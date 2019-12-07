Guaita earns eToro Man of the Match for Watford clean sheet
Watford 0 Palace 0
Watford0
Palace0
- Watch free highlights of Palace's battling draw with Watford
- Hodgson on Schlupp injury, Riedewald performance and fatigued players
- Cahill "proud" of three clean sheets and seven points
Latest videosView all videos
- 01:22Wilfried Zaha wins goal of the month for February 202201:22Wilfried Zaha wins goal of the month for February 2022Goal of the Month
- 09:48
- 98:17The Full 90: Watford 1-4 Crystal Palace | Palace TV+98:17The Full 90: Watford 1-4 Crystal Palace | Palace TV+Match Action
- 10:13Extended Highlights: Watford 1-4 Crystal Palace10:13Extended Highlights: Watford 1-4 Crystal PalaceMatch Action
- 02:19
- 03:20Patrick Vieira faces the media after victory at Vicarage Road03:20Patrick Vieira faces the media after victory at Vicarage RoadPress Conferences
- 90:39The Full 90 | Crystal Palace v Watford | Palace TV+90:39The Full 90 | Crystal Palace v Watford | Palace TV+First-team
- 02:04
- 05:45Extended Highlights: Crystal Palace 2-1 Watford05:45Extended Highlights: Crystal Palace 2-1 WatfordFirst-team
- 101:07The Full 90: Crystal Palace 1-0 Watford | Palace TV+101:07The Full 90: Crystal Palace 1-0 Watford | Palace TV+Match Action
- 07:00Extended Highlights: Crystal Palace 1 - 0 Watford07:00Extended Highlights: Crystal Palace 1 - 0 WatfordHighlights
- 02:39Match Action: Crystal Palace 1 - 0 Watford02:39Match Action: Crystal Palace 1 - 0 WatfordMatch Action
pos
club
pl
w
d
l
gf
ga
gd
pts
1
LIVLiverpool
38
32
3
3
85
33
+52
99
2
MCIManchester City
38
26
3
9
102
35
+67
81
3
MUNManchester United
38
18
12
8
66
36
+30
66
4
CHEChelsea
38
20
6
12
69
54
+15
66
5
LEILeicester City
38
18
8
12
67
41
+26
62
6
TOTTottenham Hotspur
38
16
11
11
61
47
+14
59
7
WOLWolverhampton Wanderers
38
15
14
9
51
40
+11
59
8
ARSArsenal
38
14
14
10
56
48
+8
56
9
SHUSheffield United
38
14
12
12
39
39
0
54
10
BURBurnley
38
15
9
14
43
50
-7
54
11
SOUSouthampton
38
15
7
16
51
60
-9
52
12
EVEEverton
38
13
10
15
44
56
-12
49
13
NEWNewcastle United
38
11
11
16
38
58
-20
44
14
CRYCrystal Palace
38
11
10
17
31
50
-19
43
15
BHABrighton and Hove Albion
38
9
14
15
39
54
-15
41
16
WHUWest Ham United
38
10
9
19
49
62
-13
39
17
AVLAston Villa
38
9
8
21
41
67
-26
35
18
BOUBournemouth
38
9
7
22
40
65
-25
34
19
WATWatford
38
8
10
20
36
64
-28
34
20
NORNorwich City
38
5
6
27
26
75
-49
21
Match Blog
Full-Time
Match ends, Watford 0, Crystal Palace 0.
90'+4'
attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. Troy Deeney (Watford) left footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked.
90'+3'
Yellow Card
Capoue(29)
Etienne Capoue (Watford) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
90'+3'
free kick won
Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
90'+2'
free kick won
Troy Deeney (Watford) wins a free kick on the left wing.
90'
attempt saved
Attempt saved. Andre Gray (Watford) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Ismaila Sarr.
89'
free kick won
Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick on the left wing.
87'
Yellow Card
Kiko Femenía(21)
Kiko Femenía (Watford) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
87'
free kick won
Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick on the left wing.
85'
miss
Attempt missed. Ismaila Sarr (Watford) right footed shot from the centre of the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Craig Cathcart following a corner.
84'
corner
Corner, Watford. Conceded by Gary Cahill.
84'
attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. Ismaila Sarr (Watford) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Andre Gray.
83'
Substitution
Cheikhou
Kouyaté(8)off
James
McCarthy(22)on
82'
miss
Attempt missed. Ismaila Sarr (Watford) header from the left side of the six yard box is close, but misses the top left corner. Assisted by Gerard Deulofeu following a fast break.
81'
corner
Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Kiko Femenía.
80'
free kick won
Jordan Ayew (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
80'
attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. Gerard Deulofeu (Watford) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Ismaila Sarr.
79'
miss
Attempt missed. Jordan Ayew (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from the right side of the box is just a bit too high. Assisted by Luka Milivojevic.
79'
free kick won
Christian Benteke (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
78'
Substitution
Abdoulaye
Doucouré(16)off
Nathaniel
Chalobah(14)on
77'
attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. James McArthur (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Wilfried Zaha.
77'
Substitution
Roberto
Pereyra(37)off
Andre
Gray(18)on
75'
free kick won
Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
73'
Substitution
Andros
Townsend(10)off
Christian
Benteke(17)on
72'
Yellow Card
Tomkins(5)
James Tomkins (Crystal Palace) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
72'
free kick won
Gerard Deulofeu (Watford) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
69'
free kick won
Christian Kabasele (Watford) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
68'
free kick won
James McArthur (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick on the left wing.
67'
free kick won
Gary Cahill (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
66'
corner
Corner, Watford. Conceded by James McArthur.
63'
corner
Corner, Watford. Conceded by Martin Kelly.
59'
free kick won
Roberto Pereyra (Watford) wins a free kick on the left wing.
59'
free kick won
Adam Masina (Watford) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
54'
corner
Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Christian Kabasele.
54'
offside
Offside, Crystal Palace. Cheikhou Kouyaté tries a through ball, but Jordan Ayew is caught offside.
53'
miss
Attempt missed. Gerard Deulofeu (Watford) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Troy Deeney with a headed pass.
51'
free kick won
Christian Kabasele (Watford) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
50'
miss
Attempt missed. Etienne Capoue (Watford) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Gerard Deulofeu.
49'
free kick won
Ismaila Sarr (Watford) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
48'
free kick won
Cheikhou Kouyaté (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
47'
attempt saved
Attempt saved. Gerard Deulofeu (Watford) right footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Roberto Pereyra.
46'
attempt saved
Attempt saved. Abdoulaye Doucouré (Watford) header from the centre of the box is saved in the top left corner. Assisted by Gerard Deulofeu with a cross.
46'
free kick won
Ismaila Sarr (Watford) wins a free kick on the right wing.
45'
Substitution
Jeffrey
Schlupp(15)off
Jairo
Riedewald(44)on
First-Half Ends
First Half ends, Watford 0, Crystal Palace 0.
45'+1'
attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. Christian Kabasele (Watford) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Adam Masina with a headed pass.
45'+1'
free kick won
Roberto Pereyra (Watford) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
40'
Yellow Card
Cathcart(15)
Craig Cathcart (Watford) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
40'
free kick won
Luka Milivojevic (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
38'
Yellow Card
Zaha(11)
Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) is shown the yellow card.
38'
free kick won
Christian Kabasele (Watford) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
37'
corner
Corner, Watford. Conceded by Gary Cahill.
35'
free kick won
Abdoulaye Doucouré (Watford) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
34'
Yellow Card
Doucouré(16)
Abdoulaye Doucouré (Watford) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
34'
free kick won
Jordan Ayew (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick on the left wing.
32'
free kick won
Etienne Capoue (Watford) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
29'
free kick won
Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
28'
free kick won
Jordan Ayew (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
27'
free kick won
Gerard Deulofeu (Watford) wins a free kick on the left wing.
25'
attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. Roberto Pereyra (Watford) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
24'
free kick won
Troy Deeney (Watford) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
22'
free kick won
Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
20'
free kick won
Troy Deeney (Watford) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
19'
free kick won
Troy Deeney (Watford) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
14'
free kick won
James McArthur (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
11'
corner
Corner, Watford. Conceded by Gary Cahill.
11'
attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. Ismaila Sarr (Watford) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Kiko Femenía with a cross.
9'
miss
Attempt missed. James McArthur (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from the left side of the box misses to the right.
8'
offside
Offside, Watford. Ben Foster tries a through ball, but Troy Deeney is caught offside.
2'
corner
Corner, Watford. Conceded by James McArthur.
Kick-Off
lineup
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.
Starting lineup
Starting lineup
26
Ben Foster
GK
21
Kiko Femenía
DF
87'
15
Craig Cathcart
DF
40'
27
Christian Kabasele
DF
11
Adam Masina
DF
7
Gerard Deulofeu
MF
37
Roberto Pereyra
MF
77'
23
Ismaila Sarr
MF
16
Abdoulaye Doucouré
MF
34'
78'
29
Etienne Capoue
MF
90'+3'
9
Troy Deeney
S
Substitutes
1
Heurelho Gomes
6
Adrian Mariappa
14
Nathaniel Chalobah
78'
18
Andre Gray
77'
19
Will Hughes
22
Isaac Success
36
Dimitri Foulquier
Team stats
Possession
50%
50%
Total shots
13
3
Shots on target
3
0
Corners
6
2
Passes completed
0
0
Free kicks
16
15
Offsides
0
0
EVE
3-1
CHE
TOT
5-0
BUR
BOU
0-3
LIV
MCI
1-2
MUN
- Guaita earns eToro Man of the Match for Watford clean sheet
- Watch free highlights of Palace's battling draw with Watford
- Hodgson on Schlupp injury, Riedewald performance and fatigued players
- Cahill "proud" of three clean sheets and seven points
Latest videosView all videos
- 01:22Wilfried Zaha wins goal of the month for February 202201:22Wilfried Zaha wins goal of the month for February 2022Goal of the Month
- 09:48
- 98:17The Full 90: Watford 1-4 Crystal Palace | Palace TV+98:17The Full 90: Watford 1-4 Crystal Palace | Palace TV+Match Action
- 10:13Extended Highlights: Watford 1-4 Crystal Palace10:13Extended Highlights: Watford 1-4 Crystal PalaceMatch Action
- 02:19
- 03:20Patrick Vieira faces the media after victory at Vicarage Road03:20Patrick Vieira faces the media after victory at Vicarage RoadPress Conferences
- 90:39The Full 90 | Crystal Palace v Watford | Palace TV+90:39The Full 90 | Crystal Palace v Watford | Palace TV+First-team
- 02:04
- 05:45Extended Highlights: Crystal Palace 2-1 Watford05:45Extended Highlights: Crystal Palace 2-1 WatfordFirst-team
- 101:07The Full 90: Crystal Palace 1-0 Watford | Palace TV+101:07The Full 90: Crystal Palace 1-0 Watford | Palace TV+Match Action
- 07:00Extended Highlights: Crystal Palace 1 - 0 Watford07:00Extended Highlights: Crystal Palace 1 - 0 WatfordHighlights
- 02:39Match Action: Crystal Palace 1 - 0 Watford02:39Match Action: Crystal Palace 1 - 0 WatfordMatch Action
Starting lineup
Starting lineup
26
Ben Foster
GK
21
Kiko Femenía
DF
87'
15
Craig Cathcart
DF
40'
27
Christian Kabasele
DF
11
Adam Masina
DF
7
Gerard Deulofeu
MF
37
Roberto Pereyra
MF
77'
23
Ismaila Sarr
MF
16
Abdoulaye Doucouré
MF
34'
78'
29
Etienne Capoue
MF
90'+3'
9
Troy Deeney
S
Substitutes
1
Heurelho Gomes
6
Adrian Mariappa
14
Nathaniel Chalobah
78'
18
Andre Gray
77'
19
Will Hughes
22
Isaac Success
36
Dimitri Foulquier
Team stats
Possession
50%
50%
Total shots
13
3
Shots on target
3
0
Corners
6
2
Passes completed
0
0
Free kicks
16
15
Offsides
0
0
EVE
3-1
CHE
TOT
5-0
BUR
BOU
0-3
LIV
MCI
1-2
MUN
pos
club
pl
w
d
l
gf
ga
gd
pts
1
LIVLiverpool
38
32
3
3
85
33
+52
99
2
MCIManchester City
38
26
3
9
102
35
+67
81
3
MUNManchester United
38
18
12
8
66
36
+30
66
4
CHEChelsea
38
20
6
12
69
54
+15
66
5
LEILeicester City
38
18
8
12
67
41
+26
62
6
TOTTottenham Hotspur
38
16
11
11
61
47
+14
59
7
WOLWolverhampton Wanderers
38
15
14
9
51
40
+11
59
8
ARSArsenal
38
14
14
10
56
48
+8
56
9
SHUSheffield United
38
14
12
12
39
39
0
54
10
BURBurnley
38
15
9
14
43
50
-7
54
11
SOUSouthampton
38
15
7
16
51
60
-9
52
12
EVEEverton
38
13
10
15
44
56
-12
49
13
NEWNewcastle United
38
11
11
16
38
58
-20
44
14
CRYCrystal Palace
38
11
10
17
31
50
-19
43
15
BHABrighton and Hove Albion
38
9
14
15
39
54
-15
41
16
WHUWest Ham United
38
10
9
19
49
62
-13
39
17
AVLAston Villa
38
9
8
21
41
67
-26
35
18
BOUBournemouth
38
9
7
22
40
65
-25
34
19
WATWatford
38
8
10
20
36
64
-28
34
20
NORNorwich City
38
5
6
27
26
75
-49
21
Match Blog
Full-Time
Match ends, Watford 0, Crystal Palace 0.
90'+4'
attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. Troy Deeney (Watford) left footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked.
90'+3'
Yellow Card
Capoue(29)
Etienne Capoue (Watford) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
90'+3'
free kick won
Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
90'+2'
free kick won
Troy Deeney (Watford) wins a free kick on the left wing.
90'
attempt saved
Attempt saved. Andre Gray (Watford) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Ismaila Sarr.
89'
free kick won
Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick on the left wing.
87'
Yellow Card
Kiko Femenía(21)
Kiko Femenía (Watford) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
87'
free kick won
Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick on the left wing.
85'
miss
Attempt missed. Ismaila Sarr (Watford) right footed shot from the centre of the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Craig Cathcart following a corner.
84'
corner
Corner, Watford. Conceded by Gary Cahill.
84'
attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. Ismaila Sarr (Watford) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Andre Gray.
83'
Substitution
Cheikhou
Kouyaté(8)off
James
McCarthy(22)on
82'
miss
Attempt missed. Ismaila Sarr (Watford) header from the left side of the six yard box is close, but misses the top left corner. Assisted by Gerard Deulofeu following a fast break.
81'
corner
Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Kiko Femenía.
80'
free kick won
Jordan Ayew (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
80'
attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. Gerard Deulofeu (Watford) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Ismaila Sarr.
79'
miss
Attempt missed. Jordan Ayew (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from the right side of the box is just a bit too high. Assisted by Luka Milivojevic.
79'
free kick won
Christian Benteke (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
78'
Substitution
Abdoulaye
Doucouré(16)off
Nathaniel
Chalobah(14)on
77'
attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. James McArthur (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Wilfried Zaha.
77'
Substitution
Roberto
Pereyra(37)off
Andre
Gray(18)on
75'
free kick won
Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
73'
Substitution
Andros
Townsend(10)off
Christian
Benteke(17)on
72'
Yellow Card
Tomkins(5)
James Tomkins (Crystal Palace) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
72'
free kick won
Gerard Deulofeu (Watford) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
69'
free kick won
Christian Kabasele (Watford) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
68'
free kick won
James McArthur (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick on the left wing.
67'
free kick won
Gary Cahill (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
66'
corner
Corner, Watford. Conceded by James McArthur.
63'
corner
Corner, Watford. Conceded by Martin Kelly.
59'
free kick won
Roberto Pereyra (Watford) wins a free kick on the left wing.
59'
free kick won
Adam Masina (Watford) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
54'
corner
Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Christian Kabasele.
54'
offside
Offside, Crystal Palace. Cheikhou Kouyaté tries a through ball, but Jordan Ayew is caught offside.
53'
miss
Attempt missed. Gerard Deulofeu (Watford) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Troy Deeney with a headed pass.
51'
free kick won
Christian Kabasele (Watford) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
50'
miss
Attempt missed. Etienne Capoue (Watford) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Gerard Deulofeu.
49'
free kick won
Ismaila Sarr (Watford) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
48'
free kick won
Cheikhou Kouyaté (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
47'
attempt saved
Attempt saved. Gerard Deulofeu (Watford) right footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Roberto Pereyra.
46'
attempt saved
Attempt saved. Abdoulaye Doucouré (Watford) header from the centre of the box is saved in the top left corner. Assisted by Gerard Deulofeu with a cross.
46'
free kick won
Ismaila Sarr (Watford) wins a free kick on the right wing.
45'
Substitution
Jeffrey
Schlupp(15)off
Jairo
Riedewald(44)on
First-Half Ends
First Half ends, Watford 0, Crystal Palace 0.
45'+1'
attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. Christian Kabasele (Watford) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Adam Masina with a headed pass.
45'+1'
free kick won
Roberto Pereyra (Watford) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
40'
Yellow Card
Cathcart(15)
Craig Cathcart (Watford) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
40'
free kick won
Luka Milivojevic (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
38'
Yellow Card
Zaha(11)
Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) is shown the yellow card.
38'
free kick won
Christian Kabasele (Watford) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
37'
corner
Corner, Watford. Conceded by Gary Cahill.
35'
free kick won
Abdoulaye Doucouré (Watford) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
34'
Yellow Card
Doucouré(16)
Abdoulaye Doucouré (Watford) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
34'
free kick won
Jordan Ayew (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick on the left wing.
32'
free kick won
Etienne Capoue (Watford) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
29'
free kick won
Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
28'
free kick won
Jordan Ayew (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
27'
free kick won
Gerard Deulofeu (Watford) wins a free kick on the left wing.
25'
attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. Roberto Pereyra (Watford) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
24'
free kick won
Troy Deeney (Watford) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
22'
free kick won
Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
20'
free kick won
Troy Deeney (Watford) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
19'
free kick won
Troy Deeney (Watford) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
14'
free kick won
James McArthur (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
11'
corner
Corner, Watford. Conceded by Gary Cahill.
11'
attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. Ismaila Sarr (Watford) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Kiko Femenía with a cross.
9'
miss
Attempt missed. James McArthur (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from the left side of the box misses to the right.
8'
offside
Offside, Watford. Ben Foster tries a through ball, but Troy Deeney is caught offside.
2'
corner
Corner, Watford. Conceded by James McArthur.
Kick-Off
lineup
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.