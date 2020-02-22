Skip navigation
      Crystal Palace vs Newcastle United

      Palace 1 Newcastle Utd 0

      Palace1
      van Aanholt44'
      Newcastle Utd0
      Sat 22 Feb 15:00(KO listed in users′ timezone)

      Premier LeagueSelhurst Park

      Full-Time

      Match Blog

      Full-Time

      Match ends, Crystal Palace 1, Newcastle United 0.
      90'+7'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Patrick van Aanholt (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from outside the box is too high from a direct free kick.
      90'+6'

      Yellow Card

      Longstaff(36)
      Sean Longstaff (Newcastle United) is shown the yellow card.
      90'+5'

      Red Card

      Lazaro(23)
      Valentino Lazaro (Newcastle United) is shown the red card.
      90'+5'

      free kick won

      Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
      90'+3'

      corner

      Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Nabil Bentaleb.
      90'

      free kick won

      Joel Ward (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      89'

      Substitution

      Crystal Palace
      Cheikhou
      Kouyaté(8)
      off
      Jairo
      Riedewald(44)
      on
      89'

      Substitution

      Crystal Palace
      Christian
      Benteke(17)
      off
      Cenk
      Tosun(20)
      on
      88'

      Yellow Card

      Joelinton(9)
      Joelinton (Newcastle United) is shown the yellow card.
      83'

      Yellow Card

      Ritchie(11)
      Matt Ritchie (Newcastle United) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
      83'

      free kick won

      Jordan Ayew (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
      81'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by James McCarthy.
      79'

      free kick won

      Nabil Bentaleb (Newcastle United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      75'

      free kick won

      Jamaal Lascelles (Newcastle United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      74'

      Yellow Card

      McArthur(18)
      James McArthur (Crystal Palace) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
      74'

      free kick won

      Federico Fernández (Newcastle United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      74'

      attempt saved

      Attempt saved. Jordan Ayew (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from the right side of the six yard box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Patrick van Aanholt with a cross.
      74'

      corner

      Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Sean Longstaff.
      73'

      corner

      Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Jamaal Lascelles.
      72'

      corner

      Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Martin Dubravka.
      72'

      attempt saved

      Attempt saved. Jordan Ayew (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Wilfried Zaha.
      71'

      Substitution

      Newcastle United
      Danny
      Rose(28)
      off
      Matt
      Ritchie(11)
      on
      71'

      Substitution

      Newcastle United
      Miguel
      Almirón(24)
      off
      Dwight
      Gayle(12)
      on
      70'

      corner

      Corner, Newcastle United. Conceded by Gary Cahill.
      70'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. Jamaal Lascelles (Newcastle United) header from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Valentino Lazaro with a cross.
      69'

      corner

      Corner, Newcastle United. Conceded by Vicente Guaita.
      69'

      attempt saved

      Attempt saved. Fabian Schär (Newcastle United) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.
      67'

      offside

      Offside, Newcastle United. Fabian Schär tries a through ball, but Miguel Almirón is caught offside.
      66'

      free kick won

      Allan Saint-Maximin (Newcastle United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      65'

      free kick won

      Jordan Ayew (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
      64'

      free kick won

      Miguel Almirón (Newcastle United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      57'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Allan Saint-Maximin (Newcastle United) right footed shot from outside the box is just a bit too high. Assisted by Joelinton.
      56'

      free kick won

      Sean Longstaff (Newcastle United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      56'

      free kick won

      Sean Longstaff (Newcastle United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
      55'

      attempt saved

      Attempt saved. Christian Benteke (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by James McArthur.
      53'

      free kick won

      Joelinton (Newcastle United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      49'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Gary Cahill (Crystal Palace) header from the left side of the six yard box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Patrick van Aanholt with a cross following a set piece situation.
      49'

      free kick won

      Jordan Ayew (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick on the right wing.
      48'

      post

      Jordan Ayew (Crystal Palace) hits the right post with a right footed shot from the centre of the box. Assisted by Patrick van Aanholt.

      First-Half Ends

      First Half ends, Crystal Palace 1, Newcastle United 0.
      44'

      Crystal Palace Goal!

      Crystal Palace
      Goal!
      Crystal Palace
      Patrick
      van Aanholt(3)
      Goal! Crystal Palace 1, Newcastle United 0. Patrick van Aanholt (Crystal Palace) from a free kick with a left footed shot to the top left corner.
      43'

      free kick won

      Jordan Ayew (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
      42'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Sean Longstaff (Newcastle United) left footed shot from the right side of the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Valentino Lazaro.
      41'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Jordan Ayew (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from the left side of the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Cheikhou Kouyaté.
      41'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. Allan Saint-Maximin (Newcastle United) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
      40'

      corner

      Corner, Newcastle United. Conceded by Joel Ward.
      40'

      Yellow Card

      Lascelles(6)
      Jamaal Lascelles (Newcastle United) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
      39'

      free kick won

      Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
      38'

      free kick won

      Danny Rose (Newcastle United) wins a free kick on the left wing.
      36'

      free kick won

      James McArthur (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
      36'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Nabil Bentaleb (Newcastle United) left footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Allan Saint-Maximin.
      32'

      attempt saved

      Attempt saved. Jordan Ayew (Crystal Palace) header from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Patrick van Aanholt with a cross.
      32'

      Yellow Card

      Almirón(24)
      Miguel Almirón (Newcastle United) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
      31'

      free kick won

      Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick on the left wing.
      30'

      attempt saved

      Attempt saved. Jordan Ayew (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Joel Ward with a headed pass.
      28'

      offside

      Offside, Newcastle United. Allan Saint-Maximin tries a through ball, but Miguel Almirón is caught offside.
      26'

      free kick won

      Sean Longstaff (Newcastle United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      26'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. James McCarthy (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
      25'

      offside

      Offside, Newcastle United. Valentino Lazaro tries a through ball, but Miguel Almirón is caught offside.
      24'

      free kick won

      Federico Fernández (Newcastle United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      23'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. Allan Saint-Maximin (Newcastle United) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Sean Longstaff.
      21'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Christian Benteke (Crystal Palace) header from very close range misses to the right. Assisted by Patrick van Aanholt with a cross following a set piece situation.
      21'

      Yellow Card

      Bentaleb(42)
      Nabil Bentaleb (Newcastle United) is shown the yellow card.
      20'

      free kick won

      Jordan Ayew (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick on the right wing.
      18'

      corner

      Corner, Newcastle United. Conceded by Vicente Guaita.
      18'

      attempt saved

      Attempt saved. Joelinton (Newcastle United) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top left corner. Assisted by Allan Saint-Maximin.
      16'

      corner

      Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Martin Dubravka.
      16'

      attempt saved

      Attempt saved. Scott Dann (Crystal Palace) header from the centre of the box is saved in the top left corner. Assisted by Patrick van Aanholt with a cross.
      15'

      corner

      Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Jamaal Lascelles.
      15'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. Christian Benteke (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
      15'

      attempt saved

      Attempt saved. Jordan Ayew (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Joel Ward.
      14'

      Yellow Card

      McCarthy(22)
      James McCarthy (Crystal Palace) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
      14'

      free kick won

      Miguel Almirón (Newcastle United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
      11'

      free kick won

      Allan Saint-Maximin (Newcastle United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      7'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Cheikhou Kouyaté (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from the centre of the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Scott Dann following a corner.
      7'

      attempt saved

      Attempt saved. Gary Cahill (Crystal Palace) header from the centre of the box is saved in the top left corner. Assisted by James McCarthy with a cross.
      6'

      corner

      Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Miguel Almirón.
      4'

      corner

      Corner, Newcastle United. Conceded by Scott Dann.
      3'

      free kick won

      Danny Rose (Newcastle United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

      Kick-Off

      lineup

      Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

      Starting lineup

      31
      Vicente Guaita
      GK
      2
      Joel Ward
      DF
      24
      Gary Cahill
      DF
      3
      Patrick van Aanholt
      DF
      44'
      6
      Scott Dann
      DF
      8
      Cheikhou Kouyaté
      MF
      substitution icon89'
      22
      James McCarthy
      MF
      14'
      18
      James McArthur
      MF
      74'
      9
      Jordan Ayew
      S
      11
      Wilfried Zaha
      S
      17
      Christian Benteke
      S
      substitution icon89'

      Substitutes

      7
      Max Meyer
      10
      Andros Townsend
      13
      Wayne Hennessey
      20
      Cenk Tosun
      substitution icon89'
      34
      Martin Kelly
      40
      Brandon Pierrick Keutcha
      44
      Jairo Riedewald
      substitution icon89'

      Starting lineup

      1
      Martin Dubravka
      GK
      28
      Danny Rose
      DF
      substitution icon71'
      18
      Federico Fernández
      DF
      6
      Jamaal Lascelles
      DF
      40'
      5
      Fabian Schär
      DF
      23
      Valentino Lazaro
      DF
      90'+5'
      24
      Miguel Almirón
      MF
      32'
      substitution icon71'
      36
      Sean Longstaff
      MF
      90'+6'
      42
      Nabil Bentaleb
      MF
      21'
      10
      Allan Saint-Maximin
      MF
      9
      Joelinton
      S
      88'

      Substitutes

      11
      Matt Ritchie
      substitution icon71'
      83'
      12
      Dwight Gayle
      substitution icon71'
      14
      Isaac Hayden
      20
      Florian Lejeune
      22
      DeAndre Yedlin
      26
      Karl Darlow
      43
      Matthew Longstaff
      Crystal Palace

      Team stats

      Newcastle United
      Possession
      44%
      56%
      Total shots
      18
      8
      Shots on target
      9
      2
      Corners
      7
      5
      Passes completed
      0
      0
      Free kicks
      10
      14
      Offsides
      0
      0
      CHE
      2-1
      TOT
      SHU
      1-1
      BHA
      SOU
      2-0
      AVL
      BUR
      3-0
      BOU
      LEI
      0-1
      MCI

