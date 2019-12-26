Skip navigation
      Crystal Palace vs West Ham United

      Palace 2 West Ham 1

      Palace2
      Kouyaté68'
      Ayew90'
      West Ham1
      Snodgrass57'
      Thu 26 Dec 15:00(KO listed in users′ timezone)

      Premier LeagueSelhurst Park

      Full-Time
      Chiekhou Kouyate Goal vs West Ham United

      Match Action

      Palace TV

      Match Action

      Chiekhou Kouyate Goal vs West Ham United

      01:09

      Premier League
      pos
      club
      pl
      w
      d
      l
      gf
      ga
      gd
      pts
      1
      LIVLiverpool
      38
      32
      3
      3
      85
      33
      +52
      99
      2
      MCIManchester City
      38
      26
      3
      9
      102
      35
      +67
      81
      3
      MUNManchester United
      38
      18
      12
      8
      66
      36
      +30
      66
      4
      CHEChelsea
      38
      20
      6
      12
      69
      54
      +15
      66
      5
      LEILeicester City
      38
      18
      8
      12
      67
      41
      +26
      62
      6
      TOTTottenham Hotspur
      38
      16
      11
      11
      61
      47
      +14
      59
      7
      WOLWolverhampton Wanderers
      38
      15
      14
      9
      51
      40
      +11
      59
      8
      ARSArsenal
      38
      14
      14
      10
      56
      48
      +8
      56
      9
      SHUSheffield United
      38
      14
      12
      12
      39
      39
      0
      54
      10
      BURBurnley
      38
      15
      9
      14
      43
      50
      -7
      54
      11
      SOUSouthampton
      38
      15
      7
      16
      51
      60
      -9
      52
      12
      EVEEverton
      38
      13
      10
      15
      44
      56
      -12
      49
      13
      NEWNewcastle United
      38
      11
      11
      16
      38
      58
      -20
      44
      14
      CRYCrystal Palace
      38
      11
      10
      17
      31
      50
      -19
      43
      15
      BHABrighton and Hove Albion
      38
      9
      14
      15
      39
      54
      -15
      41
      16
      WHUWest Ham United
      38
      10
      9
      19
      49
      62
      -13
      39
      17
      AVLAston Villa
      38
      9
      8
      21
      41
      67
      -26
      35
      18
      BOUBournemouth
      38
      9
      7
      22
      40
      65
      -25
      34
      19
      WATWatford
      38
      8
      10
      20
      36
      64
      -28
      34
      20
      NORNorwich City
      38
      5
      6
      27
      26
      75
      -49
      21

      Full-Time

      Match ends, Crystal Palace 2, West Ham United 1.
      90'+3'

      Yellow Card

      Cresswell(3)
      Aaron Cresswell (West Ham United) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
      90'+3'

      free kick won

      James McCarthy (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick on the right wing.
      90'+2'

      free kick won

      Manuel Lanzini (West Ham United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      90'+1'

      Substitution

      West Ham United
      Robert
      Snodgrass(11)
      off
      Albian
      Ajeti(27)
      on
      90'

      Crystal Palace Goal!

      Crystal Palace
      Goal!
      Crystal Palace
      Jordan
      Ayew(9)
      Goal! Crystal Palace 2, West Ham United 1. Jordan Ayew (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Connor Wickham.
      89'

      Yellow Card

      Zabaleta(5)
      Pablo Zabaleta (West Ham United) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
      89'

      free kick won

      Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      88'

      Substitution

      Crystal Palace
      Cheikhou
      Kouyaté(8)
      off
      James
      McCarthy(22)
      on
      87'

      free kick won

      Angelo Ogbonna (West Ham United) wins a free kick on the left wing.
      87'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. Robert Snodgrass (West Ham United) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Aaron Cresswell.
      86'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Cheikhou Kouyaté (Crystal Palace) header from the centre of the box misses to the left.
      85'

      free kick won

      Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick on the left wing.
      80'

      corner

      Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Pablo Zabaleta.
      79'

      corner

      Corner, West Ham United. Conceded by Martin Kelly.
      78'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Robert Snodgrass (West Ham United) header from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Manuel Lanzini with a cross.
      77'

      attempt saved

      Attempt saved. Connor Wickham (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Jordan Ayew with a through ball.
      76'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Michail Antonio (West Ham United) left footed shot from the centre of the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Manuel Lanzini with a headed pass.
      76'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Declan Rice (West Ham United) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left.
      75'

      Substitution

      Crystal Palace
      Max
      Meyer(7)
      off
      Connor
      Wickham(21)
      on
      75'

      Substitution

      West Ham United
      Sébastien
      Haller(22)
      off
      Felipe Anderson(8)
      on
      74'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from the left side of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Max Meyer.
      73'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Sébastien Haller (West Ham United) header from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Mark Noble following a set piece situation.
      72'

      free kick won

      Robert Snodgrass (West Ham United) wins a free kick on the right wing.
      68'

      Crystal Palace Goal!

      Crystal Palace
      Goal!
      Crystal Palace
      Cheikhou
      Kouyaté(8)
      Goal! Crystal Palace 1, West Ham United 1. Cheikhou Kouyaté (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Jordan Ayew with a headed pass.
      67'

      corner

      Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Robert Snodgrass.
      66'

      miss

      Attempt missed. James Tomkins (Crystal Palace) header from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Luka Milivojevic with a cross following a corner.
      66'

      corner

      Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Aaron Cresswell.
      65'

      Substitution

      Crystal Palace
      Patrick
      van Aanholt(3)
      off
      Jairo
      Riedewald(44)
      on
      64'

      corner

      Corner, West Ham United. Conceded by Martin Kelly.
      64'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. Michail Antonio (West Ham United) left footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Manuel Lanzini.
      60'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Patrick van Aanholt (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from a difficult angle on the left misses to the right. Assisted by Wilfried Zaha.
      58'

      Substitution

      West Ham United
      Pablo
      Fornals(18)
      off
      Manuel
      Lanzini(10)
      on
      57'

      West Ham United Goal

      West Ham United
      Goal!
      West Ham United
      Robert
      Snodgrass(11)
      Goal! Crystal Palace 0, West Ham United 1. Robert Snodgrass (West Ham United) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Michail Antonio with a through ball.
      57'

      free kick won

      Angelo Ogbonna (West Ham United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      56'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Luka Milivojevic (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from the left side of the box is just a bit too high. Assisted by Patrick van Aanholt.
      55'

      corner

      Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Pablo Zabaleta.
      54'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Luka Milivojevic (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the right following a corner.
      53'

      corner

      Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Roberto Jiménez.
      53'

      attempt saved

      Attempt saved. Jordan Ayew (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
      51'

      free kick won

      Luka Milivojevic (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

      First Half ends, Crystal Palace 0, West Ham United 0.
      44'

      corner

      Corner, West Ham United. Conceded by James Tomkins.
      43'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. Declan Rice (West Ham United) header from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Robert Snodgrass with a cross.
      43'

      corner

      Corner, West Ham United. Conceded by James Tomkins.
      42'

      offside

      Offside, Crystal Palace. Max Meyer tries a through ball, but Jordan Ayew is caught offside.
      41'

      free kick won

      Jordan Ayew (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      40'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. Cheikhou Kouyaté (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from the left side of the six yard box is blocked.
      38'

      free kick won

      James McArthur (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      37'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Michail Antonio (West Ham United) right footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by Pablo Fornals.
      35'

      corner

      Corner, West Ham United. Conceded by Mamadou Sakho.
      34'

      attempt saved

      Attempt saved. Michail Antonio (West Ham United) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Aaron Cresswell.
      31'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Jordan Ayew (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from very close range is close, but misses to the left.
      30'

      free kick won

      James Tomkins (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
      26'

      free kick won

      Max Meyer (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
      23'

      offside

      Offside, West Ham United. Michail Antonio tries a through ball, but Pablo Fornals is caught offside.
      22'

      corner

      Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Angelo Ogbonna.
      20'

      corner

      Corner, West Ham United. Conceded by James Tomkins.
      16'

      offside

      Offside, West Ham United. Angelo Ogbonna tries a through ball, but Michail Antonio is caught offside.
      13'

      free kick won

      Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick on the left wing.
      13'

      free kick won

      Robert Snodgrass (West Ham United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
      7'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Max Meyer (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Jordan Ayew following a corner.
      6'

      corner

      Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Fabián Balbuena.
      4'

      free kick won

      Max Meyer (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

      lineup

      Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

      Starting lineup

      31
      Vicente Guaita
      GK
      12
      Mamadou Sakho
      DF
      34
      Martin Kelly
      DF
      3
      Patrick van Aanholt
      DF
      substitution icon65'
      5
      James Tomkins
      DF
      18
      James McArthur
      MF
      11
      Wilfried Zaha
      MF
      4
      Luka Milivojevic
      MF
      7
      Max Meyer
      MF
      substitution icon75'
      8
      Cheikhou Kouyaté
      MF
      68'
      substitution icon88'
      9
      Jordan Ayew
      S
      90'

      Substitutes

      13
      Wayne Hennessey
      21
      Connor Wickham
      substitution icon75'
      22
      James McCarthy
      substitution icon88'
      23
      Víctor Camarasa
      35
      Sam Woods
      40
      Brandon Pierrick
      44
      Jairo Riedewald
      substitution icon65'

      Starting lineup

      13
      Roberto Jiménez
      GK
      5
      Pablo Zabaleta
      DF
      89'
      21
      Angelo Ogbonna
      DF
      3
      Aaron Cresswell
      DF
      90'+3'
      4
      Fabián Balbuena
      DF
      16
      Mark Noble
      MF
      18
      Pablo Fornals
      MF
      substitution icon58'
      11
      Robert Snodgrass
      MF
      57'
      substitution icon90'+1'
      41
      Declan Rice
      MF
      30
      Michail Antonio
      S
      22
      Sébastien Haller
      S
      substitution icon75'

      Substitutes

      8
      Felipe Anderson
      substitution icon75'
      10
      Manuel Lanzini
      substitution icon58'
      15
      Carlos Sánchez
      23
      Issa Diop
      26
      Arthur Masuaku
      27
      Albian Ajeti
      substitution icon90'+1'
      49
      Joseph Anang
      Team stats

      West Ham United
      Possession
      58%
      42%
      Total shots
      13
      10
      Shots on target
      4
      2
      Corners
      7
      6
      Passes completed
      0
      0
      Free kicks
      10
      5
      Offsides
      0
      0
      TOT
      2-1
      BHA
      SHU
      1-1
      WAT
      EVE
      1-0
      BUR
      CHE
      0-2
      SOU
      BOU
      1-1
      ARS
      AVL
      1-0
      NOR
      MUN
      4-1
      NEW
      LEI
      0-4
      LIV

      Full-Time

      Match ends, Crystal Palace 2, West Ham United 1.
      90'+3'

      Yellow Card

      Cresswell(3)
      Aaron Cresswell (West Ham United) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
      90'+3'

      free kick won

      James McCarthy (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick on the right wing.
      90'+2'

      free kick won

      Manuel Lanzini (West Ham United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      90'+1'

      Substitution

      West Ham United
      Robert
      Snodgrass(11)
      off
      Albian
      Ajeti(27)
      on
      90'

      Crystal Palace Goal!

      Crystal Palace
      Goal!
      Crystal Palace
      Jordan
      Ayew(9)
      Goal! Crystal Palace 2, West Ham United 1. Jordan Ayew (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Connor Wickham.
      89'

      Yellow Card

      Zabaleta(5)
      Pablo Zabaleta (West Ham United) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
      89'

      free kick won

      Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      88'

      Substitution

      Crystal Palace
      Cheikhou
      Kouyaté(8)
      off
      James
      McCarthy(22)
      on
      87'

      free kick won

      Angelo Ogbonna (West Ham United) wins a free kick on the left wing.
      87'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. Robert Snodgrass (West Ham United) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Aaron Cresswell.
      86'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Cheikhou Kouyaté (Crystal Palace) header from the centre of the box misses to the left.
      85'

      free kick won

      Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick on the left wing.
      80'

      corner

      Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Pablo Zabaleta.
      79'

      corner

      Corner, West Ham United. Conceded by Martin Kelly.
      78'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Robert Snodgrass (West Ham United) header from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Manuel Lanzini with a cross.
      77'

      attempt saved

      Attempt saved. Connor Wickham (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Jordan Ayew with a through ball.
      76'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Michail Antonio (West Ham United) left footed shot from the centre of the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Manuel Lanzini with a headed pass.
      76'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Declan Rice (West Ham United) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left.
      75'

      Substitution

      Crystal Palace
      Max
      Meyer(7)
      off
      Connor
      Wickham(21)
      on
      75'

      Substitution

      West Ham United
      Sébastien
      Haller(22)
      off
      Felipe Anderson(8)
      on
      74'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from the left side of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Max Meyer.
      73'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Sébastien Haller (West Ham United) header from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Mark Noble following a set piece situation.
      72'

      free kick won

      Robert Snodgrass (West Ham United) wins a free kick on the right wing.
      68'

      Crystal Palace Goal!

      Crystal Palace
      Goal!
      Crystal Palace
      Cheikhou
      Kouyaté(8)
      Goal! Crystal Palace 1, West Ham United 1. Cheikhou Kouyaté (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Jordan Ayew with a headed pass.
      67'

      corner

      Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Robert Snodgrass.
      66'

      miss

      Attempt missed. James Tomkins (Crystal Palace) header from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Luka Milivojevic with a cross following a corner.
      66'

      corner

      Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Aaron Cresswell.
      65'

      Substitution

      Crystal Palace
      Patrick
      van Aanholt(3)
      off
      Jairo
      Riedewald(44)
      on
      64'

      corner

      Corner, West Ham United. Conceded by Martin Kelly.
      64'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. Michail Antonio (West Ham United) left footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Manuel Lanzini.
      60'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Patrick van Aanholt (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from a difficult angle on the left misses to the right. Assisted by Wilfried Zaha.
      58'

      Substitution

      West Ham United
      Pablo
      Fornals(18)
      off
      Manuel
      Lanzini(10)
      on
      57'

      West Ham United Goal

      West Ham United
      Goal!
      West Ham United
      Robert
      Snodgrass(11)
      Goal! Crystal Palace 0, West Ham United 1. Robert Snodgrass (West Ham United) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Michail Antonio with a through ball.
      57'

      free kick won

      Angelo Ogbonna (West Ham United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      56'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Luka Milivojevic (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from the left side of the box is just a bit too high. Assisted by Patrick van Aanholt.
      55'

      corner

      Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Pablo Zabaleta.
      54'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Luka Milivojevic (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the right following a corner.
      53'

      corner

      Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Roberto Jiménez.
      53'

      attempt saved

      Attempt saved. Jordan Ayew (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
      51'

      free kick won

      Luka Milivojevic (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

      First Half ends, Crystal Palace 0, West Ham United 0.
      44'

      corner

      Corner, West Ham United. Conceded by James Tomkins.
      43'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. Declan Rice (West Ham United) header from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Robert Snodgrass with a cross.
      43'

      corner

      Corner, West Ham United. Conceded by James Tomkins.
      42'

      offside

      Offside, Crystal Palace. Max Meyer tries a through ball, but Jordan Ayew is caught offside.
      41'

      free kick won

      Jordan Ayew (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      40'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. Cheikhou Kouyaté (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from the left side of the six yard box is blocked.
      38'

      free kick won

      James McArthur (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      37'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Michail Antonio (West Ham United) right footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by Pablo Fornals.
      35'

      corner

      Corner, West Ham United. Conceded by Mamadou Sakho.
      34'

      attempt saved

      Attempt saved. Michail Antonio (West Ham United) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Aaron Cresswell.
      31'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Jordan Ayew (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from very close range is close, but misses to the left.
      30'

      free kick won

      James Tomkins (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
      26'

      free kick won

      Max Meyer (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
      23'

      offside

      Offside, West Ham United. Michail Antonio tries a through ball, but Pablo Fornals is caught offside.
      22'

      corner

      Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Angelo Ogbonna.
      20'

      corner

      Corner, West Ham United. Conceded by James Tomkins.
      16'

      offside

      Offside, West Ham United. Angelo Ogbonna tries a through ball, but Michail Antonio is caught offside.
      13'

      free kick won

      Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick on the left wing.
      13'

      free kick won

      Robert Snodgrass (West Ham United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
      7'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Max Meyer (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Jordan Ayew following a corner.
      6'

      corner

      Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Fabián Balbuena.
      4'

      free kick won

      Max Meyer (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

      lineup

      Lineups are announced and players are warming up.