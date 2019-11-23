Crystal Palace vs Liverpool

Who's gets your eToro Man of the Match for Palace's Liverpool clash?
Palace 1 Liverpool 2
Palace1
Zaha82'
Liverpool2
Mané49'
Roberto Firmino85'
- Watch free highlights of Palace's impressive 90 minutes against Liverpool
- Townsend: It was the best we've played this season
- Disappointing result for the Eagles in impressive Liverpool performance
- 03:29
pos
club
pl
w
d
l
gf
ga
gd
pts
1
LIVLiverpool
38
32
3
3
85
33
+52
99
2
MCIManchester City
38
26
3
9
102
35
+67
81
3
MUNManchester United
38
18
12
8
66
36
+30
66
4
CHEChelsea
38
20
6
12
69
54
+15
66
5
LEILeicester City
38
18
8
12
67
41
+26
62
6
TOTTottenham Hotspur
38
16
11
11
61
47
+14
59
7
WOLWolverhampton Wanderers
38
15
14
9
51
40
+11
59
8
ARSArsenal
38
14
14
10
56
48
+8
56
9
SHUSheffield United
38
14
12
12
39
39
0
54
10
BURBurnley
38
15
9
14
43
50
-7
54
11
SOUSouthampton
38
15
7
16
51
60
-9
52
12
EVEEverton
38
13
10
15
44
56
-12
49
13
NEWNewcastle United
38
11
11
16
38
58
-20
44
14
CRYCrystal Palace
38
11
10
17
31
50
-19
43
15
BHABrighton and Hove Albion
38
9
14
15
39
54
-15
41
16
WHUWest Ham United
38
10
9
19
49
62
-13
39
17
AVLAston Villa
38
9
8
21
41
67
-26
35
18
BOUBournemouth
38
9
7
22
40
65
-25
34
19
WATWatford
38
8
10
20
36
64
-28
34
20
NORNorwich City
38
5
6
27
26
75
-49
21
Match Blog
Full-Time
Match ends, Crystal Palace 1, Liverpool 2.
90'+5'
free kick won
James Tomkins (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
90'+5'
attempt saved
Attempt saved. Georginio Wijnaldum (Liverpool) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Sadio Mané.
90'+2'
miss
Attempt missed. Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from the left side of the box is too high. Assisted by Andros Townsend following a corner.
90'+1'
corner
Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Joseph Gomez.
89'
Substitution
Roberto Firmino(9)off
Joseph
Gomez(12)on
85'
Liverpool Goal
Goal!
Roberto Firmino(9)
Goal! Crystal Palace 1, Liverpool 2. Roberto Firmino (Liverpool) left footed shot from very close range to the bottom right corner following a corner.
85'
attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. Virgil van Dijk (Liverpool) right footed shot from very close range is blocked.
85'
attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. Virgil van Dijk (Liverpool) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Trent Alexander-Arnold with a cross.
84'
corner
Corner, Liverpool. Conceded by Martin Kelly.
84'
attempt saved
Attempt saved. Luka Milivojevic (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner.
82'
Crystal Palace Goal!
Goal!
Wilfried
Zaha(11)
Goal! Crystal Palace 1, Liverpool 1. Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Andros Townsend.
80'
free kick won
Fabinho (Liverpool) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
79'
Substitution
Jordan
Henderson(14)off
James
Milner(7)on
78'
miss
Attempt missed. Christian Benteke (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Martin Kelly with a cross.
76'
Substitution
Jordan
Ayew(9)off
Christian
Benteke(17)on
75'
corner
Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Alisson.
75'
attempt saved
Attempt saved. Jeffrey Schlupp (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Andros Townsend.
74'
offside
Offside, Crystal Palace. Luka Milivojevic tries a through ball, but Wilfried Zaha is caught offside.
72'
Substitution
Cheikhou
Kouyaté(8)off
Jeffrey
Schlupp(15)on
70'
Substitution
Joel
Ward(2)off
Martin
Kelly(34)on
65'
corner
Corner, Liverpool. Conceded by Vicente Guaita.
65'
attempt saved
Attempt saved. Roberto Firmino (Liverpool) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Andrew Robertson.
64'
Substitution
Alex
Oxlade-Chamberlain(15)off
Divock
Origi(27)on
63'
miss
Attempt missed. Roberto Firmino (Liverpool) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Sadio Mané.
61'
corner
Corner, Liverpool. Conceded by James Tomkins.
60'
corner
Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Trent Alexander-Arnold.
58'
attempt saved
Attempt saved. Luka Milivojevic (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
58'
attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. Andros Townsend (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Luka Milivojevic.
57'
free kick won
Patrick van Aanholt (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
55'
miss
Attempt missed. Luka Milivojevic (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left. Assisted by Jordan Ayew following a set piece situation.
54'
Yellow Card
Fabinho(3)
Fabinho (Liverpool) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
54'
free kick won
Cheikhou Kouyaté (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
52'
corner
Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Alisson.
52'
attempt saved
Attempt saved. Andros Townsend (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Patrick van Aanholt.
52'
attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by James McArthur.
51'
free kick won
James Tomkins (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
49'
Liverpool Goal
Goal!
Sadio
Mané(10)
Goal! Crystal Palace 0, Liverpool 1. Sadio Mané (Liverpool) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Andrew Robertson.
48'
miss
Attempt missed. Sadio Mané (Liverpool) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Jordan Henderson with a through ball.
47'
miss
Attempt missed. Patrick van Aanholt (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the right following a corner.
47'
corner
Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain.
First-Half Ends
First Half ends, Crystal Palace 0, Liverpool 0.
45'+2'
miss
Attempt missed. Roberto Firmino (Liverpool) header from the right side of the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Trent Alexander-Arnold with a cross following a corner.
45'+2'
corner
Corner, Liverpool. Conceded by Gary Cahill.
45'+1'
free kick won
Fabinho (Liverpool) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
44'
VAR
VAR Decision: No Goal Crystal Palace 0-0 Liverpool.
42'
VAR cancelled goal
GOAL OVERTURNED BY VAR: James Tomkins (Crystal Palace) scores but the goal is ruled out after a VAR review.
42'
free kick won
Dejan Lovren (Liverpool) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
42'
free kick won
Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick on the left wing.
38'
miss
Attempt missed. Virgil van Dijk (Liverpool) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Trent Alexander-Arnold with a cross following a corner.
37'
corner
Corner, Liverpool. Conceded by Gary Cahill.
33'
corner
Corner, Liverpool. Conceded by James Tomkins.
28'
free kick won
Andrew Robertson (Liverpool) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
25'
corner
Corner, Liverpool. Conceded by James Tomkins.
24'
offside
Offside, Crystal Palace. Luka Milivojevic tries a through ball, but James Tomkins is caught offside.
23'
free kick won
Cheikhou Kouyaté (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick on the right wing.
22'
miss
Attempt missed. Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from the left side of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Cheikhou Kouyaté.
22'
miss
Attempt missed. Cheikhou Kouyaté (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by James Tomkins with a headed pass.
21'
corner
Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Virgil van Dijk.
20'
free kick won
Fabinho (Liverpool) wins a free kick on the right wing.
19'
offside
Offside, Crystal Palace. Vicente Guaita tries a through ball, but Jordan Ayew is caught offside.
17'
miss
Attempt missed. Jordan Ayew (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Cheikhou Kouyaté with a through ball.
16'
free kick won
Sadio Mané (Liverpool) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
14'
free kick won
Virgil van Dijk (Liverpool) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
13'
corner
Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Trent Alexander-Arnold.
13'
corner
Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Trent Alexander-Arnold.
12'
attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by James McArthur.
12'
attempt saved
Attempt saved. Luka Milivojevic (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner.
9'
attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. Sadio Mané (Liverpool) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Trent Alexander-Arnold.
8'
free kick won
Jordan Ayew (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
8'
attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain (Liverpool) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Georginio Wijnaldum with a headed pass.
6'
corner
Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Trent Alexander-Arnold.
4'
corner
Corner, Liverpool. Conceded by Joel Ward.
1'
free kick won
Sadio Mané (Liverpool) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Kick-Off
lineup
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.
Starting lineup
2
Joel Ward
DF
70'
Starting lineup
1
Alisson
GK
66
Trent Alexander-Arnold
DF
6
Dejan Lovren
DF
4
Virgil van Dijk
DF
26
Andrew Robertson
DF
14
Jordan Henderson
MF
79'
5
Georginio Wijnaldum
MF
3
Fabinho
MF
54'
9
Roberto Firmino
S
85'
89'
15
Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain
S
64'
10
Sadio Mané
S
49'
Substitutes
7
James Milner
79'
8
Naby Keita
11
Mohamed Salah
12
Joseph Gomez
89'
13
Adrián
20
Adam Lallana
27
Divock Origi
64'
Team stats
Possession
40%
60%
Total shots
16
12
Shots on target
6
4
Corners
9
8
Passes completed
0
0
Free kicks
7
8
Offsides
0
0
WHU
2-3
TOT
WAT
0-3
BUR
BOU
1-2
WOL
BHA
0-2
LEI
EVE
0-2
NOR
ARS
2-2
SOU
MCI
2-1
CHE
