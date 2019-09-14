Skip navigation
      Tottenham Hotspur vs Crystal Palace

      Spurs 4 Palace 0

      Spurs4
      Son Heung-Min10' 23'
      van Aanholt21' (OG)
      Lamela42'
      Palace0
      Sat 14 Sep 14:00(KO listed in users′ timezone)

      Premier LeagueTottenham Hotspur Stadium

      Full-Time
      Premier League
      pos
      club
      pl
      w
      d
      l
      gf
      ga
      gd
      pts
      1
      LIVLiverpool
      38
      32
      3
      3
      85
      33
      +52
      99
      2
      MCIManchester City
      38
      26
      3
      9
      102
      35
      +67
      81
      3
      MUNManchester United
      38
      18
      12
      8
      66
      36
      +30
      66
      4
      CHEChelsea
      38
      20
      6
      12
      69
      54
      +15
      66
      5
      LEILeicester City
      38
      18
      8
      12
      67
      41
      +26
      62
      6
      TOTTottenham Hotspur
      38
      16
      11
      11
      61
      47
      +14
      59
      7
      WOLWolverhampton Wanderers
      38
      15
      14
      9
      51
      40
      +11
      59
      8
      ARSArsenal
      38
      14
      14
      10
      56
      48
      +8
      56
      9
      SHUSheffield United
      38
      14
      12
      12
      39
      39
      0
      54
      10
      BURBurnley
      38
      15
      9
      14
      43
      50
      -7
      54
      11
      SOUSouthampton
      38
      15
      7
      16
      51
      60
      -9
      52
      12
      EVEEverton
      38
      13
      10
      15
      44
      56
      -12
      49
      13
      NEWNewcastle United
      38
      11
      11
      16
      38
      58
      -20
      44
      14
      CRYCrystal Palace
      38
      11
      10
      17
      31
      50
      -19
      43
      15
      BHABrighton and Hove Albion
      38
      9
      14
      15
      39
      54
      -15
      41
      16
      WHUWest Ham United
      38
      10
      9
      19
      49
      62
      -13
      39
      17
      AVLAston Villa
      38
      9
      8
      21
      41
      67
      -26
      35
      18
      BOUBournemouth
      38
      9
      7
      22
      40
      65
      -25
      34
      19
      WATWatford
      38
      8
      10
      20
      36
      64
      -28
      34
      20
      NORNorwich City
      38
      5
      6
      27
      26
      75
      -49
      21

      Match Blog

      Full-Time

      Match ends, Tottenham Hotspur 4, Crystal Palace 0.
      90'+5'

      free kick won

      Joel Ward (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      90'+3'

      attempt saved

      Attempt saved. Christian Benteke (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Luka Milivojevic.
      90'+2'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Christian Eriksen (Tottenham Hotspur) right footed shot from outside the box is too high from a direct free kick.
      90'+1'

      Yellow Card

      Milivojevic(4)
      Luka Milivojevic (Crystal Palace) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
      90'+1'

      free kick won

      Erik Lamela (Tottenham Hotspur) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
      90'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. Joel Ward (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Christian Benteke with a headed pass.
      90'

      free kick won

      Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
      89'

      Yellow Card

      Ward(2)
      Joel Ward (Crystal Palace) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
      89'

      free kick won

      Lucas Moura (Tottenham Hotspur) wins a free kick on the left wing.
      87'

      attempt saved

      Attempt saved. Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Christian Benteke.
      86'

      free kick won

      Tanguy Ndombele (Tottenham Hotspur) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
      85'

      Substitution

      Crystal Palace
      Andros
      Townsend(10)
      off
      Víctor
      Camarasa(23)
      on
      85'

      Substitution

      Tottenham Hotspur
      Harry
      Kane(10)
      off
      Lucas Moura(27)
      on
      84'

      free kick won

      Luka Milivojevic (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      79'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. Christian Benteke (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by James McCarthy.
      78'

      free kick won

      Serge Aurier (Tottenham Hotspur) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      76'

      Substitution

      Crystal Palace
      Cheikhou
      Kouyaté(8)
      off
      James
      McCarthy(22)
      on
      76'

      Substitution

      Tottenham Hotspur
      Danny
      Rose(3)
      off
      Ben
      Davies(33)
      on
      75'

      free kick won

      Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      72'

      free kick won

      Cheikhou Kouyaté (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      71'

      Substitution

      Crystal Palace
      Jordan
      Ayew(9)
      off
      Christian
      Benteke(17)
      on
      69'

      corner

      Corner, Tottenham Hotspur. Conceded by Patrick van Aanholt.
      69'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. Serge Aurier (Tottenham Hotspur) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Danny Rose.
      67'

      Substitution

      Tottenham Hotspur
      Harry
      Winks(8)
      off
      Tanguy
      Ndombele(28)
      on
      66'

      corner

      Corner, Tottenham Hotspur. Conceded by Gary Cahill.
      63'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Son Heung-Min (Tottenham Hotspur) right footed shot from a difficult angle and long range on the right is close, but misses to the right.
      62'

      free kick won

      Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      61'

      Yellow Card

      Ayew(9)
      Jordan Ayew (Crystal Palace) is shown the yellow card.
      60'

      free kick won

      Jordan Ayew (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick on the left wing.
      60'

      Yellow Card

      Eriksen(23)
      Christian Eriksen (Tottenham Hotspur) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
      60'

      free kick won

      Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      58'

      free kick won

      Moussa Sissoko (Tottenham Hotspur) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
      57'

      offside

      Offside, Tottenham Hotspur. Erik Lamela tries a through ball, but Harry Kane is caught offside.
      55'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Son Heung-Min (Tottenham Hotspur) right footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Danny Rose.
      53'

      Yellow Card

      Vertonghen(5)
      Jan Vertonghen (Tottenham Hotspur) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
      53'

      free kick won

      Jordan Ayew (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      51'

      attempt saved

      Attempt saved. Jordan Ayew (Crystal Palace) header from the centre of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Mamadou Sakho.
      51'

      attempt saved

      Attempt saved. Gary Cahill (Crystal Palace) header from the centre of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Luka Milivojevic with a cross.
      50'

      Yellow Card

      Rose(3)
      Danny Rose (Tottenham Hotspur) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
      50'

      free kick won

      Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick on the right wing.
      48'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Cheikhou Kouyaté (Crystal Palace) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Joel Ward with a cross following a corner.
      47'

      corner

      Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Danny Rose.
      47'

      free kick won

      Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick on the right wing.
      46'

      corner

      Corner, Tottenham Hotspur. Conceded by Vicente Guaita.
      46'

      attempt saved

      Attempt saved. Harry Winks (Tottenham Hotspur) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Son Heung-Min.

      First-Half Ends

      First Half ends, Tottenham Hotspur 4, Crystal Palace 0.
      45'+2'

      Yellow Card

      Winks(8)
      Harry Winks (Tottenham Hotspur) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
      45'+2'

      free kick won

      Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
      45'

      free kick won

      Jordan Ayew (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      44'

      attempt saved

      Attempt saved. Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top right corner. Assisted by Jordan Ayew.
      42'

      Tottenham Hotspur Goal

      Tottenham Hotspur
      Goal!
      Tottenham Hotspur
      Erik
      Lamela(11)
      Goal! Tottenham Hotspur 4, Crystal Palace 0. Erik Lamela (Tottenham Hotspur) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Harry Kane with a cross following a fast break.
      36'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Harry Winks (Tottenham Hotspur) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left.
      35'

      free kick won

      Jan Vertonghen (Tottenham Hotspur) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      34'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Patrick van Aanholt (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the right following a corner.
      34'

      corner

      Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Toby Alderweireld.
      32'

      free kick won

      Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      31'

      free kick won

      Gary Cahill (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      28'

      corner

      Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Toby Alderweireld.
      28'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. Jeffrey Schlupp (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Cheikhou Kouyaté.
      26'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Harry Winks (Tottenham Hotspur) header from very close range is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Erik Lamela with a cross following a corner.
      26'

      corner

      Corner, Tottenham Hotspur. Conceded by Wilfried Zaha.
      25'

      free kick won

      Harry Winks (Tottenham Hotspur) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      23'

      Tottenham Hotspur Goal

      Tottenham Hotspur
      Goal!
      Tottenham Hotspur
      Son Heung-Min(7)
      Goal! Tottenham Hotspur 3, Crystal Palace 0. Son Heung-Min (Tottenham Hotspur) left footed shot from the left side of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Serge Aurier with a cross.
      21'

      Crystal Palace Own Goal

      Crystal Palace
      Goal!
      Crystal Palace
      Patrick
      van Aanholt(3)
      Own Goal by Patrick van Aanholt, Crystal Palace. Tottenham Hotspur 2, Crystal Palace 0.
      21'

      free kick won

      Jan Vertonghen (Tottenham Hotspur) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      19'

      attempt saved

      Attempt saved. Jordan Ayew (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
      18'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Harry Kane (Tottenham Hotspur) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Christian Eriksen.
      17'

      free kick won

      Andros Townsend (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      16'

      free kick won

      Harry Kane (Tottenham Hotspur) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
      15'

      free kick won

      Moussa Sissoko (Tottenham Hotspur) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      10'

      Tottenham Hotspur Goal

      Tottenham Hotspur
      Goal!
      Tottenham Hotspur
      Son Heung-Min(7)
      Goal! Tottenham Hotspur 1, Crystal Palace 0. Son Heung-Min (Tottenham Hotspur) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Toby Alderweireld.
      10'

      free kick won

      Toby Alderweireld (Tottenham Hotspur) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      9'

      free kick won

      Jordan Ayew (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick on the left wing.
      6'

      free kick won

      Andros Townsend (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      1'

      free kick won

      Vicente Guaita (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      1'

      attempt saved

      Attempt saved. Son Heung-Min (Tottenham Hotspur) right footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Christian Eriksen.
      1'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Harry Winks (Tottenham Hotspur) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Serge Aurier.

      Kick-Off

      lineup

      Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

      Starting lineup

      31
      Vicente Guaita
      GK
      12
      Mamadou Sakho
      DF
      24
      Gary Cahill
      DF
      2
      Joel Ward
      DF
      89'
      3
      Patrick van Aanholt
      DF
      21'
      15
      Jeffrey Schlupp
      MF
      10
      Andros Townsend
      MF
      substitution icon85'
      8
      Cheikhou Kouyaté
      MF
      substitution icon76'
      4
      Luka Milivojevic
      MF
      90'+1'
      11
      Wilfried Zaha
      MF
      9
      Jordan Ayew
      S
      61'
      substitution icon71'

      Substitutes

      5
      James Tomkins
      7
      Max Meyer
      13
      Wayne Hennessey
      17
      Christian Benteke
      substitution icon71'
      22
      James McCarthy
      substitution icon76'
      23
      Víctor Camarasa
      substitution icon85'
      44
      Jairo Riedewald

      Starting lineup

      1
      Hugo Lloris
      GK
      5
      Jan Vertonghen
      DF
      53'
      24
      Serge Aurier
      DF
      3
      Danny Rose
      DF
      50'
      substitution icon76'
      4
      Toby Alderweireld
      DF
      11
      Erik Lamela
      MF
      42'
      8
      Harry Winks
      MF
      45'+2'
      substitution icon67'
      23
      Christian Eriksen
      MF
      60'
      17
      Moussa Sissoko
      MF
      10
      Harry Kane
      S
      substitution icon85'
      7
      Son Heung-Min
      S
      10'
      23'

      Substitutes

      12
      Victor Wanyama
      15
      Eric Dier
      20
      Dele Alli
      22
      Paulo Gazzaniga
      27
      Lucas Moura
      substitution icon85'
      28
      Tanguy Ndombele
      substitution icon67'
      33
      Ben Davies
      substitution icon76'
      Tottenham Hotspur

      Team stats

      Crystal Palace
      Possession
      64%
      36%
      Total shots
      13
      11
      Shots on target
      5
      6
      Corners
      4
      3
      Passes completed
      0
      0
      Free kicks
      11
      19
      Offsides
      0
      0
      LIV
      3-1
      NEW
      WOL
      2-5
      CHE
      SHU
      0-1
      SOU
      MUN
      1-0
      LEI
      BHA
      1-1
      BUR
      NOR
      3-2
      MCI

