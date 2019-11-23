Skip navigation
      Crystal Palace vs Liverpool

      Palace 1 Liverpool 2

      Palace1
      Zaha82'
      Liverpool2
      Mané49'
      Roberto Firmino85'
      Sat 23 Nov 15:00(KO listed in users′ timezone)

      Premier LeagueSelhurst Park

      Full-Time

      Latest videos

      View all videos
      0112
      View all videos

      Upcoming palace games

      View all fixtures
      View all fixtures
      Back to top
      Premier League
      pos
      club
      pl
      w
      d
      l
      gf
      ga
      gd
      pts
      1
      LIVLiverpool
      38
      32
      3
      3
      85
      33
      +52
      99
      2
      MCIManchester City
      38
      26
      3
      9
      102
      35
      +67
      81
      3
      MUNManchester United
      38
      18
      12
      8
      66
      36
      +30
      66
      4
      CHEChelsea
      38
      20
      6
      12
      69
      54
      +15
      66
      5
      LEILeicester City
      38
      18
      8
      12
      67
      41
      +26
      62
      6
      TOTTottenham Hotspur
      38
      16
      11
      11
      61
      47
      +14
      59
      7
      WOLWolverhampton Wanderers
      38
      15
      14
      9
      51
      40
      +11
      59
      8
      ARSArsenal
      38
      14
      14
      10
      56
      48
      +8
      56
      9
      SHUSheffield United
      38
      14
      12
      12
      39
      39
      0
      54
      10
      BURBurnley
      38
      15
      9
      14
      43
      50
      -7
      54
      11
      SOUSouthampton
      38
      15
      7
      16
      51
      60
      -9
      52
      12
      EVEEverton
      38
      13
      10
      15
      44
      56
      -12
      49
      13
      NEWNewcastle United
      38
      11
      11
      16
      38
      58
      -20
      44
      14
      CRYCrystal Palace
      38
      11
      10
      17
      31
      50
      -19
      43
      15
      BHABrighton and Hove Albion
      38
      9
      14
      15
      39
      54
      -15
      41
      16
      WHUWest Ham United
      38
      10
      9
      19
      49
      62
      -13
      39
      17
      AVLAston Villa
      38
      9
      8
      21
      41
      67
      -26
      35
      18
      BOUBournemouth
      38
      9
      7
      22
      40
      65
      -25
      34
      19
      WATWatford
      38
      8
      10
      20
      36
      64
      -28
      34
      20
      NORNorwich City
      38
      5
      6
      27
      26
      75
      -49
      21

      Match Blog

      Full-Time

      Match ends, Crystal Palace 1, Liverpool 2.
      90'+5'

      free kick won

      James Tomkins (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      90'+5'

      attempt saved

      Attempt saved. Georginio Wijnaldum (Liverpool) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Sadio Mané.
      90'+2'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from the left side of the box is too high. Assisted by Andros Townsend following a corner.
      90'+1'

      corner

      Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Joseph Gomez.
      89'

      Substitution

      Liverpool
      Roberto Firmino(9)
      off
      Joseph
      Gomez(12)
      on
      85'

      Liverpool Goal

      Liverpool
      Goal!
      Liverpool
      Roberto Firmino(9)
      Goal! Crystal Palace 1, Liverpool 2. Roberto Firmino (Liverpool) left footed shot from very close range to the bottom right corner following a corner.
      85'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. Virgil van Dijk (Liverpool) right footed shot from very close range is blocked.
      85'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. Virgil van Dijk (Liverpool) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Trent Alexander-Arnold with a cross.
      84'

      corner

      Corner, Liverpool. Conceded by Martin Kelly.
      84'

      attempt saved

      Attempt saved. Luka Milivojevic (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner.
      82'

      Crystal Palace Goal!

      Crystal Palace
      Goal!
      Crystal Palace
      Wilfried
      Zaha(11)
      Goal! Crystal Palace 1, Liverpool 1. Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Andros Townsend.
      80'

      free kick won

      Fabinho (Liverpool) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
      79'

      Substitution

      Liverpool
      Jordan
      Henderson(14)
      off
      James
      Milner(7)
      on
      78'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Christian Benteke (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Martin Kelly with a cross.
      76'

      Substitution

      Crystal Palace
      Jordan
      Ayew(9)
      off
      Christian
      Benteke(17)
      on
      75'

      corner

      Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Alisson.
      75'

      attempt saved

      Attempt saved. Jeffrey Schlupp (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Andros Townsend.
      74'

      offside

      Offside, Crystal Palace. Luka Milivojevic tries a through ball, but Wilfried Zaha is caught offside.
      72'

      Substitution

      Crystal Palace
      Cheikhou
      Kouyaté(8)
      off
      Jeffrey
      Schlupp(15)
      on
      70'

      Substitution

      Crystal Palace
      Joel
      Ward(2)
      off
      Martin
      Kelly(34)
      on
      65'

      corner

      Corner, Liverpool. Conceded by Vicente Guaita.
      65'

      attempt saved

      Attempt saved. Roberto Firmino (Liverpool) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Andrew Robertson.
      64'

      Substitution

      Liverpool
      Alex
      Oxlade-Chamberlain(15)
      off
      Divock
      Origi(27)
      on
      63'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Roberto Firmino (Liverpool) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Sadio Mané.
      61'

      corner

      Corner, Liverpool. Conceded by James Tomkins.
      60'

      corner

      Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Trent Alexander-Arnold.
      58'

      attempt saved

      Attempt saved. Luka Milivojevic (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
      58'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. Andros Townsend (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Luka Milivojevic.
      57'

      free kick won

      Patrick van Aanholt (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      55'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Luka Milivojevic (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left. Assisted by Jordan Ayew following a set piece situation.
      54'

      Yellow Card

      Fabinho(3)
      Fabinho (Liverpool) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
      54'

      free kick won

      Cheikhou Kouyaté (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
      52'

      corner

      Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Alisson.
      52'

      attempt saved

      Attempt saved. Andros Townsend (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Patrick van Aanholt.
      52'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by James McArthur.
      51'

      free kick won

      James Tomkins (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      49'

      Liverpool Goal

      Liverpool
      Goal!
      Liverpool
      Sadio
      Mané(10)
      Goal! Crystal Palace 0, Liverpool 1. Sadio Mané (Liverpool) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Andrew Robertson.
      48'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Sadio Mané (Liverpool) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Jordan Henderson with a through ball.
      47'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Patrick van Aanholt (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the right following a corner.
      47'

      corner

      Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain.

      First-Half Ends

      First Half ends, Crystal Palace 0, Liverpool 0.
      45'+2'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Roberto Firmino (Liverpool) header from the right side of the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Trent Alexander-Arnold with a cross following a corner.
      45'+2'

      corner

      Corner, Liverpool. Conceded by Gary Cahill.
      45'+1'

      free kick won

      Fabinho (Liverpool) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      44'

      VAR

      VAR Decision: No Goal Crystal Palace 0-0 Liverpool.
      42'

      VAR cancelled goal

      GOAL OVERTURNED BY VAR: James Tomkins (Crystal Palace) scores but the goal is ruled out after a VAR review.
      42'

      free kick won

      Dejan Lovren (Liverpool) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      42'

      free kick won

      Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick on the left wing.
      38'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Virgil van Dijk (Liverpool) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Trent Alexander-Arnold with a cross following a corner.
      37'

      corner

      Corner, Liverpool. Conceded by Gary Cahill.
      33'

      corner

      Corner, Liverpool. Conceded by James Tomkins.
      28'

      free kick won

      Andrew Robertson (Liverpool) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      25'

      corner

      Corner, Liverpool. Conceded by James Tomkins.
      24'

      offside

      Offside, Crystal Palace. Luka Milivojevic tries a through ball, but James Tomkins is caught offside.
      23'

      free kick won

      Cheikhou Kouyaté (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick on the right wing.
      22'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from the left side of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Cheikhou Kouyaté.
      22'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Cheikhou Kouyaté (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by James Tomkins with a headed pass.
      21'

      corner

      Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Virgil van Dijk.
      20'

      free kick won

      Fabinho (Liverpool) wins a free kick on the right wing.
      19'

      offside

      Offside, Crystal Palace. Vicente Guaita tries a through ball, but Jordan Ayew is caught offside.
      17'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Jordan Ayew (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Cheikhou Kouyaté with a through ball.
      16'

      free kick won

      Sadio Mané (Liverpool) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
      14'

      free kick won

      Virgil van Dijk (Liverpool) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      13'

      corner

      Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Trent Alexander-Arnold.
      13'

      corner

      Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Trent Alexander-Arnold.
      12'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by James McArthur.
      12'

      attempt saved

      Attempt saved. Luka Milivojevic (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner.
      9'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. Sadio Mané (Liverpool) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Trent Alexander-Arnold.
      8'

      free kick won

      Jordan Ayew (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      8'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain (Liverpool) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Georginio Wijnaldum with a headed pass.
      6'

      corner

      Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Trent Alexander-Arnold.
      4'

      corner

      Corner, Liverpool. Conceded by Joel Ward.
      1'

      free kick won

      Sadio Mané (Liverpool) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

      Kick-Off

      lineup

      Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

      Starting lineup

      31
      Vicente Guaita
      GK
      5
      James Tomkins
      DF
      2
      Joel Ward
      DF
      substitution icon70'
      3
      Patrick van Aanholt
      DF
      24
      Gary Cahill
      DF
      4
      Luka Milivojevic
      MF
      10
      Andros Townsend
      MF
      18
      James McArthur
      MF
      11
      Wilfried Zaha
      MF
      82'
      8
      Cheikhou Kouyaté
      MF
      substitution icon72'
      9
      Jordan Ayew
      S
      substitution icon76'

      Substitutes

      6
      Scott Dann
      7
      Max Meyer
      13
      Wayne Hennessey
      15
      Jeffrey Schlupp
      substitution icon72'
      17
      Christian Benteke
      substitution icon76'
      22
      James McCarthy
      34
      Martin Kelly
      substitution icon70'

      Starting lineup

      1
      Alisson
      GK
      66
      Trent Alexander-Arnold
      DF
      6
      Dejan Lovren
      DF
      4
      Virgil van Dijk
      DF
      26
      Andrew Robertson
      DF
      14
      Jordan Henderson
      MF
      substitution icon79'
      5
      Georginio Wijnaldum
      MF
      3
      Fabinho
      MF
      54'
      9
      Roberto Firmino
      S
      85'
      substitution icon89'
      15
      Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain
      S
      substitution icon64'
      10
      Sadio Mané
      S
      49'

      Substitutes

      7
      James Milner
      substitution icon79'
      8
      Naby Keita
      11
      Mohamed Salah
      12
      Joseph Gomez
      substitution icon89'
      13
      Adrián
      20
      Adam Lallana
      27
      Divock Origi
      substitution icon64'
      Crystal Palace

      Team stats

      Liverpool
      Possession
      40%
      60%
      Total shots
      16
      12
      Shots on target
      6
      4
      Corners
      9
      8
      Passes completed
      0
      0
      Free kicks
      7
      8
      Offsides
      0
      0
      WHU
      2-3
      TOT
      WAT
      0-3
      BUR
      BOU
      1-2
      WOL
      BHA
      0-2
      LEI
      EVE
      0-2
      NOR
      ARS
      2-2
      SOU
      MCI
      2-1
      CHE

      Latest videos

      View all videos
      0112
      View all videos

      Upcoming palace games

      View all fixtures
      View all fixtures
      Back to top

      Starting lineup

      31
      Vicente Guaita
      GK
      5
      James Tomkins
      DF
      2
      Joel Ward
      DF
      substitution icon70'
      3
      Patrick van Aanholt
      DF
      24
      Gary Cahill
      DF
      4
      Luka Milivojevic
      MF
      10
      Andros Townsend
      MF
      18
      James McArthur
      MF
      11
      Wilfried Zaha
      MF
      82'
      8
      Cheikhou Kouyaté
      MF
      substitution icon72'
      9
      Jordan Ayew
      S
      substitution icon76'

      Substitutes

      6
      Scott Dann
      7
      Max Meyer
      13
      Wayne Hennessey
      15
      Jeffrey Schlupp
      substitution icon72'
      17
      Christian Benteke
      substitution icon76'
      22
      James McCarthy
      34
      Martin Kelly
      substitution icon70'

      Starting lineup

      1
      Alisson
      GK
      66
      Trent Alexander-Arnold
      DF
      6
      Dejan Lovren
      DF
      4
      Virgil van Dijk
      DF
      26
      Andrew Robertson
      DF
      14
      Jordan Henderson
      MF
      substitution icon79'
      5
      Georginio Wijnaldum
      MF
      3
      Fabinho
      MF
      54'
      9
      Roberto Firmino
      S
      85'
      substitution icon89'
      15
      Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain
      S
      substitution icon64'
      10
      Sadio Mané
      S
      49'

      Substitutes

      7
      James Milner
      substitution icon79'
      8
      Naby Keita
      11
      Mohamed Salah
      12
      Joseph Gomez
      substitution icon89'
      13
      Adrián
      20
      Adam Lallana
      27
      Divock Origi
      substitution icon64'
      Crystal Palace

      Team stats

      Liverpool
      Possession
      40%
      60%
      Total shots
      16
      12
      Shots on target
      6
      4
      Corners
      9
      8
      Passes completed
      0
      0
      Free kicks
      7
      8
      Offsides
      0
      0
      WHU
      2-3
      TOT
      WAT
      0-3
      BUR
      BOU
      1-2
      WOL
      BHA
      0-2
      LEI
      EVE
      0-2
      NOR
      ARS
      2-2
      SOU
      MCI
      2-1
      CHE
      Premier League
      pos
      club
      pl
      w
      d
      l
      gf
      ga
      gd
      pts
      1
      LIVLiverpool
      38
      32
      3
      3
      85
      33
      +52
      99
      2
      MCIManchester City
      38
      26
      3
      9
      102
      35
      +67
      81
      3
      MUNManchester United
      38
      18
      12
      8
      66
      36
      +30
      66
      4
      CHEChelsea
      38
      20
      6
      12
      69
      54
      +15
      66
      5
      LEILeicester City
      38
      18
      8
      12
      67
      41
      +26
      62
      6
      TOTTottenham Hotspur
      38
      16
      11
      11
      61
      47
      +14
      59
      7
      WOLWolverhampton Wanderers
      38
      15
      14
      9
      51
      40
      +11
      59
      8
      ARSArsenal
      38
      14
      14
      10
      56
      48
      +8
      56
      9
      SHUSheffield United
      38
      14
      12
      12
      39
      39
      0
      54
      10
      BURBurnley
      38
      15
      9
      14
      43
      50
      -7
      54
      11
      SOUSouthampton
      38
      15
      7
      16
      51
      60
      -9
      52
      12
      EVEEverton
      38
      13
      10
      15
      44
      56
      -12
      49
      13
      NEWNewcastle United
      38
      11
      11
      16
      38
      58
      -20
      44
      14
      CRYCrystal Palace
      38
      11
      10
      17
      31
      50
      -19
      43
      15
      BHABrighton and Hove Albion
      38
      9
      14
      15
      39
      54
      -15
      41
      16
      WHUWest Ham United
      38
      10
      9
      19
      49
      62
      -13
      39
      17
      AVLAston Villa
      38
      9
      8
      21
      41
      67
      -26
      35
      18
      BOUBournemouth
      38
      9
      7
      22
      40
      65
      -25
      34
      19
      WATWatford
      38
      8
      10
      20
      36
      64
      -28
      34
      20
      NORNorwich City
      38
      5
      6
      27
      26
      75
      -49
      21

      Match Blog

      Full-Time

      Match ends, Crystal Palace 1, Liverpool 2.
      90'+5'

      free kick won

      James Tomkins (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      90'+5'

      attempt saved

      Attempt saved. Georginio Wijnaldum (Liverpool) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Sadio Mané.
      90'+2'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from the left side of the box is too high. Assisted by Andros Townsend following a corner.
      90'+1'

      corner

      Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Joseph Gomez.
      89'

      Substitution

      Liverpool
      Roberto Firmino(9)
      off
      Joseph
      Gomez(12)
      on
      85'

      Liverpool Goal

      Liverpool
      Goal!
      Liverpool
      Roberto Firmino(9)
      Goal! Crystal Palace 1, Liverpool 2. Roberto Firmino (Liverpool) left footed shot from very close range to the bottom right corner following a corner.
      85'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. Virgil van Dijk (Liverpool) right footed shot from very close range is blocked.
      85'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. Virgil van Dijk (Liverpool) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Trent Alexander-Arnold with a cross.
      84'

      corner

      Corner, Liverpool. Conceded by Martin Kelly.
      84'

      attempt saved

      Attempt saved. Luka Milivojevic (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner.
      82'

      Crystal Palace Goal!

      Crystal Palace
      Goal!
      Crystal Palace
      Wilfried
      Zaha(11)
      Goal! Crystal Palace 1, Liverpool 1. Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Andros Townsend.
      80'

      free kick won

      Fabinho (Liverpool) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
      79'

      Substitution

      Liverpool
      Jordan
      Henderson(14)
      off
      James
      Milner(7)
      on
      78'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Christian Benteke (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Martin Kelly with a cross.
      76'

      Substitution

      Crystal Palace
      Jordan
      Ayew(9)
      off
      Christian
      Benteke(17)
      on
      75'

      corner

      Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Alisson.
      75'

      attempt saved

      Attempt saved. Jeffrey Schlupp (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Andros Townsend.
      74'

      offside

      Offside, Crystal Palace. Luka Milivojevic tries a through ball, but Wilfried Zaha is caught offside.
      72'

      Substitution

      Crystal Palace
      Cheikhou
      Kouyaté(8)
      off
      Jeffrey
      Schlupp(15)
      on
      70'

      Substitution

      Crystal Palace
      Joel
      Ward(2)
      off
      Martin
      Kelly(34)
      on
      65'

      corner

      Corner, Liverpool. Conceded by Vicente Guaita.
      65'

      attempt saved

      Attempt saved. Roberto Firmino (Liverpool) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Andrew Robertson.
      64'

      Substitution

      Liverpool
      Alex
      Oxlade-Chamberlain(15)
      off
      Divock
      Origi(27)
      on
      63'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Roberto Firmino (Liverpool) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Sadio Mané.
      61'

      corner

      Corner, Liverpool. Conceded by James Tomkins.
      60'

      corner

      Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Trent Alexander-Arnold.
      58'

      attempt saved

      Attempt saved. Luka Milivojevic (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
      58'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. Andros Townsend (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Luka Milivojevic.
      57'

      free kick won

      Patrick van Aanholt (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      55'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Luka Milivojevic (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left. Assisted by Jordan Ayew following a set piece situation.
      54'

      Yellow Card

      Fabinho(3)
      Fabinho (Liverpool) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
      54'

      free kick won

      Cheikhou Kouyaté (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
      52'

      corner

      Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Alisson.
      52'

      attempt saved

      Attempt saved. Andros Townsend (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Patrick van Aanholt.
      52'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by James McArthur.
      51'

      free kick won

      James Tomkins (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      49'

      Liverpool Goal

      Liverpool
      Goal!
      Liverpool
      Sadio
      Mané(10)
      Goal! Crystal Palace 0, Liverpool 1. Sadio Mané (Liverpool) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Andrew Robertson.
      48'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Sadio Mané (Liverpool) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Jordan Henderson with a through ball.
      47'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Patrick van Aanholt (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the right following a corner.
      47'

      corner

      Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain.

      First-Half Ends

      First Half ends, Crystal Palace 0, Liverpool 0.
      45'+2'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Roberto Firmino (Liverpool) header from the right side of the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Trent Alexander-Arnold with a cross following a corner.
      45'+2'

      corner

      Corner, Liverpool. Conceded by Gary Cahill.
      45'+1'

      free kick won

      Fabinho (Liverpool) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      44'

      VAR

      VAR Decision: No Goal Crystal Palace 0-0 Liverpool.
      42'

      VAR cancelled goal

      GOAL OVERTURNED BY VAR: James Tomkins (Crystal Palace) scores but the goal is ruled out after a VAR review.
      42'

      free kick won

      Dejan Lovren (Liverpool) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      42'

      free kick won

      Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick on the left wing.
      38'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Virgil van Dijk (Liverpool) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Trent Alexander-Arnold with a cross following a corner.
      37'

      corner

      Corner, Liverpool. Conceded by Gary Cahill.
      33'

      corner

      Corner, Liverpool. Conceded by James Tomkins.
      28'

      free kick won

      Andrew Robertson (Liverpool) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      25'

      corner

      Corner, Liverpool. Conceded by James Tomkins.
      24'

      offside

      Offside, Crystal Palace. Luka Milivojevic tries a through ball, but James Tomkins is caught offside.
      23'

      free kick won

      Cheikhou Kouyaté (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick on the right wing.
      22'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from the left side of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Cheikhou Kouyaté.
      22'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Cheikhou Kouyaté (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by James Tomkins with a headed pass.
      21'

      corner

      Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Virgil van Dijk.
      20'

      free kick won

      Fabinho (Liverpool) wins a free kick on the right wing.
      19'

      offside

      Offside, Crystal Palace. Vicente Guaita tries a through ball, but Jordan Ayew is caught offside.
      17'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Jordan Ayew (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Cheikhou Kouyaté with a through ball.
      16'

      free kick won

      Sadio Mané (Liverpool) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
      14'

      free kick won

      Virgil van Dijk (Liverpool) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      13'

      corner

      Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Trent Alexander-Arnold.
      13'

      corner

      Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Trent Alexander-Arnold.
      12'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by James McArthur.
      12'

      attempt saved

      Attempt saved. Luka Milivojevic (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner.
      9'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. Sadio Mané (Liverpool) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Trent Alexander-Arnold.
      8'

      free kick won

      Jordan Ayew (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      8'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain (Liverpool) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Georginio Wijnaldum with a headed pass.
      6'

      corner

      Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Trent Alexander-Arnold.
      4'

      corner

      Corner, Liverpool. Conceded by Joel Ward.
      1'

      free kick won

      Sadio Mané (Liverpool) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

      Kick-Off

      lineup

      Lineups are announced and players are warming up.