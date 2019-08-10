Crystal Palace vs Everton

Watch highlights of Palace's opening day draw with Everton
Palace 0 Everton 0
Palace0
Everton0
- 07:31
pos
club
pl
w
d
l
gf
ga
gd
pts
1
LIVLiverpool
38
32
3
3
85
33
+52
99
2
MCIManchester City
38
26
3
9
102
35
+67
81
3
MUNManchester United
38
18
12
8
66
36
+30
66
4
CHEChelsea
38
20
6
12
69
54
+15
66
5
LEILeicester City
38
18
8
12
67
41
+26
62
6
TOTTottenham Hotspur
38
16
11
11
61
47
+14
59
7
WOLWolverhampton Wanderers
38
15
14
9
51
40
+11
59
8
ARSArsenal
38
14
14
10
56
48
+8
56
9
SHUSheffield United
38
14
12
12
39
39
0
54
10
BURBurnley
38
15
9
14
43
50
-7
54
11
SOUSouthampton
38
15
7
16
51
60
-9
52
12
EVEEverton
38
13
10
15
44
56
-12
49
13
NEWNewcastle United
38
11
11
16
38
58
-20
44
14
CRYCrystal Palace
38
11
10
17
31
50
-19
43
15
BHABrighton and Hove Albion
38
9
14
15
39
54
-15
41
16
WHUWest Ham United
38
10
9
19
49
62
-13
39
17
AVLAston Villa
38
9
8
21
41
67
-26
35
18
BOUBournemouth
38
9
7
22
40
65
-25
34
19
WATWatford
38
8
10
20
36
64
-28
34
20
NORNorwich City
38
5
6
27
26
75
-49
21
Match Blog
Full-Time
Match ends, Crystal Palace 0, Everton 0.
90'+4'
free kick won
Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
90'+3'
free kick won
Richarlison (Everton) wins a free kick on the right wing.
90'+1'
offside
Offside, Crystal Palace. Andros Townsend tries a through ball, but Connor Wickham is caught offside.
88'
corner
Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Yerry Mina.
88'
free kick won
Moise Kean (Everton) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
85'
free kick won
Tom Davies (Everton) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
84'
free kick won
Lucas Digne (Everton) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
83'
substitution
Substitution, Crystal Palace. Connor Wickham replaces Christian Benteke.
82'
free kick won
Tom Davies (Everton) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
82'
free kick won
Joel Ward (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
79'
substitution
Substitution, Everton. Tom Davies replaces Gylfi Sigurdsson.
78'
offside
Offside, Crystal Palace. Patrick van Aanholt tries a through ball, but Christian Benteke is caught offside.
76'
secondyellow card
Second yellow card to Morgan Schneiderlin (Everton) for a bad foul.
76'
free kick won
Luka Milivojevic (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick on the left wing.
75'
corner
Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Lucas Digne.
74'
offside
Offside, Crystal Palace. Joel Ward tries a through ball, but Wilfried Zaha is caught offside.
74'
attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked.
73'
free kick won
Jean-Philippe Gbamin (Everton) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
69'
free kick won
Michael Keane (Everton) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
69'
substitution
Substitution, Everton. Moise Kean replaces Dominic Calvert-Lewin.
68'
miss
Attempt missed. Richarlison (Everton) left footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left.
65'
substitution
Substitution, Crystal Palace. Wilfried Zaha replaces Jordan Ayew.
63'
free kick won
Patrick van Aanholt (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
62'
attempt saved
Attempt saved. Gylfi Sigurdsson (Everton) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Richarlison.
59'
free kick won
Séamus Coleman (Everton) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
57'
corner
Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Jordan Pickford.
57'
attempt saved
Attempt saved. Max Meyer (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Andros Townsend.
56'
attempt saved
Attempt saved. Jordan Ayew (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Christian Benteke with a through ball.
55'
yellow card
Luka Milivojevic (Crystal Palace) is shown the yellow card.
55'
free kick won
Gylfi Sigurdsson (Everton) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
54'
yellow card
Morgan Schneiderlin (Everton) is shown the yellow card.
54'
free kick won
Jordan Ayew (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
54'
attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. Richarlison (Everton) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Dominic Calvert-Lewin.
52'
yellow card
Bernard (Everton) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
52'
free kick won
Jordan Ayew (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
52'
attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. Gylfi Sigurdsson (Everton) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Lucas Digne.
47'
free kick won
Richarlison (Everton) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
46'
free kick won
Joel Ward (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
46'
free kick won
Richarlison (Everton) wins a free kick on the right wing.
First-Half Ends
First Half ends, Crystal Palace 0, Everton 0.
45'+1'
Substitution
André Gomes(21)off
Jean-Philippe
Gbamin(25)on
42'
corner
Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Morgan Schneiderlin.
42'
attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. Scott Dann (Crystal Palace) header from the right side of the six yard box is blocked. Assisted by Luka Milivojevic with a cross.
41'
corner
Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Dominic Calvert-Lewin.
40'
corner
Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Séamus Coleman.
40'
attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. Max Meyer (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by James McArthur.
40'
free kick won
Andros Townsend (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
38'
Yellow Card
Meyer(7)
Max Meyer (Crystal Palace) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
38'
free kick won
Richarlison (Everton) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
38'
attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. Gylfi Sigurdsson (Everton) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by André Gomes.
36'
VAR
VAR Decision: No card change Luka Milivojevic (Crystal Palace).
35'
free kick won
Jordan Ayew (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
33'
free kick won
Jordan Ayew (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
32'
free kick won
André Gomes (Everton) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
31'
miss
Attempt missed. Dominic Calvert-Lewin (Everton) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Bernard with a cross.
31'
attempt saved
Attempt saved. Séamus Coleman (Everton) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
31'
attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. Lucas Digne (Everton) left footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Morgan Schneiderlin.
29'
attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. Max Meyer (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Jordan Ayew.
27'
free kick won
Jordan Ayew (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
23'
free kick won
Dominic Calvert-Lewin (Everton) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
22'
free kick won
Andros Townsend (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick on the right wing.
20'
corner
Corner, Everton. Conceded by Scott Dann.
14'
attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. Richarlison (Everton) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Gylfi Sigurdsson.
13'
corner
Corner, Everton. Conceded by Martin Kelly.
6'
free kick won
André Gomes (Everton) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
5'
offside
Offside, Crystal Palace. Jordan Ayew tries a through ball, but Christian Benteke is caught offside.
5'
free kick won
André Gomes (Everton) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
2'
miss
Attempt missed. Gylfi Sigurdsson (Everton) right footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the right.
Kick-Off
lineup
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.
Starting lineup
7
Max Meyer
MF
38'
Starting lineup
1
Jordan Pickford
GK
5
Michael Keane
DF
12
Lucas Digne
DF
23
Séamus Coleman
DF
13
Yerry Mina
DF
7
Richarlison
MF
18
Morgan Schneiderlin
MF
21
André Gomes
MF
45'+1'
20
Bernard
MF
10
Gylfi Sigurdsson
MF
9
Dominic Calvert-Lewin
S
Substitutes
2
Mason Holgate
11
Theo Walcott
14
Cenk Tosun
25
Jean-Philippe Gbamin
45'+1'
26
Tom Davies
27
Moise Kean
49
Team stats
Possession
31%
70%
Total shots
3
6
Shots on target
0
1
Corners
3
2
Passes completed
0
0
Free kicks
6
7
Offsides
0
0
WHU
0-5
MCI
WAT
0-3
BHA
BUR
3-0
SOU
BOU
1-1
SHU
TOT
3-1
AVL
