SOUSouthampton
      38
      15
      7
      16
      51
      60
      -9
      52
      12
      EVEEverton
      38
      13
      10
      15
      44
      56
      -12
      49
      13
      NEWNewcastle United
      38
      11
      11
      16
      38
      58
      -20
      44
      14
      CRYCrystal Palace
      38
      11
      10
      17
      31
      50
      -19
      43
      15
      BHABrighton and Hove Albion
      38
      9
      14
      15
      39
      54
      -15
      41
      16
      WHUWest Ham United
      38
      10
      9
      19
      49
      62
      -13
      39
      17
      AVLAston Villa
      38
      9
      8
      21
      41
      67
      -26
      35
      18
      BOUBournemouth
      38
      9
      7
      22
      40
      65
      -25
      34
      19
      WATWatford
      38
      8
      10
      20
      36
      64
      -28
      34
      20
      NORNorwich City
      38
      5
      6
      27
      26
      75
      -49
      21

      Match ends, Crystal Palace 2, Chelsea 3.
      90'+6'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Joel Ward (Crystal Palace) header from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Patrick van Aanholt with a cross following a corner.
      90'+6'

      corner

      Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Kurt Zouma.
      90'+5'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. Patrick van Aanholt (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
      90'+5'

      attempt saved

      Attempt saved. Scott Dann (Crystal Palace) header from the right side of the six yard box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Wilfried Zaha with a cross.
      90'+4'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Max Meyer.
      90'+4'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. Christian Benteke (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Patrick van Aanholt.
      90'+3'

      free kick won

      César Azpilicueta (Chelsea) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      90'+2'

      attempt saved

      Attempt saved. Willian (Chelsea) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Christian Pulisic.
      90'+2'

      corner

      Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Kurt Zouma.
      90'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. Willian (Chelsea) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Christian Pulisic with a cross.
      89'

      Substitution

      Crystal Palace
      Luka Milivojevic
      Luka
      Milivojevic(4)
      off
      Max
      Meyer(7)
      on
      89'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Tammy Abraham (Chelsea) right footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the left.
      87'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Mason Mount (Chelsea) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the right.
      86'

      corner

      Corner, Chelsea. Conceded by Vicente Guaita.
      86'

      attempt saved

      Attempt saved. Mason Mount (Chelsea) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Willian.
      81'

      free kick won

      Reece James (Chelsea) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      80'

      Substitution

      Crystal Palace
      Jordan Ayew
      Jordan
      Ayew(9)
      off
      Andros
      Townsend(10)
      on
      80'

      Substitution

      Chelsea
      Billy
      Gilmour(47)
      off
      Jorginho(5)
      on
      80'

      Substitution

      Crystal Palace
      James McArthur
      James
      McArthur(18)
      off
      James
      McCarthy(22)
      on
      80'

      free kick won

      James McArthur (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      75'

      miss

      Attempt missed. César Azpilicueta (Chelsea) header from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Willian with a cross following a corner.
      75'

      corner

      Corner, Chelsea. Conceded by Scott Dann.
      72'

      Crystal Palace Goal!

      Crystal Palace
      Goal!
      Crystal Palace
      Christian
      Benteke(17)
      Christian Benteke
      Goal! Crystal Palace 2, Chelsea 3. Christian Benteke (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from very close range to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Patrick van Aanholt.
      71'

      Chelsea Goal

      Chelsea
      Goal!
      Chelsea
      Tammy
      Abraham(9)
      Goal! Crystal Palace 1, Chelsea 3. Tammy Abraham (Chelsea) right footed shot from the right side of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Ruben Loftus-Cheek with a through ball following a fast break.
      66'

      free kick won

      Christian Benteke (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      65'

      Substitution

      Chelsea
      Ross
      Barkley(8)
      off
      Ruben
      Loftus-Cheek(12)
      on
      65'

      Substitution

      Chelsea
      Olivier
      Giroud(18)
      off
      Tammy
      Abraham(9)
      on
      64'

      free kick won

      Willian (Chelsea) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      63'

      corner

      Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Ross Barkley.
      63'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. Jordan Ayew (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
      63'

      corner

      Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Reece James.
      54'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Olivier Giroud (Chelsea) header from the centre of the box is just a bit too high. Assisted by Reece James with a cross following a set piece situation.
      53'

      free kick won

      Ross Barkley (Chelsea) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
      53'

      free kick won

      Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      51'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Patrick van Aanholt (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the left following a set piece situation.
      50'

      free kick won

      Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
      48'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Ross Barkley (Chelsea) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the right. Assisted by Billy Gilmour.
      48'

      free kick won

      James McArthur (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      47'

      free kick won

      Luka Milivojevic (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

      45'+4'

      free kick won

      Christian Pulisic (Chelsea) wins a free kick on the left wing.
      45'+3'

      free kick won

      Ross Barkley (Chelsea) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      45'+2'

      attempt saved

      Attempt saved. Christian Benteke (Crystal Palace) header from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Luka Milivojevic.
      45'+1'

      free kick won

      Christian Benteke (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
      45'

      free kick won

      Christian Benteke (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
      40'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Scott Dann (Crystal Palace) header from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Luka Milivojevic with a cross following a corner.
      39'

      corner

      Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by César Azpilicueta.
      36'

      corner

      Corner, Chelsea. Conceded by Cheikhou Kouyaté.
      35'

      Yellow Card

      Milivojevic(4)
      Luka Milivojevic (Crystal Palace) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
      35'

      free kick won

      Christian Pulisic (Chelsea) wins a free kick on the left wing.
      34'

      Crystal Palace Goal!

      Crystal Palace
      Goal!
      Crystal Palace
      Wilfried
      Zaha(11)
      Wilfried Zaha
      Goal! Crystal Palace 1, Chelsea 2. Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from outside the box to the high centre of the goal.
      33'

      free kick won

      Mason Mount (Chelsea) wins a free kick on the right wing.
      32'

      corner

      Corner, Chelsea. Conceded by Vicente Guaita.
      32'

      attempt saved

      Attempt saved. Willian (Chelsea) right footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Christian Pulisic.
      31'

      free kick won

      Ross Barkley (Chelsea) wins a free kick on the right wing.
      29'

      corner

      Corner, Chelsea. Conceded by Joel Ward.
      27'

      Chelsea Goal

      Chelsea
      Goal!
      Chelsea
      Christian
      Pulisic(22)
      Goal! Crystal Palace 0, Chelsea 2. Christian Pulisic (Chelsea) left footed shot from the left side of the box to the top left corner. Assisted by Willian.
      24'

      offside

      Offside, Crystal Palace. Patrick van Aanholt tries a through ball, but James McArthur is caught offside.
      24'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. James McArthur (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Wilfried Zaha.
      19'

      corner

      Corner, Chelsea. Conceded by Joel Ward.
      18'

      free kick won

      Mason Mount (Chelsea) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      16'

      free kick won

      Luka Milivojevic (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      15'

      corner

      Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Andreas Christensen.
      14'

      corner

      Corner, Chelsea. Conceded by Cheikhou Kouyaté.
      13'

      corner

      Corner, Chelsea. Conceded by Cheikhou Kouyaté.
      13'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. Ross Barkley (Chelsea) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Mason Mount.
      12'

      free kick won

      Ross Barkley (Chelsea) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
      11'

      corner

      Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by César Azpilicueta.
      10'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Kurt Zouma (Chelsea) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Willian with a cross following a corner.
      9'

      corner

      Corner, Chelsea. Conceded by Patrick van Aanholt.
      8'

      Substitution

      Crystal Palace
      Gary
      Cahill(24)
      off
      Mamadou
      Sakho(12)
      on
      6'

      Chelsea Goal

      Chelsea
      Goal!
      Chelsea
      Olivier
      Giroud(18)
      Goal! Crystal Palace 0, Chelsea 1. Olivier Giroud (Chelsea) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Willian.
      2'

      miss

      Attempt missed. James McArthur (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from more than 35 yards misses to the right.

      Starting lineup

      31
      Vicente Guaita
      GK
      2
      Joel Ward
      DF
      6
      Scott Dann
      DF
      3
      Patrick van Aanholt
      DF
      24
      Gary Cahill
      DF
      substitution icon8'
      9
      Jordan Ayew
      MF
      substitution icon80'
      18
      James McArthur
      MF
      substitution icon80'
      11
      Wilfried Zaha
      MF
      34'
      8
      Cheikhou Kouyaté
      MF
      4
      Luka Milivojevic
      MF
      35'
      substitution icon89'
      17
      Christian Benteke
      S
      72'

      Substitutes

      7
      Max Meyer
      substitution icon89'
      10
      Andros Townsend
      substitution icon80'
      12
      Mamadou Sakho
      substitution icon8'
      13
      Wayne Hennessey
      22
      James McCarthy
      substitution icon80'
      35
      Sam Woods
      39
      Tyrick Mitchell
      40
      Brandon Pierrick
      44
      Jairo Riedewald

      Starting lineup

      1
      Kepa
      GK
      24
      Reece James
      DF
      28
      César Azpilicueta
      DF
      4
      Andreas Christensen
      DF
      15
      Kurt Zouma
      DF
      8
      Ross Barkley
      MF
      substitution icon65'
      47
      Billy Gilmour
      MF
      substitution icon80'
      19
      Mason Mount
      MF
      10
      Willian
      S
      18
      Olivier Giroud
      S
      6'
      substitution icon65'
      22
      Christian Pulisic
      S
      27'

      Substitutes

      2
      Antonio Rüdiger
      3
      Marcos Alonso
      5
      Jorginho
      substitution icon80'
      9
      Tammy Abraham
      substitution icon65'
      71'
      11
      Pedro
      12
      Ruben Loftus-Cheek
      substitution icon65'
      13
      Willy Caballero
      20
      Callum Hudson-Odoi
      23
      Michy Batshuayi
      45'+4'

      free kick won

      Christian Pulisic (Chelsea) wins a free kick on the left wing.
      45'+3'

      free kick won

      Ross Barkley (Chelsea) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      45'+2'

      attempt saved

      Attempt saved. Christian Benteke (Crystal Palace) header from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Luka Milivojevic.
      45'+1'

      free kick won

      Christian Benteke (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
      45'

      free kick won

      Christian Benteke (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
      40'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Scott Dann (Crystal Palace) header from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Luka Milivojevic with a cross following a corner.
      39'

      corner

      Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by César Azpilicueta.
      36'

      corner

      Corner, Chelsea. Conceded by Cheikhou Kouyaté.
      35'

      Yellow Card

      Milivojevic(4)
      Luka Milivojevic (Crystal Palace) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
      35'

      free kick won

      Christian Pulisic (Chelsea) wins a free kick on the left wing.
      34'

      Crystal Palace Goal!

      Crystal Palace
      Goal!
      Crystal Palace
      Wilfried
      Zaha(11)
      Wilfried Zaha
      Goal! Crystal Palace 1, Chelsea 2. Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from outside the box to the high centre of the goal.
      33'

      free kick won

      Mason Mount (Chelsea) wins a free kick on the right wing.
      32'

      corner

      Corner, Chelsea. Conceded by Vicente Guaita.
      32'

      attempt saved

      Attempt saved. Willian (Chelsea) right footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Christian Pulisic.
      31'

      free kick won

      Ross Barkley (Chelsea) wins a free kick on the right wing.
      29'

      corner

      Corner, Chelsea. Conceded by Joel Ward.
      27'

      Chelsea Goal

      Chelsea
      Goal!
      Chelsea
      Christian
      Pulisic(22)
      Goal! Crystal Palace 0, Chelsea 2. Christian Pulisic (Chelsea) left footed shot from the left side of the box to the top left corner. Assisted by Willian.
      24'

      offside

      Offside, Crystal Palace. Patrick van Aanholt tries a through ball, but James McArthur is caught offside.
      24'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. James McArthur (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Wilfried Zaha.
      19'

      corner

      Corner, Chelsea. Conceded by Joel Ward.
      18'

      free kick won

      Mason Mount (Chelsea) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      16'

      free kick won

      Luka Milivojevic (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      15'

      corner

      Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Andreas Christensen.
      14'

      corner

      Corner, Chelsea. Conceded by Cheikhou Kouyaté.
      13'

      corner

      Corner, Chelsea. Conceded by Cheikhou Kouyaté.
      13'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. Ross Barkley (Chelsea) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Mason Mount.
      12'

      free kick won

      Ross Barkley (Chelsea) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
      11'

      corner

      Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by César Azpilicueta.
      10'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Kurt Zouma (Chelsea) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Willian with a cross following a corner.
      9'

      corner

      Corner, Chelsea. Conceded by Patrick van Aanholt.
      8'

      Substitution

      Crystal Palace
      Gary
      Cahill(24)
      off
      Mamadou
      Sakho(12)
      on
      6'

      Chelsea Goal

      Chelsea
      Goal!
      Chelsea
      Olivier
      Giroud(18)
      Goal! Crystal Palace 0, Chelsea 1. Olivier Giroud (Chelsea) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Willian.
      2'

      miss

      Attempt missed. James McArthur (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from more than 35 yards misses to the right.

