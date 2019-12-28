Watch FREE highlights of Palace's Southampton clash
Southampton 1 Palace 1
Southampton1
Danny Ings74'
Palace1
Tomkins50'
- Meyer gives opinion on disallowed goal and new position
- Tomkins and Hodgson discuss Palace's Saints goal
- Choose your eToro MOTM from Southampton battle
- Report: Eagles and Saints locked in tense clash
Latest videosView all videos
- 02:56
- 13:09Pitchside Camera | Southampton 0-2 Crystal Palace | Access All Over
- 98:43Full 90: Southampton 0-2 Crystal Palace | Palace TV+98:43Full 90: Southampton 0-2 Crystal Palace | Palace TV+Match Action
- 11:10Extended Highlights: Southampton 0-2 Crystal Palace11:10Extended Highlights: Southampton 0-2 Crystal PalaceMatch Action
- 02:40Match Action: Southampton 0-2 Crystal Palace02:40Match Action: Southampton 0-2 Crystal PalaceMatch Action
- 02:13
- 08:33Match Highlights | Emirates FA Cup: Crystal Palace 1-2 Southampton08:33Match Highlights | Emirates FA Cup: Crystal Palace 1-2 SouthamptonMatch Action
- 07:22The manager's post-match press conference07:22The manager's post-match press conferencePress Conferences
- 03:20Vieira message to fans after cup defeat to Saints03:20Vieira message to fans after cup defeat to SaintsInterviews
- 00:53
- 07:57
- 99:43The Full 90: Crystal Palace 1-0 Southampton | Palace TV+99:43The Full 90: Crystal Palace 1-0 Southampton | Palace TV+Match Action
pos
club
pl
w
d
l
gf
ga
gd
pts
1
LIVLiverpool
38
32
3
3
85
33
+52
99
2
MCIManchester City
38
26
3
9
102
35
+67
81
3
MUNManchester United
38
18
12
8
66
36
+30
66
4
CHEChelsea
38
20
6
12
69
54
+15
66
5
LEILeicester City
38
18
8
12
67
41
+26
62
6
TOTTottenham Hotspur
38
16
11
11
61
47
+14
59
7
WOLWolverhampton Wanderers
38
15
14
9
51
40
+11
59
8
ARSArsenal
38
14
14
10
56
48
+8
56
9
SHUSheffield United
38
14
12
12
39
39
0
54
10
BURBurnley
38
15
9
14
43
50
-7
54
11
SOUSouthampton
38
15
7
16
51
60
-9
52
12
EVEEverton
38
13
10
15
44
56
-12
49
13
NEWNewcastle United
38
11
11
16
38
58
-20
44
14
CRYCrystal Palace
38
11
10
17
31
50
-19
43
15
BHABrighton and Hove Albion
38
9
14
15
39
54
-15
41
16
WHUWest Ham United
38
10
9
19
49
62
-13
39
17
AVLAston Villa
38
9
8
21
41
67
-26
35
18
BOUBournemouth
38
9
7
22
40
65
-25
34
19
WATWatford
38
8
10
20
36
64
-28
34
20
NORNorwich City
38
5
6
27
26
75
-49
21
Match Blog
Full-Time
Match ends, Southampton 1, Crystal Palace 1.
90'+2'
corner
Corner, Southampton. Conceded by James McCarthy.
90'+1'
attempt saved
Attempt saved. James Tomkins (Crystal Palace) header from the centre of the box is saved in the top right corner. Assisted by Luka Milivojevic with a cross.
90'+1'
corner
Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Pierre-Emile Højbjerg.
90'
corner
Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Jack Stephens.
88'
corner
Corner, Southampton. Conceded by Luka Milivojevic.
87'
free kick won
Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
87'
attempt saved
Attempt saved. James Ward-Prowse (Southampton) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top left corner.
85'
Yellow Card
McArthur(18)
James McArthur (Crystal Palace) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
85'
free kick won
Moussa Djenepo (Southampton) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
84'
Substitution
Max
Meyer(7)off
Cheikhou
Kouyaté(8)on
82'
miss
Attempt missed. Danny Ings (Southampton) header from the centre of the box is just a bit too high. Assisted by Moussa Djenepo with a cross.
81'
attempt saved
Attempt saved. Cédric Soares (Southampton) header from the right side of the box is saved in the top left corner. Assisted by Pierre-Emile Højbjerg with a cross.
80'
attempt saved
Attempt saved. Danny Ings (Southampton) header from the left side of the six yard box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by James Ward-Prowse with a cross.
79'
Yellow Card
Ward-Prowse(16)
James Ward-Prowse (Southampton) is shown the yellow card.
79'
corner
Corner, Southampton. Conceded by James Tomkins.
77'
corner
Corner, Southampton. Conceded by Vicente Guaita.
77'
attempt saved
Attempt saved. Moussa Djenepo (Southampton) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by James Ward-Prowse.
74'
Southampton Goal
Goal!
Danny Ings(9)
Goal! Southampton 1, Crystal Palace 1. Danny Ings (Southampton) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner.
73'
corner
Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Ryan Bertrand.
72'
corner
Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Cédric Soares.
68'
Substitution
Sofiane
Boufal(19)off
Stuart
Armstrong(17)on
67'
free kick won
James McCarthy (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
63'
Substitution
Che
Adams(10)off
Moussa
Djenepo(12)on
63'
free kick won
Max Meyer (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
61'
miss
Attempt missed. Che Adams (Southampton) header from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by James Ward-Prowse with a cross following a corner.
61'
corner
Corner, Southampton. Conceded by James Tomkins.
60'
corner
Corner, Southampton. Conceded by Jairo Riedewald.
59'
offside
Offside, Crystal Palace. Martin Kelly tries a through ball, but Max Meyer is caught offside.
58'
corner
Corner, Southampton. Conceded by Mamadou Sakho.
58'
attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. Danny Ings (Southampton) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked.
53'
miss
Attempt missed. Luka Milivojevic (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left.
53'
free kick won
James McCarthy (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
51'
offside
Offside, Southampton. Jack Stephens tries a through ball, but Sofiane Boufal is caught offside.
51'
attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. Pierre-Emile Højbjerg (Southampton) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Che Adams with a cross.
50'
Crystal Palace Goal!
Goal!
James
Tomkins(5)
Goal! Southampton 0, Crystal Palace 1. James Tomkins (Crystal Palace) header from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Luka Milivojevic with a cross following a set piece situation.
49'
free kick won
James McArthur (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
47'
attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. James Ward-Prowse (Southampton) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
46'
corner
Corner, Southampton. Conceded by James Tomkins.
46'
attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. Danny Ings (Southampton) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
46'
attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. Danny Ings (Southampton) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
First-Half Ends
First Half ends, Southampton 0, Crystal Palace 0.
45'+1'
free kick won
James McCarthy (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
44'
miss
Attempt missed. Pierre-Emile Højbjerg (Southampton) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Nathan Redmond.
42'
miss
Attempt missed. Jordan Ayew (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right.
41'
free kick won
Jordan Ayew (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
39'
miss
Attempt missed. Martin Kelly (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by Wilfried Zaha.
38'
free kick won
Jordan Ayew (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
36'
corner
Corner, Southampton. Conceded by James Tomkins.
35'
miss
Attempt missed. Jan Bednarek (Southampton) left footed shot from the left side of the six yard box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by James Ward-Prowse with a cross following a set piece situation.
34'
free kick won
Nathan Redmond (Southampton) wins a free kick on the right wing.
32'
Yellow Card
Milivojevic(4)
Luka Milivojevic (Crystal Palace) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
32'
free kick won
Sofiane Boufal (Southampton) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
31'
free kick won
James McArthur (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
30'
corner
Corner, Southampton. Conceded by Martin Kelly.
28'
free kick won
Jordan Ayew (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick on the right wing.
23'
offside
Offside, Southampton. James Ward-Prowse tries a through ball, but Sofiane Boufal is caught offside.
22'
corner
Corner, Southampton. Conceded by James Tomkins.
21'
free kick won
Che Adams (Southampton) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
18'
free kick won
James McArthur (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
16'
VAR
VAR Decision: No Goal Southampton 0-0 Crystal Palace.
15'
VAR cancelled goal
GOAL OVERTURNED BY VAR: Max Meyer (Crystal Palace) scores but the goal is ruled out after a VAR review.
15'
offside
Offside, Crystal Palace. James McArthur tries a through ball, but Wilfried Zaha is caught offside.
14'
free kick won
Ryan Bertrand (Southampton) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
9'
free kick won
James McArthur (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
8'
corner
Corner, Southampton. Conceded by Jairo Riedewald.
7'
free kick won
Sofiane Boufal (Southampton) wins a free kick on the right wing.
3'
free kick won
Pierre-Emile Højbjerg (Southampton) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
2'
free kick won
Jordan Ayew (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Kick-Off
lineup
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.
Starting lineup
7
Max Meyer
MF
84'
Starting lineup
1
Alex McCarthy
GK
2
Cédric Soares
DF
35
Jan Bednarek
DF
5
Jack Stephens
DF
21
Ryan Bertrand
DF
22
Nathan Redmond
MF
19
Sofiane Boufal
MF
68'
16
James Ward-Prowse
MF
79'
23
Pierre-Emile Højbjerg
MF
10
Che Adams
S
63'
9
Danny Ings
S
74'
Substitutes
3
Maya Yoshida
4
Jannik Vestergaard
12
Moussa Djenepo
63'
14
Oriol Romeu
17
Stuart Armstrong
68'
27
William Smallbone
28
Angus Gunn
Team stats
Possession
60%
40%
Total shots
14
5
Shots on target
5
2
Corners
12
4
Passes completed
0
0
Free kicks
7
13
Offsides
0
0
BHA
2-0
BOU
WAT
3-0
AVL
NEW
1-2
EVE
NOR
2-2
TOT
WHU
1-2
LEI
BUR
0-2
MUN
- Watch FREE highlights of Palace's Southampton clash
- Meyer gives opinion on disallowed goal and new position
- Tomkins and Hodgson discuss Palace's Saints goal
- Choose your eToro MOTM from Southampton battle
- Report: Eagles and Saints locked in tense clash
Latest videosView all videos
- 02:56
- 13:09Pitchside Camera | Southampton 0-2 Crystal Palace | Access All Over
- 98:43Full 90: Southampton 0-2 Crystal Palace | Palace TV+98:43Full 90: Southampton 0-2 Crystal Palace | Palace TV+Match Action
- 11:10Extended Highlights: Southampton 0-2 Crystal Palace11:10Extended Highlights: Southampton 0-2 Crystal PalaceMatch Action
- 02:40Match Action: Southampton 0-2 Crystal Palace02:40Match Action: Southampton 0-2 Crystal PalaceMatch Action
- 02:13
- 08:33Match Highlights | Emirates FA Cup: Crystal Palace 1-2 Southampton08:33Match Highlights | Emirates FA Cup: Crystal Palace 1-2 SouthamptonMatch Action
- 07:22The manager's post-match press conference07:22The manager's post-match press conferencePress Conferences
- 03:20Vieira message to fans after cup defeat to Saints03:20Vieira message to fans after cup defeat to SaintsInterviews
- 00:53
- 07:57
- 99:43The Full 90: Crystal Palace 1-0 Southampton | Palace TV+99:43The Full 90: Crystal Palace 1-0 Southampton | Palace TV+Match Action
Starting lineup
7
Max Meyer
MF
84'
Starting lineup
1
Alex McCarthy
GK
2
Cédric Soares
DF
35
Jan Bednarek
DF
5
Jack Stephens
DF
21
Ryan Bertrand
DF
22
Nathan Redmond
MF
19
Sofiane Boufal
MF
68'
16
James Ward-Prowse
MF
79'
23
Pierre-Emile Højbjerg
MF
10
Che Adams
S
63'
9
Danny Ings
S
74'
Substitutes
3
Maya Yoshida
4
Jannik Vestergaard
12
Moussa Djenepo
63'
14
Oriol Romeu
17
Stuart Armstrong
68'
27
William Smallbone
28
Angus Gunn
Team stats
Possession
60%
40%
Total shots
14
5
Shots on target
5
2
Corners
12
4
Passes completed
0
0
Free kicks
7
13
Offsides
0
0
BHA
2-0
BOU
WAT
3-0
AVL
NEW
1-2
EVE
NOR
2-2
TOT
WHU
1-2
LEI
BUR
0-2
MUN
pos
club
pl
w
d
l
gf
ga
gd
pts
1
LIVLiverpool
38
32
3
3
85
33
+52
99
2
MCIManchester City
38
26
3
9
102
35
+67
81
3
MUNManchester United
38
18
12
8
66
36
+30
66
4
CHEChelsea
38
20
6
12
69
54
+15
66
5
LEILeicester City
38
18
8
12
67
41
+26
62
6
TOTTottenham Hotspur
38
16
11
11
61
47
+14
59
7
WOLWolverhampton Wanderers
38
15
14
9
51
40
+11
59
8
ARSArsenal
38
14
14
10
56
48
+8
56
9
SHUSheffield United
38
14
12
12
39
39
0
54
10
BURBurnley
38
15
9
14
43
50
-7
54
11
SOUSouthampton
38
15
7
16
51
60
-9
52
12
EVEEverton
38
13
10
15
44
56
-12
49
13
NEWNewcastle United
38
11
11
16
38
58
-20
44
14
CRYCrystal Palace
38
11
10
17
31
50
-19
43
15
BHABrighton and Hove Albion
38
9
14
15
39
54
-15
41
16
WHUWest Ham United
38
10
9
19
49
62
-13
39
17
AVLAston Villa
38
9
8
21
41
67
-26
35
18
BOUBournemouth
38
9
7
22
40
65
-25
34
19
WATWatford
38
8
10
20
36
64
-28
34
20
NORNorwich City
38
5
6
27
26
75
-49
21
Match Blog
Full-Time
Match ends, Southampton 1, Crystal Palace 1.
90'+2'
corner
Corner, Southampton. Conceded by James McCarthy.
90'+1'
attempt saved
Attempt saved. James Tomkins (Crystal Palace) header from the centre of the box is saved in the top right corner. Assisted by Luka Milivojevic with a cross.
90'+1'
corner
Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Pierre-Emile Højbjerg.
90'
corner
Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Jack Stephens.
88'
corner
Corner, Southampton. Conceded by Luka Milivojevic.
87'
free kick won
Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
87'
attempt saved
Attempt saved. James Ward-Prowse (Southampton) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top left corner.
85'
Yellow Card
McArthur(18)
James McArthur (Crystal Palace) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
85'
free kick won
Moussa Djenepo (Southampton) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
84'
Substitution
Max
Meyer(7)off
Cheikhou
Kouyaté(8)on
82'
miss
Attempt missed. Danny Ings (Southampton) header from the centre of the box is just a bit too high. Assisted by Moussa Djenepo with a cross.
81'
attempt saved
Attempt saved. Cédric Soares (Southampton) header from the right side of the box is saved in the top left corner. Assisted by Pierre-Emile Højbjerg with a cross.
80'
attempt saved
Attempt saved. Danny Ings (Southampton) header from the left side of the six yard box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by James Ward-Prowse with a cross.
79'
Yellow Card
Ward-Prowse(16)
James Ward-Prowse (Southampton) is shown the yellow card.
79'
corner
Corner, Southampton. Conceded by James Tomkins.
77'
corner
Corner, Southampton. Conceded by Vicente Guaita.
77'
attempt saved
Attempt saved. Moussa Djenepo (Southampton) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by James Ward-Prowse.
74'
Southampton Goal
Goal!
Danny Ings(9)
Goal! Southampton 1, Crystal Palace 1. Danny Ings (Southampton) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner.
73'
corner
Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Ryan Bertrand.
72'
corner
Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Cédric Soares.
68'
Substitution
Sofiane
Boufal(19)off
Stuart
Armstrong(17)on
67'
free kick won
James McCarthy (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
63'
Substitution
Che
Adams(10)off
Moussa
Djenepo(12)on
63'
free kick won
Max Meyer (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
61'
miss
Attempt missed. Che Adams (Southampton) header from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by James Ward-Prowse with a cross following a corner.
61'
corner
Corner, Southampton. Conceded by James Tomkins.
60'
corner
Corner, Southampton. Conceded by Jairo Riedewald.
59'
offside
Offside, Crystal Palace. Martin Kelly tries a through ball, but Max Meyer is caught offside.
58'
corner
Corner, Southampton. Conceded by Mamadou Sakho.
58'
attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. Danny Ings (Southampton) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked.
53'
miss
Attempt missed. Luka Milivojevic (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left.
53'
free kick won
James McCarthy (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
51'
offside
Offside, Southampton. Jack Stephens tries a through ball, but Sofiane Boufal is caught offside.
51'
attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. Pierre-Emile Højbjerg (Southampton) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Che Adams with a cross.
50'
Crystal Palace Goal!
Goal!
James
Tomkins(5)
Goal! Southampton 0, Crystal Palace 1. James Tomkins (Crystal Palace) header from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Luka Milivojevic with a cross following a set piece situation.
49'
free kick won
James McArthur (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
47'
attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. James Ward-Prowse (Southampton) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
46'
corner
Corner, Southampton. Conceded by James Tomkins.
46'
attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. Danny Ings (Southampton) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
46'
attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. Danny Ings (Southampton) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
First-Half Ends
First Half ends, Southampton 0, Crystal Palace 0.
45'+1'
free kick won
James McCarthy (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
44'
miss
Attempt missed. Pierre-Emile Højbjerg (Southampton) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Nathan Redmond.
42'
miss
Attempt missed. Jordan Ayew (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right.
41'
free kick won
Jordan Ayew (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
39'
miss
Attempt missed. Martin Kelly (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by Wilfried Zaha.
38'
free kick won
Jordan Ayew (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
36'
corner
Corner, Southampton. Conceded by James Tomkins.
35'
miss
Attempt missed. Jan Bednarek (Southampton) left footed shot from the left side of the six yard box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by James Ward-Prowse with a cross following a set piece situation.
34'
free kick won
Nathan Redmond (Southampton) wins a free kick on the right wing.
32'
Yellow Card
Milivojevic(4)
Luka Milivojevic (Crystal Palace) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
32'
free kick won
Sofiane Boufal (Southampton) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
31'
free kick won
James McArthur (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
30'
corner
Corner, Southampton. Conceded by Martin Kelly.
28'
free kick won
Jordan Ayew (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick on the right wing.
23'
offside
Offside, Southampton. James Ward-Prowse tries a through ball, but Sofiane Boufal is caught offside.
22'
corner
Corner, Southampton. Conceded by James Tomkins.
21'
free kick won
Che Adams (Southampton) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
18'
free kick won
James McArthur (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
16'
VAR
VAR Decision: No Goal Southampton 0-0 Crystal Palace.
15'
VAR cancelled goal
GOAL OVERTURNED BY VAR: Max Meyer (Crystal Palace) scores but the goal is ruled out after a VAR review.
15'
offside
Offside, Crystal Palace. James McArthur tries a through ball, but Wilfried Zaha is caught offside.
14'
free kick won
Ryan Bertrand (Southampton) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
9'
free kick won
James McArthur (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
8'
corner
Corner, Southampton. Conceded by Jairo Riedewald.
7'
free kick won
Sofiane Boufal (Southampton) wins a free kick on the right wing.
3'
free kick won
Pierre-Emile Højbjerg (Southampton) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
2'
free kick won
Jordan Ayew (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Kick-Off
lineup
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.