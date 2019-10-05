Skip navigation
      West Ham United vs Crystal Palace

      West Ham 1 Palace 2

      West Ham1
      Haller54'
      Palace2
      van Aanholt63'
      Ayew87'
      Sat 05 Oct 16:30(KO listed in users′ timezone)

      Premier LeagueLondon Stadium

      Full-Time

      Premier League
      pos
      club
      pl
      w
      d
      l
      gf
      ga
      gd
      pts
      1
      LIVLiverpool
      38
      32
      3
      3
      85
      33
      +52
      99
      2
      MCIManchester City
      38
      26
      3
      9
      102
      35
      +67
      81
      3
      MUNManchester United
      38
      18
      12
      8
      66
      36
      +30
      66
      4
      CHEChelsea
      38
      20
      6
      12
      69
      54
      +15
      66
      5
      LEILeicester City
      38
      18
      8
      12
      67
      41
      +26
      62
      6
      TOTTottenham Hotspur
      38
      16
      11
      11
      61
      47
      +14
      59
      7
      WOLWolverhampton Wanderers
      38
      15
      14
      9
      51
      40
      +11
      59
      8
      ARSArsenal
      38
      14
      14
      10
      56
      48
      +8
      56
      9
      SHUSheffield United
      38
      14
      12
      12
      39
      39
      0
      54
      10
      BURBurnley
      38
      15
      9
      14
      43
      50
      -7
      54
      11
      SOUSouthampton
      38
      15
      7
      16
      51
      60
      -9
      52
      12
      EVEEverton
      38
      13
      10
      15
      44
      56
      -12
      49
      13
      NEWNewcastle United
      38
      11
      11
      16
      38
      58
      -20
      44
      14
      CRYCrystal Palace
      38
      11
      10
      17
      31
      50
      -19
      43
      15
      BHABrighton and Hove Albion
      38
      9
      14
      15
      39
      54
      -15
      41
      16
      WHUWest Ham United
      38
      10
      9
      19
      49
      62
      -13
      39
      17
      AVLAston Villa
      38
      9
      8
      21
      41
      67
      -26
      35
      18
      BOUBournemouth
      38
      9
      7
      22
      40
      65
      -25
      34
      19
      WATWatford
      38
      8
      10
      20
      36
      64
      -28
      34
      20
      NORNorwich City
      38
      5
      6
      27
      26
      75
      -49
      21

      Starting lineup

      31
      Vicente Guaita
      GK
      3
      Patrick van Aanholt
      DF
      63'
      24
      Gary Cahill
      DF
      2
      Joel Ward
      DF
      51'
      34
      Martin Kelly
      DF
      22
      James McCarthy
      MF
      substitution icon81'
      8
      Cheikhou Kouyaté
      MF
      11
      Wilfried Zaha
      MF
      18
      James McArthur
      MF
      15
      Jeffrey Schlupp
      MF
      9
      Jordan Ayew
      S
      87'
      substitution icon90'

      Substitutes

      5
      James Tomkins
      6
      Scott Dann
      7
      Max Meyer
      10
      Andros Townsend
      substitution icon81'
      13
      Wayne Hennessey
      17
      Christian Benteke
      substitution icon90'
      90'+6'
      23
      Víctor Camarasa

      Starting lineup

      13
      Roberto Jiménez
      GK
      21
      Angelo Ogbonna
      DF
      23
      Issa Diop
      DF
      3
      Aaron Cresswell
      DF
      substitution icon84'
      24
      Ryan Fredericks
      DF
      86'
      7
      Andriy Yarmolenko
      MF
      44'
      substitution icon78'
      8
      Felipe Anderson
      MF
      10
      Manuel Lanzini
      MF
      substitution icon68'
      16
      Mark Noble
      MF
      41
      Declan Rice
      MF
      22
      Sébastien Haller
      S
      54'
      61'

      Substitutes

      4
      Fabián Balbuena
      5
      Pablo Zabaleta
      substitution icon84'
      11
      Robert Snodgrass
      18
      Pablo Fornals
      substitution icon68'
      19
      Jack Wilshere
      substitution icon78'
      25
      David Martin
      27
      Albian Ajeti
      West Ham United

      Team stats

      Crystal Palace
      Possession
      52%
      48%
      Total shots
      9
      7
      Shots on target
      4
      4
      Corners
      2
      2
      Passes completed
      0
      0
      Free kicks
      7
      9
      Offsides
      0
      0
      BHA
      3-0
      TOT
      WAT
      0-0
      SHU
      LIV
      2-1
      LEI
      BUR
      1-0
      EVE
      NOR
      1-5
      AVL

