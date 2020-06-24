Cahill: “No excuses; We need to not let this affect us too much”
Liverpool 4 Palace 0
Liverpool4
Alexander-Arnold23'
Mohamed Salah44'
Fabinho55'
Mané69'
Palace0
- Four changes for Palace at Anfield, as Sakho returns
- From Armstrong to Zaha: Relive every Palace goal v Liverpool in the Premier League
- 02:36
- 01:38
Latest videosView all videos
- 00:00The Full 90 | Liverpool vs Crystal Palace | PalaceTV+00:00The Full 90 | Liverpool vs Crystal Palace | PalaceTV+First-team
- 21:21Extended Highlights: Liverpool 0-1 Crystal Palace | Palace TV+21:21Extended Highlights: Liverpool 0-1 Crystal Palace | Palace TV+Match Action
- 02:402 minute highlights: Liverpool 0-1 Crystal Palace02:402 minute highlights: Liverpool 0-1 Crystal PalaceMatch Action
- 07:21Post-match press conference: Liverpool (A)07:21Post-match press conference: Liverpool (A)Press Conferences
- 02:57Dean Henderson watches back key Anfield saves02:57Dean Henderson watches back key Anfield savesInterviews
- 03:29
- 01:42Remi Matthews receives his Premier League debut Ball01:42Remi Matthews receives his Premier League debut BallInterviews
- 00:00Extended Highlights: Crystal Palace 1-2 Liverpool | Palace TV+00:00Extended Highlights: Crystal Palace 1-2 Liverpool | Palace TV+Match Action
- 109:11The Full 90: Crystal Palace v Liverpool | Palace TV+109:11The Full 90: Crystal Palace v Liverpool | Palace TV+First-team
- 02:542 minute highlights: Crystal Palace 1-2 Liverpool02:542 minute highlights: Crystal Palace 1-2 LiverpoolFirst-team
- 01:07Goalscorer Mateta speaks after narrow defeat01:07Goalscorer Mateta speaks after narrow defeatInterviews
- 03:54Roy Hodgson's reaction to battle with Liverpool at Selhurst03:54Roy Hodgson's reaction to battle with Liverpool at SelhurstInterviews
pos
club
pl
w
d
l
gf
ga
gd
pts
1
LIVLiverpool
38
32
3
3
85
33
+52
99
2
MCIManchester City
38
26
3
9
102
35
+67
81
3
MUNManchester United
38
18
12
8
66
36
+30
66
4
CHEChelsea
38
20
6
12
69
54
+15
66
5
LEILeicester City
38
18
8
12
67
41
+26
62
6
TOTTottenham Hotspur
38
16
11
11
61
47
+14
59
7
WOLWolverhampton Wanderers
38
15
14
9
51
40
+11
59
8
ARSArsenal
38
14
14
10
56
48
+8
56
9
SHUSheffield United
38
14
12
12
39
39
0
54
10
BURBurnley
38
15
9
14
43
50
-7
54
11
SOUSouthampton
38
15
7
16
51
60
-9
52
12
EVEEverton
38
13
10
15
44
56
-12
49
13
NEWNewcastle United
38
11
11
16
38
58
-20
44
14
CRYCrystal Palace
38
11
10
17
31
50
-19
43
15
BHABrighton and Hove Albion
38
9
14
15
39
54
-15
41
16
WHUWest Ham United
38
10
9
19
49
62
-13
39
17
AVLAston Villa
38
9
8
21
41
67
-26
35
18
BOUBournemouth
38
9
7
22
40
65
-25
34
19
WATWatford
38
8
10
20
36
64
-28
34
20
NORNorwich City
38
5
6
27
26
75
-49
21
Match Blog
Full-Time
Match ends, Liverpool 4, Crystal Palace 0.
90'+3'
attempt saved
Attempt saved. Neco Williams (Liverpool) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.
90'+2'
corner
Corner, Liverpool. Conceded by Mamadou Sakho.
90'+2'
attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. Neco Williams (Liverpool) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked.
90'+2'
attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. Mohamed Salah (Liverpool) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked.
90'
corner
Corner, Liverpool. Conceded by Luka Milivojevic.
90'
corner
Corner, Liverpool. Conceded by Mamadou Sakho.
89'
corner
Corner, Liverpool. Conceded by Joel Ward.
84'
Substitution
Sadio
Mané(10)off
Naby
Keita(8)on
84'
Substitution
Andrew
Robertson(26)off
Harvey
Elliott(67)on
84'
Substitution
Jordan
Ayew(9)off
Brandon
Pierrick Keutcha(40)on
81'
free kick won
Joel Ward (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick on the right wing.
79'
free kick won
James McCarthy (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
76'
free kick won
Joel Ward (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
74'
Substitution
Roberto Firmino(9)off
Takumi
Minamino(18)on
74'
Substitution
Trent
Alexander-Arnold(66)off
Neco
Williams(76)on
74'
free kick won
Joseph Gomez (Liverpool) wins a free kick on the right wing.
69'
Liverpool Goal
Goal!
Sadio
Mané(10)
Goal! Liverpool 4, Crystal Palace 0. Sadio Mané (Liverpool) right footed shot from the left side of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Mohamed Salah with a through ball following a fast break.
66'
Substitution
Cheikhou
Kouyaté(8)off
Luka
Milivojevic(4)on
66'
Substitution
James
McArthur(18)off
Jairo
Riedewald(44)on
66'
miss
Attempt missed. Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain (Liverpool) left footed shot from the left side of the box is too high. Assisted by Georginio Wijnaldum.
64'
Substitution
Jordan
Henderson(14)off
Alex
Oxlade-Chamberlain(15)on
63'
miss
Attempt missed. Mohamed Salah (Liverpool) left footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Sadio Mané.
60'
free kick won
Patrick van Aanholt (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
57'
attempt saved
Attempt saved. Georginio Wijnaldum (Liverpool) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Sadio Mané.
56'
miss
Attempt missed. Andros Townsend (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Patrick van Aanholt.
55'
Liverpool Goal
Goal!
Fabinho(3)
Goal! Liverpool 3, Crystal Palace 0. Fabinho (Liverpool) right footed shot from outside the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Andrew Robertson.
53'
miss
Attempt missed. Andrew Robertson (Liverpool) left footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by Mohamed Salah following a fast break.
48'
free kick won
Joel Ward (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
First-Half Ends
First Half ends, Liverpool 2, Crystal Palace 0.
44'
Liverpool Goal
Goal!
Mohamed Salah(11)
Goal! Liverpool 2, Crystal Palace 0. Mohamed Salah (Liverpool) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Fabinho with a through ball.
43'
free kick won
Jordan Ayew (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick on the right wing.
42'
miss
Attempt missed. Max Meyer (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right.
40'
miss
Attempt missed. Mohamed Salah (Liverpool) left footed shot from more than 35 yards misses to the left.
37'
miss
Attempt missed. Georginio Wijnaldum (Liverpool) right footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Sadio Mané.
33'
miss
Attempt missed. Fabinho (Liverpool) right footed shot from outside the box is too high from a direct free kick.
32'
free kick won
Fabinho (Liverpool) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
28'
miss
Attempt missed. Virgil van Dijk (Liverpool) header from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Andrew Robertson with a cross following a corner.
28'
corner
Corner, Liverpool. Conceded by Joel Ward.
28'
attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. Virgil van Dijk (Liverpool) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
28'
post
Jordan Henderson (Liverpool) hits the left post with a right footed shot from the centre of the box following a set piece situation.
27'
free kick won
Georginio Wijnaldum (Liverpool) wins a free kick on the left wing.
25'
offside
Offside, Crystal Palace. Mamadou Sakho tries a through ball, but James McArthur is caught offside.
23'
Liverpool Goal
Goal!
Trent
Alexander-Arnold(66)
Goal! Liverpool 1, Crystal Palace 0. Trent Alexander-Arnold (Liverpool) from a free kick with a right footed shot to the top right corner.
21'
free kick won
Virgil van Dijk (Liverpool) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
21'
corner
Corner, Liverpool. Conceded by Gary Cahill.
16'
attempt saved
Attempt saved. Roberto Firmino (Liverpool) right footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Sadio Mané.
16'
miss
Attempt missed. James McArthur (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by Jordan Ayew.
15'
Substitution
Wilfried
Zaha(11)off
Max
Meyer(7)on
15'
free kick won
Jordan Ayew (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
10'
miss
Attempt missed. Jordan Henderson (Liverpool) right footed shot from the right side of the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Sadio Mané with a cross.
8'
miss
Attempt missed. Georginio Wijnaldum (Liverpool) right footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the left.
8'
attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. Mohamed Salah (Liverpool) header from the centre of the box is blocked.
5'
free kick won
Fabinho (Liverpool) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Kick-Off
lineup
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.
Starting lineup
Starting lineup
1
Alisson
GK
4
Virgil van Dijk
DF
66
Trent Alexander-Arnold
DF
23'
74'
12
Joseph Gomez
DF
26
Andrew Robertson
DF
84'
3
Fabinho
MF
55'
5
Georginio Wijnaldum
MF
14
Jordan Henderson
MF
64'
10
Sadio Mané
S
69'
84'
11
Mohamed Salah
S
44'
9
Roberto Firmino
S
74'
Substitutes
6
Dejan Lovren
8
Naby Keita
84'
13
Adrián
15
Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain
64'
18
Takumi Minamino
74'
27
Divock Origi
48
Curtis Jones
67
Harvey Elliott
84'
76
Neco Williams
74'
Team stats
Possession
73%
27%
Total shots
21
3
Shots on target
7
0
Corners
6
0
Passes completed
789
235
Free kicks
5
7
Offsides
0
1
Top performing palace players
WOL
1-0
BOU
NEW
1-1
AVL
NOR
0-1
EVE
MUN
3-0
SHU
- Cahill: “No excuses; We need to not let this affect us too much”
- Four changes for Palace at Anfield, as Sakho returns
- From Armstrong to Zaha: Relive every Palace goal v Liverpool in the Premier League
- 02:36
- 01:38
Latest videosView all videos
- 00:00The Full 90 | Liverpool vs Crystal Palace | PalaceTV+00:00The Full 90 | Liverpool vs Crystal Palace | PalaceTV+First-team
- 21:21Extended Highlights: Liverpool 0-1 Crystal Palace | Palace TV+21:21Extended Highlights: Liverpool 0-1 Crystal Palace | Palace TV+Match Action
- 02:402 minute highlights: Liverpool 0-1 Crystal Palace02:402 minute highlights: Liverpool 0-1 Crystal PalaceMatch Action
- 07:21Post-match press conference: Liverpool (A)07:21Post-match press conference: Liverpool (A)Press Conferences
- 02:57Dean Henderson watches back key Anfield saves02:57Dean Henderson watches back key Anfield savesInterviews
- 03:29
- 01:42Remi Matthews receives his Premier League debut Ball01:42Remi Matthews receives his Premier League debut BallInterviews
- 00:00Extended Highlights: Crystal Palace 1-2 Liverpool | Palace TV+00:00Extended Highlights: Crystal Palace 1-2 Liverpool | Palace TV+Match Action
- 109:11The Full 90: Crystal Palace v Liverpool | Palace TV+109:11The Full 90: Crystal Palace v Liverpool | Palace TV+First-team
- 02:542 minute highlights: Crystal Palace 1-2 Liverpool02:542 minute highlights: Crystal Palace 1-2 LiverpoolFirst-team
- 01:07Goalscorer Mateta speaks after narrow defeat01:07Goalscorer Mateta speaks after narrow defeatInterviews
- 03:54Roy Hodgson's reaction to battle with Liverpool at Selhurst03:54Roy Hodgson's reaction to battle with Liverpool at SelhurstInterviews
Starting lineup
Starting lineup
1
Alisson
GK
4
Virgil van Dijk
DF
66
Trent Alexander-Arnold
DF
23'
74'
12
Joseph Gomez
DF
26
Andrew Robertson
DF
84'
3
Fabinho
MF
55'
5
Georginio Wijnaldum
MF
14
Jordan Henderson
MF
64'
10
Sadio Mané
S
69'
84'
11
Mohamed Salah
S
44'
9
Roberto Firmino
S
74'
Substitutes
6
Dejan Lovren
8
Naby Keita
84'
13
Adrián
15
Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain
64'
18
Takumi Minamino
74'
27
Divock Origi
48
Curtis Jones
67
Harvey Elliott
84'
76
Neco Williams
74'
Team stats
Possession
73%
27%
Total shots
21
3
Shots on target
7
0
Corners
6
0
Passes completed
789
235
Free kicks
5
7
Offsides
0
1
Top performing palace players
WOL
1-0
BOU
NEW
1-1
AVL
NOR
0-1
EVE
MUN
3-0
SHU
pos
club
pl
w
d
l
gf
ga
gd
pts
1
LIVLiverpool
38
32
3
3
85
33
+52
99
2
MCIManchester City
38
26
3
9
102
35
+67
81
3
MUNManchester United
38
18
12
8
66
36
+30
66
4
CHEChelsea
38
20
6
12
69
54
+15
66
5
LEILeicester City
38
18
8
12
67
41
+26
62
6
TOTTottenham Hotspur
38
16
11
11
61
47
+14
59
7
WOLWolverhampton Wanderers
38
15
14
9
51
40
+11
59
8
ARSArsenal
38
14
14
10
56
48
+8
56
9
SHUSheffield United
38
14
12
12
39
39
0
54
10
BURBurnley
38
15
9
14
43
50
-7
54
11
SOUSouthampton
38
15
7
16
51
60
-9
52
12
EVEEverton
38
13
10
15
44
56
-12
49
13
NEWNewcastle United
38
11
11
16
38
58
-20
44
14
CRYCrystal Palace
38
11
10
17
31
50
-19
43
15
BHABrighton and Hove Albion
38
9
14
15
39
54
-15
41
16
WHUWest Ham United
38
10
9
19
49
62
-13
39
17
AVLAston Villa
38
9
8
21
41
67
-26
35
18
BOUBournemouth
38
9
7
22
40
65
-25
34
19
WATWatford
38
8
10
20
36
64
-28
34
20
NORNorwich City
38
5
6
27
26
75
-49
21
Match Blog
Full-Time
Match ends, Liverpool 4, Crystal Palace 0.
90'+3'
attempt saved
Attempt saved. Neco Williams (Liverpool) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.
90'+2'
corner
Corner, Liverpool. Conceded by Mamadou Sakho.
90'+2'
attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. Neco Williams (Liverpool) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked.
90'+2'
attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. Mohamed Salah (Liverpool) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked.
90'
corner
Corner, Liverpool. Conceded by Luka Milivojevic.
90'
corner
Corner, Liverpool. Conceded by Mamadou Sakho.
89'
corner
Corner, Liverpool. Conceded by Joel Ward.
84'
Substitution
Sadio
Mané(10)off
Naby
Keita(8)on
84'
Substitution
Andrew
Robertson(26)off
Harvey
Elliott(67)on
84'
Substitution
Jordan
Ayew(9)off
Brandon
Pierrick Keutcha(40)on
81'
free kick won
Joel Ward (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick on the right wing.
79'
free kick won
James McCarthy (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
76'
free kick won
Joel Ward (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
74'
Substitution
Roberto Firmino(9)off
Takumi
Minamino(18)on
74'
Substitution
Trent
Alexander-Arnold(66)off
Neco
Williams(76)on
74'
free kick won
Joseph Gomez (Liverpool) wins a free kick on the right wing.
69'
Liverpool Goal
Goal!
Sadio
Mané(10)
Goal! Liverpool 4, Crystal Palace 0. Sadio Mané (Liverpool) right footed shot from the left side of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Mohamed Salah with a through ball following a fast break.
66'
Substitution
Cheikhou
Kouyaté(8)off
Luka
Milivojevic(4)on
66'
Substitution
James
McArthur(18)off
Jairo
Riedewald(44)on
66'
miss
Attempt missed. Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain (Liverpool) left footed shot from the left side of the box is too high. Assisted by Georginio Wijnaldum.
64'
Substitution
Jordan
Henderson(14)off
Alex
Oxlade-Chamberlain(15)on
63'
miss
Attempt missed. Mohamed Salah (Liverpool) left footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Sadio Mané.
60'
free kick won
Patrick van Aanholt (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
57'
attempt saved
Attempt saved. Georginio Wijnaldum (Liverpool) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Sadio Mané.
56'
miss
Attempt missed. Andros Townsend (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Patrick van Aanholt.
55'
Liverpool Goal
Goal!
Fabinho(3)
Goal! Liverpool 3, Crystal Palace 0. Fabinho (Liverpool) right footed shot from outside the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Andrew Robertson.
53'
miss
Attempt missed. Andrew Robertson (Liverpool) left footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by Mohamed Salah following a fast break.
48'
free kick won
Joel Ward (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
First-Half Ends
First Half ends, Liverpool 2, Crystal Palace 0.
44'
Liverpool Goal
Goal!
Mohamed Salah(11)
Goal! Liverpool 2, Crystal Palace 0. Mohamed Salah (Liverpool) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Fabinho with a through ball.
43'
free kick won
Jordan Ayew (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick on the right wing.
42'
miss
Attempt missed. Max Meyer (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right.
40'
miss
Attempt missed. Mohamed Salah (Liverpool) left footed shot from more than 35 yards misses to the left.
37'
miss
Attempt missed. Georginio Wijnaldum (Liverpool) right footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Sadio Mané.
33'
miss
Attempt missed. Fabinho (Liverpool) right footed shot from outside the box is too high from a direct free kick.
32'
free kick won
Fabinho (Liverpool) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
28'
miss
Attempt missed. Virgil van Dijk (Liverpool) header from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Andrew Robertson with a cross following a corner.
28'
corner
Corner, Liverpool. Conceded by Joel Ward.
28'
attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. Virgil van Dijk (Liverpool) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
28'
post
Jordan Henderson (Liverpool) hits the left post with a right footed shot from the centre of the box following a set piece situation.
27'
free kick won
Georginio Wijnaldum (Liverpool) wins a free kick on the left wing.
25'
offside
Offside, Crystal Palace. Mamadou Sakho tries a through ball, but James McArthur is caught offside.
23'
Liverpool Goal
Goal!
Trent
Alexander-Arnold(66)
Goal! Liverpool 1, Crystal Palace 0. Trent Alexander-Arnold (Liverpool) from a free kick with a right footed shot to the top right corner.
21'
free kick won
Virgil van Dijk (Liverpool) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
21'
corner
Corner, Liverpool. Conceded by Gary Cahill.
16'
attempt saved
Attempt saved. Roberto Firmino (Liverpool) right footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Sadio Mané.
16'
miss
Attempt missed. James McArthur (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by Jordan Ayew.
15'
Substitution
Wilfried
Zaha(11)off
Max
Meyer(7)on
15'
free kick won
Jordan Ayew (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
10'
miss
Attempt missed. Jordan Henderson (Liverpool) right footed shot from the right side of the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Sadio Mané with a cross.
8'
miss
Attempt missed. Georginio Wijnaldum (Liverpool) right footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the left.
8'
attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. Mohamed Salah (Liverpool) header from the centre of the box is blocked.
5'
free kick won
Fabinho (Liverpool) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Kick-Off
lineup
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.