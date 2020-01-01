Skip navigation
      Norwich City vs Crystal Palace

      Norwich 1 Palace 1

      Norwich1
      Cantwell4'
      Palace1
      Wickham85'
      Wed 01 Jan 17:30(KO listed in users′ timezone)

      Premier LeagueCarrow Road

      Full-Time

      Premier League
      pos
      club
      pl
      w
      d
      l
      gf
      ga
      gd
      pts
      1
      LIVLiverpool
      38
      32
      3
      3
      85
      33
      +52
      99
      2
      MCIManchester City
      38
      26
      3
      9
      102
      35
      +67
      81
      3
      MUNManchester United
      38
      18
      12
      8
      66
      36
      +30
      66
      4
      CHEChelsea
      38
      20
      6
      12
      69
      54
      +15
      66
      5
      LEILeicester City
      38
      18
      8
      12
      67
      41
      +26
      62
      6
      TOTTottenham Hotspur
      38
      16
      11
      11
      61
      47
      +14
      59
      7
      WOLWolverhampton Wanderers
      38
      15
      14
      9
      51
      40
      +11
      59
      8
      ARSArsenal
      38
      14
      14
      10
      56
      48
      +8
      56
      9
      SHUSheffield United
      38
      14
      12
      12
      39
      39
      0
      54
      10
      BURBurnley
      38
      15
      9
      14
      43
      50
      -7
      54
      11
      SOUSouthampton
      38
      15
      7
      16
      51
      60
      -9
      52
      12
      EVEEverton
      38
      13
      10
      15
      44
      56
      -12
      49
      13
      NEWNewcastle United
      38
      11
      11
      16
      38
      58
      -20
      44
      14
      CRYCrystal Palace
      38
      11
      10
      17
      31
      50
      -19
      43
      15
      BHABrighton and Hove Albion
      38
      9
      14
      15
      39
      54
      -15
      41
      16
      WHUWest Ham United
      38
      10
      9
      19
      49
      62
      -13
      39
      17
      AVLAston Villa
      38
      9
      8
      21
      41
      67
      -26
      35
      18
      BOUBournemouth
      38
      9
      7
      22
      40
      65
      -25
      34
      19
      WATWatford
      38
      8
      10
      20
      36
      64
      -28
      34
      20
      NORNorwich City
      38
      5
      6
      27
      26
      75
      -49
      21

      Match Blog

      Full-Time

      Match ends, Norwich City 1, Crystal Palace 1.
      90'+6'

      miss

      Attempt missed. James McCarthy (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Brandon Pierrick.
      90'+5'

      free kick won

      Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      90'+4'

      offside

      Offside, Crystal Palace. Vicente Guaita tries a through ball, but Jordan Ayew is caught offside.
      90'+2'

      Substitution

      Norwich City
      Alexander
      Tettey(27)
      off
      Adam Idah
      Adam
      Idah(35)
      on
      89'

      Yellow Card

      Tettey(27)
      Alexander Tettey (Norwich City) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
      86'

      VAR

      VAR Decision: Goal Norwich City 1-1 Crystal Palace (Connor Wickham).
      85'

      Crystal Palace Goal!

      Crystal Palace
      Goal!
      Crystal Palace
      Connor
      Wickham(21)
      Goal! Norwich City 1, Crystal Palace 1. Connor Wickham (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from very close range to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Wilfried Zaha.Goal awarded following VAR Review.
      85'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from a difficult angle on the left misses to the right. Assisted by Brandon Pierrick.
      85'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. James McArthur (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
      83'

      Yellow Card

      Stiepermann(18)
      Marco Stiepermann (Norwich City) is shown the yellow card.
      83'

      free kick won

      Jairo Riedewald (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      83'

      Substitution

      Crystal Palace
      Martin
      Kelly(34)
      off
      Brandon
      Pierrick(40)
      on
      83'

      Substitution

      Norwich City
      Teemu
      Pukki(22)
      off
      Marco
      Stiepermann(18)
      on
      82'

      free kick won

      Teemu Pukki (Norwich City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      78'

      Substitution

      Norwich City
      Todd
      Cantwell(14)
      off
      Onel
      Hernández(11)
      on
      76'

      Yellow Card

      Hanley(5)
      Grant Hanley (Norwich City) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
      76'

      free kick won

      Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick on the left wing.
      75'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from the left side of the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Connor Wickham following a corner.
      75'

      corner

      Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Kenny McLean.
      74'

      Yellow Card

      Aarons(2)
      Max Aarons (Norwich City) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
      74'

      free kick won

      Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick on the left wing.
      73'

      post

      Kenny McLean (Norwich City) hits the bar with a right footed shot from the right side of the box. Assisted by Max Aarons with a cross.
      70'

      corner

      Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Max Aarons.
      68'

      free kick won

      Kenny McLean (Norwich City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
      67'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from outside the box is too high following a set piece situation.
      67'

      free kick won

      Jordan Ayew (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick on the right wing.
      65'

      corner

      Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Christoph Zimmermann.
      62'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Mario Vrancic (Norwich City) left footed shot from the left side of the six yard box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Kenny McLean following a corner.
      62'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Kenny McLean (Norwich City) header from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Emiliano Buendía with a cross following a corner.
      61'

      corner

      Corner, Norwich City. Conceded by Cheikhou Kouyaté.
      61'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. Alexander Tettey (Norwich City) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Todd Cantwell.
      61'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. Todd Cantwell (Norwich City) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Emiliano Buendía.
      60'

      Substitution

      Crystal Palace
      Max
      Meyer(7)
      off
      Connor
      Wickham(21)
      on
      60'

      free kick won

      Teemu Pukki (Norwich City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
      59'

      free kick won

      Todd Cantwell (Norwich City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
      55'

      attempt saved

      Attempt saved. Max Meyer (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by James McCarthy.
      54'

      corner

      Corner, Norwich City. Conceded by Vicente Guaita.
      54'

      attempt saved

      Attempt saved. Emiliano Buendía (Norwich City) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner.
      53'

      free kick won

      Mario Vrancic (Norwich City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
      49'

      free kick won

      Max Meyer (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
      47'

      free kick won

      Jordan Ayew (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick on the left wing.
      45'

      Substitution

      Crystal Palace
      Mamadou
      Sakho(12)
      off
      Cheikhou
      Kouyaté(8)
      on

      First-Half Ends

      First Half ends, Norwich City 1, Crystal Palace 0.
      45'+1'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Max Aarons (Norwich City) right footed shot from the right side of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Mario Vrancic.
      45'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. Teemu Pukki (Norwich City) left footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Emiliano Buendía.
      42'

      Yellow Card

      Zimmermann(6)
      Christoph Zimmermann (Norwich City) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
      42'

      free kick won

      Jordan Ayew (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick on the right wing.
      41'

      attempt saved

      Attempt saved. Todd Cantwell (Norwich City) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Max Aarons with a cross.
      40'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Todd Cantwell (Norwich City) right footed shot from the left side of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Sam Byram.
      39'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Max Aarons (Norwich City) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right.
      38'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. James McArthur (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Jairo Riedewald.
      37'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Grant Hanley (Norwich City) header from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Emiliano Buendía with a cross following a set piece situation.
      36'

      free kick won

      Kenny McLean (Norwich City) wins a free kick on the right wing.
      35'

      free kick won

      Emiliano Buendía (Norwich City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      33'

      free kick won

      James McArthur (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick on the left wing.
      31'

      corner

      Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Sam Byram.
      31'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. Jordan Ayew (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by James McCarthy.
      26'

      free kick won

      Max Meyer (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      26'

      attempt saved

      Attempt saved. Emiliano Buendía (Norwich City) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.
      25'

      attempt saved

      Attempt saved. Jordan Ayew (Crystal Palace) header from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Martin Kelly with a cross.
      19'

      free kick won

      Emiliano Buendía (Norwich City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      18'

      free kick won

      Max Meyer (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick on the right wing.
      11'

      free kick won

      Mario Vrancic (Norwich City) wins a free kick on the left wing.
      10'

      VAR

      VAR Decision: No card change James Tomkins (Crystal Palace).
      9'

      offside

      Offside, Norwich City. Emiliano Buendía tries a through ball, but Teemu Pukki is caught offside.
      6'

      offside

      Offside, Norwich City. Mario Vrancic tries a through ball, but Teemu Pukki is caught offside.
      4'

      Norwich City Goal

      Norwich City
      Goal!
      Norwich City
      Todd
      Cantwell(14)
      Goal! Norwich City 1, Crystal Palace 0. Todd Cantwell (Norwich City) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Emiliano Buendía.
      4'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Emiliano Buendía (Norwich City) left footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the right.
      3'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. Jairo Riedewald (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Jordan Ayew.
      2'

      corner

      Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Christoph Zimmermann.
      2'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. Luka Milivojevic (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
      1'

      free kick won

      Jordan Ayew (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

      Kick-Off

      lineup

      Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

      Starting lineup

      31
      Vicente Guaita
      GK
      34
      Martin Kelly
      DF
      substitution icon83'
      44
      Jairo Riedewald
      DF
      5
      James Tomkins
      DF
      12
      Mamadou Sakho
      DF
      substitution icon45'
      4
      Luka Milivojevic
      MF
      7
      Max Meyer
      MF
      substitution icon60'
      18
      James McArthur
      MF
      22
      James McCarthy
      MF
      11
      Wilfried Zaha
      MF
      9
      Jordan Ayew
      S

      Substitutes

      8
      Cheikhou Kouyaté
      substitution icon45'
      13
      Wayne Hennessey
      21
      Connor Wickham
      substitution icon60'
      85'
      35
      Sam Woods
      37
      Nya Kirby
      40
      Brandon Pierrick
      substitution icon83'
      41
      James Daly

      Starting lineup

      1
      Tim Krul
      GK
      6
      Christoph Zimmermann
      DF
      42'
      2
      Maximillian Aarons
      DF
      74'
      3
      Sam Byram
      DF
      5
      Grant Hanley
      DF
      76'
      8
      Mario Vrancic
      MF
      23
      Kenny McLean
      MF
      27
      Alexander Tettey
      MF
      89'
      substitution icon90'+2'
      14
      Todd Cantwell
      MF
      4'
      substitution icon78'
      17
      Emiliano Buendía
      MF
      22
      Teemu Pukki
      S
      substitution icon83'

      Substitutes

      11
      Onel Hernández
      substitution icon78'
      12
      Jamal Lewis
      18
      Marco Stiepermann
      substitution icon83'
      83'
      19
      Tom Trybull
      24
      Ibrahim Amadou
      33
      Michael McGovern
      35
      Adam Idah
      substitution icon90'+2'
      Norwich City

      Team stats

      Crystal Palace
      Possession
      41%
      59%
      Total shots
      15
      12
      Shots on target
      4
      3
      Corners
      2
      5
      Passes completed
      0
      0
      Free kicks
      9
      12
      Offsides
      0
      0
