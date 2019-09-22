Skip navigation
      Crystal Palace vs Wolverhampton Wanderers

      Palace 1 Wolves 1

      Palace1
      Dendoncker46' (OG)
      Wolves1
      Diogo Jota90'+5'
      Sun 22 Sep 13:00(KO listed in users′ timezone)

      Premier LeagueSelhurst Park

      Full-Time

      Latest videos

      View all videos
      0112
      View all videos

      Upcoming palace games

      View all fixtures
      View all fixtures
      Back to top
      Premier League
      pos
      club
      pl
      w
      d
      l
      gf
      ga
      gd
      pts
      1
      LIVLiverpool
      38
      32
      3
      3
      85
      33
      +52
      99
      2
      MCIManchester City
      38
      26
      3
      9
      102
      35
      +67
      81
      3
      MUNManchester United
      38
      18
      12
      8
      66
      36
      +30
      66
      4
      CHEChelsea
      38
      20
      6
      12
      69
      54
      +15
      66
      5
      LEILeicester City
      38
      18
      8
      12
      67
      41
      +26
      62
      6
      TOTTottenham Hotspur
      38
      16
      11
      11
      61
      47
      +14
      59
      7
      WOLWolverhampton Wanderers
      38
      15
      14
      9
      51
      40
      +11
      59
      8
      ARSArsenal
      38
      14
      14
      10
      56
      48
      +8
      56
      9
      SHUSheffield United
      38
      14
      12
      12
      39
      39
      0
      54
      10
      BURBurnley
      38
      15
      9
      14
      43
      50
      -7
      54
      11
      SOUSouthampton
      38
      15
      7
      16
      51
      60
      -9
      52
      12
      EVEEverton
      38
      13
      10
      15
      44
      56
      -12
      49
      13
      NEWNewcastle United
      38
      11
      11
      16
      38
      58
      -20
      44
      14
      CRYCrystal Palace
      38
      11
      10
      17
      31
      50
      -19
      43
      15
      BHABrighton and Hove Albion
      38
      9
      14
      15
      39
      54
      -15
      41
      16
      WHUWest Ham United
      38
      10
      9
      19
      49
      62
      -13
      39
      17
      AVLAston Villa
      38
      9
      8
      21
      41
      67
      -26
      35
      18
      BOUBournemouth
      38
      9
      7
      22
      40
      65
      -25
      34
      19
      WATWatford
      38
      8
      10
      20
      36
      64
      -28
      34
      20
      NORNorwich City
      38
      5
      6
      27
      26
      75
      -49
      21

      Match Blog

      Full-Time

      Match ends, Crystal Palace 1, Wolverhampton Wanderers 1.
      90'+5'

      Wolverhampton Wanderers Goal

      Wolverhampton Wanderers
      Goal!
      Wolverhampton Wanderers
      Diogo Jota(18)
      Goal! Crystal Palace 1, Wolverhampton Wanderers 1. Diogo Jota (Wolverhampton Wanderers) right footed shot from the left side of the six yard box to the top left corner. Assisted by Adama Traoré with a cross.
      90'+4'

      attempt saved

      Attempt saved. Jeffrey Schlupp (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Christian Benteke.
      90'+4'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Rúben Neves (Wolverhampton Wanderers) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Adama Traoré.
      90'+2'

      free kick won

      Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      90'+1'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Cheikhou Kouyaté (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from a difficult angle on the left is high and wide to the right. Assisted by James McCarthy following a corner.
      90'

      corner

      Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Conor Coady.
      89'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Gary Cahill (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from outside the box is too high following a set piece situation.
      89'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. Patrick van Aanholt (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
      88'

      free kick won

      Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
      83'

      Substitution

      Crystal Palace
      James
      McArthur(18)
      off
      James
      McCarthy(22)
      on
      81'

      corner

      Corner, Wolverhampton Wanderers. Conceded by Patrick van Aanholt.
      81'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. Adama Traoré (Wolverhampton Wanderers) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Diogo Jota with a cross.
      80'

      offside

      Offside, Crystal Palace. Jeffrey Schlupp tries a through ball, but Christian Benteke is caught offside.
      78'

      attempt saved

      Attempt saved. Christian Benteke (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Jeffrey Schlupp.
      76'

      Substitution

      Wolverhampton Wanderers
      Raúl
      Jiménez(9)
      off
      Patrick
      Cutrone(10)
      on
      73'

      secondyellow card

      Second yellow card to Romain Saïss (Wolverhampton Wanderers) for a bad foul.
      73'

      free kick won

      Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      72'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Luka Milivojevic (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the right.
      70'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses the top right corner. Assisted by Gary Cahill following a set piece situation.
      70'

      free kick won

      Patrick van Aanholt (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick on the left wing.
      69'

      Substitution

      Crystal Palace
      Jordan
      Ayew(9)
      off
      Christian
      Benteke(17)
      on
      65'

      Substitution

      Wolverhampton Wanderers
      Leander
      Dendoncker(32)
      off
      Pedro Neto(7)
      on
      65'

      corner

      Corner, Wolverhampton Wanderers. Conceded by Gary Cahill.
      63'

      attempt saved

      Attempt saved. Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the bottom right corner.
      63'

      attempt saved

      Attempt saved. Raúl Jiménez (Wolverhampton Wanderers) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Jonny with a cross.
      62'

      Yellow Card

      Ayew(9)
      Jordan Ayew (Crystal Palace) is shown the yellow card.
      61'

      free kick won

      Jonny (Wolverhampton Wanderers) wins a free kick on the left wing.
      59'

      free kick won

      Joel Ward (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      58'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. Diogo Jota (Wolverhampton Wanderers) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Raúl Jiménez.
      58'

      corner

      Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by João Moutinho.
      58'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. Cheikhou Kouyaté (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
      58'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. Jeffrey Schlupp (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by James McArthur.
      57'

      Substitution

      Wolverhampton Wanderers
      Matt
      Doherty(2)
      off
      Rúben Neves(8)
      on
      57'

      free kick won

      Rui Patrício (Wolverhampton Wanderers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      56'

      corner

      Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Leander Dendoncker.
      56'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. Luka Milivojevic (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
      54'

      free kick won

      Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick on the right wing.
      52'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Raúl Jiménez (Wolverhampton Wanderers) header from the centre of the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Adama Traoré with a cross.
      50'

      free kick won

      Gary Cahill (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      48'

      Yellow Card

      Saiss(27)
      Romain Saïss (Wolverhampton Wanderers) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
      48'

      free kick won

      Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick on the right wing.
      46'

      Wolverhampton Wanderers Own Goal

      Wolverhampton Wanderers
      Goal!
      Wolverhampton Wanderers
      Leander
      Dendoncker(32)
      Own Goal by Leander Dendoncker, Wolverhampton Wanderers. Crystal Palace 1, Wolverhampton Wanderers 0.
      46'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Joel Ward (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left. Assisted by James McArthur.

      First-Half Ends

      First Half ends, Crystal Palace 0, Wolverhampton Wanderers 0.
      45'

      Yellow Card

      McArthur(18)
      James McArthur (Crystal Palace) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
      45'

      free kick won

      Adama Traoré (Wolverhampton Wanderers) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
      44'

      Yellow Card

      Coady(16)
      Conor Coady (Wolverhampton Wanderers) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
      44'

      free kick won

      Jordan Ayew (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      43'

      free kick won

      Diogo Jota (Wolverhampton Wanderers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      43'

      free kick won

      Cheikhou Kouyaté (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      42'

      corner

      Corner, Wolverhampton Wanderers. Conceded by Joel Ward.
      38'

      attempt saved

      Attempt saved. Diogo Jota (Wolverhampton Wanderers) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Raúl Jiménez.
      32'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. Jonny (Wolverhampton Wanderers) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
      31'

      free kick won

      Adama Traoré (Wolverhampton Wanderers) wins a free kick on the right wing.
      30'

      corner

      Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Conor Coady.
      29'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Adama Traoré (Wolverhampton Wanderers) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right following a corner.
      29'

      corner

      Corner, Wolverhampton Wanderers. Conceded by Vicente Guaita.
      29'

      attempt saved

      Attempt saved. Matt Doherty (Wolverhampton Wanderers) header from very close range is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Raúl Jiménez.
      26'

      attempt saved

      Attempt saved. Jordan Ayew (Crystal Palace) header from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Luka Milivojevic with a cross.
      26'

      corner

      Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Romain Saïss.
      24'

      corner

      Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Romain Saïss.
      23'

      corner

      Corner, Wolverhampton Wanderers. Conceded by Jeffrey Schlupp.
      21'

      corner

      Corner, Wolverhampton Wanderers. Conceded by Gary Cahill.
      21'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. Adama Traoré (Wolverhampton Wanderers) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
      20'

      free kick won

      Romain Saïss (Wolverhampton Wanderers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      10'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. Leander Dendoncker (Wolverhampton Wanderers) right footed shot from very close range is blocked. Assisted by João Moutinho with a cross.
      10'

      corner

      Corner, Wolverhampton Wanderers. Conceded by Gary Cahill.
      10'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. Diogo Jota (Wolverhampton Wanderers) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Raúl Jiménez.
      8'

      free kick won

      João Moutinho (Wolverhampton Wanderers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

      Kick-Off

      lineup

      Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

      Starting lineup

      31
      Vicente Guaita
      GK
      12
      Mamadou Sakho
      DF
      2
      Joel Ward
      DF
      3
      Patrick van Aanholt
      DF
      24
      Gary Cahill
      DF
      11
      Wilfried Zaha
      MF
      15
      Jeffrey Schlupp
      MF
      18
      James McArthur
      MF
      45'
      substitution icon83'
      8
      Cheikhou Kouyaté
      MF
      4
      Luka Milivojevic
      MF
      9
      Jordan Ayew
      S
      62'
      substitution icon69'

      Substitutes

      6
      Scott Dann
      7
      Max Meyer
      10
      Andros Townsend
      13
      Wayne Hennessey
      17
      Christian Benteke
      substitution icon69'
      22
      James McCarthy
      substitution icon83'
      34
      Martin Kelly

      Starting lineup

      11
      Rui Patrício
      GK
      15
      Willy Boly
      DF
      27
      Romain Saiss
      DF
      48'
      16
      Conor Coady
      DF
      44'
      19
      Jonny
      MF
      28
      João Moutinho
      MF
      2
      Matt Doherty
      MF
      substitution icon57'
      32
      Leander Dendoncker
      MF
      46'
      substitution icon65'
      37
      Adama Traoré
      S
      18
      Diogo Jota
      S
      90'+5'
      9
      Raúl Jiménez
      S
      substitution icon76'

      Substitutes

      4
      Jesús Vallejo
      7
      Pedro Neto
      substitution icon65'
      8
      Rúben Neves
      substitution icon57'
      10
      Patrick Cutrone
      substitution icon76'
      17
      Morgan Gibbs-White
      21
      John Ruddy
      29
      Rúben Vinagre
      Crystal Palace

      Team stats

      Wolverhampton Wanderers
      Possession
      50%
      50%
      Total shots
      13
      13
      Shots on target
      4
      4
      Corners
      6
      7
      Passes completed
      0
      0
      Free kicks
      10
      7
      Offsides
      0
      0
      WHU
      2-0
      MUN
      ARS
      3-2
      AVL
      CHE
      1-2
      LIV

      Latest videos

      View all videos
      0112
      View all videos

      Upcoming palace games

      View all fixtures
      View all fixtures
      Back to top

      Starting lineup

      31
      Vicente Guaita
      GK
      12
      Mamadou Sakho
      DF
      2
      Joel Ward
      DF
      3
      Patrick van Aanholt
      DF
      24
      Gary Cahill
      DF
      11
      Wilfried Zaha
      MF
      15
      Jeffrey Schlupp
      MF
      18
      James McArthur
      MF
      45'
      substitution icon83'
      8
      Cheikhou Kouyaté
      MF
      4
      Luka Milivojevic
      MF
      9
      Jordan Ayew
      S
      62'
      substitution icon69'

      Substitutes

      6
      Scott Dann
      7
      Max Meyer
      10
      Andros Townsend
      13
      Wayne Hennessey
      17
      Christian Benteke
      substitution icon69'
      22
      James McCarthy
      substitution icon83'
      34
      Martin Kelly

      Starting lineup

      11
      Rui Patrício
      GK
      15
      Willy Boly
      DF
      27
      Romain Saiss
      DF
      48'
      16
      Conor Coady
      DF
      44'
      19
      Jonny
      MF
      28
      João Moutinho
      MF
      2
      Matt Doherty
      MF
      substitution icon57'
      32
      Leander Dendoncker
      MF
      46'
      substitution icon65'
      37
      Adama Traoré
      S
      18
      Diogo Jota
      S
      90'+5'
      9
      Raúl Jiménez
      S
      substitution icon76'

      Substitutes

      4
      Jesús Vallejo
      7
      Pedro Neto
      substitution icon65'
      8
      Rúben Neves
      substitution icon57'
      10
      Patrick Cutrone
      substitution icon76'
      17
      Morgan Gibbs-White
      21
      John Ruddy
      29
      Rúben Vinagre
      Crystal Palace

      Team stats

      Wolverhampton Wanderers
      Possession
      50%
      50%
      Total shots
      13
      13
      Shots on target
      4
      4
      Corners
      6
      7
      Passes completed
      0
      0
      Free kicks
      10
      7
      Offsides
      0
      0
      WHU
      2-0
      MUN
      ARS
      3-2
      AVL
      CHE
      1-2
      LIV
      Premier League
      pos
      club
      pl
      w
      d
      l
      gf
      ga
      gd
      pts
      1
      LIVLiverpool
      38
      32
      3
      3
      85
      33
      +52
      99
      2
      MCIManchester City
      38
      26
      3
      9
      102
      35
      +67
      81
      3
      MUNManchester United
      38
      18
      12
      8
      66
      36
      +30
      66
      4
      CHEChelsea
      38
      20
      6
      12
      69
      54
      +15
      66
      5
      LEILeicester City
      38
      18
      8
      12
      67
      41
      +26
      62
      6
      TOTTottenham Hotspur
      38
      16
      11
      11
      61
      47
      +14
      59
      7
      WOLWolverhampton Wanderers
      38
      15
      14
      9
      51
      40
      +11
      59
      8
      ARSArsenal
      38
      14
      14
      10
      56
      48
      +8
      56
      9
      SHUSheffield United
      38
      14
      12
      12
      39
      39
      0
      54
      10
      BURBurnley
      38
      15
      9
      14
      43
      50
      -7
      54
      11
      SOUSouthampton
      38
      15
      7
      16
      51
      60
      -9
      52
      12
      EVEEverton
      38
      13
      10
      15
      44
      56
      -12
      49
      13
      NEWNewcastle United
      38
      11
      11
      16
      38
      58
      -20
      44
      14
      CRYCrystal Palace
      38
      11
      10
      17
      31
      50
      -19
      43
      15
      BHABrighton and Hove Albion
      38
      9
      14
      15
      39
      54
      -15
      41
      16
      WHUWest Ham United
      38
      10
      9
      19
      49
      62
      -13
      39
      17
      AVLAston Villa
      38
      9
      8
      21
      41
      67
      -26
      35
      18
      BOUBournemouth
      38
      9
      7
      22
      40
      65
      -25
      34
      19
      WATWatford
      38
      8
      10
      20
      36
      64
      -28
      34
      20
      NORNorwich City
      38
      5
      6
      27
      26
      75
      -49
      21

      Match Blog

      Full-Time

      Match ends, Crystal Palace 1, Wolverhampton Wanderers 1.
      90'+5'

      Wolverhampton Wanderers Goal

      Wolverhampton Wanderers
      Goal!
      Wolverhampton Wanderers
      Diogo Jota(18)
      Goal! Crystal Palace 1, Wolverhampton Wanderers 1. Diogo Jota (Wolverhampton Wanderers) right footed shot from the left side of the six yard box to the top left corner. Assisted by Adama Traoré with a cross.
      90'+4'

      attempt saved

      Attempt saved. Jeffrey Schlupp (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Christian Benteke.
      90'+4'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Rúben Neves (Wolverhampton Wanderers) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Adama Traoré.
      90'+2'

      free kick won

      Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      90'+1'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Cheikhou Kouyaté (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from a difficult angle on the left is high and wide to the right. Assisted by James McCarthy following a corner.
      90'

      corner

      Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Conor Coady.
      89'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Gary Cahill (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from outside the box is too high following a set piece situation.
      89'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. Patrick van Aanholt (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
      88'

      free kick won

      Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
      83'

      Substitution

      Crystal Palace
      James
      McArthur(18)
      off
      James
      McCarthy(22)
      on
      81'

      corner

      Corner, Wolverhampton Wanderers. Conceded by Patrick van Aanholt.
      81'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. Adama Traoré (Wolverhampton Wanderers) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Diogo Jota with a cross.
      80'

      offside

      Offside, Crystal Palace. Jeffrey Schlupp tries a through ball, but Christian Benteke is caught offside.
      78'

      attempt saved

      Attempt saved. Christian Benteke (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Jeffrey Schlupp.
      76'

      Substitution

      Wolverhampton Wanderers
      Raúl
      Jiménez(9)
      off
      Patrick
      Cutrone(10)
      on
      73'

      secondyellow card

      Second yellow card to Romain Saïss (Wolverhampton Wanderers) for a bad foul.
      73'

      free kick won

      Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      72'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Luka Milivojevic (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the right.
      70'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses the top right corner. Assisted by Gary Cahill following a set piece situation.
      70'

      free kick won

      Patrick van Aanholt (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick on the left wing.
      69'

      Substitution

      Crystal Palace
      Jordan
      Ayew(9)
      off
      Christian
      Benteke(17)
      on
      65'

      Substitution

      Wolverhampton Wanderers
      Leander
      Dendoncker(32)
      off
      Pedro Neto(7)
      on
      65'

      corner

      Corner, Wolverhampton Wanderers. Conceded by Gary Cahill.
      63'

      attempt saved

      Attempt saved. Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the bottom right corner.
      63'

      attempt saved

      Attempt saved. Raúl Jiménez (Wolverhampton Wanderers) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Jonny with a cross.
      62'

      Yellow Card

      Ayew(9)
      Jordan Ayew (Crystal Palace) is shown the yellow card.
      61'

      free kick won

      Jonny (Wolverhampton Wanderers) wins a free kick on the left wing.
      59'

      free kick won

      Joel Ward (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      58'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. Diogo Jota (Wolverhampton Wanderers) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Raúl Jiménez.
      58'

      corner

      Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by João Moutinho.
      58'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. Cheikhou Kouyaté (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
      58'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. Jeffrey Schlupp (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by James McArthur.
      57'

      Substitution

      Wolverhampton Wanderers
      Matt
      Doherty(2)
      off
      Rúben Neves(8)
      on
      57'

      free kick won

      Rui Patrício (Wolverhampton Wanderers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      56'

      corner

      Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Leander Dendoncker.
      56'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. Luka Milivojevic (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
      54'

      free kick won

      Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick on the right wing.
      52'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Raúl Jiménez (Wolverhampton Wanderers) header from the centre of the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Adama Traoré with a cross.
      50'

      free kick won

      Gary Cahill (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      48'

      Yellow Card

      Saiss(27)
      Romain Saïss (Wolverhampton Wanderers) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
      48'

      free kick won

      Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick on the right wing.
      46'

      Wolverhampton Wanderers Own Goal

      Wolverhampton Wanderers
      Goal!
      Wolverhampton Wanderers
      Leander
      Dendoncker(32)
      Own Goal by Leander Dendoncker, Wolverhampton Wanderers. Crystal Palace 1, Wolverhampton Wanderers 0.
      46'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Joel Ward (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left. Assisted by James McArthur.

      First-Half Ends

      First Half ends, Crystal Palace 0, Wolverhampton Wanderers 0.
      45'

      Yellow Card

      McArthur(18)
      James McArthur (Crystal Palace) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
      45'

      free kick won

      Adama Traoré (Wolverhampton Wanderers) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
      44'

      Yellow Card

      Coady(16)
      Conor Coady (Wolverhampton Wanderers) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
      44'

      free kick won

      Jordan Ayew (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      43'

      free kick won

      Diogo Jota (Wolverhampton Wanderers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      43'

      free kick won

      Cheikhou Kouyaté (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      42'

      corner

      Corner, Wolverhampton Wanderers. Conceded by Joel Ward.
      38'

      attempt saved

      Attempt saved. Diogo Jota (Wolverhampton Wanderers) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Raúl Jiménez.
      32'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. Jonny (Wolverhampton Wanderers) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
      31'

      free kick won

      Adama Traoré (Wolverhampton Wanderers) wins a free kick on the right wing.
      30'

      corner

      Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Conor Coady.
      29'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Adama Traoré (Wolverhampton Wanderers) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right following a corner.
      29'

      corner

      Corner, Wolverhampton Wanderers. Conceded by Vicente Guaita.
      29'

      attempt saved

      Attempt saved. Matt Doherty (Wolverhampton Wanderers) header from very close range is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Raúl Jiménez.
      26'

      attempt saved

      Attempt saved. Jordan Ayew (Crystal Palace) header from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Luka Milivojevic with a cross.
      26'

      corner

      Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Romain Saïss.
      24'

      corner

      Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Romain Saïss.
      23'

      corner

      Corner, Wolverhampton Wanderers. Conceded by Jeffrey Schlupp.
      21'

      corner

      Corner, Wolverhampton Wanderers. Conceded by Gary Cahill.
      21'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. Adama Traoré (Wolverhampton Wanderers) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
      20'

      free kick won

      Romain Saïss (Wolverhampton Wanderers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      10'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. Leander Dendoncker (Wolverhampton Wanderers) right footed shot from very close range is blocked. Assisted by João Moutinho with a cross.
      10'

      corner

      Corner, Wolverhampton Wanderers. Conceded by Gary Cahill.
      10'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. Diogo Jota (Wolverhampton Wanderers) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Raúl Jiménez.
      8'

      free kick won

      João Moutinho (Wolverhampton Wanderers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

      Kick-Off

      lineup

      Lineups are announced and players are warming up.