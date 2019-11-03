Skip navigation
      Crystal Palace vs Leicester City

      Palace 0 Leicester 2

      Palace0
      Leicester2
      Söyüncü57'
      Vardy88'
      Sun 03 Nov 14:00(KO listed in users′ timezone)

      Premier LeagueSelhurst Park

      Full-Time

      Latest videos

      View all videos
      0112
      View all videos

      Upcoming palace games

      View all fixtures
      View all fixtures
      Back to top
      Premier League
      pos
      club
      pl
      w
      d
      l
      gf
      ga
      gd
      pts
      1
      LIVLiverpool
      38
      32
      3
      3
      85
      33
      +52
      99
      2
      MCIManchester City
      38
      26
      3
      9
      102
      35
      +67
      81
      3
      MUNManchester United
      38
      18
      12
      8
      66
      36
      +30
      66
      4
      CHEChelsea
      38
      20
      6
      12
      69
      54
      +15
      66
      5
      LEILeicester City
      38
      18
      8
      12
      67
      41
      +26
      62
      6
      TOTTottenham Hotspur
      38
      16
      11
      11
      61
      47
      +14
      59
      7
      WOLWolverhampton Wanderers
      38
      15
      14
      9
      51
      40
      +11
      59
      8
      ARSArsenal
      38
      14
      14
      10
      56
      48
      +8
      56
      9
      SHUSheffield United
      38
      14
      12
      12
      39
      39
      0
      54
      10
      BURBurnley
      38
      15
      9
      14
      43
      50
      -7
      54
      11
      SOUSouthampton
      38
      15
      7
      16
      51
      60
      -9
      52
      12
      EVEEverton
      38
      13
      10
      15
      44
      56
      -12
      49
      13
      NEWNewcastle United
      38
      11
      11
      16
      38
      58
      -20
      44
      14
      CRYCrystal Palace
      38
      11
      10
      17
      31
      50
      -19
      43
      15
      BHABrighton and Hove Albion
      38
      9
      14
      15
      39
      54
      -15
      41
      16
      WHUWest Ham United
      38
      10
      9
      19
      49
      62
      -13
      39
      17
      AVLAston Villa
      38
      9
      8
      21
      41
      67
      -26
      35
      18
      BOUBournemouth
      38
      9
      7
      22
      40
      65
      -25
      34
      19
      WATWatford
      38
      8
      10
      20
      36
      64
      -28
      34
      20
      NORNorwich City
      38
      5
      6
      27
      26
      75
      -49
      21

      Match Blog

      Full-Time

      Match ends, Crystal Palace 0, Leicester City 2.
      90'+5'

      free kick won

      Joel Ward (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      90'+2'

      free kick won

      Jeffrey Schlupp (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      90'+2'

      post

      Ben Chilwell (Leicester City) hits the right post with a left footed shot from the left side of the six yard box. Assisted by Dennis Praet following a set piece situation.
      90'+1'

      Substitution

      Leicester City
      James
      Maddison(10)
      off
      Dennis
      Praet(26)
      on
      90'

      free kick won

      Wilfred Ndidi (Leicester City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
      88'

      Leicester City Goal

      Leicester City
      Goal!
      Leicester City
      Jamie
      Vardy(9)
      Goal! Crystal Palace 0, Leicester City 2. Jamie Vardy (Leicester City) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Demarai Gray.
      87'

      free kick won

      Youri Tielemans (Leicester City) wins a free kick on the left wing.
      86'

      attempt saved

      Attempt saved. Christian Benteke (Crystal Palace) header from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
      85'

      free kick won

      Christian Benteke (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
      85'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Jonny Evans (Leicester City) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by James Maddison with a cross following a set piece situation.
      85'

      Substitution

      Leicester City
      Harvey
      Barnes(15)
      off
      Wes
      Morgan(5)
      on
      82'

      free kick won

      Youri Tielemans (Leicester City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
      82'

      free kick won

      Demarai Gray (Leicester City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      81'

      corner

      Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Ben Chilwell.
      81'

      Yellow Card

      Söyüncü(4)
      Çaglar Söyüncü (Leicester City) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
      80'

      free kick won

      James McCarthy (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
      79'

      free kick won

      James Maddison (Leicester City) wins a free kick on the left wing.
      78'

      Substitution

      Crystal Palace
      Jordan Ayew
      Jordan
      Ayew(9)
      off
      Christian
      Benteke(17)
      on
      78'

      Substitution

      Crystal Palace
      James
      McArthur(18)
      off
      James
      McCarthy(22)
      on
      76'

      free kick won

      Jonny Evans (Leicester City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      76'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
      75'

      free kick won

      James McArthur (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick on the right wing.
      74'

      Substitution

      Leicester City
      Ayoze
      Pérez(17)
      off
      Demarai
      Gray(7)
      on
      74'

      Substitution

      Crystal Palace
      Cheikhou
      Kouyaté(8)
      off
      Max
      Meyer(7)
      on
      74'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Wilfred Ndidi (Leicester City) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Ben Chilwell.
      72'

      attempt saved

      Attempt saved. Joel Ward (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Wilfried Zaha.
      70'

      corner

      Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Ben Chilwell.
      70'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. Jeffrey Schlupp (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
      69'

      corner

      Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Ricardo Pereira.
      64'

      free kick won

      James McArthur (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick on the right wing.
      63'

      Yellow Card

      Tomkins(5)
      James Tomkins (Crystal Palace) is shown the yellow card for hand ball.
      62'

      free kick won

      Jordan Ayew (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
      61'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Patrick van Aanholt (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by Jeffrey Schlupp.
      59'

      offside

      Offside, Crystal Palace. Wilfried Zaha tries a through ball, but Patrick van Aanholt is caught offside.
      58'

      free kick won

      Joel Ward (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      58'

      free kick won

      Gary Cahill (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      57'

      Leicester City Goal

      Leicester City
      Goal!
      Leicester City
      Çaglar
      Söyüncü(4)
      Goal! Crystal Palace 0, Leicester City 1. Çaglar Söyüncü (Leicester City) header from very close range to the high centre of the goal following a corner.
      56'

      corner

      Corner, Leicester City. Conceded by Vicente Guaita.
      56'

      attempt saved

      Attempt saved. Jonny Evans (Leicester City) header from the centre of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by James Maddison with a cross.
      56'

      corner

      Corner, Leicester City. Conceded by Gary Cahill.
      54'

      Yellow Card

      Schlupp(15)
      Jeffrey Schlupp (Crystal Palace) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
      53'

      free kick won

      Ricardo Pereira (Leicester City) wins a free kick on the right wing.
      52'

      free kick won

      Harvey Barnes (Leicester City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      51'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the right.
      48'

      Yellow Card

      Evans(6)
      Jonny Evans (Leicester City) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
      48'

      free kick won

      Cheikhou Kouyaté (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      46'

      free kick won

      Ben Chilwell (Leicester City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

      First-Half Ends

      First Half ends, Crystal Palace 0, Leicester City 0.
      45'

      offside

      Offside, Leicester City. Çaglar Söyüncü tries a through ball, but Jamie Vardy is caught offside.
      43'

      free kick won

      Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
      41'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. Luka Milivojevic (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
      41'

      corner

      Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Ricardo Pereira.
      40'

      corner

      Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Kasper Schmeichel.
      40'

      attempt saved

      Attempt saved. Jeffrey Schlupp (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top right corner.
      38'

      free kick won

      Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      37'

      offside

      Offside, Crystal Palace. Vicente Guaita tries a through ball, but Wilfried Zaha is caught offside.
      36'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Çaglar Söyüncü (Leicester City) header from the centre of the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by James Maddison with a cross following a corner.
      35'

      corner

      Corner, Leicester City. Conceded by Wilfried Zaha.
      33'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Ricardo Pereira (Leicester City) header from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by James Maddison following a set piece situation.
      32'

      free kick won

      James Maddison (Leicester City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
      30'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Youri Tielemans (Leicester City) right footed shot from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by James Maddison following a corner.
      30'

      corner

      Corner, Leicester City. Conceded by Gary Cahill.
      30'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. Jonny Evans (Leicester City) header from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by James Maddison with a cross.
      29'

      free kick won

      Youri Tielemans (Leicester City) wins a free kick on the right wing.
      28'

      corner

      Corner, Leicester City. Conceded by Patrick van Aanholt.
      26'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Patrick van Aanholt (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the right.
      21'

      miss

      Attempt missed. James McArthur (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the left. Assisted by Luka Milivojevic.
      20'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Jonny Evans (Leicester City) header from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by James Maddison with a cross following a corner.
      20'

      corner

      Corner, Leicester City. Conceded by Luka Milivojevic.
      20'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. James Maddison (Leicester City) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
      19'

      free kick won

      James Maddison (Leicester City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
      18'

      attempt saved

      Attempt saved. Jamie Vardy (Leicester City) right footed shot from a difficult angle on the left is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by James Maddison with a through ball.
      17'

      free kick won

      Jeffrey Schlupp (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
      16'

      free kick won

      Joel Ward (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      11'

      free kick won

      Joel Ward (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      10'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Jordan Ayew (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Wilfried Zaha following a fast break.
      8'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. Jordan Ayew (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Jeffrey Schlupp.
      7'

      free kick won

      Jordan Ayew (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick on the left wing.
      5'

      attempt saved

      Attempt saved. Harvey Barnes (Leicester City) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Youri Tielemans.
      2'

      free kick won

      Youri Tielemans (Leicester City) wins a free kick on the left wing.

      Kick-Off

      lineup

      Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

      Starting lineup

      31
      Vicente Guaita
      GK
      24
      Gary Cahill
      DF
      3
      Patrick van Aanholt
      DF
      5
      James Tomkins
      DF
      63'
      2
      Joel Ward
      DF
      4
      Luka Milivojevic
      MF
      15
      Jeffrey Schlupp
      MF
      54'
      11
      Wilfried Zaha
      MF
      8
      Cheikhou Kouyaté
      MF
      substitution icon74'
      18
      James McArthur
      MF
      substitution icon78'
      9
      Jordan Ayew
      S
      substitution icon78'

      Substitutes

      6
      Scott Dann
      7
      Max Meyer
      substitution icon74'
      13
      Wayne Hennessey
      17
      Christian Benteke
      substitution icon78'
      22
      James McCarthy
      substitution icon78'
      23
      34
      Martin Kelly

      Starting lineup

      1
      Kasper Schmeichel
      GK
      6
      Jonny Evans
      DF
      48'
      4
      Çaglar Söyüncü
      DF
      57'
      81'
      3
      Ben Chilwell
      DF
      21
      Ricardo Pereira
      DF
      15
      Harvey Barnes
      MF
      substitution icon85'
      25
      Wilfred Ndidi
      MF
      17
      Ayoze Pérez
      MF
      substitution icon74'
      8
      Youri Tielemans
      MF
      10
      James Maddison
      MF
      substitution icon90'+1'
      9
      Jamie Vardy
      S
      88'

      Substitutes

      2
      James Justin
      5
      Wes Morgan
      substitution icon85'
      7
      Demarai Gray
      substitution icon74'
      11
      Marc Albrighton
      12
      Danny Ward
      14
      Kelechi Iheanacho
      26
      Dennis Praet
      substitution icon90'+1'
      Crystal Palace

      Team stats

      Leicester City
      Possession
      44%
      56%
      Total shots
      12
      14
      Shots on target
      3
      5
      Corners
      5
      6
      Passes completed
      262
      353
      Free kicks
      16
      13
      Offsides
      2
      1

      Top performing palace players

      Successful passes
      4047
      Luka Milivojevic
      Luka Milivojevic
      Duels won
      10
      Wilfried Zaha
      Wilfried Zaha
      Crosses
      7
      Luka Milivojevic
      Luka Milivojevic
      Touches
      76
      Joel Ward
      Joel Ward
      Tackles
      5
      Patrick van Aanholt
      Patrick van Aanholt
      EVE
      1-1
      TOT

      Latest videos

      View all videos
      0112
      View all videos

      Upcoming palace games

      View all fixtures
      View all fixtures
      Back to top

      Starting lineup

      31
      Vicente Guaita
      GK
      24
      Gary Cahill
      DF
      3
      Patrick van Aanholt
      DF
      5
      James Tomkins
      DF
      63'
      2
      Joel Ward
      DF
      4
      Luka Milivojevic
      MF
      15
      Jeffrey Schlupp
      MF
      54'
      11
      Wilfried Zaha
      MF
      8
      Cheikhou Kouyaté
      MF
      substitution icon74'
      18
      James McArthur
      MF
      substitution icon78'
      9
      Jordan Ayew
      S
      substitution icon78'

      Substitutes

      6
      Scott Dann
      7
      Max Meyer
      substitution icon74'
      13
      Wayne Hennessey
      17
      Christian Benteke
      substitution icon78'
      22
      James McCarthy
      substitution icon78'
      23
      34
      Martin Kelly

      Starting lineup

      1
      Kasper Schmeichel
      GK
      6
      Jonny Evans
      DF
      48'
      4
      Çaglar Söyüncü
      DF
      57'
      81'
      3
      Ben Chilwell
      DF
      21
      Ricardo Pereira
      DF
      15
      Harvey Barnes
      MF
      substitution icon85'
      25
      Wilfred Ndidi
      MF
      17
      Ayoze Pérez
      MF
      substitution icon74'
      8
      Youri Tielemans
      MF
      10
      James Maddison
      MF
      substitution icon90'+1'
      9
      Jamie Vardy
      S
      88'

      Substitutes

      2
      James Justin
      5
      Wes Morgan
      substitution icon85'
      7
      Demarai Gray
      substitution icon74'
      11
      Marc Albrighton
      12
      Danny Ward
      14
      Kelechi Iheanacho
      26
      Dennis Praet
      substitution icon90'+1'
      Crystal Palace

      Team stats

      Leicester City
      Possession
      44%
      56%
      Total shots
      12
      14
      Shots on target
      3
      5
      Corners
      5
      6
      Passes completed
      262
      353
      Free kicks
      16
      13
      Offsides
      2
      1

      Top performing palace players

      Successful passes
      4047
      Luka Milivojevic
      Luka Milivojevic
      Duels won
      10
      Wilfried Zaha
      Wilfried Zaha
      Crosses
      7
      Luka Milivojevic
      Luka Milivojevic
      Touches
      76
      Joel Ward
      Joel Ward
      Tackles
      5
      Patrick van Aanholt
      Patrick van Aanholt
      EVE
      1-1
      TOT
      Premier League
      pos
      club
      pl
      w
      d
      l
      gf
      ga
      gd
      pts
      1
      LIVLiverpool
      38
      32
      3
      3
      85
      33
      +52
      99
      2
      MCIManchester City
      38
      26
      3
      9
      102
      35
      +67
      81
      3
      MUNManchester United
      38
      18
      12
      8
      66
      36
      +30
      66
      4
      CHEChelsea
      38
      20
      6
      12
      69
      54
      +15
      66
      5
      LEILeicester City
      38
      18
      8
      12
      67
      41
      +26
      62
      6
      TOTTottenham Hotspur
      38
      16
      11
      11
      61
      47
      +14
      59
      7
      WOLWolverhampton Wanderers
      38
      15
      14
      9
      51
      40
      +11
      59
      8
      ARSArsenal
      38
      14
      14
      10
      56
      48
      +8
      56
      9
      SHUSheffield United
      38
      14
      12
      12
      39
      39
      0
      54
      10
      BURBurnley
      38
      15
      9
      14
      43
      50
      -7
      54
      11
      SOUSouthampton
      38
      15
      7
      16
      51
      60
      -9
      52
      12
      EVEEverton
      38
      13
      10
      15
      44
      56
      -12
      49
      13
      NEWNewcastle United
      38
      11
      11
      16
      38
      58
      -20
      44
      14
      CRYCrystal Palace
      38
      11
      10
      17
      31
      50
      -19
      43
      15
      BHABrighton and Hove Albion
      38
      9
      14
      15
      39
      54
      -15
      41
      16
      WHUWest Ham United
      38
      10
      9
      19
      49
      62
      -13
      39
      17
      AVLAston Villa
      38
      9
      8
      21
      41
      67
      -26
      35
      18
      BOUBournemouth
      38
      9
      7
      22
      40
      65
      -25
      34
      19
      WATWatford
      38
      8
      10
      20
      36
      64
      -28
      34
      20
      NORNorwich City
      38
      5
      6
      27
      26
      75
      -49
      21

      Match Blog

      Full-Time

      Match ends, Crystal Palace 0, Leicester City 2.
      90'+5'

      free kick won

      Joel Ward (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      90'+2'

      free kick won

      Jeffrey Schlupp (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      90'+2'

      post

      Ben Chilwell (Leicester City) hits the right post with a left footed shot from the left side of the six yard box. Assisted by Dennis Praet following a set piece situation.
      90'+1'

      Substitution

      Leicester City
      James
      Maddison(10)
      off
      Dennis
      Praet(26)
      on
      90'

      free kick won

      Wilfred Ndidi (Leicester City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
      88'

      Leicester City Goal

      Leicester City
      Goal!
      Leicester City
      Jamie
      Vardy(9)
      Goal! Crystal Palace 0, Leicester City 2. Jamie Vardy (Leicester City) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Demarai Gray.
      87'

      free kick won

      Youri Tielemans (Leicester City) wins a free kick on the left wing.
      86'

      attempt saved

      Attempt saved. Christian Benteke (Crystal Palace) header from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
      85'

      free kick won

      Christian Benteke (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
      85'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Jonny Evans (Leicester City) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by James Maddison with a cross following a set piece situation.
      85'

      Substitution

      Leicester City
      Harvey
      Barnes(15)
      off
      Wes
      Morgan(5)
      on
      82'

      free kick won

      Youri Tielemans (Leicester City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
      82'

      free kick won

      Demarai Gray (Leicester City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      81'

      corner

      Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Ben Chilwell.
      81'

      Yellow Card

      Söyüncü(4)
      Çaglar Söyüncü (Leicester City) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
      80'

      free kick won

      James McCarthy (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
      79'

      free kick won

      James Maddison (Leicester City) wins a free kick on the left wing.
      78'

      Substitution

      Crystal Palace
      Jordan Ayew
      Jordan
      Ayew(9)
      off
      Christian
      Benteke(17)
      on
      78'

      Substitution

      Crystal Palace
      James
      McArthur(18)
      off
      James
      McCarthy(22)
      on
      76'

      free kick won

      Jonny Evans (Leicester City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      76'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
      75'

      free kick won

      James McArthur (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick on the right wing.
      74'

      Substitution

      Leicester City
      Ayoze
      Pérez(17)
      off
      Demarai
      Gray(7)
      on
      74'

      Substitution

      Crystal Palace
      Cheikhou
      Kouyaté(8)
      off
      Max
      Meyer(7)
      on
      74'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Wilfred Ndidi (Leicester City) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Ben Chilwell.
      72'

      attempt saved

      Attempt saved. Joel Ward (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Wilfried Zaha.
      70'

      corner

      Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Ben Chilwell.
      70'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. Jeffrey Schlupp (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
      69'

      corner

      Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Ricardo Pereira.
      64'

      free kick won

      James McArthur (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick on the right wing.
      63'

      Yellow Card

      Tomkins(5)
      James Tomkins (Crystal Palace) is shown the yellow card for hand ball.
      62'

      free kick won

      Jordan Ayew (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
      61'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Patrick van Aanholt (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by Jeffrey Schlupp.
      59'

      offside

      Offside, Crystal Palace. Wilfried Zaha tries a through ball, but Patrick van Aanholt is caught offside.
      58'

      free kick won

      Joel Ward (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      58'

      free kick won

      Gary Cahill (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      57'

      Leicester City Goal

      Leicester City
      Goal!
      Leicester City
      Çaglar
      Söyüncü(4)
      Goal! Crystal Palace 0, Leicester City 1. Çaglar Söyüncü (Leicester City) header from very close range to the high centre of the goal following a corner.
      56'

      corner

      Corner, Leicester City. Conceded by Vicente Guaita.
      56'

      attempt saved

      Attempt saved. Jonny Evans (Leicester City) header from the centre of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by James Maddison with a cross.
      56'

      corner

      Corner, Leicester City. Conceded by Gary Cahill.
      54'

      Yellow Card

      Schlupp(15)
      Jeffrey Schlupp (Crystal Palace) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
      53'

      free kick won

      Ricardo Pereira (Leicester City) wins a free kick on the right wing.
      52'

      free kick won

      Harvey Barnes (Leicester City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      51'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the right.
      48'

      Yellow Card

      Evans(6)
      Jonny Evans (Leicester City) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
      48'

      free kick won

      Cheikhou Kouyaté (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      46'

      free kick won

      Ben Chilwell (Leicester City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

      First-Half Ends

      First Half ends, Crystal Palace 0, Leicester City 0.
      45'

      offside

      Offside, Leicester City. Çaglar Söyüncü tries a through ball, but Jamie Vardy is caught offside.
      43'

      free kick won

      Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
      41'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. Luka Milivojevic (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
      41'

      corner

      Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Ricardo Pereira.
      40'

      corner

      Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Kasper Schmeichel.
      40'

      attempt saved

      Attempt saved. Jeffrey Schlupp (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top right corner.
      38'

      free kick won

      Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      37'

      offside

      Offside, Crystal Palace. Vicente Guaita tries a through ball, but Wilfried Zaha is caught offside.
      36'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Çaglar Söyüncü (Leicester City) header from the centre of the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by James Maddison with a cross following a corner.
      35'

      corner

      Corner, Leicester City. Conceded by Wilfried Zaha.
      33'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Ricardo Pereira (Leicester City) header from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by James Maddison following a set piece situation.
      32'

      free kick won

      James Maddison (Leicester City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
      30'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Youri Tielemans (Leicester City) right footed shot from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by James Maddison following a corner.
      30'

      corner

      Corner, Leicester City. Conceded by Gary Cahill.
      30'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. Jonny Evans (Leicester City) header from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by James Maddison with a cross.
      29'

      free kick won

      Youri Tielemans (Leicester City) wins a free kick on the right wing.
      28'

      corner

      Corner, Leicester City. Conceded by Patrick van Aanholt.
      26'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Patrick van Aanholt (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the right.
      21'

      miss

      Attempt missed. James McArthur (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the left. Assisted by Luka Milivojevic.
      20'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Jonny Evans (Leicester City) header from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by James Maddison with a cross following a corner.
      20'

      corner

      Corner, Leicester City. Conceded by Luka Milivojevic.
      20'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. James Maddison (Leicester City) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
      19'

      free kick won

      James Maddison (Leicester City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
      18'

      attempt saved

      Attempt saved. Jamie Vardy (Leicester City) right footed shot from a difficult angle on the left is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by James Maddison with a through ball.
      17'

      free kick won

      Jeffrey Schlupp (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
      16'

      free kick won

      Joel Ward (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      11'

      free kick won

      Joel Ward (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      10'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Jordan Ayew (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Wilfried Zaha following a fast break.
      8'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. Jordan Ayew (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Jeffrey Schlupp.
      7'

      free kick won

      Jordan Ayew (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick on the left wing.
      5'

      attempt saved

      Attempt saved. Harvey Barnes (Leicester City) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Youri Tielemans.
      2'

      free kick won

      Youri Tielemans (Leicester City) wins a free kick on the left wing.

      Kick-Off

      lineup

      Lineups are announced and players are warming up.