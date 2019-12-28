Skip navigation
      Southampton vs Crystal Palace

      Southampton 1 Palace 1

      Southampton1
      Danny Ings74'
      Palace1
      Tomkins50'
      Sat 28 Dec 15:00(KO listed in users′ timezone)

      Premier LeagueSt. Mary's Stadium

      Full-Time

      Premier League
      pos
      club
      pl
      w
      d
      l
      gf
      ga
      gd
      pts
      1
      LIVLiverpool
      38
      32
      3
      3
      85
      33
      +52
      99
      2
      MCIManchester City
      38
      26
      3
      9
      102
      35
      +67
      81
      3
      MUNManchester United
      38
      18
      12
      8
      66
      36
      +30
      66
      4
      CHEChelsea
      38
      20
      6
      12
      69
      54
      +15
      66
      5
      LEILeicester City
      38
      18
      8
      12
      67
      41
      +26
      62
      6
      TOTTottenham Hotspur
      38
      16
      11
      11
      61
      47
      +14
      59
      7
      WOLWolverhampton Wanderers
      38
      15
      14
      9
      51
      40
      +11
      59
      8
      ARSArsenal
      38
      14
      14
      10
      56
      48
      +8
      56
      9
      SHUSheffield United
      38
      14
      12
      12
      39
      39
      0
      54
      10
      BURBurnley
      38
      15
      9
      14
      43
      50
      -7
      54
      11
      SOUSouthampton
      38
      15
      7
      16
      51
      60
      -9
      52
      12
      EVEEverton
      38
      13
      10
      15
      44
      56
      -12
      49
      13
      NEWNewcastle United
      38
      11
      11
      16
      38
      58
      -20
      44
      14
      CRYCrystal Palace
      38
      11
      10
      17
      31
      50
      -19
      43
      15
      BHABrighton and Hove Albion
      38
      9
      14
      15
      39
      54
      -15
      41
      16
      WHUWest Ham United
      38
      10
      9
      19
      49
      62
      -13
      39
      17
      AVLAston Villa
      38
      9
      8
      21
      41
      67
      -26
      35
      18
      BOUBournemouth
      38
      9
      7
      22
      40
      65
      -25
      34
      19
      WATWatford
      38
      8
      10
      20
      36
      64
      -28
      34
      20
      NORNorwich City
      38
      5
      6
      27
      26
      75
      -49
      21

      Match Blog

      Full-Time

      Match ends, Southampton 1, Crystal Palace 1.
      90'+2'

      corner

      Corner, Southampton. Conceded by James McCarthy.
      90'+1'

      attempt saved

      Attempt saved. James Tomkins (Crystal Palace) header from the centre of the box is saved in the top right corner. Assisted by Luka Milivojevic with a cross.
      90'+1'

      corner

      Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Pierre-Emile Højbjerg.
      90'

      corner

      Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Jack Stephens.
      88'

      corner

      Corner, Southampton. Conceded by Luka Milivojevic.
      87'

      free kick won

      Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      87'

      attempt saved

      Attempt saved. James Ward-Prowse (Southampton) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top left corner.
      85'

      Yellow Card

      McArthur(18)
      James McArthur (Crystal Palace) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
      85'

      free kick won

      Moussa Djenepo (Southampton) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
      84'

      Substitution

      Crystal Palace
      Max
      Meyer(7)
      off
      Cheikhou
      Kouyaté(8)
      on
      82'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Danny Ings (Southampton) header from the centre of the box is just a bit too high. Assisted by Moussa Djenepo with a cross.
      81'

      attempt saved

      Attempt saved. Cédric Soares (Southampton) header from the right side of the box is saved in the top left corner. Assisted by Pierre-Emile Højbjerg with a cross.
      80'

      attempt saved

      Attempt saved. Danny Ings (Southampton) header from the left side of the six yard box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by James Ward-Prowse with a cross.
      79'

      Yellow Card

      Ward-Prowse(16)
      James Ward-Prowse (Southampton) is shown the yellow card.
      79'

      corner

      Corner, Southampton. Conceded by James Tomkins.
      77'

      corner

      Corner, Southampton. Conceded by Vicente Guaita.
      77'

      attempt saved

      Attempt saved. Moussa Djenepo (Southampton) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by James Ward-Prowse.
      74'

      Southampton Goal

      Southampton
      Goal!
      Southampton
      Danny Ings(9)
      Goal! Southampton 1, Crystal Palace 1. Danny Ings (Southampton) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner.
      73'

      corner

      Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Ryan Bertrand.
      72'

      corner

      Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Cédric Soares.
      68'

      Substitution

      Southampton
      Sofiane
      Boufal(19)
      off
      Stuart
      Armstrong(17)
      on
      67'

      free kick won

      James McCarthy (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      63'

      Substitution

      Southampton
      Che
      Adams(10)
      off
      Moussa
      Djenepo(12)
      on
      63'

      free kick won

      Max Meyer (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      61'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Che Adams (Southampton) header from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by James Ward-Prowse with a cross following a corner.
      61'

      corner

      Corner, Southampton. Conceded by James Tomkins.
      60'

      corner

      Corner, Southampton. Conceded by Jairo Riedewald.
      59'

      offside

      Offside, Crystal Palace. Martin Kelly tries a through ball, but Max Meyer is caught offside.
      58'

      corner

      Corner, Southampton. Conceded by Mamadou Sakho.
      58'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. Danny Ings (Southampton) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked.
      53'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Luka Milivojevic (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left.
      53'

      free kick won

      James McCarthy (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      51'

      offside

      Offside, Southampton. Jack Stephens tries a through ball, but Sofiane Boufal is caught offside.
      51'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. Pierre-Emile Højbjerg (Southampton) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Che Adams with a cross.
      50'

      Crystal Palace Goal!

      Crystal Palace
      Goal!
      Crystal Palace
      James
      Tomkins(5)
      Goal! Southampton 0, Crystal Palace 1. James Tomkins (Crystal Palace) header from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Luka Milivojevic with a cross following a set piece situation.
      49'

      free kick won

      James McArthur (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
      47'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. James Ward-Prowse (Southampton) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
      46'

      corner

      Corner, Southampton. Conceded by James Tomkins.
      46'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. Danny Ings (Southampton) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
      46'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. Danny Ings (Southampton) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.

      First-Half Ends

      First Half ends, Southampton 0, Crystal Palace 0.
      45'+1'

      free kick won

      James McCarthy (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      44'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Pierre-Emile Højbjerg (Southampton) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Nathan Redmond.
      42'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Jordan Ayew (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right.
      41'

      free kick won

      Jordan Ayew (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      39'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Martin Kelly (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by Wilfried Zaha.
      38'

      free kick won

      Jordan Ayew (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      36'

      corner

      Corner, Southampton. Conceded by James Tomkins.
      35'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Jan Bednarek (Southampton) left footed shot from the left side of the six yard box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by James Ward-Prowse with a cross following a set piece situation.
      34'

      free kick won

      Nathan Redmond (Southampton) wins a free kick on the right wing.
      32'

      Yellow Card

      Milivojevic(4)
      Luka Milivojevic (Crystal Palace) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
      32'

      free kick won

      Sofiane Boufal (Southampton) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      31'

      free kick won

      James McArthur (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      30'

      corner

      Corner, Southampton. Conceded by Martin Kelly.
      28'

      free kick won

      Jordan Ayew (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick on the right wing.
      23'

      offside

      Offside, Southampton. James Ward-Prowse tries a through ball, but Sofiane Boufal is caught offside.
      22'

      corner

      Corner, Southampton. Conceded by James Tomkins.
      21'

      free kick won

      Che Adams (Southampton) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      18'

      free kick won

      James McArthur (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      16'

      VAR

      VAR Decision: No Goal Southampton 0-0 Crystal Palace.
      15'

      VAR cancelled goal

      GOAL OVERTURNED BY VAR: Max Meyer (Crystal Palace) scores but the goal is ruled out after a VAR review.
      15'

      offside

      Offside, Crystal Palace. James McArthur tries a through ball, but Wilfried Zaha is caught offside.
      14'

      free kick won

      Ryan Bertrand (Southampton) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      9'

      free kick won

      James McArthur (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      8'

      corner

      Corner, Southampton. Conceded by Jairo Riedewald.
      7'

      free kick won

      Sofiane Boufal (Southampton) wins a free kick on the right wing.
      3'

      free kick won

      Pierre-Emile Højbjerg (Southampton) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      2'

      free kick won

      Jordan Ayew (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick on the right wing.

      Kick-Off

      lineup

      Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

      Starting lineup

      31
      Vicente Guaita
      GK
      44
      Jairo Riedewald
      DF
      34
      Martin Kelly
      DF
      12
      Mamadou Sakho
      DF
      5
      James Tomkins
      DF
      50'
      7
      Max Meyer
      MF
      substitution icon84'
      22
      James McCarthy
      MF
      11
      Wilfried Zaha
      MF
      18
      James McArthur
      MF
      85'
      4
      Luka Milivojevic
      MF
      32'
      9
      Jordan Ayew
      S

      Substitutes

      8
      Cheikhou Kouyaté
      substitution icon84'
      13
      Wayne Hennessey
      21
      Connor Wickham
      23
      Víctor Camarasa
      35
      Sam Woods
      40
      Brandon Pierrick
      41
      James Daly

      Starting lineup

      1
      Alex McCarthy
      GK
      2
      Cédric Soares
      DF
      35
      Jan Bednarek
      DF
      5
      Jack Stephens
      DF
      21
      Ryan Bertrand
      DF
      22
      Nathan Redmond
      MF
      19
      Sofiane Boufal
      MF
      substitution icon68'
      16
      James Ward-Prowse
      MF
      79'
      23
      Pierre-Emile Højbjerg
      MF
      10
      Che Adams
      S
      substitution icon63'
      9
      Danny Ings
      S
      74'

      Substitutes

      3
      Maya Yoshida
      4
      Jannik Vestergaard
      12
      Moussa Djenepo
      substitution icon63'
      14
      Oriol Romeu
      17
      Stuart Armstrong
      substitution icon68'
      27
      William Smallbone
      28
      Angus Gunn
      Southampton

      Team stats

      Crystal Palace
      Possession
      60%
      40%
      Total shots
      14
      5
      Shots on target
      5
      2
      Corners
      12
      4
      Passes completed
      0
      0
      Free kicks
      7
      13
      Offsides
      0
      0
      BHA
      2-0
      BOU
      WAT
      3-0
      AVL
      NEW
      1-2
      EVE
      NOR
      2-2
      TOT
      WHU
      1-2
      LEI
      BUR
      0-2
      MUN

