Crystal Palace vs Wolverhampton Wanderers

Guaita named your eToro MOTM for Wolves
Palace 1 Wolves 1
Palace1
Dendoncker46' (OG)
Wolves1
Diogo Jota90'+5'
- 09:19
pos
club
pl
w
d
l
gf
ga
gd
pts
1
LIVLiverpool
38
32
3
3
85
33
+52
99
2
MCIManchester City
38
26
3
9
102
35
+67
81
3
MUNManchester United
38
18
12
8
66
36
+30
66
4
CHEChelsea
38
20
6
12
69
54
+15
66
5
LEILeicester City
38
18
8
12
67
41
+26
62
6
TOTTottenham Hotspur
38
16
11
11
61
47
+14
59
7
WOLWolverhampton Wanderers
38
15
14
9
51
40
+11
59
8
ARSArsenal
38
14
14
10
56
48
+8
56
9
SHUSheffield United
38
14
12
12
39
39
0
54
10
BURBurnley
38
15
9
14
43
50
-7
54
11
SOUSouthampton
38
15
7
16
51
60
-9
52
12
EVEEverton
38
13
10
15
44
56
-12
49
13
NEWNewcastle United
38
11
11
16
38
58
-20
44
14
CRYCrystal Palace
38
11
10
17
31
50
-19
43
15
BHABrighton and Hove Albion
38
9
14
15
39
54
-15
41
16
WHUWest Ham United
38
10
9
19
49
62
-13
39
17
AVLAston Villa
38
9
8
21
41
67
-26
35
18
BOUBournemouth
38
9
7
22
40
65
-25
34
19
WATWatford
38
8
10
20
36
64
-28
34
20
NORNorwich City
38
5
6
27
26
75
-49
21
Match Blog
Full-Time
Match ends, Crystal Palace 1, Wolverhampton Wanderers 1.
90'+5'
Wolverhampton Wanderers Goal
Goal!
Diogo Jota(18)
Goal! Crystal Palace 1, Wolverhampton Wanderers 1. Diogo Jota (Wolverhampton Wanderers) right footed shot from the left side of the six yard box to the top left corner. Assisted by Adama Traoré with a cross.
90'+4'
attempt saved
Attempt saved. Jeffrey Schlupp (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Christian Benteke.
90'+4'
miss
Attempt missed. Rúben Neves (Wolverhampton Wanderers) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Adama Traoré.
90'+2'
free kick won
Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
90'+1'
miss
Attempt missed. Cheikhou Kouyaté (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from a difficult angle on the left is high and wide to the right. Assisted by James McCarthy following a corner.
90'
corner
Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Conor Coady.
89'
miss
Attempt missed. Gary Cahill (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from outside the box is too high following a set piece situation.
89'
attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. Patrick van Aanholt (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
88'
free kick won
Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
83'
Substitution
James
McArthur(18)off
James
McCarthy(22)on
81'
corner
Corner, Wolverhampton Wanderers. Conceded by Patrick van Aanholt.
81'
attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. Adama Traoré (Wolverhampton Wanderers) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Diogo Jota with a cross.
80'
offside
Offside, Crystal Palace. Jeffrey Schlupp tries a through ball, but Christian Benteke is caught offside.
78'
attempt saved
Attempt saved. Christian Benteke (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Jeffrey Schlupp.
76'
Substitution
Raúl
Jiménez(9)off
Patrick
Cutrone(10)on
73'
secondyellow card
Second yellow card to Romain Saïss (Wolverhampton Wanderers) for a bad foul.
73'
free kick won
Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
72'
miss
Attempt missed. Luka Milivojevic (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the right.
70'
miss
Attempt missed. Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses the top right corner. Assisted by Gary Cahill following a set piece situation.
70'
free kick won
Patrick van Aanholt (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick on the left wing.
69'
Substitution
Jordan
Ayew(9)off
Christian
Benteke(17)on
65'
Substitution
Leander
Dendoncker(32)off
Pedro Neto(7)on
65'
corner
Corner, Wolverhampton Wanderers. Conceded by Gary Cahill.
63'
attempt saved
Attempt saved. Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the bottom right corner.
63'
attempt saved
Attempt saved. Raúl Jiménez (Wolverhampton Wanderers) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Jonny with a cross.
62'
Yellow Card
Ayew(9)
Jordan Ayew (Crystal Palace) is shown the yellow card.
61'
free kick won
Jonny (Wolverhampton Wanderers) wins a free kick on the left wing.
59'
free kick won
Joel Ward (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
58'
attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. Diogo Jota (Wolverhampton Wanderers) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Raúl Jiménez.
58'
corner
Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by João Moutinho.
58'
attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. Cheikhou Kouyaté (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
58'
attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. Jeffrey Schlupp (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by James McArthur.
57'
Substitution
Matt
Doherty(2)off
Rúben Neves(8)on
57'
free kick won
Rui Patrício (Wolverhampton Wanderers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
56'
corner
Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Leander Dendoncker.
56'
attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. Luka Milivojevic (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
54'
free kick won
Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick on the right wing.
52'
miss
Attempt missed. Raúl Jiménez (Wolverhampton Wanderers) header from the centre of the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Adama Traoré with a cross.
50'
free kick won
Gary Cahill (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
48'
Yellow Card
Saiss(27)
Romain Saïss (Wolverhampton Wanderers) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
48'
free kick won
Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick on the right wing.
46'
Wolverhampton Wanderers Own Goal
Goal!
Leander
Dendoncker(32)
Own Goal by Leander Dendoncker, Wolverhampton Wanderers. Crystal Palace 1, Wolverhampton Wanderers 0.
46'
miss
Attempt missed. Joel Ward (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left. Assisted by James McArthur.
First-Half Ends
First Half ends, Crystal Palace 0, Wolverhampton Wanderers 0.
45'
Yellow Card
McArthur(18)
James McArthur (Crystal Palace) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
45'
free kick won
Adama Traoré (Wolverhampton Wanderers) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
44'
Yellow Card
Coady(16)
Conor Coady (Wolverhampton Wanderers) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
44'
free kick won
Jordan Ayew (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
43'
free kick won
Diogo Jota (Wolverhampton Wanderers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
43'
free kick won
Cheikhou Kouyaté (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
42'
corner
Corner, Wolverhampton Wanderers. Conceded by Joel Ward.
38'
attempt saved
Attempt saved. Diogo Jota (Wolverhampton Wanderers) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Raúl Jiménez.
32'
attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. Jonny (Wolverhampton Wanderers) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
31'
free kick won
Adama Traoré (Wolverhampton Wanderers) wins a free kick on the right wing.
30'
corner
Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Conor Coady.
29'
miss
Attempt missed. Adama Traoré (Wolverhampton Wanderers) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right following a corner.
29'
corner
Corner, Wolverhampton Wanderers. Conceded by Vicente Guaita.
29'
attempt saved
Attempt saved. Matt Doherty (Wolverhampton Wanderers) header from very close range is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Raúl Jiménez.
26'
attempt saved
Attempt saved. Jordan Ayew (Crystal Palace) header from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Luka Milivojevic with a cross.
26'
corner
Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Romain Saïss.
24'
corner
Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Romain Saïss.
23'
corner
Corner, Wolverhampton Wanderers. Conceded by Jeffrey Schlupp.
21'
corner
Corner, Wolverhampton Wanderers. Conceded by Gary Cahill.
21'
attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. Adama Traoré (Wolverhampton Wanderers) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
20'
free kick won
Romain Saïss (Wolverhampton Wanderers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
10'
attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. Leander Dendoncker (Wolverhampton Wanderers) right footed shot from very close range is blocked. Assisted by João Moutinho with a cross.
10'
corner
Corner, Wolverhampton Wanderers. Conceded by Gary Cahill.
10'
attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. Diogo Jota (Wolverhampton Wanderers) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Raúl Jiménez.
8'
free kick won
João Moutinho (Wolverhampton Wanderers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Kick-Off
lineup
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.
Starting lineup
18
James McArthur
MF
45'
83'
9
Jordan Ayew
S
62'
69'
Starting lineup
11
Rui Patrício
GK
15
Willy Boly
DF
27
Romain Saiss
DF
48'
16
Conor Coady
DF
44'
19
Jonny
MF
28
João Moutinho
MF
2
Matt Doherty
MF
57'
32
Leander Dendoncker
MF
46'
65'
37
Adama Traoré
S
18
Diogo Jota
S
90'+5'
9
Raúl Jiménez
S
76'
Substitutes
4
Jesús Vallejo
7
Pedro Neto
65'
8
Rúben Neves
57'
10
Patrick Cutrone
76'
17
Morgan Gibbs-White
21
John Ruddy
29
Rúben Vinagre
Team stats
Possession
50%
50%
Total shots
13
13
Shots on target
4
4
Corners
6
7
Passes completed
0
0
Free kicks
10
7
Offsides
0
0
