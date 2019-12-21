Watch free highlights of Newcastle United v Crystal Palace
Newcastle Utd 1 Palace 0
Newcastle Utd1
Almirón83'
Palace0
pos
club
pl
w
d
l
gf
ga
gd
pts
1
LIVLiverpool
38
32
3
3
85
33
+52
99
2
MCIManchester City
38
26
3
9
102
35
+67
81
3
MUNManchester United
38
18
12
8
66
36
+30
66
4
CHEChelsea
38
20
6
12
69
54
+15
66
5
LEILeicester City
38
18
8
12
67
41
+26
62
6
TOTTottenham Hotspur
38
16
11
11
61
47
+14
59
7
WOLWolverhampton Wanderers
38
15
14
9
51
40
+11
59
8
ARSArsenal
38
14
14
10
56
48
+8
56
9
SHUSheffield United
38
14
12
12
39
39
0
54
10
BURBurnley
38
15
9
14
43
50
-7
54
11
SOUSouthampton
38
15
7
16
51
60
-9
52
12
EVEEverton
38
13
10
15
44
56
-12
49
13
NEWNewcastle United
38
11
11
16
38
58
-20
44
14
CRYCrystal Palace
38
11
10
17
31
50
-19
43
15
BHABrighton and Hove Albion
38
9
14
15
39
54
-15
41
16
WHUWest Ham United
38
10
9
19
49
62
-13
39
17
AVLAston Villa
38
9
8
21
41
67
-26
35
18
BOUBournemouth
38
9
7
22
40
65
-25
34
19
WATWatford
38
8
10
20
36
64
-28
34
20
NORNorwich City
38
5
6
27
26
75
-49
21
Match Blog
Full-Time
Match ends, Newcastle United 1, Crystal Palace 0.
90'+3'
Substitution
Paul
Dummett(3)off
DeAndre
Yedlin(22)on
90'+3'
free kick won
Sean Longstaff (Newcastle United) wins a free kick on the left wing.
90'+1'
free kick won
Javier Manquillo (Newcastle United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
88'
free kick won
Jonjo Shelvey (Newcastle United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
87'
miss
Attempt missed. Max Meyer (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Luka Milivojevic with a cross following a set piece situation.
87'
Yellow Card
Schär(5)
Fabian Schär (Newcastle United) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
87'
free kick won
Max Meyer (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick on the left wing.
86'
Substitution
James
McArthur(18)off
Max
Meyer(7)on
83'
Yellow Card
Almirón(24)
Miguel Almirón (Newcastle United) is shown the yellow card for excessive celebration.
83'
Newcastle United Goal
Goal!
Miguel
Almirón(24)
Goal! Newcastle United 1, Crystal Palace 0. Miguel Almirón (Newcastle United) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner.
81'
attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. Andy Carroll (Newcastle United) header from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Jonjo Shelvey with a cross.
80'
corner
Corner, Newcastle United. Conceded by Martin Kelly.
79'
free kick won
Jordan Ayew (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
79'
free kick won
Fabian Schär (Newcastle United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
77'
Substitution
Joelinton(9)off
Dwight
Gayle(12)on
77'
miss
Attempt missed. James McCarthy (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from a difficult angle and long range on the right is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Jordan Ayew.
76'
free kick won
Christian Benteke (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
74'
corner
Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Fabian Schär.
74'
attempt saved
Attempt saved. Christian Benteke (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Jordan Ayew with a through ball.
73'
free kick won
Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
72'
attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. Luka Milivojevic (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
71'
corner
Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Paul Dummett.
66'
corner
Corner, Newcastle United. Conceded by James Tomkins.
65'
corner
Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Andy Carroll.
64'
Substitution
Isaac
Hayden(14)off
Sean
Longstaff(36)on
63'
free kick won
Jordan Ayew (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
62'
attempt saved
Attempt saved. James McArthur (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom left corner.
57'
miss
Attempt missed. James McArthur (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the right. Assisted by Patrick van Aanholt.
55'
free kick won
James Tomkins (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
54'
free kick won
Fabian Schär (Newcastle United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
54'
free kick won
Javier Manquillo (Newcastle United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
53'
miss
Attempt missed. Patrick van Aanholt (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the right. Assisted by Jordan Ayew.
52'
attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. James McArthur (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from the right side of the six yard box is blocked. Assisted by Patrick van Aanholt with a cross.
51'
corner
Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Martin Dubravka.
51'
attempt saved
Attempt saved. James McArthur (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from a difficult angle on the left is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Patrick van Aanholt.
49'
corner
Corner, Newcastle United. Conceded by James Tomkins.
48'
corner
Corner, Newcastle United. Conceded by Martin Kelly.
47'
attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. Christian Benteke (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Jordan Ayew.
First-Half Ends
First Half ends, Newcastle United 0, Crystal Palace 0.
45'
attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. Luka Milivojevic (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by James McArthur.
43'
miss
Attempt missed. Luka Milivojevic (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left from a direct free kick.
42'
free kick won
Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
41'
miss
Attempt missed. Andy Carroll (Newcastle United) header from the centre of the box is just a bit too high. Assisted by Paul Dummett with a cross.
39'
attempt saved
Attempt saved. Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Christian Benteke.
37'
miss
Attempt missed. Jonjo Shelvey (Newcastle United) right footed shot from more than 35 yards is just a bit too high. Assisted by Fabian Schär.
34'
miss
Attempt missed. Cheikhou Kouyaté (Crystal Palace) header from the centre of the box is just a bit too high. Assisted by Patrick van Aanholt with a cross following a set piece situation.
34'
free kick won
Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick on the left wing.
33'
free kick won
Javier Manquillo (Newcastle United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
32'
corner
Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Paul Dummett.
31'
free kick won
James McCarthy (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
31'
offside
Offside, Newcastle United. Fabian Schär tries a through ball, but Andy Carroll is caught offside.
30'
free kick won
Florian Lejeune (Newcastle United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
27'
miss
Attempt missed. Christian Benteke (Crystal Palace) header from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Patrick van Aanholt with a cross.
25'
free kick won
Fabian Schär (Newcastle United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
24'
free kick won
Christian Benteke (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick on the right wing.
24'
attempt saved
Attempt saved. Florian Lejeune (Newcastle United) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
22'
free kick won
Federico Fernández (Newcastle United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
19'
free kick won
Andy Carroll (Newcastle United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
17'
offside
Offside, Newcastle United. Jonjo Shelvey tries a through ball, but Isaac Hayden is caught offside.
17'
attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. Jonjo Shelvey (Newcastle United) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Andy Carroll.
15'
free kick won
Jordan Ayew (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
14'
attempt saved
Attempt saved. Miguel Almirón (Newcastle United) right footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Paul Dummett.
12'
attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. Jordan Ayew (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Luka Milivojevic.
5'
attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. Joelinton (Newcastle United) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Paul Dummett.
1'
free kick won
Jordan Ayew (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Kick-Off
lineup
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.
Starting lineup
Starting lineup
1
Martin Dubravka
GK
20
Florian Lejeune
DF
18
Federico Fernández
DF
5
Fabian Schär
DF
87'
3
Paul Dummett
MF
90'+3'
14
Isaac Hayden
MF
64'
19
Javier Manquillo
MF
8
Jonjo Shelvey
MF
24
Miguel Almirón
MF
83'
83'
9
Joelinton
S
77'
7
Andy Carroll
S
Substitutes
12
Dwight Gayle
77'
17
Emil Krafth
22
DeAndre Yedlin
90'+3'
26
Karl Darlow
30
Christian Atsu
36
Sean Longstaff
64'
43
Matthew Longstaff
Team stats
Possession
43%
58%
Total shots
8
16
Shots on target
3
4
Corners
4
5
Passes completed
0
0
Free kicks
11
12
Offsides
0
0
EVE
0-0
ARS
NOR
1-2
WOL
AVL
1-3
SOU
BHA
0-1
SHU
BOU
0-1
BUR
MCI
3-1
LEI
Starting lineup
Starting lineup
1
Martin Dubravka
GK
20
Florian Lejeune
DF
18
Federico Fernández
DF
5
Fabian Schär
DF
87'
3
Paul Dummett
MF
90'+3'
14
Isaac Hayden
MF
64'
19
Javier Manquillo
MF
8
Jonjo Shelvey
MF
24
Miguel Almirón
MF
83'
83'
9
Joelinton
S
77'
7
Andy Carroll
S
Substitutes
12
Dwight Gayle
77'
17
Emil Krafth
22
DeAndre Yedlin
90'+3'
26
Karl Darlow
30
Christian Atsu
36
Sean Longstaff
64'
43
Matthew Longstaff
Team stats
Possession
43%
58%
Total shots
8
16
Shots on target
3
4
Corners
4
5
Passes completed
0
0
Free kicks
11
12
Offsides
0
0
EVE
0-0
ARS
NOR
1-2
WOL
AVL
1-3
SOU
BHA
0-1
SHU
BOU
0-1
BUR
MCI
3-1
LEI
