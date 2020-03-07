Crystal Palace vs Watford

Ayew on Brighton goal, Schlupp & more
Palace 1 Watford 0
Palace1
Ayew28'
Watford0
Latest videos
pos
club
pl
w
d
l
gf
ga
gd
pts
1
LIVLiverpool
38
32
3
3
85
33
+52
99
2
MCIManchester City
38
26
3
9
102
35
+67
81
3
MUNManchester United
38
18
12
8
66
36
+30
66
4
CHEChelsea
38
20
6
12
69
54
+15
66
5
LEILeicester City
38
18
8
12
67
41
+26
62
6
TOTTottenham Hotspur
38
16
11
11
61
47
+14
59
7
WOLWolverhampton Wanderers
38
15
14
9
51
40
+11
59
8
ARSArsenal
38
14
14
10
56
48
+8
56
9
SHUSheffield United
38
14
12
12
39
39
0
54
10
BURBurnley
38
15
9
14
43
50
-7
54
11
SOUSouthampton
38
15
7
16
51
60
-9
52
12
EVEEverton
38
13
10
15
44
56
-12
49
13
NEWNewcastle United
38
11
11
16
38
58
-20
44
14
CRYCrystal Palace
38
11
10
17
31
50
-19
43
15
BHABrighton and Hove Albion
38
9
14
15
39
54
-15
41
16
WHUWest Ham United
38
10
9
19
49
62
-13
39
17
AVLAston Villa
38
9
8
21
41
67
-26
35
18
BOUBournemouth
38
9
7
22
40
65
-25
34
19
WATWatford
38
8
10
20
36
64
-28
34
20
NORNorwich City
38
5
6
27
26
75
-49
21
Match Blog
Full-Time
Match ends, Crystal Palace 1, Watford 0.
90'+6'
free kick won
Jordan Ayew (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick on the right wing.
90'+5'
corner
Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Ignacio Pussetto.
90'+5'
attempt saved
Attempt saved. Jordan Ayew (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Christian Benteke with a through ball.
90'+4'
Yellow Card
Ayew(9)
Jordan Ayew (Crystal Palace) is shown the yellow card.
90'+2'
free kick won
Jordan Ayew (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
90'+1'
corner
Corner, Watford. Conceded by Luka Milivojevic.
90'+1'
offside
Offside, Crystal Palace. Vicente Guaita tries a through ball, but Christian Benteke is caught offside.
89'
free kick won
Christian Benteke (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
85'
Yellow Card
Pussetto(33)
Ignacio Pussetto (Watford) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
85'
free kick won
Joel Ward (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
84'
Substitution
Will
Hughes(19)off
Andre
Gray(18)on
82'
free kick won
Jordan Ayew (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick on the right wing.
80'
free kick won
Will Hughes (Watford) wins a free kick on the left wing.
79'
offside
Offside, Crystal Palace. Wilfried Zaha tries a through ball, but Christian Benteke is caught offside.
77'
free kick won
Christian Benteke (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
76'
free kick won
Christian Kabasele (Watford) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
75'
free kick won
Ignacio Pussetto (Watford) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
74'
Substitution
Roberto
Pereyra(37)off
Ignacio
Pussetto(33)on
74'
Substitution
Troy
Deeney(9)off
Danny
Welbeck(10)on
73'
miss
Attempt missed. Christian Benteke (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from the left side of the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Scott Dann with a headed pass following a set piece situation.
72'
free kick won
Jordan Ayew (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
70'
Substitution
James
McArthur(18)off
Luka
Milivojevic(4)on
69'
attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. Will Hughes (Watford) left footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Etienne Capoue.
68'
corner
Corner, Watford. Conceded by Vicente Guaita.
68'
miss
Attempt missed. Abdoulaye Doucouré (Watford) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Ismaila Sarr with a cross.
65'
corner
Corner, Watford. Conceded by Vicente Guaita.
65'
attempt saved
Attempt saved. Troy Deeney (Watford) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Abdoulaye Doucouré.
64'
miss
Attempt missed. Christian Benteke (Crystal Palace) header from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by James McCarthy with a cross following a corner.
63'
corner
Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Ismaila Sarr.
63'
attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by James McCarthy.
62'
corner
Corner, Watford. Conceded by Gary Cahill.
61'
free kick won
Will Hughes (Watford) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
60'
free kick won
Christian Kabasele (Watford) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
59'
Yellow Card
Benteke(17)
Christian Benteke (Crystal Palace) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
59'
free kick won
Ismaila Sarr (Watford) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
58'
attempt saved
Attempt saved. Roberto Pereyra (Watford) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Abdoulaye Doucouré.
58'
attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. Troy Deeney (Watford) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
57'
free kick won
Ismaila Sarr (Watford) wins a free kick on the right wing.
56'
free kick won
Kiko Femenía (Watford) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
56'
attempt saved
Attempt saved. Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Christian Benteke with a headed pass.
53'
corner
Corner, Watford. Conceded by Patrick van Aanholt.
53'
free kick won
Adam Masina (Watford) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
52'
Yellow Card
Doucouré(16)
Abdoulaye Doucouré (Watford) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
52'
free kick won
Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
51'
miss
Attempt missed. Jordan Ayew (Crystal Palace) header from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Patrick van Aanholt with a cross following a set piece situation.
50'
Yellow Card
Capoue(29)
Etienne Capoue (Watford) is shown the yellow card.
50'
Yellow Card
Kouyaté(8)
Cheikhou Kouyaté (Crystal Palace) is shown the yellow card.
49'
VAR
VAR Decision: No card change Etienne Capoue (Watford).
47'
free kick won
Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick on the left wing.
First-Half Ends
First Half ends, Crystal Palace 1, Watford 0.
45'+3'
attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Christian Benteke.
45'+2'
corner
Corner, Watford. Conceded by Joel Ward.
45'+1'
corner
Corner, Watford. Conceded by James McArthur.
41'
Yellow Card
Zaha(11)
Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
41'
free kick won
Etienne Capoue (Watford) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
40'
free kick won
James McCarthy (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
38'
free kick won
Abdoulaye Doucouré (Watford) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
38'
attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. Patrick van Aanholt (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by James McArthur.
37'
corner
Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Etienne Capoue.
36'
corner
Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Adam Masina.
35'
corner
Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Etienne Capoue.
35'
free kick won
Christian Benteke (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
33'
corner
Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Kiko Femenía.
33'
attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. Cheikhou Kouyaté (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Christian Benteke.
31'
Yellow Card
Kiko Femenía(21)
Kiko Femenía (Watford) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
31'
free kick won
Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
30'
VAR
VAR Decision: Goal Crystal Palace - Crystal Palace 1-0 Watford (Jordan Ayew).
28'
Crystal Palace Goal!
Goal!
Jordan
Ayew(9)
Goal! Crystal Palace 1, Watford 0. Jordan Ayew (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from outside the box to the top right corner. Assisted by James McArthur.Goal confirmed following VAR Review.
28'
attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. Etienne Capoue (Watford) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Abdoulaye Doucouré.
22'
free kick won
Cheikhou Kouyaté (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
20'
miss
Attempt missed. Will Hughes (Watford) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left. Assisted by Abdoulaye Doucouré.
16'
offside
Offside, Watford. Will Hughes tries a through ball, but Ismaila Sarr is caught offside.
13'
attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. Christian Kabasele (Watford) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
13'
corner
Corner, Watford. Conceded by Gary Cahill.
13'
attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. Ismaila Sarr (Watford) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked.
13'
attempt saved
Attempt saved. Abdoulaye Doucouré (Watford) right footed shot from a difficult angle on the right is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Troy Deeney.
11'
free kick won
Cheikhou Kouyaté (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick on the right wing.
9'
corner
Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Abdoulaye Doucouré.
9'
free kick won
Patrick van Aanholt (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick on the left wing.
7'
corner
Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Kiko Femenía.
5'
free kick won
Cheikhou Kouyaté (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Kick-Off
lineup
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.
Starting lineup
9
Jordan Ayew
S
28'
90'+4'
Starting lineup
26
Ben Foster
GK
21
Kiko Femenía
DF
31'
11
Adam Masina
DF
15
Craig Cathcart
DF
27
Christian Kabasele
DF
29
Etienne Capoue
MF
50'
37
Roberto Pereyra
MF
74'
23
Ismaila Sarr
MF
19
Will Hughes
MF
84'
16
Abdoulaye Doucouré
MF
52'
9
Troy Deeney
S
74'
Substitutes
1
Heurelho Gomes
4
Craig Dawson
6
Adrian Mariappa
10
Danny Welbeck
74'
14
Nathaniel Chalobah
18
Andre Gray
84'
33
Ignacio Pussetto
74'
85'
Team stats
Possession
44%
56%
Total shots
10
10
Shots on target
3
3
Corners
8
8
Passes completed
0
0
Free kicks
16
11
Offsides
0
0
LIV
2-1
BOU
SOU
0-1
NEW
ARS
1-0
WHU
SHU
1-0
NOR
WOL
0-0
BHA
BUR
1-1
TOT
Latest videos
