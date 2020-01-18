Skip navigation
      Manchester City vs Crystal Palace

      Man City 2 Palace 2

      Man City2
      Agüero82' 87'
      Palace2
      Tosun39'
      Fernandinho90' (OG)
      Sat 18 Jan 15:00(KO listed in users′ timezone)

      Premier LeagueEtihad Stadium

      Full-Time

      Premier League
      pos
      club
      pl
      w
      d
      l
      gf
      ga
      gd
      pts
      1
      LIVLiverpool
      38
      32
      3
      3
      85
      33
      +52
      99
      2
      MCIManchester City
      38
      26
      3
      9
      102
      35
      +67
      81
      3
      MUNManchester United
      38
      18
      12
      8
      66
      36
      +30
      66
      4
      CHEChelsea
      38
      20
      6
      12
      69
      54
      +15
      66
      5
      LEILeicester City
      38
      18
      8
      12
      67
      41
      +26
      62
      6
      TOTTottenham Hotspur
      38
      16
      11
      11
      61
      47
      +14
      59
      7
      WOLWolverhampton Wanderers
      38
      15
      14
      9
      51
      40
      +11
      59
      8
      ARSArsenal
      38
      14
      14
      10
      56
      48
      +8
      56
      9
      SHUSheffield United
      38
      14
      12
      12
      39
      39
      0
      54
      10
      BURBurnley
      38
      15
      9
      14
      43
      50
      -7
      54
      11
      SOUSouthampton
      38
      15
      7
      16
      51
      60
      -9
      52
      12
      EVEEverton
      38
      13
      10
      15
      44
      56
      -12
      49
      13
      NEWNewcastle United
      38
      11
      11
      16
      38
      58
      -20
      44
      14
      CRYCrystal Palace
      38
      11
      10
      17
      31
      50
      -19
      43
      15
      BHABrighton and Hove Albion
      38
      9
      14
      15
      39
      54
      -15
      41
      16
      WHUWest Ham United
      38
      10
      9
      19
      49
      62
      -13
      39
      17
      AVLAston Villa
      38
      9
      8
      21
      41
      67
      -26
      35
      18
      BOUBournemouth
      38
      9
      7
      22
      40
      65
      -25
      34
      19
      WATWatford
      38
      8
      10
      20
      36
      64
      -28
      34
      20
      NORNorwich City
      38
      5
      6
      27
      26
      75
      -49
      21

      Match Blog

      Full-Time

      Match ends, Manchester City 2, Crystal Palace 2.
      90'+6'

      free kick won

      Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      90'+3'

      free kick won

      Riyad Mahrez (Manchester City) wins a free kick on the left wing.
      90'

      Manchester City Own Goal

      Manchester City
      Goal!
      Manchester City
      Fernandinho(25)
      Own Goal by Fernandinho, Manchester City. Manchester City 2, Crystal Palace 2.
      89'

      Substitution

      Manchester City
      Raheem
      Sterling(7)
      off
      Rodrigo(16)
      on
      88'

      Substitution

      Crystal Palace
      Jairo
      Riedewald(44)
      off
      Joel
      Ward(2)
      on
      87'

      Manchester City Goal

      Manchester City
      Goal!
      Manchester City
      Sergio
      Agüero(10)
      Goal! Manchester City 2, Crystal Palace 1. Sergio Agüero (Manchester City) header from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Benjamin Mendy with a cross.
      87'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. Sergio Agüero (Manchester City) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
      85'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Kevin De Bruyne (Manchester City) right footed shot from outside the box is just a bit too high. Assisted by John Stones.
      83'

      free kick won

      Kevin De Bruyne (Manchester City) wins a free kick on the right wing.
      82'

      Manchester City Goal

      Manchester City
      Goal!
      Manchester City
      Sergio
      Agüero(10)
      Goal! Manchester City 1, Crystal Palace 1. Sergio Agüero (Manchester City) right footed shot from very close range to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Gabriel Jesus with a cross.
      81'

      Substitution

      Crystal Palace
      Cenk
      Tosun(20)
      off
      Connor
      Wickham(21)
      on
      79'

      free kick won

      Gary Cahill (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      76'

      corner

      Corner, Manchester City. Conceded by James Tomkins.
      74'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Riyad Mahrez (Manchester City) left footed shot from the centre of the box is high and wide to the left.
      73'

      Substitution

      Manchester City
      Bernardo Silva(20)
      off
      Riyad
      Mahrez(26)
      on
      72'

      VAR

      VAR Decision: No Penalty Manchester City.
      71'

      corner

      Corner, Manchester City. Conceded by James McArthur.
      70'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. Kevin De Bruyne (Manchester City) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Ilkay Gündogan.
      68'

      free kick won

      James McArthur (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      67'

      free kick won

      Jordan Ayew (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick on the right wing.
      66'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Fernandinho (Manchester City) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Ilkay Gündogan following a corner.
      65'

      corner

      Corner, Manchester City. Conceded by Jairo Riedewald.
      65'

      free kick won

      Ilkay Gündogan (Manchester City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
      63'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Gabriel Jesus (Manchester City) right footed shot from a difficult angle on the right is close, but misses to the right.
      62'

      Substitution

      Manchester City
      David
      Silva(21)
      off
      Gabriel Jesus(9)
      on
      60'

      corner

      Corner, Manchester City. Conceded by James McArthur.
      60'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. Kevin De Bruyne (Manchester City) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by João Cancelo.
      59'

      attempt saved

      Attempt saved. Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by James McArthur.
      59'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. Gary Cahill (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
      58'

      Yellow Card

      Mendy(22)
      Benjamin Mendy (Manchester City) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
      58'

      free kick won

      Jordan Ayew (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      57'

      free kick won

      Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      57'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. Kevin De Bruyne (Manchester City) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Ilkay Gündogan.
      56'

      corner

      Corner, Manchester City. Conceded by James Tomkins.
      56'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. Raheem Sterling (Manchester City) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Kevin De Bruyne with a through ball.
      56'

      miss

      Attempt missed. James Tomkins (Crystal Palace) header from the right side of the six yard box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by James McCarthy with a cross following a corner.
      55'

      corner

      Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Ederson.
      55'

      attempt saved

      Attempt saved. Cenk Tosun (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the top left corner. Assisted by Wilfried Zaha.
      53'

      corner

      Corner, Manchester City. Conceded by Gary Cahill.
      52'

      attempt saved

      Attempt saved. Bernardo Silva (Manchester City) left footed shot from the right side of the six yard box is saved in the centre of the goal.
      52'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. Sergio Agüero (Manchester City) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Benjamin Mendy with a cross.
      51'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Raheem Sterling (Manchester City) right footed shot from the centre of the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by David Silva.
      49'

      free kick won

      Cenk Tosun (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

      First-Half Ends

      First Half ends, Manchester City 0, Crystal Palace 1.
      45'+2'

      corner

      Corner, Manchester City. Conceded by James McArthur.
      45'

      corner

      Corner, Manchester City. Conceded by James McArthur.
      44'

      attempt saved

      Attempt saved. David Silva (Manchester City) left footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Kevin De Bruyne.
      42'

      corner

      Corner, Manchester City. Conceded by Vicente Guaita.
      42'

      attempt saved

      Attempt saved. Bernardo Silva (Manchester City) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Kevin De Bruyne.
      40'

      free kick won

      Fernandinho (Manchester City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      39'

      Crystal Palace Goal!

      Crystal Palace
      Goal!
      Crystal Palace
      Cenk
      Tosun(20)
      Goal! Manchester City 0, Crystal Palace 1. Cenk Tosun (Crystal Palace) header from very close range to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Gary Cahill with a headed pass following a corner.
      38'

      corner

      Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by John Stones.
      37'

      free kick won

      Cenk Tosun (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
      34'

      corner

      Corner, Manchester City. Conceded by James Tomkins.
      33'

      offside

      Offside, Crystal Palace. Jairo Riedewald tries a through ball, but Cenk Tosun is caught offside.
      30'

      free kick won

      Cenk Tosun (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      28'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Raheem Sterling (Manchester City) header from the left side of the six yard box is close, but misses the top left corner. Assisted by Bernardo Silva with a cross.
      26'

      Yellow Card

      Ayew(9)
      Jordan Ayew (Crystal Palace) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
      25'

      free kick won

      Benjamin Mendy (Manchester City) wins a free kick on the left wing.
      19'

      corner

      Corner, Manchester City. Conceded by Gary Cahill.
      19'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. David Silva (Manchester City) left footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Benjamin Mendy.
      18'

      corner

      Corner, Manchester City. Conceded by Martin Kelly.
      17'

      VAR

      VAR Decision: No Penalty Crystal Palace.
      16'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Raheem Sterling (Manchester City) header from very close range misses to the left. Assisted by Kevin De Bruyne with a cross following a corner.
      15'

      corner

      Corner, Manchester City. Conceded by Gary Cahill.
      15'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. John Stones (Manchester City) header from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Kevin De Bruyne with a cross.
      15'

      corner

      Corner, Manchester City. Conceded by Vicente Guaita.
      15'

      attempt saved

      Attempt saved. Sergio Agüero (Manchester City) right footed shot from the right side of the six yard box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Kevin De Bruyne with a through ball.
      14'

      post

      Kevin De Bruyne (Manchester City) hits the bar with a right footed shot from outside the box from a direct free kick.
      13'

      Yellow Card

      McArthur(18)
      James McArthur (Crystal Palace) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
      13'

      free kick won

      Sergio Agüero (Manchester City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
      10'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Ilkay Gündogan (Manchester City) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right.
      10'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. Sergio Agüero (Manchester City) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Bernardo Silva.
      3'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Kevin De Bruyne (Manchester City) left footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Benjamin Mendy.

      Kick-Off

      lineup

      Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

      Starting lineup

      31
      Vicente Guaita
      GK
      24
      Gary Cahill
      DF
      5
      James Tomkins
      DF
      34
      Martin Kelly
      DF
      44
      Jairo Riedewald
      DF
      substitution icon88'
      22
      James McCarthy
      MF
      9
      Jordan Ayew
      MF
      26'
      8
      Cheikhou Kouyaté
      MF
      18
      James McArthur
      MF
      13'
      11
      Wilfried Zaha
      MF
      20
      Cenk Tosun
      S
      39'
      substitution icon81'

      Substitutes

      2
      Joel Ward
      substitution icon88'
      6
      Scott Dann
      13
      Wayne Hennessey
      21
      Connor Wickham
      substitution icon81'
      35
      Sam Woods
      38
      Gio McGregor
      40
      Brandon Pierrick

      Starting lineup

      31
      Ederson
      GK
      25
      Fernandinho
      DF
      90'
      22
      Benjamin Mendy
      DF
      58'
      5
      John Stones
      DF
      27
      João Cancelo
      DF
      21
      David Silva
      MF
      substitution icon62'
      17
      Kevin De Bruyne
      MF
      8
      Ilkay Gündogan
      MF
      10
      Sergio Agüero
      S
      82'
      87'
      20
      Bernardo Silva
      S
      substitution icon73'
      7
      Raheem Sterling
      S
      substitution icon89'

      Substitutes

      1
      Claudio Bravo
      2
      Kyle Walker
      9
      Gabriel Jesus
      substitution icon62'
      16
      Rodrigo
      substitution icon89'
      26
      Riyad Mahrez
      substitution icon73'
      30
      Nicolás Otamendi
      47
      Phil Foden
      Manchester City

      Team stats

      Crystal Palace
      Possession
      73%
      28%
      Total shots
      25
      5
      Shots on target
      6
      3
      Corners
      14
      2
      Passes completed
      0
      0
      Free kicks
      6
      9
      Offsides
      0
      0
      WAT
      0-0
      TOT
      BHA
      1-1
      AVL
      ARS
      1-1
      SHU
      WHU
      1-1
      EVE
      NOR
      1-0
      BOU
      SOU
      2-3
      WOL
      NEW
      1-0
      CHE

