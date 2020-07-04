Mitchell on the three words Hodgson said to him
Leicester 3 Palace 0
Leicester3
Iheanacho49'
Vardy77' 90'+4'
Palace0
- Riedewald discusses the role Hodgson wanted him to play
- Hodgson reveals Sakho's post-match reaction
- Report: Leicester City 3-0 Crystal Palace
- Hodgson makes three changes with Townsend, Dann and Kouyaté making way
Latest videosView all videos
- 105:19The Full 90: Leicester City 0-0 Crystal Palace | Palace TV+105:19The Full 90: Leicester City 0-0 Crystal Palace | Palace TV+Match Action
- 02:25Match Action: Leicester City 0-0 Crystal Palace02:25Match Action: Leicester City 0-0 Crystal PalaceMatch Action
- 03:28
- 01:24Ward gives his thoughts on the draw v Leicester City01:24Ward gives his thoughts on the draw v Leicester CityInterviews
- 00:00Vieira gives his thoughts on the performance at Leicester City
- 01:23
- 13:21
- 98:48The Full 90: Crystal Palace 2-1 Leicester City | Palace TV+98:48The Full 90: Crystal Palace 2-1 Leicester City | Palace TV+First-team
- 14:46Extended Highlights: Crystal Palace 2-1 Leicester City14:46Extended Highlights: Crystal Palace 2-1 Leicester CityMatch Action
- 01:54
- 03:39Roy reacts to three points on Selhurst return03:39Roy reacts to three points on Selhurst returnTraining
- 01:54
pos
club
pl
w
d
l
gf
ga
gd
pts
1
LIVLiverpool
38
32
3
3
85
33
+52
99
2
MCIManchester City
38
26
3
9
102
35
+67
81
3
MUNManchester United
38
18
12
8
66
36
+30
66
4
CHEChelsea
38
20
6
12
69
54
+15
66
5
LEILeicester City
38
18
8
12
67
41
+26
62
6
TOTTottenham Hotspur
38
16
11
11
61
47
+14
59
7
WOLWolverhampton Wanderers
38
15
14
9
51
40
+11
59
8
ARSArsenal
38
14
14
10
56
48
+8
56
9
SHUSheffield United
38
14
12
12
39
39
0
54
10
BURBurnley
38
15
9
14
43
50
-7
54
11
SOUSouthampton
38
15
7
16
51
60
-9
52
12
EVEEverton
38
13
10
15
44
56
-12
49
13
NEWNewcastle United
38
11
11
16
38
58
-20
44
14
CRYCrystal Palace
38
11
10
17
31
50
-19
43
15
BHABrighton and Hove Albion
38
9
14
15
39
54
-15
41
16
WHUWest Ham United
38
10
9
19
49
62
-13
39
17
AVLAston Villa
38
9
8
21
41
67
-26
35
18
BOUBournemouth
38
9
7
22
40
65
-25
34
19
WATWatford
38
8
10
20
36
64
-28
34
20
NORNorwich City
38
5
6
27
26
75
-49
21
Match Blog
Full-Time
Match ends, Leicester City 3, Crystal Palace 0.
90'+4'
Leicester City Goal
Goal!
Jamie
Vardy(9)
Goal! Leicester City 3, Crystal Palace 0. Jamie Vardy (Leicester City) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Harvey Barnes following a fast break.
90'+3'
free kick won
Jordan Ayew (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
90'+1'
miss
Attempt missed. James McCarthy (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from the right side of the box misses to the left following a corner.
90'
corner
Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Jonny Evans.
89'
free kick won
Mamadou Sakho (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
89'
Substitution
Youri
Tielemans(8)off
Hamza
Choudhury(20)on
89'
miss
Attempt missed. Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from the left side of the six yard box is too high. Assisted by Andros Townsend with a through ball.
87'
attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. Jordan Ayew (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Andros Townsend with a cross.
86'
free kick won
Gary Cahill (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
83'
free kick won
Jordan Ayew (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
83'
Substitution
Patrick
van Aanholt(3)off
Tyrick
Mitchell(39)on
82'
Substitution
Christian
Benteke(17)off
Andros
Townsend(10)on
82'
free kick won
James Justin (Leicester City) wins a free kick on the right wing.
79'
free kick won
Patrick van Aanholt (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick on the left wing.
77'
Leicester City Goal
Goal!
Jamie
Vardy(9)
Goal! Leicester City 2, Crystal Palace 0. Jamie Vardy (Leicester City) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Harvey Barnes.
77'
miss
Attempt missed. Jamie Vardy (Leicester City) left footed shot from the left side of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Kasper Schmeichel.
76'
corner
Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by James Justin.
75'
Substitution
Marc
Albrighton(11)off
Christian
Fuchs(28)on
75'
Substitution
Ayoze
Pérez(17)off
Harvey
Barnes(15)on
73'
free kick won
Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
72'
attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. Jamie Vardy (Leicester City) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
69'
Substitution
James
McArthur(18)off
James
McCarthy(22)on
65'
corner
Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by James Justin.
65'
corner
Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Jonny Evans.
65'
corner
Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Ryan Bennett.
64'
Substitution
Kelechi
Iheanacho(14)off
Dennis
Praet(26)on
60'
attempt saved
Attempt saved. Gary Cahill (Crystal Palace) header from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by James McArthur with a cross.
60'
Substitution
Jairo
Riedewald(44)off
Cheikhou
Kouyaté(8)on
59'
corner
Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Wilfred Ndidi.
57'
Yellow Card
McArthur(18)
James McArthur (Crystal Palace) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
57'
free kick won
Jordan Ayew (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
55'
miss
Attempt missed. Jamie Vardy (Leicester City) left footed shot from the left side of the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Ayoze Pérez.
55'
miss
Attempt missed. Christian Benteke (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Patrick van Aanholt.
54'
free kick won
Luka Milivojevic (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
50'
Yellow Card
Albrighton(11)
Marc Albrighton (Leicester City) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
50'
free kick won
Jordan Ayew (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
49'
Leicester City Goal
Goal!
Kelechi
Iheanacho(14)
Goal! Leicester City 1, Crystal Palace 0. Kelechi Iheanacho (Leicester City) right footed shot from very close range to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Youri Tielemans with a cross.
48'
miss
Attempt missed. Jamie Vardy (Leicester City) header from the centre of the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Marc Albrighton with a cross.
45'
Substitution
Ben
Chilwell(3)off
Ryan
Bennett(29)on
First-Half Ends
First Half ends, Leicester City 0, Crystal Palace 0.
45'+3'
Yellow Card
Chilwell(3)
Ben Chilwell (Leicester City) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
45'+2'
free kick won
Jordan Ayew (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
45'+1'
free kick won
Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
44'
offside
Offside, Crystal Palace. Patrick van Aanholt tries a through ball, but Christian Benteke is caught offside.
43'
offside
Offside, Leicester City. Çaglar Söyüncü tries a through ball, but Ben Chilwell is caught offside.
40'
free kick won
James Justin (Leicester City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
39'
corner
Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Youri Tielemans.
38'
miss
Attempt missed. Christian Benteke (Crystal Palace) header from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Wilfried Zaha with a cross following a set piece situation.
38'
free kick won
Christian Benteke (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
35'
free kick won
Marc Albrighton (Leicester City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
33'
free kick won
James Justin (Leicester City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
32'
miss
Attempt missed. Luka Milivojevic (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left from a direct free kick.
31'
free kick won
Patrick van Aanholt (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
29'
free kick won
Joel Ward (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
27'
free kick won
Youri Tielemans (Leicester City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
26'
free kick won
Gary Cahill (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
26'
corner
Corner, Leicester City. Conceded by Luka Milivojevic.
19'
free kick won
Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
19'
attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. Kelechi Iheanacho (Leicester City) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
18'
free kick won
James McArthur (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
17'
corner
Corner, Leicester City. Conceded by Mamadou Sakho.
17'
attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. Ayoze Pérez (Leicester City) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Jonny Evans.
17'
attempt saved
Attempt saved. Kelechi Iheanacho (Leicester City) left footed shot from very close range is saved in the bottom right corner.
17'
attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. Wilfred Ndidi (Leicester City) header from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Marc Albrighton with a cross.
17'
corner
Corner, Leicester City. Conceded by Mamadou Sakho.
14'
miss
Attempt missed. James Justin (Leicester City) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Ayoze Pérez.
14'
post
James Justin (Leicester City) hits the bar with a right footed shot from the right side of the box. Assisted by Youri Tielemans.
11'
attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. Youri Tielemans (Leicester City) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Wilfred Ndidi.
9'
free kick won
Youri Tielemans (Leicester City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
8'
miss
Attempt missed. Kelechi Iheanacho (Leicester City) header from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Marc Albrighton with a cross.
5'
free kick won
Youri Tielemans (Leicester City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
1'
free kick won
Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Kick-Off
lineup
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.
Starting lineup
18
James McArthur
MF
57'
69'
Starting lineup
1
Kasper Schmeichel
GK
4
Çaglar Söyüncü
DF
2
James Justin
DF
6
Jonny Evans
DF
3
Ben Chilwell
MF
45'+3'
45'
25
Wilfred Ndidi
MF
11
Marc Albrighton
MF
50'
75'
8
Youri Tielemans
MF
89'
9
Jamie Vardy
S
77'
90'+4'
14
Kelechi Iheanacho
S
49'
64'
17
Ayoze Pérez
S
75'
Substitutes
5
Wes Morgan
7
Demarai Gray
12
Danny Ward
15
Harvey Barnes
75'
20
Hamza Choudhury
89'
24
Nampalys Mendy
26
Dennis Praet
64'
28
Christian Fuchs
75'
29
Ryan Bennett
45'
Team stats
Possession
52%
48%
Total shots
15
7
Shots on target
4
1
Corners
3
7
Passes completed
427
358
Free kicks
7
18
Offsides
1
1
Top performing palace players
NOR
0-1
BHA
MUN
5-2
BOU
WOL
0-2
ARS
CHE
3-0
WAT
- Mitchell on the three words Hodgson said to him
- Riedewald discusses the role Hodgson wanted him to play
- Hodgson reveals Sakho's post-match reaction
- Report: Leicester City 3-0 Crystal Palace
- Hodgson makes three changes with Townsend, Dann and Kouyaté making way
Latest videosView all videos
- 105:19The Full 90: Leicester City 0-0 Crystal Palace | Palace TV+105:19The Full 90: Leicester City 0-0 Crystal Palace | Palace TV+Match Action
- 02:25Match Action: Leicester City 0-0 Crystal Palace02:25Match Action: Leicester City 0-0 Crystal PalaceMatch Action
- 03:28
- 01:24Ward gives his thoughts on the draw v Leicester City01:24Ward gives his thoughts on the draw v Leicester CityInterviews
- 00:00Vieira gives his thoughts on the performance at Leicester City
- 01:23
- 13:21
- 98:48The Full 90: Crystal Palace 2-1 Leicester City | Palace TV+98:48The Full 90: Crystal Palace 2-1 Leicester City | Palace TV+First-team
- 14:46Extended Highlights: Crystal Palace 2-1 Leicester City14:46Extended Highlights: Crystal Palace 2-1 Leicester CityMatch Action
- 01:54
- 03:39Roy reacts to three points on Selhurst return03:39Roy reacts to three points on Selhurst returnTraining
- 01:54
Starting lineup
18
James McArthur
MF
57'
69'
Starting lineup
1
Kasper Schmeichel
GK
4
Çaglar Söyüncü
DF
2
James Justin
DF
6
Jonny Evans
DF
3
Ben Chilwell
MF
45'+3'
45'
25
Wilfred Ndidi
MF
11
Marc Albrighton
MF
50'
75'
8
Youri Tielemans
MF
89'
9
Jamie Vardy
S
77'
90'+4'
14
Kelechi Iheanacho
S
49'
64'
17
Ayoze Pérez
S
75'
Substitutes
5
Wes Morgan
7
Demarai Gray
12
Danny Ward
15
Harvey Barnes
75'
20
Hamza Choudhury
89'
24
Nampalys Mendy
26
Dennis Praet
64'
28
Christian Fuchs
75'
29
Ryan Bennett
45'
Team stats
Possession
52%
48%
Total shots
15
7
Shots on target
4
1
Corners
3
7
Passes completed
427
358
Free kicks
7
18
Offsides
1
1
Top performing palace players
NOR
0-1
BHA
MUN
5-2
BOU
WOL
0-2
ARS
CHE
3-0
WAT
pos
club
pl
w
d
l
gf
ga
gd
pts
1
LIVLiverpool
38
32
3
3
85
33
+52
99
2
MCIManchester City
38
26
3
9
102
35
+67
81
3
MUNManchester United
38
18
12
8
66
36
+30
66
4
CHEChelsea
38
20
6
12
69
54
+15
66
5
LEILeicester City
38
18
8
12
67
41
+26
62
6
TOTTottenham Hotspur
38
16
11
11
61
47
+14
59
7
WOLWolverhampton Wanderers
38
15
14
9
51
40
+11
59
8
ARSArsenal
38
14
14
10
56
48
+8
56
9
SHUSheffield United
38
14
12
12
39
39
0
54
10
BURBurnley
38
15
9
14
43
50
-7
54
11
SOUSouthampton
38
15
7
16
51
60
-9
52
12
EVEEverton
38
13
10
15
44
56
-12
49
13
NEWNewcastle United
38
11
11
16
38
58
-20
44
14
CRYCrystal Palace
38
11
10
17
31
50
-19
43
15
BHABrighton and Hove Albion
38
9
14
15
39
54
-15
41
16
WHUWest Ham United
38
10
9
19
49
62
-13
39
17
AVLAston Villa
38
9
8
21
41
67
-26
35
18
BOUBournemouth
38
9
7
22
40
65
-25
34
19
WATWatford
38
8
10
20
36
64
-28
34
20
NORNorwich City
38
5
6
27
26
75
-49
21
Match Blog
Full-Time
Match ends, Leicester City 3, Crystal Palace 0.
90'+4'
Leicester City Goal
Goal!
Jamie
Vardy(9)
Goal! Leicester City 3, Crystal Palace 0. Jamie Vardy (Leicester City) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Harvey Barnes following a fast break.
90'+3'
free kick won
Jordan Ayew (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
90'+1'
miss
Attempt missed. James McCarthy (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from the right side of the box misses to the left following a corner.
90'
corner
Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Jonny Evans.
89'
free kick won
Mamadou Sakho (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
89'
Substitution
Youri
Tielemans(8)off
Hamza
Choudhury(20)on
89'
miss
Attempt missed. Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from the left side of the six yard box is too high. Assisted by Andros Townsend with a through ball.
87'
attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. Jordan Ayew (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Andros Townsend with a cross.
86'
free kick won
Gary Cahill (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
83'
free kick won
Jordan Ayew (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
83'
Substitution
Patrick
van Aanholt(3)off
Tyrick
Mitchell(39)on
82'
Substitution
Christian
Benteke(17)off
Andros
Townsend(10)on
82'
free kick won
James Justin (Leicester City) wins a free kick on the right wing.
79'
free kick won
Patrick van Aanholt (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick on the left wing.
77'
Leicester City Goal
Goal!
Jamie
Vardy(9)
Goal! Leicester City 2, Crystal Palace 0. Jamie Vardy (Leicester City) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Harvey Barnes.
77'
miss
Attempt missed. Jamie Vardy (Leicester City) left footed shot from the left side of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Kasper Schmeichel.
76'
corner
Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by James Justin.
75'
Substitution
Marc
Albrighton(11)off
Christian
Fuchs(28)on
75'
Substitution
Ayoze
Pérez(17)off
Harvey
Barnes(15)on
73'
free kick won
Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
72'
attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. Jamie Vardy (Leicester City) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
69'
Substitution
James
McArthur(18)off
James
McCarthy(22)on
65'
corner
Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by James Justin.
65'
corner
Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Jonny Evans.
65'
corner
Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Ryan Bennett.
64'
Substitution
Kelechi
Iheanacho(14)off
Dennis
Praet(26)on
60'
attempt saved
Attempt saved. Gary Cahill (Crystal Palace) header from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by James McArthur with a cross.
60'
Substitution
Jairo
Riedewald(44)off
Cheikhou
Kouyaté(8)on
59'
corner
Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Wilfred Ndidi.
57'
Yellow Card
McArthur(18)
James McArthur (Crystal Palace) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
57'
free kick won
Jordan Ayew (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
55'
miss
Attempt missed. Jamie Vardy (Leicester City) left footed shot from the left side of the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Ayoze Pérez.
55'
miss
Attempt missed. Christian Benteke (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Patrick van Aanholt.
54'
free kick won
Luka Milivojevic (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
50'
Yellow Card
Albrighton(11)
Marc Albrighton (Leicester City) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
50'
free kick won
Jordan Ayew (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
49'
Leicester City Goal
Goal!
Kelechi
Iheanacho(14)
Goal! Leicester City 1, Crystal Palace 0. Kelechi Iheanacho (Leicester City) right footed shot from very close range to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Youri Tielemans with a cross.
48'
miss
Attempt missed. Jamie Vardy (Leicester City) header from the centre of the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Marc Albrighton with a cross.
45'
Substitution
Ben
Chilwell(3)off
Ryan
Bennett(29)on
First-Half Ends
First Half ends, Leicester City 0, Crystal Palace 0.
45'+3'
Yellow Card
Chilwell(3)
Ben Chilwell (Leicester City) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
45'+2'
free kick won
Jordan Ayew (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
45'+1'
free kick won
Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
44'
offside
Offside, Crystal Palace. Patrick van Aanholt tries a through ball, but Christian Benteke is caught offside.
43'
offside
Offside, Leicester City. Çaglar Söyüncü tries a through ball, but Ben Chilwell is caught offside.
40'
free kick won
James Justin (Leicester City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
39'
corner
Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Youri Tielemans.
38'
miss
Attempt missed. Christian Benteke (Crystal Palace) header from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Wilfried Zaha with a cross following a set piece situation.
38'
free kick won
Christian Benteke (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
35'
free kick won
Marc Albrighton (Leicester City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
33'
free kick won
James Justin (Leicester City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
32'
miss
Attempt missed. Luka Milivojevic (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left from a direct free kick.
31'
free kick won
Patrick van Aanholt (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
29'
free kick won
Joel Ward (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
27'
free kick won
Youri Tielemans (Leicester City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
26'
free kick won
Gary Cahill (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
26'
corner
Corner, Leicester City. Conceded by Luka Milivojevic.
19'
free kick won
Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
19'
attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. Kelechi Iheanacho (Leicester City) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
18'
free kick won
James McArthur (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
17'
corner
Corner, Leicester City. Conceded by Mamadou Sakho.
17'
attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. Ayoze Pérez (Leicester City) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Jonny Evans.
17'
attempt saved
Attempt saved. Kelechi Iheanacho (Leicester City) left footed shot from very close range is saved in the bottom right corner.
17'
attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. Wilfred Ndidi (Leicester City) header from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Marc Albrighton with a cross.
17'
corner
Corner, Leicester City. Conceded by Mamadou Sakho.
14'
miss
Attempt missed. James Justin (Leicester City) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Ayoze Pérez.
14'
post
James Justin (Leicester City) hits the bar with a right footed shot from the right side of the box. Assisted by Youri Tielemans.
11'
attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. Youri Tielemans (Leicester City) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Wilfred Ndidi.
9'
free kick won
Youri Tielemans (Leicester City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
8'
miss
Attempt missed. Kelechi Iheanacho (Leicester City) header from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Marc Albrighton with a cross.
5'
free kick won
Youri Tielemans (Leicester City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
1'
free kick won
Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Kick-Off
lineup
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.