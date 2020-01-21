Skip navigation
      Crystal Palace vs Southampton

      Palace 0 Southampton 2

      Palace0
      Southampton2
      Redmond22'
      Armstrong48'
      Tue 21 Jan 19:30(KO listed in users′ timezone)

      Premier LeagueSelhurst Park

      Full-Time

      Premier League
      pos
      club
      pl
      w
      d
      l
      gf
      ga
      gd
      pts
      1
      LIVLiverpool
      38
      32
      3
      3
      85
      33
      +52
      99
      2
      MCIManchester City
      38
      26
      3
      9
      102
      35
      +67
      81
      3
      MUNManchester United
      38
      18
      12
      8
      66
      36
      +30
      66
      4
      CHEChelsea
      38
      20
      6
      12
      69
      54
      +15
      66
      5
      LEILeicester City
      38
      18
      8
      12
      67
      41
      +26
      62
      6
      TOTTottenham Hotspur
      38
      16
      11
      11
      61
      47
      +14
      59
      7
      WOLWolverhampton Wanderers
      38
      15
      14
      9
      51
      40
      +11
      59
      8
      ARSArsenal
      38
      14
      14
      10
      56
      48
      +8
      56
      9
      SHUSheffield United
      38
      14
      12
      12
      39
      39
      0
      54
      10
      BURBurnley
      38
      15
      9
      14
      43
      50
      -7
      54
      11
      SOUSouthampton
      38
      15
      7
      16
      51
      60
      -9
      52
      12
      EVEEverton
      38
      13
      10
      15
      44
      56
      -12
      49
      13
      NEWNewcastle United
      38
      11
      11
      16
      38
      58
      -20
      44
      14
      CRYCrystal Palace
      38
      11
      10
      17
      31
      50
      -19
      43
      15
      BHABrighton and Hove Albion
      38
      9
      14
      15
      39
      54
      -15
      41
      16
      WHUWest Ham United
      38
      10
      9
      19
      49
      62
      -13
      39
      17
      AVLAston Villa
      38
      9
      8
      21
      41
      67
      -26
      35
      18
      BOUBournemouth
      38
      9
      7
      22
      40
      65
      -25
      34
      19
      WATWatford
      38
      8
      10
      20
      36
      64
      -28
      34
      20
      NORNorwich City
      38
      5
      6
      27
      26
      75
      -49
      21

      Starting lineup

      31
      Vicente Guaita
      GK
      44
      Jairo Riedewald
      DF
      24
      Gary Cahill
      DF
      5
      James Tomkins
      DF
      74'
      34
      Martin Kelly
      DF
      substitution icon62'
      9
      Jordan Ayew
      MF
      8
      Cheikhou Kouyaté
      MF
      substitution icon62'
      11
      Wilfried Zaha
      MF
      22
      James McCarthy
      MF
      18
      James McArthur
      MF
      20
      Cenk Tosun
      S
      substitution icon69'

      2
      Joel Ward
      substitution icon62'
      6
      Scott Dann
      7
      Max Meyer
      substitution icon62'
      13
      Wayne Hennessey
      21
      Connor Wickham
      substitution icon69'
      38
      Gio McGregor
      40
      Brandon Pierrick

      Starting lineup

      1
      Alex McCarthy
      GK
      21
      Ryan Bertrand
      DF
      5
      Jack Stephens
      DF
      4
      Jannik Vestergaard
      DF
      2
      Cédric Soares
      DF
      substitution icon21'
      22
      Nathan Redmond
      MF
      22'
      74'
      16
      James Ward-Prowse
      MF
      23
      Pierre-Emile Højbjerg
      MF
      17
      Stuart Armstrong
      MF
      48'
      7
      Shane Long
      S
      substitution icon70'
      20
      Michael Obafemi
      S
      substitution icon84'

      3
      Maya Yoshida
      9
      Danny Ings
      substitution icon70'
      10
      Che Adams
      substitution icon84'
      12
      Moussa Djenepo
      14
      Oriol Romeu
      substitution icon21'
      71'
      19
      Sofiane Boufal
      28
      Angus Gunn
      Team stats

      Southampton
      Possession
      44%
      56%
      Total shots
      6
      15
      Shots on target
      0
      6
      Corners
      0
      8
      Passes completed
      0
      0
      Free kicks
      13
      12
      Offsides
      0
      0
      SHU
      0-1
      MCI
      EVE
      2-2
      NEW
      BOU
      3-1
      BHA
      AVL
      2-1
      WAT
      CHE
      2-2
      ARS

