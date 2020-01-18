Watch free highlights of Palace's dramatic 2-2 draw in Manchester
Man City 2 Palace 2
Man City2
Agüero82' 87'
Palace2
Tosun39'
Fernandinho90' (OG)
- Tomkins: "I hope I am showing a role on the pitch that warrants being captain"
- Vote for your eToro MOTM from superb display away at City
- Tosun: I just want to say ‘thank you’ to all the lads
- Report: Heroic performance from Palace earns a point at the Etihad
Latest videosView all videos
- 106:50The Full 90 | Manchester City v Crystal Palace | PalaceTV+106:50The Full 90 | Manchester City v Crystal Palace | PalaceTV+First-team
- 18:15Extended Highlights: Manchester City 2-2 Crystal Palace18:15Extended Highlights: Manchester City 2-2 Crystal PalaceHighlights
- 02:28Match action: Manchester City 2-2 Crystal Palace02:28Match action: Manchester City 2-2 Crystal PalaceMatch Action
- 02:23
- 01:41
- 05:06
- 01:44NBC's Rebecca Lowe speaks to Palace TV in Nashville01:44NBC's Rebecca Lowe speaks to Palace TV in NashvilleFeatures
- 102:13The Full 90: Crystal Palace v Manchester City | PalaceTV+102:13The Full 90: Crystal Palace v Manchester City | PalaceTV+First-team
- 14:53Extended Highlights: Crystal Palace 2-4 Manchester City | Palace TV+
- 12:06Post-match press conference: Manchester City (H)12:06Post-match press conference: Manchester City (H)Press Conferences
- 02:252 minute highlights: Crystal Palace 2-4 Manchester City02:252 minute highlights: Crystal Palace 2-4 Manchester CityMatch Action
- 01:48
pos
club
pl
w
d
l
gf
ga
gd
pts
1
LIVLiverpool
38
32
3
3
85
33
+52
99
2
MCIManchester City
38
26
3
9
102
35
+67
81
3
MUNManchester United
38
18
12
8
66
36
+30
66
4
CHEChelsea
38
20
6
12
69
54
+15
66
5
LEILeicester City
38
18
8
12
67
41
+26
62
6
TOTTottenham Hotspur
38
16
11
11
61
47
+14
59
7
WOLWolverhampton Wanderers
38
15
14
9
51
40
+11
59
8
ARSArsenal
38
14
14
10
56
48
+8
56
9
SHUSheffield United
38
14
12
12
39
39
0
54
10
BURBurnley
38
15
9
14
43
50
-7
54
11
SOUSouthampton
38
15
7
16
51
60
-9
52
12
EVEEverton
38
13
10
15
44
56
-12
49
13
NEWNewcastle United
38
11
11
16
38
58
-20
44
14
CRYCrystal Palace
38
11
10
17
31
50
-19
43
15
BHABrighton and Hove Albion
38
9
14
15
39
54
-15
41
16
WHUWest Ham United
38
10
9
19
49
62
-13
39
17
AVLAston Villa
38
9
8
21
41
67
-26
35
18
BOUBournemouth
38
9
7
22
40
65
-25
34
19
WATWatford
38
8
10
20
36
64
-28
34
20
NORNorwich City
38
5
6
27
26
75
-49
21
Match Blog
Full-Time
Match ends, Manchester City 2, Crystal Palace 2.
90'+6'
free kick won
Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
90'+3'
free kick won
Riyad Mahrez (Manchester City) wins a free kick on the left wing.
90'
Manchester City Own Goal
Goal!
Fernandinho(25)
Own Goal by Fernandinho, Manchester City. Manchester City 2, Crystal Palace 2.
89'
Substitution
Raheem
Sterling(7)off
Rodrigo(16)on
88'
Substitution
Jairo
Riedewald(44)off
Joel
Ward(2)on
87'
Manchester City Goal
Goal!
Sergio
Agüero(10)
Goal! Manchester City 2, Crystal Palace 1. Sergio Agüero (Manchester City) header from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Benjamin Mendy with a cross.
87'
attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. Sergio Agüero (Manchester City) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
85'
miss
Attempt missed. Kevin De Bruyne (Manchester City) right footed shot from outside the box is just a bit too high. Assisted by John Stones.
83'
free kick won
Kevin De Bruyne (Manchester City) wins a free kick on the right wing.
82'
Manchester City Goal
Goal!
Sergio
Agüero(10)
Goal! Manchester City 1, Crystal Palace 1. Sergio Agüero (Manchester City) right footed shot from very close range to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Gabriel Jesus with a cross.
81'
Substitution
Cenk
Tosun(20)off
Connor
Wickham(21)on
79'
free kick won
Gary Cahill (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
76'
corner
Corner, Manchester City. Conceded by James Tomkins.
74'
miss
Attempt missed. Riyad Mahrez (Manchester City) left footed shot from the centre of the box is high and wide to the left.
73'
Substitution
Bernardo Silva(20)off
Riyad
Mahrez(26)on
72'
VAR
VAR Decision: No Penalty Manchester City.
71'
corner
Corner, Manchester City. Conceded by James McArthur.
70'
attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. Kevin De Bruyne (Manchester City) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Ilkay Gündogan.
68'
free kick won
James McArthur (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
67'
free kick won
Jordan Ayew (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick on the right wing.
66'
miss
Attempt missed. Fernandinho (Manchester City) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Ilkay Gündogan following a corner.
65'
corner
Corner, Manchester City. Conceded by Jairo Riedewald.
65'
free kick won
Ilkay Gündogan (Manchester City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
63'
miss
Attempt missed. Gabriel Jesus (Manchester City) right footed shot from a difficult angle on the right is close, but misses to the right.
62'
Substitution
David
Silva(21)off
Gabriel Jesus(9)on
60'
corner
Corner, Manchester City. Conceded by James McArthur.
60'
attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. Kevin De Bruyne (Manchester City) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by João Cancelo.
59'
attempt saved
Attempt saved. Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by James McArthur.
59'
attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. Gary Cahill (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
58'
Yellow Card
Mendy(22)
Benjamin Mendy (Manchester City) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
58'
free kick won
Jordan Ayew (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
57'
free kick won
Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
57'
attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. Kevin De Bruyne (Manchester City) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Ilkay Gündogan.
56'
corner
Corner, Manchester City. Conceded by James Tomkins.
56'
attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. Raheem Sterling (Manchester City) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Kevin De Bruyne with a through ball.
56'
miss
Attempt missed. James Tomkins (Crystal Palace) header from the right side of the six yard box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by James McCarthy with a cross following a corner.
55'
corner
Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Ederson.
55'
attempt saved
Attempt saved. Cenk Tosun (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the top left corner. Assisted by Wilfried Zaha.
53'
corner
Corner, Manchester City. Conceded by Gary Cahill.
52'
attempt saved
Attempt saved. Bernardo Silva (Manchester City) left footed shot from the right side of the six yard box is saved in the centre of the goal.
52'
attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. Sergio Agüero (Manchester City) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Benjamin Mendy with a cross.
51'
miss
Attempt missed. Raheem Sterling (Manchester City) right footed shot from the centre of the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by David Silva.
49'
free kick won
Cenk Tosun (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
First-Half Ends
First Half ends, Manchester City 0, Crystal Palace 1.
45'+2'
corner
Corner, Manchester City. Conceded by James McArthur.
45'
corner
Corner, Manchester City. Conceded by James McArthur.
44'
attempt saved
Attempt saved. David Silva (Manchester City) left footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Kevin De Bruyne.
42'
corner
Corner, Manchester City. Conceded by Vicente Guaita.
42'
attempt saved
Attempt saved. Bernardo Silva (Manchester City) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Kevin De Bruyne.
40'
free kick won
Fernandinho (Manchester City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
39'
Crystal Palace Goal!
Goal!
Cenk
Tosun(20)
Goal! Manchester City 0, Crystal Palace 1. Cenk Tosun (Crystal Palace) header from very close range to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Gary Cahill with a headed pass following a corner.
38'
corner
Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by John Stones.
37'
free kick won
Cenk Tosun (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
34'
corner
Corner, Manchester City. Conceded by James Tomkins.
33'
offside
Offside, Crystal Palace. Jairo Riedewald tries a through ball, but Cenk Tosun is caught offside.
30'
free kick won
Cenk Tosun (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
28'
miss
Attempt missed. Raheem Sterling (Manchester City) header from the left side of the six yard box is close, but misses the top left corner. Assisted by Bernardo Silva with a cross.
26'
Yellow Card
Ayew(9)
Jordan Ayew (Crystal Palace) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
25'
free kick won
Benjamin Mendy (Manchester City) wins a free kick on the left wing.
19'
corner
Corner, Manchester City. Conceded by Gary Cahill.
19'
attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. David Silva (Manchester City) left footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Benjamin Mendy.
18'
corner
Corner, Manchester City. Conceded by Martin Kelly.
17'
VAR
VAR Decision: No Penalty Crystal Palace.
16'
miss
Attempt missed. Raheem Sterling (Manchester City) header from very close range misses to the left. Assisted by Kevin De Bruyne with a cross following a corner.
15'
corner
Corner, Manchester City. Conceded by Gary Cahill.
15'
attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. John Stones (Manchester City) header from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Kevin De Bruyne with a cross.
15'
corner
Corner, Manchester City. Conceded by Vicente Guaita.
15'
attempt saved
Attempt saved. Sergio Agüero (Manchester City) right footed shot from the right side of the six yard box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Kevin De Bruyne with a through ball.
14'
post
Kevin De Bruyne (Manchester City) hits the bar with a right footed shot from outside the box from a direct free kick.
13'
Yellow Card
McArthur(18)
James McArthur (Crystal Palace) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
13'
free kick won
Sergio Agüero (Manchester City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
10'
miss
Attempt missed. Ilkay Gündogan (Manchester City) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right.
10'
attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. Sergio Agüero (Manchester City) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Bernardo Silva.
3'
miss
Attempt missed. Kevin De Bruyne (Manchester City) left footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Benjamin Mendy.
Kick-Off
lineup
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.
Starting lineup
20
Cenk Tosun
S
39'
81'
Substitutes
2
Joel Ward
88'
38
Gio McGregor
Starting lineup
31
Ederson
GK
25
Fernandinho
DF
90'
22
Benjamin Mendy
DF
58'
5
John Stones
DF
27
João Cancelo
DF
21
David Silva
MF
62'
17
Kevin De Bruyne
MF
8
Ilkay Gündogan
MF
10
Sergio Agüero
S
82'
87'
20
Bernardo Silva
S
73'
7
Raheem Sterling
S
89'
Substitutes
1
Claudio Bravo
2
Kyle Walker
9
Gabriel Jesus
62'
16
Rodrigo
89'
26
Riyad Mahrez
73'
30
Nicolás Otamendi
47
Phil Foden
Team stats
Possession
73%
28%
Total shots
25
5
Shots on target
6
3
Corners
14
2
Passes completed
0
0
Free kicks
6
9
Offsides
0
0
WAT
0-0
TOT
BHA
1-1
AVL
ARS
1-1
SHU
WHU
1-1
EVE
NOR
1-0
BOU
SOU
2-3
WOL
NEW
1-0
CHE
