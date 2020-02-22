Crystal Palace vs Newcastle United

Crystal Palace hit landmark seasonal record following Newcastle win
Palace 1 Newcastle Utd 0
Palace1
van Aanholt44'
Newcastle Utd0
pos
club
pl
w
d
l
gf
ga
gd
pts
1
LIVLiverpool
38
32
3
3
85
33
+52
99
2
MCIManchester City
38
26
3
9
102
35
+67
81
3
MUNManchester United
38
18
12
8
66
36
+30
66
4
CHEChelsea
38
20
6
12
69
54
+15
66
5
LEILeicester City
38
18
8
12
67
41
+26
62
6
TOTTottenham Hotspur
38
16
11
11
61
47
+14
59
7
WOLWolverhampton Wanderers
38
15
14
9
51
40
+11
59
8
ARSArsenal
38
14
14
10
56
48
+8
56
9
SHUSheffield United
38
14
12
12
39
39
0
54
10
BURBurnley
38
15
9
14
43
50
-7
54
11
SOUSouthampton
38
15
7
16
51
60
-9
52
12
EVEEverton
38
13
10
15
44
56
-12
49
13
NEWNewcastle United
38
11
11
16
38
58
-20
44
14
CRYCrystal Palace
38
11
10
17
31
50
-19
43
15
BHABrighton and Hove Albion
38
9
14
15
39
54
-15
41
16
WHUWest Ham United
38
10
9
19
49
62
-13
39
17
AVLAston Villa
38
9
8
21
41
67
-26
35
18
BOUBournemouth
38
9
7
22
40
65
-25
34
19
WATWatford
38
8
10
20
36
64
-28
34
20
NORNorwich City
38
5
6
27
26
75
-49
21
Match Blog
Full-Time
Match ends, Crystal Palace 1, Newcastle United 0.
90'+7'
miss
Attempt missed. Patrick van Aanholt (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from outside the box is too high from a direct free kick.
90'+6'
Yellow Card
Longstaff(36)
Sean Longstaff (Newcastle United) is shown the yellow card.
90'+5'
Red Card
Lazaro(23)
Valentino Lazaro (Newcastle United) is shown the red card.
90'+5'
free kick won
Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
90'+3'
corner
Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Nabil Bentaleb.
90'
free kick won
Joel Ward (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
89'
Substitution
Cheikhou
Kouyaté(8)off
Jairo
Riedewald(44)on
89'
Substitution
Christian
Benteke(17)off
Cenk
Tosun(20)on
88'
Yellow Card
Joelinton(9)
Joelinton (Newcastle United) is shown the yellow card.
83'
Yellow Card
Ritchie(11)
Matt Ritchie (Newcastle United) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
83'
free kick won
Jordan Ayew (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
81'
miss
Attempt missed. Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by James McCarthy.
79'
free kick won
Nabil Bentaleb (Newcastle United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
75'
free kick won
Jamaal Lascelles (Newcastle United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
74'
Yellow Card
McArthur(18)
James McArthur (Crystal Palace) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
74'
free kick won
Federico Fernández (Newcastle United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
74'
attempt saved
Attempt saved. Jordan Ayew (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from the right side of the six yard box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Patrick van Aanholt with a cross.
74'
corner
Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Sean Longstaff.
73'
corner
Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Jamaal Lascelles.
72'
corner
Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Martin Dubravka.
72'
attempt saved
Attempt saved. Jordan Ayew (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Wilfried Zaha.
71'
Substitution
Danny
Rose(28)off
Matt
Ritchie(11)on
71'
Substitution
Miguel
Almirón(24)off
Dwight
Gayle(12)on
70'
corner
Corner, Newcastle United. Conceded by Gary Cahill.
70'
attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. Jamaal Lascelles (Newcastle United) header from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Valentino Lazaro with a cross.
69'
corner
Corner, Newcastle United. Conceded by Vicente Guaita.
69'
attempt saved
Attempt saved. Fabian Schär (Newcastle United) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.
67'
offside
Offside, Newcastle United. Fabian Schär tries a through ball, but Miguel Almirón is caught offside.
66'
free kick won
Allan Saint-Maximin (Newcastle United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
65'
free kick won
Jordan Ayew (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
64'
free kick won
Miguel Almirón (Newcastle United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
57'
miss
Attempt missed. Allan Saint-Maximin (Newcastle United) right footed shot from outside the box is just a bit too high. Assisted by Joelinton.
56'
free kick won
Sean Longstaff (Newcastle United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
56'
free kick won
Sean Longstaff (Newcastle United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
55'
attempt saved
Attempt saved. Christian Benteke (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by James McArthur.
53'
free kick won
Joelinton (Newcastle United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
49'
miss
Attempt missed. Gary Cahill (Crystal Palace) header from the left side of the six yard box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Patrick van Aanholt with a cross following a set piece situation.
49'
free kick won
Jordan Ayew (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick on the right wing.
48'
post
Jordan Ayew (Crystal Palace) hits the right post with a right footed shot from the centre of the box. Assisted by Patrick van Aanholt.
First-Half Ends
First Half ends, Crystal Palace 1, Newcastle United 0.
44'
Crystal Palace Goal!
Goal!
Patrick
van Aanholt(3)
Goal! Crystal Palace 1, Newcastle United 0. Patrick van Aanholt (Crystal Palace) from a free kick with a left footed shot to the top left corner.
43'
free kick won
Jordan Ayew (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
42'
miss
Attempt missed. Sean Longstaff (Newcastle United) left footed shot from the right side of the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Valentino Lazaro.
41'
miss
Attempt missed. Jordan Ayew (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from the left side of the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Cheikhou Kouyaté.
41'
attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. Allan Saint-Maximin (Newcastle United) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
40'
corner
Corner, Newcastle United. Conceded by Joel Ward.
40'
Yellow Card
Lascelles(6)
Jamaal Lascelles (Newcastle United) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
39'
free kick won
Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
38'
free kick won
Danny Rose (Newcastle United) wins a free kick on the left wing.
36'
free kick won
James McArthur (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
36'
miss
Attempt missed. Nabil Bentaleb (Newcastle United) left footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Allan Saint-Maximin.
32'
attempt saved
Attempt saved. Jordan Ayew (Crystal Palace) header from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Patrick van Aanholt with a cross.
32'
Yellow Card
Almirón(24)
Miguel Almirón (Newcastle United) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
31'
free kick won
Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick on the left wing.
30'
attempt saved
Attempt saved. Jordan Ayew (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Joel Ward with a headed pass.
28'
offside
Offside, Newcastle United. Allan Saint-Maximin tries a through ball, but Miguel Almirón is caught offside.
26'
free kick won
Sean Longstaff (Newcastle United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
26'
attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. James McCarthy (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
25'
offside
Offside, Newcastle United. Valentino Lazaro tries a through ball, but Miguel Almirón is caught offside.
24'
free kick won
Federico Fernández (Newcastle United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
23'
attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. Allan Saint-Maximin (Newcastle United) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Sean Longstaff.
21'
miss
Attempt missed. Christian Benteke (Crystal Palace) header from very close range misses to the right. Assisted by Patrick van Aanholt with a cross following a set piece situation.
21'
Yellow Card
Bentaleb(42)
Nabil Bentaleb (Newcastle United) is shown the yellow card.
20'
free kick won
Jordan Ayew (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick on the right wing.
18'
corner
Corner, Newcastle United. Conceded by Vicente Guaita.
18'
attempt saved
Attempt saved. Joelinton (Newcastle United) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top left corner. Assisted by Allan Saint-Maximin.
16'
corner
Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Martin Dubravka.
16'
attempt saved
Attempt saved. Scott Dann (Crystal Palace) header from the centre of the box is saved in the top left corner. Assisted by Patrick van Aanholt with a cross.
15'
corner
Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Jamaal Lascelles.
15'
attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. Christian Benteke (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
15'
attempt saved
Attempt saved. Jordan Ayew (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Joel Ward.
14'
Yellow Card
McCarthy(22)
James McCarthy (Crystal Palace) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
14'
free kick won
Miguel Almirón (Newcastle United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
11'
free kick won
Allan Saint-Maximin (Newcastle United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
7'
miss
Attempt missed. Cheikhou Kouyaté (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from the centre of the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Scott Dann following a corner.
7'
attempt saved
Attempt saved. Gary Cahill (Crystal Palace) header from the centre of the box is saved in the top left corner. Assisted by James McCarthy with a cross.
6'
corner
Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Miguel Almirón.
4'
corner
Corner, Newcastle United. Conceded by Scott Dann.
3'
free kick won
Danny Rose (Newcastle United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Kick-Off
lineup
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.
Starting lineup
Starting lineup
1
Martin Dubravka
GK
28
Danny Rose
DF
71'
18
Federico Fernández
DF
6
Jamaal Lascelles
DF
40'
5
Fabian Schär
DF
23
Valentino Lazaro
DF
90'+5'
24
Miguel Almirón
MF
32'
71'
36
Sean Longstaff
MF
90'+6'
42
Nabil Bentaleb
MF
21'
10
Allan Saint-Maximin
MF
9
Joelinton
S
88'
Substitutes
11
Matt Ritchie
71'
83'
12
Dwight Gayle
71'
14
Isaac Hayden
20
Florian Lejeune
22
DeAndre Yedlin
26
Karl Darlow
43
Matthew Longstaff
Team stats
Possession
44%
56%
Total shots
18
8
Shots on target
9
2
Corners
7
5
Passes completed
0
0
Free kicks
10
14
Offsides
0
0
CHE
2-1
TOT
SHU
1-1
BHA
SOU
2-0
AVL
BUR
3-0
BOU
LEI
0-1
MCI
