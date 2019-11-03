Crystal Palace vs Leicester City

Joel Ward reflects on ‘bitter pill to swallow’
Palace 0 Leicester 2
Palace0
Leicester2
Söyüncü57'
Vardy88'
- Hodgson provides update on McArthur, Cahill and Kouyate knocks
- Vote for your eToro Man of the Match from Leicester now
- Report: Palace's winning record v Leicester ends
- TEAM NEWS: Guaita returns to starting lineup alongside one other change
- All the information you need for Palace v Leicester City
Latest videosView all videos
- 13:21
- 98:48The Full 90: Crystal Palace 2-1 Leicester City | Palace TV+98:48The Full 90: Crystal Palace 2-1 Leicester City | Palace TV+First-team
- 14:46Extended Highlights: Crystal Palace 2-1 Leicester City14:46Extended Highlights: Crystal Palace 2-1 Leicester CityMatch Action
- 01:54
- 03:39Roy reacts to three points on Selhurst return03:39Roy reacts to three points on Selhurst returnTraining
- 01:54
- 105:19The Full 90: Leicester City 0-0 Crystal Palace | Palace TV+105:19The Full 90: Leicester City 0-0 Crystal Palace | Palace TV+Match Action
- 02:25Match Action: Leicester City 0-0 Crystal Palace02:25Match Action: Leicester City 0-0 Crystal PalaceMatch Action
- 03:28
- 01:24Ward gives his thoughts on the draw v Leicester City01:24Ward gives his thoughts on the draw v Leicester CityInterviews
- 00:00Vieira gives his thoughts on the performance at Leicester City
- 01:23
pos
club
pl
w
d
l
gf
ga
gd
pts
1
LIVLiverpool
38
32
3
3
85
33
+52
99
2
MCIManchester City
38
26
3
9
102
35
+67
81
3
MUNManchester United
38
18
12
8
66
36
+30
66
4
CHEChelsea
38
20
6
12
69
54
+15
66
5
LEILeicester City
38
18
8
12
67
41
+26
62
6
TOTTottenham Hotspur
38
16
11
11
61
47
+14
59
7
WOLWolverhampton Wanderers
38
15
14
9
51
40
+11
59
8
ARSArsenal
38
14
14
10
56
48
+8
56
9
SHUSheffield United
38
14
12
12
39
39
0
54
10
BURBurnley
38
15
9
14
43
50
-7
54
11
SOUSouthampton
38
15
7
16
51
60
-9
52
12
EVEEverton
38
13
10
15
44
56
-12
49
13
NEWNewcastle United
38
11
11
16
38
58
-20
44
14
CRYCrystal Palace
38
11
10
17
31
50
-19
43
15
BHABrighton and Hove Albion
38
9
14
15
39
54
-15
41
16
WHUWest Ham United
38
10
9
19
49
62
-13
39
17
AVLAston Villa
38
9
8
21
41
67
-26
35
18
BOUBournemouth
38
9
7
22
40
65
-25
34
19
WATWatford
38
8
10
20
36
64
-28
34
20
NORNorwich City
38
5
6
27
26
75
-49
21
Match Blog
Full-Time
Match ends, Crystal Palace 0, Leicester City 2.
90'+5'
free kick won
Joel Ward (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
90'+2'
free kick won
Jeffrey Schlupp (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
90'+2'
post
Ben Chilwell (Leicester City) hits the right post with a left footed shot from the left side of the six yard box. Assisted by Dennis Praet following a set piece situation.
90'+1'
Substitution
James
Maddison(10)off
Dennis
Praet(26)on
90'
free kick won
Wilfred Ndidi (Leicester City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
88'
Leicester City Goal
Goal!
Jamie
Vardy(9)
Goal! Crystal Palace 0, Leicester City 2. Jamie Vardy (Leicester City) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Demarai Gray.
87'
free kick won
Youri Tielemans (Leicester City) wins a free kick on the left wing.
86'
attempt saved
Attempt saved. Christian Benteke (Crystal Palace) header from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
85'
free kick won
Christian Benteke (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
85'
miss
Attempt missed. Jonny Evans (Leicester City) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by James Maddison with a cross following a set piece situation.
85'
Substitution
Harvey
Barnes(15)off
Wes
Morgan(5)on
82'
free kick won
Youri Tielemans (Leicester City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
82'
free kick won
Demarai Gray (Leicester City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
81'
corner
Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Ben Chilwell.
81'
Yellow Card
Söyüncü(4)
Çaglar Söyüncü (Leicester City) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
80'
free kick won
James McCarthy (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
79'
free kick won
James Maddison (Leicester City) wins a free kick on the left wing.
78'
Substitution
Jordan
Ayew(9)off
Christian
Benteke(17)on
78'
Substitution
James
McArthur(18)off
James
McCarthy(22)on
76'
free kick won
Jonny Evans (Leicester City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
76'
attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
75'
free kick won
James McArthur (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick on the right wing.
74'
Substitution
Ayoze
Pérez(17)off
Demarai
Gray(7)on
74'
Substitution
Cheikhou
Kouyaté(8)off
Max
Meyer(7)on
74'
miss
Attempt missed. Wilfred Ndidi (Leicester City) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Ben Chilwell.
72'
attempt saved
Attempt saved. Joel Ward (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Wilfried Zaha.
70'
corner
Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Ben Chilwell.
70'
attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. Jeffrey Schlupp (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
69'
corner
Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Ricardo Pereira.
64'
free kick won
James McArthur (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick on the right wing.
63'
Yellow Card
Tomkins(5)
James Tomkins (Crystal Palace) is shown the yellow card for hand ball.
62'
free kick won
Jordan Ayew (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
61'
miss
Attempt missed. Patrick van Aanholt (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by Jeffrey Schlupp.
59'
offside
Offside, Crystal Palace. Wilfried Zaha tries a through ball, but Patrick van Aanholt is caught offside.
58'
free kick won
Joel Ward (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
58'
free kick won
Gary Cahill (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
57'
Leicester City Goal
Goal!
Çaglar
Söyüncü(4)
Goal! Crystal Palace 0, Leicester City 1. Çaglar Söyüncü (Leicester City) header from very close range to the high centre of the goal following a corner.
56'
corner
Corner, Leicester City. Conceded by Vicente Guaita.
56'
attempt saved
Attempt saved. Jonny Evans (Leicester City) header from the centre of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by James Maddison with a cross.
56'
corner
Corner, Leicester City. Conceded by Gary Cahill.
54'
Yellow Card
Schlupp(15)
Jeffrey Schlupp (Crystal Palace) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
53'
free kick won
Ricardo Pereira (Leicester City) wins a free kick on the right wing.
52'
free kick won
Harvey Barnes (Leicester City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
51'
miss
Attempt missed. Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the right.
48'
Yellow Card
Evans(6)
Jonny Evans (Leicester City) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
48'
free kick won
Cheikhou Kouyaté (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
46'
free kick won
Ben Chilwell (Leicester City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
First-Half Ends
First Half ends, Crystal Palace 0, Leicester City 0.
45'
offside
Offside, Leicester City. Çaglar Söyüncü tries a through ball, but Jamie Vardy is caught offside.
43'
free kick won
Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
41'
attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. Luka Milivojevic (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
41'
corner
Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Ricardo Pereira.
40'
corner
Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Kasper Schmeichel.
40'
attempt saved
Attempt saved. Jeffrey Schlupp (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top right corner.
38'
free kick won
Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
37'
offside
Offside, Crystal Palace. Vicente Guaita tries a through ball, but Wilfried Zaha is caught offside.
36'
miss
Attempt missed. Çaglar Söyüncü (Leicester City) header from the centre of the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by James Maddison with a cross following a corner.
35'
corner
Corner, Leicester City. Conceded by Wilfried Zaha.
33'
miss
Attempt missed. Ricardo Pereira (Leicester City) header from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by James Maddison following a set piece situation.
32'
free kick won
James Maddison (Leicester City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
30'
miss
Attempt missed. Youri Tielemans (Leicester City) right footed shot from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by James Maddison following a corner.
30'
corner
Corner, Leicester City. Conceded by Gary Cahill.
30'
attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. Jonny Evans (Leicester City) header from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by James Maddison with a cross.
29'
free kick won
Youri Tielemans (Leicester City) wins a free kick on the right wing.
28'
corner
Corner, Leicester City. Conceded by Patrick van Aanholt.
26'
miss
Attempt missed. Patrick van Aanholt (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the right.
21'
miss
Attempt missed. James McArthur (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the left. Assisted by Luka Milivojevic.
20'
miss
Attempt missed. Jonny Evans (Leicester City) header from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by James Maddison with a cross following a corner.
20'
corner
Corner, Leicester City. Conceded by Luka Milivojevic.
20'
attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. James Maddison (Leicester City) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
19'
free kick won
James Maddison (Leicester City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
18'
attempt saved
Attempt saved. Jamie Vardy (Leicester City) right footed shot from a difficult angle on the left is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by James Maddison with a through ball.
17'
free kick won
Jeffrey Schlupp (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
16'
free kick won
Joel Ward (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
11'
free kick won
Joel Ward (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
10'
miss
Attempt missed. Jordan Ayew (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Wilfried Zaha following a fast break.
8'
attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. Jordan Ayew (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Jeffrey Schlupp.
7'
free kick won
Jordan Ayew (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick on the left wing.
5'
attempt saved
Attempt saved. Harvey Barnes (Leicester City) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Youri Tielemans.
2'
free kick won
Youri Tielemans (Leicester City) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Kick-Off
lineup
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.
Starting lineup
Substitutes
7
Max Meyer
74'
23
Starting lineup
1
Kasper Schmeichel
GK
6
Jonny Evans
DF
48'
4
Çaglar Söyüncü
DF
57'
81'
3
Ben Chilwell
DF
21
Ricardo Pereira
DF
15
Harvey Barnes
MF
85'
25
Wilfred Ndidi
MF
17
Ayoze Pérez
MF
74'
8
Youri Tielemans
MF
10
James Maddison
MF
90'+1'
9
Jamie Vardy
S
88'
Substitutes
2
James Justin
5
Wes Morgan
85'
7
Demarai Gray
74'
11
Marc Albrighton
12
Danny Ward
14
Kelechi Iheanacho
26
Dennis Praet
90'+1'
Team stats
Possession
44%
56%
Total shots
12
14
Shots on target
3
5
Corners
5
6
Passes completed
262
353
Free kicks
16
13
Offsides
2
1
Top performing palace players
EVE
1-1
TOT
- Joel Ward reflects on ‘bitter pill to swallow’
- Hodgson provides update on McArthur, Cahill and Kouyate knocks
- Vote for your eToro Man of the Match from Leicester now
- Report: Palace's winning record v Leicester ends
- TEAM NEWS: Guaita returns to starting lineup alongside one other change
- All the information you need for Palace v Leicester City
Latest videosView all videos
- 13:21
- 98:48The Full 90: Crystal Palace 2-1 Leicester City | Palace TV+98:48The Full 90: Crystal Palace 2-1 Leicester City | Palace TV+First-team
- 14:46Extended Highlights: Crystal Palace 2-1 Leicester City14:46Extended Highlights: Crystal Palace 2-1 Leicester CityMatch Action
- 01:54
- 03:39Roy reacts to three points on Selhurst return03:39Roy reacts to three points on Selhurst returnTraining
- 01:54
- 105:19The Full 90: Leicester City 0-0 Crystal Palace | Palace TV+105:19The Full 90: Leicester City 0-0 Crystal Palace | Palace TV+Match Action
- 02:25Match Action: Leicester City 0-0 Crystal Palace02:25Match Action: Leicester City 0-0 Crystal PalaceMatch Action
- 03:28
- 01:24Ward gives his thoughts on the draw v Leicester City01:24Ward gives his thoughts on the draw v Leicester CityInterviews
- 00:00Vieira gives his thoughts on the performance at Leicester City
- 01:23
Starting lineup
Substitutes
7
Max Meyer
74'
23
Starting lineup
1
Kasper Schmeichel
GK
6
Jonny Evans
DF
48'
4
Çaglar Söyüncü
DF
57'
81'
3
Ben Chilwell
DF
21
Ricardo Pereira
DF
15
Harvey Barnes
MF
85'
25
Wilfred Ndidi
MF
17
Ayoze Pérez
MF
74'
8
Youri Tielemans
MF
10
James Maddison
MF
90'+1'
9
Jamie Vardy
S
88'
Substitutes
2
James Justin
5
Wes Morgan
85'
7
Demarai Gray
74'
11
Marc Albrighton
12
Danny Ward
14
Kelechi Iheanacho
26
Dennis Praet
90'+1'
Team stats
Possession
44%
56%
Total shots
12
14
Shots on target
3
5
Corners
5
6
Passes completed
262
353
Free kicks
16
13
Offsides
2
1
Top performing palace players
EVE
1-1
TOT
pos
club
pl
w
d
l
gf
ga
gd
pts
1
LIVLiverpool
38
32
3
3
85
33
+52
99
2
MCIManchester City
38
26
3
9
102
35
+67
81
3
MUNManchester United
38
18
12
8
66
36
+30
66
4
CHEChelsea
38
20
6
12
69
54
+15
66
5
LEILeicester City
38
18
8
12
67
41
+26
62
6
TOTTottenham Hotspur
38
16
11
11
61
47
+14
59
7
WOLWolverhampton Wanderers
38
15
14
9
51
40
+11
59
8
ARSArsenal
38
14
14
10
56
48
+8
56
9
SHUSheffield United
38
14
12
12
39
39
0
54
10
BURBurnley
38
15
9
14
43
50
-7
54
11
SOUSouthampton
38
15
7
16
51
60
-9
52
12
EVEEverton
38
13
10
15
44
56
-12
49
13
NEWNewcastle United
38
11
11
16
38
58
-20
44
14
CRYCrystal Palace
38
11
10
17
31
50
-19
43
15
BHABrighton and Hove Albion
38
9
14
15
39
54
-15
41
16
WHUWest Ham United
38
10
9
19
49
62
-13
39
17
AVLAston Villa
38
9
8
21
41
67
-26
35
18
BOUBournemouth
38
9
7
22
40
65
-25
34
19
WATWatford
38
8
10
20
36
64
-28
34
20
NORNorwich City
38
5
6
27
26
75
-49
21
Match Blog
Full-Time
Match ends, Crystal Palace 0, Leicester City 2.
90'+5'
free kick won
Joel Ward (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
90'+2'
free kick won
Jeffrey Schlupp (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
90'+2'
post
Ben Chilwell (Leicester City) hits the right post with a left footed shot from the left side of the six yard box. Assisted by Dennis Praet following a set piece situation.
90'+1'
Substitution
James
Maddison(10)off
Dennis
Praet(26)on
90'
free kick won
Wilfred Ndidi (Leicester City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
88'
Leicester City Goal
Goal!
Jamie
Vardy(9)
Goal! Crystal Palace 0, Leicester City 2. Jamie Vardy (Leicester City) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Demarai Gray.
87'
free kick won
Youri Tielemans (Leicester City) wins a free kick on the left wing.
86'
attempt saved
Attempt saved. Christian Benteke (Crystal Palace) header from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
85'
free kick won
Christian Benteke (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
85'
miss
Attempt missed. Jonny Evans (Leicester City) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by James Maddison with a cross following a set piece situation.
85'
Substitution
Harvey
Barnes(15)off
Wes
Morgan(5)on
82'
free kick won
Youri Tielemans (Leicester City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
82'
free kick won
Demarai Gray (Leicester City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
81'
corner
Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Ben Chilwell.
81'
Yellow Card
Söyüncü(4)
Çaglar Söyüncü (Leicester City) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
80'
free kick won
James McCarthy (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
79'
free kick won
James Maddison (Leicester City) wins a free kick on the left wing.
78'
Substitution
Jordan
Ayew(9)off
Christian
Benteke(17)on
78'
Substitution
James
McArthur(18)off
James
McCarthy(22)on
76'
free kick won
Jonny Evans (Leicester City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
76'
attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
75'
free kick won
James McArthur (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick on the right wing.
74'
Substitution
Ayoze
Pérez(17)off
Demarai
Gray(7)on
74'
Substitution
Cheikhou
Kouyaté(8)off
Max
Meyer(7)on
74'
miss
Attempt missed. Wilfred Ndidi (Leicester City) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Ben Chilwell.
72'
attempt saved
Attempt saved. Joel Ward (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Wilfried Zaha.
70'
corner
Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Ben Chilwell.
70'
attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. Jeffrey Schlupp (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
69'
corner
Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Ricardo Pereira.
64'
free kick won
James McArthur (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick on the right wing.
63'
Yellow Card
Tomkins(5)
James Tomkins (Crystal Palace) is shown the yellow card for hand ball.
62'
free kick won
Jordan Ayew (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
61'
miss
Attempt missed. Patrick van Aanholt (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by Jeffrey Schlupp.
59'
offside
Offside, Crystal Palace. Wilfried Zaha tries a through ball, but Patrick van Aanholt is caught offside.
58'
free kick won
Joel Ward (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
58'
free kick won
Gary Cahill (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
57'
Leicester City Goal
Goal!
Çaglar
Söyüncü(4)
Goal! Crystal Palace 0, Leicester City 1. Çaglar Söyüncü (Leicester City) header from very close range to the high centre of the goal following a corner.
56'
corner
Corner, Leicester City. Conceded by Vicente Guaita.
56'
attempt saved
Attempt saved. Jonny Evans (Leicester City) header from the centre of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by James Maddison with a cross.
56'
corner
Corner, Leicester City. Conceded by Gary Cahill.
54'
Yellow Card
Schlupp(15)
Jeffrey Schlupp (Crystal Palace) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
53'
free kick won
Ricardo Pereira (Leicester City) wins a free kick on the right wing.
52'
free kick won
Harvey Barnes (Leicester City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
51'
miss
Attempt missed. Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the right.
48'
Yellow Card
Evans(6)
Jonny Evans (Leicester City) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
48'
free kick won
Cheikhou Kouyaté (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
46'
free kick won
Ben Chilwell (Leicester City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
First-Half Ends
First Half ends, Crystal Palace 0, Leicester City 0.
45'
offside
Offside, Leicester City. Çaglar Söyüncü tries a through ball, but Jamie Vardy is caught offside.
43'
free kick won
Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
41'
attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. Luka Milivojevic (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
41'
corner
Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Ricardo Pereira.
40'
corner
Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Kasper Schmeichel.
40'
attempt saved
Attempt saved. Jeffrey Schlupp (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top right corner.
38'
free kick won
Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
37'
offside
Offside, Crystal Palace. Vicente Guaita tries a through ball, but Wilfried Zaha is caught offside.
36'
miss
Attempt missed. Çaglar Söyüncü (Leicester City) header from the centre of the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by James Maddison with a cross following a corner.
35'
corner
Corner, Leicester City. Conceded by Wilfried Zaha.
33'
miss
Attempt missed. Ricardo Pereira (Leicester City) header from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by James Maddison following a set piece situation.
32'
free kick won
James Maddison (Leicester City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
30'
miss
Attempt missed. Youri Tielemans (Leicester City) right footed shot from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by James Maddison following a corner.
30'
corner
Corner, Leicester City. Conceded by Gary Cahill.
30'
attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. Jonny Evans (Leicester City) header from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by James Maddison with a cross.
29'
free kick won
Youri Tielemans (Leicester City) wins a free kick on the right wing.
28'
corner
Corner, Leicester City. Conceded by Patrick van Aanholt.
26'
miss
Attempt missed. Patrick van Aanholt (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the right.
21'
miss
Attempt missed. James McArthur (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the left. Assisted by Luka Milivojevic.
20'
miss
Attempt missed. Jonny Evans (Leicester City) header from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by James Maddison with a cross following a corner.
20'
corner
Corner, Leicester City. Conceded by Luka Milivojevic.
20'
attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. James Maddison (Leicester City) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
19'
free kick won
James Maddison (Leicester City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
18'
attempt saved
Attempt saved. Jamie Vardy (Leicester City) right footed shot from a difficult angle on the left is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by James Maddison with a through ball.
17'
free kick won
Jeffrey Schlupp (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
16'
free kick won
Joel Ward (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
11'
free kick won
Joel Ward (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
10'
miss
Attempt missed. Jordan Ayew (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Wilfried Zaha following a fast break.
8'
attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. Jordan Ayew (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Jeffrey Schlupp.
7'
free kick won
Jordan Ayew (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick on the left wing.
5'
attempt saved
Attempt saved. Harvey Barnes (Leicester City) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Youri Tielemans.
2'
free kick won
Youri Tielemans (Leicester City) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Kick-Off
lineup
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.