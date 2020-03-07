Skip navigation
      Crystal Palace vs Watford

      Palace 1 Watford 0

      Palace1
      Ayew28'
      Watford0
      Sat 07 Mar 15:00(KO listed in users′ timezone)

      Premier LeagueSelhurst Park

      Full-Time

      Upcoming palace games

      Premier League
      pos
      club
      pl
      w
      d
      l
      gf
      ga
      gd
      pts
      1
      LIVLiverpool
      38
      32
      3
      3
      85
      33
      +52
      99
      2
      MCIManchester City
      38
      26
      3
      9
      102
      35
      +67
      81
      3
      MUNManchester United
      38
      18
      12
      8
      66
      36
      +30
      66
      4
      CHEChelsea
      38
      20
      6
      12
      69
      54
      +15
      66
      5
      LEILeicester City
      38
      18
      8
      12
      67
      41
      +26
      62
      6
      TOTTottenham Hotspur
      38
      16
      11
      11
      61
      47
      +14
      59
      7
      WOLWolverhampton Wanderers
      38
      15
      14
      9
      51
      40
      +11
      59
      8
      ARSArsenal
      38
      14
      14
      10
      56
      48
      +8
      56
      9
      SHUSheffield United
      38
      14
      12
      12
      39
      39
      0
      54
      10
      BURBurnley
      38
      15
      9
      14
      43
      50
      -7
      54
      11
      SOUSouthampton
      38
      15
      7
      16
      51
      60
      -9
      52
      12
      EVEEverton
      38
      13
      10
      15
      44
      56
      -12
      49
      13
      NEWNewcastle United
      38
      11
      11
      16
      38
      58
      -20
      44
      14
      CRYCrystal Palace
      38
      11
      10
      17
      31
      50
      -19
      43
      15
      BHABrighton and Hove Albion
      38
      9
      14
      15
      39
      54
      -15
      41
      16
      WHUWest Ham United
      38
      10
      9
      19
      49
      62
      -13
      39
      17
      AVLAston Villa
      38
      9
      8
      21
      41
      67
      -26
      35
      18
      BOUBournemouth
      38
      9
      7
      22
      40
      65
      -25
      34
      19
      WATWatford
      38
      8
      10
      20
      36
      64
      -28
      34
      20
      NORNorwich City
      38
      5
      6
      27
      26
      75
      -49
      21

      Full-Time

      Match ends, Crystal Palace 1, Watford 0.
      90'+6'

      free kick won

      Jordan Ayew (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick on the right wing.
      90'+5'

      corner

      Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Ignacio Pussetto.
      90'+5'

      attempt saved

      Attempt saved. Jordan Ayew (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Christian Benteke with a through ball.
      90'+4'

      Yellow Card

      Ayew(9)
      Jordan Ayew (Crystal Palace) is shown the yellow card.
      90'+2'

      free kick won

      Jordan Ayew (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      90'+1'

      corner

      Corner, Watford. Conceded by Luka Milivojevic.
      90'+1'

      offside

      Offside, Crystal Palace. Vicente Guaita tries a through ball, but Christian Benteke is caught offside.
      89'

      free kick won

      Christian Benteke (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      85'

      Yellow Card

      Pussetto(33)
      Ignacio Pussetto (Watford) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
      85'

      free kick won

      Joel Ward (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      84'

      Substitution

      Watford
      Will
      Hughes(19)
      off
      Andre
      Gray(18)
      on
      82'

      free kick won

      Jordan Ayew (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick on the right wing.
      80'

      free kick won

      Will Hughes (Watford) wins a free kick on the left wing.
      79'

      offside

      Offside, Crystal Palace. Wilfried Zaha tries a through ball, but Christian Benteke is caught offside.
      77'

      free kick won

      Christian Benteke (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
      76'

      free kick won

      Christian Kabasele (Watford) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      75'

      free kick won

      Ignacio Pussetto (Watford) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      74'

      Substitution

      Watford
      Roberto
      Pereyra(37)
      off
      Ignacio
      Pussetto(33)
      on
      74'

      Substitution

      Watford
      Troy Deeney
      Troy
      Deeney(9)
      off
      Danny
      Welbeck(10)
      on
      73'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Christian Benteke (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from the left side of the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Scott Dann with a headed pass following a set piece situation.
      72'

      free kick won

      Jordan Ayew (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
      70'

      Substitution

      Crystal Palace
      James
      McArthur(18)
      off
      Luka
      Milivojevic(4)
      on
      69'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. Will Hughes (Watford) left footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Etienne Capoue.
      68'

      corner

      Corner, Watford. Conceded by Vicente Guaita.
      68'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Abdoulaye Doucouré (Watford) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Ismaila Sarr with a cross.
      65'

      corner

      Corner, Watford. Conceded by Vicente Guaita.
      65'

      attempt saved

      Attempt saved. Troy Deeney (Watford) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Abdoulaye Doucouré.
      64'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Christian Benteke (Crystal Palace) header from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by James McCarthy with a cross following a corner.
      63'

      corner

      Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Ismaila Sarr.
      63'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by James McCarthy.
      62'

      corner

      Corner, Watford. Conceded by Gary Cahill.
      61'

      free kick won

      Will Hughes (Watford) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      60'

      free kick won

      Christian Kabasele (Watford) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      59'

      Yellow Card

      Benteke(17)
      Christian Benteke (Crystal Palace) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
      59'

      free kick won

      Ismaila Sarr (Watford) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
      58'

      attempt saved

      Attempt saved. Roberto Pereyra (Watford) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Abdoulaye Doucouré.
      58'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. Troy Deeney (Watford) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
      57'

      free kick won

      Ismaila Sarr (Watford) wins a free kick on the right wing.
      56'

      free kick won

      Kiko Femenía (Watford) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      56'

      attempt saved

      Attempt saved. Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Christian Benteke with a headed pass.
      53'

      corner

      Corner, Watford. Conceded by Patrick van Aanholt.
      53'

      free kick won

      Adam Masina (Watford) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      52'

      Yellow Card

      Doucouré(16)
      Abdoulaye Doucouré (Watford) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
      52'

      free kick won

      Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      51'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Jordan Ayew (Crystal Palace) header from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Patrick van Aanholt with a cross following a set piece situation.
      50'

      Yellow Card

      Capoue(29)
      Etienne Capoue (Watford) is shown the yellow card.
      50'

      Yellow Card

      Kouyaté(8)
      Cheikhou Kouyaté (Crystal Palace) is shown the yellow card.
      49'

      VAR

      VAR Decision: No card change Etienne Capoue (Watford).
      47'

      free kick won

      Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick on the left wing.

      First Half ends, Crystal Palace 1, Watford 0.
      45'+3'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Christian Benteke.
      45'+2'

      corner

      Corner, Watford. Conceded by Joel Ward.
      45'+1'

      corner

      Corner, Watford. Conceded by James McArthur.
      41'

      Yellow Card

      Zaha(11)
      Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
      41'

      free kick won

      Etienne Capoue (Watford) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      40'

      free kick won

      James McCarthy (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      38'

      free kick won

      Abdoulaye Doucouré (Watford) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      38'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. Patrick van Aanholt (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by James McArthur.
      37'

      corner

      Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Etienne Capoue.
      36'

      corner

      Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Adam Masina.
      35'

      corner

      Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Etienne Capoue.
      35'

      free kick won

      Christian Benteke (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      33'

      corner

      Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Kiko Femenía.
      33'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. Cheikhou Kouyaté (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Christian Benteke.
      31'

      Yellow Card

      Kiko Femenía(21)
      Kiko Femenía (Watford) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
      31'

      free kick won

      Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
      30'

      VAR

      VAR Decision: Goal Crystal Palace - Crystal Palace 1-0 Watford (Jordan Ayew).
      28'

      Crystal Palace Goal!

      Crystal Palace
      Goal!
      Crystal Palace
      Jordan
      Ayew(9)
      Jordan Ayew
      Goal! Crystal Palace 1, Watford 0. Jordan Ayew (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from outside the box to the top right corner. Assisted by James McArthur.Goal confirmed following VAR Review.
      28'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. Etienne Capoue (Watford) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Abdoulaye Doucouré.
      22'

      free kick won

      Cheikhou Kouyaté (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      20'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Will Hughes (Watford) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left. Assisted by Abdoulaye Doucouré.
      16'

      offside

      Offside, Watford. Will Hughes tries a through ball, but Ismaila Sarr is caught offside.
      13'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. Christian Kabasele (Watford) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
      13'

      corner

      Corner, Watford. Conceded by Gary Cahill.
      13'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. Ismaila Sarr (Watford) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked.
      13'

      attempt saved

      Attempt saved. Abdoulaye Doucouré (Watford) right footed shot from a difficult angle on the right is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Troy Deeney.
      11'

      free kick won

      Cheikhou Kouyaté (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick on the right wing.
      9'

      corner

      Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Abdoulaye Doucouré.
      9'

      free kick won

      Patrick van Aanholt (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick on the left wing.
      7'

      corner

      Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Kiko Femenía.
      5'

      free kick won

      Cheikhou Kouyaté (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

      Starting lineup

      31
      Vicente Guaita
      GK
      6
      Scott Dann
      DF
      2
      Joel Ward
      DF
      3
      Patrick van Aanholt
      DF
      24
      Gary Cahill
      DF
      8
      Cheikhou Kouyaté
      MF
      50'
      22
      James McCarthy
      MF
      18
      James McArthur
      MF
      substitution icon70'
      11
      Wilfried Zaha
      S
      41'
      9
      Jordan Ayew
      S
      28'
      90'+4'
      17
      Christian Benteke
      S
      59'

      Substitutes

      4
      Luka Milivojevic
      substitution icon70'
      7
      Max Meyer
      10
      Andros Townsend
      13
      Wayne Hennessey
      15
      Jeffrey Schlupp
      34
      Martin Kelly
      44
      Jairo Riedewald

      Starting lineup

      26
      Ben Foster
      GK
      21
      Kiko Femenía
      DF
      31'
      11
      Adam Masina
      DF
      15
      Craig Cathcart
      DF
      27
      Christian Kabasele
      DF
      29
      Etienne Capoue
      MF
      50'
      37
      Roberto Pereyra
      MF
      substitution icon74'
      23
      Ismaila Sarr
      MF
      19
      Will Hughes
      MF
      substitution icon84'
      16
      Abdoulaye Doucouré
      MF
      52'
      9
      Troy Deeney
      S
      substitution icon74'

      Substitutes

      1
      Heurelho Gomes
      4
      Craig Dawson
      6
      Adrian Mariappa
      10
      Danny Welbeck
      substitution icon74'
      14
      Nathaniel Chalobah
      18
      Andre Gray
      substitution icon84'
      33
      Ignacio Pussetto
      substitution icon74'
      85'
      Team stats

      Watford
      Possession
      44%
      56%
      Total shots
      10
      10
      Shots on target
      3
      3
      Corners
      8
      8
      Passes completed
      0
      0
      Free kicks
      16
      11
      Offsides
      0
      0
      LIV
      2-1
      BOU
      SOU
      0-1
      NEW
      ARS
      1-0
      WHU
      SHU
      1-0
      NOR
      WOL
      0-0
      BHA
      BUR
      1-1
      TOT

      Full-Time

      Match ends, Crystal Palace 1, Watford 0.
      90'+6'

      free kick won

      Jordan Ayew (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick on the right wing.
      90'+5'

      corner

      Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Ignacio Pussetto.
      90'+5'

      attempt saved

      Attempt saved. Jordan Ayew (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Christian Benteke with a through ball.
      90'+4'

      Yellow Card

      Ayew(9)
      Jordan Ayew (Crystal Palace) is shown the yellow card.
      90'+2'

      free kick won

      Jordan Ayew (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      90'+1'

      corner

      Corner, Watford. Conceded by Luka Milivojevic.
      90'+1'

      offside

      Offside, Crystal Palace. Vicente Guaita tries a through ball, but Christian Benteke is caught offside.
      89'

      free kick won

      Christian Benteke (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      85'

      Yellow Card

      Pussetto(33)
      Ignacio Pussetto (Watford) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
      85'

      free kick won

      Joel Ward (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      84'

      Substitution

      Watford
      Will
      Hughes(19)
      off
      Andre
      Gray(18)
      on
      82'

      free kick won

      Jordan Ayew (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick on the right wing.
      80'

      free kick won

      Will Hughes (Watford) wins a free kick on the left wing.
      79'

      offside

      Offside, Crystal Palace. Wilfried Zaha tries a through ball, but Christian Benteke is caught offside.
      77'

      free kick won

      Christian Benteke (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
      76'

      free kick won

      Christian Kabasele (Watford) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      75'

      free kick won

      Ignacio Pussetto (Watford) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      74'

      Substitution

      Watford
      Roberto
      Pereyra(37)
      off
      Ignacio
      Pussetto(33)
      on
      74'

      Substitution

      Watford
      Troy Deeney
      Troy
      Deeney(9)
      off
      Danny
      Welbeck(10)
      on
      73'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Christian Benteke (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from the left side of the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Scott Dann with a headed pass following a set piece situation.
      72'

      free kick won

      Jordan Ayew (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
      70'

      Substitution

      Crystal Palace
      James
      McArthur(18)
      off
      Luka
      Milivojevic(4)
      on
      69'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. Will Hughes (Watford) left footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Etienne Capoue.
      68'

      corner

      Corner, Watford. Conceded by Vicente Guaita.
      68'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Abdoulaye Doucouré (Watford) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Ismaila Sarr with a cross.
      65'

      corner

      Corner, Watford. Conceded by Vicente Guaita.
      65'

      attempt saved

      Attempt saved. Troy Deeney (Watford) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Abdoulaye Doucouré.
      64'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Christian Benteke (Crystal Palace) header from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by James McCarthy with a cross following a corner.
      63'

      corner

      Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Ismaila Sarr.
      63'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by James McCarthy.
      62'

      corner

      Corner, Watford. Conceded by Gary Cahill.
      61'

      free kick won

      Will Hughes (Watford) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      60'

      free kick won

      Christian Kabasele (Watford) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      59'

      Yellow Card

      Benteke(17)
      Christian Benteke (Crystal Palace) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
      59'

      free kick won

      Ismaila Sarr (Watford) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
      58'

      attempt saved

      Attempt saved. Roberto Pereyra (Watford) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Abdoulaye Doucouré.
      58'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. Troy Deeney (Watford) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
      57'

      free kick won

      Ismaila Sarr (Watford) wins a free kick on the right wing.
      56'

      free kick won

      Kiko Femenía (Watford) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      56'

      attempt saved

      Attempt saved. Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Christian Benteke with a headed pass.
      53'

      corner

      Corner, Watford. Conceded by Patrick van Aanholt.
      53'

      free kick won

      Adam Masina (Watford) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      52'

      Yellow Card

      Doucouré(16)
      Abdoulaye Doucouré (Watford) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
      52'

      free kick won

      Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      51'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Jordan Ayew (Crystal Palace) header from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Patrick van Aanholt with a cross following a set piece situation.
      50'

      Yellow Card

      Capoue(29)
      Etienne Capoue (Watford) is shown the yellow card.
      50'

      Yellow Card

      Kouyaté(8)
      Cheikhou Kouyaté (Crystal Palace) is shown the yellow card.
      49'

      VAR

      VAR Decision: No card change Etienne Capoue (Watford).
      47'

      free kick won

      Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick on the left wing.

      First Half ends, Crystal Palace 1, Watford 0.
      45'+3'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Christian Benteke.
      45'+2'

      corner

      Corner, Watford. Conceded by Joel Ward.
      45'+1'

      corner

      Corner, Watford. Conceded by James McArthur.
      41'

      Yellow Card

      Zaha(11)
      Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
      41'

      free kick won

      Etienne Capoue (Watford) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      40'

      free kick won

      James McCarthy (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      38'

      free kick won

      Abdoulaye Doucouré (Watford) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      38'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. Patrick van Aanholt (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by James McArthur.
      37'

      corner

      Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Etienne Capoue.
      36'

      corner

      Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Adam Masina.
      35'

      corner

      Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Etienne Capoue.
      35'

      free kick won

      Christian Benteke (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      33'

      corner

      Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Kiko Femenía.
      33'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. Cheikhou Kouyaté (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Christian Benteke.
      31'

      Yellow Card

      Kiko Femenía(21)
      Kiko Femenía (Watford) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
      31'

      free kick won

      Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
      30'

      VAR

      VAR Decision: Goal Crystal Palace - Crystal Palace 1-0 Watford (Jordan Ayew).
      28'

      Crystal Palace Goal!

      Crystal Palace
      Goal!
      Crystal Palace
      Jordan
      Ayew(9)
      Jordan Ayew
      Goal! Crystal Palace 1, Watford 0. Jordan Ayew (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from outside the box to the top right corner. Assisted by James McArthur.Goal confirmed following VAR Review.
      28'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. Etienne Capoue (Watford) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Abdoulaye Doucouré.
      22'

      free kick won

      Cheikhou Kouyaté (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      20'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Will Hughes (Watford) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left. Assisted by Abdoulaye Doucouré.
      16'

      offside

      Offside, Watford. Will Hughes tries a through ball, but Ismaila Sarr is caught offside.
      13'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. Christian Kabasele (Watford) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
      13'

      corner

      Corner, Watford. Conceded by Gary Cahill.
      13'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. Ismaila Sarr (Watford) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked.
      13'

      attempt saved

      Attempt saved. Abdoulaye Doucouré (Watford) right footed shot from a difficult angle on the right is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Troy Deeney.
      11'

      free kick won

      Cheikhou Kouyaté (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick on the right wing.
      9'

      corner

      Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Abdoulaye Doucouré.
      9'

      free kick won

      Patrick van Aanholt (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick on the left wing.
      7'

      corner

      Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Kiko Femenía.
      5'

      free kick won

      Cheikhou Kouyaté (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

