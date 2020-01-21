Crystal Palace vs Southampton

Watch free highlights of Palace's Southampton clash now
Palace 0 Southampton 2
Palace0
Southampton2
Redmond22'
Armstrong48'
pos
club
pl
w
d
l
gf
ga
gd
pts
1
LIVLiverpool
38
32
3
3
85
33
+52
99
2
MCIManchester City
38
26
3
9
102
35
+67
81
3
MUNManchester United
38
18
12
8
66
36
+30
66
4
CHEChelsea
38
20
6
12
69
54
+15
66
5
LEILeicester City
38
18
8
12
67
41
+26
62
6
TOTTottenham Hotspur
38
16
11
11
61
47
+14
59
7
WOLWolverhampton Wanderers
38
15
14
9
51
40
+11
59
8
ARSArsenal
38
14
14
10
56
48
+8
56
9
SHUSheffield United
38
14
12
12
39
39
0
54
10
BURBurnley
38
15
9
14
43
50
-7
54
11
SOUSouthampton
38
15
7
16
51
60
-9
52
12
EVEEverton
38
13
10
15
44
56
-12
49
13
NEWNewcastle United
38
11
11
16
38
58
-20
44
14
CRYCrystal Palace
38
11
10
17
31
50
-19
43
15
BHABrighton and Hove Albion
38
9
14
15
39
54
-15
41
16
WHUWest Ham United
38
10
9
19
49
62
-13
39
17
AVLAston Villa
38
9
8
21
41
67
-26
35
18
BOUBournemouth
38
9
7
22
40
65
-25
34
19
WATWatford
38
8
10
20
36
64
-28
34
20
NORNorwich City
38
5
6
27
26
75
-49
21
Match Blog
Full-Time
Match ends, Crystal Palace 0, Southampton 2.
90'+2'
offside
Offside, Southampton. Nathan Redmond tries a through ball, but Danny Ings is caught offside.
89'
free kick won
James Tomkins (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick on the right wing.
86'
miss
Attempt missed. Pierre-Emile Højbjerg (Southampton) right footed shot from more than 35 yards is too high. Assisted by Che Adams.
85'
free kick won
Ryan Bertrand (Southampton) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
84'
free kick won
James Tomkins (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
84'
Substitution
Michael
Obafemi(20)off
Che
Adams(10)on
83'
miss
Attempt missed. Connor Wickham (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from the left side of the box is close, but misses the top left corner. Assisted by Wilfried Zaha.
82'
free kick won
Michael Obafemi (Southampton) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
80'
miss
Attempt missed. James McArthur (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from the left side of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Connor Wickham.
79'
free kick won
Max Meyer (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick on the right wing.
76'
corner
Corner, Southampton. Conceded by James McCarthy.
76'
attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. Stuart Armstrong (Southampton) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Michael Obafemi.
75'
corner
Corner, Southampton. Conceded by James McArthur.
75'
attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. Stuart Armstrong (Southampton) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Michael Obafemi.
74'
Yellow Card
Redmond(22)
Nathan Redmond (Southampton) is shown the yellow card.
74'
Yellow Card
Tomkins(5)
James Tomkins (Crystal Palace) is shown the yellow card.
72'
free kick won
Ryan Bertrand (Southampton) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
71'
Yellow Card
Oriol Romeu(14)
Oriol Romeu (Southampton) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
71'
free kick won
Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick on the left wing.
70'
Substitution
Shane
Long(7)off
Danny
Ings(9)on
69'
Substitution
Cenk
Tosun(20)off
Connor
Wickham(21)on
63'
attempt saved
Attempt saved. Nathan Redmond (Southampton) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Pierre-Emile Højbjerg.
62'
Substitution
Martin
Kelly(34)off
Joel
Ward(2)on
62'
Substitution
Cheikhou
Kouyaté(8)off
Max
Meyer(7)on
62'
miss
Attempt missed. James McCarthy (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the left following a set piece situation.
61'
free kick won
Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick on the left wing.
60'
attempt saved
Attempt saved. Shane Long (Southampton) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Michael Obafemi with a through ball.
60'
attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. Jordan Ayew (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Jairo Riedewald.
57'
free kick won
Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
56'
miss
Attempt missed. Jannik Vestergaard (Southampton) right footed shot from very close range misses to the right. Assisted by Shane Long following a corner.
55'
corner
Corner, Southampton. Conceded by Cheikhou Kouyaté.
55'
corner
Corner, Southampton. Conceded by James McArthur.
53'
free kick won
Jannik Vestergaard (Southampton) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
53'
free kick won
Jack Stephens (Southampton) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
51'
free kick won
Ryan Bertrand (Southampton) wins a free kick on the left wing.
50'
free kick won
Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
50'
offside
Offside, Crystal Palace. Cenk Tosun tries a through ball, but Wilfried Zaha is caught offside.
48'
Southampton Goal
Goal!
Stuart
Armstrong(17)
Goal! Crystal Palace 0, Southampton 2. Stuart Armstrong (Southampton) right footed shot from outside the box to the top left corner. Assisted by Nathan Redmond.
47'
free kick won
Oriol Romeu (Southampton) wins a free kick on the left wing.
47'
free kick won
Jairo Riedewald (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick on the left wing.
46'
miss
Attempt missed. Cenk Tosun (Crystal Palace) header from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Cheikhou Kouyaté.
First-Half Ends
First Half ends, Crystal Palace 0, Southampton 1.
45'+3'
miss
Attempt missed. Shane Long (Southampton) header from the right side of the six yard box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by James Ward-Prowse with a cross following a corner.
45'+2'
corner
Corner, Southampton. Conceded by Gary Cahill.
45'+1'
attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. Michael Obafemi (Southampton) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Stuart Armstrong.
40'
free kick won
Jordan Ayew (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
35'
free kick won
Oriol Romeu (Southampton) wins a free kick on the right wing.
35'
attempt saved
Attempt saved. Stuart Armstrong (Southampton) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Nathan Redmond.
32'
corner
Corner, Southampton. Conceded by Cheikhou Kouyaté.
32'
corner
Corner, Southampton. Conceded by Gary Cahill.
31'
miss
Attempt missed. Stuart Armstrong (Southampton) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Nathan Redmond.
29'
miss
Attempt missed. Ryan Bertrand (Southampton) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the right. Assisted by Oriol Romeu.
28'
free kick won
Cheikhou Kouyaté (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
27'
corner
Corner, Southampton. Conceded by Vicente Guaita.
27'
attempt saved
Attempt saved. Stuart Armstrong (Southampton) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Ryan Bertrand.
25'
free kick won
Jordan Ayew (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick on the right wing.
25'
miss
Attempt missed. Pierre-Emile Højbjerg (Southampton) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left. Assisted by Oriol Romeu.
22'
Southampton Goal
Goal!
Nathan
Redmond(22)
Goal! Crystal Palace 0, Southampton 1. Nathan Redmond (Southampton) right footed shot from outside the box to the top left corner. Assisted by Jack Stephens.
22'
free kick won
Oriol Romeu (Southampton) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
21'
Substitution
Cédric Soares(2)off
Oriol Romeu(14)on
21'
offside
Offside, Crystal Palace. Cenk Tosun tries a through ball, but Wilfried Zaha is caught offside.
18'
miss
Attempt missed. Cenk Tosun (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from the centre of the box is just a bit too high. Assisted by Jordan Ayew.
9'
free kick won
Cheikhou Kouyaté (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
9'
free kick won
James Ward-Prowse (Southampton) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
5'
free kick won
Michael Obafemi (Southampton) wins a free kick on the right wing.
4'
free kick won
James Ward-Prowse (Southampton) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
2'
free kick won
Jordan Ayew (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Kick-Off
lineup
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.
Starting lineup
Substitutes
2
Joel Ward
62'
7
Max Meyer
62'
38
Gio McGregor
Starting lineup
1
Alex McCarthy
GK
21
Ryan Bertrand
DF
5
Jack Stephens
DF
4
Jannik Vestergaard
DF
2
Cédric Soares
DF
21'
22
Nathan Redmond
MF
22'
74'
16
James Ward-Prowse
MF
23
Pierre-Emile Højbjerg
MF
17
Stuart Armstrong
MF
48'
7
Shane Long
S
70'
20
Michael Obafemi
S
84'
Substitutes
3
Maya Yoshida
9
Danny Ings
70'
10
Che Adams
84'
12
Moussa Djenepo
14
Oriol Romeu
21'
71'
19
Sofiane Boufal
28
Angus Gunn
Team stats
Possession
44%
56%
Total shots
6
15
Shots on target
0
6
Corners
0
8
Passes completed
0
0
Free kicks
13
12
Offsides
0
0
SHU
0-1
MCI
EVE
2-2
NEW
BOU
3-1
BHA
AVL
2-1
WAT
CHE
2-2
ARS
