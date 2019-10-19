Skip navigation
      Crystal Palace vs Manchester City

      Palace 0 Man City 2

      Palace0
      Man City2
      Gabriel Jesus39'
      Silva41'
      Sat 19 Oct 16:30(KO listed in users′ timezone)

      Premier LeagueSelhurst Park

      Full-Time

      Premier League
      pos
      club
      pl
      w
      d
      l
      gf
      ga
      gd
      pts
      1
      LIVLiverpool
      38
      32
      3
      3
      85
      33
      +52
      99
      2
      MCIManchester City
      38
      26
      3
      9
      102
      35
      +67
      81
      3
      MUNManchester United
      38
      18
      12
      8
      66
      36
      +30
      66
      4
      CHEChelsea
      38
      20
      6
      12
      69
      54
      +15
      66
      5
      LEILeicester City
      38
      18
      8
      12
      67
      41
      +26
      62
      6
      TOTTottenham Hotspur
      38
      16
      11
      11
      61
      47
      +14
      59
      7
      WOLWolverhampton Wanderers
      38
      15
      14
      9
      51
      40
      +11
      59
      8
      ARSArsenal
      38
      14
      14
      10
      56
      48
      +8
      56
      9
      SHUSheffield United
      38
      14
      12
      12
      39
      39
      0
      54
      10
      BURBurnley
      38
      15
      9
      14
      43
      50
      -7
      54
      11
      SOUSouthampton
      38
      15
      7
      16
      51
      60
      -9
      52
      12
      EVEEverton
      38
      13
      10
      15
      44
      56
      -12
      49
      13
      NEWNewcastle United
      38
      11
      11
      16
      38
      58
      -20
      44
      14
      CRYCrystal Palace
      38
      11
      10
      17
      31
      50
      -19
      43
      15
      BHABrighton and Hove Albion
      38
      9
      14
      15
      39
      54
      -15
      41
      16
      WHUWest Ham United
      38
      10
      9
      19
      49
      62
      -13
      39
      17
      AVLAston Villa
      38
      9
      8
      21
      41
      67
      -26
      35
      18
      BOUBournemouth
      38
      9
      7
      22
      40
      65
      -25
      34
      19
      WATWatford
      38
      8
      10
      20
      36
      64
      -28
      34
      20
      NORNorwich City
      38
      5
      6
      27
      26
      75
      -49
      21

      Starting lineup

      13
      Wayne Hennessey
      GK
      5
      James Tomkins
      DF
      substitution icon83'
      24
      Gary Cahill
      DF
      2
      Joel Ward
      DF
      3
      Patrick van Aanholt
      DF
      4
      Luka Milivojevic
      MF
      13'
      substitution icon76'
      15
      Jeffrey Schlupp
      MF
      substitution icon55'
      11
      Wilfried Zaha
      MF
      8
      Cheikhou Kouyaté
      MF
      18
      James McArthur
      MF
      9
      Jordan Ayew
      S

      Substitutes

      6
      Scott Dann
      substitution icon83'
      7
      Max Meyer
      10
      Andros Townsend
      substitution icon55'
      17
      Christian Benteke
      substitution icon76'
      19
      Stephen Henderson
      22
      James McCarthy
      44
      Jairo Riedewald

      Starting lineup

      31
      Ederson
      GK
      25
      Fernandinho
      DF
      27
      João Cancelo
      DF
      22
      Benjamin Mendy
      DF
      16
      Rodrigo
      DF
      21
      David Silva
      MF
      41'
      substitution icon79'
      8
      Ilkay Gündogan
      MF
      17
      Kevin De Bruyne
      MF
      substitution icon90'+1'
      7
      Raheem Sterling
      S
      46'
      9
      Gabriel Jesus
      S
      39'
      20
      Bernardo Silva
      S

      Substitutes

      1
      Claudio Bravo
      5
      John Stones
      substitution icon79'
      10
      Sergio Agüero
      12
      Angeliño
      26
      Riyad Mahrez
      47
      Phil Foden
      substitution icon90'+1'
      50
      Eric Garcia
      Match Blog

      Full-Time

      Match ends, Crystal Palace 0, Manchester City 2.
      90'+3'

      offside

      Offside, Manchester City. João Cancelo tries a through ball, but Gabriel Jesus is caught offside.
      90'+1'

      Substitution

      Manchester City
      Kevin
      De Bruyne(17)
      off
      Phil
      Foden(47)
      on
      88'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Jordan Ayew (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from the left side of the six yard box is too high.
      88'

      attempt saved

      Attempt saved. Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Cheikhou Kouyaté.
      88'

      free kick won

      Gary Cahill (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      87'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Raheem Sterling (Manchester City) right footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by João Cancelo.
      85'

      corner

      Corner, Manchester City. Conceded by Gary Cahill.
      85'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. João Cancelo (Manchester City) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Ilkay Gündogan.
      83'

      Substitution

      Crystal Palace
      James
      Tomkins(5)
      off
      Scott
      Dann(6)
      on
      81'

      free kick won

      Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      81'

      post

      Kevin De Bruyne (Manchester City) hits the left post with a header from the right side of the six yard box. Assisted by Ilkay Gündogan with a cross.
      79'

      Substitution

      Manchester City
      David
      Silva(21)
      off
      John
      Stones(5)
      on
      79'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Raheem Sterling (Manchester City) left footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by David Silva.
      76'

      corner

      Corner, Manchester City. Conceded by Wayne Hennessey.
      76'

      attempt saved

      Attempt saved. Gabriel Jesus (Manchester City) right footed shot from a difficult angle on the left is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Raheem Sterling with a through ball.
      76'

      attempt saved

      Attempt saved. Christian Benteke (Crystal Palace) header from the centre of the box is saved in the top left corner. Assisted by Patrick van Aanholt with a cross.
      76'

      Substitution

      Crystal Palace
      Luka
      Milivojevic(4)
      off
      Christian
      Benteke(17)
      on
      75'

      corner

      Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Fernandinho.
      74'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. Patrick van Aanholt (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Wilfried Zaha.
      73'

      corner

      Corner, Manchester City. Conceded by Wayne Hennessey.
      72'

      attempt saved

      Attempt saved. Bernardo Silva (Manchester City) left footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Gabriel Jesus.
      69'

      free kick won

      Kevin De Bruyne (Manchester City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      68'

      attempt saved

      Attempt saved. Gabriel Jesus (Manchester City) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by João Cancelo.
      66'

      free kick won

      Ilkay Gündogan (Manchester City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      64'

      free kick won

      Joel Ward (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      62'

      VAR

      VAR Decision: No Penalty Manchester City.
      59'

      offside

      Offside, Crystal Palace. James Tomkins tries a through ball, but Cheikhou Kouyaté is caught offside.
      55'

      Substitution

      Crystal Palace
      Jeffrey
      Schlupp(15)
      off
      Andros
      Townsend(10)
      on
      55'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Raheem Sterling (Manchester City) left footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by David Silva.
      54'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. Ilkay Gündogan (Manchester City) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Kevin De Bruyne.
      54'

      corner

      Corner, Manchester City. Conceded by Joel Ward.
      52'

      post

      Raheem Sterling (Manchester City) hits the left post with a right footed shot from the left side of the box. Assisted by Gabriel Jesus.
      50'

      free kick won

      Gabriel Jesus (Manchester City) wins a free kick on the left wing.
      49'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Cheikhou Kouyaté (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by James McArthur.
      47'

      free kick won

      Jordan Ayew (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick on the right wing.
      46'

      Yellow Card

      Sterling(7)
      Raheem Sterling (Manchester City) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
      46'

      free kick won

      Joel Ward (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

      First-Half Ends

      First Half ends, Crystal Palace 0, Manchester City 2.
      44'

      free kick won

      Cheikhou Kouyaté (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      43'

      corner

      Corner, Manchester City. Conceded by Joel Ward.
      41'

      Manchester City Goal

      Manchester City
      Goal!
      Manchester City
      David
      Silva(21)
      Goal! Crystal Palace 0, Manchester City 2. David Silva (Manchester City) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Raheem Sterling with a through ball following a fast break.
      39'

      Manchester City Goal

      Manchester City
      Goal!
      Manchester City
      Gabriel Jesus(9)
      Goal! Crystal Palace 0, Manchester City 1. Gabriel Jesus (Manchester City) header from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Bernardo Silva with a cross.
      36'

      corner

      Corner, Manchester City. Conceded by Joel Ward.
      36'

      free kick won

      Gabriel Jesus (Manchester City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
      35'

      free kick won

      Fernandinho (Manchester City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      34'

      offside

      Offside, Manchester City. Benjamin Mendy tries a through ball, but Gabriel Jesus is caught offside.
      33'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Gabriel Jesus (Manchester City) header from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Ilkay Gündogan.
      33'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. Luka Milivojevic (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
      31'

      free kick won

      Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
      26'

      attempt saved

      Attempt saved. João Cancelo (Manchester City) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Bernardo Silva.
      22'

      free kick won

      Raheem Sterling (Manchester City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      21'

      free kick won

      Luka Milivojevic (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      21'

      attempt saved

      Attempt saved. Gabriel Jesus (Manchester City) header from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by João Cancelo with a cross.
      21'

      attempt saved

      Attempt saved. Ilkay Gündogan (Manchester City) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Raheem Sterling.
      17'

      offside

      Offside, Crystal Palace. Jordan Ayew tries a through ball, but Wilfried Zaha is caught offside.
      16'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Gabriel Jesus (Manchester City) header from the left side of the six yard box misses to the left following a corner.
      16'

      attempt saved

      Attempt saved. Bernardo Silva (Manchester City) left footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Rodrigo.
      15'

      corner

      Corner, Manchester City. Conceded by Joel Ward.
      13'

      Yellow Card

      Milivojevic(4)
      Luka Milivojevic (Crystal Palace) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
      12'

      free kick won

      Gabriel Jesus (Manchester City) wins a free kick on the left wing.
      11'

      corner

      Corner, Manchester City. Conceded by Joel Ward.
      10'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Jordan Ayew (Crystal Palace) header from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by James McArthur following a set piece situation.
      9'

      free kick won

      Jeffrey Schlupp (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
      8'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. Gabriel Jesus (Manchester City) header from very close range is blocked. Assisted by João Cancelo with a cross.
      7'

      attempt saved

      Attempt saved. David Silva (Manchester City) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Bernardo Silva.
      5'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Gabriel Jesus (Manchester City) header from the left side of the six yard box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Kevin De Bruyne with a cross.
      3'

      offside

      Offside, Crystal Palace. Patrick van Aanholt tries a through ball, but Wilfried Zaha is caught offside.
      2'

      free kick won

      James McArthur (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      1'

      free kick won

      Bernardo Silva (Manchester City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

      Kick-Off

      lineup

      Lineups are announced and players are warming up.