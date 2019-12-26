Crystal Palace vs West Ham United

Ayew scoops 2019/20 Goal of the Season for West Ham winner in landslide vote
Palace 2 West Ham 1
Palace2
Kouyaté68'
Ayew90'
West Ham1
Snodgrass57'
pos
club
pl
w
d
l
gf
ga
gd
pts
1
LIVLiverpool
38
32
3
3
85
33
+52
99
2
MCIManchester City
38
26
3
9
102
35
+67
81
3
MUNManchester United
38
18
12
8
66
36
+30
66
4
CHEChelsea
38
20
6
12
69
54
+15
66
5
LEILeicester City
38
18
8
12
67
41
+26
62
6
TOTTottenham Hotspur
38
16
11
11
61
47
+14
59
7
WOLWolverhampton Wanderers
38
15
14
9
51
40
+11
59
8
ARSArsenal
38
14
14
10
56
48
+8
56
9
SHUSheffield United
38
14
12
12
39
39
0
54
10
BURBurnley
38
15
9
14
43
50
-7
54
11
SOUSouthampton
38
15
7
16
51
60
-9
52
12
EVEEverton
38
13
10
15
44
56
-12
49
13
NEWNewcastle United
38
11
11
16
38
58
-20
44
14
CRYCrystal Palace
38
11
10
17
31
50
-19
43
15
BHABrighton and Hove Albion
38
9
14
15
39
54
-15
41
16
WHUWest Ham United
38
10
9
19
49
62
-13
39
17
AVLAston Villa
38
9
8
21
41
67
-26
35
18
BOUBournemouth
38
9
7
22
40
65
-25
34
19
WATWatford
38
8
10
20
36
64
-28
34
20
NORNorwich City
38
5
6
27
26
75
-49
21
Match Blog
Full-Time
Match ends, Crystal Palace 2, West Ham United 1.
90'+3'
Yellow Card
Cresswell(3)
Aaron Cresswell (West Ham United) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
90'+3'
free kick won
James McCarthy (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick on the right wing.
90'+2'
free kick won
Manuel Lanzini (West Ham United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
90'+1'
Substitution
Robert
Snodgrass(11)off
Albian
Ajeti(27)on
90'
Crystal Palace Goal!
Goal!
Jordan
Ayew(9)
Goal! Crystal Palace 2, West Ham United 1. Jordan Ayew (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Connor Wickham.
89'
Yellow Card
Zabaleta(5)
Pablo Zabaleta (West Ham United) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
89'
free kick won
Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
88'
Substitution
Cheikhou
Kouyaté(8)off
James
McCarthy(22)on
87'
free kick won
Angelo Ogbonna (West Ham United) wins a free kick on the left wing.
87'
attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. Robert Snodgrass (West Ham United) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Aaron Cresswell.
86'
miss
Attempt missed. Cheikhou Kouyaté (Crystal Palace) header from the centre of the box misses to the left.
85'
free kick won
Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick on the left wing.
80'
corner
Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Pablo Zabaleta.
79'
corner
Corner, West Ham United. Conceded by Martin Kelly.
78'
miss
Attempt missed. Robert Snodgrass (West Ham United) header from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Manuel Lanzini with a cross.
77'
attempt saved
Attempt saved. Connor Wickham (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Jordan Ayew with a through ball.
76'
miss
Attempt missed. Michail Antonio (West Ham United) left footed shot from the centre of the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Manuel Lanzini with a headed pass.
76'
miss
Attempt missed. Declan Rice (West Ham United) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left.
75'
Substitution
Max
Meyer(7)off
Connor
Wickham(21)on
75'
Substitution
Sébastien
Haller(22)off
Felipe Anderson(8)on
74'
miss
Attempt missed. Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from the left side of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Max Meyer.
73'
miss
Attempt missed. Sébastien Haller (West Ham United) header from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Mark Noble following a set piece situation.
72'
free kick won
Robert Snodgrass (West Ham United) wins a free kick on the right wing.
68'
Crystal Palace Goal!
Goal!
Cheikhou
Kouyaté(8)
Goal! Crystal Palace 1, West Ham United 1. Cheikhou Kouyaté (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Jordan Ayew with a headed pass.
67'
corner
Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Robert Snodgrass.
66'
miss
Attempt missed. James Tomkins (Crystal Palace) header from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Luka Milivojevic with a cross following a corner.
66'
corner
Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Aaron Cresswell.
65'
Substitution
Patrick
van Aanholt(3)off
Jairo
Riedewald(44)on
64'
corner
Corner, West Ham United. Conceded by Martin Kelly.
64'
attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. Michail Antonio (West Ham United) left footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Manuel Lanzini.
60'
miss
Attempt missed. Patrick van Aanholt (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from a difficult angle on the left misses to the right. Assisted by Wilfried Zaha.
58'
Substitution
Pablo
Fornals(18)off
Manuel
Lanzini(10)on
57'
West Ham United Goal
Goal!
Robert
Snodgrass(11)
Goal! Crystal Palace 0, West Ham United 1. Robert Snodgrass (West Ham United) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Michail Antonio with a through ball.
57'
free kick won
Angelo Ogbonna (West Ham United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
56'
miss
Attempt missed. Luka Milivojevic (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from the left side of the box is just a bit too high. Assisted by Patrick van Aanholt.
55'
corner
Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Pablo Zabaleta.
54'
miss
Attempt missed. Luka Milivojevic (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the right following a corner.
53'
corner
Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Roberto Jiménez.
53'
attempt saved
Attempt saved. Jordan Ayew (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
51'
free kick won
Luka Milivojevic (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
First-Half Ends
First Half ends, Crystal Palace 0, West Ham United 0.
44'
corner
Corner, West Ham United. Conceded by James Tomkins.
43'
attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. Declan Rice (West Ham United) header from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Robert Snodgrass with a cross.
43'
corner
Corner, West Ham United. Conceded by James Tomkins.
42'
offside
Offside, Crystal Palace. Max Meyer tries a through ball, but Jordan Ayew is caught offside.
41'
free kick won
Jordan Ayew (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
40'
attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. Cheikhou Kouyaté (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from the left side of the six yard box is blocked.
38'
free kick won
James McArthur (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
37'
miss
Attempt missed. Michail Antonio (West Ham United) right footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by Pablo Fornals.
35'
corner
Corner, West Ham United. Conceded by Mamadou Sakho.
34'
attempt saved
Attempt saved. Michail Antonio (West Ham United) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Aaron Cresswell.
31'
miss
Attempt missed. Jordan Ayew (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from very close range is close, but misses to the left.
30'
free kick won
James Tomkins (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
26'
free kick won
Max Meyer (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
23'
offside
Offside, West Ham United. Michail Antonio tries a through ball, but Pablo Fornals is caught offside.
22'
corner
Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Angelo Ogbonna.
20'
corner
Corner, West Ham United. Conceded by James Tomkins.
16'
offside
Offside, West Ham United. Angelo Ogbonna tries a through ball, but Michail Antonio is caught offside.
13'
free kick won
Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick on the left wing.
13'
free kick won
Robert Snodgrass (West Ham United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
7'
miss
Attempt missed. Max Meyer (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Jordan Ayew following a corner.
6'
corner
Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Fabián Balbuena.
4'
free kick won
Max Meyer (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Kick-Off
lineup
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.
Starting lineup
7
Max Meyer
MF
75'
8
Cheikhou Kouyaté
MF
68'
88'
Starting lineup
13
Roberto Jiménez
GK
5
Pablo Zabaleta
DF
89'
21
Angelo Ogbonna
DF
3
Aaron Cresswell
DF
90'+3'
4
Fabián Balbuena
DF
16
Mark Noble
MF
18
Pablo Fornals
MF
58'
11
Robert Snodgrass
MF
57'
90'+1'
41
Declan Rice
MF
30
Michail Antonio
S
22
Sébastien Haller
S
75'
Substitutes
8
Felipe Anderson
75'
10
Manuel Lanzini
58'
15
Carlos Sánchez
23
Issa Diop
26
Arthur Masuaku
27
Albian Ajeti
90'+1'
49
Joseph Anang
Team stats
Possession
58%
42%
Total shots
13
10
Shots on target
4
2
Corners
7
6
Passes completed
0
0
Free kicks
10
5
Offsides
0
0
TOT
2-1
BHA
SHU
1-1
WAT
EVE
1-0
BUR
CHE
0-2
SOU
BOU
1-1
ARS
AVL
1-0
NOR
MUN
4-1
NEW
LEI
0-4
LIV
