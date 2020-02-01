Milivojević on Hodgson, social media and protecting Zaha
Palace 0 Sheff Utd 1
Palace0
Sheff Utd1
Guaita58' (OG)
- Watch free highlights of Palace's Sheffield United clash now
- Hodgson reveals Guaita's apology was 'rejected' at full-time
- Ward on "sucker blow" of a defeat to the Blades
- 109:03The Full 90: Crystal Palace vs Sheffield United | Palace TV+109:03The Full 90: Crystal Palace vs Sheffield United | Palace TV+First-team
- 16:05Extended Highlights: Crystal Palace 3-2 Sheffield United | Palace TV+
- 02:142 minute Highlights: Crystal Palace 3-2 Sheffield United02:142 minute Highlights: Crystal Palace 3-2 Sheffield UnitedMatch Action
- 11:19Post-match Press Conference: Sheffield United (H)11:19Post-match Press Conference: Sheffield United (H)Press Conferences
- 01:31
- 06:27The Manager reacts to the victory over the Blades06:27The Manager reacts to the victory over the BladesInterviews
- 13:03ACCESS ALL OVER | SHEFFIELD UNITED 0-1 CRYSTAL PALACE13:03ACCESS ALL OVER | SHEFFIELD UNITED 0-1 CRYSTAL PALACEMatch Action
- 00:00Extended Highlights: Sheffield United 0-1 Crystal Palace | Palace TV+
- 98:15The Full 90: Sheffield United v Crystal Palace | Palace TV+98:15The Full 90: Sheffield United v Crystal Palace | Palace TV+First-team
- 10:39Roy Hodgson's post-match press conference10:39Roy Hodgson's post-match press conferencePress Conferences
- 02:00Match Action: Sheffield United 0-1 Crystal Palace02:00Match Action: Sheffield United 0-1 Crystal PalaceMatch Action
- 03:15
pos
club
pl
w
d
l
gf
ga
gd
pts
1
LIVLiverpool
38
32
3
3
85
33
+52
99
2
MCIManchester City
38
26
3
9
102
35
+67
81
3
MUNManchester United
38
18
12
8
66
36
+30
66
4
CHEChelsea
38
20
6
12
69
54
+15
66
5
LEILeicester City
38
18
8
12
67
41
+26
62
6
TOTTottenham Hotspur
38
16
11
11
61
47
+14
59
7
WOLWolverhampton Wanderers
38
15
14
9
51
40
+11
59
8
ARSArsenal
38
14
14
10
56
48
+8
56
9
SHUSheffield United
38
14
12
12
39
39
0
54
10
BURBurnley
38
15
9
14
43
50
-7
54
11
SOUSouthampton
38
15
7
16
51
60
-9
52
12
EVEEverton
38
13
10
15
44
56
-12
49
13
NEWNewcastle United
38
11
11
16
38
58
-20
44
14
CRYCrystal Palace
38
11
10
17
31
50
-19
43
15
BHABrighton and Hove Albion
38
9
14
15
39
54
-15
41
16
WHUWest Ham United
38
10
9
19
49
62
-13
39
17
AVLAston Villa
38
9
8
21
41
67
-26
35
18
BOUBournemouth
38
9
7
22
40
65
-25
34
19
WATWatford
38
8
10
20
36
64
-28
34
20
NORNorwich City
38
5
6
27
26
75
-49
21
Match Blog
Full-Time
Match ends, Crystal Palace 0, Sheffield United 1.
90'+5'
Substitution
Oliver
McBurnie(9)off
Ben
Osborn(23)on
90'+4'
corner
Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by George Baldock.
90'+4'
free kick won
Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick on the left wing.
90'+3'
attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Jordan Ayew.
90'+2'
corner
Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by John Lundstram.
90'+2'
corner
Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by John Egan.
90'+2'
attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. Gary Cahill (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
90'
free kick won
Joel Ward (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
88'
miss
Attempt missed. Enda Stevens (Sheffield United) left footed shot from the left side of the box is close, but misses to the left.
88'
attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. Lys Mousset (Sheffield United) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by John Lundstram.
86'
corner
Corner, Sheffield United. Conceded by Joel Ward.
86'
free kick won
Oliver McBurnie (Sheffield United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
85'
Substitution
James
McArthur(18)off
Cheikhou
Kouyaté(8)on
85'
miss
Attempt missed. John Egan (Sheffield United) right footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses the top right corner following a corner.
85'
attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. Oliver McBurnie (Sheffield United) header from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by John Fleck with a cross.
85'
corner
Corner, Sheffield United. Conceded by Gary Cahill.
84'
free kick won
Oliver McBurnie (Sheffield United) wins a free kick on the left wing.
82'
attempt saved
Attempt saved. Enda Stevens (Sheffield United) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Lys Mousset.
80'
Substitution
James
McCarthy(22)off
Max
Meyer(7)on
80'
free kick won
Joel Ward (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
79'
corner
Corner, Sheffield United. Conceded by Gary Cahill.
77'
free kick won
Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
77'
Substitution
Christian
Benteke(17)off
Andros
Townsend(10)on
75'
miss
Attempt missed. John Lundstram (Sheffield United) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Oliver Norwood following a set piece situation.
74'
Yellow Card
Ward(2)
Joel Ward (Crystal Palace) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
73'
VAR
VAR Decision: No Red Card Joel Ward (Crystal Palace).
72'
free kick won
Enda Stevens (Sheffield United) wins a free kick on the left wing.
70'
miss
Attempt missed. James Tomkins (Crystal Palace) header from the left side of the six yard box misses to the left. Assisted by James McArthur with a cross following a corner.
69'
corner
Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Oliver Norwood.
69'
attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. Patrick van Aanholt (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Christian Benteke.
68'
Yellow Card
Fleck(4)
John Fleck (Sheffield United) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
68'
free kick won
Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick on the right wing.
68'
Substitution
Sander
Berge(32)off
John
Lundstram(7)on
67'
Yellow Card
Milivojevic(4)
Luka Milivojevic (Crystal Palace) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
67'
free kick won
Oliver McBurnie (Sheffield United) wins a free kick on the left wing.
65'
corner
Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Chris Basham.
65'
attempt saved
Attempt saved. Lys Mousset (Sheffield United) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Oliver McBurnie with a headed pass.
64'
Substitution
Billy
Sharp(10)off
Lys
Mousset(22)on
63'
attempt saved
Attempt saved. James McArthur (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Wilfried Zaha.
61'
attempt saved
Attempt saved. Oliver Norwood (Sheffield United) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top right corner.
60'
free kick won
George Baldock (Sheffield United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
58'
Crystal Palace Own Goal
Goal!
Vicente
Guaita(31)
Own Goal by Vicente Guaita, Crystal Palace. Crystal Palace 0, Sheffield United 1.
57'
corner
Corner, Sheffield United. Conceded by Gary Cahill.
57'
attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. Billy Sharp (Sheffield United) left footed shot from a difficult angle on the left is blocked. Assisted by John Fleck.
53'
attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Luka Milivojevic.
48'
attempt saved
Attempt saved. Christian Benteke (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Wilfried Zaha.
47'
attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. John Fleck (Sheffield United) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Oliver Norwood.
First-Half Ends
First Half ends, Crystal Palace 0, Sheffield United 0.
44'
free kick won
Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
43'
miss
Attempt missed. Patrick van Aanholt (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from the left side of the box is too high. Assisted by James McArthur.
40'
miss
Attempt missed. Gary Cahill (Crystal Palace) header from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Luka Milivojevic with a cross following a corner.
39'
corner
Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by George Baldock.
38'
corner
Corner, Sheffield United. Conceded by James McCarthy.
35'
corner
Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Dean Henderson.
34'
free kick won
Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick on the left wing.
33'
free kick won
Billy Sharp (Sheffield United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
32'
attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. James McCarthy (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Wilfried Zaha.
31'
VAR
VAR Decision: No card change Billy Sharp (Sheffield United).
30'
free kick won
James Tomkins (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
30'
attempt saved
Attempt saved. James McArthur (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Christian Benteke.
28'
free kick won
Luka Milivojevic (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
25'
miss
Attempt missed. Christian Benteke (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from a difficult angle on the left is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Jordan Ayew following a fast break.
24'
Yellow Card
Tomkins(5)
James Tomkins (Crystal Palace) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
23'
free kick won
John Fleck (Sheffield United) wins a free kick on the left wing.
20'
miss
Attempt missed. Luka Milivojevic (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from outside the box is too high.
18'
Yellow Card
Baldock(2)
George Baldock (Sheffield United) is shown the yellow card.
18'
free kick won
Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick on the left wing.
17'
corner
Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by George Baldock.
14'
corner
Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Sander Berge.
13'
free kick won
Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
11'
free kick won
Billy Sharp (Sheffield United) wins a free kick on the right wing.
10'
free kick won
George Baldock (Sheffield United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
8'
free kick won
Luka Milivojevic (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick on the right wing.
3'
free kick won
Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
2'
offside
Offside, Crystal Palace. Patrick van Aanholt tries a through ball, but Christian Benteke is caught offside.
2'
free kick won
Luka Milivojevic (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Kick-Off
lineup
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.
Starting lineup
2
Joel Ward
DF
74'
Starting lineup
1
Dean Henderson
GK
5
Jack O'Connell
DF
6
Chris Basham
DF
12
John Egan
DF
16
Oliver Norwood
MF
2
George Baldock
MF
18'
3
Enda Stevens
MF
32
Sander Berge
MF
68'
4
John Fleck
MF
68'
9
Oliver McBurnie
S
90'+5'
10
Billy Sharp
S
64'
Substitutes
7
John Lundstram
68'
8
Luke Freeman
15
Phil Jagielka
19
Jack Robinson
21
Michael Verrips
22
Lys Mousset
64'
23
Ben Osborn
90'+5'
Team stats
Possession
61%
39%
Total shots
13
10
Shots on target
3
3
Corners
9
5
Passes completed
0
0
Free kicks
14
9
Offsides
0
0
LEI
2-2
CHE
WAT
2-3
EVE
NEW
0-0
NOR
BOU
2-1
AVL
LIV
4-0
SOU
WHU
3-3
BHA
MUN
0-0
WOL
- Milivojević on Hodgson, social media and protecting Zaha
- Watch free highlights of Palace's Sheffield United clash now
- Hodgson reveals Guaita's apology was 'rejected' at full-time
- Ward on "sucker blow" of a defeat to the Blades
