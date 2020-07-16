Skip navigation
      Crystal Palace vs Manchester United

      Palace 0 Man Utd 2

      Palace0
      Man Utd2
      Rashford45'+1'
      Martial78'
      Thu 16 Jul 19:15(KO listed in users′ timezone)

      Premier LeagueSelhurst Park

      Full-Time

      Latest videos

      View all videos
      0112
      View all videos

      Upcoming palace games

      View all fixtures
      View all fixtures
      Back to top
      Premier League
      pos
      club
      pl
      w
      d
      l
      gf
      ga
      gd
      pts
      1
      LIVLiverpool
      38
      32
      3
      3
      85
      33
      +52
      99
      2
      MCIManchester City
      38
      26
      3
      9
      102
      35
      +67
      81
      3
      MUNManchester United
      38
      18
      12
      8
      66
      36
      +30
      66
      4
      CHEChelsea
      38
      20
      6
      12
      69
      54
      +15
      66
      5
      LEILeicester City
      38
      18
      8
      12
      67
      41
      +26
      62
      6
      TOTTottenham Hotspur
      38
      16
      11
      11
      61
      47
      +14
      59
      7
      WOLWolverhampton Wanderers
      38
      15
      14
      9
      51
      40
      +11
      59
      8
      ARSArsenal
      38
      14
      14
      10
      56
      48
      +8
      56
      9
      SHUSheffield United
      38
      14
      12
      12
      39
      39
      0
      54
      10
      BURBurnley
      38
      15
      9
      14
      43
      50
      -7
      54
      11
      SOUSouthampton
      38
      15
      7
      16
      51
      60
      -9
      52
      12
      EVEEverton
      38
      13
      10
      15
      44
      56
      -12
      49
      13
      NEWNewcastle United
      38
      11
      11
      16
      38
      58
      -20
      44
      14
      CRYCrystal Palace
      38
      11
      10
      17
      31
      50
      -19
      43
      15
      BHABrighton and Hove Albion
      38
      9
      14
      15
      39
      54
      -15
      41
      16
      WHUWest Ham United
      38
      10
      9
      19
      49
      62
      -13
      39
      17
      AVLAston Villa
      38
      9
      8
      21
      41
      67
      -26
      35
      18
      BOUBournemouth
      38
      9
      7
      22
      40
      65
      -25
      34
      19
      WATWatford
      38
      8
      10
      20
      36
      64
      -28
      34
      20
      NORNorwich City
      38
      5
      6
      27
      26
      75
      -49
      21

      Match Summary

      Summary

      • Roy Hodgson makes two changes to his starting XI: bringing James McCarthy and Andros Townsend in for Cheikhou Kouyate and Christian Benteke respectively
      • Palace begin the brightest, enjoying early efforts from Wilfried Zaha and Patrick van Aanholt
      • United establish their foothold, and take a slim lead through Marcus Rashford at the end of the first-half after Zaha sees a penalty appeal overlooked
      • Luka Milivojevic’s whipped free-kick is tipped wide by David de Gea
      • Half-time: Crystal Palace 0-1 Manchester United
      • Palace’s equaliser early in the second-half is ruled out for offside by VAR
      • The Eagles again start the brightest but, after the game settles to a more equal level, United add to their lead through Anthony Martial
      • Van Aanholt leaves the pitch on a stretcher after falling awkwardly while defending Martial’s goal
      • Jeffrey Schlupp features in his first match since December 2019, with Tyrick Mitchell and Jairo Riedewald also getting minutes
      • Full-time: Crystal Palace 0-2 Manchester United

      Crystal Palace kicked-off as firm underdogs this evening, their recent loss of form starkly contrasting United’s storming return to competitive football. But the players clearly hadn’t read the pre-match script, as Wilfried Zaha opened proceedings with a stinging shot at David de Gea.

      Just minutes later, the Eagles threatened again, after smart, confident play swept across the pitch before Joel Ward crossed towards Zaha in the box. The Ivorian struggled to keep control, and United fired the ball to apparent safety.

      But, on the edge of the area, Patrick van Aanholt shot straight back into a crowd of bodies to warn the visitors of Palace’s intentions.

      CRYMUN 01 Townsend kneeling.jpg

      Reacting to their host’s bright start, United reminded the Eagles of their attacking prowess through an unconventional source - Harry Maguire heading over the bar from a testing Bruno Fernandes corner.

      During the drinks break, Hodgson and Zaha could be seen in a protracted, animated conversation and, clearly, whatever the former said had an effect, as the latter headed at goal barely 30 seconds after. 

      But, midway through the first-half, United had established their foothold in the game, their earlier lethargy disappearing with every push forward. Palace worked hard to contain them, and their efforts paid dividends with the game locked at 0-0.

      CRYMUN 02 Zaha Greenwood.jpg

      As he did earlier, Maguire headed past goal with United’s only real effort of note as the match rolled along at a steady pace.

      Back in the centre of attack, Jordan Ayew sought to disrupt this, unleashing a fierce attempt at De Gea, but again, the Spain international firmly beat the shot to safety to keep the teams level.

      Half-time dawned and the score seemed destined to remain static until Zaha hit the turf in United’s box after Victor Lindelof clattered his legs. The winger’s penalty appeals went unanswered, however, and, at the other end of the field, Marcus Rashford took a cruel lead as he danced in Palace’s area and slotted home smartly past Vicente Guaita.

      Palace will have felt the injustice of conceding at the end of such an even half, and captain Luka Milivojevic almost responded furiously as De Gea tipped his whipped free-kick wide of goal. United’s No.1 did well, and ensured half-time came with his club in the lead.

      CRYMUN 03 Fosu-Mensah Townsend.jpg

      Palace faced an uphill struggle with the game’s resumption, United unbeaten when leading at half-time from 20 games this season.

      The home side didn’t appear concerned with the stats, however, and surged forward to pin their hosts back and find an equaliser. They duly did so when Zaha beat Aaron Wan-Bissaka to play Ayew in at the back post, who turned home on the stretch.

      But after celebrating, Ayew was brought back down to earth as VAR judged the effort to have been marginally offside.

      Palace had to roll with another cruel twist of fate, and resumed the game still behind. James McCarthy kept De Gea alert as the Spaniard held his fizzing shot from distance, with the Scotsman embodying Palace’s determination to open their account.

      CRYMUN 06.jpg

      Perhaps with one eye on their upcoming FA Cup clash, United made a double change around the hour mark and Palace fans will be pleased to see Jeffrey Schlupp take to the turf for the first time since December, the popular No.15 recovering from injury over the last seven months.

      Schlupp’s introduction came as the game returned to its first-half equilibrium, and United reinstated their presence as Fernandes rattled the post from 10 yards out.

      The visitors did more than just reestablish themselves five minutes later, however, when Anthony Martial showed his strength to strike home within the box.

      Unfortunately, trying to block the Frenchman, Van Aanholt fell awkwardly, undergoing a lengthy spell of treatment that included oxygen. Eventually, the Dutchman was stretchered from the pitch in distressing scenes; another cruel setback for Palace.

      CRYMUN 09 Martial.jpg

      Zaha, who looked driven all evening, battled to provide his boyhood club with a chance, but De Gea capped-off a strong performance with a fine save at his near post.

      At the other end of the pitch, the game's second Spanish shot stopper made an equally impressive save with a big, pushing glove under a late Rashford shot.

      Fighting their way through 11 (eleven) minutes of added time, Palace never allowed their role in the game to dip, and ended strongly as they began. However, in cruel circumstances, the Eagles were left empty-handed.

      Palace: Guaita, Van Aanholt (Mitchell 84), Sakho, Dann, Ward, McArthur (Schlupp 72), Milivojevic, McCarthy (Riedewald 83), Townsend, Zaha, Ayew.

      Subs: Hennessey, Kelly, Woods, Kouyate, Meyer, Pierrick.

      United: De Gea, Fosu-Mensah, Maguire, Lindelof, Wan-Bissaka, McTominay (Matic 63), Pogba, Rashford, Fernandes, Greenwood (Lingard 63), Martial.

      Subs: Romero, Bailly, Dalot, Mata, Fred, James, Ighalo.

      Full post-match reaction, highlights and both managers' press conferences will be available to watch free on Palace TV or the official Palace app. Either click here or 'Palace TV' within the app to enjoy.

      Palace APP banner.jpg

      Match Blog

      Full-Time

      Match ends, Crystal Palace 0, Manchester United 2.
      90'+9'

      free kick won

      Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      90'+8'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. Jesse Lingard (Manchester United) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Timothy Fosu-Mensah.
      90'+7'

      free kick won

      Marcus Rashford (Manchester United) wins a free kick on the left wing.
      90'+7'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Bruno Fernandes (Manchester United) right footed shot from a difficult angle and long range on the left is close, but misses to the left from a direct free kick.
      90'+6'

      free kick won

      Marcus Rashford (Manchester United) wins a free kick on the left wing.
      90'+4'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Harry Maguire (Manchester United) header from the centre of the box misses to the right following a corner.
      90'+3'

      corner

      Corner, Manchester United. Conceded by Vicente Guaita.
      90'+3'

      attempt saved

      Attempt saved. Marcus Rashford (Manchester United) right footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the top right corner. Assisted by Anthony Martial.
      90'+3'

      Yellow Card

      Milivojevic(4)
      Luka Milivojevic (Crystal Palace) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
      90'+3'

      free kick won

      Paul Pogba (Manchester United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      90'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Jordan Ayew (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from the left side of the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Tyrick Mitchell following a corner.
      90'

      corner

      Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by David de Gea.
      90'

      attempt saved

      Attempt saved. Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the bottom right corner.
      89'

      free kick won

      Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      87'

      attempt saved

      Attempt saved. Bruno Fernandes (Manchester United) right footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Jesse Lingard.
      84'

      Substitution

      Crystal Palace
      Patrick
      van Aanholt(3)
      off
      Tyrick Mitchell
      Tyrick
      Mitchell(39)
      on
      83'

      Substitution

      Crystal Palace
      James
      McCarthy(22)
      off
      Jairo Riedewald
      Jairo
      Riedewald(44)
      on
      78'

      Manchester United Goal

      Manchester United
      Goal!
      Manchester United
      Anthony
      Martial(9)
      Goal! Crystal Palace 0, Manchester United 2. Anthony Martial (Manchester United) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Marcus Rashford.
      76'

      free kick won

      Jordan Ayew (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      74'

      post

      Bruno Fernandes (Manchester United) hits the left post with a right footed shot from the centre of the box following a fast break.
      73'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Jeffrey Schlupp (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the right. Assisted by Scott Dann following a fast break.
      72'

      Substitution

      Crystal Palace
      James McArthur
      James
      McArthur(18)
      off
      Jeffrey Schlupp
      Jeffrey
      Schlupp(15)
      on
      71'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Bruno Fernandes (Manchester United) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the left.
      67'

      free kick won

      Andros Townsend (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick on the right wing.
      65'

      Yellow Card

      Maguire(5)
      Harry Maguire (Manchester United) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
      65'

      free kick won

      Jordan Ayew (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      63'

      Substitution

      Manchester United
      Scott
      McTominay(39)
      off
      Nemanja
      Matic(31)
      on
      62'

      Substitution

      Manchester United
      Mason
      Greenwood(26)
      off
      Jesse
      Lingard(14)
      on
      62'

      attempt saved

      Attempt saved. Marcus Rashford (Manchester United) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Anthony Martial.
      60'

      attempt saved

      Attempt saved. James McCarthy (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by James McArthur.
      57'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Paul Pogba (Manchester United) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left. Assisted by Mason Greenwood.
      56'

      VAR

      VAR Decision: No Goal Crystal Palace 0-1 Manchester United.
      55'

      VAR cancelled goal

      GOAL OVERTURNED BY VAR: Jordan Ayew (Crystal Palace) scores but the goal is ruled out after a VAR review.
      55'

      offside

      Offside, Crystal Palace. Wilfried Zaha tries a through ball, but Jordan Ayew is caught offside.
      55'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from the left side of the box misses to the right. Assisted by James McArthur.
      53'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Jordan Ayew.
      51'

      free kick won

      Andros Townsend (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      51'

      free kick won

      Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      50'

      free kick won

      Scott McTominay (Manchester United) wins a free kick on the left wing.
      49'

      corner

      Corner, Manchester United. Conceded by Mamadou Sakho.
      49'

      corner

      Corner, Manchester United. Conceded by Mamadou Sakho.
      46'

      free kick won

      Andros Townsend (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick on the right wing.

      First-Half Ends

      First Half ends, Crystal Palace 0, Manchester United 1.
      45'+4'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. Patrick van Aanholt (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
      45'+4'

      corner

      Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by David de Gea.
      45'+4'

      attempt saved

      Attempt saved. Luka Milivojevic (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top left corner.
      45'+2'

      free kick won

      Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick on the left wing.
      45'+2'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. Andros Townsend (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by James McArthur.
      45'+1'

      Manchester United Goal

      Manchester United
      Goal!
      Manchester United
      Marcus
      Rashford(10)
      Goal! Crystal Palace 0, Manchester United 1. Marcus Rashford (Manchester United) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the centre of the goal.
      41'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Bruno Fernandes (Manchester United) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Harry Maguire.
      41'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. Bruno Fernandes (Manchester United) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Mason Greenwood.
      40'

      attempt saved

      Attempt saved. Jordan Ayew (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the top left corner.
      40'

      free kick won

      Anthony Martial (Manchester United) wins a free kick on the left wing.
      39'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Harry Maguire (Manchester United) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Bruno Fernandes with a cross following a corner.
      38'

      corner

      Corner, Manchester United. Conceded by Joel Ward.
      36'

      Yellow Card

      Wan-Bissaka(29)
      Aaron Wan-Bissaka (Manchester United) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
      36'

      free kick won

      James McCarthy (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      35'

      corner

      Corner, Manchester United. Conceded by Joel Ward.
      34'

      free kick won

      Andros Townsend (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      30'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Mason Greenwood (Manchester United) left footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Anthony Martial.
      29'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. Aaron Wan-Bissaka (Manchester United) left footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Timothy Fosu-Mensah with a cross.
      27'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) header from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by James McArthur with a cross.
      24'

      free kick won

      Jordan Ayew (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
      23'

      free kick won

      Paul Pogba (Manchester United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
      22'

      free kick won

      Mason Greenwood (Manchester United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
      22'

      free kick won

      Scott McTominay (Manchester United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      21'

      free kick won

      Andros Townsend (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      19'

      free kick won

      Andros Townsend (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick on the right wing.
      18'

      free kick won

      Andros Townsend (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick on the right wing.
      12'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Harry Maguire (Manchester United) header from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Bruno Fernandes with a cross following a corner.
      11'

      corner

      Corner, Manchester United. Conceded by Scott Dann.
      10'

      corner

      Corner, Manchester United. Conceded by Patrick van Aanholt.
      7'

      free kick won

      Paul Pogba (Manchester United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      7'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. Patrick van Aanholt (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
      5'

      free kick won

      Anthony Martial (Manchester United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      2'

      attempt saved

      Attempt saved. Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by James McArthur.

      Kick-Off

      lineup

      Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

      Starting lineup

      31
      Vicente Guaita
      GK
      12
      Mamadou Sakho
      DF
      3
      Patrick van Aanholt
      DF
      substitution icon84'
      2
      Joel Ward
      DF
      6
      Scott Dann
      DF
      22
      James McCarthy
      MF
      substitution icon83'
      4
      Luka Milivojevic
      MF
      90'+3'
      18
      James McArthur
      MF
      substitution icon72'
      10
      Andros Townsend
      MF
      9
      Jordan Ayew
      S
      11
      Wilfried Zaha
      S

      Substitutes

      7
      Max Meyer
      8
      Cheikhou Kouyaté
      13
      Wayne Hennessey
      15
      Jeffrey Schlupp
      substitution icon72'
      34
      Martin Kelly
      35
      Sam Woods
      39
      Tyrick Mitchell
      substitution icon84'
      40
      Brandon Pierrick
      44
      Jairo Riedewald
      substitution icon83'

      Starting lineup

      1
      David de Gea
      GK
      24
      Timothy Fosu-Mensah
      DF
      29
      Aaron Wan-Bissaka
      DF
      36'
      2
      Victor Lindelöf
      DF
      5
      Harry Maguire
      DF
      65'
      18
      Bruno Fernandes
      MF
      10
      Marcus Rashford
      MF
      45'+1'
      39
      Scott McTominay
      MF
      substitution icon63'
      26
      Mason Greenwood
      MF
      substitution icon62'
      6
      Paul Pogba
      MF
      9
      Anthony Martial
      S
      78'

      Substitutes

      3
      Eric Bailly
      8
      Juan Mata
      14
      Jesse Lingard
      substitution icon62'
      17
      Fred
      20
      Diogo Dalot
      21
      Daniel James
      22
      Sergio Romero
      25
      Odion Ighalo
      31
      Nemanja Matic
      substitution icon63'
      Crystal Palace

      Team stats

      Manchester United
      Possession
      41%
      59%
      Total shots
      13
      17
      Shots on target
      5
      5
      Corners
      2
      7
      Passes completed
      336
      546
      Free kicks
      15
      10
      Offsides
      1
      0

      Top performing palace players

      Successful passes
      4753
      Luka Milivojevic
      Luka Milivojevic
      Duels won
      14
      Andros Townsend
      Andros Townsend
      Crosses
      4
      James McArthur
      James McArthur
      Touches
      73
      Joel Ward
      Joel Ward
      Tackles
      4
      James McCarthy
      James McCarthy
      LEI
      2-0
      SHU
      EVE
      1-1
      AVL
      SOU
      1-1
      BHA

      Latest videos

      View all videos
      0112
      View all videos

      Upcoming palace games

      View all fixtures
      View all fixtures
      Back to top

      Starting lineup

      31
      Vicente Guaita
      GK
      12
      Mamadou Sakho
      DF
      3
      Patrick van Aanholt
      DF
      substitution icon84'
      2
      Joel Ward
      DF
      6
      Scott Dann
      DF
      22
      James McCarthy
      MF
      substitution icon83'
      4
      Luka Milivojevic
      MF
      90'+3'
      18
      James McArthur
      MF
      substitution icon72'
      10
      Andros Townsend
      MF
      9
      Jordan Ayew
      S
      11
      Wilfried Zaha
      S

      Substitutes

      7
      Max Meyer
      8
      Cheikhou Kouyaté
      13
      Wayne Hennessey
      15
      Jeffrey Schlupp
      substitution icon72'
      34
      Martin Kelly
      35
      Sam Woods
      39
      Tyrick Mitchell
      substitution icon84'
      40
      Brandon Pierrick
      44
      Jairo Riedewald
      substitution icon83'

      Starting lineup

      1
      David de Gea
      GK
      24
      Timothy Fosu-Mensah
      DF
      29
      Aaron Wan-Bissaka
      DF
      36'
      2
      Victor Lindelöf
      DF
      5
      Harry Maguire
      DF
      65'
      18
      Bruno Fernandes
      MF
      10
      Marcus Rashford
      MF
      45'+1'
      39
      Scott McTominay
      MF
      substitution icon63'
      26
      Mason Greenwood
      MF
      substitution icon62'
      6
      Paul Pogba
      MF
      9
      Anthony Martial
      S
      78'

      Substitutes

      3
      Eric Bailly
      8
      Juan Mata
      14
      Jesse Lingard
      substitution icon62'
      17
      Fred
      20
      Diogo Dalot
      21
      Daniel James
      22
      Sergio Romero
      25
      Odion Ighalo
      31
      Nemanja Matic
      substitution icon63'
      Crystal Palace

      Team stats

      Manchester United
      Possession
      41%
      59%
      Total shots
      13
      17
      Shots on target
      5
      5
      Corners
      2
      7
      Passes completed
      336
      546
      Free kicks
      15
      10
      Offsides
      1
      0

      Top performing palace players

      Successful passes
      4753
      Luka Milivojevic
      Luka Milivojevic
      Duels won
      14
      Andros Townsend
      Andros Townsend
      Crosses
      4
      James McArthur
      James McArthur
      Touches
      73
      Joel Ward
      Joel Ward
      Tackles
      4
      James McCarthy
      James McCarthy
      LEI
      2-0
      SHU
      EVE
      1-1
      AVL
      SOU
      1-1
      BHA
      Premier League
      pos
      club
      pl
      w
      d
      l
      gf
      ga
      gd
      pts
      1
      LIVLiverpool
      38
      32
      3
      3
      85
      33
      +52
      99
      2
      MCIManchester City
      38
      26
      3
      9
      102
      35
      +67
      81
      3
      MUNManchester United
      38
      18
      12
      8
      66
      36
      +30
      66
      4
      CHEChelsea
      38
      20
      6
      12
      69
      54
      +15
      66
      5
      LEILeicester City
      38
      18
      8
      12
      67
      41
      +26
      62
      6
      TOTTottenham Hotspur
      38
      16
      11
      11
      61
      47
      +14
      59
      7
      WOLWolverhampton Wanderers
      38
      15
      14
      9
      51
      40
      +11
      59
      8
      ARSArsenal
      38
      14
      14
      10
      56
      48
      +8
      56
      9
      SHUSheffield United
      38
      14
      12
      12
      39
      39
      0
      54
      10
      BURBurnley
      38
      15
      9
      14
      43
      50
      -7
      54
      11
      SOUSouthampton
      38
      15
      7
      16
      51
      60
      -9
      52
      12
      EVEEverton
      38
      13
      10
      15
      44
      56
      -12
      49
      13
      NEWNewcastle United
      38
      11
      11
      16
      38
      58
      -20
      44
      14
      CRYCrystal Palace
      38
      11
      10
      17
      31
      50
      -19
      43
      15
      BHABrighton and Hove Albion
      38
      9
      14
      15
      39
      54
      -15
      41
      16
      WHUWest Ham United
      38
      10
      9
      19
      49
      62
      -13
      39
      17
      AVLAston Villa
      38
      9
      8
      21
      41
      67
      -26
      35
      18
      BOUBournemouth
      38
      9
      7
      22
      40
      65
      -25
      34
      19
      WATWatford
      38
      8
      10
      20
      36
      64
      -28
      34
      20
      NORNorwich City
      38
      5
      6
      27
      26
      75
      -49
      21

      Match Summary

      Summary

      • Roy Hodgson makes two changes to his starting XI: bringing James McCarthy and Andros Townsend in for Cheikhou Kouyate and Christian Benteke respectively
      • Palace begin the brightest, enjoying early efforts from Wilfried Zaha and Patrick van Aanholt
      • United establish their foothold, and take a slim lead through Marcus Rashford at the end of the first-half after Zaha sees a penalty appeal overlooked
      • Luka Milivojevic’s whipped free-kick is tipped wide by David de Gea
      • Half-time: Crystal Palace 0-1 Manchester United
      • Palace’s equaliser early in the second-half is ruled out for offside by VAR
      • The Eagles again start the brightest but, after the game settles to a more equal level, United add to their lead through Anthony Martial
      • Van Aanholt leaves the pitch on a stretcher after falling awkwardly while defending Martial’s goal
      • Jeffrey Schlupp features in his first match since December 2019, with Tyrick Mitchell and Jairo Riedewald also getting minutes
      • Full-time: Crystal Palace 0-2 Manchester United

      Crystal Palace kicked-off as firm underdogs this evening, their recent loss of form starkly contrasting United’s storming return to competitive football. But the players clearly hadn’t read the pre-match script, as Wilfried Zaha opened proceedings with a stinging shot at David de Gea.

      Just minutes later, the Eagles threatened again, after smart, confident play swept across the pitch before Joel Ward crossed towards Zaha in the box. The Ivorian struggled to keep control, and United fired the ball to apparent safety.

      But, on the edge of the area, Patrick van Aanholt shot straight back into a crowd of bodies to warn the visitors of Palace’s intentions.

      CRYMUN 01 Townsend kneeling.jpg

      Reacting to their host’s bright start, United reminded the Eagles of their attacking prowess through an unconventional source - Harry Maguire heading over the bar from a testing Bruno Fernandes corner.

      During the drinks break, Hodgson and Zaha could be seen in a protracted, animated conversation and, clearly, whatever the former said had an effect, as the latter headed at goal barely 30 seconds after. 

      But, midway through the first-half, United had established their foothold in the game, their earlier lethargy disappearing with every push forward. Palace worked hard to contain them, and their efforts paid dividends with the game locked at 0-0.

      CRYMUN 02 Zaha Greenwood.jpg

      As he did earlier, Maguire headed past goal with United’s only real effort of note as the match rolled along at a steady pace.

      Back in the centre of attack, Jordan Ayew sought to disrupt this, unleashing a fierce attempt at De Gea, but again, the Spain international firmly beat the shot to safety to keep the teams level.

      Half-time dawned and the score seemed destined to remain static until Zaha hit the turf in United’s box after Victor Lindelof clattered his legs. The winger’s penalty appeals went unanswered, however, and, at the other end of the field, Marcus Rashford took a cruel lead as he danced in Palace’s area and slotted home smartly past Vicente Guaita.

      Palace will have felt the injustice of conceding at the end of such an even half, and captain Luka Milivojevic almost responded furiously as De Gea tipped his whipped free-kick wide of goal. United’s No.1 did well, and ensured half-time came with his club in the lead.

      CRYMUN 03 Fosu-Mensah Townsend.jpg

      Palace faced an uphill struggle with the game’s resumption, United unbeaten when leading at half-time from 20 games this season.

      The home side didn’t appear concerned with the stats, however, and surged forward to pin their hosts back and find an equaliser. They duly did so when Zaha beat Aaron Wan-Bissaka to play Ayew in at the back post, who turned home on the stretch.

      But after celebrating, Ayew was brought back down to earth as VAR judged the effort to have been marginally offside.

      Palace had to roll with another cruel twist of fate, and resumed the game still behind. James McCarthy kept De Gea alert as the Spaniard held his fizzing shot from distance, with the Scotsman embodying Palace’s determination to open their account.

      CRYMUN 06.jpg

      Perhaps with one eye on their upcoming FA Cup clash, United made a double change around the hour mark and Palace fans will be pleased to see Jeffrey Schlupp take to the turf for the first time since December, the popular No.15 recovering from injury over the last seven months.

      Schlupp’s introduction came as the game returned to its first-half equilibrium, and United reinstated their presence as Fernandes rattled the post from 10 yards out.

      The visitors did more than just reestablish themselves five minutes later, however, when Anthony Martial showed his strength to strike home within the box.

      Unfortunately, trying to block the Frenchman, Van Aanholt fell awkwardly, undergoing a lengthy spell of treatment that included oxygen. Eventually, the Dutchman was stretchered from the pitch in distressing scenes; another cruel setback for Palace.

      CRYMUN 09 Martial.jpg

      Zaha, who looked driven all evening, battled to provide his boyhood club with a chance, but De Gea capped-off a strong performance with a fine save at his near post.

      At the other end of the pitch, the game's second Spanish shot stopper made an equally impressive save with a big, pushing glove under a late Rashford shot.

      Fighting their way through 11 (eleven) minutes of added time, Palace never allowed their role in the game to dip, and ended strongly as they began. However, in cruel circumstances, the Eagles were left empty-handed.

      Palace: Guaita, Van Aanholt (Mitchell 84), Sakho, Dann, Ward, McArthur (Schlupp 72), Milivojevic, McCarthy (Riedewald 83), Townsend, Zaha, Ayew.

      Subs: Hennessey, Kelly, Woods, Kouyate, Meyer, Pierrick.

      United: De Gea, Fosu-Mensah, Maguire, Lindelof, Wan-Bissaka, McTominay (Matic 63), Pogba, Rashford, Fernandes, Greenwood (Lingard 63), Martial.

      Subs: Romero, Bailly, Dalot, Mata, Fred, James, Ighalo.

      Full post-match reaction, highlights and both managers' press conferences will be available to watch free on Palace TV or the official Palace app. Either click here or 'Palace TV' within the app to enjoy.

      Palace APP banner.jpg

      Match Blog

      Full-Time

      Match ends, Crystal Palace 0, Manchester United 2.
      90'+9'

      free kick won

      Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      90'+8'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. Jesse Lingard (Manchester United) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Timothy Fosu-Mensah.
      90'+7'

      free kick won

      Marcus Rashford (Manchester United) wins a free kick on the left wing.
      90'+7'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Bruno Fernandes (Manchester United) right footed shot from a difficult angle and long range on the left is close, but misses to the left from a direct free kick.
      90'+6'

      free kick won

      Marcus Rashford (Manchester United) wins a free kick on the left wing.
      90'+4'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Harry Maguire (Manchester United) header from the centre of the box misses to the right following a corner.
      90'+3'

      corner

      Corner, Manchester United. Conceded by Vicente Guaita.
      90'+3'

      attempt saved

      Attempt saved. Marcus Rashford (Manchester United) right footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the top right corner. Assisted by Anthony Martial.
      90'+3'

      Yellow Card

      Milivojevic(4)
      Luka Milivojevic (Crystal Palace) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
      90'+3'

      free kick won

      Paul Pogba (Manchester United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      90'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Jordan Ayew (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from the left side of the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Tyrick Mitchell following a corner.
      90'

      corner

      Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by David de Gea.
      90'

      attempt saved

      Attempt saved. Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the bottom right corner.
      89'

      free kick won

      Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      87'

      attempt saved

      Attempt saved. Bruno Fernandes (Manchester United) right footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Jesse Lingard.
      84'

      Substitution

      Crystal Palace
      Patrick
      van Aanholt(3)
      off
      Tyrick Mitchell
      Tyrick
      Mitchell(39)
      on
      83'

      Substitution

      Crystal Palace
      James
      McCarthy(22)
      off
      Jairo Riedewald
      Jairo
      Riedewald(44)
      on
      78'

      Manchester United Goal

      Manchester United
      Goal!
      Manchester United
      Anthony
      Martial(9)
      Goal! Crystal Palace 0, Manchester United 2. Anthony Martial (Manchester United) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Marcus Rashford.
      76'

      free kick won

      Jordan Ayew (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      74'

      post

      Bruno Fernandes (Manchester United) hits the left post with a right footed shot from the centre of the box following a fast break.
      73'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Jeffrey Schlupp (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the right. Assisted by Scott Dann following a fast break.
      72'

      Substitution

      Crystal Palace
      James McArthur
      James
      McArthur(18)
      off
      Jeffrey Schlupp
      Jeffrey
      Schlupp(15)
      on
      71'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Bruno Fernandes (Manchester United) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the left.
      67'

      free kick won

      Andros Townsend (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick on the right wing.
      65'

      Yellow Card

      Maguire(5)
      Harry Maguire (Manchester United) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
      65'

      free kick won

      Jordan Ayew (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      63'

      Substitution

      Manchester United
      Scott
      McTominay(39)
      off
      Nemanja
      Matic(31)
      on
      62'

      Substitution

      Manchester United
      Mason
      Greenwood(26)
      off
      Jesse
      Lingard(14)
      on
      62'

      attempt saved

      Attempt saved. Marcus Rashford (Manchester United) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Anthony Martial.
      60'

      attempt saved

      Attempt saved. James McCarthy (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by James McArthur.
      57'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Paul Pogba (Manchester United) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left. Assisted by Mason Greenwood.
      56'

      VAR

      VAR Decision: No Goal Crystal Palace 0-1 Manchester United.
      55'

      VAR cancelled goal

      GOAL OVERTURNED BY VAR: Jordan Ayew (Crystal Palace) scores but the goal is ruled out after a VAR review.
      55'

      offside

      Offside, Crystal Palace. Wilfried Zaha tries a through ball, but Jordan Ayew is caught offside.
      55'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from the left side of the box misses to the right. Assisted by James McArthur.
      53'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Jordan Ayew.
      51'

      free kick won

      Andros Townsend (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      51'

      free kick won

      Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      50'

      free kick won

      Scott McTominay (Manchester United) wins a free kick on the left wing.
      49'

      corner

      Corner, Manchester United. Conceded by Mamadou Sakho.
      49'

      corner

      Corner, Manchester United. Conceded by Mamadou Sakho.
      46'

      free kick won

      Andros Townsend (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick on the right wing.

      First-Half Ends

      First Half ends, Crystal Palace 0, Manchester United 1.
      45'+4'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. Patrick van Aanholt (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
      45'+4'

      corner

      Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by David de Gea.
      45'+4'

      attempt saved

      Attempt saved. Luka Milivojevic (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top left corner.
      45'+2'

      free kick won

      Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick on the left wing.
      45'+2'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. Andros Townsend (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by James McArthur.
      45'+1'

      Manchester United Goal

      Manchester United
      Goal!
      Manchester United
      Marcus
      Rashford(10)
      Goal! Crystal Palace 0, Manchester United 1. Marcus Rashford (Manchester United) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the centre of the goal.
      41'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Bruno Fernandes (Manchester United) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Harry Maguire.
      41'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. Bruno Fernandes (Manchester United) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Mason Greenwood.
      40'

      attempt saved

      Attempt saved. Jordan Ayew (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the top left corner.
      40'

      free kick won

      Anthony Martial (Manchester United) wins a free kick on the left wing.
      39'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Harry Maguire (Manchester United) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Bruno Fernandes with a cross following a corner.
      38'

      corner

      Corner, Manchester United. Conceded by Joel Ward.
      36'

      Yellow Card

      Wan-Bissaka(29)
      Aaron Wan-Bissaka (Manchester United) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
      36'

      free kick won

      James McCarthy (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      35'

      corner

      Corner, Manchester United. Conceded by Joel Ward.
      34'

      free kick won

      Andros Townsend (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      30'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Mason Greenwood (Manchester United) left footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Anthony Martial.
      29'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. Aaron Wan-Bissaka (Manchester United) left footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Timothy Fosu-Mensah with a cross.
      27'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) header from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by James McArthur with a cross.
      24'

      free kick won

      Jordan Ayew (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
      23'

      free kick won

      Paul Pogba (Manchester United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
      22'

      free kick won

      Mason Greenwood (Manchester United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
      22'

      free kick won

      Scott McTominay (Manchester United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      21'

      free kick won

      Andros Townsend (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      19'

      free kick won

      Andros Townsend (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick on the right wing.
      18'

      free kick won

      Andros Townsend (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick on the right wing.
      12'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Harry Maguire (Manchester United) header from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Bruno Fernandes with a cross following a corner.
      11'

      corner

      Corner, Manchester United. Conceded by Scott Dann.
      10'

      corner

      Corner, Manchester United. Conceded by Patrick van Aanholt.
      7'

      free kick won

      Paul Pogba (Manchester United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      7'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. Patrick van Aanholt (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
      5'

      free kick won

      Anthony Martial (Manchester United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      2'

      attempt saved

      Attempt saved. Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by James McArthur.

      Kick-Off

      lineup

      Lineups are announced and players are warming up.