      Liverpool vs Crystal Palace

      Liverpool 4 Palace 0

      Liverpool4
      Alexander-Arnold23'
      Mohamed Salah44'
      Fabinho55'
      Mané69'
      Palace0
      Wed 24 Jun 19:15(KO listed in users′ timezone)

      Premier LeagueAnfield

      Full-Time

      Premier League
      pos
      club
      pl
      w
      d
      l
      gf
      ga
      gd
      pts
      1
      LIVLiverpool
      38
      32
      3
      3
      85
      33
      +52
      99
      2
      MCIManchester City
      38
      26
      3
      9
      102
      35
      +67
      81
      3
      MUNManchester United
      38
      18
      12
      8
      66
      36
      +30
      66
      4
      CHEChelsea
      38
      20
      6
      12
      69
      54
      +15
      66
      5
      LEILeicester City
      38
      18
      8
      12
      67
      41
      +26
      62
      6
      TOTTottenham Hotspur
      38
      16
      11
      11
      61
      47
      +14
      59
      7
      WOLWolverhampton Wanderers
      38
      15
      14
      9
      51
      40
      +11
      59
      8
      ARSArsenal
      38
      14
      14
      10
      56
      48
      +8
      56
      9
      SHUSheffield United
      38
      14
      12
      12
      39
      39
      0
      54
      10
      BURBurnley
      38
      15
      9
      14
      43
      50
      -7
      54
      11
      SOUSouthampton
      38
      15
      7
      16
      51
      60
      -9
      52
      12
      EVEEverton
      38
      13
      10
      15
      44
      56
      -12
      49
      13
      NEWNewcastle United
      38
      11
      11
      16
      38
      58
      -20
      44
      14
      CRYCrystal Palace
      38
      11
      10
      17
      31
      50
      -19
      43
      15
      BHABrighton and Hove Albion
      38
      9
      14
      15
      39
      54
      -15
      41
      16
      WHUWest Ham United
      38
      10
      9
      19
      49
      62
      -13
      39
      17
      AVLAston Villa
      38
      9
      8
      21
      41
      67
      -26
      35
      18
      BOUBournemouth
      38
      9
      7
      22
      40
      65
      -25
      34
      19
      WATWatford
      38
      8
      10
      20
      36
      64
      -28
      34
      20
      NORNorwich City
      38
      5
      6
      27
      26
      75
      -49
      21

      Match Blog

      Full-Time

      Match ends, Liverpool 4, Crystal Palace 0.
      90'+3'

      attempt saved

      Attempt saved. Neco Williams (Liverpool) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.
      90'+2'

      corner

      Corner, Liverpool. Conceded by Mamadou Sakho.
      90'+2'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. Neco Williams (Liverpool) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked.
      90'+2'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. Mohamed Salah (Liverpool) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked.
      90'

      corner

      Corner, Liverpool. Conceded by Luka Milivojevic.
      90'

      corner

      Corner, Liverpool. Conceded by Mamadou Sakho.
      89'

      corner

      Corner, Liverpool. Conceded by Joel Ward.
      84'

      Substitution

      Liverpool
      Sadio
      Mané(10)
      off
      Naby
      Keita(8)
      on
      84'

      Substitution

      Liverpool
      Andrew
      Robertson(26)
      off
      Harvey
      Elliott(67)
      on
      84'

      Substitution

      Crystal Palace
      Jordan Ayew
      Jordan
      Ayew(9)
      off
      Brandon
      Pierrick Keutcha(40)
      on
      81'

      free kick won

      Joel Ward (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick on the right wing.
      79'

      free kick won

      James McCarthy (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      76'

      free kick won

      Joel Ward (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      74'

      Substitution

      Liverpool
      Roberto Firmino(9)
      off
      Takumi
      Minamino(18)
      on
      74'

      Substitution

      Liverpool
      Trent
      Alexander-Arnold(66)
      off
      Neco
      Williams(76)
      on
      74'

      free kick won

      Joseph Gomez (Liverpool) wins a free kick on the right wing.
      69'

      Liverpool Goal

      Liverpool
      Goal!
      Liverpool
      Sadio
      Mané(10)
      Goal! Liverpool 4, Crystal Palace 0. Sadio Mané (Liverpool) right footed shot from the left side of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Mohamed Salah with a through ball following a fast break.
      66'

      Substitution

      Crystal Palace
      Cheikhou
      Kouyaté(8)
      off
      Luka
      Milivojevic(4)
      on
      66'

      Substitution

      Crystal Palace
      James
      McArthur(18)
      off
      Jairo
      Riedewald(44)
      on
      66'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain (Liverpool) left footed shot from the left side of the box is too high. Assisted by Georginio Wijnaldum.
      64'

      Substitution

      Liverpool
      Jordan
      Henderson(14)
      off
      Alex
      Oxlade-Chamberlain(15)
      on
      63'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Mohamed Salah (Liverpool) left footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Sadio Mané.
      60'

      free kick won

      Patrick van Aanholt (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      57'

      attempt saved

      Attempt saved. Georginio Wijnaldum (Liverpool) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Sadio Mané.
      56'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Andros Townsend (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Patrick van Aanholt.
      55'

      Liverpool Goal

      Liverpool
      Goal!
      Liverpool
      Fabinho(3)
      Goal! Liverpool 3, Crystal Palace 0. Fabinho (Liverpool) right footed shot from outside the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Andrew Robertson.
      53'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Andrew Robertson (Liverpool) left footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by Mohamed Salah following a fast break.
      48'

      free kick won

      Joel Ward (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

      First-Half Ends

      First Half ends, Liverpool 2, Crystal Palace 0.
      44'

      Liverpool Goal

      Liverpool
      Goal!
      Liverpool
      Mohamed Salah(11)
      Goal! Liverpool 2, Crystal Palace 0. Mohamed Salah (Liverpool) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Fabinho with a through ball.
      43'

      free kick won

      Jordan Ayew (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick on the right wing.
      42'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Max Meyer (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right.
      40'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Mohamed Salah (Liverpool) left footed shot from more than 35 yards misses to the left.
      37'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Georginio Wijnaldum (Liverpool) right footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Sadio Mané.
      33'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Fabinho (Liverpool) right footed shot from outside the box is too high from a direct free kick.
      32'

      free kick won

      Fabinho (Liverpool) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
      28'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Virgil van Dijk (Liverpool) header from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Andrew Robertson with a cross following a corner.
      28'

      corner

      Corner, Liverpool. Conceded by Joel Ward.
      28'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. Virgil van Dijk (Liverpool) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
      28'

      post

      Jordan Henderson (Liverpool) hits the left post with a right footed shot from the centre of the box following a set piece situation.
      27'

      free kick won

      Georginio Wijnaldum (Liverpool) wins a free kick on the left wing.
      25'

      offside

      Offside, Crystal Palace. Mamadou Sakho tries a through ball, but James McArthur is caught offside.
      23'

      Liverpool Goal

      Liverpool
      Goal!
      Liverpool
      Trent
      Alexander-Arnold(66)
      Goal! Liverpool 1, Crystal Palace 0. Trent Alexander-Arnold (Liverpool) from a free kick with a right footed shot to the top right corner.
      21'

      free kick won

      Virgil van Dijk (Liverpool) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
      21'

      corner

      Corner, Liverpool. Conceded by Gary Cahill.
      16'

      attempt saved

      Attempt saved. Roberto Firmino (Liverpool) right footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Sadio Mané.
      16'

      miss

      Attempt missed. James McArthur (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by Jordan Ayew.
      15'

      Substitution

      Crystal Palace
      Wilfried Zaha
      Wilfried
      Zaha(11)
      off
      Max
      Meyer(7)
      on
      15'

      free kick won

      Jordan Ayew (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      10'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Jordan Henderson (Liverpool) right footed shot from the right side of the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Sadio Mané with a cross.
      8'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Georginio Wijnaldum (Liverpool) right footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the left.
      8'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. Mohamed Salah (Liverpool) header from the centre of the box is blocked.
      5'

      free kick won

      Fabinho (Liverpool) wins a free kick on the left wing.

      Kick-Off

      lineup

      Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

      Starting lineup

      13
      Wayne Hennessey
      GK
      24
      Gary Cahill
      DF
      12
      Mamadou Sakho
      DF
      3
      Patrick van Aanholt
      DF
      2
      Joel Ward
      DF
      18
      James McArthur
      MF
      substitution icon66'
      10
      Andros Townsend
      MF
      8
      Cheikhou Kouyaté
      MF
      substitution icon66'
      11
      Wilfried Zaha
      MF
      substitution icon15'
      22
      James McCarthy
      MF
      9
      Jordan Ayew
      S
      substitution icon84'

      Substitutes

      4
      Luka Milivojevic
      substitution icon66'
      6
      Scott Dann
      7
      Max Meyer
      substitution icon15'
      19
      Stephen Henderson
      36
      Nikola Tavares
      39
      Tyrick Mitchell
      40
      Brandon Pierrick Keutcha
      substitution icon84'
      44
      Jairo Riedewald
      substitution icon66'

      Starting lineup

      1
      Alisson
      GK
      4
      Virgil van Dijk
      DF
      66
      Trent Alexander-Arnold
      DF
      23'
      substitution icon74'
      12
      Joseph Gomez
      DF
      26
      Andrew Robertson
      DF
      substitution icon84'
      3
      Fabinho
      MF
      55'
      5
      Georginio Wijnaldum
      MF
      14
      Jordan Henderson
      MF
      substitution icon64'
      10
      Sadio Mané
      S
      69'
      substitution icon84'
      11
      Mohamed Salah
      S
      44'
      9
      Roberto Firmino
      S
      substitution icon74'

      Substitutes

      6
      Dejan Lovren
      8
      Naby Keita
      substitution icon84'
      13
      Adrián
      15
      Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain
      substitution icon64'
      18
      Takumi Minamino
      substitution icon74'
      27
      Divock Origi
      48
      Curtis Jones
      67
      Harvey Elliott
      substitution icon84'
      76
      Neco Williams
      substitution icon74'
      Liverpool

      Team stats

      Crystal Palace
      Possession
      73%
      27%
      Total shots
      21
      3
      Shots on target
      7
      0
      Corners
      6
      0
      Passes completed
      789
      235
      Free kicks
      5
      7
      Offsides
      0
      1

      Top performing palace players

      Successful passes
      3443
      Mamadou Sakho
      Mamadou Sakho
      Duels won
      10
      Joel Ward
      Joel Ward
      Touches
      73
      Patrick van Aanholt
      Patrick van Aanholt
      Tackles
      5
      Patrick van Aanholt
      Patrick van Aanholt
      WOL
      1-0
      BOU
      NEW
      1-1
      AVL
      NOR
      0-1
      EVE
      MUN
      3-0
      SHU

