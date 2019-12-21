Skip navigation
      Newcastle United vs Crystal Palace

      Newcastle Utd 1 Palace 0

      Newcastle Utd1
      Almirón83'
      Palace0
      Sat 21 Dec 15:00(KO listed in users′ timezone)

      Premier LeagueSt. James' Park

      Full-Time

      Upcoming palace games

      Premier League
      pos
      club
      pl
      w
      d
      l
      gf
      ga
      gd
      pts
      1
      LIVLiverpool
      38
      32
      3
      3
      85
      33
      +52
      99
      2
      MCIManchester City
      38
      26
      3
      9
      102
      35
      +67
      81
      3
      MUNManchester United
      38
      18
      12
      8
      66
      36
      +30
      66
      4
      CHEChelsea
      38
      20
      6
      12
      69
      54
      +15
      66
      5
      LEILeicester City
      38
      18
      8
      12
      67
      41
      +26
      62
      6
      TOTTottenham Hotspur
      38
      16
      11
      11
      61
      47
      +14
      59
      7
      WOLWolverhampton Wanderers
      38
      15
      14
      9
      51
      40
      +11
      59
      8
      ARSArsenal
      38
      14
      14
      10
      56
      48
      +8
      56
      9
      SHUSheffield United
      38
      14
      12
      12
      39
      39
      0
      54
      10
      BURBurnley
      38
      15
      9
      14
      43
      50
      -7
      54
      11
      SOUSouthampton
      38
      15
      7
      16
      51
      60
      -9
      52
      12
      EVEEverton
      38
      13
      10
      15
      44
      56
      -12
      49
      13
      NEWNewcastle United
      38
      11
      11
      16
      38
      58
      -20
      44
      14
      CRYCrystal Palace
      38
      11
      10
      17
      31
      50
      -19
      43
      15
      BHABrighton and Hove Albion
      38
      9
      14
      15
      39
      54
      -15
      41
      16
      WHUWest Ham United
      38
      10
      9
      19
      49
      62
      -13
      39
      17
      AVLAston Villa
      38
      9
      8
      21
      41
      67
      -26
      35
      18
      BOUBournemouth
      38
      9
      7
      22
      40
      65
      -25
      34
      19
      WATWatford
      38
      8
      10
      20
      36
      64
      -28
      34
      20
      NORNorwich City
      38
      5
      6
      27
      26
      75
      -49
      21

      Match Blog

      Full-Time

      Match ends, Newcastle United 1, Crystal Palace 0.
      90'+3'

      Substitution

      Newcastle United
      Paul
      Dummett(3)
      off
      DeAndre
      Yedlin(22)
      on
      90'+3'

      free kick won

      Sean Longstaff (Newcastle United) wins a free kick on the left wing.
      90'+1'

      free kick won

      Javier Manquillo (Newcastle United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      88'

      free kick won

      Jonjo Shelvey (Newcastle United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      87'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Max Meyer (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Luka Milivojevic with a cross following a set piece situation.
      87'

      Yellow Card

      Schär(5)
      Fabian Schär (Newcastle United) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
      87'

      free kick won

      Max Meyer (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick on the left wing.
      86'

      Substitution

      Crystal Palace
      James
      McArthur(18)
      off
      Max
      Meyer(7)
      on
      83'

      Yellow Card

      Almirón(24)
      Miguel Almirón (Newcastle United) is shown the yellow card for excessive celebration.
      83'

      Newcastle United Goal

      Newcastle United
      Goal!
      Newcastle United
      Miguel
      Almirón(24)
      Goal! Newcastle United 1, Crystal Palace 0. Miguel Almirón (Newcastle United) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner.
      81'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. Andy Carroll (Newcastle United) header from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Jonjo Shelvey with a cross.
      80'

      corner

      Corner, Newcastle United. Conceded by Martin Kelly.
      79'

      free kick won

      Jordan Ayew (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      79'

      free kick won

      Fabian Schär (Newcastle United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      77'

      Substitution

      Newcastle United
      Joelinton(9)
      off
      Dwight
      Gayle(12)
      on
      77'

      miss

      Attempt missed. James McCarthy (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from a difficult angle and long range on the right is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Jordan Ayew.
      76'

      free kick won

      Christian Benteke (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      74'

      corner

      Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Fabian Schär.
      74'

      attempt saved

      Attempt saved. Christian Benteke (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Jordan Ayew with a through ball.
      73'

      free kick won

      Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      72'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. Luka Milivojevic (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
      71'

      corner

      Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Paul Dummett.
      66'

      corner

      Corner, Newcastle United. Conceded by James Tomkins.
      65'

      corner

      Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Andy Carroll.
      64'

      Substitution

      Newcastle United
      Isaac
      Hayden(14)
      off
      Sean
      Longstaff(36)
      on
      63'

      free kick won

      Jordan Ayew (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      62'

      attempt saved

      Attempt saved. James McArthur (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom left corner.
      57'

      miss

      Attempt missed. James McArthur (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the right. Assisted by Patrick van Aanholt.
      55'

      free kick won

      James Tomkins (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      54'

      free kick won

      Fabian Schär (Newcastle United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
      54'

      free kick won

      Javier Manquillo (Newcastle United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      53'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Patrick van Aanholt (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the right. Assisted by Jordan Ayew.
      52'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. James McArthur (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from the right side of the six yard box is blocked. Assisted by Patrick van Aanholt with a cross.
      51'

      corner

      Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Martin Dubravka.
      51'

      attempt saved

      Attempt saved. James McArthur (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from a difficult angle on the left is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Patrick van Aanholt.
      49'

      corner

      Corner, Newcastle United. Conceded by James Tomkins.
      48'

      corner

      Corner, Newcastle United. Conceded by Martin Kelly.
      47'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. Christian Benteke (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Jordan Ayew.

      First-Half Ends

      First Half ends, Newcastle United 0, Crystal Palace 0.
      45'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. Luka Milivojevic (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by James McArthur.
      43'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Luka Milivojevic (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left from a direct free kick.
      42'

      free kick won

      Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
      41'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Andy Carroll (Newcastle United) header from the centre of the box is just a bit too high. Assisted by Paul Dummett with a cross.
      39'

      attempt saved

      Attempt saved. Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Christian Benteke.
      37'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Jonjo Shelvey (Newcastle United) right footed shot from more than 35 yards is just a bit too high. Assisted by Fabian Schär.
      34'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Cheikhou Kouyaté (Crystal Palace) header from the centre of the box is just a bit too high. Assisted by Patrick van Aanholt with a cross following a set piece situation.
      34'

      free kick won

      Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick on the left wing.
      33'

      free kick won

      Javier Manquillo (Newcastle United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      32'

      corner

      Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Paul Dummett.
      31'

      free kick won

      James McCarthy (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
      31'

      offside

      Offside, Newcastle United. Fabian Schär tries a through ball, but Andy Carroll is caught offside.
      30'

      free kick won

      Florian Lejeune (Newcastle United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      27'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Christian Benteke (Crystal Palace) header from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Patrick van Aanholt with a cross.
      25'

      free kick won

      Fabian Schär (Newcastle United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      24'

      free kick won

      Christian Benteke (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick on the right wing.
      24'

      attempt saved

      Attempt saved. Florian Lejeune (Newcastle United) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
      22'

      free kick won

      Federico Fernández (Newcastle United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      19'

      free kick won

      Andy Carroll (Newcastle United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      17'

      offside

      Offside, Newcastle United. Jonjo Shelvey tries a through ball, but Isaac Hayden is caught offside.
      17'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. Jonjo Shelvey (Newcastle United) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Andy Carroll.
      15'

      free kick won

      Jordan Ayew (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
      14'

      attempt saved

      Attempt saved. Miguel Almirón (Newcastle United) right footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Paul Dummett.
      12'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. Jordan Ayew (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Luka Milivojevic.
      5'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. Joelinton (Newcastle United) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Paul Dummett.
      1'

      free kick won

      Jordan Ayew (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

      Kick-Off

      lineup

      Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

      Starting lineup

      31
      Vicente Guaita
      GK
      8
      Cheikhou Kouyaté
      DF
      3
      Patrick van Aanholt
      DF
      34
      Martin Kelly
      DF
      5
      James Tomkins
      DF
      4
      Luka Milivojevic
      MF
      22
      James McCarthy
      MF
      18
      James McArthur
      MF
      substitution icon86'
      11
      Wilfried Zaha
      S
      9
      Jordan Ayew
      S
      17
      Christian Benteke
      S

      Substitutes

      7
      Max Meyer
      substitution icon86'
      13
      Wayne Hennessey
      21
      Connor Wickham
      35
      Sam Woods
      40
      Brandon Pierrick
      41
      James Daly
      44
      Jairo Riedewald

      Starting lineup

      1
      Martin Dubravka
      GK
      20
      Florian Lejeune
      DF
      18
      Federico Fernández
      DF
      5
      Fabian Schär
      DF
      87'
      3
      Paul Dummett
      MF
      substitution icon90'+3'
      14
      Isaac Hayden
      MF
      substitution icon64'
      19
      Javier Manquillo
      MF
      8
      Jonjo Shelvey
      MF
      24
      Miguel Almirón
      MF
      83'
      83'
      9
      Joelinton
      S
      substitution icon77'
      7
      Andy Carroll
      S

      Substitutes

      12
      Dwight Gayle
      substitution icon77'
      17
      Emil Krafth
      22
      DeAndre Yedlin
      substitution icon90'+3'
      26
      Karl Darlow
      30
      Christian Atsu
      36
      Sean Longstaff
      substitution icon64'
      43
      Matthew Longstaff
      Newcastle United

      Team stats

      Crystal Palace
      Possession
      43%
      58%
      Total shots
      8
      16
      Shots on target
      3
      4
      Corners
      4
      5
      Passes completed
      0
      0
      Free kicks
      11
      12
      Offsides
      0
      0
