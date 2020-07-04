Skip navigation
      Leicester City vs Crystal Palace

      Leicester 3 Palace 0

      Leicester3
      Iheanacho49'
      Vardy77' 90'+4'
      Palace0
      Sat 04 Jul 14:00(KO listed in users′ timezone)

      Premier LeagueKing Power Stadium

      Full-Time

      Premier League
      pos
      club
      pl
      w
      d
      l
      gf
      ga
      gd
      pts
      1
      LIVLiverpool
      38
      32
      3
      3
      85
      33
      +52
      99
      2
      MCIManchester City
      38
      26
      3
      9
      102
      35
      +67
      81
      3
      MUNManchester United
      38
      18
      12
      8
      66
      36
      +30
      66
      4
      CHEChelsea
      38
      20
      6
      12
      69
      54
      +15
      66
      5
      LEILeicester City
      38
      18
      8
      12
      67
      41
      +26
      62
      6
      TOTTottenham Hotspur
      38
      16
      11
      11
      61
      47
      +14
      59
      7
      WOLWolverhampton Wanderers
      38
      15
      14
      9
      51
      40
      +11
      59
      8
      ARSArsenal
      38
      14
      14
      10
      56
      48
      +8
      56
      9
      SHUSheffield United
      38
      14
      12
      12
      39
      39
      0
      54
      10
      BURBurnley
      38
      15
      9
      14
      43
      50
      -7
      54
      11
      SOUSouthampton
      38
      15
      7
      16
      51
      60
      -9
      52
      12
      EVEEverton
      38
      13
      10
      15
      44
      56
      -12
      49
      13
      NEWNewcastle United
      38
      11
      11
      16
      38
      58
      -20
      44
      14
      CRYCrystal Palace
      38
      11
      10
      17
      31
      50
      -19
      43
      15
      BHABrighton and Hove Albion
      38
      9
      14
      15
      39
      54
      -15
      41
      16
      WHUWest Ham United
      38
      10
      9
      19
      49
      62
      -13
      39
      17
      AVLAston Villa
      38
      9
      8
      21
      41
      67
      -26
      35
      18
      BOUBournemouth
      38
      9
      7
      22
      40
      65
      -25
      34
      19
      WATWatford
      38
      8
      10
      20
      36
      64
      -28
      34
      20
      NORNorwich City
      38
      5
      6
      27
      26
      75
      -49
      21

      Match Blog

      Full-Time

      Match ends, Leicester City 3, Crystal Palace 0.
      90'+4'

      Leicester City Goal

      Leicester City
      Goal!
      Leicester City
      Jamie
      Vardy(9)
      Goal! Leicester City 3, Crystal Palace 0. Jamie Vardy (Leicester City) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Harvey Barnes following a fast break.
      90'+3'

      free kick won

      Jordan Ayew (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
      90'+1'

      miss

      Attempt missed. James McCarthy (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from the right side of the box misses to the left following a corner.
      90'

      corner

      Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Jonny Evans.
      89'

      free kick won

      Mamadou Sakho (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      89'

      Substitution

      Leicester City
      Youri
      Tielemans(8)
      off
      Hamza
      Choudhury(20)
      on
      89'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from the left side of the six yard box is too high. Assisted by Andros Townsend with a through ball.
      87'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. Jordan Ayew (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Andros Townsend with a cross.
      86'

      free kick won

      Gary Cahill (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      83'

      free kick won

      Jordan Ayew (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      83'

      Substitution

      Crystal Palace
      Patrick
      van Aanholt(3)
      off
      Tyrick Mitchell
      Tyrick
      Mitchell(39)
      on
      82'

      Substitution

      Crystal Palace
      Christian Benteke
      Christian
      Benteke(17)
      off
      Andros
      Townsend(10)
      on
      82'

      free kick won

      James Justin (Leicester City) wins a free kick on the right wing.
      79'

      free kick won

      Patrick van Aanholt (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick on the left wing.
      77'

      Leicester City Goal

      Leicester City
      Goal!
      Leicester City
      Jamie
      Vardy(9)
      Goal! Leicester City 2, Crystal Palace 0. Jamie Vardy (Leicester City) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Harvey Barnes.
      77'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Jamie Vardy (Leicester City) left footed shot from the left side of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Kasper Schmeichel.
      76'

      corner

      Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by James Justin.
      75'

      Substitution

      Leicester City
      Marc
      Albrighton(11)
      off
      Christian
      Fuchs(28)
      on
      75'

      Substitution

      Leicester City
      Ayoze
      Pérez(17)
      off
      Harvey
      Barnes(15)
      on
      73'

      free kick won

      Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      72'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. Jamie Vardy (Leicester City) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
      69'

      Substitution

      Crystal Palace
      James McArthur
      James
      McArthur(18)
      off
      James
      McCarthy(22)
      on
      65'

      corner

      Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by James Justin.
      65'

      corner

      Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Jonny Evans.
      65'

      corner

      Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Ryan Bennett.
      64'

      Substitution

      Leicester City
      Kelechi
      Iheanacho(14)
      off
      Dennis
      Praet(26)
      on
      60'

      attempt saved

      Attempt saved. Gary Cahill (Crystal Palace) header from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by James McArthur with a cross.
      60'

      Substitution

      Crystal Palace
      Jairo Riedewald
      Jairo
      Riedewald(44)
      off
      Cheikhou
      Kouyaté(8)
      on
      59'

      corner

      Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Wilfred Ndidi.
      57'

      Yellow Card

      McArthur(18)
      James McArthur (Crystal Palace) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
      57'

      free kick won

      Jordan Ayew (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      55'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Jamie Vardy (Leicester City) left footed shot from the left side of the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Ayoze Pérez.
      55'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Christian Benteke (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Patrick van Aanholt.
      54'

      free kick won

      Luka Milivojevic (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      50'

      Yellow Card

      Albrighton(11)
      Marc Albrighton (Leicester City) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
      50'

      free kick won

      Jordan Ayew (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      49'

      Leicester City Goal

      Leicester City
      Goal!
      Leicester City
      Kelechi
      Iheanacho(14)
      Goal! Leicester City 1, Crystal Palace 0. Kelechi Iheanacho (Leicester City) right footed shot from very close range to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Youri Tielemans with a cross.
      48'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Jamie Vardy (Leicester City) header from the centre of the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Marc Albrighton with a cross.
      45'

      Substitution

      Leicester City
      Ben
      Chilwell(3)
      off
      Ryan
      Bennett(29)
      on

      First-Half Ends

      First Half ends, Leicester City 0, Crystal Palace 0.
      45'+3'

      Yellow Card

      Chilwell(3)
      Ben Chilwell (Leicester City) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
      45'+2'

      free kick won

      Jordan Ayew (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
      45'+1'

      free kick won

      Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      44'

      offside

      Offside, Crystal Palace. Patrick van Aanholt tries a through ball, but Christian Benteke is caught offside.
      43'

      offside

      Offside, Leicester City. Çaglar Söyüncü tries a through ball, but Ben Chilwell is caught offside.
      40'

      free kick won

      James Justin (Leicester City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      39'

      corner

      Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Youri Tielemans.
      38'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Christian Benteke (Crystal Palace) header from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Wilfried Zaha with a cross following a set piece situation.
      38'

      free kick won

      Christian Benteke (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
      35'

      free kick won

      Marc Albrighton (Leicester City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      33'

      free kick won

      James Justin (Leicester City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      32'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Luka Milivojevic (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left from a direct free kick.
      31'

      free kick won

      Patrick van Aanholt (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
      29'

      free kick won

      Joel Ward (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      27'

      free kick won

      Youri Tielemans (Leicester City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      26'

      free kick won

      Gary Cahill (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      26'

      corner

      Corner, Leicester City. Conceded by Luka Milivojevic.
      19'

      free kick won

      Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      19'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. Kelechi Iheanacho (Leicester City) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
      18'

      free kick won

      James McArthur (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      17'

      corner

      Corner, Leicester City. Conceded by Mamadou Sakho.
      17'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. Ayoze Pérez (Leicester City) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Jonny Evans.
      17'

      attempt saved

      Attempt saved. Kelechi Iheanacho (Leicester City) left footed shot from very close range is saved in the bottom right corner.
      17'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. Wilfred Ndidi (Leicester City) header from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Marc Albrighton with a cross.
      17'

      corner

      Corner, Leicester City. Conceded by Mamadou Sakho.
      14'

      miss

      Attempt missed. James Justin (Leicester City) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Ayoze Pérez.
      14'

      post

      James Justin (Leicester City) hits the bar with a right footed shot from the right side of the box. Assisted by Youri Tielemans.
      11'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. Youri Tielemans (Leicester City) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Wilfred Ndidi.
      9'

      free kick won

      Youri Tielemans (Leicester City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      8'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Kelechi Iheanacho (Leicester City) header from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Marc Albrighton with a cross.
      5'

      free kick won

      Youri Tielemans (Leicester City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      1'

      free kick won

      Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

      Kick-Off

      lineup

      Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

      Starting lineup

      31
      Vicente Guaita
      GK
      3
      Patrick van Aanholt
      DF
      substitution icon83'
      12
      Mamadou Sakho
      DF
      2
      Joel Ward
      DF
      24
      Gary Cahill
      DF
      9
      Jordan Ayew
      MF
      18
      James McArthur
      MF
      57'
      substitution icon69'
      4
      Luka Milivojevic
      MF
      11
      Wilfried Zaha
      MF
      44
      Jairo Riedewald
      MF
      substitution icon60'
      17
      Christian Benteke
      S
      substitution icon82'

      Substitutes

      6
      Scott Dann
      7
      Max Meyer
      8
      Cheikhou Kouyaté
      substitution icon60'
      10
      Andros Townsend
      substitution icon82'
      13
      Wayne Hennessey
      22
      James McCarthy
      substitution icon69'
      35
      Sam Woods
      39
      Tyrick Mitchell
      substitution icon83'
      40
      Brandon Pierrick

      Starting lineup

      1
      Kasper Schmeichel
      GK
      4
      Çaglar Söyüncü
      DF
      2
      James Justin
      DF
      6
      Jonny Evans
      DF
      3
      Ben Chilwell
      MF
      45'+3'
      substitution icon45'
      25
      Wilfred Ndidi
      MF
      11
      Marc Albrighton
      MF
      50'
      substitution icon75'
      8
      Youri Tielemans
      MF
      substitution icon89'
      9
      Jamie Vardy
      S
      77'
      90'+4'
      14
      Kelechi Iheanacho
      S
      49'
      substitution icon64'
      17
      Ayoze Pérez
      S
      substitution icon75'

      Substitutes

      5
      Wes Morgan
      7
      Demarai Gray
      12
      Danny Ward
      15
      Harvey Barnes
      substitution icon75'
      20
      Hamza Choudhury
      substitution icon89'
      24
      Nampalys Mendy
      26
      Dennis Praet
      substitution icon64'
      28
      Christian Fuchs
      substitution icon75'
      29
      Ryan Bennett
      substitution icon45'
      Leicester City

      Team stats

      Crystal Palace
      Possession
      52%
      48%
      Total shots
      15
      7
      Shots on target
      4
      1
      Corners
      3
      7
      Passes completed
      427
      358
      Free kicks
      7
      18
      Offsides
      1
      1

      Top performing palace players

      Successful passes
      5661
      Mamadou Sakho
      Mamadou Sakho
      Duels won
      14
      Jordan Ayew
      Jordan Ayew
      Crosses
      8
      Luka Milivojevic
      Luka Milivojevic
      Touches
      74
      Joel Ward
      Joel Ward
      Tackles
      4
      Luka Milivojevic
      Luka Milivojevic
