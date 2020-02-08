Skip navigation
      Everton vs Crystal Palace

      Everton 3 Palace 1

      Everton3
      Bernard18'
      Richarlison58'
      Calvert-Lewin88'
      Palace1
      Benteke51'
      Sat 08 Feb 12:30(KO listed in users′ timezone)

      Premier LeagueGoodison Park

      Full-Time

      Latest videos

      View all videos
      0112
      View all videos

      Upcoming palace games

      View all fixtures
      View all fixtures
      Back to top
      Premier League
      pos
      club
      pl
      w
      d
      l
      gf
      ga
      gd
      pts
      1
      LIVLiverpool
      38
      32
      3
      3
      85
      33
      +52
      99
      2
      MCIManchester City
      38
      26
      3
      9
      102
      35
      +67
      81
      3
      MUNManchester United
      38
      18
      12
      8
      66
      36
      +30
      66
      4
      CHEChelsea
      38
      20
      6
      12
      69
      54
      +15
      66
      5
      LEILeicester City
      38
      18
      8
      12
      67
      41
      +26
      62
      6
      TOTTottenham Hotspur
      38
      16
      11
      11
      61
      47
      +14
      59
      7
      WOLWolverhampton Wanderers
      38
      15
      14
      9
      51
      40
      +11
      59
      8
      ARSArsenal
      38
      14
      14
      10
      56
      48
      +8
      56
      9
      SHUSheffield United
      38
      14
      12
      12
      39
      39
      0
      54
      10
      BURBurnley
      38
      15
      9
      14
      43
      50
      -7
      54
      11
      SOUSouthampton
      38
      15
      7
      16
      51
      60
      -9
      52
      12
      EVEEverton
      38
      13
      10
      15
      44
      56
      -12
      49
      13
      NEWNewcastle United
      38
      11
      11
      16
      38
      58
      -20
      44
      14
      CRYCrystal Palace
      38
      11
      10
      17
      31
      50
      -19
      43
      15
      BHABrighton and Hove Albion
      38
      9
      14
      15
      39
      54
      -15
      41
      16
      WHUWest Ham United
      38
      10
      9
      19
      49
      62
      -13
      39
      17
      AVLAston Villa
      38
      9
      8
      21
      41
      67
      -26
      35
      18
      BOUBournemouth
      38
      9
      7
      22
      40
      65
      -25
      34
      19
      WATWatford
      38
      8
      10
      20
      36
      64
      -28
      34
      20
      NORNorwich City
      38
      5
      6
      27
      26
      75
      -49
      21

      Match Blog

      Full-Time

      Match ends, Everton 3, Crystal Palace 1.
      90'+3'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Morgan Schneiderlin (Everton) right footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Djibril Sidibé.
      90'+2'

      free kick won

      Dominic Calvert-Lewin (Everton) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
      90'+1'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Dominic Calvert-Lewin (Everton) right footed shot from the centre of the box is too high.
      90'+1'

      attempt saved

      Attempt saved. Richarlison (Everton) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Lucas Digne.
      90'

      corner

      Corner, Everton. Conceded by Gary Cahill.
      89'

      corner

      Corner, Everton. Conceded by Vicente Guaita.
      89'

      attempt saved

      Attempt saved. Dominic Calvert-Lewin (Everton) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the top right corner. Assisted by Djibril Sidibé.
      88'

      Everton Goal

      Everton
      Goal!
      Everton
      Dominic
      Calvert-Lewin(9)
      Goal! Everton 3, Crystal Palace 1. Dominic Calvert-Lewin (Everton) right footed shot from very close range to the bottom right corner following a corner.
      88'

      post

      Richarlison (Everton) hits the bar with a header from the centre of the box. Assisted by Lucas Digne with a cross following a corner.
      87'

      corner

      Corner, Everton. Conceded by Scott Dann.
      86'

      Substitution

      Everton
      Gylfi
      Sigurdsson(10)
      off
      Mason
      Holgate(2)
      on
      85'

      free kick won

      Dominic Calvert-Lewin (Everton) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      84'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Christian Benteke (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Cheikhou Kouyaté.
      83'

      free kick won

      Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick on the left wing.
      81'

      corner

      Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Yerry Mina.
      79'

      Substitution

      Crystal Palace
      Joel
      Ward(2)
      off
      Cheikhou
      Kouyaté(8)
      on
      77'

      free kick won

      Max Meyer (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      74'

      free kick won

      Djibril Sidibé (Everton) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      73'

      free kick won

      Luka Milivojevic (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      72'

      free kick won

      Max Meyer (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      72'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. Dominic Calvert-Lewin (Everton) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Tom Davies.
      71'

      free kick won

      Gary Cahill (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      70'

      free kick won

      Djibril Sidibé (Everton) wins a free kick on the right wing.
      68'

      Substitution

      Crystal Palace
      James
      McCarthy(22)
      off
      Max
      Meyer(7)
      on
      68'

      offside

      Offside, Everton. Séamus Coleman tries a through ball, but Richarlison is caught offside.
      65'

      Substitution

      Everton
      Bernard(20)
      off
      Tom
      Davies(26)
      on
      64'

      corner

      Corner, Everton. Conceded by Gary Cahill.
      64'

      attempt saved

      Attempt saved. Gylfi Sigurdsson (Everton) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Richarlison.
      63'

      free kick won

      Richarlison (Everton) wins a free kick on the right wing.
      61'

      attempt saved

      Attempt saved. Christian Benteke (Crystal Palace) header from very close range is saved in the centre of the goal.
      61'

      Substitution

      Crystal Palace
      James
      Tomkins(5)
      off
      Scott
      Dann(6)
      on
      58'

      Everton Goal

      Everton
      Goal!
      Everton
      Richarlison(7)
      Goal! Everton 2, Crystal Palace 1. Richarlison (Everton) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Dominic Calvert-Lewin with a headed pass following a fast break.
      57'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. Luka Milivojevic (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
      57'

      corner

      Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Dominic Calvert-Lewin.
      57'

      corner

      Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Lucas Digne.
      56'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Gary Cahill (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from the right side of the box misses to the left following a corner.
      56'

      corner

      Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Yerry Mina.
      54'

      offside

      Offside, Crystal Palace. James McCarthy tries a through ball, but Christian Benteke is caught offside.
      51'

      Crystal Palace Goal!

      Crystal Palace
      Goal!
      Crystal Palace
      Christian
      Benteke(17)
      Goal! Everton 1, Crystal Palace 1. Christian Benteke (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from the right side of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Wilfried Zaha.
      50'

      offside

      Offside, Crystal Palace. Patrick van Aanholt tries a through ball, but James McArthur is caught offside.
      48'

      free kick won

      Jordan Pickford (Everton) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      48'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by James McCarthy.
      48'

      miss

      Attempt missed. James McCarthy (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from the right side of the box misses to the left.
      46'

      free kick won

      Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

      First-Half Ends

      First Half ends, Everton 1, Crystal Palace 0.
      45'+1'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Patrick van Aanholt (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the right. Assisted by Christian Benteke.
      43'

      free kick won

      Dominic Calvert-Lewin (Everton) wins a free kick on the right wing.
      39'

      miss

      Attempt missed. James McArthur (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from the left side of the box is close, but misses the top left corner. Assisted by Christian Benteke with a headed pass.
      38'

      free kick won

      Jordan Ayew (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      36'

      free kick won

      Luka Milivojevic (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      35'

      free kick won

      Jordan Ayew (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      32'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. Richarlison (Everton) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked.
      30'

      attempt saved

      Attempt saved. Richarlison (Everton) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Gylfi Sigurdsson.
      29'

      free kick won

      Dominic Calvert-Lewin (Everton) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      27'

      free kick won

      Jordan Ayew (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick on the right wing.
      26'

      Substitution

      Everton
      Theo
      Walcott(11)
      off
      Djibril
      Sidibé(19)
      on
      18'

      Everton Goal

      Everton
      Goal!
      Everton
      Bernard(20)
      Goal! Everton 1, Crystal Palace 0. Bernard (Everton) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the high centre of the goal. Assisted by Theo Walcott with a cross.
      15'

      free kick won

      Jordan Ayew (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
      13'

      corner

      Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Michael Keane.
      13'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. Patrick van Aanholt (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by James McArthur.
      12'

      corner

      Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Michael Keane.
      11'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Yerry Mina (Everton) header from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Lucas Digne with a cross following a set piece situation.
      10'

      Yellow Card

      McCarthy(22)
      James McCarthy (Crystal Palace) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
      9'

      free kick won

      Lucas Digne (Everton) wins a free kick on the left wing.
      3'

      attempt saved

      Attempt saved. Lucas Digne (Everton) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner.
      2'

      free kick won

      Dominic Calvert-Lewin (Everton) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

      Kick-Off

      lineup

      Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

      Starting lineup

      31
      Vicente Guaita
      GK
      5
      James Tomkins
      DF
      substitution icon61'
      24
      Gary Cahill
      DF
      2
      Joel Ward
      DF
      substitution icon79'
      3
      Patrick van Aanholt
      DF
      11
      Wilfried Zaha
      MF
      4
      Luka Milivojevic
      MF
      9
      Jordan Ayew
      MF
      22
      James McCarthy
      MF
      10'
      substitution icon68'
      18
      James McArthur
      MF
      17
      Christian Benteke
      S
      51'

      Substitutes

      6
      Scott Dann
      substitution icon61'
      7
      Max Meyer
      substitution icon68'
      8
      Cheikhou Kouyaté
      substitution icon79'
      10
      Andros Townsend
      13
      Wayne Hennessey
      39
      Tyrick Mitchell
      44
      Jairo Riedewald

      Starting lineup

      1
      Jordan Pickford
      GK
      23
      Séamus Coleman
      DF
      12
      Lucas Digne
      DF
      5
      Michael Keane
      DF
      13
      Yerry Mina
      DF
      11
      Theo Walcott
      MF
      substitution icon26'
      18
      Morgan Schneiderlin
      MF
      20
      Bernard
      MF
      18'
      substitution icon65'
      10
      Gylfi Sigurdsson
      MF
      substitution icon86'
      7
      Richarlison
      S
      58'
      9
      Dominic Calvert-Lewin
      S
      88'

      Substitutes

      2
      Mason Holgate
      substitution icon86'
      3
      Leighton Baines
      17
      Alex Iwobi
      19
      Djibril Sidibé
      substitution icon26'
      22
      Maarten Stekelenburg
      26
      Tom Davies
      substitution icon65'
      27
      Moise Kean
      Everton

      Team stats

      Crystal Palace
      Possession
      47%
      53%
      Total shots
      14
      10
      Shots on target
      8
      2
      Corners
      4
      6
      Passes completed
      0
      0
      Free kicks
      10
      11
      Offsides
      0
      0
      BHA
      1-1
      WAT

      Latest videos

      View all videos
      0112
      View all videos

      Upcoming palace games

      View all fixtures
      View all fixtures
      Back to top

      Starting lineup

      31
      Vicente Guaita
      GK
      5
      James Tomkins
      DF
      substitution icon61'
      24
      Gary Cahill
      DF
      2
      Joel Ward
      DF
      substitution icon79'
      3
      Patrick van Aanholt
      DF
      11
      Wilfried Zaha
      MF
      4
      Luka Milivojevic
      MF
      9
      Jordan Ayew
      MF
      22
      James McCarthy
      MF
      10'
      substitution icon68'
      18
      James McArthur
      MF
      17
      Christian Benteke
      S
      51'

      Substitutes

      6
      Scott Dann
      substitution icon61'
      7
      Max Meyer
      substitution icon68'
      8
      Cheikhou Kouyaté
      substitution icon79'
      10
      Andros Townsend
      13
      Wayne Hennessey
      39
      Tyrick Mitchell
      44
      Jairo Riedewald

      Starting lineup

      1
      Jordan Pickford
      GK
      23
      Séamus Coleman
      DF
      12
      Lucas Digne
      DF
      5
      Michael Keane
      DF
      13
      Yerry Mina
      DF
      11
      Theo Walcott
      MF
      substitution icon26'
      18
      Morgan Schneiderlin
      MF
      20
      Bernard
      MF
      18'
      substitution icon65'
      10
      Gylfi Sigurdsson
      MF
      substitution icon86'
      7
      Richarlison
      S
      58'
      9
      Dominic Calvert-Lewin
      S
      88'

      Substitutes

      2
      Mason Holgate
      substitution icon86'
      3
      Leighton Baines
      17
      Alex Iwobi
      19
      Djibril Sidibé
      substitution icon26'
      22
      Maarten Stekelenburg
      26
      Tom Davies
      substitution icon65'
      27
      Moise Kean
      Everton

      Team stats

      Crystal Palace
      Possession
      47%
      53%
      Total shots
      14
      10
      Shots on target
      8
      2
      Corners
      4
      6
      Passes completed
      0
      0
      Free kicks
      10
      11
      Offsides
      0
      0
      BHA
      1-1
      WAT
      Premier League
      pos
      club
      pl
      w
      d
      l
      gf
      ga
      gd
      pts
      1
      LIVLiverpool
      38
      32
      3
      3
      85
      33
      +52
      99
      2
      MCIManchester City
      38
      26
      3
      9
      102
      35
      +67
      81
      3
      MUNManchester United
      38
      18
      12
      8
      66
      36
      +30
      66
      4
      CHEChelsea
      38
      20
      6
      12
      69
      54
      +15
      66
      5
      LEILeicester City
      38
      18
      8
      12
      67
      41
      +26
      62
      6
      TOTTottenham Hotspur
      38
      16
      11
      11
      61
      47
      +14
      59
      7
      WOLWolverhampton Wanderers
      38
      15
      14
      9
      51
      40
      +11
      59
      8
      ARSArsenal
      38
      14
      14
      10
      56
      48
      +8
      56
      9
      SHUSheffield United
      38
      14
      12
      12
      39
      39
      0
      54
      10
      BURBurnley
      38
      15
      9
      14
      43
      50
      -7
      54
      11
      SOUSouthampton
      38
      15
      7
      16
      51
      60
      -9
      52
      12
      EVEEverton
      38
      13
      10
      15
      44
      56
      -12
      49
      13
      NEWNewcastle United
      38
      11
      11
      16
      38
      58
      -20
      44
      14
      CRYCrystal Palace
      38
      11
      10
      17
      31
      50
      -19
      43
      15
      BHABrighton and Hove Albion
      38
      9
      14
      15
      39
      54
      -15
      41
      16
      WHUWest Ham United
      38
      10
      9
      19
      49
      62
      -13
      39
      17
      AVLAston Villa
      38
      9
      8
      21
      41
      67
      -26
      35
      18
      BOUBournemouth
      38
      9
      7
      22
      40
      65
      -25
      34
      19
      WATWatford
      38
      8
      10
      20
      36
      64
      -28
      34
      20
      NORNorwich City
      38
      5
      6
      27
      26
      75
      -49
      21

      Match Blog

      Full-Time

      Match ends, Everton 3, Crystal Palace 1.
      90'+3'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Morgan Schneiderlin (Everton) right footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Djibril Sidibé.
      90'+2'

      free kick won

      Dominic Calvert-Lewin (Everton) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
      90'+1'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Dominic Calvert-Lewin (Everton) right footed shot from the centre of the box is too high.
      90'+1'

      attempt saved

      Attempt saved. Richarlison (Everton) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Lucas Digne.
      90'

      corner

      Corner, Everton. Conceded by Gary Cahill.
      89'

      corner

      Corner, Everton. Conceded by Vicente Guaita.
      89'

      attempt saved

      Attempt saved. Dominic Calvert-Lewin (Everton) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the top right corner. Assisted by Djibril Sidibé.
      88'

      Everton Goal

      Everton
      Goal!
      Everton
      Dominic
      Calvert-Lewin(9)
      Goal! Everton 3, Crystal Palace 1. Dominic Calvert-Lewin (Everton) right footed shot from very close range to the bottom right corner following a corner.
      88'

      post

      Richarlison (Everton) hits the bar with a header from the centre of the box. Assisted by Lucas Digne with a cross following a corner.
      87'

      corner

      Corner, Everton. Conceded by Scott Dann.
      86'

      Substitution

      Everton
      Gylfi
      Sigurdsson(10)
      off
      Mason
      Holgate(2)
      on
      85'

      free kick won

      Dominic Calvert-Lewin (Everton) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      84'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Christian Benteke (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Cheikhou Kouyaté.
      83'

      free kick won

      Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick on the left wing.
      81'

      corner

      Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Yerry Mina.
      79'

      Substitution

      Crystal Palace
      Joel
      Ward(2)
      off
      Cheikhou
      Kouyaté(8)
      on
      77'

      free kick won

      Max Meyer (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      74'

      free kick won

      Djibril Sidibé (Everton) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      73'

      free kick won

      Luka Milivojevic (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      72'

      free kick won

      Max Meyer (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      72'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. Dominic Calvert-Lewin (Everton) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Tom Davies.
      71'

      free kick won

      Gary Cahill (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      70'

      free kick won

      Djibril Sidibé (Everton) wins a free kick on the right wing.
      68'

      Substitution

      Crystal Palace
      James
      McCarthy(22)
      off
      Max
      Meyer(7)
      on
      68'

      offside

      Offside, Everton. Séamus Coleman tries a through ball, but Richarlison is caught offside.
      65'

      Substitution

      Everton
      Bernard(20)
      off
      Tom
      Davies(26)
      on
      64'

      corner

      Corner, Everton. Conceded by Gary Cahill.
      64'

      attempt saved

      Attempt saved. Gylfi Sigurdsson (Everton) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Richarlison.
      63'

      free kick won

      Richarlison (Everton) wins a free kick on the right wing.
      61'

      attempt saved

      Attempt saved. Christian Benteke (Crystal Palace) header from very close range is saved in the centre of the goal.
      61'

      Substitution

      Crystal Palace
      James
      Tomkins(5)
      off
      Scott
      Dann(6)
      on
      58'

      Everton Goal

      Everton
      Goal!
      Everton
      Richarlison(7)
      Goal! Everton 2, Crystal Palace 1. Richarlison (Everton) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Dominic Calvert-Lewin with a headed pass following a fast break.
      57'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. Luka Milivojevic (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
      57'

      corner

      Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Dominic Calvert-Lewin.
      57'

      corner

      Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Lucas Digne.
      56'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Gary Cahill (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from the right side of the box misses to the left following a corner.
      56'

      corner

      Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Yerry Mina.
      54'

      offside

      Offside, Crystal Palace. James McCarthy tries a through ball, but Christian Benteke is caught offside.
      51'

      Crystal Palace Goal!

      Crystal Palace
      Goal!
      Crystal Palace
      Christian
      Benteke(17)
      Goal! Everton 1, Crystal Palace 1. Christian Benteke (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from the right side of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Wilfried Zaha.
      50'

      offside

      Offside, Crystal Palace. Patrick van Aanholt tries a through ball, but James McArthur is caught offside.
      48'

      free kick won

      Jordan Pickford (Everton) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      48'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by James McCarthy.
      48'

      miss

      Attempt missed. James McCarthy (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from the right side of the box misses to the left.
      46'

      free kick won

      Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

      First-Half Ends

      First Half ends, Everton 1, Crystal Palace 0.
      45'+1'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Patrick van Aanholt (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the right. Assisted by Christian Benteke.
      43'

      free kick won

      Dominic Calvert-Lewin (Everton) wins a free kick on the right wing.
      39'

      miss

      Attempt missed. James McArthur (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from the left side of the box is close, but misses the top left corner. Assisted by Christian Benteke with a headed pass.
      38'

      free kick won

      Jordan Ayew (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      36'

      free kick won

      Luka Milivojevic (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      35'

      free kick won

      Jordan Ayew (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      32'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. Richarlison (Everton) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked.
      30'

      attempt saved

      Attempt saved. Richarlison (Everton) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Gylfi Sigurdsson.
      29'

      free kick won

      Dominic Calvert-Lewin (Everton) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      27'

      free kick won

      Jordan Ayew (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick on the right wing.
      26'

      Substitution

      Everton
      Theo
      Walcott(11)
      off
      Djibril
      Sidibé(19)
      on
      18'

      Everton Goal

      Everton
      Goal!
      Everton
      Bernard(20)
      Goal! Everton 1, Crystal Palace 0. Bernard (Everton) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the high centre of the goal. Assisted by Theo Walcott with a cross.
      15'

      free kick won

      Jordan Ayew (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
      13'

      corner

      Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Michael Keane.
      13'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. Patrick van Aanholt (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by James McArthur.
      12'

      corner

      Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Michael Keane.
      11'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Yerry Mina (Everton) header from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Lucas Digne with a cross following a set piece situation.
      10'

      Yellow Card

      McCarthy(22)
      James McCarthy (Crystal Palace) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
      9'

      free kick won

      Lucas Digne (Everton) wins a free kick on the left wing.
      3'

      attempt saved

      Attempt saved. Lucas Digne (Everton) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner.
      2'

      free kick won

      Dominic Calvert-Lewin (Everton) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

      Kick-Off

      lineup

      Lineups are announced and players are warming up.