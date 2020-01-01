Watch FREE highlights of Palace's VAR-assisted draw at Norwich
Norwich 1 Palace 1
Norwich1
Cantwell4'
Palace1
Wickham85'
- Hodgson surprised Zaha played against Norwich
- Pierrick reveals how he found out he was coming on at Carrow Road
- Vote for your eToro MOTM from Canaries draw
- Wickham's late equaliser earns Palace a point against Norwich
Latest videosView all videos
- 10:46
- 01:39All the Angles of Wilfried Zaha's Stunning Goal at Carrow Road01:39All the Angles of Wilfried Zaha's Stunning Goal at Carrow RoadMatch Action
- 96:36The Full 90: Norwich City 1-1 Crystal Palace | Palace TV+96:36The Full 90: Norwich City 1-1 Crystal Palace | Palace TV+Match Action
- 02:15Conor Gallagher on the team's performance against Norwich City
- 02:32Match Action: Norwich City 1-1 Crystal Palace02:32Match Action: Norwich City 1-1 Crystal PalaceMatch Action
- 11:07Extended Highlights: Norwich City 1-1 Crystal Palace11:07Extended Highlights: Norwich City 1-1 Crystal PalaceMatch Action
- 06:44The manager speaks to the media ahead of the midweek trip to Carrow Road06:44The manager speaks to the media ahead of the midweek trip to Carrow RoadPress Conferences
- 09:33Extended Highlights: Crystal Palace 3-0 Norwich City09:33Extended Highlights: Crystal Palace 3-0 Norwich CityMatch Action
- 02:36All the angles of Mateta’s goal against Norwich City02:36All the angles of Mateta’s goal against Norwich CityMatch Action
- 04:26Shluppy’s finish vs Canaries from every angle04:26Shluppy’s finish vs Canaries from every angleMatch Action
- 99:44The Full 90: Crystal Palace 3-0 Norwich City | PalaceTV+99:44The Full 90: Crystal Palace 3-0 Norwich City | PalaceTV+Match Action
- 09:52Roberts speaks to the media after victory over Canaries09:52Roberts speaks to the media after victory over CanariesPress Conferences
pos
club
pl
w
d
l
gf
ga
gd
pts
1
LIVLiverpool
38
32
3
3
85
33
+52
99
2
MCIManchester City
38
26
3
9
102
35
+67
81
3
MUNManchester United
38
18
12
8
66
36
+30
66
4
CHEChelsea
38
20
6
12
69
54
+15
66
5
LEILeicester City
38
18
8
12
67
41
+26
62
6
TOTTottenham Hotspur
38
16
11
11
61
47
+14
59
7
WOLWolverhampton Wanderers
38
15
14
9
51
40
+11
59
8
ARSArsenal
38
14
14
10
56
48
+8
56
9
SHUSheffield United
38
14
12
12
39
39
0
54
10
BURBurnley
38
15
9
14
43
50
-7
54
11
SOUSouthampton
38
15
7
16
51
60
-9
52
12
EVEEverton
38
13
10
15
44
56
-12
49
13
NEWNewcastle United
38
11
11
16
38
58
-20
44
14
CRYCrystal Palace
38
11
10
17
31
50
-19
43
15
BHABrighton and Hove Albion
38
9
14
15
39
54
-15
41
16
WHUWest Ham United
38
10
9
19
49
62
-13
39
17
AVLAston Villa
38
9
8
21
41
67
-26
35
18
BOUBournemouth
38
9
7
22
40
65
-25
34
19
WATWatford
38
8
10
20
36
64
-28
34
20
NORNorwich City
38
5
6
27
26
75
-49
21
Match Blog
Full-Time
Match ends, Norwich City 1, Crystal Palace 1.
90'+6'
miss
Attempt missed. James McCarthy (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Brandon Pierrick.
90'+5'
free kick won
Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
90'+4'
offside
Offside, Crystal Palace. Vicente Guaita tries a through ball, but Jordan Ayew is caught offside.
90'+2'
Substitution
Alexander
Tettey(27)off
Adam
Idah(35)on
89'
Yellow Card
Tettey(27)
Alexander Tettey (Norwich City) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
86'
VAR
VAR Decision: Goal Norwich City 1-1 Crystal Palace (Connor Wickham).
85'
Crystal Palace Goal!
Goal!
Connor
Wickham(21)
Goal! Norwich City 1, Crystal Palace 1. Connor Wickham (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from very close range to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Wilfried Zaha.Goal awarded following VAR Review.
85'
miss
Attempt missed. Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from a difficult angle on the left misses to the right. Assisted by Brandon Pierrick.
85'
attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. James McArthur (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
83'
Yellow Card
Stiepermann(18)
Marco Stiepermann (Norwich City) is shown the yellow card.
83'
free kick won
Jairo Riedewald (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
83'
Substitution
Martin
Kelly(34)off
Brandon
Pierrick(40)on
83'
Substitution
Teemu
Pukki(22)off
Marco
Stiepermann(18)on
82'
free kick won
Teemu Pukki (Norwich City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
78'
Substitution
Todd
Cantwell(14)off
Onel
Hernández(11)on
76'
Yellow Card
Hanley(5)
Grant Hanley (Norwich City) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
76'
free kick won
Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick on the left wing.
75'
miss
Attempt missed. Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from the left side of the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Connor Wickham following a corner.
75'
corner
Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Kenny McLean.
74'
Yellow Card
Aarons(2)
Max Aarons (Norwich City) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
74'
free kick won
Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick on the left wing.
73'
post
Kenny McLean (Norwich City) hits the bar with a right footed shot from the right side of the box. Assisted by Max Aarons with a cross.
70'
corner
Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Max Aarons.
68'
free kick won
Kenny McLean (Norwich City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
67'
miss
Attempt missed. Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from outside the box is too high following a set piece situation.
67'
free kick won
Jordan Ayew (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick on the right wing.
65'
corner
Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Christoph Zimmermann.
62'
miss
Attempt missed. Mario Vrancic (Norwich City) left footed shot from the left side of the six yard box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Kenny McLean following a corner.
62'
miss
Attempt missed. Kenny McLean (Norwich City) header from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Emiliano Buendía with a cross following a corner.
61'
corner
Corner, Norwich City. Conceded by Cheikhou Kouyaté.
61'
attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. Alexander Tettey (Norwich City) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Todd Cantwell.
61'
attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. Todd Cantwell (Norwich City) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Emiliano Buendía.
60'
Substitution
Max
Meyer(7)off
Connor
Wickham(21)on
60'
free kick won
Teemu Pukki (Norwich City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
59'
free kick won
Todd Cantwell (Norwich City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
55'
attempt saved
Attempt saved. Max Meyer (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by James McCarthy.
54'
corner
Corner, Norwich City. Conceded by Vicente Guaita.
54'
attempt saved
Attempt saved. Emiliano Buendía (Norwich City) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner.
53'
free kick won
Mario Vrancic (Norwich City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
49'
free kick won
Max Meyer (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
47'
free kick won
Jordan Ayew (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick on the left wing.
45'
Substitution
Mamadou
Sakho(12)off
Cheikhou
Kouyaté(8)on
First-Half Ends
First Half ends, Norwich City 1, Crystal Palace 0.
45'+1'
miss
Attempt missed. Max Aarons (Norwich City) right footed shot from the right side of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Mario Vrancic.
45'
attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. Teemu Pukki (Norwich City) left footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Emiliano Buendía.
42'
Yellow Card
Zimmermann(6)
Christoph Zimmermann (Norwich City) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
42'
free kick won
Jordan Ayew (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick on the right wing.
41'
attempt saved
Attempt saved. Todd Cantwell (Norwich City) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Max Aarons with a cross.
40'
miss
Attempt missed. Todd Cantwell (Norwich City) right footed shot from the left side of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Sam Byram.
39'
miss
Attempt missed. Max Aarons (Norwich City) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right.
38'
attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. James McArthur (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Jairo Riedewald.
37'
miss
Attempt missed. Grant Hanley (Norwich City) header from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Emiliano Buendía with a cross following a set piece situation.
36'
free kick won
Kenny McLean (Norwich City) wins a free kick on the right wing.
35'
free kick won
Emiliano Buendía (Norwich City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
33'
free kick won
James McArthur (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick on the left wing.
31'
corner
Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Sam Byram.
31'
attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. Jordan Ayew (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by James McCarthy.
26'
free kick won
Max Meyer (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
26'
attempt saved
Attempt saved. Emiliano Buendía (Norwich City) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.
25'
attempt saved
Attempt saved. Jordan Ayew (Crystal Palace) header from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Martin Kelly with a cross.
19'
free kick won
Emiliano Buendía (Norwich City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
18'
free kick won
Max Meyer (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick on the right wing.
11'
free kick won
Mario Vrancic (Norwich City) wins a free kick on the left wing.
10'
VAR
VAR Decision: No card change James Tomkins (Crystal Palace).
9'
offside
Offside, Norwich City. Emiliano Buendía tries a through ball, but Teemu Pukki is caught offside.
6'
offside
Offside, Norwich City. Mario Vrancic tries a through ball, but Teemu Pukki is caught offside.
4'
Norwich City Goal
Goal!
Todd
Cantwell(14)
Goal! Norwich City 1, Crystal Palace 0. Todd Cantwell (Norwich City) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Emiliano Buendía.
4'
miss
Attempt missed. Emiliano Buendía (Norwich City) left footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the right.
3'
attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. Jairo Riedewald (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Jordan Ayew.
2'
corner
Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Christoph Zimmermann.
2'
attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. Luka Milivojevic (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
1'
free kick won
Jordan Ayew (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Kick-Off
lineup
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.
Starting lineup
7
Max Meyer
MF
60'
Starting lineup
1
Tim Krul
GK
6
Christoph Zimmermann
DF
42'
2
Maximillian Aarons
DF
74'
3
Sam Byram
DF
5
Grant Hanley
DF
76'
8
Mario Vrancic
MF
23
Kenny McLean
MF
27
Alexander Tettey
MF
89'
90'+2'
14
Todd Cantwell
MF
4'
78'
17
Emiliano Buendía
MF
22
Teemu Pukki
S
83'
Substitutes
11
Onel Hernández
78'
12
Jamal Lewis
18
Marco Stiepermann
83'
83'
19
Tom Trybull
24
Ibrahim Amadou
33
Michael McGovern
35
Adam Idah
90'+2'
Team stats
Possession
41%
59%
Total shots
15
12
Shots on target
4
3
Corners
2
5
Passes completed
0
0
Free kicks
9
12
Offsides
0
0
BHA
1-1
CHE
BUR
1-2
AVL
WAT
2-1
WOL
SOU
1-0
TOT
NEW
0-3
LEI
MCI
2-1
EVE
WHU
4-0
BOU
ARS
2-0
MUN
- Watch FREE highlights of Palace's VAR-assisted draw at Norwich
- Hodgson surprised Zaha played against Norwich
- Pierrick reveals how he found out he was coming on at Carrow Road
- Vote for your eToro MOTM from Canaries draw
- Wickham's late equaliser earns Palace a point against Norwich
Latest videosView all videos
- 10:46
- 01:39All the Angles of Wilfried Zaha's Stunning Goal at Carrow Road01:39All the Angles of Wilfried Zaha's Stunning Goal at Carrow RoadMatch Action
- 96:36The Full 90: Norwich City 1-1 Crystal Palace | Palace TV+96:36The Full 90: Norwich City 1-1 Crystal Palace | Palace TV+Match Action
- 02:15Conor Gallagher on the team's performance against Norwich City
- 02:32Match Action: Norwich City 1-1 Crystal Palace02:32Match Action: Norwich City 1-1 Crystal PalaceMatch Action
- 11:07Extended Highlights: Norwich City 1-1 Crystal Palace11:07Extended Highlights: Norwich City 1-1 Crystal PalaceMatch Action
- 06:44The manager speaks to the media ahead of the midweek trip to Carrow Road06:44The manager speaks to the media ahead of the midweek trip to Carrow RoadPress Conferences
- 09:33Extended Highlights: Crystal Palace 3-0 Norwich City09:33Extended Highlights: Crystal Palace 3-0 Norwich CityMatch Action
- 02:36All the angles of Mateta’s goal against Norwich City02:36All the angles of Mateta’s goal against Norwich CityMatch Action
- 04:26Shluppy’s finish vs Canaries from every angle04:26Shluppy’s finish vs Canaries from every angleMatch Action
- 99:44The Full 90: Crystal Palace 3-0 Norwich City | PalaceTV+99:44The Full 90: Crystal Palace 3-0 Norwich City | PalaceTV+Match Action
- 09:52Roberts speaks to the media after victory over Canaries09:52Roberts speaks to the media after victory over CanariesPress Conferences
Starting lineup
7
Max Meyer
MF
60'
Starting lineup
1
Tim Krul
GK
6
Christoph Zimmermann
DF
42'
2
Maximillian Aarons
DF
74'
3
Sam Byram
DF
5
Grant Hanley
DF
76'
8
Mario Vrancic
MF
23
Kenny McLean
MF
27
Alexander Tettey
MF
89'
90'+2'
14
Todd Cantwell
MF
4'
78'
17
Emiliano Buendía
MF
22
Teemu Pukki
S
83'
Substitutes
11
Onel Hernández
78'
12
Jamal Lewis
18
Marco Stiepermann
83'
83'
19
Tom Trybull
24
Ibrahim Amadou
33
Michael McGovern
35
Adam Idah
90'+2'
Team stats
Possession
41%
59%
Total shots
15
12
Shots on target
4
3
Corners
2
5
Passes completed
0
0
Free kicks
9
12
Offsides
0
0
BHA
1-1
CHE
BUR
1-2
AVL
WAT
2-1
WOL
SOU
1-0
TOT
NEW
0-3
LEI
MCI
2-1
EVE
WHU
4-0
BOU
ARS
2-0
MUN
pos
club
pl
w
d
l
gf
ga
gd
pts
1
LIVLiverpool
38
32
3
3
85
33
+52
99
2
MCIManchester City
38
26
3
9
102
35
+67
81
3
MUNManchester United
38
18
12
8
66
36
+30
66
4
CHEChelsea
38
20
6
12
69
54
+15
66
5
LEILeicester City
38
18
8
12
67
41
+26
62
6
TOTTottenham Hotspur
38
16
11
11
61
47
+14
59
7
WOLWolverhampton Wanderers
38
15
14
9
51
40
+11
59
8
ARSArsenal
38
14
14
10
56
48
+8
56
9
SHUSheffield United
38
14
12
12
39
39
0
54
10
BURBurnley
38
15
9
14
43
50
-7
54
11
SOUSouthampton
38
15
7
16
51
60
-9
52
12
EVEEverton
38
13
10
15
44
56
-12
49
13
NEWNewcastle United
38
11
11
16
38
58
-20
44
14
CRYCrystal Palace
38
11
10
17
31
50
-19
43
15
BHABrighton and Hove Albion
38
9
14
15
39
54
-15
41
16
WHUWest Ham United
38
10
9
19
49
62
-13
39
17
AVLAston Villa
38
9
8
21
41
67
-26
35
18
BOUBournemouth
38
9
7
22
40
65
-25
34
19
WATWatford
38
8
10
20
36
64
-28
34
20
NORNorwich City
38
5
6
27
26
75
-49
21
Match Blog
Full-Time
Match ends, Norwich City 1, Crystal Palace 1.
90'+6'
miss
Attempt missed. James McCarthy (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Brandon Pierrick.
90'+5'
free kick won
Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
90'+4'
offside
Offside, Crystal Palace. Vicente Guaita tries a through ball, but Jordan Ayew is caught offside.
90'+2'
Substitution
Alexander
Tettey(27)off
Adam
Idah(35)on
89'
Yellow Card
Tettey(27)
Alexander Tettey (Norwich City) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
86'
VAR
VAR Decision: Goal Norwich City 1-1 Crystal Palace (Connor Wickham).
85'
Crystal Palace Goal!
Goal!
Connor
Wickham(21)
Goal! Norwich City 1, Crystal Palace 1. Connor Wickham (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from very close range to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Wilfried Zaha.Goal awarded following VAR Review.
85'
miss
Attempt missed. Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from a difficult angle on the left misses to the right. Assisted by Brandon Pierrick.
85'
attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. James McArthur (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
83'
Yellow Card
Stiepermann(18)
Marco Stiepermann (Norwich City) is shown the yellow card.
83'
free kick won
Jairo Riedewald (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
83'
Substitution
Martin
Kelly(34)off
Brandon
Pierrick(40)on
83'
Substitution
Teemu
Pukki(22)off
Marco
Stiepermann(18)on
82'
free kick won
Teemu Pukki (Norwich City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
78'
Substitution
Todd
Cantwell(14)off
Onel
Hernández(11)on
76'
Yellow Card
Hanley(5)
Grant Hanley (Norwich City) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
76'
free kick won
Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick on the left wing.
75'
miss
Attempt missed. Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from the left side of the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Connor Wickham following a corner.
75'
corner
Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Kenny McLean.
74'
Yellow Card
Aarons(2)
Max Aarons (Norwich City) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
74'
free kick won
Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick on the left wing.
73'
post
Kenny McLean (Norwich City) hits the bar with a right footed shot from the right side of the box. Assisted by Max Aarons with a cross.
70'
corner
Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Max Aarons.
68'
free kick won
Kenny McLean (Norwich City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
67'
miss
Attempt missed. Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from outside the box is too high following a set piece situation.
67'
free kick won
Jordan Ayew (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick on the right wing.
65'
corner
Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Christoph Zimmermann.
62'
miss
Attempt missed. Mario Vrancic (Norwich City) left footed shot from the left side of the six yard box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Kenny McLean following a corner.
62'
miss
Attempt missed. Kenny McLean (Norwich City) header from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Emiliano Buendía with a cross following a corner.
61'
corner
Corner, Norwich City. Conceded by Cheikhou Kouyaté.
61'
attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. Alexander Tettey (Norwich City) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Todd Cantwell.
61'
attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. Todd Cantwell (Norwich City) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Emiliano Buendía.
60'
Substitution
Max
Meyer(7)off
Connor
Wickham(21)on
60'
free kick won
Teemu Pukki (Norwich City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
59'
free kick won
Todd Cantwell (Norwich City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
55'
attempt saved
Attempt saved. Max Meyer (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by James McCarthy.
54'
corner
Corner, Norwich City. Conceded by Vicente Guaita.
54'
attempt saved
Attempt saved. Emiliano Buendía (Norwich City) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner.
53'
free kick won
Mario Vrancic (Norwich City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
49'
free kick won
Max Meyer (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
47'
free kick won
Jordan Ayew (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick on the left wing.
45'
Substitution
Mamadou
Sakho(12)off
Cheikhou
Kouyaté(8)on
First-Half Ends
First Half ends, Norwich City 1, Crystal Palace 0.
45'+1'
miss
Attempt missed. Max Aarons (Norwich City) right footed shot from the right side of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Mario Vrancic.
45'
attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. Teemu Pukki (Norwich City) left footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Emiliano Buendía.
42'
Yellow Card
Zimmermann(6)
Christoph Zimmermann (Norwich City) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
42'
free kick won
Jordan Ayew (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick on the right wing.
41'
attempt saved
Attempt saved. Todd Cantwell (Norwich City) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Max Aarons with a cross.
40'
miss
Attempt missed. Todd Cantwell (Norwich City) right footed shot from the left side of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Sam Byram.
39'
miss
Attempt missed. Max Aarons (Norwich City) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right.
38'
attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. James McArthur (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Jairo Riedewald.
37'
miss
Attempt missed. Grant Hanley (Norwich City) header from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Emiliano Buendía with a cross following a set piece situation.
36'
free kick won
Kenny McLean (Norwich City) wins a free kick on the right wing.
35'
free kick won
Emiliano Buendía (Norwich City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
33'
free kick won
James McArthur (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick on the left wing.
31'
corner
Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Sam Byram.
31'
attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. Jordan Ayew (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by James McCarthy.
26'
free kick won
Max Meyer (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
26'
attempt saved
Attempt saved. Emiliano Buendía (Norwich City) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.
25'
attempt saved
Attempt saved. Jordan Ayew (Crystal Palace) header from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Martin Kelly with a cross.
19'
free kick won
Emiliano Buendía (Norwich City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
18'
free kick won
Max Meyer (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick on the right wing.
11'
free kick won
Mario Vrancic (Norwich City) wins a free kick on the left wing.
10'
VAR
VAR Decision: No card change James Tomkins (Crystal Palace).
9'
offside
Offside, Norwich City. Emiliano Buendía tries a through ball, but Teemu Pukki is caught offside.
6'
offside
Offside, Norwich City. Mario Vrancic tries a through ball, but Teemu Pukki is caught offside.
4'
Norwich City Goal
Goal!
Todd
Cantwell(14)
Goal! Norwich City 1, Crystal Palace 0. Todd Cantwell (Norwich City) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Emiliano Buendía.
4'
miss
Attempt missed. Emiliano Buendía (Norwich City) left footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the right.
3'
attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. Jairo Riedewald (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Jordan Ayew.
2'
corner
Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Christoph Zimmermann.
2'
attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. Luka Milivojevic (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
1'
free kick won
Jordan Ayew (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Kick-Off
lineup
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.