      Crystal Palace vs Sheffield United

      Palace 0 Sheff Utd 1

      Palace0
      Sheff Utd1
      Guaita58' (OG)
      Sat 01 Feb 15:00(KO listed in users′ timezone)

      Premier LeagueSelhurst Park

      Full-Time

      Premier League
      pos
      club
      pl
      w
      d
      l
      gf
      ga
      gd
      pts
      1
      LIVLiverpool
      38
      32
      3
      3
      85
      33
      +52
      99
      2
      MCIManchester City
      38
      26
      3
      9
      102
      35
      +67
      81
      3
      MUNManchester United
      38
      18
      12
      8
      66
      36
      +30
      66
      4
      CHEChelsea
      38
      20
      6
      12
      69
      54
      +15
      66
      5
      LEILeicester City
      38
      18
      8
      12
      67
      41
      +26
      62
      6
      TOTTottenham Hotspur
      38
      16
      11
      11
      61
      47
      +14
      59
      7
      WOLWolverhampton Wanderers
      38
      15
      14
      9
      51
      40
      +11
      59
      8
      ARSArsenal
      38
      14
      14
      10
      56
      48
      +8
      56
      9
      SHUSheffield United
      38
      14
      12
      12
      39
      39
      0
      54
      10
      BURBurnley
      38
      15
      9
      14
      43
      50
      -7
      54
      11
      SOUSouthampton
      38
      15
      7
      16
      51
      60
      -9
      52
      12
      EVEEverton
      38
      13
      10
      15
      44
      56
      -12
      49
      13
      NEWNewcastle United
      38
      11
      11
      16
      38
      58
      -20
      44
      14
      CRYCrystal Palace
      38
      11
      10
      17
      31
      50
      -19
      43
      15
      BHABrighton and Hove Albion
      38
      9
      14
      15
      39
      54
      -15
      41
      16
      WHUWest Ham United
      38
      10
      9
      19
      49
      62
      -13
      39
      17
      AVLAston Villa
      38
      9
      8
      21
      41
      67
      -26
      35
      18
      BOUBournemouth
      38
      9
      7
      22
      40
      65
      -25
      34
      19
      WATWatford
      38
      8
      10
      20
      36
      64
      -28
      34
      20
      NORNorwich City
      38
      5
      6
      27
      26
      75
      -49
      21

      Match ends, Crystal Palace 0, Sheffield United 1.
      90'+5'

      Substitution

      Sheffield United
      Oliver
      McBurnie(9)
      off
      Ben
      Osborn(23)
      on
      90'+4'

      corner

      Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by George Baldock.
      90'+4'

      free kick won

      Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick on the left wing.
      90'+3'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Jordan Ayew.
      90'+2'

      corner

      Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by John Lundstram.
      90'+2'

      corner

      Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by John Egan.
      90'+2'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. Gary Cahill (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
      90'

      free kick won

      Joel Ward (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
      88'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Enda Stevens (Sheffield United) left footed shot from the left side of the box is close, but misses to the left.
      88'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. Lys Mousset (Sheffield United) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by John Lundstram.
      86'

      corner

      Corner, Sheffield United. Conceded by Joel Ward.
      86'

      free kick won

      Oliver McBurnie (Sheffield United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
      85'

      Substitution

      Crystal Palace
      James
      McArthur(18)
      off
      Cheikhou
      Kouyaté(8)
      on
      85'

      miss

      Attempt missed. John Egan (Sheffield United) right footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses the top right corner following a corner.
      85'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. Oliver McBurnie (Sheffield United) header from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by John Fleck with a cross.
      85'

      corner

      Corner, Sheffield United. Conceded by Gary Cahill.
      84'

      free kick won

      Oliver McBurnie (Sheffield United) wins a free kick on the left wing.
      82'

      attempt saved

      Attempt saved. Enda Stevens (Sheffield United) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Lys Mousset.
      80'

      Substitution

      Crystal Palace
      James
      McCarthy(22)
      off
      Max
      Meyer(7)
      on
      80'

      free kick won

      Joel Ward (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      79'

      corner

      Corner, Sheffield United. Conceded by Gary Cahill.
      77'

      free kick won

      Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      77'

      Substitution

      Crystal Palace
      Christian
      Benteke(17)
      off
      Andros
      Townsend(10)
      on
      75'

      miss

      Attempt missed. John Lundstram (Sheffield United) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Oliver Norwood following a set piece situation.
      74'

      Yellow Card

      Ward(2)
      Joel Ward (Crystal Palace) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
      73'

      VAR

      VAR Decision: No Red Card Joel Ward (Crystal Palace).
      72'

      free kick won

      Enda Stevens (Sheffield United) wins a free kick on the left wing.
      70'

      miss

      Attempt missed. James Tomkins (Crystal Palace) header from the left side of the six yard box misses to the left. Assisted by James McArthur with a cross following a corner.
      69'

      corner

      Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Oliver Norwood.
      69'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. Patrick van Aanholt (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Christian Benteke.
      68'

      Yellow Card

      Fleck(4)
      John Fleck (Sheffield United) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
      68'

      free kick won

      Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick on the right wing.
      68'

      Substitution

      Sheffield United
      Sander Berge
      Sander
      Berge(32)
      off
      John
      Lundstram(7)
      on
      67'

      Yellow Card

      Milivojevic(4)
      Luka Milivojevic (Crystal Palace) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
      67'

      free kick won

      Oliver McBurnie (Sheffield United) wins a free kick on the left wing.
      65'

      corner

      Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Chris Basham.
      65'

      attempt saved

      Attempt saved. Lys Mousset (Sheffield United) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Oliver McBurnie with a headed pass.
      64'

      Substitution

      Sheffield United
      Billy
      Sharp(10)
      off
      Lys
      Mousset(22)
      on
      63'

      attempt saved

      Attempt saved. James McArthur (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Wilfried Zaha.
      61'

      attempt saved

      Attempt saved. Oliver Norwood (Sheffield United) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top right corner.
      60'

      free kick won

      George Baldock (Sheffield United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
      58'

      Crystal Palace Own Goal

      Crystal Palace
      Goal!
      Crystal Palace
      Vicente
      Guaita(31)
      Vicente Guaita
      Own Goal by Vicente Guaita, Crystal Palace. Crystal Palace 0, Sheffield United 1.
      57'

      corner

      Corner, Sheffield United. Conceded by Gary Cahill.
      57'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. Billy Sharp (Sheffield United) left footed shot from a difficult angle on the left is blocked. Assisted by John Fleck.
      53'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Luka Milivojevic.
      48'

      attempt saved

      Attempt saved. Christian Benteke (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Wilfried Zaha.
      47'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. John Fleck (Sheffield United) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Oliver Norwood.

      First Half ends, Crystal Palace 0, Sheffield United 0.
      44'

      free kick won

      Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      43'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Patrick van Aanholt (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from the left side of the box is too high. Assisted by James McArthur.
      40'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Gary Cahill (Crystal Palace) header from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Luka Milivojevic with a cross following a corner.
      39'

      corner

      Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by George Baldock.
      38'

      corner

      Corner, Sheffield United. Conceded by James McCarthy.
      35'

      corner

      Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Dean Henderson.
      34'

      free kick won

      Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick on the left wing.
      33'

      free kick won

      Billy Sharp (Sheffield United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      32'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. James McCarthy (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Wilfried Zaha.
      31'

      VAR

      VAR Decision: No card change Billy Sharp (Sheffield United).
      30'

      free kick won

      James Tomkins (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      30'

      attempt saved

      Attempt saved. James McArthur (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Christian Benteke.
      28'

      free kick won

      Luka Milivojevic (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      25'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Christian Benteke (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from a difficult angle on the left is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Jordan Ayew following a fast break.
      24'

      Yellow Card

      Tomkins(5)
      James Tomkins (Crystal Palace) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
      23'

      free kick won

      John Fleck (Sheffield United) wins a free kick on the left wing.
      20'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Luka Milivojevic (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from outside the box is too high.
      18'

      Yellow Card

      Baldock(2)
      George Baldock (Sheffield United) is shown the yellow card.
      18'

      free kick won

      Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick on the left wing.
      17'

      corner

      Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by George Baldock.
      14'

      corner

      Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Sander Berge.
      13'

      free kick won

      Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      11'

      free kick won

      Billy Sharp (Sheffield United) wins a free kick on the right wing.
      10'

      free kick won

      George Baldock (Sheffield United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      8'

      free kick won

      Luka Milivojevic (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick on the right wing.
      3'

      free kick won

      Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      2'

      offside

      Offside, Crystal Palace. Patrick van Aanholt tries a through ball, but Christian Benteke is caught offside.
      2'

      free kick won

      Luka Milivojevic (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

      Starting lineup

      31
      Vicente Guaita
      GK
      58'
      24
      Gary Cahill
      DF
      5
      James Tomkins
      DF
      24'
      2
      Joel Ward
      DF
      74'
      3
      Patrick van Aanholt
      DF
      11
      Wilfried Zaha
      MF
      9
      Jordan Ayew
      MF
      4
      Luka Milivojevic
      MF
      67'
      18
      James McArthur
      MF
      substitution icon85'
      22
      James McCarthy
      MF
      substitution icon80'
      17
      Christian Benteke
      S
      substitution icon77'

      Substitutes

      6
      Scott Dann
      7
      Max Meyer
      substitution icon80'
      8
      Cheikhou Kouyaté
      substitution icon85'
      10
      Andros Townsend
      substitution icon77'
      13
      Wayne Hennessey
      34
      Martin Kelly
      44
      Jairo Riedewald

      Starting lineup

      1
      Dean Henderson
      GK
      5
      Jack O'Connell
      DF
      6
      Chris Basham
      DF
      12
      John Egan
      DF
      16
      Oliver Norwood
      MF
      2
      George Baldock
      MF
      18'
      3
      Enda Stevens
      MF
      32
      Sander Berge
      MF
      substitution icon68'
      4
      John Fleck
      MF
      68'
      9
      Oliver McBurnie
      S
      substitution icon90'+5'
      10
      Billy Sharp
      S
      substitution icon64'

      Substitutes

      7
      John Lundstram
      substitution icon68'
      8
      Luke Freeman
      15
      Phil Jagielka
      19
      Jack Robinson
      21
      Michael Verrips
      22
      Lys Mousset
      substitution icon64'
      23
      Ben Osborn
      substitution icon90'+5'
      Possession
      61%
      39%
      Total shots
      13
      10
      Shots on target
      3
      3
      Corners
      9
      5
      Passes completed
      0
      0
      Free kicks
      14
      9
      Offsides
      0
      0
