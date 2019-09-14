Hodgson reveals one positive he takes from Spurs match
Spurs 4 Palace 0
Spurs4
Son Heung-Min10' 23'
van Aanholt21' (OG)
Lamela42'
Palace0
pos
club
pl
w
d
l
gf
ga
gd
pts
1
LIVLiverpool
38
32
3
3
85
33
+52
99
2
MCIManchester City
38
26
3
9
102
35
+67
81
3
MUNManchester United
38
18
12
8
66
36
+30
66
4
CHEChelsea
38
20
6
12
69
54
+15
66
5
LEILeicester City
38
18
8
12
67
41
+26
62
6
TOTTottenham Hotspur
38
16
11
11
61
47
+14
59
7
WOLWolverhampton Wanderers
38
15
14
9
51
40
+11
59
8
ARSArsenal
38
14
14
10
56
48
+8
56
9
SHUSheffield United
38
14
12
12
39
39
0
54
10
BURBurnley
38
15
9
14
43
50
-7
54
11
SOUSouthampton
38
15
7
16
51
60
-9
52
12
EVEEverton
38
13
10
15
44
56
-12
49
13
NEWNewcastle United
38
11
11
16
38
58
-20
44
14
CRYCrystal Palace
38
11
10
17
31
50
-19
43
15
BHABrighton and Hove Albion
38
9
14
15
39
54
-15
41
16
WHUWest Ham United
38
10
9
19
49
62
-13
39
17
AVLAston Villa
38
9
8
21
41
67
-26
35
18
BOUBournemouth
38
9
7
22
40
65
-25
34
19
WATWatford
38
8
10
20
36
64
-28
34
20
NORNorwich City
38
5
6
27
26
75
-49
21
Match Blog
Full-Time
Match ends, Tottenham Hotspur 4, Crystal Palace 0.
90'+5'
free kick won
Joel Ward (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
90'+3'
attempt saved
Attempt saved. Christian Benteke (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Luka Milivojevic.
90'+2'
miss
Attempt missed. Christian Eriksen (Tottenham Hotspur) right footed shot from outside the box is too high from a direct free kick.
90'+1'
Yellow Card
Milivojevic(4)
Luka Milivojevic (Crystal Palace) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
90'+1'
free kick won
Erik Lamela (Tottenham Hotspur) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
90'
attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. Joel Ward (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Christian Benteke with a headed pass.
90'
free kick won
Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
89'
Yellow Card
Ward(2)
Joel Ward (Crystal Palace) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
89'
free kick won
Lucas Moura (Tottenham Hotspur) wins a free kick on the left wing.
87'
attempt saved
Attempt saved. Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Christian Benteke.
86'
free kick won
Tanguy Ndombele (Tottenham Hotspur) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
85'
Substitution
Andros
Townsend(10)off
Víctor
Camarasa(23)on
85'
Substitution
Harry
Kane(10)off
Lucas Moura(27)on
84'
free kick won
Luka Milivojevic (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
79'
attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. Christian Benteke (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by James McCarthy.
78'
free kick won
Serge Aurier (Tottenham Hotspur) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
76'
Substitution
Cheikhou
Kouyaté(8)off
James
McCarthy(22)on
76'
Substitution
Danny
Rose(3)off
Ben
Davies(33)on
75'
free kick won
Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
72'
free kick won
Cheikhou Kouyaté (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
71'
Substitution
Jordan
Ayew(9)off
Christian
Benteke(17)on
69'
corner
Corner, Tottenham Hotspur. Conceded by Patrick van Aanholt.
69'
attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. Serge Aurier (Tottenham Hotspur) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Danny Rose.
67'
Substitution
Harry
Winks(8)off
Tanguy
Ndombele(28)on
66'
corner
Corner, Tottenham Hotspur. Conceded by Gary Cahill.
63'
miss
Attempt missed. Son Heung-Min (Tottenham Hotspur) right footed shot from a difficult angle and long range on the right is close, but misses to the right.
62'
free kick won
Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
61'
Yellow Card
Ayew(9)
Jordan Ayew (Crystal Palace) is shown the yellow card.
60'
free kick won
Jordan Ayew (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick on the left wing.
60'
Yellow Card
Eriksen(23)
Christian Eriksen (Tottenham Hotspur) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
60'
free kick won
Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
58'
free kick won
Moussa Sissoko (Tottenham Hotspur) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
57'
offside
Offside, Tottenham Hotspur. Erik Lamela tries a through ball, but Harry Kane is caught offside.
55'
miss
Attempt missed. Son Heung-Min (Tottenham Hotspur) right footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Danny Rose.
53'
Yellow Card
Vertonghen(5)
Jan Vertonghen (Tottenham Hotspur) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
53'
free kick won
Jordan Ayew (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
51'
attempt saved
Attempt saved. Jordan Ayew (Crystal Palace) header from the centre of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Mamadou Sakho.
51'
attempt saved
Attempt saved. Gary Cahill (Crystal Palace) header from the centre of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Luka Milivojevic with a cross.
50'
Yellow Card
Rose(3)
Danny Rose (Tottenham Hotspur) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
50'
free kick won
Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick on the right wing.
48'
miss
Attempt missed. Cheikhou Kouyaté (Crystal Palace) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Joel Ward with a cross following a corner.
47'
corner
Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Danny Rose.
47'
free kick won
Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick on the right wing.
46'
corner
Corner, Tottenham Hotspur. Conceded by Vicente Guaita.
46'
attempt saved
Attempt saved. Harry Winks (Tottenham Hotspur) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Son Heung-Min.
First-Half Ends
First Half ends, Tottenham Hotspur 4, Crystal Palace 0.
45'+2'
Yellow Card
Winks(8)
Harry Winks (Tottenham Hotspur) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
45'+2'
free kick won
Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
45'
free kick won
Jordan Ayew (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
44'
attempt saved
Attempt saved. Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top right corner. Assisted by Jordan Ayew.
42'
Tottenham Hotspur Goal
Goal!
Erik
Lamela(11)
Goal! Tottenham Hotspur 4, Crystal Palace 0. Erik Lamela (Tottenham Hotspur) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Harry Kane with a cross following a fast break.
36'
miss
Attempt missed. Harry Winks (Tottenham Hotspur) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left.
35'
free kick won
Jan Vertonghen (Tottenham Hotspur) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
34'
miss
Attempt missed. Patrick van Aanholt (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the right following a corner.
34'
corner
Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Toby Alderweireld.
32'
free kick won
Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
31'
free kick won
Gary Cahill (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
28'
corner
Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Toby Alderweireld.
28'
attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. Jeffrey Schlupp (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Cheikhou Kouyaté.
26'
miss
Attempt missed. Harry Winks (Tottenham Hotspur) header from very close range is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Erik Lamela with a cross following a corner.
26'
corner
Corner, Tottenham Hotspur. Conceded by Wilfried Zaha.
25'
free kick won
Harry Winks (Tottenham Hotspur) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
23'
Tottenham Hotspur Goal
Goal!
Son Heung-Min(7)
Goal! Tottenham Hotspur 3, Crystal Palace 0. Son Heung-Min (Tottenham Hotspur) left footed shot from the left side of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Serge Aurier with a cross.
21'
Crystal Palace Own Goal
Goal!
Patrick
van Aanholt(3)
Own Goal by Patrick van Aanholt, Crystal Palace. Tottenham Hotspur 2, Crystal Palace 0.
21'
free kick won
Jan Vertonghen (Tottenham Hotspur) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
19'
attempt saved
Attempt saved. Jordan Ayew (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
18'
miss
Attempt missed. Harry Kane (Tottenham Hotspur) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Christian Eriksen.
17'
free kick won
Andros Townsend (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
16'
free kick won
Harry Kane (Tottenham Hotspur) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
15'
free kick won
Moussa Sissoko (Tottenham Hotspur) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
10'
Tottenham Hotspur Goal
Goal!
Son Heung-Min(7)
Goal! Tottenham Hotspur 1, Crystal Palace 0. Son Heung-Min (Tottenham Hotspur) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Toby Alderweireld.
10'
free kick won
Toby Alderweireld (Tottenham Hotspur) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
9'
free kick won
Jordan Ayew (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick on the left wing.
6'
free kick won
Andros Townsend (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
1'
free kick won
Vicente Guaita (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
1'
attempt saved
Attempt saved. Son Heung-Min (Tottenham Hotspur) right footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Christian Eriksen.
1'
miss
Attempt missed. Harry Winks (Tottenham Hotspur) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Serge Aurier.
Kick-Off
lineup
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.
Starting lineup
2
Joel Ward
DF
89'
4
Luka Milivojevic
MF
90'+1'
9
Jordan Ayew
S
61'
71'
Starting lineup
1
Hugo Lloris
GK
5
Jan Vertonghen
DF
53'
24
Serge Aurier
DF
3
Danny Rose
DF
50'
76'
4
Toby Alderweireld
DF
11
Erik Lamela
MF
42'
8
Harry Winks
MF
45'+2'
67'
23
Christian Eriksen
MF
60'
17
Moussa Sissoko
MF
10
Harry Kane
S
85'
7
Son Heung-Min
S
10'
23'
Substitutes
12
Victor Wanyama
15
Eric Dier
20
Dele Alli
22
Paulo Gazzaniga
27
Lucas Moura
85'
28
Tanguy Ndombele
67'
33
Ben Davies
76'
Team stats
Possession
64%
36%
Total shots
13
11
Shots on target
5
6
Corners
4
3
Passes completed
0
0
Free kicks
11
19
Offsides
0
0
LIV
3-1
NEW
WOL
2-5
CHE
SHU
0-1
SOU
MUN
1-0
LEI
BHA
1-1
BUR
NOR
3-2
MCI
