      Crystal Palace vs Everton

      Palace 0 Everton 0

      Palace0
      Everton0
      Sat 10 Aug 14:00(KO listed in users′ timezone)

      Premier LeagueSelhurst Park

      Second-Half

      Premier League
      pos
      club
      pl
      w
      d
      l
      gf
      ga
      gd
      pts
      1
      LIVLiverpool
      38
      32
      3
      3
      85
      33
      +52
      99
      2
      MCIManchester City
      38
      26
      3
      9
      102
      35
      +67
      81
      3
      MUNManchester United
      38
      18
      12
      8
      66
      36
      +30
      66
      4
      CHEChelsea
      38
      20
      6
      12
      69
      54
      +15
      66
      5
      LEILeicester City
      38
      18
      8
      12
      67
      41
      +26
      62
      6
      TOTTottenham Hotspur
      38
      16
      11
      11
      61
      47
      +14
      59
      7
      WOLWolverhampton Wanderers
      38
      15
      14
      9
      51
      40
      +11
      59
      8
      ARSArsenal
      38
      14
      14
      10
      56
      48
      +8
      56
      9
      SHUSheffield United
      38
      14
      12
      12
      39
      39
      0
      54
      10
      BURBurnley
      38
      15
      9
      14
      43
      50
      -7
      54
      11
      SOUSouthampton
      38
      15
      7
      16
      51
      60
      -9
      52
      12
      EVEEverton
      38
      13
      10
      15
      44
      56
      -12
      49
      13
      NEWNewcastle United
      38
      11
      11
      16
      38
      58
      -20
      44
      14
      CRYCrystal Palace
      38
      11
      10
      17
      31
      50
      -19
      43
      15
      BHABrighton and Hove Albion
      38
      9
      14
      15
      39
      54
      -15
      41
      16
      WHUWest Ham United
      38
      10
      9
      19
      49
      62
      -13
      39
      17
      AVLAston Villa
      38
      9
      8
      21
      41
      67
      -26
      35
      18
      BOUBournemouth
      38
      9
      7
      22
      40
      65
      -25
      34
      19
      WATWatford
      38
      8
      10
      20
      36
      64
      -28
      34
      20
      NORNorwich City
      38
      5
      6
      27
      26
      75
      -49
      21

      Match Blog

      Full-Time

      Match ends, Crystal Palace 0, Everton 0.
      90'+4'

      free kick won

      Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      90'+3'

      free kick won

      Richarlison (Everton) wins a free kick on the right wing.
      90'+1'

      offside

      Offside, Crystal Palace. Andros Townsend tries a through ball, but Connor Wickham is caught offside.
      88'

      corner

      Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Yerry Mina.
      88'

      free kick won

      Moise Kean (Everton) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      85'

      free kick won

      Tom Davies (Everton) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      84'

      free kick won

      Lucas Digne (Everton) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      83'

      substitution

      Substitution, Crystal Palace. Connor Wickham replaces Christian Benteke.
      82'

      free kick won

      Tom Davies (Everton) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      82'

      free kick won

      Joel Ward (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      79'

      substitution

      Substitution, Everton. Tom Davies replaces Gylfi Sigurdsson.
      78'

      offside

      Offside, Crystal Palace. Patrick van Aanholt tries a through ball, but Christian Benteke is caught offside.
      76'

      secondyellow card

      Second yellow card to Morgan Schneiderlin (Everton) for a bad foul.
      76'

      free kick won

      Luka Milivojevic (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick on the left wing.
      75'

      corner

      Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Lucas Digne.
      74'

      offside

      Offside, Crystal Palace. Joel Ward tries a through ball, but Wilfried Zaha is caught offside.
      74'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked.
      73'

      free kick won

      Jean-Philippe Gbamin (Everton) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      69'

      free kick won

      Michael Keane (Everton) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      69'

      substitution

      Substitution, Everton. Moise Kean replaces Dominic Calvert-Lewin.
      68'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Richarlison (Everton) left footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left.
      65'

      substitution

      Substitution, Crystal Palace. Wilfried Zaha replaces Jordan Ayew.
      63'

      free kick won

      Patrick van Aanholt (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      62'

      attempt saved

      Attempt saved. Gylfi Sigurdsson (Everton) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Richarlison.
      59'

      free kick won

      Séamus Coleman (Everton) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      57'

      corner

      Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Jordan Pickford.
      57'

      attempt saved

      Attempt saved. Max Meyer (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Andros Townsend.
      56'

      attempt saved

      Attempt saved. Jordan Ayew (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Christian Benteke with a through ball.
      55'

      yellow card

      Luka Milivojevic (Crystal Palace) is shown the yellow card.
      55'

      free kick won

      Gylfi Sigurdsson (Everton) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
      54'

      yellow card

      Morgan Schneiderlin (Everton) is shown the yellow card.
      54'

      free kick won

      Jordan Ayew (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      54'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. Richarlison (Everton) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Dominic Calvert-Lewin.
      52'

      yellow card

      Bernard (Everton) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
      52'

      free kick won

      Jordan Ayew (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      52'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. Gylfi Sigurdsson (Everton) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Lucas Digne.
      47'

      free kick won

      Richarlison (Everton) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      46'

      free kick won

      Joel Ward (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      46'

      free kick won

      Richarlison (Everton) wins a free kick on the right wing.

      First-Half Ends

      First Half ends, Crystal Palace 0, Everton 0.
      45'+1'

      Substitution

      Everton
      André Gomes(21)
      off
      Jean-Philippe
      Gbamin(25)
      on
      42'

      corner

      Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Morgan Schneiderlin.
      42'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. Scott Dann (Crystal Palace) header from the right side of the six yard box is blocked. Assisted by Luka Milivojevic with a cross.
      41'

      corner

      Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Dominic Calvert-Lewin.
      40'

      corner

      Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Séamus Coleman.
      40'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. Max Meyer (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by James McArthur.
      40'

      free kick won

      Andros Townsend (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
      38'

      Yellow Card

      Meyer(7)
      Max Meyer (Crystal Palace) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
      38'

      free kick won

      Richarlison (Everton) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      38'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. Gylfi Sigurdsson (Everton) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by André Gomes.
      36'

      VAR

      VAR Decision: No card change Luka Milivojevic (Crystal Palace).
      35'

      free kick won

      Jordan Ayew (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
      33'

      free kick won

      Jordan Ayew (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      32'

      free kick won

      André Gomes (Everton) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
      31'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Dominic Calvert-Lewin (Everton) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Bernard with a cross.
      31'

      attempt saved

      Attempt saved. Séamus Coleman (Everton) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
      31'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. Lucas Digne (Everton) left footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Morgan Schneiderlin.
      29'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. Max Meyer (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Jordan Ayew.
      27'

      free kick won

      Jordan Ayew (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      23'

      free kick won

      Dominic Calvert-Lewin (Everton) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      22'

      free kick won

      Andros Townsend (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick on the right wing.
      20'

      corner

      Corner, Everton. Conceded by Scott Dann.
      14'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. Richarlison (Everton) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Gylfi Sigurdsson.
      13'

      corner

      Corner, Everton. Conceded by Martin Kelly.
      6'

      free kick won

      André Gomes (Everton) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
      5'

      offside

      Offside, Crystal Palace. Jordan Ayew tries a through ball, but Christian Benteke is caught offside.
      5'

      free kick won

      André Gomes (Everton) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      2'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Gylfi Sigurdsson (Everton) right footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the right.

      Kick-Off

      lineup

      Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

      31
      Vicente Guaita
      GK
      34
      Martin Kelly
      DF
      2
      Joel Ward
      DF
      6
      Scott Dann
      DF
      3
      Patrick van Aanholt
      DF
      4
      Luka Milivojevic
      MF
      7
      Max Meyer
      MF
      38'
      10
      Andros Townsend
      MF
      18
      James McArthur
      MF
      9
      Jordan Ayew
      S
      17
      Christian Benteke
      S

      Substitutes

      8
      Cheikhou Kouyaté
      11
      Wilfried Zaha
      13
      Wayne Hennessey
      21
      Connor Wickham
      22
      James McCarthy
      23
      24
      Gary Cahill

      1
      Jordan Pickford
      GK
      5
      Michael Keane
      DF
      12
      Lucas Digne
      DF
      23
      Séamus Coleman
      DF
      13
      Yerry Mina
      DF
      7
      Richarlison
      MF
      18
      Morgan Schneiderlin
      MF
      21
      André Gomes
      MF
      substitution icon45'+1'
      20
      Bernard
      MF
      10
      Gylfi Sigurdsson
      MF
      9
      Dominic Calvert-Lewin
      S

      Substitutes

      2
      Mason Holgate
      11
      Theo Walcott
      14
      Cenk Tosun
      25
      Jean-Philippe Gbamin
      substitution icon45'+1'
      26
      Tom Davies
      27
      Moise Kean
      49
      WHU
      0-5
      MCI
      WAT
      0-3
      BHA
      BUR
      3-0
      SOU
      BOU
      1-1
      SHU
      TOT
      3-1
      AVL

      Crystal Palace

