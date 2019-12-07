Skip navigation
      Watford vs Crystal Palace

      Watford 0 Palace 0

      Watford0
      Palace0
      Sat 07 Dec 15:00(KO listed in users′ timezone)

      Premier LeagueVicarage Road

      Full-Time
      Access All Over | Watford (A)

      Highlights

      Palace TV

      Highlights

      Access All Over | Watford (A)

      09:48

      Latest videos

      View all videos
      0112
      View all videos

      Upcoming palace games

      View all fixtures
      View all fixtures
      Back to top
      Premier League
      pos
      club
      pl
      w
      d
      l
      gf
      ga
      gd
      pts
      1
      LIVLiverpool
      38
      32
      3
      3
      85
      33
      +52
      99
      2
      MCIManchester City
      38
      26
      3
      9
      102
      35
      +67
      81
      3
      MUNManchester United
      38
      18
      12
      8
      66
      36
      +30
      66
      4
      CHEChelsea
      38
      20
      6
      12
      69
      54
      +15
      66
      5
      LEILeicester City
      38
      18
      8
      12
      67
      41
      +26
      62
      6
      TOTTottenham Hotspur
      38
      16
      11
      11
      61
      47
      +14
      59
      7
      WOLWolverhampton Wanderers
      38
      15
      14
      9
      51
      40
      +11
      59
      8
      ARSArsenal
      38
      14
      14
      10
      56
      48
      +8
      56
      9
      SHUSheffield United
      38
      14
      12
      12
      39
      39
      0
      54
      10
      BURBurnley
      38
      15
      9
      14
      43
      50
      -7
      54
      11
      SOUSouthampton
      38
      15
      7
      16
      51
      60
      -9
      52
      12
      EVEEverton
      38
      13
      10
      15
      44
      56
      -12
      49
      13
      NEWNewcastle United
      38
      11
      11
      16
      38
      58
      -20
      44
      14
      CRYCrystal Palace
      38
      11
      10
      17
      31
      50
      -19
      43
      15
      BHABrighton and Hove Albion
      38
      9
      14
      15
      39
      54
      -15
      41
      16
      WHUWest Ham United
      38
      10
      9
      19
      49
      62
      -13
      39
      17
      AVLAston Villa
      38
      9
      8
      21
      41
      67
      -26
      35
      18
      BOUBournemouth
      38
      9
      7
      22
      40
      65
      -25
      34
      19
      WATWatford
      38
      8
      10
      20
      36
      64
      -28
      34
      20
      NORNorwich City
      38
      5
      6
      27
      26
      75
      -49
      21

      Match Blog

      Full-Time

      Match ends, Watford 0, Crystal Palace 0.
      90'+4'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. Troy Deeney (Watford) left footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked.
      90'+3'

      Yellow Card

      Capoue(29)
      Etienne Capoue (Watford) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
      90'+3'

      free kick won

      Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      90'+2'

      free kick won

      Troy Deeney (Watford) wins a free kick on the left wing.
      90'

      attempt saved

      Attempt saved. Andre Gray (Watford) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Ismaila Sarr.
      89'

      free kick won

      Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick on the left wing.
      87'

      Yellow Card

      Kiko Femenía(21)
      Kiko Femenía (Watford) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
      87'

      free kick won

      Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick on the left wing.
      85'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Ismaila Sarr (Watford) right footed shot from the centre of the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Craig Cathcart following a corner.
      84'

      corner

      Corner, Watford. Conceded by Gary Cahill.
      84'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. Ismaila Sarr (Watford) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Andre Gray.
      83'

      Substitution

      Crystal Palace
      Cheikhou
      Kouyaté(8)
      off
      James
      McCarthy(22)
      on
      82'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Ismaila Sarr (Watford) header from the left side of the six yard box is close, but misses the top left corner. Assisted by Gerard Deulofeu following a fast break.
      81'

      corner

      Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Kiko Femenía.
      80'

      free kick won

      Jordan Ayew (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      80'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. Gerard Deulofeu (Watford) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Ismaila Sarr.
      79'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Jordan Ayew (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from the right side of the box is just a bit too high. Assisted by Luka Milivojevic.
      79'

      free kick won

      Christian Benteke (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      78'

      Substitution

      Watford
      Abdoulaye
      Doucouré(16)
      off
      Nathaniel
      Chalobah(14)
      on
      77'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. James McArthur (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Wilfried Zaha.
      77'

      Substitution

      Watford
      Roberto
      Pereyra(37)
      off
      Andre
      Gray(18)
      on
      75'

      free kick won

      Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      73'

      Substitution

      Crystal Palace
      Andros
      Townsend(10)
      off
      Christian
      Benteke(17)
      on
      72'

      Yellow Card

      Tomkins(5)
      James Tomkins (Crystal Palace) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
      72'

      free kick won

      Gerard Deulofeu (Watford) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
      69'

      free kick won

      Christian Kabasele (Watford) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      68'

      free kick won

      James McArthur (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick on the left wing.
      67'

      free kick won

      Gary Cahill (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      66'

      corner

      Corner, Watford. Conceded by James McArthur.
      63'

      corner

      Corner, Watford. Conceded by Martin Kelly.
      59'

      free kick won

      Roberto Pereyra (Watford) wins a free kick on the left wing.
      59'

      free kick won

      Adam Masina (Watford) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      54'

      corner

      Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Christian Kabasele.
      54'

      offside

      Offside, Crystal Palace. Cheikhou Kouyaté tries a through ball, but Jordan Ayew is caught offside.
      53'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Gerard Deulofeu (Watford) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Troy Deeney with a headed pass.
      51'

      free kick won

      Christian Kabasele (Watford) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      50'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Etienne Capoue (Watford) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Gerard Deulofeu.
      49'

      free kick won

      Ismaila Sarr (Watford) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      48'

      free kick won

      Cheikhou Kouyaté (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      47'

      attempt saved

      Attempt saved. Gerard Deulofeu (Watford) right footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Roberto Pereyra.
      46'

      attempt saved

      Attempt saved. Abdoulaye Doucouré (Watford) header from the centre of the box is saved in the top left corner. Assisted by Gerard Deulofeu with a cross.
      46'

      free kick won

      Ismaila Sarr (Watford) wins a free kick on the right wing.
      45'

      Substitution

      Crystal Palace
      Jeffrey
      Schlupp(15)
      off
      Jairo
      Riedewald(44)
      on

      First-Half Ends

      First Half ends, Watford 0, Crystal Palace 0.
      45'+1'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. Christian Kabasele (Watford) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Adam Masina with a headed pass.
      45'+1'

      free kick won

      Roberto Pereyra (Watford) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
      40'

      Yellow Card

      Cathcart(15)
      Craig Cathcart (Watford) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
      40'

      free kick won

      Luka Milivojevic (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      38'

      Yellow Card

      Zaha(11)
      Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) is shown the yellow card.
      38'

      free kick won

      Christian Kabasele (Watford) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      37'

      corner

      Corner, Watford. Conceded by Gary Cahill.
      35'

      free kick won

      Abdoulaye Doucouré (Watford) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      34'

      Yellow Card

      Doucouré(16)
      Abdoulaye Doucouré (Watford) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
      34'

      free kick won

      Jordan Ayew (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick on the left wing.
      32'

      free kick won

      Etienne Capoue (Watford) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      29'

      free kick won

      Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      28'

      free kick won

      Jordan Ayew (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      27'

      free kick won

      Gerard Deulofeu (Watford) wins a free kick on the left wing.
      25'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. Roberto Pereyra (Watford) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
      24'

      free kick won

      Troy Deeney (Watford) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
      22'

      free kick won

      Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      20'

      free kick won

      Troy Deeney (Watford) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
      19'

      free kick won

      Troy Deeney (Watford) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
      14'

      free kick won

      James McArthur (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      11'

      corner

      Corner, Watford. Conceded by Gary Cahill.
      11'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. Ismaila Sarr (Watford) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Kiko Femenía with a cross.
      9'

      miss

      Attempt missed. James McArthur (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from the left side of the box misses to the right.
      8'

      offside

      Offside, Watford. Ben Foster tries a through ball, but Troy Deeney is caught offside.
      2'

      corner

      Corner, Watford. Conceded by James McArthur.

      Kick-Off

      lineup

      Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

      Starting lineup

      31
      Vicente Guaita
      GK
      24
      Gary Cahill
      DF
      15
      Jeffrey Schlupp
      DF
      substitution icon45'
      34
      Martin Kelly
      DF
      5
      James Tomkins
      DF
      72'
      11
      Wilfried Zaha
      MF
      38'
      4
      Luka Milivojevic
      MF
      8
      Cheikhou Kouyaté
      MF
      substitution icon83'
      18
      James McArthur
      MF
      10
      Andros Townsend
      MF
      substitution icon73'
      9
      Jordan Ayew
      S

      Substitutes

      6
      Scott Dann
      13
      Wayne Hennessey
      17
      Christian Benteke
      substitution icon73'
      21
      Connor Wickham
      22
      James McCarthy
      substitution icon83'
      23
      44
      Jairo Riedewald
      substitution icon45'

      Starting lineup

      26
      Ben Foster
      GK
      21
      Kiko Femenía
      DF
      87'
      15
      Craig Cathcart
      DF
      40'
      27
      Christian Kabasele
      DF
      11
      Adam Masina
      DF
      7
      Gerard Deulofeu
      MF
      37
      Roberto Pereyra
      MF
      substitution icon77'
      23
      Ismaila Sarr
      MF
      16
      Abdoulaye Doucouré
      MF
      34'
      substitution icon78'
      29
      Etienne Capoue
      MF
      90'+3'
      9
      Troy Deeney
      S

      Substitutes

      1
      Heurelho Gomes
      6
      Adrian Mariappa
      14
      Nathaniel Chalobah
      substitution icon78'
      18
      Andre Gray
      substitution icon77'
      19
      Will Hughes
      22
      Isaac Success
      36
      Dimitri Foulquier
      Watford

      Team stats

      Crystal Palace
      Possession
      50%
      50%
      Total shots
      13
      3
      Shots on target
      3
      0
      Corners
      6
      2
      Passes completed
      0
      0
      Free kicks
      16
      15
      Offsides
      0
      0
      EVE
      3-1
      CHE
      TOT
      5-0
      BUR
      BOU
      0-3
      LIV
      MCI
      1-2
      MUN

      Access All Over | Watford (A)

      Highlights

      Palace TV

      Highlights

      Access All Over | Watford (A)

      09:48

      Latest videos

      View all videos
      0112
      View all videos

      Upcoming palace games

      View all fixtures
      View all fixtures
      Back to top

      Starting lineup

      31
      Vicente Guaita
      GK
      24
      Gary Cahill
      DF
      15
      Jeffrey Schlupp
      DF
      substitution icon45'
      34
      Martin Kelly
      DF
      5
      James Tomkins
      DF
      72'
      11
      Wilfried Zaha
      MF
      38'
      4
      Luka Milivojevic
      MF
      8
      Cheikhou Kouyaté
      MF
      substitution icon83'
      18
      James McArthur
      MF
      10
      Andros Townsend
      MF
      substitution icon73'
      9
      Jordan Ayew
      S

      Substitutes

      6
      Scott Dann
      13
      Wayne Hennessey
      17
      Christian Benteke
      substitution icon73'
      21
      Connor Wickham
      22
      James McCarthy
      substitution icon83'
      23
      44
      Jairo Riedewald
      substitution icon45'

      Starting lineup

      26
      Ben Foster
      GK
      21
      Kiko Femenía
      DF
      87'
      15
      Craig Cathcart
      DF
      40'
      27
      Christian Kabasele
      DF
      11
      Adam Masina
      DF
      7
      Gerard Deulofeu
      MF
      37
      Roberto Pereyra
      MF
      substitution icon77'
      23
      Ismaila Sarr
      MF
      16
      Abdoulaye Doucouré
      MF
      34'
      substitution icon78'
      29
      Etienne Capoue
      MF
      90'+3'
      9
      Troy Deeney
      S

      Substitutes

      1
      Heurelho Gomes
      6
      Adrian Mariappa
      14
      Nathaniel Chalobah
      substitution icon78'
      18
      Andre Gray
      substitution icon77'
      19
      Will Hughes
      22
      Isaac Success
      36
      Dimitri Foulquier
      Watford

      Team stats

      Crystal Palace
      Possession
      50%
      50%
      Total shots
      13
      3
      Shots on target
      3
      0
      Corners
      6
      2
      Passes completed
      0
      0
      Free kicks
      16
      15
      Offsides
      0
      0
      EVE
      3-1
      CHE
      TOT
      5-0
      BUR
      BOU
      0-3
      LIV
      MCI
      1-2
      MUN
      Premier League
      pos
      club
      pl
      w
      d
      l
      gf
      ga
      gd
      pts
      1
      LIVLiverpool
      38
      32
      3
      3
      85
      33
      +52
      99
      2
      MCIManchester City
      38
      26
      3
      9
      102
      35
      +67
      81
      3
      MUNManchester United
      38
      18
      12
      8
      66
      36
      +30
      66
      4
      CHEChelsea
      38
      20
      6
      12
      69
      54
      +15
      66
      5
      LEILeicester City
      38
      18
      8
      12
      67
      41
      +26
      62
      6
      TOTTottenham Hotspur
      38
      16
      11
      11
      61
      47
      +14
      59
      7
      WOLWolverhampton Wanderers
      38
      15
      14
      9
      51
      40
      +11
      59
      8
      ARSArsenal
      38
      14
      14
      10
      56
      48
      +8
      56
      9
      SHUSheffield United
      38
      14
      12
      12
      39
      39
      0
      54
      10
      BURBurnley
      38
      15
      9
      14
      43
      50
      -7
      54
      11
      SOUSouthampton
      38
      15
      7
      16
      51
      60
      -9
      52
      12
      EVEEverton
      38
      13
      10
      15
      44
      56
      -12
      49
      13
      NEWNewcastle United
      38
      11
      11
      16
      38
      58
      -20
      44
      14
      CRYCrystal Palace
      38
      11
      10
      17
      31
      50
      -19
      43
      15
      BHABrighton and Hove Albion
      38
      9
      14
      15
      39
      54
      -15
      41
      16
      WHUWest Ham United
      38
      10
      9
      19
      49
      62
      -13
      39
      17
      AVLAston Villa
      38
      9
      8
      21
      41
      67
      -26
      35
      18
      BOUBournemouth
      38
      9
      7
      22
      40
      65
      -25
      34
      19
      WATWatford
      38
      8
      10
      20
      36
      64
      -28
      34
      20
      NORNorwich City
      38
      5
      6
      27
      26
      75
      -49
      21

      Match Blog

      Full-Time

      Match ends, Watford 0, Crystal Palace 0.
      90'+4'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. Troy Deeney (Watford) left footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked.
      90'+3'

      Yellow Card

      Capoue(29)
      Etienne Capoue (Watford) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
      90'+3'

      free kick won

      Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      90'+2'

      free kick won

      Troy Deeney (Watford) wins a free kick on the left wing.
      90'

      attempt saved

      Attempt saved. Andre Gray (Watford) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Ismaila Sarr.
      89'

      free kick won

      Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick on the left wing.
      87'

      Yellow Card

      Kiko Femenía(21)
      Kiko Femenía (Watford) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
      87'

      free kick won

      Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick on the left wing.
      85'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Ismaila Sarr (Watford) right footed shot from the centre of the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Craig Cathcart following a corner.
      84'

      corner

      Corner, Watford. Conceded by Gary Cahill.
      84'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. Ismaila Sarr (Watford) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Andre Gray.
      83'

      Substitution

      Crystal Palace
      Cheikhou
      Kouyaté(8)
      off
      James
      McCarthy(22)
      on
      82'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Ismaila Sarr (Watford) header from the left side of the six yard box is close, but misses the top left corner. Assisted by Gerard Deulofeu following a fast break.
      81'

      corner

      Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Kiko Femenía.
      80'

      free kick won

      Jordan Ayew (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      80'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. Gerard Deulofeu (Watford) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Ismaila Sarr.
      79'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Jordan Ayew (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from the right side of the box is just a bit too high. Assisted by Luka Milivojevic.
      79'

      free kick won

      Christian Benteke (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      78'

      Substitution

      Watford
      Abdoulaye
      Doucouré(16)
      off
      Nathaniel
      Chalobah(14)
      on
      77'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. James McArthur (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Wilfried Zaha.
      77'

      Substitution

      Watford
      Roberto
      Pereyra(37)
      off
      Andre
      Gray(18)
      on
      75'

      free kick won

      Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      73'

      Substitution

      Crystal Palace
      Andros
      Townsend(10)
      off
      Christian
      Benteke(17)
      on
      72'

      Yellow Card

      Tomkins(5)
      James Tomkins (Crystal Palace) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
      72'

      free kick won

      Gerard Deulofeu (Watford) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
      69'

      free kick won

      Christian Kabasele (Watford) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      68'

      free kick won

      James McArthur (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick on the left wing.
      67'

      free kick won

      Gary Cahill (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      66'

      corner

      Corner, Watford. Conceded by James McArthur.
      63'

      corner

      Corner, Watford. Conceded by Martin Kelly.
      59'

      free kick won

      Roberto Pereyra (Watford) wins a free kick on the left wing.
      59'

      free kick won

      Adam Masina (Watford) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      54'

      corner

      Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Christian Kabasele.
      54'

      offside

      Offside, Crystal Palace. Cheikhou Kouyaté tries a through ball, but Jordan Ayew is caught offside.
      53'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Gerard Deulofeu (Watford) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Troy Deeney with a headed pass.
      51'

      free kick won

      Christian Kabasele (Watford) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      50'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Etienne Capoue (Watford) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Gerard Deulofeu.
      49'

      free kick won

      Ismaila Sarr (Watford) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      48'

      free kick won

      Cheikhou Kouyaté (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      47'

      attempt saved

      Attempt saved. Gerard Deulofeu (Watford) right footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Roberto Pereyra.
      46'

      attempt saved

      Attempt saved. Abdoulaye Doucouré (Watford) header from the centre of the box is saved in the top left corner. Assisted by Gerard Deulofeu with a cross.
      46'

      free kick won

      Ismaila Sarr (Watford) wins a free kick on the right wing.
      45'

      Substitution

      Crystal Palace
      Jeffrey
      Schlupp(15)
      off
      Jairo
      Riedewald(44)
      on

      First-Half Ends

      First Half ends, Watford 0, Crystal Palace 0.
      45'+1'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. Christian Kabasele (Watford) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Adam Masina with a headed pass.
      45'+1'

      free kick won

      Roberto Pereyra (Watford) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
      40'

      Yellow Card

      Cathcart(15)
      Craig Cathcart (Watford) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
      40'

      free kick won

      Luka Milivojevic (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      38'

      Yellow Card

      Zaha(11)
      Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) is shown the yellow card.
      38'

      free kick won

      Christian Kabasele (Watford) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      37'

      corner

      Corner, Watford. Conceded by Gary Cahill.
      35'

      free kick won

      Abdoulaye Doucouré (Watford) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      34'

      Yellow Card

      Doucouré(16)
      Abdoulaye Doucouré (Watford) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
      34'

      free kick won

      Jordan Ayew (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick on the left wing.
      32'

      free kick won

      Etienne Capoue (Watford) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      29'

      free kick won

      Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      28'

      free kick won

      Jordan Ayew (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      27'

      free kick won

      Gerard Deulofeu (Watford) wins a free kick on the left wing.
      25'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. Roberto Pereyra (Watford) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
      24'

      free kick won

      Troy Deeney (Watford) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
      22'

      free kick won

      Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      20'

      free kick won

      Troy Deeney (Watford) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
      19'

      free kick won

      Troy Deeney (Watford) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
      14'

      free kick won

      James McArthur (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      11'

      corner

      Corner, Watford. Conceded by Gary Cahill.
      11'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. Ismaila Sarr (Watford) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Kiko Femenía with a cross.
      9'

      miss

      Attempt missed. James McArthur (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from the left side of the box misses to the right.
      8'

      offside

      Offside, Watford. Ben Foster tries a through ball, but Troy Deeney is caught offside.
      2'

      corner

      Corner, Watford. Conceded by James McArthur.

      Kick-Off

      lineup

      Lineups are announced and players are warming up.